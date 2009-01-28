All this time, none of us have ever really talked about Mo Williams as a potential All-Star pick. But if you’re in the camp that believes the Cavs deserve at least two All-Stars, Mo would be your #2 guy. However, Mo happened to make his best ASG campaign statement after the coaches polls had closed, when he dumped 43 points (7 threes), eight boards and 11 assists on the Kings last night in another Cleveland home win. “The Alabama Scoring Machine” — Mo’s nickname from the Cavs’ announcers, not something disgusting from Urban Dictionary — scored 24 in the first half, when Kevin Martin (35 pts) and the Kings kept it surprisingly close. Since no one wanted to guard Mo, LeBron was content to play the facilitator role, racking up triple-double numbers: 23 points, 15 rebounds and 11 dimes … Mike Brown ditched the tie for this one and was apparently going for the casual-cool look, but he came off more like Al Roker after one too many shots at the NBC Christmas party … In general, Boobie Gibson is pretty useless when he’s not hitting threes. But at least now he’s trying to maximize his productivity in that area. Gibson is becoming adept at the old Reggie Miller leg-kick, which he used to draw two three-shot fouls last night … Dwight Howard makes a habit of killing the Pacers — in the first two Orlando/Indiana matchups this season, The Centaur averaged something like 28 points, 19 boards and four blocks. So of course Jim O’Brien‘s strategy last night was to go small (Troy Murphy at center, Danny Granger and Dunleavy Jr. at the forwards, T.J. Ford and Jarrett Jack in the backcourt), which was immediately exposed as a bad idea. The Magic were scoring at will right from tip-off, and it wasn’t even about them taking threes; one of their announcers called it a “layup line” about three minutes in. “Indiana claims to be better defensively, but I haven’t seen it,” one of them said. For the game Orlando dropped 135 points … E-mail from Dime’s Austin Burton: “I stepped out of the room and heard Orlando’s color guy say, ‘He goes into the air without a thought in his head as to what he’s going to do. He’s too talented of a player to do that as often as he does.’ I knew without even looking he was talking about T.J. Ford.” … Of course once the second half hit and Orlando was cruising, it became T.J. Time. Ask a Raptors fan: When the game is no longer in question, T.J. (23 pts) suddenly morphs into Steve Francis in his prime. Last night he was crossing dudes up, attacking the rim, getting and-ones — throw in the turnovers and he was getting buckets for both teams …
Speaking of guys who get it done when nobody’s watching, Boris Diaw has been playing out of his mind since being traded to Charlotte. Diaw lit up the Lakers in a double-OT upset, finishing with 23 points, nine boards and nine assists. The ‘Cats led most of the second half, until L.A. made a run that Derek Fisher capped with a baseline pull-up to put them ahead at the five-minute mark. That’s when Diaw took over. He scored inside to tie it up, drove the lane and freed Emeka Okafor for a tip dunk, hit a turnaround J, then knocked down a three to put Charlotte ahead comfortably. At least you thought so. They could have iced it when Andrew Bynum (23 pts, 14 rebs, 6 blks) crushed Gerald Wallace and may have broken one of his ribs (Hey, AB said he wasn’t letting anybody dunk on him), earning Bynum a flagrant foul and sending the ‘Cats to the line. But Raja Bell missed both freebies as Crash’s replacement shooter, and given that small window, Kobe took advantage and led the charge to force overtime … Kobe (38 pts) fouled out late in the first OT — causing L.A.’s announcers to speak in hushed tones like they were at a wake — and the Lakers predictably fell apart; losing the ball, losing their assignments on D, and allowing Charlotte to force the second OT … Shannon Brown proved the difference that time, hitting some early buckets to give the ‘Cats a cushion and assisting Okafor on the dagger … Did you catch Raja’s post-game interview on NBA TV? Did he really say “Juwan Howard” and “fresh blood” in the same sentence? … During the Spurs’ pre-game show, the Jazz mascot (a bear whose name is just “BEAR”) stood behind Sean Elliott and the play-by-play guy mugging for the camera. Elliott looked over his shoulder and said, “I thought that was Bruce Bowen for a minute. They almost resemble each other.” That was Elliott’s one redeeming moment in a night of (even for him) severe homer-ism. Every foul call that went against the Spurs was bogus, every shot the Jazz hit was lucky, and after Manu Ginobili missed a desperation heave one time trying to beat the shot clock, Elliott said the shot “rimmed out” when it actually almost put a hole in the backboard … The game came down to the Jazz not being able to contain Tim Duncan inside (24 pts, 9 rebs, 8 asts, 3 blks) and continually losing track of Matt Bonner beyond the arc (20 pts, 6 threes) … Did you know Deron Williams has one of the Jazz trainers keep a stick of Carmex on him so Deron can apply it before tip-off and throughout the game? D-Bizz Oh No needs to work that into the “Scream Utah!” remix … Also, if you haven’t already, let us know if you organize your own run. Who knows, maybe we’ll come through or feature it on the site … We’re out like Kobe …
First…Lakers lose to a sub .500 team even with their full line up..what happened here? where’s the D?gosh, get them together lakers..
