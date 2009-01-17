This is 20/20

Do you believe in the Magic now? After quietly putting together one of the best records in the League through the season’s first couple of months, Orlando is still always mentioned in the sentence after the Lakers, Celtics and Cavs, sometimes even the Spurs. But after knocking off San Antonio on the road last week and then the Lakers at Staples Center last night, Dwight Howard‘s team has to be taken seriously. Dwight destroyed Andrew Bynum inside, putting up 25 points and 20 rebounds (Bynum had three boards), and Jameer Nelson took another step toward securing an All-Star berth, dropping 28 points (15 in the fourth quarter) and eight assists. Nelson’s biggest play came with 35 seconds left in the fourth, when L.A. was up by two and he knocked down a go-ahead three from the wing. Just like when these two teams played in Florida, Kobe had opportunities to be the hero at the end, but his shots wouldn’t go down … For a half-second just before tip-off, we saw Courtney Lee getting the start at two-guard and wondered why J.J. Redick didn’t get the nod. Then we remembered that Lee would be the guy guarding Kobe and it all made sense. As expected, it was a rough night for the rookie, with Kobe stamping a triple-double on him (28 pts, 13 rebs, 11 asts). The highlight: In the first quarter Kobe gave Lee some joystick moves before spinning and hitting a left-hand jumper. Sometimes there’s just nothing you can do … And that’s a season series sweep by Orlando over the Lakers, just in case you hadn’t noticed, along with a sweep of the Spurs. Do not sleep on these cats … It wasn’t exactly Magic Johnson on the Sixers in the 1980 Finals, but LeBron added another facet to his game during Cavs/Hornets last night. For long stretches in the second half, LBJ played center as Mike Brown surrounded him with Mo Williams, Daniel Gibson, Wally Szczerbiak and Sasha Pavlovic on the perimeter — and it worked. LeBron (29 pts, 14 rebs, 7 asts) held it down in the middle, and while Boobie and Mo struggled from the outside, Sasha and Wally were automatic beyond the arc, setting it up for LeBron to take over the fourth quarter and put the Hornets to bed with a mix of tip dunks, breakaways, fadeaways and threes … When it started getting out of hand, the Hornets suddenly had a Warriors-in-2007 style meltdown. Chris Paul picked up his second technical foul late in the fourth for yapping at the refs, one of those “I just want to go home” techs. A minute later, James Posey got his second tech when he shoved Mo into the bench for no reason, one of those “I got nothing to lose” prison-league techs … Jeff Van Gundy is hilarious. As the Cleveland fans chanted “M-V-P!” while LeBron put the finishing touches on the rout, JVG said, “If I was a Cleveland fan, I’d be chanting ‘Sign a long-term extension!'” … Did anyone catch Szczerbiak looking like Marky Mark during his “NBA Gametime” interview? The fur on his jacket was too much …

The Kings have just been giving away points lately, like they’ve all decided that the best way to win is to let the other team score in order to get the ball back faster. Michael Redd gave Sacto 44 points (16-26 FG, 6-9 3PA) through three quarters last night, often without anyone guarding him. (Redd went scoreless in the fourth, but the Bucks still won.) One time in the first quarter Redd got a steal and breakaway dunk — no, seriously, a dunk — then Charlie V intercepted the ensuing inbounds pass and hit Redd for a wide-open three. That was a 5-0 run in the span of 10 seconds … As a whole, the Spurs looked pretty disinterested in the idea of trying to beat the Sixers, but the most glaring conclusion to come away with after Philly’s 20-piecing (their sixth straight W) was that Bruce Bowen might be done. We thought it was weird that Bowen only clocked about six minutes in San Antonio’s last game against the Lakers and his nemesis Kobe, but against Philly we found out why. Tony DiLeo was actually running isos for whoever Bowen was guarding; Andre Iguodala got him real dirty one time, posting him up, spinning and dunking backwards while Bowen was still trying to find him from the spin … When Iguodala hit a buzzer-beater three at the end of the first quarter, Reggie Evans ran out onto the court looking so happy he could grope somebody. When Iguodala did it again — this time from halfcourt — at the end of the second quarter, Evans gave him little more than a golf clap. We’ll never get that guy … Looks like it’s time to formally welcome the OKC Thunder into the NBA. Not sure if it was more their very first hot streak or Detroit’s cold streak, but Kevin Durant (32 pts) and Co. thoroughly outplayed the Pistons on both ends, holding them in the 70’s on the scoreboard to win their second game in a row … Other big stat lines from Friday: David Lee went for 15 points and 21 boards in a loss to Washington; Chris Bosh had 25 and 16 in a loss to Indiana; Deron Williams put up 27 points and 12 assists in a win over Memphis; Al Jefferson scored 22 and pulled down 12 boards in a win over Phoenix; and Corey Maggette had 24 and 16 boards off the bench in a win over Atlanta … In honor of Opening Night for Notorious, we dropped a couple Biggie-related posts yesterday: HERE and HERE. The premiere drew lines around the block in NYC, and also in Seattle, according to our West Coast eyes and ears. As for the movie itself? Pretty solid. If you saw it, let us know what you thought … We’re out like Bowen …