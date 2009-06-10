Game 3: Skip rediscovers his game, Orlando makes it a series again

Good news for the Orlando Magic: Winning last night’s Game 3 puts you right back in the NBA Finals, and with two more home games in a row, in position to stretch this thing to six or seven games and pull off an upset. Bad news: You played about as flawless a game as possible (at least offensively) and still just barely got the W … Orlando came out scorching in the first quarter, hitting like 75 percent of their shots, but were still mostly playing from behind due to Kobe Bryant single-handedly destroying their defense. Kobe scored 17 points during a five-minute stretch, giving Mickael Pietrus a slew of pull-ups, post-ups, and baiting him into a four-point play at the end of the quarter … On the other side, Rafer Alston finally woke up and played like a starter. “He’s playing like ‘Skip to my Lou’,” Mark Jackson said. Skip scored 11 of his 20 points in the first quarter, and was 8-of-12 from the field with one three. How frustrating is it for Orlando to realize that if they had gotten anything out of Rafer in Game 2, they probably would’ve won? Instead, he decided to pout about the whole Jameer Nelson thing and they ended up trying to climb out of an 0-2 hole. Stan Van Gundy got it right last night, though, playing Jameer about 10 minutes off the bench while Rafer (36 mins) did the heavy lifting … And what’s Skip doing over there that has him so ripped? Dude was built like Hot Sauce about a year ago, now he’s a professional arm-wrestler. Between Rafer, Dwight Howard (21 pts, 14 rebs), J.J. Redick and Pietrus, either the Magic have the greatest strength and conditioning crew in the League, or somebody’s doing that Roger Clemens … Orlando built a five-point lead at halftime, and led by six after three, but Lamar Odom (11 pts) sparked an L.A. rally to tie it up with about 2:30 remaining in the fourth. Pietrus (18 pts, 3 stls) regained the lead with a tip dunk, Skip split a pair of free throws, then Rashard Lewis hit a long two-pointer to put Orlando up three with one minute left. Kobe (31 pts, 8 asts, 5-10 FT) got himself a superstar call and went to the line, but bricked the first freebie before making the second. Odom forced Lewis into a turnover at the other end, but on the ensuing crucial Lakers possession, Dwight poked the ball away from Kobe and Pietrus came up with the steal. His two free throws put Orlando up four with 28 seconds left, and after the Lakers missed four threes in a row, it was basically over … There was a little delay when the Lakers were down two and fouled with 0.2 seconds left, only the Magic’s arena operators thought the game was over and released the confetti, and fans threw stuff on the court. So while the game wasn’t over, you could see Rafer walking around with a little paper noise-maker. Hedo Turkoglu gave him a look like, “Dude, you’re a clown.” Rashard (21 pts, 5 rebs, 5 asts) calmly hit both free throws to end any sort of threat … During a discussion about Dwight Howard’s favorite movies (Menace II Society, Friday, Finding Nemo), Jeff Van Gundy actually asked Mark Jackson, “What is Friday, by the way?” As jaws across America hit the floor, Jackson fell silent for a minute before answering. That’s like asking Mike Breen, “What is Caddyshack, by the way?” JVG kind of redeemed himself by rightfully clowning Brian Shaw for that 1987 summer suit he was wearing on the bench, but still … Granted, there weren’t a lot of rebounds to be had — Orlando shot 62% for the game, while L.A. hit 51% from the field — but how does Pau Gasol only come up with three boards? … As much as the Lakers have been getting some crazy calls going their way throughout the series, the worst referee screw-up so far came when Pietrus got away with a blatant double-dribble in the second quarter. Pietrus had a 1-on-1 fast break against Jordan Farmar, and when Farmar swiped at the ball, Pietrus clearly picked up his right-hand dribble and bounced it again with his left hand going in for a dunk. No whistle. And this happened like two feet in front of Joey Crawford! Farmar’s head almost exploded when Crawford missed the call … When Kobe was sitting on the bench actually holding a dry-erase board and telling Gasol (23 pts) what to do when he was working an iso, what are the chances Gasol was nodding his head but thinking STFU thoughts? … And did you notice after the play where Pietrus got the steal in the final 30 seconds and Gasol dove to the floor, how Kobe basically stood right next to him and never once made a move to help him up? Gasol just laid there until Odom finally came over to help … All of the Lakers walked off the floor without shaking hands. Apparently that’s only an end-of-series thing … Does anyone in the League make more “bad” shots than Hedo? Off the top of our heads, the Top 5 would be Turkoglu, Vince Carter, D-Wade, Antawn Jamison and Ben Gordon. That would be an interesting game of H-O-R-S-E or G-E-I-C-O or whatever they’re gonna call it at All-Star Weekend … We’re out like a sweep …
first. SVG messed up, if he played skip 30 + in the first two games, we’d be talking magic in 5
Odom needs more touches
Orlando is going to miss Turk when he’s gone next year
What was Brian Shaw thinking?