oh yea..i’m out like bruce ‘bear’ bowen..LOL
and here we go again with rangerjohn crying about the spurs coverage…
@ J Lod – please try to relax. Charlotte’s 12-10 since they got Diaw and Bell so don’t let the record fool you. They caught Boston, Portland, Detroit and Phoenix sleepin too.
Bad news is it’s a bad loss and Gasol goin 4-16 from the field don’t help. Good news is Bynum is startin to sizzle. Feel bad about him crushin Crash, but that happens and it’s only a matter of time before teams stop challengin him.
MVP – Kobe, cuz without him, we’re the Milwaukee Bucks
it’s a goog thing for the lakers they won’t see charlotte in the playoffs…they lost 5 out of the last 6 against them
what the hell is Carmex?
btw…my 2 little nieces can drop 43pts on the kings…and my other niece can get a triple dub.
aint no great feat at home against the kings.
Pacers suck. tell austin to find a new bandwagon to jump on. Indy never made sense anyway.
boris diaw still sucks.
lakers need a point guard. they should get raymond felton. how much longer is fisher gonna play anyway?…he wants stu jacksons job…
sean eliiot should be on radio. get that homer bum off tv already
who would you all rather have: matt bonner or brian scalabrine?
hey hey hey jugs back on smack with greetings from timbuktu and from bronx
yes boris diaw finally get the mention from the dime people he is doing real good in his new team like he is inspired and playing very smart yes yes
and also may i know why you need a lip balm during game isnt that like gay
true jugs do not use lip balm
Jugs
Shame about Steve Francis. He can now join the
“How the heck you fall off so quick” team with
Penny Hardaway
Tracy McGrady
Chris Webber
Eddy Curry
@the Heckler
I want to see your three nieces playing with b.wallace and A.Varejao (combined strong 8pts 1ass and 11reb vs. kings) and holding the best record in the nba.
@the Heckler [www.carmex.ch]
I always thought that Matt Bonner and Brian Scalabrine were the same person!
@GL…they are. when the spurs play the celts they never play against each other at the same time
and a big hi hi today from jurgo.
and can i ask, does anyone think like me that a good trade for nba might be mr elton brand to piston for mr allen iverson to bring him home to phillo. i had a lovely look on realgm.com and this trade is good for both teams.
and now you know i think that.
this is from jurg, hi hi.
@K Dizzle –
“MVP – Kobe, cuz without him, we’re the Milwaukee Bucks” – LMFAO!
Has there ever been 2 triple doubles by guys on the same team ??
