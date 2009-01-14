No Comparison

Four years ago, we put O.J. Mayo on the cover of Dime #17 under the headline “The Next LeBron.” At a time when LBJ was not quite at that “Best Player in the World” level, and O.J. was in the middle of a high school career that had potential to at least equal LeBron’s in terms of hype and dominance, it made perfect sense. But that was four years ago. Last night, before Grizzlies/Cavs, the Memphis pre-game show focused on comparing O.J. to LeBron, which at this point doesn’t really work. As good as O.J. has been, he’s headed down a path that’s more Brandon Roy than LeBron … According to the Grizzlies announcers, LeBron (30 pts, 11 rebs, 10 asts) went into Tuesday’s game with eight “catch-from-behind” blocks, tops in the NBA. Two minutes into the first quarter he picked up #9 when he spiked Kyle Lowry‘s layup off the glass … The Cavs looked surprisingly sharp for a team rolling out a starting big-man tandem of Anderson Varejao and Lorenzen Wright. They were threatening to run away with it early, not giving up anything on D and scoring at will for the first few minutes. The Griz refused to wilt, though, hanging in there until the fourth quarter … Anyone catch the disturbing fixation Memphis’ color commentator had with LeBron? One exchange with the play-by-play man went like this: Announcer #1: “Can [LeBron] fire someone on the other team?” Announcer #2 (in his late-night radio voice): “He can do WHATEVER he wantssss” … Darius Miles didn’t just play — one more game until the Blazers are officially screwed — he played well. He ended up with 13 points in 13 minutes off the bench. (Mayo had six points on 3-9 FG’s) … Yao Ming played bigger than even his 19-point, 17-board, 5-assist, 3-block stat line implied. With Ron Artest and T-Mac sidelined, literally everything the Rockets did last night against the Lakers revolved around Yao. When they played well, it was because the big man was scoring, passing out of double and triple-teams, defending the rim, controlling the boards, and setting solid screens for his ball-handlers. When Houston played bad, it was because guys weren’t filling the rebounding gaps left when Yao had to vacate the lane, or forcing him to step out on guards defending the pick-and-roll, or not making the shots he gave them. Yao had the Rockets in charge for almost the entire game, AND THEN … After Kobe (33 pts) took over the fourth quarter and had the Lakers up three in the final seconds, Houston ran what appeared to be a play designed to get Aaron Brooks a trey. But for whatever reason, Yao decided to take a fadeaway from the foul line. As the Houston announcers stammered for an explanation, Pau Gasol iced it at the line while Phil Jackson was actually laughing at that final sequence …
Before any of that, though — and before Rafer Alston‘s epic choke at the free throw line with nine seconds left — Derek Fisher almost cost L.A. the game. Houston was down one with possession when Fisher dove after a loose ball, and rather than getting back on D after the Rockets regained control, he sat there crying about the call. Meanwhile, the Rockets had numbers, and swung it to a wide-open Shane Battier for a three. If Kobe hadn’t stuck a deep three in Battier’s grill on the next possession, L.A. could have lost because Fisher was being such a baby … How awful was Gasol defensively? Multiple times he basically stood there and let guys go past him on the baseline and score easily … Up until Mike Bibby knocked down a game-tying three with two minutes left, Phoenix was trying to give the Hawks a W. Guys were missing layups and open looks left and right, capped by Matt Barnes blowing a breakaway dunk late in the fourth. But after Bibby’s shot, the Suns suddenly got it together and looked unstoppable: Shaq (26 pts, 10 rebs, 3 blks) hit a free throw, Steve Nash hit a long two, and Amare‘s hook was the dagger … Josh Smith has got to develop a jumper. Down three during that game-ending stretch, Smith got the ball about 18 feet from the basket. No one on the Suns was within six feet of him, and no one moved after he caught the ball; they dared him to shoot, which he did, and he bricked … Rough night for Erick Dampier in Mavs/Nuggets. He had a dunk attempt sent back in his face by Birdman, then Dahntay Jones went waist-to-face on Damp and did a chin-up on the rim after a two-hander … Dirk dropped 44 points and 14 boards, but lost out when Chauncey Billups pulled a vet move on two vets — getting J-Kidd and Jason Terry in the air to draw a foul with two seconds left. Two swaps from the line t break a tie, and Denver had the win … Other notables from Tuesday: D-Wade put up 31 points and eight dimes in a win over the Wolves; Ray Felton had 23 and nine and the game-winner with 0.7 ticks in Detroit; and the Magic rained 23 threes on the Kings — an NBA single-game record — on their way to racking up 139 points total. Jameer Nelson (23 pts, 11 asts) led the way with five triples … A couple weeks ago we told you to keep an eye on Kentucky sniper Jodie Meeks. Kid’s been putting up Tony Delk-in-a-rec-league numbers all year, and last night set a UK record when he dropped 54 points on Tennessee … We’re out like J-Smoove’s J …
Rafer=GOAT
Oops I mean choke
Lebron = 2009 MVP
the houston rockets still scare me the most as team in the west, except for the lakers who are tops and SA will probably do their thing. But the rockets if ever reasonably healthy are scary for any opponent.
