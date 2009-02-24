Shine it up real nice

Before Knicks/Pacers suddenly became entertaining in the fourth quarter, Mike Breen deserved some kind of award for doing his best to shine what was a piece-of-crap game. Throwing out lines like, “This is a game where you can pad your rebounding stats,” “Hibbert‘s been a bit awkward on his post moves,” and “Neither team is playing particularly well,” Breen tried to keep the viewers interested; after Jeff Foster air-balled a 20-footer by two feet and a hush fell over the MSG crowd, Breen gave Foster the old “He really tries hard” consolation call. Now contrast that to what one of Dime’s in-house Knicks fanatics, Christian Grant-Fields, sent out at halftime: “I’d rather watch a team of legless men play a squad of armless men.” … But those who stuck around stumbled into a nice little shootout between Nate Robinson (41 pts), Jarrett Jack (33 pts) and Marquis Daniels (28 pts). With 26 seconds left and the score tied, Nate picked off Foster’s inbounds pass intended for Jack and skated in for the go-ahead layup. After Troy Murphy (19 pts, 21 rebs) traveled on the next possession — New York’s defensive strategy of “Leave him open at the free throw line” worked to perfection in that it startled Murphy enough to force a walk — Nate hit a pair of free throws to seal the win … It took NY fans maybe 10 minutes to start booing Larry Hughes. After Hughes’ first shot hit the side of the backboard, Breen said, “I’m not sure if somebody hit a piece of his arm, a piece of the ball, or if that was just a terrible shot.” We’ll take “C” … The Hughes and Chris Wilcox trades did help put the Knicks comfortably ahead of the Nuggets as the Most Tatted Team in the League. Between those two, Nate, Wilson Chandler, Al Harrington and Eddy Curry (throw Steph in there, too), the Knicks have like 200 tats between them. But at the rate Michael Beasley is going (18 tats this season alone), he could single-handedly carry Miami to a bronze-medal finish … Carlos Boozer didn’t have to do much in his comeback game, which was also the first game all season in which the Jazz had their complete lineup. In 21 minutes against the Hawks, Booz had just two points and five rebounds; you could say he was being passive, or that he just didn’t want to throw off the rhythm the Jazz have already established. While Booz took his time getting his feet wet, Utah jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and never looked back … In the second half Josh Smith mugged Matt Harpring on a breakaway and got ejected on a Flagrant-2 call. And don’t think Harpring milked it with the dramatic rolling-around-holding-my-face thing — he immediately popped up off the floor ready to rip into J-Smoove … Kyle Korver had been struggling with his shot, so he spent the early part of Monday in the gym working out with Jeff Hornacek. The result? The first two times Korver got the ball within range, he dropped two deep jumpers that didn’t catch a trace of rim. For the night Korver (16 pts) went 4-for-5 beyond the arc …

Our DimeMag.com poll yesterday asked, “After Brandon Roy, who is the best player from the ’06 Draft class?” While Rajon Rondo, LaMarcus Aldridge and Rudy Gay fought for the top spot (Rondo got the most votes), Ronnie Brewer didn’t get a single vote all day. We don’t know if he saw that or what, but Brewer came out last night like he had something to prove. Pull-up jumpers, contest-worthy dunks, half-court shots, interior passing reminiscent of AK-47; Brewer was arguably the best player on the court, finishing with 19 points, three steals and three blocks … Crazy finish in Nets/Sixers. After Andre Iguodala gave Philly a one-point lead at the line with 1.8 seconds left, Devin Harris (39 pts) caught a long inbounds pass at midcourt with Iguodala right on his hip. Harris went up and Iguodala stuffed him, but the ball just hovered in the same place before ending up back in Harris’ hands — just as he was going into mid-complain mode about not getting a call — so he flung a half-court shot while toeing the sideline that miraculously went in. Shot of the year so far, maybe of the last couple of years. The refs had to review it for about five minutes, but every angle showed it was good … Forget the win-loss record: We can’t take the Nuggets seriously when they have multiple ass-ugly 30 and 40-point blowout losses on their ledger. Last night it was the Celtics laying the beatdown, 114-76. Before the game we figured Chauncey Billups would get the best of Rondo again, but Chauncey instead got dominated: He finished with three points on 1-for-8 shooting while Rondo (14 pts, 8 rebs, 8 asts) would have had a triple-double had he played in the fourth quarter … Tyson Chandler‘s first couple minutes back in the Hornets’ lineup was rough. He picked up two fouls early against the Kings, and after Byron Scott let him stay on the court to work out the rust, Chandler mistimed an alley-oop from Chris Paul that went right through his hands. Chandler finished the game strong, though, posting 15 points and 10 boards in a win … The Hornets couldn’t quite put Sacramento away, and the fourth quarter came down to CP (27 pts, 6 rebs, 13 asts, 3 stls) and Kevin Martin (32 pts) trading tough shots back and forth. CP hit his free throws and K-Mart missed a couple shots that proved the difference … Maybe he did it a while ago, but we didn’t notice until last night that Drew Gooden finally cut off that stupid Bob Marley beard. Now he looks (almost) like a normal human being … So Adriana Lima and Marko Jaric reportedly eloped over Valentine’s Day/All-Star Weekend and got married in Wyoming. Jaric is still in the NBA, right? Would whatever team he plays on have even noticed if he’d taken time away during the regular schedule to get hitched? … We’re out like our chances with Adriana …