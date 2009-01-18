No Excuses

Nobody would have blamed Orlando for losing to the Nuggets last night. Second game of a back-to-back, last game of a cross-country road trip, plus the high elevation/thin air factor in Denver — all valid excuses for Dwight Howard‘s team to put up a forgivable stinker. Except the Magic didn’t just play well; they dominated. Smacking the Nuggets by 18 with pretty much zero input from their bench, Dwight (14 pts, 20 rebs), Hedo (31 pts, 5 threes), Jameer (23 pts) and Rashard (23 pts) blew open a close game late in the third quarter and kept it up in the fourth, at the exact time when you’d assume they would run out of gas … If anything, it was the Nuggets who looked ready to get on a plane. Chauncey, J.R. Smith and Nene combined to go 10-for-40 from the field in one of those games where it was very apparent that Carmelo was M.I.A. … In the second quarter, J.J. Redick learned the benefit of having a shot-blocker on his side. The notoriously bad-defending J.J. had let J.R. blow past him to the rim, but since Dwight stepped in and tossed J.R.’s shot to the pretzel man, no one’s gonna remember who blew their defensive assignment … Did you see when Nene and Dwight squared off and exchanged glares? Who do you think wins that one? We wouldn’t underestimate Nene … Things are only getting worse in Detroit, where they’ve lost five in a row after the Hornets beat them at The Palace yesterday. Allen Iverson (12 pts) wasn’t helping much; his fourth quarter included getting a tech at the wrong time and committing an eight-second violation when he simply walked the ball up too slow … Iverson banged his knee on the floor in the third quarter, and even though he came back to play, his status over the next few days might be an issue. Not sure if it means anything, but did you notice the difference between when A.I. got hurt and when Delonte West got hurt the other day in Chicago? Whereas the entire Cavs team, even the guys on the bench, went over to check on Delonte as soon as he hit the deck, A.I. didn’t get nearly as much support … (FYI, Delonte is now supposed to be out for six weeks instead of the originally reported 2-3 weeks.) … Underrated play of the day: Chris Paul (23 pts, 14 asts) drove down the middle coming from the left side, and with two guys on his back, whipped a no-look bounce pass behind him and to his right to David West on the other side of the lane at his usual sweet spot, where West knocked down a jumper … At the same time we’re hearing trade rumors involving the Heat and Jermaine O’Neal, Miami showed exactly why they need somebody better than Joel Anthony and Jamaal Magloire (who’s so washed up his fingertips are wrinkled) in the middle. Yao Ming had a field day on the Heat, scoring an easy 26 points on 12-for-12 shooting, and Von Wafer (17 pts) kept up his streak of dunking on somebody every night since he’s been getting regular burn …
No one ever talks about it, but Jason Terry is really one of the most versatile backcourt scorers in the League. Not saying he’s D-Wade or anything, but think about it: JT can drop threes, score off the dribble (where he will dunk on you), hit from mid-range and from the baseline, and gets out in transition for buckets. Terry scored 22 against the Jazz last night, including the dagger three in the final minute. Did you hear NBA TV’s Antonio Davis talking about Jet? He was wondering aloud why Terry seemed to have a chip on his shoulder Saturday, then guessed maybe JT was mad that he came off the bench. OK, except Terry’s been coming off the bench all year … Terry was good, but it was really Dirk Nowitzki‘s night. He dropped 39 points (16-20 FG), ripping up whatever defense Jerry Sloan had drawn up and taking AK-47 in the chamber. Any time Kirilenko anticipated one way, Dirk went the opposite direction and got himself an open shot. Whenever AK bit on a fake Dirk made him pay, and whenever he didn’t jump, Dirk kept rising and nailed a jumper … Other big stat lines from Saturday: Ray Allen scored 25 in a 20-piecing of the Nets; Gerald Wallace went for 31 and 16 boards in a win over Portland; and Tim Duncan put up 18 points, 14 boards and four blocks in a win over Chicago … You know how every team has their own “Where Amazing Happens” TV spot? The Clippers’ ad has one shot of Marcus Camby and Chris Kaman, which we’re guessing was taken during the 10 minutes they’ve been on the court together this year. Kaman’s been out so long some people are forgetting he’s in the NBA, and last night during Clippers/Bucks, Camby went down with a nasty injury that looked way worse than it was. Coming down with a rebound, Camby’s ankle bent 90-degrees the wrong way (his foot going toward the outside) and his knees cracked together like Dorothy’s red shoes. Last we heard it was just an ankle sprain, and if that’s the case, Camby is lucky … There was a Danilo Gallinari sighting at MSG. Gallo played 15 minutes off the bench in a loss to the Sixers, hitting a couple threes but looking generally terrible on defense. Then Mike D’Antoni had the genius idea to stick the kid on Andre Iguodala (28 pts, 10 rebs, 7 asts), which earned him spectator seats for a mini dunk contest, and later Andre Miller faked Danilo out of his shoes with a fake-pass on the break that was reminiscent of Magic getting Sprewell in his ’96 comeback debut. Looks like another great pick for NY … We’re out like Kaman (still) …
“Jamaal Magloire – who’s so washed up his fingertips are wrinkled”
I know its the weekend, but come on, you got to come a little stronger than that.