@ YW – Calm down, dude. You lost the first game by 25.
Can’t say I’m worried. How often does Kobe go 5-10 from the free throw line? I am impressed with Dwight’s free throw shootin. Dude is cash now. So the Magic shoot damn near 70% from the field and Kobe has a weak 2nd half(gotta get Pau the rock, dude missed like 2-3 shots), blows 5 throws, Magic have six dudes in double figures and they only win by 4? I’ll take that loss. Great game by Fish and farmar off the bench. Thursday can’t come soon enough
Lakers all day
Skip finally contributed some effort. I was weak when Skip was getting hot then turned the ball over and u can read Van Gundy’s lips saying “SLOW DOWN.” haha classic coach to point gaurd conversation.
Joey Crawford missed 3 obvious calls.
1. That double dribble
2. The ball of Odom legs which he ruled as last touched by D12
3. That call you refer to as the superstar call on Kobe. Clearly a jump ball to me and everyone else.
Two more years max and the league is rid of Joey Crawford. Hopefully atleast!
@YW – i know SVG almost fucked his team with those decisions. SVG is proving alot this playoffs from out of timeout plays to always changing lineups he adjust on the fly very well.
rafer was balling like he came straight out of a And 1 mixtape
Btw the reason the Lakers were in it was poor boxing out from Orlando. You just need to look at the last LA possesion to get an idea and the entire game was like that and resultet in 14 more shots for LA.
So much for a sweep!
Good to see Skip doing his thing.
Have to agree Skip should have been gettin his minutes and startin. VanGundy should know you NEVA MESS UP THE ROTATION. That’s a weed, I mean basketball rule.
I can appreciate the Magic for extending the season.
With this being a big game booster for Skip, gotta wonder how much of a problem he will be in the next game.
L.A. really needs to put Shannon Brown in there fa real.
Loving the game and the series and even the after game news conferences on ESPNEWS
How come of all people they had Andre I on the show commentatiing on how the players are and should be thinking???
He ain’t even made it this far himself SO HOW HE KNOW?
Not to mention dude did horrible as an announcer just HORRIBLE!
I think they was promoting him being on 1st and 10 or something tomorrow.
Austin, The Jed, Cassidy, AP, Andrew K and Liz I need 1 of yall to get in on the after game conferences and ask some real questions.
I saw some other mag. rep askin questions and honestly I was hating like “Man shiiii DIME need to be up in there askin the real.”
Let it be me then I am like “Uh yea this PG Dime Mag, yea Kobe, with the play where you tried to split the D and ended up losing the ball and then Gasol recovered and lost it again, being that it was just you two and excluding the Magic players …who would you blame for that particular play honestly with it being such a crucial one? Also how do you feel Pau is stacking up to the Shaq when you played with him and do you think if you had Shaq now instead of Pau that you all would have won tonight?
one of those nights when Mamba puts out these stats:
11/25 FG, 5/10 FTs, 5 fouls, 3 rebounds, 8 dishes, 4 turnovers
i’m betting he’s going for 50 in Game 4.
It’s true that everytime Pistol Pietrus contributes, Magic win.
Who saw Derek Fisher get that long rebound at the end with about 4 on the clock, dribble out to the arc with 2 dudes on him, ignore the WIDE OPEN Lamar Odom and chuck up a turnaround 3 that hit shit.
It was criminal.
Between that type of behaviour, his beige suit, the fact he wears red sunglasses INDOORS with his beige suit and his fucked up 2-piece goatee, I think he should be arrested, tried and executed for crimes against swag.
In fact, I want to make the case for him to have a new nickname, Bad Porn II.
First of all, keeping in line with the nickname itself, his game is ugly. From his form, the way he runs, how he gets carved up something nasty by any point guard with 2 legs and like Corey Magette, how he jacks shots like a futhermucker. (I would just like to make a point that at least CM has at one time in his life been a 20ppg scorer, semi-warranting his decision to jack.)
Second of all, dude could be Corey Magette’s older brother; both muscular, light-skinned dudes with bad hair styles.
Thirdly, as we all know with sequels, they’re always worse then the original and Corey Maggette > Derek Fisher…
Oh yea word is the lil girl who sang the national anthem is a good luck charm or suntin. Heard the Magic are 6-0 when she sings it.
They better have that lil one mic’ed up and ready to rip it the next game. LOL Else…..I can even call it.
