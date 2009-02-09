Final Exams

Sorry all you Nuggets, Pistons, Rockets and Magic fans, but when it comes to likely NBA Finals previews, Lakers/Cavs (which would get monster ratings) and Celtics/Spurs (which, um, probably wouldn’t) are as realistic as it’s gonna get. In Cleveland yesterday, LeBron and Kobe were again jointly unspectacular in their head-to-head; LeBron put up 16 points, eight boards and 12 assists, shooting 5-for-20 from the field, while Kobe had 19 points on 8-for-17 shooting, but he at least had the asterisk that he was battling the flu — reportedly throwing up in the locker room and getting IV fluids at halftime. The only real highlight between them was Kobe’s fadeaway J over LeBron late in the fourth quarter that damn near scraped Larry Nance‘s jersey that hangs from the Quicken Loans Arena rafters … Why can’t we get that amazing (or at least satisfying) Kobe/LeBron Clint Eastwood-style shootout? No idea. Sometimes it’s just a style mismatch; you remember how everyone was pumped for Floyd Mayweather and Oscar De La Hoya to fight each other, but when they finally got in the ring, it was kind of a letdown. For whatever reason, Kobe and LBJ — at least in the time since everyone decided they were the undisputed two best players in the world — haven’t delivered that one truly memorable matchup, a la LeBron/Pierce or Kobe/Arenas … Instead, Lakers/Cavs was decided by the supporting guys, especially Lamar Odom. On his way to putting up 28 points and 17 boards, L.O. played like the guy who was a rebounding machine last year while Andrew Bynum was out, living on inside buckets and capitalizing off simply being in the right place at the right time. Often he barely had to jump for boards or open layups, and dominated the third quarter, scoring 15 points as L.A. came back from a 10-point deficit and eventually won by 10 points. Odom also guarded LeBron for stretches and kept him in check … Wally Szczerbiak looks strange enough with the way the black side panels on his nose-protector mask make it look like a helmet. Throw in the goofy headband and the way Wally runs and — eh, let’s just drop it before we get in trouble … While the Cavs suffered their first home loss, Sunday’s other main event saw the Spurs hand the Celtics a rare second straight loss in their building. After KG stuck a pair of jumpers to put Boston ahead with 1:30 left, the Spurs found themselves down one with 24 seconds left and the ball. Taking the defense by surprise, Roger Mason brought the ball up and jacked a three that hit all net (Pierce literally stood right next to Mason and just watched him) for the eventual game-winner. It was so un-Spurs because it wasn’t really a designed play, it wasn’t Tony Parker or Manu Ginobili going off-script, the shot was taken with nobody there to rebound in case he missed, and it’s Roger Freakin’ Mason. Give the man this much, though; since Mason has stepped up and become a proven fourth-quarter assassin, have you heard anyone mention the Spurs not having Robert Horry? … Ray Allen continued his run of last-second frustration. You saw what happened at the end of Lakers/Celtics. Yesterday Ray was trying to inbound after Mason’s shot when the ball slipped out of his hands and Manu snatched it, getting fouled and starting the free throw parade to ice it … So is Matt Bonner the NBA’s Gerry McNamara? He had busloads of people from his hometown in New Hampshire come in for the game, and Bonner gave them a show, scoring 23 and killing the C’s with that jumper where he makes the ball appear to weigh 25 pounds … After the Celtics opened up the second half with a 10-0 run to tie it up, did you hear Pop in the San Antonio huddle? “We didn’t screw anything up defensively,” he said. Apparently he didn’t see Tim Duncan leave Garnett (26 pts, 12 rebs) wide-open from his favorite spot on the game-tying J …
Brandon Roy‘s game-winner against the Knicks was something you’ve seen before from him. Trailing by one with three seconds left, Roy drove left on Jared Jeffries, then got an up-and-under scoop shot to go over David Lee. Sick play. But on “NBA Gametime,” studio guest Reggie Theus blew it up a little too much when he said B-Roy is one of the greatest EVER at finishing games off on plays going to his left. That’s a very specific proclamation, and it’s a little early to call B-Roy the greatest of anything yet. We’re pretty sure MJ and Bird had their share of game-winner where they went left … Greg Oden played one of his best games of the season. He was running the floor (17 pts), getting after it on the glass (12 