Previewing Lakers/Magic Game 4, and Cali’s 2nd-best SG gets help

The two biggest basketball stories from Wednesday revolved around coaches. In the NBA, the Kings ended their search by hiring Paul Westphal as head coach, and in college, USC’s Tim Floyd resigned his post just as it looked like the ugliest parts of the O.J. Mayo saga were coming to light … True story: Last week some of us in the office were talking about the Kings’ top three candidates (Tom Thibodeau, Kurt Rambis, Westphal) and when Paul’s name came up, people actually laughed. Why would the Maloofs pick the one guy who’s not going to change the “soft” culture of their team whatsoever? It could simply boil down to money. Rambis and Thibodeau are in comfortable, pressure-free situations with the Lakers and Celtics, respectively, and could command more money than Westphal, who’s just trying to get back in the game. The Kings will be up-tempo, Kevin Martin will get buckets alongside Francisco Garcia, and whichever PG they draft this month — Ricky Rubio or Brandon Jennings — will run the track meet and has a chance to challenge White Chocolate‘s ARCO highlight reel, but the team won’t really get any better until they start playing defense, which isn’t Westphal’s strong suit … As for Floyd, that was a real politician move he pulled. Look, nobody is surprised to see there was some shadiness going on at USC under Floyd’s watch. The idea that he was landing top-level recruits simply because of his “NBA experience” was always suspicious, seeing as UNLV’s Lon Kruger (who also works in an exciting, warm-weather city) was just as bad in his brief NBA run as Floyd, yet hasn’t been as successful nabbing big-time high schoolers. Something never seemed right about the whole Floyd regime, and he bounced probably before the worst of it came out … The vast majority of voters in yesterday’s DimeMag.com poll think tonight’s NBA Finals Game 4 doesn’t qualify as a “must-win” for the Lakers. You could argue either way. If L.A. loses tonight, they go into Game 5 on the road with a real possibility of going down 3-2, and more importantly, they’d lose all the momentum from the first two games at Staples. On the other hand, even if the Lakers lose tonight, they have homecourt advantage with Games 6 and 7 in their gym. And really, do you see Kobe Bryant and this particular group losing three straight playoff games? The last time that happened was the first-round collapse against the Suns three years ago … Win or lose, it seems we’re overdue for one of Dwight Howard‘s 30-and-15 type games … Also in the coaching ranks, Kevin McHale is reportedly going to keep his job in Minnesota, only under the condition that he hires a former NBA head coach — a.k.a. somebody who knows what they’re doing — as his top assistant. The Wolves went so far as to give McHale a list of who he could hire. How’s that for a vote of confidence? Not many guys get to hire their own replacement, though, so McHale has that going for him … Biggest non-surprise of the year: Jermaine O’Neal exercised his $23 million player-option to return to the Heat. How do you even try to convince J.O. not to take $23M when he’s fully into the 12-and-6 portion of his career? Jermaine’s situation is a perfect example of why some parents nudge their kids to basketball over football. Guaranteed money, baby … NBA Draft update: Villanova’s Scottie Reynolds and LSU’s Tasmin Mitchell are going back to school (could’ve sworn Tasmin has already been in college for like seven years), and the Celtics and Mavs are rumored to be looking to trade up. If you’re Boston, do you give up Rajon Rondo for a chance to get Rubio? What about the Mavs giving up Josh Howard or Jason Terry to get Jordan Hill? … We’re out like Scottie …
USC is shady in more ways than one. Check out this article about USC rigging its rankings:
Those Lakers better not lose 3 in a row. I’ll burn all my Lakers gears just like my X-Wife burning all my clothing when I was out and about. hehehe
did the warriors get help for Monta Ellis?
everyone can stop with the rondo trade rumours…he’s the future of the celtics…after the big three are done everythings gonna be built around him along with perkins….why would the celtics even consider trading a guy like him when there three future hof all say as rondo goes the celtics go
@ post 4, i see the future is bright with rondo. but with perkins i’d take a pass. the guys ok but not cornerstone-good. but at least he comes in a a reasonable price.
Heck, Jermaine O Neal is robbing Miami $23 Million!! Wow…where does rank as one of the worst contracts?
Westphal should get Cedric Ceballos and Rex Chapman just for good vibes, old-school Phoenix suns style.
@ 5
in terms of ranking id put it somewhere between Jerome james’ horrific contract from isiah and stephon marburys last one (3 years @ $20 mil/year) and ericka dampier
1.17 am? Someone has been drinking there Red Bull.
Strange that you used the Kevin Martin picture when he only came up briefly in the entire SMACK. Running out of Rubio pictures?
I’d be GUTTED if the Celts traded Rondo i’v just picked up a goddamn Rondo C’s jersey. DONT DO IT DANNY. Plus, I don’t think trading a great point guard with post season (and finals) experience who clearly plays well with the Ageing three is worth trading for just a great but inexperienced point guard, ESPECIALLY Rubio who might not even fit well in the NBA, never mind the Celts.
NO WAY Rondo gets traded. Forget about it. Jho and JT much more likely.
Yo – Jermaine O’Neal’s contract looks bogus now but I’m sure he signed that after he came 3rd in the MVP voting so it kinda made sense then, espeicially as he isn’t that old and you couldn’t guess his game would be obliterated by injuries.
