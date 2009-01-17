This is 20/20

Do you believe in the Magic now? After quietly putting together one of the best records in the League through the season’s first couple of months, Orlando is still always mentioned in the sentence after the Lakers, Celtics and Cavs, sometimes even the Spurs. But after knocking off San Antonio on the road last week and then the Lakers at Staples Center last night, Dwight Howard‘s team has to be taken seriously. Dwight destroyed Andrew Bynum inside, putting up 25 points and 20 rebounds (Bynum had three boards), and Jameer Nelson took another step toward securing an All-Star berth, dropping 28 points (15 in the fourth quarter) and eight assists. Nelson’s biggest play came with 35 seconds left in the fourth, when L.A. was up by two and he knocked down a go-ahead three from the wing. Just like when these two teams played in Florida, Kobe had opportunities to be the hero at the end, but his shots wouldn’t go down … For a half-second just before tip-off, we saw Courtney Lee getting the start at two-guard and wondered why J.J. Redick didn’t get the nod. Then we remembered that Lee would be the guy guarding Kobe and it all made sense. As expected, it was a rough night for the rookie, with Kobe stamping a triple-double on him (28 pts, 13 rebs, 11 asts). The highlight: In the first quarter Kobe gave Lee some joystick moves before spinning and hitting a left-hand jumper. Sometimes there’s just nothing you can do … And that’s a season series sweep by Orlando over the Lakers, just in case you hadn’t noticed, along with a sweep of the Spurs. Do not sleep on these cats … It wasn’t exactly Magic Johnson on the Sixers in the 1980 Finals, but LeBron added another facet to his game during Cavs/Hornets last night. For long stretches in the second half, LBJ played center as Mike Brown surrounded him with Mo Williams, Daniel Gibson, Wally Szczerbiak and Sasha Pavlovic on the perimeter — and it worked. LeBron (29 pts, 14 rebs, 7 asts) held it down in the middle, and while Boobie and Mo struggled from the outside, Sasha and Wally were automatic beyond the arc, setting it up for LeBron to take over the fourth quarter and put the Hornets to bed with a mix of tip dunks, breakaways, fadeaways and threes … When it started getting out of hand, the Hornets suddenly had a Warriors-in-2007 style meltdown. Chris Paul picked up his second technical foul late in the fourth for yapping at the refs, one of those “I just want to go home” techs. A minute later, James Posey got his second tech when he shoved Mo into the bench for no reason, one of those “I got nothing to lose” prison-league techs … Jeff Van Gundy is hilarious. As the Cleveland fans chanted “M-V-P!” while LeBron put the finishing touches on the rout, JVG said, “If I was a Cleveland fan, I’d be chanting ‘Sign a long-term extension!'” … Did anyone catch Szczerbiak looking like Marky Mark during his “NBA Gametime” interview? The fur on his jacket was too much …
The Kings have just been giving away points lately, like they’ve all decided that the best way to win is to let the other team score in order to get the ball back faster. Michael Redd gave Sacto 44 points (16-26 FG, 6-9 3PA) through three quarters last night, often without anyone guarding him. (Redd went scoreless in the fourth, but the Bucks still won.) One time in the first quarter Redd got a steal and breakaway dunk — no, seriously, a dunk — then Charlie V intercepted the ensuing inbounds pass and hit Redd for a wide-open three. That was a 5-0 run in the span of 10 seconds … As a whole, the Spurs looked pretty disinterested in the idea of trying to beat the Sixers, but the most glaring conclusion to come away with after Philly’s 20-piecing (their sixth straight W) was that Bruce Bowen might be done. We thought it was weird that Bowen only clocked about six minutes in San Antonio’s last game against the Lakers and his nemesis Kobe, but against Philly we found out why. Tony DiLeo was actually running isos for whoever Bowen was guarding; Andre Iguodala got him real dirty one time, posting him up, spinning and dunking backwards while Bowen was still trying to find him from the spin … When Iguodala hit a buzzer-beater three at the end of the first quarter, Reggie Evans ran out onto the court looking so happy he could grope somebody. When Iguodala did it again — this time from halfcourt — at the end of the second quarter, Evans gave him little more than a golf clap. We’ll never get that guy … Looks like it’s time to formally welcome the OKC Thunder into the NBA. Not sure if it was more their very first hot streak or Detroit’s cold streak, but Kevin Durant (32 pts) and Co. thoroughly outplayed the Pistons on both ends, holding them in the 70’s on the scoreboard to win their second game in a row … Other big stat lines from Friday: David Lee went for 15 points and 21 boards in a loss to Washington; Chris Bosh had 25 and 16 in a loss to Indiana; Deron Williams put up 27 points and 12 assists in a win over Memphis; Al Jefferson scored 22 and pulled down 12 boards in a win over Phoenix; and Corey Maggette had 24 and 16 boards off the bench in a win over Atlanta … In honor of Opening Night for Notorious, we dropped a couple Biggie-related posts yesterday: HERE and HERE. The premiere drew lines around the block in NYC, and also in Seattle, according to our West Coast eyes and ears. As for the movie itself? Pretty solid. If you saw it, let us know what you thought … We’re out like Bowen …
Suns lost at home to Wolves? Huh?