LeBron is the leauge mvp by a long run. he brings it every night and is LOCKING people up on D. He’s the leauge’s most dominant since shaq and most physicly blessed since Wilt. And the balance he got on his jumper is finaly starting to look ok. The technique is still bad bud he makes em. Kobe is still amazing he can takeover anytime he wants but he takes plays of on D (Von Wafer?!?) and D-Wade’s team has an average height of 6-7 you can’t be the mvp when you have a bad team… ask Kobe ahum.
Atlanta’s bench sucks they miss horford so much right now and when another one of their starters was injured earlyer in the season was injured they weren’t winning either.
Orlando isn’t gonna win a championship with this style of play. Of course it’s fun to watch but hey are what they are a jump shooting team. shots won’t come this easy come playoff time. and the lewis turk nelson trio arn’t exactly the leauges top penetrators/1on1 players. of course dwight’s amazing and he’s developed some moves but he’s not there if you know what I mean.
its true that Bron has upped his game to a whole new level, but for bragging rights alone… i think he knows he gotta bring it to Kobe on their first meeting… kinda like to measure himself against the current MVP…
Even as a Kobe-stan, it’s inevitable that Lebron is gonna take the mantle as best player in the league and potentially best player ever.
He just has that physicality that people cannot mess with. He is so big but so quick and nimble and it isn’t like he is technically inept either. He’s basically indestructible.
He’s like that machine from The Day The Earth Stood Still.
yea 4 all this talk about lebron u kno kobe is listening sayin what about me?? lebron has to really dominate kobe to officially be the best if he doesnt its still a tie…
and dont look now but with all the injures to the lakers, kobe is scoring more and at a better %…he keeps this up they end up with the best record, lebron slows down a little he could get the MVP agian jus saying….dont think it wil happen but …..
i love the fact that the cavs and lakers are killin the league…i live in cleveland but am a lakers fan so naturally i root 4 both except when they play so im excited about this year…it does seem like when magic and jordan were in the finals… i hope kobe wins this year bcuz if lebron wins a championship this year i think he will win a few in a row kinda like mj…
Yao’s last choke job was wild.first missing the easy two on the lock, then totally missing aron brooks in the corner.Gotta suck.
And at this point i can’t make any more excuses for t-mac.He’s a great guy, but he’s literally killing this team.With artest in that lineup,lakers woulda had their goose cooked.
Those crunch time threes were sweet no matter who you rooted for.I hate to say this but it’s nice not to hear shyt from celticville.I mean i love KG but it had become really flucking annoying you dig?
And is it just me or does it seem like Shaq is actually moving on the floor as opposed to just occupying a lotta space?
That flucka lebron is a freeak of nature!!
And speaking of lebron,what the fluck possesed barkley(ain’t that much liqour in the whole world maan!!)
And i still laugh when i hear about JHo’s sprained wrists(can’t help it,it’s like a reflex)
prediction:Finals Lakers vs cavs(lakers in 7).
skip had me wondering when (and how?) we was considered good. i’ve tried to be a supporter of his but too misses at the line with the game on the line is inexcusable. what happened to the days when your starting point guard was not a worse shooter than your starting center?
not one shot that kobe took down the stretch that went in surprised me. is that a testament to how good he is? probably
Lebron right now is on another level.I’m a kobe guy but dude is just out of tghis world.That baseline dunk against Gay was just filthy. I’m hoping thoe close games will really benefit my Lakers in the long run.So much for thinking Kobe would be well-rested for the playoffs, he has to pratically win the games for them.jacking 32 shots………….wat too many.Bynum needs to step up big time his grace period has long passed.He wanted that maximum money, now he has to show he deserves it.Long live the Lakers.
