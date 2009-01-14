No Comparison

Four years ago, we put O.J. Mayo on the cover of Dime #17 under the headline “The Next LeBron.” At a time when LBJ was not quite at that “Best Player in the World” level, and O.J. was in the middle of a high school career that had potential to at least equal LeBron’s in terms of hype and dominance, it made perfect sense. But that was four years ago. Last night, before Grizzlies/Cavs, the Memphis pre-game show focused on comparing O.J. to LeBron, which at this point doesn’t really work. As good as O.J. has been, he’s headed down a path that’s more Brandon Roy than LeBron … According to the Grizzlies announcers, LeBron (30 pts, 11 rebs, 10 asts) went into Tuesday’s game with eight “catch-from-behind” blocks, tops in the NBA. Two minutes into the first quarter he picked up #9 when he spiked Kyle Lowry‘s layup off the glass … The Cavs looked surprisingly sharp for a team rolling out a starting big-man tandem of Anderson Varejao and Lorenzen Wright. They were threatening to run away with it early, not giving up anything on D and scoring at will for the first few minutes. The Griz refused to wilt, though, hanging in there until the fourth quarter … Anyone catch the disturbing fixation Memphis’ color commentator had with LeBron? One exchange with the play-by-play man went like this: Announcer #1: “Can [LeBron] fire someone on the other team?” Announcer #2 (in his late-night radio voice): “He can do WHATEVER he wantssss” … Darius Miles didn’t just play — one more game until the Blazers are officially screwed — he played well. He ended up with 13 points in 13 minutes off the bench. (Mayo had six points on 3-9 FG’s) … Yao Ming played bigger than even his 19-point, 17-board, 5-assist, 3-block stat line implied. With Ron Artest and T-Mac sidelined, literally everything the Rockets did last night against the Lakers revolved around Yao. When they played well, it was because the big man was scoring, passing out of double and triple-teams, defending the rim, controlling the boards, and setting solid screens for his ball-handlers. When Houston played bad, it was because guys weren’t filling the rebounding gaps left when Yao had to vacate the lane, or forcing him to step out on guards defending the pick-and-roll, or not making the shots he gave them. Yao had the Rockets in charge for almost the entire game, AND THEN … After Kobe (33 pts) took over the fourth quarter and had the Lakers up three in the final seconds, Houston ran what appeared to be a play designed to get Aaron Brooks a trey. But for whatever reason, Yao decided to take a fadeaway from the foul line. As the Houston announcers stammered for an explanation, Pau Gasol iced it at the line while Phil Jackson was actually laughing at that final sequence …

Before any of that, though — and before Rafer Alston‘s epic choke at the free throw line with nine seconds left — Derek Fisher almost cost L.A. the game. Houston was down one with possession when Fisher dove after a loose ball, and rather than getting back on D after the Rockets regained control, he sat there crying about the call. Meanwhile, the Rockets had numbers, and swung it to a wide-open Shane Battier for a three. If Kobe hadn’t stuck a deep three in Battier’s grill on the next possession, L.A. could have lost because Fisher was being such a baby … How awful was Gasol defensively? Multiple times he basically stood there and let guys go past him on the baseline and score easily … Up until Mike Bibby knocked down a game-tying three with two minutes left, Phoenix was trying to give the Hawks a W. Guys were missing layups and open looks left and right, capped by Matt Barnes blowing a breakaway dunk late in the fourth. But after Bibby’s shot, the Suns suddenly got it together and looked unstoppable: Shaq (26 pts, 10 rebs, 3 blks) hit a free throw, Steve Nash hit a long two, and Amare‘s hook was the dagger … Josh Smith has got to develop a jumper. Down three during that game-ending stretch, Smith got the ball about 18 feet from the basket. No one on the Suns was within six feet of him, and no one moved after he caught the ball; they dared him to shoot, which he did, and he bricked … Rough night for Erick Dampier in Mavs/Nuggets. He had a dunk attempt sent back in his face by Birdman, then Dahntay Jones went waist-to-face on Damp and did a chin-up on the rim after a two-hander … Dirk dropped 44 points and 14 boards, but lost out when Chauncey Billups pulled a vet move on two vets — getting J-Kidd and Jason Terry in the air to draw a foul with two seconds left. Two swaps from the line t break a tie, and Denver had the win … Other notables from Tuesday: D-Wade put up 31 points and eight dimes in a win over the Wolves; Ray Felton had 23 and nine and the game-winner with 0.7 ticks in Detroit; and the Magic rained 23 threes on the Kings — an NBA single-game record — on their way to racking up 139 points total. Jameer Nelson (23 pts, 11 asts) led the way with five triples … A couple weeks ago we told you to keep an eye on Kentucky sniper Jodie Meeks. Kid’s been putting up Tony Delk-in-a-rec-league numbers all year, and last night set a UK record when he dropped 54 points on Tennessee … We’re out like J-Smoove’s J …