Tough loss for the my Lakers,but Kobe needs to pass the stage where he’s intimidated by his rivals especially raja bell.On a team with this much talent 28 shots is way too many.Bynum is continuing to play strong,keep it up buddy.kobe needs to definitety slip into that facilitator mood.Too many guys around, even Fisher wants to shoot the damn ball.Defensively we always allow a letdown.get it together lakers.It’s about that time
How come nobody gives the Bucks any shit for giving away Mo Williams for nothing and turning the Cavs into legit contenders while every chance the media gets they trash the Grizz b/c they act like they gave away Pau for nothing when they at least got some stuff back and now actually have a payroll that can be dealt with for a small market. And once again tonight you saw how much of a role player Pau truly is and can never really be the man
throw in the turnovers and he was getting buckets for both teams …
lol youll can be funny.
@Lee … of course Jordan and Pippen had each a tripple double in one game.
I think I can remember this has also happen just a year ago I think the Wizards or Nets have done this too?!… Jamison and Butler or Kidd and Carter but I am not sure.
Lakers looked lost when Kobe fouled out. It was like their whole mood changed when Kobe died, I mean fouled out. Kobe almost won that game by himself. The Lakers don’t want to see Orlando or Bobcats in the finals (Bobcats will never happen).
Mo Williams was a beast last night. When was the last time someone other than Bron went for forty something in a Cavs uniform.
#17 lannyb. Kobe shot the ball horrible in the 1st qrt. But he murder Raja the other 3 qtrs.
@ #3 mr sun
damn man you ARE the biggest dumbshit on this board. tell me again how tim duncan is all raw power with no finesse and how amare is a pure finesse player who uses his bag of 1000000 post moves to get the job done!
duechebag
now actually i FINALLY got a spurs game on league pass IN HD with some spurs comentators. nothing worse then the visiting team showing the game though. cant stand it when the other team comes into SA and cals the game, dont like the spurs going somewhere else and calling the game. should always be the home teams people.
looks like dime covered most everything. they did miss the part where bonner hit a 3 then okur (his assignment) came down and hit one right back. POP GOT IN BONNERS ASS! elliot is right A LITTLE BIT, there where again some shittttyyyyyy calles. i mean damn 4 offensive fouls on four straight possessions.
all in all that was one of the sloppiest games of teh season IMO. they may not have turned it over 30 times but it was ugly.
lmao rangerjohn,
if you really believe i was serious about that…wow
even commenting on such an obvious joke is just dumb
OHH no no covering that shit up, you didnt just say it one time, you have repeated that shit 3-4 times, that is no joke, you really believed that shit till you got called out on it by everyone here.
looooool,ok, if you belive that, fine. i think i said it the first time during the playoffs, where it was so obvious how duncan(moves) and amare(athletic. and at least a jump shot now) played. it was actually funny seeing people respond to that.
but believe it, np for me.
people on here know you are just a blind homer.
just check the comments on the smack after the lakers game. im not the only one saying that, its ALOT of people now. yet you still act like you are correct everytime when its just laughable.
yep thats right, i am a homer, i LOVE my team and there is no team i cant stand more then the suns. then the mavs, then the lakers. followed closely by the celtics.
and as i said, you can play that shit off like you where joking but you even argued to the point to try to prove it. lmao keep telling yourself you where joking if it makes you feel better but while everyone knows how much i love the spurs, we also all know how little you actually know about the players.
maybe there is a chance of reading the things where i said that, there were even people realizing i was just messing, like saying garnett has average athleticism and is overcoming that with post moves whereas TD is a bruiser and pure athleticism. lol
im done with you for now.
please keep ignoring that everybody here is laughing at you because you are serious about your silly game analysis.
man that was a fucked up flagrant by ab-he should get suspended for it!!
jim obrien is a terrible coach -his matchups- plays out of timeouts-hes just terrible!!
there is something about the bobcats-they have beaten the lakers like 5 out of 6 times and thats with different coaches-its funny how some teams just have other teams numbers!!3 times in la!!
Spurs/Lakers Western Finals
Cavs/Celts Eastern Finals
same as last month, same as next month – let’s just get to the playoffs already
ok here you guys go, go vote
[msn.foxsports.com]
vote for sara hoots, she is a close friend of my brothers and came from the shertz texas hooters (outside SA)
Okur messed that one up for the Jazz. He air balled a three and a long jump shot, badly missed another wide open three, and then bricked a point blank lay up. All in the final 5 minutes. Deron shouldn’t have been giving him the rock.