Showing love from St Lucia Ianny B
Ok I gotta admit that Jugs comment was funny as hell even if it wasn’t original.
Also since I caused so much ruckus over my opinion regarding the dress code yesterday i’ll try to discuss lighter topics. And be more friendly in my demeanor. All Fuq it I gotta get this out. Control you are a racist and i’m glad you got exposed yesterday. lol
Houston Up!
I know I am eating crow for my prediction. That is cool. I honestly thought Ron was going to play. Still losing when you short-handed by a little is cool. Hopefully we can get the next two.
Von Wafer is getting ill on em! He can never live down that dunk attempt that failed but he has been doing well.
I am thinking if the Rockets get it together, specially Tracy then we could have 4 options. If Tracy don’t get it together then still got 3 with Von.
That Pistons trade for Tracy is lookin real good right now. Oh well. Come playoffs Houston will bring it, count on it!
Although my team wasn’t persay expected to win. Some teams that are really good got beat by the buzzer last night too. Misery loves company!
why the hell would you dime punks compare an high schooler as the next lebron in the cover of an issue? seriously. a high schooler?
what next?….a toddler as the next phil jackson of head coaching?
I hate to say it, but LeBron James will be the best player in the world before this season is done. Guy is taking basketball to a whole new level, and his defense is finally catching up.
Where are all the guys saying Dime hates on Yao all day? This smack actually gave him some praise…that should quiet all you guys up for a few days eh? He still choked though…fading away when you have a 10 foot reach is just weak.
YOUNGFED
Only thing that was “exposed” yesterday is that EVERYTHING is racist to you. It don’t matter though, obviously our points of view are different…difference between us though is that I am willing to accept differences in people, you ain’t. You keep fightin the good fight, son.
I like post 3:
LBJ is just playing out of his mind…I love the Wilt reference in the sense, where physically it is nothing that intimidates him and he may be quicker than the smaller players…There was talk about him also getting Defensive MVP…IF he continues on this pace I could see that…Although the NBA is the ultimate “spread the wealth” league and probably won’t let the same guy get two awards even if he deserves it. His conditioning along with his athleticism and talent is unmatched…Now he just has to show and prove again in the playoffs to cement his #1 spot in the game…
I will say that Orlando is one of those teams, that live by the 3, but they don’t necessarily die by it…They are THE best road team, which means they win by any means necessary. They can dominate the paint and get on the glass if shots aren’t falling…If Jameer continues to exploit his advantages living up to what those who’ve watched him ball coming up thought he could do Magic is right there with Cavs and Celts…They still need guys like Lee, JJ and Pietrus to be more consistent and stronger…
That’s interesting control considering that a few posters notice it not just me. Also don’t over categorize what I say. Everything not racist I’m just not afraid to say something when it’s obvious. NUFF SAID.
YOUNGFED
Correct your post. ONE other poster had your back. It don’t matter either way, it’s obviously one thing we ain’t goin to see eye to eye on.
yo fed, your piston flippin blow. they had a lead going into the 4th, at home, against the charlotte bobcats, and still managed to lose. they only scored 10 points (10 POINTS?!?!) in the 4th, at home, against the bobcats, with the game on the line. normally i could not care less about day-twa, but i had money on that game last night. all they had to do was win. a one point victory would have been enough. and yet they still lost, at home, to the bobcats, going into the 4th with a lead. i know you like to talk about “day-twa beat this team” or “day-twa beat that team”. but when a supposedly good team only scores 10 points in the 4th at home against a shitty team, they suck. day-twa has cost me money for the last time. no more bets on that atrocious team. i pity you for cheering them. i admit i’m bitter over the cash, but what happened last night was unforgivable.
Carrying over discussions to other topics is plain juvenile. Get a life.