“Reggie Evans ran out onto the court looking so happy he could grope somebody…” – LMFAO!!!
on a serious note… did anyone hear JVG accuse MJ of fakin’ the flu in the legendary “flu game” against Utah a decade ago???
Ok Dime fam I got a question who do you guys think should make the allstar game at point.
D-Rose
Stuckey
Nelson
Harris
Duhon
I’ma go with D-Rose and Stuckey
JVG sucks. truly sucks.
shaq another double double. outplaying his frontcourt teammate almost everytime they play. Shaq needs to be in the all star game.
I don’t feel the point guards in the east this season all very inconcistent jason kidd, steve nash and maybe billups not making the as game and 1 of these players will be there. It’s a damn shame.
wow spurs philly was uhm well diferent. philly is gonna play worse when EB get’s back because they don’t know how to play with a real post presence. especialy AI2 who’ll have serious issues with his numbers dipping (again)
jvg is ok… everything is better then reggie miller who sucks already and then keeps refering to marv albert as marvelous… UHG
stuckey over nelson AND harris? come one now. even as a pistons fan you would have to agree that stuckey isn’t an allstar just yet. i argree he has the potentioal and could be one next year.
as a Rocket fan, that was a great night! Faker loss, SA beat down, & Hornets get frustrated & take a “L”
@miister sun
I think Stuckey is better than Nelson, but probably not over Harris.
the problem with the Magic is they probably thing they just accomplished something.
I consider them very lucky if they get to the 2nd round of the playoffs.
Is AI2’s numbers going to decrease with Brand coming back? I like Philly without Brand.
man watching the spurs 6ers game was hard, 1st league pass had no HD so the pic quality SUCKED, then the fans in that building, i mean is that the quietest building in the league? holy shit you could hear the players breathing hard. then the spurs got beat down, they where shooting like shit, the defense was so so at best. the spurs are just in a strange place right now, but it is still early.
oh and youngfed, once again YOUR NUTS, harris and nelson all-stars. no way stuckey is close to their level.
Nice game in LA last night………
If Dwight continues to develop and work on his mechanics (his shot looks horrible) and improve defensively no question he will dominate
His gives his man position on the block to easily and doesn’t anticipate his man will do on the block but damn that kid is still good
Kobe was is kick ass mode, he looked like he didn’t want a repeat of the Spurs game so he was jacking everytime in the last two minutes
@Fed
Rose is my dude and I want someone from Chi town in the ASG but Rose is a year away
Stuck, maybe cuz but I’d go Harris and if Jameer keeps playing like last night then it’s no doubt he’s in
@ thats whats up
so you think they will lose to philly, miami or milwaukee?
“When Iguodala hit a buzzer-beater three at the end of the first quarter, Reggie Evans ran out onto the court looking so happy he could grope somebody”…..
LMAO, great…
Youngfed….its gonna end up being harris and nelson. it wont be rose by default because he is a rookie and stuckey cuz he just broke out and not duhon cuz everyone nows its because of a system and he doesnt have the scoring or defense to back it up
YOUNGFED
How bout Stucky’s game last nite eh? Your boy got the flu or something?
I’m aight w/ anyone but Duhon making the allstar game, fucking Knicks.
i’m with you control-there is no way duhon should be an all-star-the knicks last night lost as the wizards went on 15-0 RUN late in the 4th and he’s taking some terrible shots!
Harris and Rose-a close pick over nelson.
and all those kobe fans who critized labron for the way he finished did you see kobe miss those last 3 shots-doesnt make kobe any less clutch-shit happens.
Kevin Durant-did anyone see him blow by rasheed and dunk on him? he killed detroit!
that shaq play only 1 game of back to back’s is working out well for the suns. nash gave that game away!