The Spurs announcers are out of control. They complained everytime a Jazz player flopped. But then again, I guess they would know a flop when they see one. Between the Jazz and the Spurs there was more bad acting then a Pauly Shore movie festival.
Yog says:
Rangerjohn is obvious deuce. Spurs am a suck team and no one likes them or you. To be removing Duncans man-meet from your mouth would be good before Boner puts it in you (Matt Boner).
so rangerjohn is our version of sean elliot? is that whats goin on? haha
at least the lakers dont play down to their opponents..freakin aye..
oh come on now guys I KNOW YOU CAN DO BETTER THEN THAT!
you guys are not trying hard enough, you have yet to invoce the slightest feeling of dislike or anything.
gotta try harder, my feelings are not hurt in the slightest yet.
and thank you yog for clarifying which “boner” you were referring to because im sure we were all confused..and your cleverness is remarkable..i loved how you removed one n from his name to make that joke..simply great..you really should consider posting on this site more often..
kdizzle
lol comon the lakers without kobe are the bucks thats why hes mvp????
lakers are way better than the bucks without kobe and lebron is mvp because without him the cavs are thunder my friend.
webber doesnt belong in that list
dime
elliott sucks but he didnt make the manu comment of just rimmed out.
thats what up
those were my preseason picks and it looks like its happening.
ranger john
u hate the suns i love em nothing is better than beatin the suns again and again and again and again sometimes they get close but boom we beat them again sure hope the suns get that 7th seed.
yog
please stop posting u give people headaches tryin to read your crap.
btw how about parker outplayin deron and beatin his ass in utah and some of u say theres no way paker is better pleaseeee. this shit is between parker and paul
laballer
dont encourage him to keep postin man whats wrong with u
sarcasm my friend..haha
I agree with Ian about Paul and Parker – top two in the West, if not the League.
Only thing about Parker, this year he suddenly thinks going 1 on 5 is a great matchup for him. He needs to chill his nuts a bit and manage the game’s better(imo).
But, Parker is always clutch and always makes the right decisions in big playoff games – there is no doubt about that.
Paul, he’s great but he’s still learning.
“K Dizzle says:
Shame about Steve Francis. He can now join the
“How the heck you fall off so quick” team with
Penny Hardaway
Tracy McGrady
Chris Webber
Eddy Curry”
K, sorry man, but E-City has never been among top nba players. tbh, he never been in top 30 (top 50? ).
parker has been a little to “wild” lately, he has been learning from manu maybe? manu is killing me, his shot is so off he needs to stick to slashing and driving to the basket and stay away from teh 3 ball. nothing worse then watching him get a steal and then pull up from 3 and brick it. other night JVG was talking about that exact thing, “why would you pull up at 3 on a fast break?”
tony and manu get to the basket (and hill) so easy, why would they stop, that drives me NUTS! last night, tony had an easy layup with mr no-defense okur on him and he threw it out to mason for 3. if mason had missed pop would have been PISSED (as would i) lucky for tony he made it. but why would you pass up a layup to pass for a 3 when you are up by 8 at the time?
Man, I know you dont anyone to dunk on you, but damn AB. Crash wasnt even gonna dunk itwith him in the way but AB stepped to the side and clotheslined him. He may get fined by the L for that one.