Oh yea you gotta throw Raw Lew in that Horse group cause he been hittin some crazy ish!
Kobe won’t sleep tonight.
still think gasol needs 20 shots at least in order to put pressure on dwight. 11 shots just won’t cut it.
dwight’s free throws are getting decent, he usually makes 2 down the stretch.
the biggest bad call was late in the 4th when dwight was called for a foul when it should’ve been a clear junp ball…
was somethin’ wrong with mamba last night? it was like he was off or sumthin…
it’d be great if the magic win the next game and tie 2 apiece… it’d be great if they’d be a little bad blood between these teams… a lil’ tension wouldn’t hurt..
@ponky_alolor – i appreciate the luv for pistol pete but please… not with the “pistol pietrus” thing…
Dwights been good at the line.we got rocked fair n square all things considered.worried?never that.Lakeshow in six,fluck that G7 bs.one !!
kobe was just tired down the stretch, maybe he is just getting old. he should facilitate more at the start of the game so he has more energy later.
Skip needs to go back to his mixtape game.
@DIME
Ben Gordon definetly tops that list but Kobe should also be added to it.
Great, great game. What a superb performance. Thats what I call Magic. A RECORD BREAKING first half shooting 70% and shooting phenomanol the rest of the way. I cant believe it!
ORLANDO IN 4!!!!
@ Dime
” and the Magic barely won ” lmao
Ice cold.
Im out like Kobes free throws. Once in a blue moon occurence. I cant believe that was the difference in the game. Just hittin 3 more changes it.
@ post 10
Are you seriously blamin the loss on Fish or are you sayin that he shoulda been lookin to pass the rock down 4 with less than 10 seconds left? First off, that turnaround almost banked in. Kobe missed 2, Ariza missed one, but it’s Fish’s fault? If you lookin to pass down 4 under 10 seconds left, maybe you should be on the bench. Dude is shootin 50% from the field and 50% from 3 in the finals so yeah, i’d rather have him “jackin” with time tickin away…Has Corey Maggette even made the playoffs?
Obviously, you a magic fan so i really shouldn’t take that post too seriously.
Lakers all day
First off, I am Lakers all day.
I admit, I didn’t even watch the game and just caught the highlights but come on that last play was bogus and for me was the straw that broke the camel’s back. Whether Kobe, Ariza or Jack Nicholson missed before it doesn’t change the fact that A. That was a bad play, B. Dude jacks shots and C. He gets lit up by everyone.
Dude is shit. What does he do well?
Yeah – Corey Maggette hasn’t made the play-offs but neither has Derek Fisher. He simply been on the team when Kobe / Shaq made it to the play-offs. You could’ve replaced him with any average PG in the L and they would’ve still won.
not blaming it on fish?? besides kobe being unclutch during the fourth, fisher was ONCE again getting killed on defense. I can remember 3 huge plays where fish just lets his man run by him or through screens and he gets lost in no man’s land. Why doesn’t phil start shannon brown, much better and smarter player than he’s giving him credit for.
*fisher needs to sit down
@ M intellect ( I know you looked up the spelling )
Why Fish is good? Because he doesnt get called a piece of shit every day! Piece of shit, does that ring any bells or 6 in that dense brain.
I did a quick glance thru of the posts. Wow, theres plenty of faggot Magic fans in here today. You people are losers. Some of the cocks even admit not watching, but have retarded comments, go figure
” I didnt even watch the game ”
I was busy, paper or plastic?
I was smoking weed…
Would you like fries wit that?
I was looking at porn.
I know three of those apply to your nights, loser.
After all the talk about the “ghost” of Nick Anderson following Game 2, he was part of the pre-Game 3 ceremonies. Can’t help but wonder the love he would be getting if the Magic lost.
They should let little Gina Marie sing the Anthem for Games 4 and 5…
@ post 20.
Yeah, and if the Magic don’t miss 5 free throws late in game 2 that would have been the difference.
…and if dk never touched that first penis back in the day he wouldn’t be gay now.
hindsight is 20/20 – ….and you know about hind-sight
Joey Crawford = The Sixth Laker on the Court.
Get this man a yellow and purple jersey already.
WOHOO!!!!!!!!
GOOO MAGIC!
I did not watch the game, I’ll watch the second half, my mom taped it… haha.
WOOHOOOO!!!!
@28 Yeah, Im gay, good one. Way to come out after a win. Evidently you never got a gold star in math…
Good to see Magic fans now…
I just hope yall stick with me even if we lose!!!!! DAMMIT! haha
Keep supporting the Magic!