As for the East PGs, it’s Harris and Jameer. If Stuckey’d been starting from the jump, you could amke a case for him (but he hasn’t so you can’t) and Rose will probably force his way into the game next year. Lots of solid, young points (also Calderon) in the East, with Chalmers looking like he’ll be pretty solid, and some savy vets (Andre Miller, Mike Bibby) also still putting in work.
@Youngfed – he (Rondo) absolutely shouldn’t make it (that bandwagon crashed a while ago) but if Duhon’s on your list, Rondo has to be too. There’s NO QUESTION he’s better than tht clown. You also forgot Mike Bibby who’s quietly having a damn good year too.
yes, I was dead wrong calling out anyone saying Jameer’d make it over Rondo. My bad, but dude’s still putting up 15, 8, and 2 w/ solid D, so I still think Rondo’s a helluva point, just not up to snuff w/ those guys til he can make a fuckin jumper or actually get into the paint and look to finish instead of kick it out once he drives.
also, did you all know that smush parker is playing in the cba now? thats as surprising as bonzi coming here
oh, and I guess I forgot Mo “I’m really a small 2 guard, but LeBron distributes, so I can play point here” Williams
@ post 14, regarding post 9..
Miami would probably beat them, Milwaukee maybe could beat them and the 8 teams in the playoffs only rule will take care of the Sixers
I’m a laker fan, and we won’t talk about last night, all I’m gonna say is we got some weaknesses and need to get better if we are gonna win the chip.
But fed, you gotta at least put Rondo in the discussion. He has struggled a little lately, but overall great this season. The dimes and defense is all star worthy he just doesn’t score like those other guys, but doesn’t have to.
Still I’d go Nelson and Harris.
Where has Bynum dissapeared to. Somebody needs to put up his posters around the way as missing person.Big time laker fan,but I’m not sure what’s happening.he aint rebounding the ball like he got the size and athleticism to.So much for him wanting to average 20 and 10.Get it together lakers,the conferenc is too tight to be blowing games like that.Jordan farmar hurry on back
dime – kobe was jacking mostly god awful shots, you guys need to be a little more honest in your assessment.
(in the end of the fourh quarter. aside from that he had a great game)
@thats whats up
the bucks would have no chance against the magic. no
you could say miami has a chance to beat them, but you would have to say orlando is the clear favorite there.
im no magic fan, but you seem to underestimate them alot.
Bynum hasnt disappeared..he is being selfish and the lakers need to sit him to show him he has to play team ball and concentrate on what we really need him for..he is concentrating too much on scoring..we have enough scoring from every freakin player on that team..bynum needs to be the anchor we need in the center position and rebound the ball, block shots, change shots and clog the paint..i dont understand why the coaching staff isnt getting him to understand that point..nelson rocked us last night and i think fish is playing way too many minutes on an old body and cant hang with quicker guards after playing those heavy minutes..phil should have put ariza on nelson like he did with mr. longoria the night before..it worked well..kobe didnt have the shot last night or we could have had that victory…
how the hell did danny granger fall that low in the draft? dude is a franchise player right now and he is putting in work every night and carrying indiana..he NEEDS to be an all star this year..and New Orleans has completely lost its hustle..they didnt want to win that game from the get..i mean those dudes werent even trying..no movement..no fast breaks which was one of their strongest assets last year..i dont know what they are doing but i dont think byron scott is getting to them anymore..they dont seem to listen to him even in timeouts..and JVG is freakin hilarious..he needs to be on more games..how is hubie brown alive let alone announcing games still? isnt he like a 127 by now?
and fed..stuckey is sick as hell but he isnt an all star this year..i def think he has it next year if he continues to progress the way he has been..he’ll make noise come playoff time..you got to give the all star point guard right now to harris, nelson, or arenas (i wouldnt even be surprised if fans voted him in somehow..lol) im playin..but yeah harris and nelson are more deservant of it this year..
@Mox and Celts
Rondo can’t be in there because I hate everything green that ain’t got a dead president on it. 2ndly I’m sick and tired of that lame a$$ fake pass move he’s always doing.
@Chaos Dapro
What can I say but overall good analysis.
@RangerJohn
Well what can I say but you never cease to amaze me
@LAballer
Damn your right I forgot about “Agent Wierdo” lol
Its looks like the gaurds are gonna be
Arenas
AI
Harris
D-Rose
Nelson/Stuck
Honestly, as a Magic fan, I can’t be happier with the way things are right now (well, except Redick finally playing D, but I know that will never happen).