@GL – they are the same person. its like the two albino twins off of The Matrix: Reloaded….trhey’re both pale and need to be killed but you cant, they just keep coming back
Ian
maybe I exaggerate a lil but the Bobcats…..read that again, the Bobcats OWN us. It’s like Phoenix and the Spurs. No matter what Phoenix does, Duncan will hit a three or Finley hits a three or Mason gets a 3. Nothin we can do. Problem is Bobcats are a average team so that’s a problem. Bynum probably gonna get a couple games for destroyin GW…
Thunder are gettin competitive now so Cavs without Bron is more like the Thunder without Durant
And you know I can’t let you slide with that Parker is better than DWill. It’s Paul, DWill, then Parker. Why? Because Paul can do whatever he wants out there, DWill can do almost what he wants and shut down his man on most nights. TP is good, now that his j is comin along, he can’t be stopped offensively, but he still gets lit up by opposin points. If he got DWill last night, it’s one game
@ that’s what’s up – 1 on 5 for parker is a good offensive decision cuz he does lotta damage before the d can set up. When the d sets up, then it’s Duncan time
Ian you trippin did you watch that game last night?? As soon as Kobe left the game we had NOTHING.. our problem is no one else can create a shot on the perimeter besides KB.. And it doesnt help when Phil takes out Bynum when he literally gobbling up everything near him..
But the Cavs got Mo Williams, Delonte West AND Pavlocic who can create on their own shots..
Sorry the only reason Lebron gets the MVP is because their schedule is a cake walk and he can jump REAL REAL high.. lol ok he got skills but last night just shouted Kobe’s worth to our team.. Frickin Bobcats..
And im sorry Wallace, well, had to crash like that but im tired of foo’s just throwin themselves into our interior.. its about time we took someone out.. I always thought AB had an old school air about him.. The boys turning into a beast.. like i said you guys need to get your shit talkin in this year!
And Lamar Odom is still useless.. EVERYTIME he is in the game something goes wrong on defense..
Yog says:
You are much funny Ian. My typings is to give you headaches because interpret is not included? Apparentlys in this “text message” world you can’t not take your times to make your wordings decipherables either. Take a looks at my revisions for you. I feeling sad since you obviouslys had no schoolings… I’m to guessing that no punktuations or correct speellings makes you alls more “street creditibilities”. If you no wanting to read me words then… Don’t.
“kdizzle
lol. Come on… the lakers without kobe are the Bucks? And that’s why he’s mvp????
The Lakers are way better than the Bucks without kobe and lebron is the mvp because without him the cavs are the Thunder my friend. And webber doesn’t belong in that list.
dime
Elliott sucks but he didn’t make the manu comment of just rimmed out.
thats what up
Those were my preseason picks and it looks like it’s happening.
ranger john
You hate the suns and I love em… nothing is better than beating the suns again and again and again and again. Sometimes they get close but, boom, we beat them again. I sure hope the suns get that 7th seed.
yog
Please stop posting. You give people headaches trying to read your crap.
btw how about parker outplaying deron and beating his ass in utah? And some of you say there’s no way paker is better pleaseeee. This shit is between parker and paul.”
Yog says:
Tony Parkers is no good to hold D Wills jock.
Everytime!
@ yoda
sorry, dude, but 2 seasons ago, Curry was a all-star snub at 19.5 and 7.1 on 57% from the field. Two years later, he’s at 2.0 and 2.0. That, my friend, gets you on the “How’d you fall off so quick team” and CWebb went from 21 and 10 to 11 and 8 so yeah, there’s a spot for him too…
I think some o you drastically underestimate Kobe’s value to the Lakers. Now that Gasol is in LA, you forget why Memphis gave him away so easily, They weren’t winnin. When you trade your franchise player to rebuild, it means you think he’s done. So as much as I usually agree with you, Lakeshow84, I think it’s safe to say if Gasol shoots better than 4-16, you don’t even notice Lamar had a bad night….so in conclusion, the Lakers without Kobe Bryant ain’t no better than the Milwaukee Bucks
Since the Lakers got that ass whipped they the Bucks now.Yesterday they was the deepest team ever.Yall lA fans cant call Rangerjohn out after games at all.Ian I didnt see D-Will get outplayed.Every time I looked up he was crossing his way to the rim or setting dudes up for open treys.But no matter TP cant fuck with him regardless.If Bron fouled out in OT LA fans would’ve wrote this:Thats why he aint shit,Kobe would never foul out in OT.That West must be real sweet huh?If LA was in the East they’d be worse than the Bobcats!