rebs), and was a force defensively (6 blks). Oden had a big tip-in basket during Portland’s game-ending run leading up to Roy’s shot, and on the other end helped keep NY scoreless over the last couple minutes while the Blazers made their comeback … Caron Butler was a BEAST, simple and plain. With just under a minute to go against the Pacers, he boldly nailed the game-tying three in Jarrett Jack‘s face. With 20 seconds left, he stuck another three from the same exact spot with Jack again draped all over him to give Washington the lead. Danny Granger — who ideally would have been guarding Caron during all this, but he had to get Antawn Jamison, which left Indy undersized — responded with a three of his own to tie it, but then Caron (35 pts, 13 rebs) came down on the other end and, now being guarding by Granger (29 pts), hit him with a step-back J at the buzzer to win it … Other big stat lines from Sunday: Dwight Howard went for 30 points and 16 boards in a win over the Nets, while Devin Harris had 28 and 12 assist in the loss; Kevin Durant scored 39 in a win over Sacramento; Steve Nash had 15 points and 21 assists in a win at Detroit; and Deron Williams posted 31 points and 10 dimes in a loss to Golden State … Do us a favor and remind us not to throw any “Do you really deserve to be here?”-type questions at David West during All-Star Weekend. Pissed off about a no-call in the first half of Hornets/Wolves last night, West argued with the ref for a sec, then chased down Mike Miller and just DESTROYED him from behind with a forearm club to the face. It was seriously on some Joey Jihad level of sucker-punch. “He would have got kicked out of a football game for that!” Eric Snow said on NBA TV. West was ejected and should get suspended, but then again, we said Kendrick Perkins should have been suspended for hitting Jason Maxiell with a running bulldog, and that didn’t go anywhere … We’re out like D-West …
Finnaly i do pull off a first,from the beautiful island of St Lucia your boy iannyb wishing everyone around the world a good day.Well my lakers gave a good account of themselves.Whilst persons thought they would’ve folded since the injury to Bynum,they done the exact opposite and rallied.On any given day lakers can hang with any team in the league,bar none.Our archilles heel would have to be Kobe Bryant and his triangle obscurring shot selection.i have said time and time again Kobe is his own worst enemy.Yesterday Lakers were rolling, he was sick and still wanted to be the H.N.I.C Good ball rotation will cause Lakers to prevail anyday.Condos Odom he had a blast yesterday. Vujacic is showing he’s more than just a three point shooter.And oh, the Celtics lost,last year they would’ve won those games.teams aren’t intimidated by the C’s anymore and KG’s antics.All in all I only caught two games………..well 1 1/2,but was pretty much impressed.Lakers defense welcome back.get well soon Bynum.Bigups Pau,hopefully we’ll be able to get Morrison and Shannon Browne into the mix(Shannon killed us when we last played the Bobcats,very good athlete from MSU) Go Lakers we can’t let up now
No one who knew anything about boxing was pumped for Mayweather and De La Hoya
Lol @ the description of wally! Its so true, he looked like the older guy at the gym that dresses like the kids and is just over-enthusiastic about everything. Also, what is with his run, looks like he has one leg shorter than the other the way he awkwardly hobbles around..
Celtics sure could use Posey
the knicks up by one, 5 secs left with a foul to give(!) left jared on an island with B-roy and they didn’t foul him!? Seriously either some of the worst coaching ever or the players were thinking about who’s gonna take the next shot…Also KD doesn’t have a conscience. Granger, too.
YES! FINALLY A WIZARDS SIGHTING on Dime!. haha i guess it takes a Caron Butler take over in the 4th to get us recognized for our 11th win!!!
now all of that out of the way….LeBron dissapointed me. i guess from looking at message boards whenever i finish hw or bored on a day. i go online n find like one out of another billion LBJ articles n all i see is…
“LBJ IS THE BEST”
“LeBron would kill Kobe”
“LeBron took them to the NBA finals alone”
any many more…as a wiz fan im sure im gonna get ripped on this but like yeah he really didnt have a huge impact. he didnt make shots down the stretch n when they needed 2FT’s. i think he bricked them both. i really didnt understand with that natural talent ability that LeBron has that he didnt drive alot. n when he did he either airballed or passed up a shot.
but the cavs fans are saying they had an off game n i respect that. im just stating my opinion.
