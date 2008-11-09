Running of the Bulls

With Derrick Rose (17 pts, 9 asts) continually torturing Mo Williams and Ben Gordon (29 pts) continuing what has quietly been a very good (contract) year, Bulls/Cavs was a close game well into the fourth quarter, until LeBron took over and drilled back-to-back threes from about 30 feet out. Vinny Del Negro had Luol Deng guarding ‘Bron 1-on-1 instead of bringing over a second defender to make him give it up, and when he finally did decide to bring the double team — which would have worked, since Mo basically messed himself whenever he had an open look — it was too late … LeBron finished with 41 points and 13 boards, the highlight coming in the first half when he spun on Deng in the lane and spiked a two-hand dunk that caused the Cleveland bench to explode. Right before the break he caught another sick one on a breakaway that brought almost the whole team onto the court like it was Rucker Park … Before the game, the Bulls announcers were debating whether Scottie Pippen in his prime or LeBron was faster getting up and down the court. During the game, after another of LeBron’s 100-mph end-to-end runs, analyst Stacy King got on Tyrus Thomas for not stepping in to take a charge. Somebody tell Stacy that Tyrus is trying to live to see his second contract; and that even if Pip was faster, ‘Bron has the added element of being able to go Troy Polamalu on anyone who just stands there in his way … When Chris Paul was leading a fast break in the first quarter of Hornets/Heat and turned it over to Mario Chalmers (who was running right beside him), we thought CP might be in for a rough night against the rookie, a la Andre Miller and Tony Parker earlier in the week. Not so much. CP finished with 21 points and 13 dimes and Chalmers was a non-factor as N.O. broke it’s two-game skid … Can’t blame D-Wade for the loss, though, as he put up 30 points and 10 dimes. He added to the highlight reel when he measured a Mike Beasley baseline miss, snuck in behind Mo Pete and threw down a one-hand follow dunk … Beasley needs a haircut. If Roy Hibbert can find a way to a barber now that he’s making pro dollars, Beasley has no excuse … During Pacers/Nets, the Indiana broadcast polled its viewers and asked if Danny Granger will be an All-Star this year. Ninety-one percent said yes. We wouldn’t say he’s that much of a shoo-in, but Granger has been killing it this year. He dropped 23 on the Nets in the Pacers’ first easy win of the year, which was also their first game against a likely Lottery squad … Vince Carter led Jersey with 31 points, 20 in the first half. Around the time one of the Dime crew was e-mailing, “I have NO idea how [Vince] does it. He looks like he’s 47 years old and isn’t the least bit explosive,” TV analyst Quinn Buckner was talking about how Vince has played a lot of “hard minutes” in his career. “He’s biologically 31, but his body is a lot older,” Buckner said … Kevin Love gets the scapegoat cap for the Wolves’ loss in Portland. Down by two in the final seconds, Love rebounded an Al Jefferson miss and put up a shot that looked good, but before it actually went through the rim, Love turned away and started running back on D. Only the shot didn’t go in. That left Jefferson (27 pts, 5 rebs, 5 asts, 3 blks) alone under the rim surrounded by four Blazers going for the rebound, and Portland came away with the rock and the win … Now why would K-Love assume his shot was good? He had missed everything he took up to that point, finishing 0-for-7 from the field … Before that sequence, Brandon Roy (24 pts, 9 asts) hit the go-ahead bucket on a fake-spin/turnaround J moving to his right that looked exactly like the second-to-last crunch time shot he hit over Ron Artest in Thursday’s win over the Rockets. Randy Foye was the victim this time. Between B-Roy last night and Parker the other day, Foye and Corey Brewer may need counseling before next week’s schedule: the Warriors on Tuesday, Portland again next Saturday, and Chauncey and ‘Melo next Sunday … Gun to their heads, if the Blazers’ front-office had to pick one, would they take Greg Oden or LaMarcus Aldridge? Oden’s got the higher ceiling obviously, but LaMarcus is a certified stud who’s comparatively an iron man next to Oden. Aldridge put up 24 points and 13 boards yesterday … After Shaq sat out the Suns’ blowout loss in Chicago, he looked like 2001 Shaq in Milwaukee, destroying Andrew Bogut to the tune of 29 points and 11 boards in a Phoenix win. Diesel was dusting off out turnarounds, hooks, drop-steps and power dunks, basically making Bogut look like a rookie all over again. Afterward, Terry Porter said Shaq could take all the off-days he wants if he keeps playing like that. He better be careful what he says in front of the recorders, ’cause Shaq might take that and run (well, sit) with it … We’re out like Foye’s confidence …