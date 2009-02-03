Westside Slaughterhouse

OK, here’s what was supposed to happen Monday night: The Lakers, still reeling from the news that Andrew Bynum could be done for the season, zombie-walk through a loss to the Knicks at MSG where Josh Powell and Lamar Odom are the only guys who seem happy to be there. Meanwhile, with their toughest competition in the conference significantly weakened, the Spurs would roll into Oracle Arena and go all James Harrison on the Warriors just to show what the rest of the West has to deal with from here on out … Here’s what actually happened Monday night: The Spurs, for the most part, were uncharacteristically bad in every aspect of the game you’d expect them to dominate (coaching, defense, execution) and had their hands full with Golden State down to the wire. As for the Lakers, everyone forgot about Bynum for a few hours while Kobe Bryant turned in one of the great single-game performances we’ve seen over the last decade … Kobe dropped 61 points in only 37 minutes (19-31 FG, 20-20 FT), breaking the MSG scoring record previously held by Bernard King (60). Q-Rich initially drew the assignment of guarding Kobe, but when it became very clear he was overmatched, Wilson Chandler took over and spent the rest of the night (with a little bit of Jared Jeffries thrown in) being made to look like an overly-tatted Byron Russell. Mamba had them all on puppet strings, drawing fouls whenever he wanted and getting space for pull-up J’s whenever he wanted. Going into the fourth quarter he had 46, and at some points decided he wasn’t passing anymore. Whether the goal was 50, Mike‘s double-nickel, or 60, the only times Kobe gave it up down the stretch was so he could get it right back and start the demolition process over again … Of course it helped that the Knicks’ D is atrocious. And we’re not just gonna throw Q-Rich, Chandler and Jeffries under the bus; nobody in white was guarding anybody in purple, and Mike D’Antoni didn’t start double-teaming Kobe until he’d already hit the 52-point mark and the Knicks were already getting the 20-piece McNugget. Clyde Frazier had to pull “meandering” out of the vocabulary closet to describe New York’s going-through-the-motions style … The crowd — many of them chanting “M-V-P” and wearing L.A. jerseys — gave Kobe a standing O after Phil Jackson took him out with a couple minutes left, but did you see Chris Mihm and DJ Mbenga on the bench? No reaction at all. They acted like they were in the audience at a chess tournament … After it was over, a Spanish contingent of fans in the upper deck was going crazy for Pau Gasol. One Knicks fan yelled, “This isn’t a soccer game! Go home!” Classic. Too bad no one’s gonna remember that Pau put up 31 points and 14 boards. Now he knows how Al Jefferson feels every night … Right after the buzzer, New York’s sideline reporter pulled aside Odom (14 rebs, 3 blks), and you could see in his face the moment he realized he was only going to be asked about three things: Kobe, Bynum, and what it was like to be back in his native NYC. Lamar answered with about as much enthusiasm as you’d expect … Dime’s Aron Phillips was in the building for The Kobe Show, along with Jay-Z, Spike Lee, Cheech & Chong, Mariano Rivera, John McEnroe and Whoopi Goldberg. (Could “Eddie” have helped D’Antoni with some defensive schemes?) Look for AP to provide some more behind-the-scene analysis of Kobe’s big game later this morning …
As for the Spurs, they fell behind in the second quarter after Gregg Popovich oddly decided to go with a small lineup for a stretch and ended up watching Stephen Jackson score on post-up after post-up against the likes of Tony Parker and George Hill. The Warriors’ announcers were talking reckless about it, too: “You wanna go small? Against the Warriors? In Oracle Arena? OK!” one of them boasted. Dude had a point, but calm down; your squad is still stuck on 15 wins and we’re almost at All-Star Weekend … Golden State held onto the lead even after Pop scrapped the plan and went back to feeding Tim Duncan (32 pts, 15 rebs), thanks to a bunch of San Antonio turnovers (20) and some lackluster defense. But you know the Spurs don’t go away easy. After GS went up double-digits early in the fourth quarter, the Spurs went on a 12-0 run, capped by Parker’s one-man fast