Bulls/Celtics goes double-OT; LeBron completes the sweep

A lot of what happened during Bulls/Celtics we’d come to expect: Derrick Rose (23 pts, 11 rebs, 9 asts) and Rajon Rondo (25 pts, 11 rebs, 11 asts) putting on a duel PG clinic, Ray Allen hitting a clutch three in the final seconds, Tyrus Thomas making a bonehead play that almost cost his team the game, Brian Scalabrine looking like a Tool Academy booster with that headband, and Ben Gordon getting savage buckets even while lugging around 12-pound balls. But the game was decided by a couple things we didn’t expect: Ray missing a key free throw in the fourth quarter, Joakim Noah protecting the rim and owning the glass like KG in drag, and Kirk Hinrich and John Salmons shutting down Paul Pierce for some important stretches … After Gordon (22 pts) put the Bulls up two with a tough running banker over two defenders, Tyrus rebounded a Big Baby miss with 16 seconds left. Although D-Rose walked right up to Tyrus to get the ball before Boston could foul, Tyrus inexplicably looked him off and decided to bring the ball up himself like he was the point guard. The C’s fouled, and of course Tyrus bricked one of the free throws, leaving the door open for Ray (28 pts, 5 threes) to force overtime with a trey that looked almost exactly like the one he hit to win Game 2 … Ray surprisingly missed a FT late in the fourth, but in the last 30 seconds of the first overtime, everybody was bricking freebies. Hinrich blew a chance to tie the game when he split a pair, Pierce (29 pts, 9-24 FG) missed one right after that with a chance to put Boston up three, then Gordon missed one when the Bulls had another chance to tie … Ray finally made two in a row, but Cyborg Gordon dropped a three over Pierce to tie it back up with 4.5 seconds left. (Ominous words by Mike Breen right before BG’s three: “Stephon Marbury is in for defensive purposes.”) One more chance for Boston, and they’ve gotta run a play for Ray or Pierce, right? Nope. Ray wasn’t even involved, basically standing there as a decoy while Rondo missed a jumper at the buzzer … The Bulls opened up the second OT with buckets by Gordon and Salmons, and stayed in command until Pierce resurfaced and got a three-point play to pull the C’s within two with 27 seconds left. Pierce hit another three later to make it a one-point game in between Salmons free throws, but then Salmon blocked his attempt at a game-tying three at the buzzer … On paper, Hinrich (18 pts, 3 stls) guarding Pierce is an L for Chicago, but he did his thing yesterday. For a lot of the fourth quarter and overtime, Pierce was invisible, and when he did have the ball he was turning it over. And Salmons’ last block was a fantastic play, using his left hand and getting all-ball on a play where superstars often get the benefit of the whistle. But Pierce couldn’t even complain after that one … Was it just us or did every time ABC cut to Cavs/Pistosn on the split-screen, Will Bynum was looking like Hot Sauce trying to carve up Cleveland’s D? … The Pistons led after one quarter and were still within striking distance at halftime, but they couldn’t generate enough offense for a comeback; the second half was more coronation than contest. LeBron put up 36 points, 13 boards and eight dimes, getting “M-V-P” chants in The Palace, where you also heard “Let’s Go Cavs!” chants during the fourth quarter … Is Chris Webber really referring to the Pistons as “we” when he played for them for like five minutes and has his jersey retired in Sacramento? … Mo Williams (24 pts) named his Fave 5 clutch shooters: Ray Allen, Paul Pierce, himself, Michael Jordan and The Microwave. But when ABC listed the shooters on-screen, they had it “Dennis ‘The Microwave’ Johnson.” Nice work … You could say it was a bold move by Stan Van Gundy to give Hedo Turkoglu the rock with 14 seconds left and Magic/Sixers tied up. Hedo had been overall terrible in the first three games of the series, and a loss would put Orlando down 3-1. But really, who else would SVG go to in that situation? Even though he didn’t need a three, Hedo lined up a triple and drilled it in Thad Young‘s eye with less than a second to go for the game-winner … Not only did Hedo bring back the jersey pop, which we feel like we haven’t seen in a minute, he actually acted like he was happy to hit a game-winner. From Andre Iguodala to Ben Gordon, it’s like everybody’s been going with the mean-mug or the blank stare after a big-time shot lately … It’s almost been quiet underneath all the last-second game-winners, but Dwight Howard is having his best postseason by far. He put up 18 points and 18 boards last night, against a good defender in Sam Dalembert who’s only job in life right now is to NOT get destroyed by Dwight … All the attention being paid to Houston’s superstars (T-Mac, Yao, Stevie Franchise back in the day) not being able to get past the first round, and they’re almost there now thanks to the role players. Guys like Shane Battier, Luis Scola, Von Wafer and Chuck Hayes were making the crucial plays last night as the Rockets edged the Blazers, 89-88, going up 3-1 as the series heads back to Portland … Two times Houston took the lead midway through the fourth quarter on a Battier three, and when the Blazers had a chance to tie with 10 seconds left, Hayes stepped in and drew a charge on Brandon Roy (31 pts). Aaron Brooks hit some free throws to extend the lead, and despite a Rudy Fernandez three with two seconds left, the Blazers just ran out of time … Funniest moment of the day: Ron Artest muscling in a layup over B-Roy, then not just flexing, but going overboard with the Hulk Hogan posing act. We almost expected Ron-Ron to start cupping his ear to hear it from the crowd and break out a bandana … We’re out like the Pistons …
rondo is now averaging a triple-double with 3.5 steals and 50/40 shooting for the whole series…really didn’t see that coming..and gordon is just fun to watch at end of games, just unconscious…great series, really hope it goes the distance.