Labron IS King!!! Kobe is aiiiiiight but LBJ is KING!! I had a chic over my house last night that was SUPER fine!! The problem was she knows she’s fine, and acts like it! Bit&$% had the nerve to strongly suggest I go down on her! WTF? I was thinking about it well before she suggested it but after she pretty much told me to do it the thought was dead!
I told this story because she reminds me of Kobe. A damn good ball player but acts wayyy to cocky and arrogant for me. Chemistry killer!! LBJ keeps everybody at eaze and doesn’t make teamates feel like he’s KING he lets the media do it. Kobe could learn something from the young man.
I was at the Memphis/Cavilers game last night… a couple of observations:
1)The Grizz have ZERO identity when OJ and Gay aren’t hitting. Rudy was ice cold early and Mayo picked up 3 quick fouls and sat most of the first half.
2)LeBron is the fastest player in the NBA – when he wants to be. There were times he looked like he was just coasting up and down the floor and then he would go into another gear and blow by everyone. Unreal.
3)Darius Miles might actually be serviceable. He had a couple of nice moves in the post and stuck a filthy fall away in LeBron’s grill.
4)Mike Conley should have stayed in college.
5)Marc Gasol is horrible. Just as awkward as Pau, but doesn’t have the touch that his brother has… plus he grabs his junk at the free throw line.
Fox wins the most interesting comparison of the day award.
Oh and one more thing:
LeBron James is the best in the game right now. Period.
In the Atlanta game it was obvious at the end the gameplan was to get Josh Smith to shoot that jumper. The sequence before he bricked the shot he got the exact same look and passed it up. Even Josh knew he couldn’t hit that shot, that was a shame.
Writing up a play to get Josh Smith an open jumper isn’t too good of a play to begin with. Since when has Smith been known for his jumper?
If you really believe that it was only one poster you have some serious denial issues Control. Don’t matter cause i’m done with it.
Side note on the nugs/mavs last night. Cuban was acting like a spoiled prick (surprise, surprise) and trying to beef with jr smith. He got in jr’s grill at halftime, ran onto the court after game yelling at refs like a jackass, hated on jr to the press after the game, and then turned jr into the league for an elbow that didn’t connect. jr even sent him an autographed pair of kicks after the game as a good will gesture and Cuban denied them. Cuban even says he fully expects jr to be suspended for an elbow that didn’t connect and wasn’t called during the game. I can’t exactly recall what legal charges Cuban is facing right now. I think it’s similar to the case Martha Stewart caught about some insider information/trading. But I really hope they put that dude house arrest. I don’t even dislike the mavs, but I can’t stand Cuban. Here’s a good link to the jr/Cuban beef: [blogs.rockymountainnews.com]
Lebron Defensive MVP???
LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL
Man the shit is getting thicker everyday lol
@ loganlight
i agree with you except on darius miles…yet. dude is obviously not in game shape. dude is talented and not a complete waste(he still can be better than tim thomas) but he doesnt have his explosiveness back, even though i am not sure if he can get it back…i hope he starts playing even better as to say F*ck you to the blazers (even tho i am a b.roy fan)
J-Smoove is getting to that point where teams are gonna leavehim open cuz he aint got a jumper(rose and rondo are also on that list)
Lebron is getting a lot of hype but i think D-wade has been just as good with less. its like he has switched positions with lebron as he has the team which he has to play out of his mind for them to win and lebron has a good supporting cast. d-wade has alot of steals and alot of blocks for his position while not only leading the league in scoring.
Lebron needs an Anti-Lebron…like when jordan had dumars, a guy who plays him harder than no else defensively and offensively. right now he is in that point like shaq was when no one else could defend him(after hakeem used to school the young shaq every time they played). paul pierce and kobe went at it in the finals, and tim duncan and shaq go at it to. even dwight howard has chris bosh(lets face it, bosh destroys howard everytime they play). lebron needs a villain
Chaos
I agree with ya…if people are known by their enemies, then right now Lebron is going to be known as beefing with some fool named DeShawn Stevensen or something. Can’t be a Superman without a Lex Luthor…
I just don’t know who is good enough to fill that role for em.
@Chaos:
Yep. Miles missed a wide open dunk last night. No lift. But he played like he wants to prove folks wrong last night. No idea if he could do a back to back though.