Who would win in a three way rumble: dwight, nene or kaman? now that would be nasty..hahahha
I have to say Magloire = one of least deserving all-stars in recent memory.
Coaches selections that is.
YOUNGFEDS BANGER OF THE DAY: Busta, mary, John legend, Jamie, & Common
[www.xxlmag.com]
After yesterday’s discussion it appears that everyone feels that everyone feels D Harris should be an allstar. But after getting benched for an entire half I’ma go with “OH HELL NAWL!!” So remember when yall vote, vote for Stuckey….Heheheeee
BTW who do you guys think was the best pure shooter ever. I say it’s Reggie Miller
hi hi from jurg.
i was just so lucky to see the alley hoop from mr gernal wallace on youtube.com. and i really did think that he told greg oden to get out of his face. WOW. what a slam dunk from mr wallace. so athletic. i hope that the warriors can make a trade for him so he can play with my favoutie player MR ANDRIS BIEDRENS. woo hoo.
this has been Jurg. yo hi yo hi.
i go with FED on Reggie being the purest shooter, with Jesus Shuttlesworth a pretty close second… but Jesus’ still has the smoothest shooting stroke ever…
Lay off AI.Its not his fault Detroit sucks like Denver did and Denver wins like Detroit used to.Its the other players,coaches,and management fault.AI scores too many points for a short guy to be talked about.He started braids and tats leave him alone.He is the greatest ever as evidenced by these winning seasons year after year.Thats how alot of u jokers sounded trade night.What excuses yall got for the little fucking loser who Rip wants to put a hit out on now.I tried to tell yall Im a sixer fan from Philly who wasnt blinded by his bullshit and yall aint wanna listen.Yall stuck with him now fed.Who would’ve thought the Sixers made out better the day Ai got traded for Miller.ME!
@Doc I’m glad we got him but I wish someone would take Rip’s cry baby ass away.
finally. whew. has it been a year since the last time mavs won? man… hopefully this ushers in more wins.
wow, sixers with their 6th straight? that was impressive.
and for the nets? i don’t even want to talk about it! after prepping them up the other day and this what they give me?! 3 straight losses?! and no contest at all! and again vc looking like bored again.
this ain’t AI’s day, huh? I ALWAYS preshate a doc moment – truth comes to light.
Damn, Dale Ellis was pure, Chuck Person, Jeff Malone had a money stroke…
..and now…..Roger Mason jr. – Pop pulled the trigger
Im guessing you’ll have something on all the college basketball from yesterday later on
As per Yoooo, anyone else see Daquan Jones’ filthy cram on UNC last night?
reggie made the most-but he took a lot more- -but he had a lower percentage than a lot of guys! alan houston, dale ellis, ray allen, dennis scott, glen rice, steve kerr, How many 3 pt contests did larry legend win? chris mullin,
I’ll take houston.
Your final sentence on Gallinari “Looks like another great pick for NY”….come on man, it’s just not fair. He’s just 19, it was just his frist real game since joining the NBA, and was playing against one of the best players of the game (Iguodala,not Miller)..Let’s wait a little bit, he will be a very good player, no doubt about it, just a bit of patience…
If JO stays relatively healthy for the Heat, they’re about to become a far more dangerous team.
A few names not mentioned in greatest shooters ever: Larry Bird, Jerry West, Steve Kerr, hell Jason Kapono’s bitch ass is the all-time leading 3 PT percentage guy in league history (I almost threw up writing that, this has to fall off right? This bum can’t be an alltime leader in shit by the time he retires…)
also, Mark Price was legit and JJ Redick was THE MAN in college, but can’t seem to get it going in the NBA.
I’d go Larry Legend and Reggie tied for #1, then Shuttlesworth
@ #3: first of all, Magloire was an injury replacement
second, if the east won it that year Magloire would have got the MVP. (reppin T-dot)
just because hes washed up now dosen’t mean he never deserved it.
Steve Kerr shot 57% one year in college, thats filthy. He hit more than enough clutch ones in the L too. He’s the all time greatest in my book.
