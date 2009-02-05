Anything You Can Do…

We’re going quick, fast and in a hurry with Smack this morning; some of the Dime crew has to catch an insanely early flight to the West Coast for major, magazine-related business, which you’ll all get a good look at in the near future. Besides, there were only two games anyone was really paying attention to last night … The first was at Madison Square Garden, where LeBron James took his turn destroying the Knicks on the heels of Kobe‘s Monday night epic. The final damage for ‘Bron: 52 points, 10 boards, 11 assists — depending on what you appreciate as a basketball fan, arguably more impressive than Mamba’s 61-pointer. As Dime’s Pat Cassidy put in after the game: “A 50-point triple-double? That’s absurd. The two best players in the world having their own little pissing contest at the expense of the Knicks.” … LBJ insisted beforehand he wasn’t trying to one-up Kobe, but it didn’t look that way once the game started. ‘Bron was in attack mode early, dropping 20 points in the first quarter as the Knicks announcers even pointed out that Cleveland’s offense was a little more standstill than usual as LBJ took his time picking out his spots. It wasn’t your standard LeBron scoring barrage, either (17-33 FG, 16-19 FT). His jumper was on-point, and a great deal of his buckets came on pull-ups from long range … But the biggest difference between Cavs/Knicks and Lakers/Knicks was that New York didn’t cower into a corner and cry this time. Cleveland appeared ready to administer a piecing in the first quarter, but in the second they got sloppy with the basketball and Al Harrington made up the difference by abusing Anderson Varejao (“He’s beguiling, be-deviling him,” said Clyde Frazier). Eventually Mike Brown put LeBron on Harrington (“Looking to put some chill on Harrington’s thrill,” said Clyde) and cooled him down a bit, but Al ended up with 39 points and 13 boards. He was the main one who kept the Knicks in it, until ‘Bron took over in the last few minutes by getting to the rack, getting to the line and dishing to open teammates … Jay-Z was in the crowd, sitting one seat away from Diddy. And while Hova got plenty of camera time, we don’t even think Diddy was mentioned during the broadcast … So after Kobe on Monday and LeBron on Wednesday, Friday it’ll be Paul Pierce‘s turn. He opened his mouth over the summer and put his name in the discussion; now he’s got a chance to keep it there …

Meanwhile, Kobe was going up against the Raptors, and we all know he’s capable of doing even more disgusting things to them than drop 61. He appeared to be running heat checks early on, too, but it wasn’t going to be that kind of night. The Raps were clearly determined not to let Kobe light them up, even if it meant leaving Derek Fisher wide-open on the perimeter or Pau Gasol (31 pts, 15 rebs) single-covered on the block … Not that Mamba didn’t put in work. He ended up with 36 points, and late in the fourth he stuck a couple of daggers to keep Toronto at arm’s length as they were threatening … The bigger issue for the Lakers: Their defense has been pretty bad since Andrew Bynum got hurt. The Knicks slapped 117 points on them the other day, and last night the Raps went for 107. Even without Jose Calderon (hamstring), the only time the Raps weren’t clicking on all cylinders was after Chris Bosh went down with a knee injury in the fourth quarter and, as one of the announcers said, “Everyone is looking around for someone else to do something.” Joey Graham (24 pts) looked like an All-Star against L.A.; one time he went baseline and crammed it on Gasol with two hands, prompting “JO-EE! JO-EE!” chants from the crowd … Does any player make his home crowd groan more than Andrea Bargnani? It seems like almost every time Bargnani has a chance to make the crowd explode — either at the end of a good offensive sequence, or taking a shot in a big moment, or on the receiving end of an amazing pass — he blows it. Not saying he’s a bad player or anything, because he’s been doing his thing this year, but his flair for the dramatic is lacking … Highlights from the rest of the Wednesday schedule: Stephen Jackson posted a triple-double on the Suns, going for 30 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a GS win; O.J. Mayo scored 32 as the Grizzlies upset the Rockets … Without Chris Paul (groin), the Hornets got cracked by Chicago as Derrick Rose scored 21 and generally had his way with Antonio Daniels; Without Jameer Nelson (shoulder), the Magic still cracked the Clippers, getting 25 points and six threes from new starter Anthony Johnson. The Orlando announcers said AJ would probably get a lot of open looks since teams feel free to double more on Dwight Howard, and he definitely capitalized … Deja vu in OKC, as once again Carmelo Anthony nailed a game-winner right after Kevin Durant (31 pts, 8 rebs, 7 asts) hit what was supposed to be the game-winner. ‘Melo (32 pts, 11 asts) trumped KD’s go-ahead bucket with a runner in the lane with five seconds left … Finally, we got this from Philly.com: “It was recently reported that, while the Pistons were in Minnesota, Allen Iverson and some friends made a trip to the Shakopee card club. The story also said Iverson took $50,000 to the casino that evening. No biggie, right? Except that, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, Iverson took a cab home — then gave the driver $50 for a $54 fare. Guess he didn’t do so well at the tables.” Um, takes money to make money, right? … We’re out like New York’s pride …