LL
@ 35
They just come out of the woodwork after every good game against shitty teams.
Lebron puts a triple double on Memphis….memphis, who still hang around even tho they best player(sorry, Rudy) goes 3-9 and dudes start goin bananas about his dominance…meanwhile, Kobe goes off against a playoff team and buries a deep, clean three at crunch time so Lebron’s better……ok
It comes down to this: Team down two, 3 seconds left, Kobe Bryant all day. The sick feelin opponents get when Kobe lets fly at crunch time is what makes him the best cuz you KNOW it’s good.
Sorry, Gee. On a positive note, Wafer showed what Laker fans knew he could do, but he was just a popcorn player for us (lights come on, smelled the popcorn, saw the crowd, and disappeared) Good to see him bring it last night
@ FED, what is goin on with the Pistons? Let’s revisit the AI vs Chauncey trade cuz no Carmelo and Chauncey just took DWill’s all-star spot…
Nice game by DMiles last night except for the missed dunk, but (someone correct this if I’m wrong) did Boston really cut dude?
K Dizzle
I don’t know if you can call 13 for 35 going off on a team…I usually call it jacking. Kobe is doin good, but he can’t slip back into jacker status again unless he don’t like the Finals.
SUNS are turning the corner. They’re puttin’ it together and making it work. Shaq’s back to beastin!
CRAZY how YAO owned BYNUM last night. OWNED HIM – STRAIGHT UP N DOWN.
Ummmm, I’m going to state the obvious – CAVS are the BEST TEAM and they have the BEST PLAYER and the BEST BACKCOURT. Can’t say that for LA, can’t say that for the defending champs, can’t say that for Magic…Spurs or Hornets. Simply put, I’d take MO and DELONTE over Kobe/Fisher, Rondo/Allen, Jameer/Lee…you get the point.
*If you include Lebron as part of the backcourt (even though he’s frontcourt, then you see why I think the Cavs are the best*
To Follow Up on 27: You missed how…
KYLE LOWRY, quite frankly, DOESN’T GIVE A F#&@!!!
And I like that. I love how he makes his trips to the rim with reckless abandon. LOVE IT. Kyle’s a GAMER. He’ll be on a championship contender one day.
I don’t think Orlando’s gonna DIE by the 3 either. But I do think, their reliance on the 3 is gonna hurt them one way or the other, eventually. For 3 reasons:
1 – you get complacent shooting 3’s especially against zone d (which means bad shots and bad offense)
2 – eventually you’ll miss which will eventually lead to a rebound by the opposing team which will eventually lead to points from the other team which eventually if this happens enough times, the other team is MAKING IT A BALL GAME
3 – CONFIDENCE AND MOMENTUM are the 2 most important “INTANGIBLES” in a basketball game.
Made 3’s and Missed 3’s do sumptin to both. Missed 3’s swings alot of INCREASE MOMENTUM the other way and has the potential to DECREASE CONFIDENCE in a shooter.
ORLANDO BE AWARE
PEACE!
@35
Man are you gonna be upset when the Cavs win the championship this year. You’ll still scoff at people that say Lebron is better than Kobe.
And if you think it’s a joke to consider Lebron for defensive POY, then you are just fooling yourself. Like I said before, people like you just need to watch a few Cavs games.
Look, I’m a Kings fan (which isn’t much fun these days) and I have observed on many occasions what Kobe is capable of. And he doesn’t scare me half as much as Lebron. Under NO circumstances would I rather have Kobe on my team. Even if you need a three–Lebron finds open teammates like Chris Paul. All of them have confidence in themselves because they got Lebron on their side and they aren’t going to be caught off-guard when they do get the ball. That is what is so scary about it. If Kobe knew how to hit the open man at the right time then he’d be much more dangerous. But nope–he’d rather shoot the 25 foot fade away over 2 defenders.
Although Lebron has leaped past everyone right now for MVP and when it’s all said and done he may be one of the best ever….
Don’t sleep on D-Wade.
What he’s doing with Heat is crazy; he’s single handedly winning games
@ Brogden.
Delonte and mo williams over all those backcourts?? my
friend You know basketball but that is a bit ridiculous.
You should think about it again.
