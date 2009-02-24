Shine it up real nice

Before Knicks/Pacers suddenly became entertaining in the fourth quarter, Mike Breen deserved some kind of award for doing his best to shine what was a piece-of-crap game. Throwing out lines like, “This is a game where you can pad your rebounding stats,” “Hibbert‘s been a bit awkward on his post moves,” and “Neither team is playing particularly well,” Breen tried to keep the viewers interested; after Jeff Foster air-balled a 20-footer by two feet and a hush fell over the MSG crowd, Breen gave Foster the old “He really tries hard” consolation call. Now contrast that to what one of Dime’s in-house Knicks fanatics, Christian Grant-Fields, sent out at halftime: “I’d rather watch a team of legless men play a squad of armless men.” … But those who stuck around stumbled into a nice little shootout between Nate Robinson (41 pts), Jarrett Jack (33 pts) and Marquis Daniels (28 pts). With 26 seconds left and the score tied, Nate picked off Foster’s inbounds pass intended for Jack and skated in for the go-ahead layup. After Troy Murphy (19 pts, 21 rebs) traveled on the next possession — New York’s defensive strategy of “Leave him open at the free throw line” worked to perfection in that it startled Murphy enough to force a walk — Nate hit a pair of free throws to seal the win … It took NY fans maybe 10 minutes to start booing Larry Hughes. After Hughes’ first shot hit the side of the backboard, Breen said, “I’m not sure if somebody hit a piece of his arm, a piece of the ball, or if that was just a terrible shot.” We’ll take “C” … The Hughes and Chris Wilcox trades did help put the Knicks comfortably ahead of the Nuggets as the Most Tatted Team in the League. Between those two, Nate, Wilson Chandler, Al Harrington and Eddy Curry (throw Steph in there, too), the Knicks have like 200 tats between them. But at the rate Michael Beasley is going (18 tats this season alone), he could single-handedly carry Miami to a bronze-medal finish … Carlos Boozer didn’t have to do much in his comeback game, which was also the first game all season in which the Jazz had their complete lineup. In 21 minutes against the Hawks, Booz had just two points and five rebounds; you could say he was being passive, or that he just didn’t want to throw off the rhythm the Jazz have already established. While Booz took his time getting his feet wet, Utah jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and never looked back … In the second half Josh Smith mugged Matt Harpring on a breakaway and got ejected on a Flagrant-2 call. And don’t think Harpring milked it with the dramatic rolling-around-holding-my-face thing — he immediately popped up off the floor ready to rip into J-Smoove … Kyle Korver had been struggling with his shot, so he spent the early part of Monday in the gym working out with Jeff Hornacek. The result? The first two times Korver got the ball within range, he dropped two deep jumpers that didn’t catch a trace of rim. For the night Korver (16 pts) went 4-for-5 beyond the arc …
Our DimeMag.com poll yesterday asked, “After Brandon Roy, who is the best player from the ’06 Draft class?” While Rajon Rondo, LaMarcus Aldridge and Rudy Gay fought for the top spot (Rondo got the most votes), Ronnie Brewer didn’t get a single vote all day. We don’t know if he saw that or what, but Brewer came out last night like he had something to prove. Pull-up jumpers, contest-worthy dunks, half-court shots, interior passing reminiscent of AK-47; Brewer was arguably the best player on the court, finishing with 19 points, three steals and three blocks … Crazy finish in Nets/Sixers. After Andre Iguodala gave Philly a one-point lead at the line with 1.8 seconds left, Devin Harris (39 pts) caught a long inbounds pass at midcourt with Iguodala right on his hip. Harris went up and Iguodala stuffed him, but the ball just hovered in the same place before ending up back in Harris’ hands — just as he was going into mid-complain mode about not getting a call — so he flung a half-court shot while toeing the sideline that miraculously went in. Shot of the year so far, maybe of the last couple of years. The refs had to review it for about five minutes, but every angle showed it was good … Forget the win-loss record: We can’t take the Nuggets seriously when they have multiple ass-ugly 30 and 40-point blowout losses on their ledger. Last night it was the Celtics laying the beatdown, 114-76. Before the game we figured Chauncey Billups would get the best of Rondo again, but Chauncey instead got dominated: He finished with three points on 1-for-8 shooting while Rondo (14 pts, 8 rebs, 8 asts) would have had a triple-double had he played in the fourth quarter … Tyson Chandler‘s first couple minutes back in the Hornets’ lineup was rough. He picked up two fouls early against the Kings, and after Byron Scott let him stay on the court to work out the rust, Chandler mistimed an alley-oop from Chris Paul that went right through his hands. Chandler finished the game strong, though, posting 15 points and 10 boards in a win … The Hornets couldn’t quite put Sacramento away, and the fourth quarter came down to CP (27 pts, 6 rebs, 13 asts, 3 stls) and Kevin Martin (32 pts) trading tough shots back and forth. CP hit his free throws and K-Mart missed a couple shots that proved the difference … Maybe he did it a while ago, but we didn’t notice until last night that Drew Gooden finally cut off that stupid Bob Marley beard. Now he looks (almost) like a normal human being … So Adriana Lima and Marko Jaric reportedly eloped over Valentine’s Day/All-Star Weekend and got married in Wyoming. Jaric is still in the NBA, right? Would whatever team he plays on have even noticed if he’d taken time away during the regular schedule to get hitched? … We’re out like our chances with Adriana …
25th
im not so sure if murphy walked. it looked awkward, but would like to see it in slowmo.