break layup — with crazy English and a “kiss” that would make Bill Raftery smile — that tied it up. After Monta and S-Jack (33 pts, 11 asts, 4 stls) put GS back up by four, Manu Ginobili (32 pts) took over the final minute. Using every bit of his dribble-drive skills and acting ability, Manu got to the line on back-to-back possessions, hitting the game-tying free throws with eight seconds left after drawing a shady foul on Ronny Turiaf. All of the Warriors were livid (the announcers called it “pathetic” and “a gift”), and S-Jack got even angrier after he wasn’t able to get a call on Bruce Bowen on his unsuccessful game-winning attempt. In overtime the Warriors just seemed deflated, and even after Duncan fouled out, couldn’t keep up and took the L … You know how some old-school dads will do the “I’ll give you something to cry about” routine? Corey Maggette was apparently out to give Manu something to really flop about. On one possession in the first half, Maggette was trying to post up Manu and twice slammed a shoulder square into his chest. The first time Manu took the blow and backed up; the second time he dropped like he’d been hit by a bus, but we don’t even think he was flopping. Maggette hit him hard … Suns/Kings wasn’t even a contest. Phoenix won by 48, led by Amare‘s 25 points and Jason Richardson‘s 24. On the Suns’ last possession before halftime, Steve Nash ran a pick-and-roll with Louis Amundson, and Amundson crushed one on Spencer Hawes. As the Phoenix bench exploded (Robin Lopez is becoming one of our favorite bench cheerleaders), the play-by-play guy screamed “SWEET LOU!” … On Sacramento’s last possession before the half, John Salmons drew a foul right at the buzzer, and after a video review and discussion, the refs awarded him two free throws. After the Phoenix play-by-play guy asked, “Does it even mean anything at this point?” color analyst Eddie Johnson said, “It means something to Salmons. It means he can pad his stats.” … Two potentially major (non-Bynum) injuries to report: Chris Paul hurt his groin in the third quarter of Hornets/Blazers, after which N.O. totally fell apart, blowing a 17-point lead and losing a game in which Brandon Roy only had six points. And Jameer Nelson dislocated his right shoulder against the Mavs, a game the Magic lost without their floor leader. Both All-Stars will have MRI’s today, and we’ll let you know their status as soon as we know. The Fantasy Doctor will also have you covered from that angle in case you need to make some roster pickups … We’re out like Q-Rich …
Bryon, not Byron Russell. Other than that, great post as always.
Everyone copies the Lakers; first they trade for a star then everyone else trades for a star, now Bynum gets injuried and every other team injurys a player
NBA should change its name to Lakers Basketball Association
Jazz big win missing 3 allstars.
too bad for jameer
Something tells me Kobe doesn’t mind stepping up to fill the void left by Bynum. It’s like when your boss asks you to take his Benz to the car wash and you try not to act too excited so he doesn’t realize what you’re going to do.
Question: Assuming that 40 wins is the threshold for making the playoffs in the west, the Warriors are now 6 losses from eliminating themselves from the playoffs. Do you void Monte’s contract and start rebuilding?
a mavs win. yeeeeho!
it’s just getting started for the knicks. next up: LBJ. (and then the Celts). man. they might as well take back player of the week award from DLee now.
How do you think it would end up for the next two games? I’d say Cavs winning by 61, and the Celts winning by 61.
@ Kobeef
no of course not man. monta’s just warming up. wait till next season. wait until he destroys kobe and the lakers nest season.
You have to feel for the Warriors tho… That foul they called on Turiaf was bullshit… Manu flopping again, kickin his legs out trying to draw contact that wasn’t even there
On the Warriors home court how do they make that call
Plus the whistle was about a second late
Tough loss
Also, S Jack had a guy wide open in the corner and chose to shoot himself anyway soooooo…..
kobe 61 amazing
but LA’s D? I thought that was gonna be their thing this season locking teams up. 117? against the knicks? that’s ugly, almost as ugly as new orleans falling apart. Travis Outlaw = CLUTCH the man scored the final 6 or 8 points for the blazers to close the game out.
