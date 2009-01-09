Championship-caliber Competition

Bowing out of a competition with the BCS national championship game, the NBA didn’t have its usual national-TV Thursday lineup. Instead we had Knicks/Mavericks and Clippers/Spurs on good ol’ League Pass … At the beginning of the Knicks game, their sideline reporter said Mike D’Antoni has had to implement drills in practice recently to teach guys how to be unselfish. As in, they don’t know how to not shoot it every time they touch it. That’s just sad. Then the game started, and it seemed David Lee (13 pts, 15 rebs) and Jared Jeffries were the only ones who’d been paying attention … Of course more defensive drills would help, too. While Dirk Nowitzki and his 101-degree temperature had an off night (3-for-13 FG’s), New York still blew its fourth-quarter lead by letting Jason Kidd (16 pts, 4 threes) hit a couple clutch triples, and on the other end, not being able to make their own shots when it mattered … Eddy Curry is back. He checked in during the first quarter and played a couple of minutes, getting two points and two rebounds. So where does D’Antoni go from here with Curry? He can’t play big-time minutes in this system, even though he is their best low-post scorer. So do you showcase him a little just to drum up interest for a trade? Or keep burying him on the bench? … Speaking of buried, has anyone seen Gerald Green lately? … The Clips led the Spurs at halftime, until Mike Finley (15 pts) started raining threes in the third and the rest of the squad eventually caught up. Next thing you know it was a rout, and the Spurs eventually won by 22. As Eric Gordon put it afterward, “In the second half, they hit everything they shot. We have to change the way we play our game, like playing better defense.” Mark that down for Obvious Statement of the Year … Not that anyone expected the Clips to pull out this one; they were riding an eight-game losing streak and already without Baron Davis, Zach Randolph and Chris Kaman. Tim Duncan had a quiet scoring night (8 pts), but was perfectly fine passing out of double-teams and finding open shooters (9 asts) … Tonight’s schedule is packed, headlined by Celtics/Cavs (8 p.m. EST) and Mavs/Suns (10:30 p.m. EST) on national TV. The Lakers also have a chance to avenge last month’s loss to the Pacers. You think if it comes down to a final possession that Phil Jackson will keep Andrew Bynum on the court to box out Troy Murphy? The Pacers will have Mike Dunleavy Jr., who made his debut against the Suns the other day. You could see Dun’s impact right away, too, as he gives Indy a legit second scorer behind Danny Granger and a good passer — he assisted Granger’s game-winning trey — with a high basketball IQ who can help a team that constantly blows fourth-quarter leads … The other big game is Pistons/Nuggets, otherwise known as Allen Iverson‘s return to Denver and Chauncey‘s first game against his old team. “It’s just another game for me,” Iverson said yesterday. “I’ve been in the league 13 years.” On March 3 the Nuggets go to Detroit, where Chauncey should get a crazy ovation from the Palace crowd. Question: Do you think the Pistons should eventually retire Billups’ number? Which other active players in the League will have their numbers retired by teams when they’re done? … Brendan Haywood to the Washington Post: “It’s all about injuries. You take away LeBron and Ilgauksas and I guarantee [the Cavs] would have seven, eight wins right now. Hell, give them Ilgauskas and take away LeBron and they’ll have seven, eight wins. Look for a season like this from Cleveland in 2010.” So that’s one person who’s certain ‘Bron is signing elsewhere in a year … We caught some of Arizona/Oregon, where Chase Budinger went for 20 points while putting on a clinic on off-ball movement. Budinger is 100% going to get lots of Joe Alexander comparisons come NBA Draft time, and when he does get to the League, he’ll definitely be the guy with the most hops out of anyone with blond eyebrows … We’re out like G-Money …
Fizzle.
CHASE IN A SPURS UNI IS SCARY…. CLIPPERS R TERRIBLE… CAVS W/O BRON = 15 N 67.
tres! whatever
not a far-fetched idea… chase might eventually fall as low as the spurs’ pick…
and what’s with wiz players being outspoken… gil… deshawn… now haywood… there’s the etan thomas / bogut thing before…
fire the damn clippers’ trainers and hire some PHX guys right away…
we’re out like bynum in crunchtime
hi hi
and a little quad from big jurgo.
it is so good to see mr brendan haywood say so many good things about being honest. and he told everyone that lebron would not go back to cavs. and he knows. and now you know.
this is jurg, hi hi.
They better retire Chauncey number.
Hi Hi Jurg
i think haywood just wants to annoy lebron so everybody keeps asking him questions…i think he knows shit. celtics lose tonight, but in a close one
have a nice weekend everybody
Heat fan here, I think that the Cavs will kick the Celtics ass tonight ,,, 20 piece by the half
What the fuck… this Jurg twat has me thinking, i read the top 10 most hated list before, and didnt see his name. Jurg is my most hated. Why the fuck do you keep letting that bitch ass fucka keep posting, this is america, go back to Poland with Vujacic. Not only is he annoying as fukc, but hes ignorant and has no fucking idea.