88th
During the Piston-Spurs game, the commentators jokingly said that there should be a new rule: Complain (that there was a foul) after each shot taken….
Doesn’t seem that long ago that Larry Hughes averaged 22-6-4 and 2-3 steals. Now he gets boo’d out of the arena.
matt “the hitman” harpring is ricky hatton’s lost brother… damn scrappy jerry sloan type of player… would want to see a toss-up between him and ron artest…
and nate’s gotta be in limbo right now… winning the dunk movie (it aint no contest, it’s effin’ rigged), scoring like 234,467 pts the last week alone… dude outta send stern and d’antoni some rolexes ala mamba did when he won the mvp…
we’re out like love for larry hughes…
The real shot of the year happened on Valentine’s day…LOL
lol@the Marko comment.
I’m glad you guys watched the end of the Nets game live. I was afraid ya’ll were just gonna come with a one-liner about the game. Awesome finish.
How was Boozer’s reception from the Utah crowd?
And why was Larry Hughes booed? For missing shots?
@Dime:
I’ve got a question that I’ve been meaning to ask for awhile. When you guys sent players like Kenyon Martin the reader questions, did you do it by email? Like, did they respond via email? If so, did you have to edit their answers to add proper punctuation? Because if not, I’m impressed with their writing.
left foot was his pivot, had two contacts with his right that seemed legal to me…
Does Jaric seriously still play in the NBA? I haven’t seen him play in a game in about 2 years. Does she know how much he sucks?
Matt Harpring reaction is the type of reaction that I expect of any man…The reaction that Admundson didn’t have, which is why he and the Suns were criticized…
Gotta love how the Knicks most important players are finally shining the brightest and are being given room to do so…
As horrible as Detroit is…I’m looking hard at Denver. I’m just wondering if they win 50 games and lose in the first round will Chauncey get the same level of ridicule as Iverson received? Probably not.
Anyone else check out DraftExpress 09 Draft projections…They seriously don’t think Jodi Meeks is a worthy pick. Is it a done deal that he is not coming out in the draft? They don’t have him going at all in 09 and they have him going in the 25th in 2010…Crazy. I thought they were experts. Am I missing something about this dude? They say he isn’t athletic or long enough at his size? They were saying the same about OJ Mayo, that he lacks the athletic wow…I guess I don’t know BBall like I thought…Jodi’s main flaw is he doesn’t create much for others, but is is a better ball handler than he gets credit. Kentucky gives him the Green light to jack it and many times it is needed…I know this is a lot about something that won’t be important until April May, but I just thought that was odd.
WOooooh…..so adriana lima is no longer a virgin? ?????? Oooo nooooo
Lol! Go Celtics!!! 30 pieces chicken nuggets
Anyone in here who really believes Rondo is better than Rudy Gay need to be taken out back and shot in the face.
Also is it just me or is Nate having a coming out party after the ASG or what. “Got Damn! Must be 2 Sides” -Shawty Lo.
BTW check out my new toy it took aloootttt of convincing but my girl let me splurg a lil.
[stores.channeladvisor.com]
Not only is Marko Jaric in the league, but he’s making an average of $7 million per year over the next 3 years. Boy, there are some fantastic GMs out there…
actually Brewer almost had a vintage AK-47 5×5, he had 19 points and 4s and 3s everywhere else. Let’s see him do that against a Western Conf contender. As for the Poll, well, I thought he was better than last, but that PG dude (lowry i think) got more votes than him . . . hilarious.
A healthy utah this season all season long is solidly in the range of 6th best (at worst) to 3rd best (at best).