Man too bad I missed ny lal I was wathcing how uconn took a dump on louisville
If Bynum is hurt the way they say, why is he traveling with the team? Sitting on a plane and climbing stairs and all can’t help the knee…Oh Well…
Jameer loss is going to be a major blow…They don’t have another attacking guard and Turk can’t run a whole game, especially against a good defensive team…
Jameer’s All-star spot goes to Rondo or Ray Allen or Mo Williams?
What’s with all the Kobe love lately, Dime? You’re giving him more love than a recently released Laker’s cheerleader.
@Mavs
I don’t blame it all on the Warriors but this is their chance to admit the team is not a winner as constructed and take another try at it.
Cut Monta (-$11mill)
Trade S-Jax for expiring contracts and young talent (-$7Mill)
Hope Crawford opts out (-$9Mill)
Face that you are stuck with Maggette
Trade Biendris for an expiring contract or young talent (-$9Million)
= Warriors only have $20 Million in contracts in 2009-10 and a young core
@#3 i completely agree, big win for the jazz but what 3 allstars do the jazz have that where missing? but then it was the bobcats.
i didnt get to watch the spurs last night so i cant comment much BUT i am sure the call wa completely justified! yall quite cryin!
The warriors might be the worst team in the NBA…they got 5 guys who do nothing but jack shots, they got like 9 guys who are 6’6-6’8 and do exactly the same thing at the same position. They have a nice team to throw into an AND1 tour, but they are horribly built for the NBA. When Dirk is able to absolutely beast you down low, and when Stephan Jackson of all people is your main facilitator…your team is completely FUBAR.
I asked this last nite, and I’ll ask it again. Why does Nate Robbinson shoot 14+ shots per game? Has he ever hit more than 50% of his shots in a game? Ever? Someone has to put the clamps on that lil’ midget.
rangerjohn
You send flowers to your boy BJ during his hospital stay? :)
Just caught the replays for Manu’s flop at the end of that GS game…looked like Manu started to travel when Turiaf looked at him too hard. The result being that Manu did a superman jump into the crowd. Turiaf was coming from a completely different direction and Manu flew perpendicular to him…unless somehow Turiaf bent the laws of physics, it was a very very obvious flop.
Fuck the refs for letting Manu pull that bullshit.
aight so my Lakers won,Kobe went off.31 shots………………okay.That sure aint where we wanna be when all is said and done,we need the team to roll.Our defense still is a mess,somebody say defensive specialist.how about prying that guy away from The Cletics.he seems to be pretty good.Didnt catch too much stuff from last night so I’m really a lil vague.Go Lakers
he control,
Fuck 61. If the Spurs win ugly, then they’ll win ugly. I’m pretty sure the game plan was to let GS get a double digit lead, then see if they can come back. haha
And that sucks with Jameer and CP hurt before the Allstar break. Hopefully CP makes it, but Jameer may end up a late scrub. Lets hope they both make it.
@ RonNation: deron williams isn’t an all-star, but yeah, nice to see utah actually beat the bobcats for once (check out their head to head records). seems like ronnie brewer would have been a great SF in the early 80’s back when shooting 25-30% from three is acceptable. (I actually have no clue what his % is, though, it could be better for all I know)
Great game, got to make a video of it – Kobe sucks by the way – lol
Houston Up!
Here we go today with,
Kobe vs. LeBron
Kobe vs. MJ
and plain Kobe.
Expect about 100 post on 2 to 3 different sections.
I ain’t mad though cause dude deserves that press.
I am thinking though it’s gotta suck for the Knicks to a degree. Due to the place you play in having so much history, many players want to come in and have these awesome games in there.
I mean fa real thinking back from past history to current players, they often try to lay it down harder in The Garden.
I am thinking it’s cool to have a place known for it’s legend and history, but it’s gotta suck to have players come in like yea I am droppin no less than 50 tonight.
Injuries man! I don’t like it when players go down injured but I do enjoy when fans who always pop off about weak Tracy McGrady is (granted it has it’s percentage of truth) get a taste of what it’s like for one of their star players to go down.
Lakers – Bynum
Jazz – Boozer
Magic – Nelson
And that ain’t even naming them all. Might wanna watch how you call out another player, cause you never know when yours is going down.
