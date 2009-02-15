Uptown Saturday Nate

You could say Dwight Howard grossly exceeded the 2-minute prep time by having another basket wheeled out during last night’s Dunk Contest. You could say that, between him having a phone booth built and brought in, he clearly spends WAY too much time thinking about these kind of things. But we can tell you this much: When Dwight had that hoop raised to 11-whatever feet (they never told us the exact number in the arena; maybe they did on TV) and stepped out of the booth, EVERYONE in the building was standing up to see what he was gonna do. We could already hear Magic Johnson screaming “THE DUNK CONTEST IS BACK!!” for the fifth year in a row … But Dwight took the upset L, stepping aside for Nate Robinson. How did Nate do it? Here’s the recap … FIRST ROUND: J.R. Smith didn’t dunk once during warmups, spending the entire time shooting 35-footers. You wouldn’t have known it, though, ’cause his opening-dunk windmill off two bounces was pretty sick … Rudy Fernandez passed it behind his back off the glass and crammed a one-hander, which the U.S. Airways Center crowd loved, but the judges gave him a 42. For what it’s worth, Rudy didn’t get that high on the dunk … Nate basically did the same dunk as J.R., only off one bounce, but since he’s only 5-foot-7, of course it was still crazy. When Nate botched his first lob attempt, you heard the crowd begin to rumble, visions of the 2006 contest in their heads … Dwight also did pretty much the same dunk (lob/windmill), only he came from behind the backboard. We didn’t think it was really worth a 50, but the judges did … SECOND ROUND: Rudy and Pau Gasol tried to put a spin on the dunk Andre Iguodala made famous, with Pau throwing it behind his back off the back of the backboard and Rudy coming from out of bounds for the finish. It would have been cool, except they took FOREVER trying to get it right; it was a two-person Birdman job. When Rudy finally did get it (after Pau started passing it normally), the crowd booed the judges for “only” giving him a 42 … J.R. and Sonny Weems (who could be Thaddeus Young‘s doppleganger) tried to replicate Fred Jones “from the crowd” alley-oop, which J.R. got with two hands but didn’t impress the judges enough to advance. PA announcer during J.R.’s attempt: “This is gonna be one of the longest alley-oops.” No, we’re pretty sure Fernandez and Pau took care of that one … Nate had Wilson Chandler get on all fours around the dotted line and jumped off Wilson’s back for a one-hand dunk. The crowd loved it, but the judges only gave him a 41. Good thing the Knicks stink, otherwise when Wilson misses a game next week due to a sore back, people would have cared … FINALS: Nate, having changed to the Knicks’ green uniforms for “Kryptonite,” tosses it to himself along the baseline and throws down the reverse jackknife, then capped it by doing the Stanky Leg … Dwight goes off the side of the backboard to himself, finishing with a tomahawk that wasn’t fancy, just HARD as hell and nasty … Nate gets a green ball for his second dunk in the finals, gets Dwight to put on the cape and stand under the rim, then HURDLES him, dunks, and does the Superman dance. Yeah, he used his hand for the hurdle, but so f’n what: Dude is 5-foot-7 and cleared a near 7-footer!! … Dwight took off his jersey to reveal a smaller, tighter jersey and took off just inside the free throw line, a crazy dunk but kind of a letdown if you were in the building …

Before the winner was named, the crowd chanted “NATE! NATE! NATE!” Dwight even pointed at Nate, saying he got it before Cheryl Miller named him the winner … E-mail from Dime’s Christian Grant-Fields after Dwight’s first dunk: “Cedric Ceballos‘ dumb ass tried to put up two cards to read 1,000 with a 10 and a sideways 8. He held them up wrong and it said oo10.” … Everyone who was upset that Ray Allen, Peja Stojakovic and other more established shooters weren’t given the chance to take down Jason Kapono — the Triple H of the Three-Point Shootout field — had a right to be mad after the first round of last night’s contest. Danny “Senor Buckets” Granger and Roger Mason were disappointing, and Kapono himself didn’t even bring his “A” game; he did just enough to crack the final three along with Rashard Lewis and Daequan Cook. You figured Kapono was just stringing them along before the kill, but then he left the door wide-open with a very beatable final-round score of 14. Rashard and Cook tied with 15, knocking out the champ, then Rashard decided he was done making shots for the day and got crushed in the overtime shootout, missing every ball on the first two racks and losing 18-7 … Does anyone else miss the NBA playing “Wipeout” during every single round of the Three-Point Shootout for like 20 years straight? … Granger had some Sam Perkins-level slowness to his release. He didn’t even finish his first round … What’s up with the PA announcer not playing up the fact that Mike Bibby is from Phoenix? That was a sure-fire crowd pleaser. Bibby had a bad showing, only scoring 14 in the first round, but he did bank one in from the left wing … A new day is truly upon us. Perennial All-Star Saturday Night V.I.P. Dikembe Mutombo‘s seat was worse than Courtney Lee‘s seat. That’s just not right … How would four score-first point guards do in the Skills Challenge? About how you’d expect. Devin Harris went first and ran the obstacle course in 36.9 seconds, looking like he wasn’t even trying. Mo Williams‘ J was money (surprise), but he had legit problems with the passing portion (surprise) and exited early. Derrick Rose was going slow enough to where we wondered if he’d injured himself in Friday’s Rookie Game, and even then, he smoked the field with a first-round 33.3-second run. The crowd’s villain for the evening, Tony Parker, came in last (and didn’t care one bit), which the Phoenix crowd loved. “Yeah, you might be wearing two championship rings and one Finals MVP that Mayor Steve Nash could have had, but YOU SUCKED AT THE SKILLS CHALLENGE!! HA HA HAAAAA!!” … Rose beat Harris in the finals, sleep-walk/limping the course again until pulling a Harold Miner reverse jackknife dunk out of nowhere for the exclamation point. Pretty lazy comp overall, though. We need Chris Paul and Deron Williams‘ insane competitiveness with Chris Paul in order to make this thing pop … We’re out like Kapono’s reign of terror …