[allthatjazzbasketball.blogspot.com]
Tyson’s “turf toe” looked real serious as he put up 15 and 10 last night. Somebody needs to explain this ish better cuz dude didn’t fail any physical.
Props to Baron for givin the big F-U to that journalist callin him a dog.Have some 25, 10, 9 and 4 stls in 40 minutes.
The harpring thing was so red blooded, cold war era, jock white guy reaction it was classic. He travels on the layup, that’s not called, gets hit in the air and falls down. The hit didn’t hurt him, the fall did. He cracks his occipital lobe on the hardwood but in his bloodlust he associates all injury to be injury heaped on him by Smith. He goes after Smith like a madman, and only after being restrained his big dumb ox brain realizes that he hit the back of his head — that’s where the pain is coming from, not the arms/body where Smith hit him.
That said, the NBA has made it policy to reward players for falling incorrectly. It’s no longer just about the hit, but also how they land. Just look at Ronnie Price busting his head open in the playoffs last year after Turiaf defended his airspace. Price hasn’t hit that badly, but landed on his head and started to bleed. Because of that Turiaf was ejected.
So I guess the next thing coaches have to teach their players isn’t how to flop, but how to get more hurt than they should have, after getting hit in the air.
This post coming to you from a rational jazz fan.
everyone here knows i LOVE Rondo, but dude’s #3 from that class, Aldridge is #2.
Would rather take b-roys shot than devin harris shot as shot of the year
The name Bob Marley should never be used in the same sentence with the word stupid.
Period.
I thought Birdman and JR Smith has the most tattooed on lock just by themselves???
Nothing on the Celts crushing of the Nugs?
Nothing on the Celts crushing of the Nugs?
Marko and Adriana. Shelden and Candace. They may suck playing the L… but damn.
@Truth – well said…
@FED – im speechless bruh…
Houston Up!
Big game tonight in that position battle. Portland fans what’s good?
New Orleans didn’t have their center and didn’t do to bad without him, and now he is back ..ut oh! Let 3,487…alley-oops begin.
Nate is getting it in big time on the court. Star power rising like crazy.
Devin Harris most def. shot of the year. NJ is the one team you have to just beat and make sure they don’t have the last second shot to win.
OKAY Harpring did get up, but once he saw J get locked and loaded he quickly rested in the buffer of his teammates “holding him back” and he went back to holding his head.
Again Utah goes to hold Matt back but no one jumps in Josh’s grill, they didn’t want that business at all lol!
I don’t even think Josh did it with ill intent, just an awkward play.
I haven’t checked the schedule but please tell me Phx and NY clash one more time. Can you imagine the score now that the Suns are back to all O and no D. I would say 156 range.
Rondo never needs to go to a new team, he has found his place in Boston forever.
Gee — I hate Matt Harpring, but I’m sure that he could absolutely kill Josh Smith in a street fight. Why? Harpring has to be ‘roiding, and dude has no morality. I’m sure harp would bite and shit.
Amar – LOL @ no morality. You might be right on him biting and stuff. Last night as soon as J saw him coming and got it ready for him, Matt went back to clutchin that skull lol.
It was so funny, cause I am watching it like OH SHOOT HERE WE GO!,….AWWWW MAAAAN HE DON’T EVEN WANT IT FOR REAL.
Nice win though Amar, I have to say the Jazz are rollin right now!
Jaric’s wife looks under age
@Mega
I was speechless when I saw that watch too…Its was calling me, I had to get it.
That was not a Bob Marley beard, it was a Pirates of the Carribean beard. I think he said so himself.
LOL @
“New York’s defensive strategy of “Leave him open at the free throw line” worked to perfection in that it startled Murphy enough to force a walk”
Ronnie Brewer is underrated. And Harpring could be a WWE wrestler. He’s got that whole grab your head in agony thing worked out real well.
And a big thanks goes out to Drew Gooden for shaving that bee’s nest thing off. Please don’t ever think it’s a good idea to grow that or that rat tail ever again.
Yeah I would rather see Brandon Roy’s game winner over Houston.. That was a set jump shot from 30+ feet out..
Devin Harris threw up a prayer and it happened to go in.. shit lets call it a tie..
And Adriana Lima is overrated.. no body.. now the Candace Parker travesty is a conspiracy against humanity on an epic level.. thats how i feel bout it..
@17
seriously!!??
you’ve got to be a portland t-blazers homer.
@Youngfed
Nice piece. No better way to forget about your squads disastrous season than by splurging on a gift for yourself. I bought a 60 inch plasma when the Cubs were swept in the playoffs this past season, only to watch it over and over again on Sportscenter in HD.
