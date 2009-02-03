Westside Slaughterhouse

OK, here’s what was supposed to happen Monday night: The Lakers, still reeling from the news that Andrew Bynum could be done for the season, zombie-walk through a loss to the Knicks at MSG where Josh Powell and Lamar Odom are the only guys who seem happy to be there. Meanwhile, with their toughest competition in the conference significantly weakened, the Spurs would roll into Oracle Arena and go all James Harrison on the Warriors just to show what the rest of the West has to deal with from here on out … Here’s what actually happened Monday night: The Spurs, for the most part, were uncharacteristically bad in every aspect of the game you’d expect them to dominate (coaching, defense, execution) and had their hands full with Golden State down to the wire. As for the Lakers, everyone forgot about Bynum for a few hours while Kobe Bryant turned in one of the great single-game performances we’ve seen over the last decade … Kobe dropped 61 points in only 37 minutes (19-31 FG, 20-20 FT), breaking the MSG scoring record previously held by Bernard King (60). Q-Rich initially drew the assignment of guarding Kobe, but when it became very clear he was overmatched, Wilson Chandler took over and spent the rest of the night (with a little bit of Jared Jeffries thrown in) being made to look like an overly-tatted Byron Russell. Mamba had them all on puppet strings, drawing fouls whenever he wanted and getting space for pull-up J’s whenever he wanted. Going into the fourth quarter he had 46, and at some points decided he wasn’t passing anymore. Whether the goal was 50, Mike‘s double-nickel, or 60, the only times Kobe gave it up down the stretch was so he could get it right back and start the demolition process over again … Of course it helped that the Knicks’ D is atrocious. And we’re not just gonna throw Q-Rich, Chandler and Jeffries under the bus; nobody in white was guarding anybody in purple, and Mike D’Antoni didn’t start double-teaming Kobe until he’d already hit the 52-point mark and the Knicks were already getting the 20-piece McNugget. Clyde Frazier had to pull “meandering” out of the vocabulary closet to describe New York’s going-through-the-motions style … The crowd — many of them chanting “M-V-P” and wearing L.A. jerseys — gave Kobe a standing O after Phil Jackson took him out with a couple minutes left, but did you see Chris Mihm and DJ Mbenga on the bench? No reaction at all. They acted like they were in the audience at a chess tournament … After it was over, a Spanish contingent of fans in the upper deck was going crazy for Pau Gasol. One Knicks fan yelled, “This isn’t a soccer game! Go home!” Classic. Too bad no one’s gonna remember that Pau put up 31 points and 14 boards. Now he knows how Al Jefferson feels every night … Right after the buzzer, New York’s sideline reporter pulled aside Odom (14 rebs, 3 blks), and you could see in his face the moment he realized he was only going to be asked about three things: Kobe, Bynum, and what it was like to be back in his native NYC. Lamar answered with about as much enthusiasm as you’d expect … Dime’s Aron Phillips was in the building for The Kobe Show, along with Jay-Z, Spike Lee, Cheech & Chong, Mariano Rivera, John McEnroe and Whoopi Goldberg. (Could “Eddie” have helped D’Antoni with some defensive schemes?) Look for AP to provide some more behind-the-scene analysis of Kobe’s big game later this morning …

As for the Spurs, they fell behind in the second quarter after Gregg Popovich oddly decided to go with a small lineup for a stretch and ended up watching Stephen Jackson score on post-up after post-up against the likes of Tony Parker and George Hill. The Warriors’ announcers were talking reckless about it, too: “You wanna go small? Against the Warriors? In Oracle Arena? OK!” one of them boasted. Dude had a point, but calm down; your squad is still stuck on 15 wins and we’re almost at All-Star Weekend … Golden State held onto the lead even after Pop scrapped the plan and went back to feeding Tim Duncan (32 pts, 15 rebs), thanks to a bunch of San Antonio turnovers (20) and some lackluster defense. But you know the Spurs don’t go away easy. After GS went up double-digits early in the fourth quarter, the Spurs went on a 12-0 run, capped by Parker’s one-man fast break layup — with crazy English and a “kiss” that would make Bill Raftery smile — that tied it up. After Monta and S-Jack (33 pts, 11 asts, 4 stls) put GS back up by four, Manu Ginobili (32 pts) took over the final minute. Using every bit of his dribble-drive skills and acting ability, Manu got to the line on back-to-back possessions, hitting the game-tying free throws with eight seconds left after drawing a shady foul on Ronny Turiaf. All of the Warriors were livid (the announcers called it “pathetic” and “a gift”), and S-Jack got even angrier after he wasn’t able to get a call on Bruce Bowen on his unsuccessful game-winning attempt. In overtime the Warriors just seemed deflated, and even after Duncan fouled out, couldn’t keep up and took the L … You know how some old-school dads will do the “I’ll give you something to cry about” routine? Corey Maggette was apparently out to give Manu something to really flop about. On one possession in the first half, Maggette was trying to post up Manu and twice slammed a shoulder square into his chest. The first time Manu took the blow and backed up; the second time he dropped like he’d been hit by a bus, but we don’t even think he was flopping. Maggette hit him hard … Suns/Kings wasn’t even a contest. Phoenix won by 48, led by Amare‘s 25 points and Jason Richardson‘s 24. On the Suns’ last possession before halftime, Steve Nash ran a pick-and-roll with Louis Amundson, and Amundson crushed one on Spencer Hawes. As the Phoenix bench exploded (Robin Lopez is becoming one of our favorite bench cheerleaders), the play-by-play guy screamed “SWEET LOU!” … On Sacramento’s last possession before the half, John Salmons drew a foul right at the buzzer, and after a video review and discussion, the refs awarded him two free throws. After the Phoenix play-by-play guy asked, “Does it even mean anything at this point?” color analyst Eddie Johnson said, “It means something to Salmons. It means he can pad his stats.” … Two potentially major (non-Bynum) injuries to report: Chris Paul hurt his groin in the third quarter of Hornets/Blazers, after which N.O. totally fell apart, blowing a 17-point lead and losing a game in which Brandon Roy only had six points. And Jameer Nelson dislocated his right shoulder against the Mavs, a game the Magic lost without their floor leader. Both All-Stars will have MRI’s today, and we’ll let you know their status as soon as we know. The Fantasy Doctor will also have you covered from that angle in case you need to make some roster pickups … We’re out like Q-Rich …