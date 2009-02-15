Uptown Saturday Nate

You could say Dwight Howard grossly exceeded the 2-minute prep time by having another basket wheeled out during last night’s Dunk Contest. You could say that, between him having a phone booth built and brought in, he clearly spends WAY too much time thinking about these kind of things. But we can tell you this much: When Dwight had that hoop raised to 11-whatever feet (they never told us the exact number in the arena; maybe they did on TV) and stepped out of the booth, EVERYONE in the building was standing up to see what he was gonna do. We could already hear Magic Johnson screaming “THE DUNK CONTEST IS BACK!!” for the fifth year in a row … But Dwight took the upset L, stepping aside for Nate Robinson. How did Nate do it? Here’s the recap … FIRST ROUND: J.R. Smith didn’t dunk once during warmups, spending the entire time shooting 35-footers. You wouldn’t have known it, though, ’cause his opening-dunk windmill off two bounces was pretty sick … Rudy Fernandez passed it behind his back off the glass and crammed a one-hander, which the U.S. Airways Center crowd loved, but the judges gave him a 42. For what it’s worth, Rudy didn’t get that high on the dunk … Nate basically did the same dunk as J.R., only off one bounce, but since he’s only 5-foot-7, of course it was still crazy. When Nate botched his first lob attempt, you heard the crowd begin to rumble, visions of the 2006 contest in their heads … Dwight also did pretty much the same dunk (lob/windmill), only he came from behind the backboard. We didn’t think it was really worth a 50, but the judges did … SECOND ROUND: Rudy and Pau Gasol tried to put a spin on the dunk Andre Iguodala made famous, with Pau throwing it behind his back off the back of the backboard and Rudy coming from out of bounds for the finish. It would have been cool, except they took FOREVER trying to get it right; it was a two-person Birdman job. When Rudy finally did get it (after Pau started passing it normally), the crowd booed the judges for “only” giving him a 42 … J.R. and Sonny Weems (who could be Thaddeus Young‘s doppleganger) tried to replicate Fred Jones “from the crowd” alley-oop, which J.R. got with two hands but didn’t impress the judges enough to advance. PA announcer during J.R.’s attempt: “This is gonna be one of the longest alley-oops.” No, we’re pretty sure Fernandez and Pau took care of that one … Nate had Wilson Chandler get on all fours around the dotted line and jumped off Wilson’s back for a one-hand dunk. The crowd loved it, but the judges only gave him a 41. Good thing the Knicks stink, otherwise when Wilson misses a game next week due to a sore back, people would have cared … FINALS: Nate, having changed to the Knicks’ green uniforms for “Kryptonite,” tosses it to himself along the baseline and throws down the reverse jackknife, then capped it by doing the Stanky Leg … Dwight goes off the side of the backboard to himself, finishing with a tomahawk that wasn’t fancy, just HARD as hell and nasty … Nate gets a green ball for his second dunk in the finals, gets Dwight to put on the cape and stand under the rim, then HURDLES him, dunks, and does the Superman dance. Yeah, he used his hand for the hurdle, but so f’n what: Dude is 5-foot-7 and cleared a near 7-footer!! … Dwight took off his jersey to reveal a smaller, tighter jersey and took off just inside the free throw line, a crazy dunk but kind of a letdown if you were in the building …
Before the winner was named, the crowd chanted “NATE! NATE! NATE!” Dwight even pointed at Nate, saying he got it before Cheryl Miller named him the winner … E-mail from Dime’s Christian Grant-Fields after Dwight’s first dunk: “Cedric Ceballos‘ dumb ass tried to put up two cards to read 1,000 with a 10 and a sideways 8. He held them up wrong and it said oo10.” … Everyone who was upset that Ray Allen, Peja Stojakovic and other more established shooters weren’t given the chance to take down Jason Kapono — the Triple H of the Three-Point Shootout field — had a right to be mad after the first round of last night’s contest. Danny “Senor Buckets” Granger and Roger Mason were disappointing, and Kapono himself didn’t even bring his “A” game; he did just enough to crack the final three along with Rashard Lewis and Daequan Cook. You figured Kapono was just stringing them along before the kill, but then he left the door wide-open with a very beatable final-round score of 14. Rashard and Cook tied with 15, knocking out the champ, then Rashard decided he was done making shots for the day and got crushed in the overtime shootout, missing every ball on the first two racks and losing 18-7 … Does anyone else miss the NBA playing “Wipeout” during every single round of the Three-Point Shootout for like 20 years straight? … Granger had some Sam Perkins-level slowness to his release. He didn’t even finish his first round … What’s up with the PA announcer not playing up the fact that Mike Bibby is from Phoenix? That was a sure-fire crowd pleaser. Bibby had a bad showing, only scoring 14 in the first round, but he did bank one in from the left wing … A new day is truly upon us. Perennial All-Star Saturday Night V.I.P. Dikembe Mutombo‘s seat was worse than Courtney Lee‘s seat. That’s just not right … How would four score-first point guards do in the Skills Challenge? About how you’d expect. Devin Harris went first and ran the obstacle course in 36.9 seconds, looking like he wasn’t even trying. Mo Williams‘ J was money (surprise), but he had legit problems with the passing portion (surprise) and exited early. Derrick Rose was going slow enough to where we wondered if he’d injured himself in Friday’s Rookie Game, and even then, he smoked the field with a first-round 33.3-second run. The crowd’s villain for the evening, Tony Parker, came in last (and didn’t care one bit), which the Phoenix crowd loved. “Yeah, you might be wearing two championship rings and one Finals MVP that Mayor Steve Nash could have had, but YOU SUCKED AT THE SKILLS CHALLENGE!! HA HA HAAAAA!!” … Rose beat Harris in the finals, sleep-walk/limping the course again until pulling a Harold Miner reverse jackknife dunk out of nowhere for the exclamation point. Pretty lazy comp overall, though. We need Chris Paul and Deron Williams‘ insane competitiveness with Chris Paul in order to make this thing pop … We’re out like Kapono’s reign of terror …
primeiro!
LEBRON JAMES DECLARED 2010 is his year to win dunk contest…. DID YOU GUYS MISS THAT!!!!
To the people who voted for Rudy. Please, never vote again.
you guys should get Becky Hammon in a photo shoot. she’s beautiful.
lebron,joe alexander,rudy and bill walker for 2010!
or someone get a damn contract for james white!
What a joke of a dunk contest.. is the this fucking the WWF? Guys dressing up silly and coming out with stupid ass props. The announcers are just as bad, “Oh no, on no! What’s this???(Like they don’t fucking know) He’s gonna bring out another hoop! OMG OMG OMG!” Enough with the props. Dwight came out of the telephone booth. The thing was obviously scripted. Krpytonite vs. Superman.. I mean.. It’s exactly all written out like the WWF. So much for an actual competition. Would you ever see MJ in a fucking costume? No more professionalism in this event.
becky hammon did look good out there and no way was the dunk off chandler more than a 1 thats just weak
What in the hell was Jerome “Junk Tard Dog” Williams doing right there with Dwyane in the front row? Didn’t he disappear 5 years ago?
I don’t know why, I always get hyped for Saturday Night, then feel disappointed in the end.
If Dwight gets to bring up a fork lift, and a phone booth. Then I recommend him jumping over a bed of hot coals, or rabid dogs for his next dunk contest.
Are you shitting me? RUDY GOT ROBBED. Rudy’s dunk with Pau was more impressive than anything Nate OR Dwight did. If it didn’t take them that many times it would have been spectacular, but it certainly deserved more than a 42 or whatever. That shit was craaaazy.
Kenny Smith and Reggie Miller both sounded like idiots while dissing Daequan Cook while he was shooting. They should do their homework before they talk so much shit. Daequan has been lighting it up this season.
I must admit. I laughed my ass off watching Wilson Chandler on his hands and knees. I said, “Look, that player there sitting doggy style, he’s from Benton Harbor. A home town boy finally reppin our neck of the woods and he’s doing doggy style. Gotta be proud!”