And I want that people are sleeping on us. There’s a certain kind of drive that teams that get slept on have that makes them hungrier to win more. There’s no pressure, there are no expectations.
Even though the Celts kinda got their groove back on, I don’t want my team to be like them, where they are expectations eveywhere, people are anointing them as one of the best teams ever, etc. Things like that get in your head (just ask the ‘best player in the world’ Paul Pierce). And when that finally happens, teams will lose a certain edge to them, that makes them complacent.
So Dwight, just enjoy these times when people are ignoring you. I think they will finally notice when you’re hoisting a certain trophy come June.
QQ. Respect.
Funny how it was just this past off season everybody was saying the Magic needed a better point guard to be considered an elite team and now we’re talking about Nelson being an all-star. After Dwight Howard, Nelson is the Magic’s MVP. And yes Nelson should be an all-star along with Harris. I’m one of those people who thinks rookies shouldn’t make the all-star game so Rose has to wait until next year. But as a Bulls fan I will say he’s been the only reason to watch Chicago play this season.
Nelson + Harris = All-Stars
Bynum tried, looked good for a sec, but was left hanging by his team and didn’t battle to be a difference…Real weak performance only because Dwight really dug in and got it together…
Jameer is looking like St. Joe’s Jameer. Playmaking, penetrating, and sticking daggers in the D…His swagger is on a Billion right now…
Real sick fact about Orlando They put in line ups where Dwight, Battie, Turk, and Lewis are on the floor at the same time and not really be hurt by it…They would still stretch the floor, rebound well, drive and kick, and move their feet to cause difficult shots…They are pretty solid. If Jameer keeps that Camden swagger going for this team they are the best team…period. If Pietrus comes back and stays healty they are a tough match-up for the entire L…
All the sixers hate, Dre I hate was unfounded…Iguodala is a player in this league…While it is his own fault for not being confident to start the season it should be unquestioned now why he was paid…His shot is falling and people see he is a Top Five playmaker in the league…Some of the passes he made last night was just sick…This is the first time I can remember the Sixers out shooting and getting three straight blowouts like this…If we go back to the post about the Sixers shooting threes more…I was the one of the few to see that this philosophy will breed confidence…Sixers need to beat the Knicks to really show growth and not let this be a let down game.
Pistons’ are just looking awful and it comes down to coaching…Curry just looks playing the role of coach and not actually coaching…That team has no discipline or chemistry…
This is probably the most combined winning I’ve ever witnessed in Philly…Flyers on top, Eagles favored in the NFC Chip, Sixers streaking, Phillies “World” Champs…People are still not happy though, which is why I am moving soon…City is gloomy unless you are drinking…Holla at me if you live in Pheonix, San Diego, or Orlando…What’s the bball scene looking like?
Either way Go Eagles and I hope McNabb gets a chip and bounces to another team and gets another…Just to stick to the horrible Philly fans…
Out…
Damn, I don’t believe in magic, but Orlando’s gonna be a problem. I gotta agree with what LABaller said. We lovin that Bynum can get points, but dude needs to mature and realize that when you playin a force like Howard, you don’t try to match points, you play defense and box out. That bein said, I’m likin how dude’s offense is comin around. The post up game and mid range j is gravy AS LONG AS dude is reboundin and defendin. I don’t know who the Magic gm is, but puttin all those shooters on the squad around Dwight and severely overpayin for Rashard is lookin like a genius move. If SVG gets Dwight believin that reboundin and swattin shots gonna lead to wins, the Celts and Cavs gonna have a problem. All I’m gonna say about Jameer is that dude took it back to St. Joes. To the hole at will, got the drive and kick, throws money lobs, and deep threes at crunch time, dude has won me over. Definite all-star
All that bein said, Magic gonna lose they next game cuz everytime a team gets one against the Lakers, they lose the next game so we’ll see.
@ Fed – Stuckey’s good. He’s been puttin up better than expected numbers, but the all-star game is one year away.
@ LABaller – Granger fell into that trap college seniors fall into when the scouts think you won’t get any better. The top of the draft is all about potential so solid players like Finley, Josh Howard, Tayshaun Prince, Millsap, and Granger always fall in the draft…
Dime
Why didn’t Portland just keep Miles, and Marbury him so that, as I understand it, they still gotta pay him his money, but if he don’t play those ten games, he don’t count against their cap…
my basketball fantasy right now is to see bron getting traded to the jazz for booz, fesenko, and spare cash.
in reality, i see the jazz trading booz for prince or maybe amare plus another player.
whichever way, my meal allowance sees the jazz going deep in the playoffs.
first of all A.Bynum 3 rebs? DIME, where are the articles saying “AB needs to step his game up”? I mean, you make those for a rookie, where is the one for the 4th year guy who just signed a HUGE extension?