Brandon roy is a seasoned vet in his 30’s in a 20-somethin yr old body. man hes cool under pressure….n ive been followin Roger Mason alot n damn. he ALWAYS did that in Washington. we knew he was a stud 3pt shooter. kuz all he would do or after practice is compete with Gil in a 3pt contest…
oh well…i guess the story goes. If you leave Washington [any kind of sport] then you become an instant success. [star to a superstar]
Why was Mike Torico homering for the Celtics? After Matt Bonner hit a three, he moaned in disbelief. Then, on a replay of Paul Pierce scoring on a drive, you could actually hear him orgasm.
What about Travis Outlaw in the 4th quarter again Dime?
Every time I catch the end of a blazers game he is killing…
He got them back into the game again
From what I’ve seen he has to be one of the better closers in the game, which is weird because he only seems to make these shots down the stretch
lmao ross, because it was the spurs VS celtics, there is not a single commentator who roots for the spurs, this is why sean eliott is so “homer” he has to make up for all the other guys hate.
that was one of the better games i have seen too. it was fun to watch and not even remotely boring, except the crowd was not into it at all in the 1st half then barely into it in the second.
the ONLY complaint i have, the bad call against bowen when he took a three and pierce hit his leg. the said bowen kicked his leg out, while the replay showed his leg was not even past his other foot. besides guys like kobe and pierce himself do that shit all the time. after the call i was like “i hope that shit hurt paul cause they gave you one” other wise it wa about as even a game for the zebras as i have seen. the clear path violation could have been let go though, not to sure baout that call.
Just imagine Dwight Howard would put up those numbers every game!
Yesterday solidified for me that the Cavs aren’t championship material…sure, they could coast their way to the finals like the last time. But there’s no way that they deal with the depth and defense of LA, SA, or even Boston in a 7 game series.
And plus, Mike Brown sucks. Ya think that after seeing Phil’s gameplan of get the ball outta Bron’s hands…you’d run plays for other cats…but it seems Brown doesn’t run plays or doesn’t know how. JVG was calling him out for letting Varajao get beasted by Odom when he shoulda put Bron at the 4. But, god forbid Bron get exposed for having no post game.
And you could see that Kobe fadeaway over Lebron as the one play….that sealed his MVP trophy.
Am I the only one that would be totally stoked to see a SA and Boston finals??? Fuck ratings…that would be some damn good basketball right there.
Damn never new D-West was that gangster. Dime yall gotta post the video, I missed it.
Steve (Stevie Wonder) Nash was just ridiculous last nite. He single handedly destroyed us last night. But atleast Rip’s game is finally coming back an AI ballin so we’ll be alright.
BTW I never new AI was so down to earth a couple days ago I was at the casino at the players club and he walks in about 3 deep sits down and starts playing. Me playing stupid I’m like your AI arent you. He’s was like yeah and turn and started playing. After about a hour goes buy and he starts winning he’s buying rounds for table and just kickin’ it with me about the City and hot clubs. I told him about a couple of venues my fellas had going on and coming up and left. Later on that night dude shows up at the club with his same 2 fellas’ and goes to the VIP section where we were. I was stunned he remember next thing I know he sent a bottle (Of Moet, which I hate BTW) over to section where I was at and gave a head nod. Now I usually don’t get “Star Struck but this was the guy I modeled my game after and he was sending me, couldn’t believe it. Just thought I’d let yall AI haters know that he’s a real cool dude.
damn Fed, now we know why the Pistons ain’t winnin’.
AI wants to be on the World Series of Poker, not in the NBA Finals.
Wally looked like Zoolander, but in the Dodgeball movie. I had to look twice thinking he was wearing head gear for his braces.
Nash had more assists than the entire Pistons team that’s just bonkers still I hate how Kerr and Porter are killing my team.