My friends and i were going crazy when Rudy Dunked the Ball from Pau.. but Rudys first dunk was LEGIT! behind the back on the backboard n then dunking it full extension n throwing it down!!…damn..then His 2nd Dunk…if he woulda done that his first try..he woulda gotten a 50. i guess him using the 2:00 limit cost him.
J.R.’s dunks were nice.. but those are game dunks though. the double bounce windmill was nice. but his 2nd one with Sonny Weems (WTF why is he throwing him the ball n not Chauncey)…cost him dearly. if he woulda put in the one hander from the stands..then damn
Nate was cute. Being Lex was creative…i dont think anyone would of seen that coming…i thought he sprained his ankle n was getting it taped up after he dunked on Chandlers back.
Dwight was utterly disappointing. when he pulled out the 12ft. rim n showed an image of stern i thought…damn hes gonna do something crazy but he just did his in game signature dunk. n his last dunk was bad…i thought he was gonna do the Kiss the rim double dunk like he said.
As far as dunk contests go there were some pretty sweet stuff there: Dwight’s phone booth to 12 foot rim dunk and his alley oop to himself off the side of the rim were cool and original. Nate’s krytonite dunk was sweet. But the rest was old hat. The judges favoritism is ridic – Howards first dunk was a 50 and I was completely underwhelmed. I liked Rudy’s behind the back oop to himself better and that got a 42.
BUT my biggest beef: Cheryl and Reggie drooling all over themselves about Lebron might be in the dunk contest next year. LBJ gets tons of spotlight, why not let Nate and Dwight get some shine without mentioning Lebron. During the 3 point shootout they dont stop the contest to ask Kobe if he’s gonna be in next year. Can there ever be NBA commentary without mentioning either Lebron or Kobe?
Rose would have been better in the dunk contest.
Hammon was looking quite nice…
No Way LBJ enters next year…
It was an okay Saturday…Three Point contest needs to bring actual shooters out…No Eddie House??
Jodi Meeks goes for 45 tonight…Dude is taking Tony Delks nickname…Mr. Buckets 2.0…
Dwight’s lob off the side of the backboard was the only dunk worth watching. Rudy’s behind the backboard opp dunk was probably second, but took too many tries to get right
Yo I feel dude talking about the WWF aspect…I felt the same way, like, how scripted can you get, when as soon as Nate completes his dunk off dude’s back, he doesn’t even need to stick around for the score, he takes off to the locker room to get his Kryptonite jersey for the final round. How did he know he was in it, with the way the judges were scoring all erratically? But after being upset about the whole babyish costume crap, I see Nate Rob lining up to jump over Dwight Howard and dunk. And I was like “I will forgive the entire contest foolishness if this kid dunks on Dwight Howard right now”. And dude KILLED that joint on his FIRST ATTEMPT no less. He wins for that dunk alone, in my book. That made the whole event for me.
Amen to the Kermit…
if Dwight did his Kiss the Rim double dunk. then it should end in a tie. but whatevs Nate did his thing.
Fairly obvious that the NBA was going for the Howard/Robinson superman vs luther dynamic in the final. It’s a joke that Howard’s first dunk got a 50 and Robinson’s dunk with Chandler deserved 6s (or 7s at best).
Rudy was more impressive than I thought he’d be, that 2nd dunk was sweet and the first one wasn’t too bad either. Kenny Smith totally disrespected Rudy (and Spain) on the TNT broadcast. Put it this way: if he said that about black people he wouldn’t make it out of the building. JR Smith didn’t really turn up, he could have done better.
WTF was donald faison (the guy from scrubs) doing in the front row?? is this guy trying to get cheap publicity?? and the camera kept focusing on him like he was michael jackson..damn son..btw, did chris tucker ate a cow or sumthing?dude’s fat like f**k..
i think that rudy was somehow blackballed, his dunks were way better than the scores he got. Nate won his first dunk contest, congrats! yo did anyone see that kenny smith thinks that in ten years lebron (or another talentted player) could dunk from the three point line!!!!….oh on another note i dont think lebron can dunk on a 12 foot rim.
