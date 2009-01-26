Jordan Rules

Remember when the biggest story surrounding Jordan Farmar was the time he played in a D-League game and a Lakers game in the same day? That seemed forever ago — yet somehow, Darren Collison, his backup at UCLA, is still in college — and now Farmar is a legit contributor and an X-factor who could make a difference in L.A. winning a ‘chip this year. Having missed about a month following knee surgery, Farmar came back yesterday and scored 14 points off the bench in the Lakers’ blowout win over the Spurs, and cracked the highlight reel when he found Trevor Ariza with a lob from midcourt. “We missed [Farmar] a lot,” Kobe said in the post-game. “He makes our second unit go. He’s the motor. Now that he’s back, everybody falls into their natural positions and we’re back clicking on all cylinders.” About the only person who really suffers here is Sun Yue, whose PT drops from the occasional 30 seconds a night to nothing … The game was essentially over by the end of the third quarter, and all of L.A.’s starters (sans Pau Gasol) sat out the entire fourth quarter. Blame the San Antonio defense: Too often they were running under the high screen instead of fighting to get over it, giving up wide-open jumpers left and right as Gregg Popovich gradually lost his mind. Kobe (22 pts) ended up with some shots that he might as well have taken in an empty gym, and one time Derek Fisher had like 15 feet of free reign to knock one down. You can get away with that against guys like Rajon Rondo or Derrick Rose, but Kobe and Fish will kill you all day with that much space … Andrew Bynum‘s 15-point, 11-board, 4-block line was solid, especially considering he only played 24 minutes. (You don’t think Portland would be more than happy if Greg Oden put up those numbers in 40 minutes a night?) Offensively, Bynum seems to be getting better every day since his breakout 42-point explosion against the Clippers. His confidence is sky-high right now … Yao (knee) sat out yesterday’s game in Detroit, meaning it was time for T-Mac and Ron Artest to get back on the court. Houston was smashing the Pistons in the first quarter, let them get back into it, pulled away again in the second half, then gave up the big lead again near the end. Eventually it came down to the Pistons being down three with eight seconds to go: Rasheed got a good look from his favorite spot straightaway, bricked, then Arron Afflalo — who Michael Curry had in the game after benching Allen Iverson for almost all of the fourth quarter — missed another three at the buzzer … Artest (24 pts, 9 rebs) is hilarious. One time after an and-one, he stood in front of the Detroit crowd flexing and grinning ’cause he knows they still hate him. Although when you think about it, Ron-Ron destroying that ’04-05 Pacers team cleared the way for the Pistons to make the Finals that year … Rip Hamilton had one of his best games in a while, dropping 27 points off the bench on 11-of-21 shooting. He and A.I. connected on some buckets, but overall they just don’t vibe together on the court. When Rip plays he’s still the focal point of the Pistons offense, which leads to Iverson being more observer than attacker … Speaking of guys not looking like themselves, T-Mac (15 pts) has hit the stage in his career where he’s like the old dude in a pickup game who you can tell used to be nasty, he just doesn’t have his legs anymore. He moves two gears slower than all the young guys, he can’t really get to the hoop anymore, and he doesn’t even try. He relies on screens and craftiness to get his shots, but is still a threat because he can still shoot and pass. Not saying McGrady couldn’t still contribute to a deep Rockets playoff run, but he may have seen his last All-Star Game. (And remember, HE’S ONLY 29!) …
We’ve got to find a way to get Al Jefferson on the All-Star squad. He was a beast against Chicago, dropping 39 points mostly on Joakim Noah. Big Al tipped in his own miss with 24 seconds left in the fourth quarter to force overtime, and in the extra frame, he hit the go-ahead bucket on a hook over Noah. Joakim did record seven blocks for the game, and quite a few of them were on Jefferson. But on the two possessions that mattered most, he couldn’t contain Al … Minnesota was getting ready for a free throw when Andres Nocioni took his place on the block closest to the rim. For some reason, Vinny Del Negro started yelling at Noce about where he was standing (or something), and Noce yelled right back — and because it was so quiet in the Target Center, you could almost hear their entire conversation. Next time down the court, Nocioni immediately called for the ball and dropped a three-pointer, like he was telling Del Negro to STFU. Even the Wolves announcer called it an “angry three” … As good as Kevin Love has been, we haven’t seen too many of those famous outlet passes. But yesterday Love (19 pts, 15 rebs) got one where he cleared a defensive rebound, turned his body in mid-air, and before his second foot even hit the ground, fired a two-hand bullet to Rodney Carney well beyond halfcourt, who caught it right in stride and finished with a dunk. Dickie V would have passed out had he been there … Did you see what Josh Smith did to Steve Nash? Imagine Kobe’s “You stole my MVP!!” cram on Nash in the ’06 playoffs mixed with Ricky Davis‘ “OH SH*T!!” dunk in Cleveland and you get the idea … Conventional NBA wisdom should have told you the Mavs would get cracked in Boston. Last game of a week-long road trip, early afternoon tip-off, against a team that had won seven straight and was stomping everyone in the process? Please. KG, Ray Allen (4 threes) and Eddie House (7 threes) each scored 23 points in the 24-piecing. Throw in the fact that Dirk didn’t show up — he went 4-for-17 and threw one pass that was intended for Antoine Wright, only Wright wouldn’t have been able to catch it if he were standing on Manute Bol‘s shoulders — and Dallas never had a chance … Other notable stat lines from Sunday: Chris Bosh scored 31 in a win over the Kings; Danny Granger scored 27 in a win over Charlotte; DeAndre Jordan pulled down 20 rebounds in a loss to Golden State; and Nene put up 28 points on 12-for-12 FG’s in a win over Utah … BTW, was Carmelo rocking a Burberry jacket on the bench, or did he swipe somebody’s picnic mat? … As if we needed another reason NOT to watch the Bucks, Michael Redd tore his ACL and MCL and is out for the year. This also sucks for the Cavs, if in fact they were still thinking of trading for Redd at the deadline, and sucks for Richard Jefferson. Now everyone will learn that he seriously cannot be a #1 option … We’re out like whichever one of the Rockets draws the short straw …
alright alright… mavs were a little bit tired. well, tired. we’ll see them in the finals.
yao rested because it’s the chinese new year. like what he did for the olympics…
so sorry for tmac. maybe there’s a curse in houston? first it was steve francis, now it’s tmac, then yao, then ronron, then…
kevin love all nba rookie team
ok so where are all the lakers fans to tell us how bad the spurs suck and how great the kobes are?
all i can say, refs where a factor, considering the team that fouls the least amount in the league is the spurs yet they put LA on the line twice as many times as they went?
and the defense the lakers put out there was not exactly good, for every open shot kobe had manu had 2, for every open shot kobe and fisher had bonner and mason had 3. the spurs where just not hitting. there was not more then about 10 possesion in the entire game that either team played good defense.
now im out to the office, but i will check back in later when crazy lakers fan shows up later after they wake up.
Go Lakers kudos Bynum you’re shaping up just fine Welcome back Farmar.Lakers looking good right now,no slowing down now
Erm, no. We know you guys love Paul Pierce and all, but he didn’t score 23 points (along with Ray and House). That was KG. Should try to get your facts right; otherwise it looks like you don’t watch the games. Heh.
at one point it looked like pop was going to pop finley in the mouth haha. he had a terrible rotation where he got stuck and fell over odom? it ended in an open 3. the rotation wasn’t there for SA and they need an athletic big austin croshere isn’t it.
poor dallas 74 – 47 at HALFTIME wow
the other games were kinda boring.
thursday CAVS MAGIC. I hope big Z will be back.
orlando is a jump shooting team and that’s their biggest forte is’nt dwight howard this is why they won’t win a title
Wow, someone’s a little defensive about their Spurs…
Farmar’s return was pretty incredible, considering how many guys fall off after surgery.
I just felt bad for Dallas yesterday. Anyone see Dampier get up for that dunk? Not that he really had to jump very high, but still…
When Tim Duncan is yelling at you during the game…you’re not doing it right. I’m looking at you, Bonner.
Lakers were running, and the Spurs were playing like shit. Aside from the big 3, no one could hit an open jumper to save their lives. As dime said, the Spurs defense was horrible.
That thing with the Rockets is extremely weird. When was the last time they were on the court together? By the way, is Francis ever going to play for the Grizzlies?
stevie franchise still on the roster. and he’s wearing #23! i hope he plays. they gave a chance to dmiles why not him right?
Ugly as the win was, it was still a win. I am thinking the next 1 or 2 games you will actually have a rare appearance from all 3 stars for the Rockets in the game at the SAME TIME!
DIME that is true about Tracy, still he pulled enough in him to make that game saving drive on Prince. Not to mention Prince had blocked his shot on the previous play. Like I said, he ain’t done. Still tryna Noah these cats.
I am thinking LA barely lost in San An and at home with Farmer back that whoop the stinkin socks off the Spurs. Perhaps that series wouldn’t be as competitive as I thought. I agree too that the 42 point game was an awakening for Bynum as to how much he possibly can do.
Utah has lost like 2 straight right. That is always good.
Thought the Mavs would match up better. Guess not.
That Eddie House gets on my nerves. Him and Matt Barnes.
What teams lets NeNe go perfect? Wow.
Kobe is that dude!
“He relies on screens and craftiness to get his shots, but is still a threat because he can still shoot and pass.”
When could T-Mac EVER shoot?!? 39% this year, and a career 43% shooter.
