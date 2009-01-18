No Excuses

Nobody would have blamed Orlando for losing to the Nuggets last night. Second game of a back-to-back, last game of a cross-country road trip, plus the high elevation/thin air factor in Denver — all valid excuses for Dwight Howard‘s team to put up a forgivable stinker. Except the Magic didn’t just play well; they dominated. Smacking the Nuggets by 18 with pretty much zero input from their bench, Dwight (14 pts, 20 rebs), Hedo (31 pts, 5 threes), Jameer (23 pts) and Rashard (23 pts) blew open a close game late in the third quarter and kept it up in the fourth, at the exact time when you’d assume they would run out of gas … If anything, it was the Nuggets who looked ready to get on a plane. Chauncey, J.R. Smith and Nene combined to go 10-for-40 from the field in one of those games where it was very apparent that Carmelo was M.I.A. … In the second quarter, J.J. Redick learned the benefit of having a shot-blocker on his side. The notoriously bad-defending J.J. had let J.R. blow past him to the rim, but since Dwight stepped in and tossed J.R.’s shot to the pretzel man, no one’s gonna remember who blew their defensive assignment … Did you see when Nene and Dwight squared off and exchanged glares? Who do you think wins that one? We wouldn’t underestimate Nene … Things are only getting worse in Detroit, where they’ve lost five in a row after the Hornets beat them at The Palace yesterday. Allen Iverson (12 pts) wasn’t helping much; his fourth quarter included getting a tech at the wrong time and committing an eight-second violation when he simply walked the ball up too slow … Iverson banged his knee on the floor in the third quarter, and even though he came back to play, his status over the next few days might be an issue. Not sure if it means anything, but did you notice the difference between when A.I. got hurt and when Delonte West got hurt the other day in Chicago? Whereas the entire Cavs team, even the guys on the bench, went over to check on Delonte as soon as he hit the deck, A.I. didn’t get nearly as much support … (FYI, Delonte is now supposed to be out for six weeks instead of the originally reported 2-3 weeks.) … Underrated play of the day: Chris Paul (23 pts, 14 asts) drove down the middle coming from the left side, and with two guys on his back, whipped a no-look bounce pass behind him and to his right to David West on the other side of the lane at his usual sweet spot, where West knocked down a jumper … At the same time we’re hearing trade rumors involving the Heat and Jermaine O’Neal, Miami showed exactly why they need somebody better than Joel Anthony and Jamaal Magloire (who’s so washed up his fingertips are wrinkled) in the middle. Yao Ming had a field day on the Heat, scoring an easy 26 points on 12-for-12 shooting, and Von Wafer (17 pts) kept up his streak of dunking on somebody every night since he’s been getting regular burn …

No one ever talks about it, but Jason Terry is really one of the most versatile backcourt scorers in the League. Not saying he’s D-Wade or anything, but think about it: JT can drop threes, score off the dribble (where he will dunk on you), hit from mid-range and from the baseline, and gets out in transition for buckets. Terry scored 22 against the Jazz last night, including the dagger three in the final minute. Did you hear NBA TV’s Antonio Davis talking about Jet? He was wondering aloud why Terry seemed to have a chip on his shoulder Saturday, then guessed maybe JT was mad that he came off the bench. OK, except Terry’s been coming off the bench all year … Terry was good, but it was really Dirk Nowitzki‘s night. He dropped 39 points (16-20 FG), ripping up whatever defense Jerry Sloan had drawn up and taking AK-47 in the chamber. Any time Kirilenko anticipated one way, Dirk went the opposite direction and got himself an open shot. Whenever AK bit on a fake Dirk made him pay, and whenever he didn’t jump, Dirk kept rising and nailed a jumper … Other big stat lines from Saturday: Ray Allen scored 25 in a 20-piecing of the Nets; Gerald Wallace went for 31 and 16 boards in a win over Portland; and Tim Duncan put up 18 points, 14 boards and four blocks in a win over Chicago … You know how every team has their own “Where Amazing Happens” TV spot? The Clippers’ ad has one shot of Marcus Camby and Chris Kaman, which we’re guessing was taken during the 10 minutes they’ve been on the court together this year. Kaman’s been out so long some people are forgetting he’s in the NBA, and last night during Clippers/Bucks, Camby went down with a nasty injury that looked way worse than it was. Coming down with a rebound, Camby’s ankle bent 90-degrees the wrong way (his foot going toward the outside) and his knees cracked together like Dorothy’s red shoes. Last we heard it was just an ankle sprain, and if that’s the case, Camby is lucky … There was a Danilo Gallinari sighting at MSG. Gallo played 15 minutes off the bench in a loss to the Sixers, hitting a couple threes but looking generally terrible on defense. Then Mike D’Antoni had the genius idea to stick the kid on Andre Iguodala (28 pts, 10 rebs, 7 asts), which earned him spectator seats for a mini dunk contest, and later Andre Miller faked Danilo out of his shoes with a fake-pass on the break that was reminiscent of Magic getting Sprewell in his ’96 comeback debut. Looks like another great pick for NY … We’re out like Kaman (still) …