Kenny smith was HATING all damn night.
Not one guy cracked 20 in th 3 pt contest. TERRIBLE
Thought the dunk contest was pretty weak and rudy clearlydidnt belong
agreed… the whole SUPERMAN vs LEX LUTHOR skit was way too scripted… and yes… Rudy got blackballed on his… i think Bron’s announcement was also part of the whole set-up…
the fix was in….
lol that damn midget has stolen 2 dunk contest
RUDY GOT ROBBED lowest score on the first dunk and it was prob the best damn
dime parker has 3 rings not 2 or u just sayin the times nash coulda gone all the way. if parker doesnt woop the suns then chauncey has 2 rings and lebron has 1 the suns are to soft to go all the way fuck they couldnt get pass dallas the year the mavs did them the favor of knockin of the spurs.
shit does anyone talk more shit than kenny dude talks like he knows everything “oh this guy is is just a good shooter , rudy is an amateur , theres no chance cook can win” kenny SHUT THE FUCK UP u were a scrub and dude talks like he was a damn superstar. all the players that participated on anything last night are better than u.
Both of Rudys dunks were legit. It pisses me off that Dwight and Nate took multiple tries on some dunks and didnt get penalized, but Rudy did, that was weaksauce on the judges part and proved just how staged the whole thing was.
It gave the impression that in the first round, Dwight could have smeared shit on the judges faces, call it a dunk, and get 50.
But yeah, very unprofessional to see how Rudy has been treated during the break by the announcers, when Kenny commented on “the ignorance of Spain” that just about made me freak the fuck out, I mean the guy missed his second dunk several times and everybody hates on him, but wheres the hate on Nate trying one dunk 19 times and still winning the damn thing years ago? I believe Nates dunk while jumping over Dwight was the best of the night, but Rudys second dunk was top 3 of the night, EASILY.
I agree rudy’s was legit, it was fixed for nate and howard to get to the final round for the whole retarded “superman vs. kryptonite” bullshit. Fuck this was a terrible saturday night
The whole “superman vs. kryptonite” thing is ok, It’s just abit of fun, thats all.
i think Rudy didn’t take the whole thing as fun… BTW, Bonner could’ve been a better shootout contestant than Mason, he’s a spott-up shooter and that makes him more dangerous in a shootout… and i kina LMFAO after seeing Thunder Dan as a judge… cracked up as i remembered his centipede dribble posted here on Dime a couple days ago…
So for the rest of the year we can look forward to everybody calling Robinson: “Krypto-Nate”
Good to see dudes actually working hard and coming up with stuff for the dunk contest not just free-styling it.
I’m gonna say this, THIS SHIT OF A DUNK CONTEST WAS NOT FUN.
And damn, those judges DOESN’T know what the hell they’re doing. Those judges destroyed it all. They dissed Rudy with that shitty ass score (Were they really watching him dunk or they just figured ‘Spaniard’s cant dunk, let’s give him an 8’.)
And another thing… The Fan Vote also destroyed it. All you got was casual fans voting for who they want, not for what the dunkers actually did. Dwight got robbed! Surely, fans are gonna vote for the little guy, that’s why that fan voting bullshit has zero relevancy. Fuck the fan voting.
PS: Dwight got fucking robbed by the assholes who voted, but he certainly didn’t deserve a 50 in the first round. Haha. ;)
rudys 2nd dunk was nice.
Dwight didnt want to win. he woulda saved his 12ft dunk for last instead he used it when he didnt need to.
People we have a new Slam Dunk Champion, and he’sa person acquainted. New York Knicks guard Nate Robinson, who won the competition in 2006 won the competition again last night during a Slam Sprite Dunk Contest.
WATCH ALL BEST MOMENTS (HQ VIDEO)
@ 33:
I think Dwight couldn’t use the 12 feet slam in the last round, because the only time you could use props was the 2nd round of the eliminations. I’m not sure though.
