The best college game of the decade, and the Spurs Can’t Handle Kobe

We’re not even gonna lie, though, none of us really watched much of the second NBA game last night (Cavs/Suns) — those who weren’t at MSG for the UConn/Syracuse Big East tourney game were glued to the TV watching it. If you missed it, you missed the college basketball equivalent of 300. After the refs waved off an Eric Devendorf three that appeared to give ‘Cuse the win in regulation, the game went to SIX OVERTIMES. Every time Syracuse had a chance to take the lead in the first five OT’s, it seemed they missed the easiest shot possible. One time Paul Harris (29 pts, 22 rebs) had a clear path for a dunk and the ball slipped out of his hands, then another time he had two chances to score right under the basket (with no Hasheem Thabeet around, who’d fouled out) and couldn’t convert. Syracuse finally took the lead in the sixth OT, and knocked down its free throws down the stretch to pull out a 127-117 win … Jonny Flynn was a BEAST for the Orange. He went for 34 points, 11 assists and six steals, hitting all 16 of his free throws and playing something like 67 minutes … And if UConn’s A.J. Price didn’t prove he’s a pro last night, he’ll never be able to do it. Also playing 60-plus minutes, Price (33 pts, 10 asts) looked as fresh in the later overtimes as he did in the first half of regulation, splitting the D and hitting huge buckets all night before fouling out in the last overtime … By the end, the coaches were using walk-ons as guys were fouling out left and right. UConn’s Scottie Haralson had barely played before coming in during the fifth overtime and hitting a big shot — but we couldn’t stop looking at the dude’s hair. Imagine somebody with a perfectly lined-up low Caesar cut, but on top of that is a thick layer that belongs to a 42-year-old with male-pattern baldness. It was hard to describe, but if you saw the game you know what we’re talking about. Just ridiculous … For a good while, it looked like everyone (not just Spurs fans) who promised the Lakers’ road to the NBA Finals would stall in San Antonio were dead wrong. Building a 15-point lead by halftime, which included a near-perfect first quarter — 64 percent from the field, zero turnovers — L.A. was dominating the Spurs on their own court: Kobe had an easy 14 at the break that could have been 20 had he really gone hard, Trevor Ariza was wetting jumpers like Scotty Thurman on ‘roids, and Lamar Odom and Pau Gasol were playing like a pair of 7-2 giants, volleyballing rebounds to themselves and scoring with zero resistance. In the first half L.A. was just bigger, faster, shot the ball better, played better defense, and executed almost flawlessly on the offensive end … But you knew the Spurs’ second-half rally was coming, when Tony Parker (25 pts, 9 asts) got hot and Mike Finley stayed hot (Finley dropped 14 of San Antonio’s first 22 points in the first half, and finished with 25) … The Spurs cut the lead down to two in the fourth quarter, but Kobe (23 pts, 9-21 FG) responded with a HUGE three while wearing George Hill for a shirt, and on the most important play of the game — Lakers up five, little more than a minute to go — Odom tied up Tim Duncan as TD was going in for a sure bucket. After the Lakers won the ensuing jump-ball, that was pretty much it … As much as Doug Collins and Kenny Smith love Kobe, Kevin Harlan’s man-crush makes for more entertaining TV. (As opposed to Rick Kamla’s thing for LeBron, which may have been the inspiration for a recent “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” episode.) Harlan calling one of Kobe’s jumpers “A double-cheese WHOPPER!” was the funniest line of the night … On the low, how good was Sasha Vujacic? He only had six points, but they were all scored in big spots, and he helped contain Finley during some key stretches. Plus the two shots Sasha hit from the field were tough pull-up fadeaways with a hand in his face … The most surprising thing was how the Lakers dominated the paint. Gasol put up 23 points and 11 boards, Odom had 12 and 10, and although the Spurs weren’t short-handed up front, they seemed to be at a significant size advantage throughout. Gregg Popovich only really played Duncan (16 pts, 11 rebs) and Kurt Thomas a lot, rolling out lineups with Ime Udoka at power forward and George Hill at small forward. Meanwhile, Drew Gooden only saw three minutes. He’s probably still learning the system and is also coming off an injury, but Gooden really could have helped San Antonio yesterday. And on that note, how long before we just go ahead and declare Ian Mahinmi the Spurs’ version of Fran Vasquez? … The only other game on Thursday’s schedule was Suns/Cavs. LeBron had his third straight triple-double (34 pts, 10 rebs, 13 asts, 3 blks, 3 stls) and Mo Williams scored 30 to send Phoenix to its sixth straight loss. In the first quarter LBJ smacked a Leandro Barbosa layup off the glass, but the play of the night came later in the fourth, when ‘Bron tracked down Jason Richardson and swatted his 360 dunk attempt. J-Rich was silly for trying a contest dunk in crunch time of a close game, but the replay showed LeBron did actually foul him and the refs missed it … We’re out like Syracuse’s legs against West Virginia today …

(Syracuse-UConn photo courtesy: Charlotte Observer)