Spurs fans and Laker fans you deserve to have your swag on a hundred thousand million!
Lakers are taking out all of the top teams and basically let LeBron know that if you somehow get past Boston, you AIN’T winning against us.
Spurs basically had to make Boston think, hey had we been in the finals last year…it MIGHT have been a different story.
Nice comeback by my Rockets, but I am mad cause they shouldn’t have to comeback at home against a minor team. Still a W is a W.
Looks like all the playoff contending teams in the West won cept for Utah.
See if this week can match the last. A big trade involving Amare might be the biggest news of this week.
I dont see to many roadblocks for the Lakers. The only problem is sometimes they play to the level of their competion, or their competion plays harder against the Lakers. I heard alot about the Cavs bench, they are not on the same level as the Lakers bench. Is Lamar finally going to be aggressive every game, if he is the league should be worried. The Lakers would have a three headed monster that will be unstoppable.
Dime you need to give more shine to Kevin Durant. He will lead the the league in scoring someday. He has one of the best jumpers in the nba, hes strating to go to the whole alot and dunking on people. If his d improves he will be a problem.
we all knew the lakers would end that cavs home win streak. no surprise there.
Lamar Odom needs to ball like that on a consistent basis.
knicks aint gonna win shit until they fire mike d’antoni. as long as he’s the coach, they gonna keep giving up 110pts and keep losing. donnie walsh should have stuck to his gut feeling and hired mark jackson as head coach.
good to see the Wiz get a win. I know we all like caron.
celtcs have some glaring needs. they need an offensive presence of their bench. and i dont mean eddie house.
damn…like everyone else, i dunno how the spurs keep doing it.
youngfed–
@Thats whats up
Yeah appearently dude parties a lot from what my boys tell me he’s always at the casino or club. Maybe he misses the real life ish and is tired of all the hollywood hoopla.
“… Wally Szczerbiak looks strange enough with the way the black side panels on his nose-protector mask make it look like a helmet. Throw in the goofy headband and the way Wally runs and â€” eh, let’s just drop it before we get in trouble …”
I hope these last 2 losses finally convince Ainge to stop sitting on his hands and do something. Against the Lakers and the Spurs whenever Boston go to the bench we lose the lead. You can not win games when your backup 4 and 5 is about 6ft8 each. And Doc start playing Bill Walker more.
Kobe and Lebron are pretty careful not to destroy each other when they go head to head because they both have the same boss (and I’m not talking about David Stern).
Nike is quite happy to have no clear-cut best player in the world but two contenders. If you get my drift.
@joey jihad link
that video is fucking crazy. they also have a longer clip where he gets carjacked after he gets knocked the fuck out. nutty.
speaking of beatings…who would have guessed that chris brown had it in him to smack a woman? im not saying it’s cool he beat up rihanna, i’m just really surprised he had the nerve to do it.
is chris brown related to bobby brown? because that would explain an awful lot if he is.
“And you could see that Kobe fadeaway over Lebron as the one play….that sealed his MVP trophy.”
really??? its brons mvp still and dwade is in second place
@Ian
If you think Wade is 2nd you should watch more BBall. But I will say DWade has suprised me with his comeback.
Pop was right they didn’t do anything wrong on defense, out of the three guys you want shooting the ball in the final seconds of the game from 18 feet if you’re playing the Celtics, the guy you want to shoot it is KG. I have to believe the Spurs defense was willing to let KG beat them if that was going to happen. C’mon every team in the league wants KG to shoot 18 footers all day. It’s to KG”S credit he has been hitting those at a more consistent pace than at any other time in his career. But that’s still the shot you give up if you’re playing the Celtics at the end of a ballgame. As evidenced by the Spurs eventual win.
Damn! Last week, I was sayin we need to ship LO’s ass out, dude turned into a beast against the Celts and Cavs… I’m starting to think we need to trade AB over the off season and keep LO. We could trade for a better three like Gerald Wallace. I hope Morrison can finally get some burn and produce for us, maybe like Kyle Korver in Utah.