Everybody needs to stop hating talking about how weak this contest was and how Rudy got robbed. WTF Rudy aint do nothing special. Also for those who say the contest was scripted. IT’S A FUKIN SHOW FOR GODS SHAKE. All in all it was a decent outting however I was dissapointed with JR i’ve seen him do better dunks in games.
Yeah i thought JR was gonna have a good shot at it. but i guess he only had limited time…so that might have been a factor. i thought it was entertaining so i was happy. gotta respect nates showmanship.
If LeBron’s in..I hope J-Rich and Iggy is in the dunk contest next year too..And Jamario Moon..Someone needs to make that dunk from the free-throw line..Damn..He could have made it last year but Kapono’s pass was terrible.
YOUNGFEDS BANGER OF THE DAY: New Jeezy
[straightfromthea.com]
What happened to the HORSE competition? I can’t find highlights or results to it anywhere.
Nate near enough landed on Dwight’s shoulders and Dwight ended up ducking down to help him after he had to vault off D12’s shoulders with his hand. Impressive that midgets can dunk and all, but that dunk was not a winner. Dwight let Nate win on that one. All he had to do was turn round and say NO when Nate asks him to stand there and his whole schtick is fucked.
dwight had the sickest dunk that first one in the seccond round and he probably should have busted out an afro wig for the final attempt. I thought he was gonna do that cuz he referred to dr J earlier. I like the outcome unlike 2006 nate deserved to win… the seccond round that is. I think there could be a strong case made for rudy. haha pau and wichever bench scrub jr smith took with him screwed up the dunks of their homies.
the 3 point contest is dead seriously 8?
the skills chalenge had the best or seccond best dunker in the building that day
and horse was nice although I would have wanted to see some more trick shots… and wow kevin durant has absolutely NO left hand. he’d destroy me one on one though haha.
and about next season? I hope some team signs james white to compete with lebron james if you don’t know his name look it up he’s somewhere in the D Leauge.
now to find a nice picture of dwight’s third dunk…
RUDY GOT ROBBED.
Weak contest, but great Kryptonite dunk, though. Reminded me of VC vs. Weis.
You fools who keep complaining about it being a waste of a Saturday night need to watch this event the way it’s meant to be watched. You tivo All-Star Saturday, and you fast forward through all the pre-event hype and endless post-event replays, the dodgey pop performance, the ads and the nba we-did-charity-work self aggrandisement, and just enjoy what is a very entertaining hour or so of lighthearted NBA fun with some crazy athleticism at the end.
P.S. Rudy’s second dunk was sweet as. The first one looked like it his the last bit of energy before leaving the gym after a couple hours of pickup, dude looked sloppy and spent.
Dunk contest needs to be retired. Nowadays, it’s all about the theatrics(Superman cape, Kryptonite costume and shoes), taking away from the fact that most of the dunks are the same or slight variations of what we’ve seen for years.Rudy’s first dunk was done by Rex Chapman in 1990. Free throw line dunk by Dwight? Dr.J, MJ and freakin Brent Barry of all people done it years ago. Props to Nate for what he does at his size, but otherwise the whole thing is just played out.
They need to re-evaluate the all-star weekend as a whole. I’d replace the dunk contest with a one on one contest,but it would be interesting to see if the game’s best one on one style players(Kobe,Dwade,Vince,Pierce, Iverson,Lebron,Melo,etc) would risk their reputations by entering it.
Plus the whole thing was staged anyways. Why would Dwight intentionally use himself as a prop for Nate, he must have known there’s nothing he could do afterthat, short of a 360 from the 3-point line, that would have impressed the crowd.
FUCC kAPONO !!! THAT BITCH AZZ MUTHAFUCCA LOST MY MONEY!!! 14?????????? 14 POINTS? WTF? HE USED TO GET 19-20 EASYYY, FAGGOT AZZ BITCH
Parker has THREE rings and an MVP Finals trophy. And Eva Longoria.
no mention of the AI haircut? lol thats new in itself
RUDY GOT ROBBED