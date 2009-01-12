Meeting of the Minds

Kobe vs. D-Wade didn’t quite live up to the hype. While the two did literally go head-to-head at one point and drew blood in the process, as far as shootouts go, last night was a full notch below their December matchup when Wade dropped 35 and Kobe’s potential game-tying bucket went halfway in before popping out at the buzzer. Of course Kobe (19 pts, 7 asts) had his deep threes and dunks in this one, and Wade (27 pts, 9 asts) had his usual H-O-R-S-E shots, but Lakers/Heat was about the big men: L.A.’s twin towers dominating and Miami’s lack of a legit post presence being exposed. Pau Gasol put up 14 points and 18 boards, and Andrew Bynum scored 24, including the go-ahead putback with 18 seconds left. All Miami had for a counter was undersized Udonis Haslem, about five minutes of Joel Anthony, Jamaal Magloire in the expired-milk phase of his career, and no traces of Mark Blount, who’s more 7-foot in theory and not so much in practice … With Jose Calderon out of the All-Star picture and Rajon Rondo fading with every Celtics loss, Jameer Nelson is the Eastern Conference PG (after Devin Harris) the coaches need to really think about come voting time. Tony Parker put up a bigger stat line (31 pts, 6 asts) yesterday, but Jameer (22 pts, 5 asts) took over Magic/Spurs at the end. After both teams traded clutch buckets all day, Nelson scored eight points in the last two minutes, keeping Orlando ahead while the Spurs couldn’t hit anything when they really needed to … Jameer’s also developing the kind of chemistry with Dwight Howard that you see on the AND 1 tour; even when Jameer gets caught in mid-air, he’s been able to find Dwight at the rim, sometimes without looking. They’ve almost got what Steve Nash and Amare have — one difference being that Nash in his prime had that same connection with everybody on the team … Speaking of, Nash handed out 12 assists in Phoenix’s win over the Clippers, helping Amare to some of his 26 points. Nash also had his Shane Battier game going; he took at least 5-6 charges, and in the post-game Grant Hill compared him to Bobby Hurley in that regard … Shaq (15 pts, 10 rebs) dunked on Brian Skinner And His Stupid Beard one time and pretty much put his junk in Skinner’s face as he hung on the rim. Skinner, trapped between Shaq’s legs, could only turn his head and take it in the ear …

You knew Pacers/Warriors was gonna be a fantasy owner's favorite game of the day. Both teams like to run and they both stink defensively. Danny Granger won the battle, finishing with 42 points, but Jamal Crawford won the war, dropping 32 and the game-winner on a wing three with 11 seconds left. Indy managed to get themselves two more chances to win after that, but Mike Dunleavy Jr. missed a three on the first, and Granger had to give it up to Travis Diener on the second, who bricked a completely wide-open look … The GS fans were booing Dunleavy every time he got the ball, while Troy Murphy wasn't getting quite as much venom. What's gonna be real interesting is the fan reaction to Monta Ellis when he gets back. Do they cheer the guy who's their best player and was a fan favorite last time they saw him? Or boo the guy who ruined their (probably would have stunk anyway) season with his own mistake? … When did the Raptors officially go from dangerous playoff team to one of those teams you hope to see on the schedule when you're in a slump? And was this all Sam Mitchell's doing, or something we can trace to the work of golden child Bryan Colangelo? The Celtics caught the Raptors in one of their regular weekend morning tip-offs that everyone on the West Coast sleeps through, and looked more like that team who'd dominated the League for basically all of calendar year 2008. Ray Allen dropped eight threes (36 points), Rondo went for 14 and 11 dimes, and Brian Scalabrine started for the injured Kendrick Perkins. Please don't let Doc Rivers read too much into that … Ray was pretty much unstoppable (11-14 FG's, 8-10 3PA, 6-6 FT's). One time late in the fourth he found a gap in Toronto's zone — at least we think it was a zone; either way it was soft as hell — and stuck a three over Roko Ukic to put Boston back up by double-digits, which caused Jamario Moon to throw a personal little temper tantrum under the basket … Was Scalabrine serious trying to buck up on Joey Graham? That one would end VERY badly for him …