@ross #8
I think Marco only cares about how much she sucks . . .
@Spliff
Thats sooooooooo not funny. Anyway my Pistons will be alright you just wait and see. BTW Never do plasma always LCD. Plasma pictures burn into the screen homie.
hmmmmm. would marco make a good porn star? who among the nba players would?
my meal allowance says its shaq, matt carol, and maybe baron davis.
anyway, the jazz is now rolling. hope they really can win on the road now.
by the way dime, love that gooden comment. classic!
wud anyone blame jaric if he took off in the middle of a game to marry that chick??? she’s frikken hot!
@Youngfed
Funny you should mention that. My boy told me the same thing. I returned it right before the collapse of Circuit City and ended up getting a projector instead. Coincidentely that was about the time I realized the Raiders (my NFL squad) weren’t going anywhere. I was still able to watch them suck on the entire side of my living room wall. Bad year for my teams.
hey, the raiders are getting better. jamarcus isn’t the kwame brown of the NFL . . . he’s get better. (been a die hard raiders fan since the early 80s)
plasma’s only burn in if you leave them with a still image over a few hrs. plasmas have more true colors but enough about tvs.
devin harris shot was one of the best of the last few yrs.
Josh didnt even foul Harp that hard,he was just prehype.CP3 was busting Sac ass it wasnt really no back and forth.It was we got the lead take CP out,yall come back,we put CP back in and he destroys every guards defensive confidence for the game.Tyson Chandler had some filthy dunks too.I aint see no dam turf toe.We need a sportscenter special where they really check on Tyson’s toe and Kobe’s fingers.
NATE’s on a mission to GET PAID. I really, really, really think he’s becoming a HOUSE HOLD NAME. No BS. My lil’ cousin Zuri, age 8, no intersest in basketball whatsoever, KNOWS Nate Robinson. She says to me, “Didn’t he jump over the man?” Not the most poetic bball terminology but I thoroughly understood what she meant.
“Piece of Crap” Game. Nah. P.O.S 1st Half. That ish was THEE WORST. Then these nuccas wanna start ballin’ in the 3rd. That 3rd quarter was crazy EXPLOSIVE. It was 51-51 at da half. Next thing you know it’s 4th quarter and they’re ballin’ in the 90’s. F’N my BRACKETS! WTF?? I had the under.
Anyways, you gotta do a lil’ diggin’ to see where the drama really began. The drama started with 4:24 left in the 2st QUARTER.
Jeff Foster was already in. Now, Nate comes in. That’s where it all started. The cameras should’ve kept the LENS FOCUSED on FOSTER AND ROBINSON the entire game…even when they was on the bench.
Game was pretty slow until…Nate-ness happened. OK – what happened was, in the 2nd quarter cats on both squads was missing shots like crazy, couldn’t buy a bucket. Lee and Harrington was warrin’ Jack and Murphy was warrin.’ But really nuttin’ special was happenening. Then, Nate came in to do his SPARK PLUG thing but he wasn’t SPARKIN.’ Nate was thinking he was being HACKED on the ball, away from the ball, in the air, anywhere. Anytime Indy could get near him, they bodied him up a lil’ bit.
JEFF FOSTER was the main one.
Some screens was cool but some…COTTAMN JEFF! Hand me a rumble RIGHT NOW! F%^& DAT!
Nate, well, Nate wasn’t feeling that and proceeded to go BANOODLES. I mean, catchin his own board for the put back (seriously it looked like he came from no-where b/c he was so high in the air stickin the j, when he bricked you’re thinkin’ he gotta touchdown on the ground before he could do anything but whaddaya know?? there he was following up his own miss outta no where)
I swore he was MEAN MUGGIN’ FOSTER the entire game. And you could tell it got in Jeff’s head b/c he started throwing bs passes, launching airballs, ya know, he just started being REAL CORNY on the court. Nate picked him at the end…
Anyways…
It’s obvious these two have FRICTION.
Friction’s fun.
jaric your head is mine
@brogen YEA WELL I LOST THE UNDER IN THE NETS GAME ON THAT HALF COURT HEAVE-DAMM! had to vent!,lol.
Harpring is a fuckin beast and straight as an arrow. No way he’s roiding.
@ vinny
I was watching that over/under too. I knew that prayer from Harris was gonna cost somebody some green. I get the impression you don’t lose to often though. Myself on the other hand…
if Adriana Lima and Marko Jaric have kids, lets hope they get HER eyes