@ Haterade
I too was on the same boat..then Lamar goes nuts. Still though, it’s the playoffs that I laugh at Odom most. So we’ll see how that goes.
anyone else got anything to say about Kobe and Lakers all we do is end streaks. Lebron is the best player aaaaaaaaaah, Cavs and the celtics are going to dust the lakers off aaaaaaaaaaah. Kobe gave this cat sportcenter highlight buckets on a sick stomach, LO dominated, yall kill all this madness about us not being the best team, we are the best team in the L, respect. First team to beat the cavs at home with a sick kobe(literally and figuratively),no Bynum and yes, the cavs had Ilgauska’s which seemed to be the excuse as to why they lost in L.A.LMAO and oh yeah the defending champs who had won 12 in a row prior to seeing us, yeah we beat them too ended that streak like we did the last one when the came to our house having won 19 in a row. It speaks for itself stop disrespecting and give credit where credit is do. Cav fans bite it Kobe is still the best player by far, a sick Kobe had a better game than a healthy lebron. Oh i’m sorry he almost had a tripple double 16pts,12 assist 8 rebounds but he was two rebounds shy, probably 3 rebounds shy the statistician was probably a lebron fan so he gave him an extra rebound(please refer to Knicks game). Kobes time is now, our time is now, we don’t care who got next. Holla back
rell I hope Ainge sees that too, your very social existence is contingent upon rather or not the celts win and all they’ve been doing is getting kicked in the mouth by visiting teams, no one is scared of these cats anymore and i’ve noticed KG’s trash talking has curtailed since he’s been losing. We want to see you guys in the final not the Cavs,not orlando, you guys. What happened last year won’t happen again this year, get your swag back.
And yes, Ian. I do think Kobe is MVP. Funny thing goes on when they vote for MVP. They ask if player X has made his team better. Yeah, sure, they do look at Player X’s stat sheets as well…but does he make his team better.
It’s one thing to take over your team..hijack if you will.
It’s another thing to lead your team by example…make tough shots when called upon…and defending the best player of the opposing team. Bron looks pretty. But Kobe’s still the best in game to me.
They hide Lebron on defense like they hide Steve Nash. So I guess you can give that to Lebron’s MVP credentials.
What’s good with you ian good win and definitely was pulling for the spurs over the classless Celts. Gonna have to agree with you young fed, D.Wade can’t be number 2 in the MVP race because of his stats. Check this out the year Kobe was breaking all them record 05-06 35 ppg,81 points in a game, 62 points in three quarters yada yada yada, he finished 3rd or 4th in MVP voting because of his teams record which btw was better than D.Wades team is at this current juncture and D.Wade is playing along side an allstar and has better supporting cast than kobe had in 05-06(starting line-up Smush Parker,Lamar Odom,Luke Walton,Kwame Brown,kobe) D.Wades current line up(Chalmers,S.Marion,Dwade,M.Beasley,Haslem)
@ everyone saying the league’s catchibg up w. Us cuz they not intimidated anymore, that’s retarded. We barely lost to LA and SA with HUGE needs at the backup 3 and 5 spots – desperately need to replace PJ and Posey. That’s the reason we ain’t winningthe chip this year, got nothing to do with people getting “intimidated” cuz real champions wouldn’t get intimidated by that shit anyway
fallinup i agree I think Kobe is the mvp, he’s played through injury&sicknes, put up big numbers and won big games on the road and we lost a key player. Lebron has Ilgauska’s who contrary to most of your belief has been an all-star before and we have Kobe and Gasol who are all-stars. I know people want so bad to give it to LeBron but Kobe out plays this cat when it counts no matter how he feels,how injured he is or what the circumstance.
Celts fan your gripping right now it’s true cats aren’t scared of yall the Celts are like a hundai with a loud exhaust,making a lot of noise and aint going no where. Yall got kicked in the mouth by LA and San Antonio 1 point, half a point it doesn’t matter it’s the way you guys have lost getting out toughed and out hustled something you guys prided yourself on last season. You guys to me lost your two most important players Posey and PJ Brown. We came into yall house kept are shoes on, ate yall food, kissed your wife, smacked you around and left without cleaning the dishes or thanking you for the meal.
a post 37 – yeah, but this was all done in the REGULAR SEASON.