First up – I will admit that Rubio is mad talented but I don’t think he is athletic enough to exhibit that talent in the L. The only unathletic guards that make it in the L are American and that’s because they’re used to playing against phenomenal athletes. And trading Rondo to get Rubio is crazy because Rubio will never be as effective as Rondo. Dude is ALREADY putting up J-Kidd-in-his-prime-numbers as the 4th option!? I think the best case scenario for Rubio is Mike Bibby. I know he was killing it in the EuroLeague and Olympics but so was Sarunas Jasekivious and we know what happened there…
Danny Ainge trying to do a Red Auerbach impression…?
If the Celts are really considering trading a player with the caliber and potential of Rondo, then why not go all-in and give the number one pick a shot.
San Antonio needs to think about trading up into the lottery… Hill, Udoka, and/or Mason anyone???
Nah, C’s should not dump Rondo for at least a few more years.
He’s made for that situation and is steadily improving every year.
Spurs should scrap everyone not named Duncan/Parker/Ginobili….
that’s just a fact.
Not sure why NO ONE in minnesota has the balls to say: “McHale, you have devastated the Timberwolves franchise in so many ways…..you gotsta go. Now bounce bitch!”
Time to talk about next season since Phil Jackson coached teams ars like 43-0 when they win Game 1. You think the Lakers are going to repeat next year?
No way should we dump Rondo. He’s a RFA after next year, so even if he tries to command way too much money, you just let him hit the market, and when he comes back w/ a deal worth $9M-$12M per year (which is about right based on his production and potential,) you just match it.
I don’t think Perk should be considered a cornerstone or untradeable, but he’s one of a very few group of guys that can D up big centers (at 6’10” 280 it helps) and is slowly developing a “post game” (1 move, a turnaround 5 footer, but it’s going in relatively consistently.) The biggest reason he shouldn’t be moved: WE DON’T HAVE A REAL BACKUP FOR HIM! Mikki Moore had to try to play that role last year.
At $4M per, he’s a great bargain which makes him attractive, but what do you trade him for? We don’t need Rubio (unless we’re just planning on letting Rajon walk, which would be the ONLY reason you should trade him, and I’d still be upset we didn’t just match whatever deal he gets,) and with Thabeet, you’re just hoping he becomes a bigger version of Perk or Camby and not African for “Shawn Bradley.” Pass
What I would LOVE to do is move up to the mid 20s and grab Sam Young or move up to the late 20s/early 30s and get Patty Mills. We don’t have enough to move up to the top 5 and not gut our team but those 2 moves are doable.
This finals are summed up in three words REF BAD CALLS.
So, Lakers losing? not gonna happen.
Rondo for Rubio???? NO WAY, Ainge is not Wallace or Dumbleavy stupid.
Peace
Why give up Rondo when he is exactly the right kind of PG needed to contend in this league? He plays defense, he is pass first, and he is fast/quick. No way in heck I am giving him up for Rubio or anyone in this draft. Trading a sure thing who has experience and is still getting better for an unknown commodity is insane. I love Rondo’s game, even more so with KG, Pierce and Ray around.
No no and no. You don’t trade Rondo for anyone other than a superstar right now. The kid is a good jump shot coach away from being pretty much unstoppable.
Wonder if we could convince the Hornets to take Tony Allen (expiring deal,) and Gabe Pruitt (also expiring) for the 21st pick. They literally SOLD their pick last year, so it may be possible…
If Boston give up Rondo for Rubio this will be the second dumbest move DA have ever made (trading the #7 pick which turn out to be Roy was the 1st). We have only a 1-2 window to potentially win another title and bringing in a rookie pg would close any title hope. Rondo almost average a triple double in the playoffs and trading him for a unproven rookie pg is dumb. What DA need to concentrate on is resigning Baby, Powe, and Marbury and finding us a servicable big man with length. We also need to address our backup 2 or 3 spot because it seems like Doc don’t like to give Bill Walker any PT.
Keep Rondo..
I want that original roster next year..
BTW Celtics Fans, how did that whole Marbury/Moore signing help you guys out??
Im sure next year you can guys can beg for Tinsley and try to lure Scottie Pippen out of retirement..
Or maybe you guys can package together another 8 players and go for Dwade..
Psh..
Rambis is set in LA no dice – I think once Phil steps down, thats Kurt’s gig. As for tonight LA needs to step up, go to Pau early and often. Id go right at Dwight try to get him in early foul trouble. I really dont believe Orlando can shoot as well as they did in game 3. I think thats the best they can play. I see Orlando sneaking out a win tonight setting up a pivitol game 5. If LA can wrestle tonights game away though they almost certainly take the chip. Tonight is a HUGE game.
What I don’t get is all the hype over Jordan Hill? Why would the Mavs want to trade up for someone who’s ceiling looks like Mikki Moore…he even has the hair…LOL
give up rondo a seasoned player with credentials to his name who isnt even anywhere near his peak yet for a international rookie?????/
Boston dont be stupid like the raptors and think international rookies are going to make any impact in the league it just doesnt happen.
matter fact were in the same division, go ahead pull the trigger. PLEASEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEeee we’ll take rondo for half our squad!11
If the Celtics trade anyone, I think it would be Ray Allen more so than Rondo. Ray Allen clearly still has value and they could get a huge contract off the books…
I hope someone asks KG about his “back-to-back guarantee” if that trade does go down.
“No… See… Ummmmmm… What I meant to say… Was… Ummmm…”
Dont forget superstar Shaq next, Diop.
It looks like Ainge is using his position to pump up is future star, in other words, ainge wants rondo to start the workout season now.