Thats my 2 cents. Peace out fuckers
They should retire chauncey’s number.. The nets should also retire jkidd’s..
haywood is all talk.. even if he is playing, the wiz will still lose.. he better shut his mouth and get healthy..
Off topic here but for the millionth time Im looking at the Carmello quote you guys always use:
“I get Dime just for the covers. The covers are crazy.”
Am I the only one who thinks that sh*t is completely retarded? He gets Dime just for the covers? What, the articles aren’t interesting? Does this dumbass even know how to read?
The quote just makes me think you had a mic or whatever and asked Carmello what he liked about Dime. Not wanting to appear ignorant because he never read it, he throws out he gets it for the covers because they are “crazy.” I like the covers, but sometimes they are just somebody’s head, or like the Jennings cover, somebody standing there (wearing what appears to be a bulletproof vest, I guess its pretty dangerous balling in Italy). I don’t know what is so “crazy” about that. Maybe Carmello is seeing something I’m not, but likely should have fessed up about not knowing sh*t about the magazine.
LOL @ Atom. You have a point, man.
I predict the C’s will bounce back tonight and show their grit.
The Pistons gotta retire Chauncey’s number. They won a chip (and went to OT in game 7 of the next year’s Finals) and got to the ECF for 5 or 6 straight years, while he was the engine that got that team going on both ends of the floor. He’s definitely not going to the Hall, but he should absolutely put #1 on ice for Detroit.
and Jurg is funny man. who cares where you’re from. It’s called the internet; it’s for everyone (and I’m not even sure it’s not just someone from NYC or something fucking around) either way, hi hi jurg!
@Jah – ONLY if they play JR Giddens and/or Bill Walker and they prove they can defend on the NBA level, otherwise Bron drops like 40 w/ a triple double and they win by like 7.
retire vince’s number
well hi hi to my new friends that say how is it up to big jurg. and another hi to mr youngfed who have forgotten about his friend jurg for a while with no shouty shouty out.
and how can someone not laugh at mr dr drey. i laugh because jurgo is from denmark, but would love to go back upon to poland like you say because the great dane got more pussy on last trip there than you will have before you are 65 year old. and something make me think you are that age. and you are old. and weak. and get no pussy because you old weak.
and i can tell mr fancasty dr that big jurg is now in 5 spot from 12 competitor and maybe he right about dropping Ramond Session. he has been poor too.
and bye for now. from jurg.
@ celts
pistons spurs game 7 didn’t go to OT…
ok, then it was tied going into the 4th. either way, it was d@mn close til the end, which was my point…
Memo to Haywood:
Every single team in the NBA would have only 7 to 8 wins if you take away their best 2 players.
“and how can someone not laugh at mr dr drey. i laugh because jurgo is from denmark, but would love to go back upon to poland like you say because the great dane got more pussy on last trip there than you will have before you are 65 year old. and something make me think you are that age. and you are old. and weak. and get no pussy because you old weak.”
haha. That was the highlight of my morning. BURN!
Don’t be hatin’ on jurg. Especially because he says he’s from Denmark…that’s just plain ignorance.
And YES. The Pistons better friggin retire Chauncey’s number.
jerseys retired:
iverson – sixers
kg – minnesota, boston
kobe – lakers, both numbers
shaq – lakers, heat
duncan – spurs
wade – heat
nash – phx
kidd – nets (possibly mavs too)
dirk – mavs
i’m not sure about lebron, if he skips out of cleveland without winning a championship, his next team will retire his jersey, and cleveland will be bitter, like shaq and orlando
i would really like grant hill to get some respect somewhere too… he had massive potential before injuries and has always been a class act while in the league
bosh and melo are haven’t proven themselves enough to earn anything in their short career so far.
SEC! SEC! SEC! SEC!
holy shit, only 2 games on and the spurs get less run then the lakers WHO DIDNT EVEN PLAY?!!!! wtf dime just come out and say it “hi im dime mag and i hate the spurs” (we know austin is a fan but is he low man or what?)
and how the fuck is the porn stach going to teach anyone how to be unselfish? wasnt it his team goal to shoot a shot in 7 seconds or less? he has never had a single player outside of steve nash who ever was unselfish and didnt want to jack up shots. i call bullshit on that statement, he aint teachin anyone nothing baout selflessness.
now get more spurs articles damn it!
Since I caused such a ruckus over Souljah boy in yesterday smack. Here’s something every one should enjoy.
YOUNGFED’S THROWBACK JOINT OF THE DAY: “Blow the Whistle”
Jay-Z going hard for Lebron on this one. For those who ain’t heard it’s Fiyah!!!
[www.xxlmag.com]
YOUNGFED’S PIC OF THE DAY: Lebron trying to look like Jigga at his 24th B-Day party. BTW dude is lookin’ real Erkl’ish 4real 4realz.
[gossiponthis.com]
Oh almost forgot Big Ups to Jurg you one funny muthafugga
Why’d you guys delete the binary stat line post?
rangerjohn
Relax, less Spurs coverage is better Spurs coverage since all they get is hate. At least the Spurs get more coverage than OKC and Bobcats.