Had to know the Suns were going to come out and damage whoever being that they had their meeting. That is how it always works after a meeting. I am more interested how they do say 3 to 4 games from now once that meeting feeling has wore off.
61 points! Wow! Didn’t McGrady score 62 one time?
Spurs have a 4 game lead over the Hornets. I hope CP3 is okay, but I’m really just saying that for Karma’s sake.
Spurs could actually win the West, which is amazing considering all of their new players and their suddenly sucky Defense.
Go Kobe!! Blow your wad now like everyone knows you can !! See you in the WC Finals.
jup, tmac scored 62 in march 04. funny was he went ice cold at the end of the game. could have easily scored 70.
GEE
You forgot Chris Paul and the Hornets. An injury to CP3 might actually increase his MVP worthyness if the Hornets absolutely suck while he is out.
Simply the best.. Kobe is without a doubt the best player in the league.
I am thinking can the Knicks really even call “The Garden” home court when a visiting team with a Wade, LeBron, Kobe or someone like that comes to town?
Yea now I need CP3 to get that quad dub.
That 60 point range takes a player really in the zone.
This just in Obama thinks Kobe is the best player in the world. And we all know the BaRock-Star is never wrong. lol chaeck out the video here.
[www.king-mag.com]
Have to ask it:
Is Kobe the best “scoring guard” in the history of the game?
ranger I don’t know how severe CP’s injury will be though? Don’t get me wrong pullin that groin ain’t cool. I just don’t see him out long.
Have to wonder how A.I. gets around with all the injuries he has had. Dude is pure heart.
You know the most of us real players got much A$$ to
Young I aint trying to be the correction police or anything. I honestly just want to make sure I understand?
Do you mean most real players was hitting it to that song,
or do you mean real players got junk in the trunk?
I pray it’s the first one lol.
Kobeef you trying to start it up lol.
Just to answer I would say it’s yet to be determined. So at this point no. Not to say he won’t be by the time he ends.
Doesn’t Kobe always seem like he is trying to show up other sports. It seems like right around the time there is something big going on in another sport (final four, super bowl, etc) Kobe always does something to steal the spotlight. I forget the specific examples, but i know i have heard people talking about it in the past. I just went to four sports websites and the steelers are already replaced on the front page by Kobe.
@Control
@Kobeef
Kobe is the best player in the history of the game.
Who’s more injury prone Bynum or Oden??
February 2nd, 2009 at 6:50 pm
KDizzle (That breeze is your team finally breathin) says:
“@ Austin
I’m glad you said potentially cuz if you think Kobe’s gonna come into nyc and not put on a show…
Only good thing about AB’s injury, and this is weak, is that Kobe’s about to steal Bron’s mvp trophy….
small victories”
Just so you know…
Bynum goes down every year. I’m starting to wonder if he is injury prone.
Bynum = Big-Time BUST!!
Has there ever been a big guy who has had two years in a row end up with a fucked up knee…and then went on to have a good career? I can’t think of any off the top of my head, sorry Laker fans. Bynum ain’t the next Eddy Curry, but he def ain’t the next Shaq. I’m guessing he will end up being like a Marcus Camby type of talent…replacing Marcus’ good defense with Bynum’s bitch hip checks.
that said GO SPURS GO pretty or ugly, a win is a win. i wonder do you think pop would like to have steven jackson back?
Kobe is already the western conference player of this week. and i think the lakers still got games against the celts and cavs this week.
kobe gonna go into allstar wknd as the leader for mvp. after all lebron done in the first half…kobe’s last week is gonna shatter all of it. expect kobe and the lakers to break the cavs home win streak on sunday.
as for the injuries…hot damn. chris paul looks like he’ll be back shortly. jameer nelson might not be in the asg now. eastern squad has a choice btwn david lee or ray allen.
the warriors are now the biggest mess in the nba. yup. worse than the kings, grizz, wolves and thunder. the franchise is just pathetic.
they should rid themselves of don nelson. then rid themselves of half their roster.
told you kobe injured bynum on purpose to prove a point lol…that’ll do kobe…that’ll do