Gallinari just needs time. The Knicks have actually made some okay picks in the draft as of late. Balkman wasn’t bad, Chandler looks pretty good, and Nate Robinson does his little sparkplug thing. Can’t fault them for bad drafting when you compare it to their free agent and trade manuevers.
The Magic are sick as hell, are they the best shooting team of all time? Their backups backups can even shoot (Brian Cook). But imagine if they still had Ariza, how nasty would their defense be then?? Him on the wing and Howard in the middle?!?! Damn.
@Melo – he didn’t really deserve it. They HAD TO choose an actual center and he got the nod by default. He was averaging like 13 and 8 that year. Solid numbers, but no fuckin way should that be all-star caliber
Shame that it’s not easy to compare Larry to some of the guys today. Larry only attempted like an average of 2 three pointers a game.. Ray Allen probably averages 5 at least.
But how could there be a “best shooters of all time” discussion without him?
Isn’t it time they had a horse comp in the all star game ??
Could someone explain why the Cavs bench was allowed to come on the court when Delonte was injured? I thought bench players aren’t allowed on the court during the game without a suspension (unless they’re in the game, of course).
worst all-star in recent memory: tyrone hill . . . look it up kids.
I thought Danilo was out for the year with his back.
@ Lee
i’m all for a game of horse at the All Star game
“Could someone explain why the Cavs bench was allowed to come on the court when Delonte was injured? I thought bench players aren’t allowed on the court during the game without a suspension (unless they’re in the game, of course).”
Yeah, it applies to everybody but the Cavs and the Spurs when everybody walked out onto the floor during the playoffs but those damn spurs didn’t get suspended, but they suspended my guys. I hate those spurs….
Jamaal Magloire (who’s so washed up his fingertips are wrinkled)
ROFLMMFAO!!!!!
Players on the bench can’t go onto the floor during an “altercation.” So if Robert Horry and Raja Bell are fighting, you can’t leave the bench. If one of your guys is hurt and there’s no fight going on, you can leave the bench.
JT$ my favorite Maverick
Von “Burn” Wafer!
for the record….NOTORIOUS WAS A FUCKING GREAT MOVIE
I heard someone at work (yeah, I’m working today) say it was “walk the line” but for Af.Americans.
Give it up for my stinking ass Eagles.Why couldnt them birds take this plane down before they get they choking asses back to the Illadelph.We aint trying to hear the excuses for the millionth time.
damn doc – I love your swagger.
Always ill, always real – and I’m feelin’ you on the Eagles… damn shame
it was right there
Youngfed … pure shooter that only one other person has mentioned, Mully-Mull, Chris Mullin. That stroke was butter … smoothe, effortless and when he was on its light out.
My other votes go to Larry, Candyman, Mark Price and for a bit of Jurg/Euro-love Drazen Petrovic.
PS. Stuckey an all-star, really?? How about we just give him Most Improved instead.
hey hey big jugs hollering from timbuktu / bronx
the gerald wallace slam is sick yes yes almost near the slam the mayor did to my idol hakeem
and boxing match between howard and nene yes that is good how about mixing eddy curry and erick dampier in yes that would be rumble royal rumble yes yes
true jugs dont cry
Jugs
ooooh,how tall these guys are!If they want to date,maybe they only can find tall girls from some searching sites,as far as i know __TALLLOVING.c om__cute, hot , talented… whatever u can come up with…LOL
MIP goes down to guys like Harris (NJN), Millsap (UTH), Stucky (DET), and a few others. It’s not unanimous like it was back in Gilbert’s day . . .
Here is Andre Iguodala dunking on Gilanari…
[www.youtube.com]
Iguodala has been putting in work since Elton Brand been hurt…
Could Granger be most improved?
THIS JUST IN…RUDY FERNANDEZ WINS THE DUNK CONTEST VOTE IN…..lameeeeeeeeeeeeee
p.s: STEEEEELLLEEERRRSSS
@imung lolo – Nene would win over Howard and Kaman.
.:.
“Andre Miller faked Danilo out of his shoes with a fake-pass on the break that was reminiscent of Magic getting Sprewell in his ’96 comeback debut.” – not too fast. it was an OKAY fake pass.
WAIT A MINUTE!! Remiss of me not to comment on the Magic – Spree reference. I was AT that game (which is pretty cool considering I live in Aus) and STILL remember that play. AWESOME!!
I will never forget the pre-tip atmosphere as they played Randy Newman’s “I love LA” … the crowd were going nuts and it was fantastic.
Dime talked up the Bulls intro a month or two back (fair enough too), Austin or my boy Aron should do a story about Magic’s comeback game and the pre-game.
fat lever had the sickest jumper.