Don’t you remember the 13pt barrage that happened against the Spurs a couple years ago. T-Mac lead the league in scoring too.
Let me start off by saying I’m not a Lakers fan per se but being from the west I do cheer for them against everyone but the Bulls. Also Ive always respected the Spurs and aside for the constant whiny faces, I think they are one of the classiest organizations in the League.
With that being said I can’t believe the excuses that some of the Spurs fans come up with on this site. They complain more than the Spurs themselves. Who would’ve thought a teams fan base could flop more than the actual team they’re rooting for?
Anyway, Spurs vs. Lakers come playoff time is going to be one hell of a series. Homecourt advantage is going to very important. I think whoever has it will be victorious.
@ post 4…it did say KG, Ray and House scored 23 points apiece… no mention of Pierce.
62 points vs. the Wizards!
“He moves two gears slower than all the young guys, he can’t really get to the hoop anymore, and he doesn’t even try. He relies on screens and craftiness to get his shots, but is still a threat because he can still shoot and pass.”
– i guess Bron should really focus next summer on adjusting his game a lil bit… he could learn from T-Mac here… once those explosive legs leave you, you’d still have a game left in you…
– random question ya’ll… on all of today’s athletic ballers in the L… who would still have a semblance of their game once their legs give out?
@ post 16
shooters would….Ray Allen, Michael Redd…guys like that
not too sure why people always harp on nash getting crammed on. 99 percent of the readers here wouldn’t even have the guts to try to take the charge as he did; they’d just step out of the way.
1-3 ain’t bad for Tx teams on sunday, as long as the one is my Rockets!~
Anybody see Poppovich’s patch on his head after “minor surgery”?
Looks like what ever they did allowed him to speak in complete sentences to sideline reporters and not be such a d – bag!
watching tmac was kind of sad just considering where he was not even 2 years ago ya know. like son had trouble turning the corner on whoever was guarding him i just kept looking for him to explode to the basket.
ip says:
not too sure why people always harp on nash getting crammed on. 99 percent of the readers here wouldn’t even have the guts to try to take the charge as he did; they’d just step out of the way.
ip I take it you would be of the 1 percent who would. LOL. Again there is nothing wrong with stepping out the way if it’s not a game changing point, rather than risk giving up momentum and embarrasment.
You got to know when to say when pimpin.
yeah Taj, but maybe it also made it that Gregg Patchavich forgot how to coach defense.
Spurs need to make a move
yeah, count me in as one of those who wont take the charge. i’m like bynum you know, not gonna get dunked on!
All the jokes on Eddy Curry and no mention of his 3 year old having to witness the murder of his mother and sister? This guy needs a friend and some security in his life. Robed at gun point in his home, injured, accused of soliciting sex from a male driver, attempted extortion, baby mother killed with infant and his 3 year old son witnessed it!! That is a lot to go through…
spurs need a move? i heard they are looking to trade for brad miller wheeler. not bad huh?
It’s not a good idea to take a charge against a dunker because refs in the nba dont call it if it is spectacular.
just look at kobe on nash, obvious charge.
@ rangerjohn
please say it one time: your team got blown out and the other team was just better. you critcize the lakers fans for searching for excuses and you do it even worse.
and about your “stat” that the lakers shot so many free throws against the team with the fewest fouls: are you serious?
so you mean the spurs opponents should always shoot less free throws because of this stat? come on now.
everybody on here knows you are an ignorant and blind spurs homer almost as bad as youngfed, so they dont even react to you anymore. but reading that was just.. wow
Watching the Lakers Spurs game yesterday, AB is a good defender and has that hook shot from the middle of the key that is unstoppable but that’s about it. when his back is to the hoop, he’s good. when he faces up he’s not. his interior d is great.
when duncan brought away from the hoop he was exposed.
at one time duncan shot his patented 15′ bank shot from an angle. mark jackson said, “that’s the kind of shot you want duncan taking.” what!! really!!?? isn’t that duncan’s patented shot? isn’t that the shot duncan is known for? why do you want him taking “his” shot? that had to be the quote of the day yesterday.
bynum is not going to be a huge offensive threat. he should watch marcus camby and try to pattern his career after him. bynum is a good defender with a big body.
why is jordan farmar not starting over fisher?
in the nuggets/jazz game got to love the closeup they did on k-mart giving the shocker. i am sure they thought it was some play, when he was just telling the lady in the 3rd row what was up.
ranger
comon relax its like i said about the spurs win vs the lakers its just one game neither team cares well at least i dont.
good thing that the lakers fans that said one game doesnt mean anything arent here posting bs about one game lol.
pop shoulda slapped finley
sanpitch you buggin bynum’s footwork is phenomenal son gonna be a 25 and 10 guy enough.
