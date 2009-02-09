Final Exams

Sorry all you Nuggets, Pistons, Rockets and Magic fans, but when it comes to likely NBA Finals previews, Lakers/Cavs (which would get monster ratings) and Celtics/Spurs (which, um, probably wouldn’t) are as realistic as it’s gonna get. In Cleveland yesterday, LeBron and Kobe were again jointly unspectacular in their head-to-head; LeBron put up 16 points, eight boards and 12 assists, shooting 5-for-20 from the field, while Kobe had 19 points on 8-for-17 shooting, but he at least had the asterisk that he was battling the flu — reportedly throwing up in the locker room and getting IV fluids at halftime. The only real highlight between them was Kobe’s fadeaway J over LeBron late in the fourth quarter that damn near scraped Larry Nance‘s jersey that hangs from the Quicken Loans Arena rafters … Why can’t we get that amazing (or at least satisfying) Kobe/LeBron Clint Eastwood-style shootout? No idea. Sometimes it’s just a style mismatch; you remember how everyone was pumped for Floyd Mayweather and Oscar De La Hoya to fight each other, but when they finally got in the ring, it was kind of a letdown. For whatever reason, Kobe and LBJ — at least in the time since everyone decided they were the undisputed two best players in the world — haven’t delivered that one truly memorable matchup, a la LeBron/Pierce or Kobe/Arenas … Instead, Lakers/Cavs was decided by the supporting guys, especially Lamar Odom. On his way to putting up 28 points and 17 boards, L.O. played like the guy who was a rebounding machine last year while Andrew Bynum was out, living on inside buckets and capitalizing off simply being in the right place at the right time. Often he barely had to jump for boards or open layups, and dominated the third quarter, scoring 15 points as L.A. came back from a 10-point deficit and eventually won by 10 points. Odom also guarded LeBron for stretches and kept him in check … Wally Szczerbiak looks strange enough with the way the black side panels on his nose-protector mask make it look like a helmet. Throw in the goofy headband and the way Wally runs and — eh, let’s just drop it before we get in trouble … While the Cavs suffered their first home loss, Sunday’s other main event saw the Spurs hand the Celtics a rare second straight loss in their building. After KG stuck a pair of jumpers to put Boston ahead with 1:30 left, the Spurs found themselves down one with 24 seconds left and the ball. Taking the defense by surprise, Roger Mason brought the ball up and jacked a three that hit all net (Pierce literally stood right next to Mason and just watched him) for the eventual game-winner. It was so un-Spurs because it wasn’t really a designed play, it wasn’t Tony Parker or Manu Ginobili going off-script, the shot was taken with nobody there to rebound in case he missed, and it’s Roger Freakin’ Mason. Give the man this much, though; since Mason has stepped up and become a proven fourth-quarter assassin, have you heard anyone mention the Spurs not having Robert Horry? … Ray Allen continued his run of last-second frustration. You saw what happened at the end of Lakers/Celtics. Yesterday Ray was trying to inbound after Mason’s shot when the ball slipped out of his hands and Manu snatched it, getting fouled and starting the free throw parade to ice it … So is Matt Bonner the NBA’s Gerry McNamara? He had busloads of people from his hometown in New Hampshire come in for the game, and Bonner gave them a show, scoring 23 and killing the C’s with that jumper where he makes the ball appear to weigh 25 pounds … After the Celtics opened up the second half with a 10-0 run to tie it up, did you hear Pop in the San Antonio huddle? “We didn’t screw anything up defensively,” he said. Apparently he didn’t see Tim Duncan leave Garnett (26 pts, 12 rebs) wide-open from his favorite spot on the game-tying J …

Brandon Roy‘s game-winner against the Knicks was something you’ve seen before from him. Trailing by one with three seconds left, Roy drove left on Jared Jeffries, then got an up-and-under scoop shot to go over David Lee. Sick play. But on “NBA Gametime,” studio guest Reggie Theus blew it up a little too much when he said B-Roy is one of the greatest EVER at finishing games off on plays going to his left. That’s a very specific proclamation, and it’s a little early to call B-Roy the greatest of anything yet. We’re pretty sure MJ and Bird had their share of game-winner where they went left … Greg Oden played one of his best games of the season. He was running the floor (17 pts), getting after it on the glass (12 rebs), and was a force defensively (6 blks). Oden had a big tip-in basket during Portland’s game-ending run leading up to Roy’s shot, and on the other end helped keep NY scoreless over the last couple minutes while the Blazers made their comeback … Caron Butler was a BEAST, simple and plain. With just under a minute to go against the Pacers, he boldly nailed the game-tying three in Jarrett Jack‘s face. With 20 seconds left, he stuck another three from the same exact spot with Jack again draped all over him to give Washington the lead. Danny Granger — who ideally would have been guarding Caron during all this, but he had to get Antawn Jamison, which left Indy undersized — responded with a three of his own to tie it, but then Caron (35 pts, 13 rebs) came down on the other end and, now being guarding by Granger (29 pts), hit him with a step-back J at the buzzer to win it … Other big stat lines from Sunday: Dwight Howard went for 30 points and 16 boards in a win over the Nets, while Devin Harris had 28 and 12 assist in the loss; Kevin Durant scored 39 in a win over Sacramento; Steve Nash had 15 points and 21 assists in a win at Detroit; and Deron Williams posted 31 points and 10 dimes in a loss to Golden State … Do us a favor and remind us not to throw any “Do you really deserve to be here?”-type questions at David West during All-Star Weekend. Pissed off about a no-call in the first half of Hornets/Wolves last night, West argued with the ref for a sec, then chased down Mike Miller and just DESTROYED him from behind with a forearm club to the face. It was seriously on some Joey Jihad level of sucker-punch. “He would have got kicked out of a football game for that!” Eric Snow said on NBA TV. West was ejected and should get suspended, but then again, we said Kendrick Perkins should have been suspended for hitting Jason Maxiell with a running bulldog, and that didn’t go anywhere … We’re out like D-West …