Kobe/Fisher played a good almost ten seasons together. Rondo/allen championship last year nuff said.
I would take smush/Kobe over delonte and williams.
Just coz i know Kobe would kill Mo and Delonte all day.
I hate Lebron but i think he is more an athlete than a basketball player. multi sports kinda guy, just doesnt completely make me feel like he is about the basketball rather than beastin the sport around just coz he can.
I hate his shot, but it falls more than it used to.
Americans are fascinated alot by power, and size.
e.g Chevy silverado’s, Big sign boards, Big Shoes, Rims, Warren Sapp, Shaq, Lebron James e.t.c. So i dont blame the views on how lebron’s size and all are good.
Italians view however is on ferrari’s, maserati’s, good dressing, KOBE, etc.
Much respect to Lebron just dont like his style of play, doesnt make me like him anymore or less…but i have to say he is good and he IS NO WAY 24. He is at least 27.
All this Lebron talk. The best is are made and saved for the playoffs. Until he comes out the east when everybody’s healthy a la Gilbert and D.Wade. He has to go through a lot just to make it to the finals. With all his greatness I hope another sweep isn’t in the makings. He is an undeniable freak and immense talent. But Kobe overachieved and until he takes that crown from him he’s not # 1. I don’t know how everybody puts him so mightly ahead of D.Wade. He has ring not bron yet and he did it w/ Shaq past his prime. Anything but a trip to the finals this year for the Great Lebron is a failure. Try living up to the kind of pressure every season. A la Kobe. We might not like the man. But his talent is not comparable to anyone in the league along w/ killer instinct. Lebron’s day will come. As of right now he’s the new Mcgrady. True bball fans know what I mean. If its Lakers Cavs finals as I know everyone is hoping for. Kobe will prevail and he’s on the downward of his career and LB is just peaking. How scary in both aspects. Young Kobe we forget wasn’t the franchise in the early on like melo and LB. The league was a lot tougher. Had he been given the team and green light. No words to describe. We compare Kobe to who??? and Lebron to ???. That should end the argument right there. I had to argue for years that kobe was better than T-Mac. Overall T-Mac and Lebron are better all around players than Kobe. But the end of game situation. Hands down Kobe. The BEST and sadly most HATED. He was the go 2 guy on the West All Star game since he was like 22 and up. Taking on the Kings and Spurs while Shaq was foul trouble damn near by himself. Check out Nba Hardwood Classics. 81 and 62 downplay that. With a knee brace and year after surgery. The Lakers making the finals last year= Overachieved/ Their record this year indicative of what all Great players do. Gilbert Arenas looks up 2 Kobe. Why is that you think? What if Lebron never wins a ring. Is he still the Greatest. Did he deserve rookie of the year? I love the guy and respect his game just asking. He’s the N.B.A poster boy but hopefully he can keep living up to and mostly surpassing all the hype we annoit upon him. We call him the King so what’s Kobe. Shaq couldn’t win without Kobe and Mike couldn’t do it without Scottie.
real talk??? Lebron cant really play defense he just keeps up with whoever he guards.
[www.youtube.com]
from min 5.45 defensive drill for all players. That is D
Chaos LB has a villian D.Wade. The 1st game they only lost because chalmers couldn’t hit a shot. The 2nd game they won due to The ring’s presence. D.Wade had R.Alston and L.Odom looking like All-Stars his 1st year. Won a ring his 3rd year. If it wasn’t for his commercials and endorsments. You’d think he’s subpar. D.Stern has to give up on trying to reinvent Mike. It didn’t work with Kobe because he doesn’t have the persona and humility and LB may never have that Killer in the veins.
@48
That’s a pretty ignorant statement. Anyone that knows ball well understands that defense is, more than anything, keeping up with who you are guarding. If you can’t keep your guy in front of you, you’re a shitty defender.
@46
Last year’s Lakers did not overachieve. It would have been a joke if they didn’t win the west. You can keep telling yourself Kobe doesn’t/didn’t have the help but you are wrong. Why don’t you tell Granger and Butler that Lebron can’t play D. Or any other guy he’s guarded this season (how about Pierce?).
The comments about McGrady being as good as Lebron and trying to say that true bball fans know what you mean? Laughable. No other way around it.