Previewing Lakers/Magic Game 4, and Cali’s 2nd-best SG gets help

The two biggest basketball stories from Wednesday revolved around coaches. In the NBA, the Kings ended their search by hiring Paul Westphal as head coach, and in college, USC’s Tim Floyd resigned his post just as it looked like the ugliest parts of the O.J. Mayo saga were coming to light … True story: Last week some of us in the office were talking about the Kings’ top three candidates (Tom Thibodeau, Kurt Rambis, Westphal) and when Paul’s name came up, people actually laughed. Why would the Maloofs pick the one guy who’s not going to change the “soft” culture of their team whatsoever? It could simply boil down to money. Rambis and Thibodeau are in comfortable, pressure-free situations with the Lakers and Celtics, respectively, and could command more money than Westphal, who’s just trying to get back in the game. The Kings will be up-tempo, Kevin Martin will get buckets alongside Francisco Garcia, and whichever PG they draft this month — Ricky Rubio or Brandon Jennings — will run the track meet and has a chance to challenge White Chocolate‘s ARCO highlight reel, but the team won’t really get any better until they start playing defense, which isn’t Westphal’s strong suit … As for Floyd, that was a real politician move he pulled. Look, nobody is surprised to see there was some shadiness going on at USC under Floyd’s watch. The idea that he was landing top-level recruits simply because of his “NBA experience” was always suspicious, seeing as UNLV’s Lon Kruger (who also works in an exciting, warm-weather city) was just as bad in his brief NBA run as Floyd, yet hasn’t been as successful nabbing big-time high schoolers. Something never seemed right about the whole Floyd regime, and he bounced probably before the worst of it came out … The vast majority of voters in yesterday’s DimeMag.com poll think tonight’s NBA Finals Game 4 doesn’t qualify as a “must-win” for the Lakers. You could argue either way. If L.A. loses tonight, they go into Game 5 on the road with a real possibility of going down 3-2, and more importantly, they’d lose all the momentum from the first two games at Staples. On the other hand, even if the Lakers lose tonight, they have homecourt advantage with Games 6 and 7 in their gym. And really, do you see Kobe Bryant and this particular group losing three straight playoff games? The last time that happened was the first-round collapse against the Suns three years ago … Win or lose, it seems we’re overdue for one of Dwight Howard‘s 30-and-15 type games … Also in the coaching ranks, Kevin McHale is reportedly going to keep his job in Minnesota, only under the condition that he hires a former NBA head coach — a.k.a. somebody who knows what they’re doing — as his top assistant. The Wolves went so far as to give McHale a list of who he could hire. How’s that for a vote of confidence? Not many guys get to hire their own replacement, though, so McHale has that going for him … Biggest non-surprise of the year: Jermaine O’Neal exercised his $23 million player-option to return to the Heat. How do you even try to convince J.O. not to take $23M when he’s fully into the 12-and-6 portion of his career? Jermaine’s situation is a perfect example of why some parents nudge their kids to basketball over football. Guaranteed money, baby … NBA Draft update: Villanova’s Scottie Reynolds and LSU’s Tasmin Mitchell are going back to school (could’ve sworn Tasmin has already been in college for like seven years), and the Celtics and Mavs are rumored to be looking to trade up. If you’re Boston, do you give up Rajon Rondo for a chance to get Rubio? What about the Mavs giving up Josh Howard or Jason Terry to get Jordan Hill? … We’re out like Scottie …