@ fallinup
Did one of the boys pull your pigtail on the playground???
Take your only win of the series and stop cryin
@ FK
Why you worried about it so much? You Crawford’s buttboy or just another disgruntled Laker fan pissed off that he couldn’t bail you guys out again?
Nice to see Kobe and his fake ass tough guy growl choke the game away at the end, Mr Un-Clutch. As usual he feels some ego driven need to be Mr Superstar and do it all alone at the end. And he comes up short yet again, taking bad shots, making stupid turnovers and bricking free throws. Grrrrrr, go growl somewhere else with your fake ass frown. Faker than fools gold.
Its over, Refs and Kobe selfishness (Stop saying that he has changed, he is a BAD teammate), will make this a series. This Orlando win is only makeup.
Entertaining game overall the refereeing is still bs. KObe is reverting back to old dick Kobe. Its like he is getting tired of this assist man/facilitator Kobe that has worked for the Lakers and putting everything in his own hands. My thoughts are he is cloaking his frustrations of not having won post 3-peat unlike Shaq. He feels that his personal window of opportunity is closing in on him. He iant getting any younger and have been evidences that he just feels tired and exhausted and he is using his greatness to mask it. He is still great at this point but time is running out and figure the monkey is rid from his shoulders now than later.
The Magic have to shoot the ball more. They dont feel as confident to shoot in this series than any other. Give credit to the Lakers for rotating better. But damn shoot if you are semi-free and forget this drive penetrate-jump clueless- pass away shit. If there is a layup take it.
Anyways Go Magic.
LOLOL – I got not 1, not even 2 but 3 posts from DK because I cussed Derek Fisher.
First up – You got me! I looked up the spelling of ‘Intellect’. I did that because I didn’t want to miss out letters in my name like you did because you are obviously missing the “I-C” in the middle of yours, you fucking faggot.
Second of all – I heard of Kobe Stans and LeBron Stans but a Derek Fisher stan? This don’t add up! Let me be the first to announce that DK is Derek Fisher. He didn’t miss the “I-C” in his name, he missed in the “E-R-E”. You either him or Spencer Pratt! LOL
Thirdly – You were right in post 26 about my nights but because I was celebrating winning the ’09 WCF, I did them all last night.
So I called your girl and LIKE YOU SAID smoked weed and looked at porn. One thing led to another and she ended up catching my mayo and just LIKE YOU SAID, I asked her “Would you like fries wit that”. When I got my shit together, JUST LIKE YOU SAID I asked her “You prefer, paper or plastic?”
^^^^^Beef it’s whats for dinner. LOL!!
Dang! That’s some animosity.
@ FED
And I for one am shocked that you’re not in the middle of it. LOL
Also, go Wings. (I have no desire to watch hockey, am not a fan, but hey…Motown does deserve something…anything.):D
lol Im not dumb enough to have a girl. It could have been some bitch claiming I was her man, that wouldnt surprise me. Congratz, that means she was smoking hot, we both know thats not often. Whats WCF
Oh and dude, that shit aint cool at all. Its not cool to call the pussiest person in the world, Spencer Pratt. Thats just plain wrong and you should be locked up for a week!
WCF is the Wrestling Federation your chick holds the Heavyweight Belt in.
The literal replay of when Kobe missed THAT CRUCIAL 1st free throw:
He dribbles a lil’ bit.
He puts it up.
He holds his form.
He misses the free throw.
He rolls his eys.
He whispers under his breath:
“get.the.f***.outta.here.this.that.bullsh*t.”
Sorry – I couldn’t help myself.
WCF = Western Conference Finals.
Lets only talk about how Orlando barely won while playing ridiculously well at home and not talk about how the Lakers barely won game 2 with Orlando stinking it up on the road. This series could get alot closer than people think.
Barely won, where do they keep those stats? LMAO – Faker fans looking for a silver lining is classic. DIME, you didn’t mention Andrew Bynum, I wonder why?
Just watched the game…
Damn. That was real, real close! We can’t get a rebound in the end! WAAAAAH!
Still… A win is a fucking win. We’re back in the series!
And I heard bout this little girl that sang the anthem, that we’re 6-0 when she sings.
Make that girl sing for the next two games, and bring the girl to LA. The Magic will have a private anthem singing in the locker room. All to get the win.
SOOOOOOOOOOOO HAAAAAAAAAPPPPY!!!!!!!
I know it’s just one win…
But damn..
Finally seeing my squad get a ‘1’ in our all time Finals record… That’s enough to make me smile.
YEAAAAAAAAAH!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Kobe belongs in the top 5 of cats who make the most bad shots.
Gordon
Turk
VC
Kobe
Wade