LOL @ rangerjohn..you’re just silly right now dude..i dont think you have any cred left on this site with the obscenely bogus shit you say..they really should sign you so you can whine for them like they do when calls dont go their way..maybe a ref or two might listen to u..duncan needs to get rid of that wide eyed stare EVERY time they call a foul on him..when the lakers lost im pretty certain every normal nba fan, not even lakers fans, agreed the last couple calls were pretty um..retarded? here tho..they shoot more foul shots so its the ref that gave the game away right? nah player..they just didnt have it..you’re cute lil mason jr couldnt hit a shot if they poured it for him in a glass..actually none of them could..the defense wasnt great on the lakers end but their were definite flashes of how good they could be when they scramble and play d..farmar coming back finally lets fish rest a bit..poor guy needed it badly..while bynum didnt beast duncan with the stats..he played him very well and got key rebounds and blocks..thats exactly what we need from him..i can already taste the alcohol im going to be consuming in large amounts when we rock the shit outta the parade! yeah yeah one game..i know..dont worry tho..the playoffs will be a victory one game at a time too..ha
thoughts and prayers with eddy curry and his lil’ boy. dude can’t catch a break right now.
as much as i love all the eddy curry comments, the dude deserves a moment of silence.
Not gonna thump my chest to hard,
But LA owned yesterday – how Kobe is doing this with 2 broken digits is just amazing – Dude has heart for miles,
But Boston is coming
what’s up Ian? Ranger John your an idiot and LABaller your right this cat has no credibility anymore. It was just one game and some get back for the Lakers, nothing more.
@ Rangerjohn
“all i can say, refs where a factor, considering the team that fouls the least amount in the league is the spurs yet they put LA on the line twice as many times as they went”?
talk about excuses for a loss. Plain and simple the Lakers out played, out hustled the spurs.
Kobe is dropping buckets with 3 fingers on his dominant hand, I don’t know how he does it.
bynum has definitely been listening to kareem, with that hook from the middle of the key. that is unstoppable.
but what is going to happen when he gets double teamed? his footwork isn’t “phenomenal”, but it is good.
what’s up with “the machine” thumping everyone’s chest before the tipoff?
when he was thumping kobe’s chest and the camera man was right there, i felt very awkward.
doug
im doing good bro, good win yesterday no excuses it was a blowout even if i tried i couldnt come up with one lol. didnt watch the game sunday is beach day hehehe but apperently the game wasnt as good as the first one.
btw hope the brad miller rumor is true we need a big body that Ian M. was supposed to be this year.
laballer
comon u know thats duncans look lol he aint gettin rid of that i dont mind it unless u r a scrub doing that shit.
the machine has to be the the dumbest nicks in the history of the nba. didnt he give the name to himself????
lol its just a funny look..like sometimes i almost believe him he looks so damn innocent..but then i look at his jersey and realize there is no way im about to feel sorry for dude..
I hope A.I keeps his mouth shut after being benched and they lose…
yeah he gave himself that name, vujacich is a hype and he’s definitely the most annoying player on the team. Yeah you guys beach murder our beach. You stay out in the DR right? Lucky dude man.
laballer lol so it yours biased hate hahahaha if he had on a laker jersey oh would be “oh its ok maybe he didnt hit him”
maybe that why i dont mind it the biased love
the one i dont like is when bowen (love the dude btw) acts all innocent and throws up his hands like i didnt do anything and there are broker bones and blood all over the court (ask wally)
doug thats why i cant leave i get home sick fasttt my trips to the states usually are for less than 2 weeks even for work. yeah i cant complain about the beaches and weather here i dont do snow.
LOL RangerJohn LOL..
And the Tmac thing is extremely sad.. I got all his jerseys and i even wear the Orlando Magic Jersey when i run em.. I think he should take a year (i know i know) and get himself back together and then make another run.. He even admitted before the year started he was going to fall apart so cant say he didnt let us know what the year was going to look like..
And all i have to say about that spurs game is what i said earlier about the Spurs winning by 1 AT HOME.. If Spurs fans want to take a one point last minute assisted win and run they mouths on it THATS FINE we saw what was hattenin yesterday..
And the better AB looks the more distance we put between ourselves and the next best team.. That offensive rebound he yanked from Timmy and yakkd was plain nasty.. Where are the Bynum haters at now?? You guys better get yo shit talkin in this year because our boy is turning into a BEAST.. The only problem is he doesnt have to do much because we are so deep.. I just hope he doesnt get complacent and continues to grow..
i hate to be the one getting ahead of myself but anyone else smell 70 wins next year??
Man i’m trying to get out to DR a couple more time in my lifetime. Yeah I can’t do the snow either.
no lakeshow we cant smell them but good luck on that
just let me know when but no fightin here (u prob wont cuz all my friends are laker fans lol)
you guys are lakers fans and act so smart about your team and dont know that vujacic DIDN’T give himself the nickname? lmao