Shit don’t mean shit until the playoffs
Ofcourse, this is all the regular season but this is preperation. There creating habits right now and I believe we have the best road record in the L too. This is stuff we didn’t do last year we didn’t beat these teams on the road last year. All we can talk about right now is the regular season until the playoffs come, nevertheless, there huge wins for us. Do you think Kobe and the Lakers are going to take it down a notch in the playoffs?…..Exactly. That’s why these games mean so much, homecourt through out, momentum and psyche of a team before entering post season play are very important and I like where we’re at.
Im still not impressed with Lebrons game..
fallinup
bron has one of the top records and less help than kobe so i think the make his team mates better is not even a argument.
doug
of course u agree kobe is the mvp lol u been agreein to that since 98
youngfed
please stop that retarded argument that i should watch more bball its stupid or only your opinion counts?? gtfoh with that shit write something that makes sense if u want to be taken seriously
fallinup
kobe can be the best but since when has the mvp been awarded to the best every year??? laker fans ALL will say hes the best so what really doesnt mean he is to everyone
doug
sup bro the thing the puts dwade in second in my list is that voters dont like to vote for the same guy twice usually and the lakers were expected to be this good usually surprises like wade make more of an impact on kobe.
bte doug theres a diff how u explained things about wade than youngfed you actually posted a reason young posted bs.
still think the cavaliers make it to the finals to get the smackdown from the spurs or lakers.
Doug, you really are the worst homer, even more so than youngfed.
If Lakers end up with the best record in the NBA and Kobe doesnt win the MVP then it is another example of the Lebron being dubbed KING before he deserves it..
Nash won it over Shaq that one year just because of the record and no way was Nash more dominant than Shaq that year..
How can anyone say Kobe is NOT the MVP at this point?? He caught up to Bron and if you dont think so then somethings up.. Dude had the flu and still outplayed the HYPE.. dude dislocated his finger and still outplayed him.. We have the best record in NBA and we lost a good player and havent missed a beat because our superstar rose to the challenge IMMEDIATELY..
Come on now.. What has Lebron done besides been on every cover of every magazine this year?? And dont say being a beast because other players are putting up beastly numbers as well.. Dwade and Dhoward right off the top of my head.. And Orlando got the record to back it up as well..
But all these East teams play garbage ass bottom feeders on the regular.. we holding down our record in the WEST.. remember 8-9 teams with 50 wins just last year?? yeah right..
lakeshow
what made u change your mind about gasol?
Nah I feel you Ian, that’s true about them not voting for the same player twice regarding the MVP thing.
Drink the Haterade (KB24 Chip 09)?Who are you? what are you talking about i’m the biggest homer and your blog screen name is is Drink the Haterade (KB24 Chip 09)? Man please!
Lakeshow 84 i agree completely “If Lakers end up with the best record in the NBA and Kobe doesnt win the MVP then it is another example of the Lebron being dubbed KING before he deserves it..” That is the biggest problem I have with LeBron these cats giving him the King title and this award and he hasn’t earned it. People fail to realize how long and how much hard work year in and year out it took for Kobe to be called the best and for him to even win MVP, look at the people they’ve given MVP’s to before him Nash isn’t even an all-star anymore. Nash is the only player in NBA history to win that award two years in a row and 2-3 from his last MVP not be in the all-star game. Dirk, well you see what the MAVS look like need I say anymore. I just think it’s disrespect to all the work Kobe has put in for the last 12-13 years to be the best player in the L and than Lebron comes in with all this hype and nothing subtantive to back it up and people dub him King. I mean think about it he’s been called “king” james since he came into the league and he’s never even to this date been the undisputed best player in the L. In fact up until last year Kobe was undisputed by even the fans, just now fans started entertaining the debate of him being better than Kobe. The players in the league and greats past even until this date say Kobe is the best in the L by far. Like I said media,Rick Kamla and hyped cav fans need to stop shoving this cat down our throat, when he is the best player in the L you won’t need to put a power point presentation to prove he is everyone will just know he is including the players and the greats. Let water find it’s own level and stop force feeding us LeHype he’s still second tier to Kobe even by his own admission.