Oh just to put this out there we Whoopin’ Denvers A$$ tonite. Stuckey’s gonna be given Billups buckets allnite.
the only way coach mike is going to get some of those guys to be unselfish is to send electric shocks thru there body when they dont pass!!
i heard something watching the knick game i thought i’d never hear
“tim thomas’s hustle on defense caused that turnover” holy shit really??
and that announcer on the clipper games-mike smith-i wish he would just not talk-very annoying.
and how can anyone hate jurg???
Young that is going to be a good match-up with teacher vs. pupil.
Yea I was wondering what happen to binary stat too?
And to answer that question on the article that just vanished.
No the Celtics don’t need to bring a starter off the bench. So they are in a funk. It’s not even All-Star Weekend yet, they will be fine.
Remember before this lil funk they ran 20 something wins straight. Please trust that they will be ready come playoff time!
Yeah GEE this should be fun watching them boy’s go at it. I just wish Melo was playing. What’d you think about that Lebron pic Lebron was mos def Jockin Jay-Z wit them glasses.
@Dime Fam
Try saying “Given Billups Buckets” 3 times real fast. It’s IMPOOOOSSSSIIBBBUUUUUULLLLL!!! BTW I had to do that cause I hate the sh*t outta KG and his I can barely read/talk cause I barely went to school A$$. lmao
I get Dime just for the articles, the articles are crazy
LOL some looks just ain’t right and LeBron in them glasses is one of them.
Shooot I am just hoping my boys don’t fall victim to OKC. We have that tendency you know. Go beat a team like Boston and then lose to the Thunder??
Atl and Orl will be good tonight and Charlotte vs. Philly.
News
Blzers say they will sue any team that signs Darius (who only needs two more games to go back on the Blazers Payroll)
Darius has got to be pissed about that.
Has anyone seen him play? Can he move or is he basically limping around ?
damn. and there’s the media saying jkidd couldnt shoot.
Which other active players in the League will have their numbers retired by teams when they’re done?
I agree with ho ho ho on post #20. Here’s a few I’d add:
Paul Pierce – Celts
Yao – Rockets
Vince Carter – Raptors (joking)
Chauncey – Pistons
Others that have a chance at having their numbers retired:
LBJ – Cavs/Knicks/other (depends on where he signs/resigns)
Kevin Durant – Thunder (it’ll be a starting point for the history of the Thunder)
CP3 – Hornets (give him a year or two and he is a lock)
Dwight Howard – Magic (assuming he doesn’t leave, he’ll get it retired)
‘Melo – Nuggets (probably pretty likely, but he’s lost some of his luster for whatever reason)
Bosh – Raptors/other (depends on where he signs/resigns)
Ricky Davis – Cavs (you have to commemorate his triple-double)
Rip Hamilton/Rasheed Wallace – Pistons (along with Chauncey they were the face of the team for a lot of good years)
Vince Carter – Nets (it could happen)
T-Mac – Rockets (I don’t know if we can look past the injuries and the team changes)
Free Darius Miles
championship caliber-and there will a white american balla’ starting in NBA ALL STAR game in the next 10 years….(cricket sounds) dolomite!
@ ho ho ho
mavs possibly retiring kidds number? hope you were joking
btw, there is rangerjohn again crying about the spurs coverage. you really adapt to your team.
just realize the spurs are boring and nobody wants to read about them.
Jurg just destroyed dr. drey.
@fed
Stuckey giving chauncey buckets. That’s almost as funny as the post from jurg. Almost.
Random Eddy Curry is fat joke in honor of his return:
Eddy Curry after the game: “AAAAAWWW…I play 2 minutes, and someone eated mah donut!
Random Eddy Curry is fat joke in honor of his return:
Eddy Curry after the game: “I play 2 minutes, and someone eated mah donut!
pip is my alter ego when I refresh my html memory. haha
@ hohoho
you’re right about gh.. pistons should retire his #33..
How ’bout Nash’s jersey by the Mavs?
I pray someone signs Darius. That shit is wrong! They’re tryin’ to keep him from playing. COLLUSION. That should make a lot of FA’s reconsider signing with them in the future.
Darius had a couple boards and a couple blocks his last game in only 7 minutes I think. Anyone can get a couple boards, but a couple blocks shows some signs of life.
PALakerFan:
What i don’t get in the whole situation is why isn’t Darius throwing a lawsuit at Portland for denying his right to play?
@#10. Wait until the put Baron Davis’ quote back up. I believe he uses the term “stupid dope”.
WTF??!!!
@ fallinup
someone EATED my donut? please say english is not your mother tongue…
LOL @ Atom’s comment about Melo…I think we all were thinking the same thing
If I recall, wasn’t it portland’s dumb asses that signed him to his overloaded contract anywhoo?
Mistersun: See joke. Get joke. and it’s “mah donut”.
not a fan of Darius at all, but if someone actually wants to use (waste) a roster spot for him, they can do whatever they want. that’s some childish sh** by the Blazers.
@ fallinup
…
In all fairness I could see why Portland would do that considering the size of Miles’ contract and the fact that it’s for two years. Not too popular..but damn…18 millions clams is alot of clams.