Fed…after last night’s debacle, I’m not sure any Pistons can be in the all star game. I think if you get punked by the Thunder you should be automatically out of all star game consideration
bynum is immune to criticism, lest you fear the wrath of lakers fans calling you a ‘hater’ for the rest of your days.
btw, westbrook has 20 something dunks,
rudy 14
joel only has 6
as of the 14th of this month: [www.82games.com]
pretty good so far!
it was upset night in the nba yesterday damn
doug i guess howard wasnt talkin outta his ass
i am a believer. Game wouldn’t have even been close if it wasn’t for a few too many bonehead plays by the magic. The Magic are a legitimate threat to win it all, they have everything if Pietrus can stay healty. And i’m official sold on Jameer Nelson, he has been solid all year and deserves consideration, but is still behind Devin Harris
P.S JVG ROcks
i still cant believ Raptors passed on Granger….Twice!!
Charlie V was nice and Joey Graham is gettin better but he aint no Granger
Most teams were a bit skittish on Granger in the draft because of a knee injury he sustained in college.
Obviously it’s not bothering him now.
@Youngfed – hahaha fair enough man, long as you admit it’s only hating as the reason. I can’t knock it. Got plenty unreasonable hate myself for plenty of guys/teams in plenty of sports…
@Melo2TDot – that makes no damn sense, i know. Charlie V i at least understood since he plays a different position, but if you wanted a 3, Granger was CLEARLY the pick at #16, instead of a project guy like Graham that, honestly, didn’t seem like that solid of an NBA prospect when he was putting in work at Oklahoma (I think.) Solid college player, but I was SHOCKED when he went in the 1st round, much less in front of Granger. Imagine if you had Bosh and Granger.
@Kudabeen – lived in Philly for 5 years. It’s all about the Eagles (and, to a smaller extent, the 6ers.) People like hockey and baseball, but it’s just a way to kill time til Sunday. Just like w/ the Sox in Boston (not to me though, I bleed fuckin green, baseball’s boring as hell) if it wasn’t the one team they love, it’s not as important and people’ll still bitch.
@QQ – pretty sure Dwight’s the only answer to “Who’s the best center in basketball?” (unless you’re one of those people that counts Duncan as a center.) It’s the entire team that doesn’t get any respect, but they should. I dont’ think they got a shot this year (unless Bron goes down) but they’ve got a chip coming soon…
@K Dizzle – Miles was ruled to have a career-ending injury, so Portland didn’t have to pay him the rest of his contract, their insurance company did, and in doing so, essentially bought him out. When it was deemed his career wasn’t over, he could go wherever he wanted.
thoughts watching the Celtics shit on the Nets dreams in the first half:
Rondo (who’s averaging 11ppg, not the 15 I thought it was earlier) has 12 dimes at the half on some really impressive passes and also knocked down a jumper! praise Jesus (who’s gotta be helpng him w/ something! please Ray, show the kid how not to look like he’s having a seizure while shooting!)
Bill Walker was the first wing off the bench. Please let this kid get into the rotation and stay there even after Tony Allen gets back. our ONLY chance of winning a title this year is him or JR Giddens (or someone else we pick up) stealing Tony’s minutes and us picking up another 5 (come on Joe Smith! Pay KG back for ruining his Minn. chances by helping him this year.)
and I hate to admit it, but with his recent play, Brian Scalabrine is officially out of the “worst player in the NBA” conversation. I’m just as surprised as everyone else…
Courtney Lee is looking better every day. Solid defense, and has a ton of athleticism. I just wish he fell three more spots so he could be in a rockets uni, but I digress
*Rondo also has 5 boards at the half. the kid fills up the stat sheet. Not an All Star yet, but he does everything well, except look like he’s ever touched a basketball before when he shoots!
Re: the Lakers/Orlando game…want to hear my theory?? No? Too bad.
Did y’alls ever see Kobe with such a playful game mood? I don’t get to see all of the Lakers games, but I’ve never seen Kobe laugh and joke around with the opposition as much as I saw it last night.
I’m thinking that this is one reason Kobe couldn’t pull of the heroics. Kobe strikes me as a player that NEEDS to play angry. The more pissed off he is, the more he kills you. Kobe still put up big numbers, but I don’t think he was able to switch into “kill mode” at the end.
Stuckey is one dimensional…