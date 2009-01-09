Championship-caliber Competition

Bowing out of a competition with the BCS national championship game, the NBA didn’t have its usual national-TV Thursday lineup. Instead we had Knicks/Mavericks and Clippers/Spurs on good ol’ League Pass … At the beginning of the Knicks game, their sideline reporter said Mike D’Antoni has had to implement drills in practice recently to teach guys how to be unselfish. As in, they don’t know how to not shoot it every time they touch it. That’s just sad. Then the game started, and it seemed David Lee (13 pts, 15 rebs) and Jared Jeffries were the only ones who’d been paying attention … Of course more defensive drills would help, too. While Dirk Nowitzki and his 101-degree temperature had an off night (3-for-13 FG’s), New York still blew its fourth-quarter lead by letting Jason Kidd (16 pts, 4 threes) hit a couple clutch triples, and on the other end, not being able to make their own shots when it mattered … Eddy Curry is back. He checked in during the first quarter and played a couple of minutes, getting two points and two rebounds. So where does D’Antoni go from here with Curry? He can’t play big-time minutes in this system, even though he is their best low-post scorer. So do you showcase him a little just to drum up interest for a trade? Or keep burying him on the bench? … Speaking of buried, has anyone seen Gerald Green lately? … The Clips led the Spurs at halftime, until Mike Finley (15 pts) started raining threes in the third and the rest of the squad eventually caught up. Next thing you know it was a rout, and the Spurs eventually won by 22. As Eric Gordon put it afterward, “In the second half, they hit everything they shot. We have to change the way we play our game, like playing better defense.” Mark that down for Obvious Statement of the Year … Not that anyone expected the Clips to pull out this one; they were riding an eight-game losing streak and already without Baron Davis, Zach Randolph and Chris Kaman. Tim Duncan had a quiet scoring night (8 pts), but was perfectly fine passing out of double-teams and finding open shooters (9 asts) … Tonight’s schedule is packed, headlined by Celtics/Cavs (8 p.m. EST) and Mavs/Suns (10:30 p.m. EST) on national TV. The Lakers also have a chance to avenge last month’s loss to the Pacers. You think if it comes down to a final possession that Phil Jackson will keep Andrew Bynum on the court to box out Troy Murphy? The Pacers will have Mike Dunleavy Jr., who made his debut against the Suns the other day. You could see Dun’s impact right away, too, as he gives Indy a legit second scorer behind Danny Granger and a good passer — he assisted Granger’s game-winning trey — with a high basketball IQ who can help a team that constantly blows fourth-quarter leads … The other big game is Pistons/Nuggets, otherwise known as Allen Iverson‘s return to Denver and Chauncey‘s first game against his old team. “It’s just another game for me,” Iverson said yesterday. “I’ve been in the league 13 years.” On March 3 the Nuggets go to Detroit, where Chauncey should get a crazy ovation from the Palace crowd. Question: Do you think the Pistons should eventually retire Billups’ number? Which other active players in the League will have their numbers retired by teams when they’re done? … Brendan Haywood to the Washington Post: “It’s all about injuries. You take away LeBron and Ilgauksas and I guarantee [the Cavs] would have seven, eight wins right now. Hell, give them Ilgauskas and take away LeBron and they’ll have seven, eight wins. Look for a season like this from Cleveland in 2010.” So that’s one person who’s certain ‘Bron is signing elsewhere in a year … We caught some of Arizona/Oregon, where Chase Budinger went for 20 points while putting on a clinic on off-ball movement. Budinger is 100% going to get lots of Joe Alexander comparisons come NBA Draft time, and when he does get to the League, he’ll definitely be the guy with the most hops out of anyone with blond eyebrows … We’re out like G-Money …