TMAC has to be gone at this point
You guys is late…
I’m not a fan of Ben Gordon. He hit ridiculous shots last night, but he could have lost the game by himself with some ill-advised shots. He should just stay on the perimeter and let others penetrate. I liked the intensity of the bulls though. Great game.
will bynums just as good as stuckey….
detroit is a mess, sheed NEEDS to retire, you see how he defended bron on that one hand jam…nice work
bron=mvp for the next decade
howard = uncontestd rebound monster
Ron should invest in one of those Hulkamania tear-away t-shirts, but as a jersey. Also, Ron kinda fits in with that whole Hulk Hogan-OJ story a couple of weeks ago.
I said it before, I’ll say it again – THE CELTICS-BULLS SERIES IS DA SH#&!
I was SO hype. I caught the last several minutes of the 4th and the 2 OTS. WHOA!
ROSE VS RONDO. RAY VS BEN.
All those Bulls draft picks gettin’ BUSY. Besides the Sacramento cast-aways, the other 5 ballers were high profile draft picks, well except for Deng. Kirk was MANNIN’ up on D. Gotta love it!
RONDO…BANOODLES!!!! HE. IZ. BALLING. Pronounced the “g.”
RAY’S HEART PUMPS ICE WATER.
ROSE got that LAY UP thang almost damn pat, huh?
GORDON – INAPPROPRIATE IN THE MOST APPROPRIATE WAY! He was like Wendy’s dollar menu on an empty stomach with only 2 bucks to your name::
HE was CLUTCH!!
It’s funny how JOHNNY really does NOT look for anyone else. But he had a nice lay up that ended up being that 4 point cushion they only got smaller by 1. Plus he sealed the deal with the block at the end.
Good stuff happened yesterday…AMAZING MOMENTS GALORE in that game. It’s like, it didn’t matter that this Bulls team was led by a rook and the other team is the defending champs…it just doesn’t matter.
The Bulls have absolutely NO POISE. But that hit shots. That’s KRAY ZAY. Young team on the move…think they’re learning? Boston’s bench gotta step up if they’re gonna beat Chicago’s 7 MAN RO.
AWWW MAN, Maybe next year Portland. Maybe you can pull off the impossible. But you know, they seem SLIGHTLY better than you.
HUBIE’s high on the CAVS’ BACKCOURT. See, I aint the only one.
You know how you felt about RICKY on Boyz in da Hood? When he got popped, you was like, “Nahhhhhh. I aint want him to go out like that!. That’s corny.” That’s exactly how I felt about DETROIT. Prince, Sheed, Rip…wow. Was Cavs D that smothering? I just didn’t see it.
Their bigs don’t scare no one but they seem to really get the dirty work done, the hustle plays, the charges, the ball movement, the box outs. And on top that, they may not be monsters in the paint but they have some sophistication in their game – Andy, Z, Joe – in particuar. All the other stuff involves Ben with this group. Maybe that’s what it is.
Aww man and my SIXERS. What can I say? Y’all had a really hard time scoring on that European bruiser/thug/ruffian type bol they got. Y’all should be givin’ him buckets.
Quick question though : why did the MAGIC take 3 GAMES AND 2 QUARTERS to realize maybe HEDO AND RASHARD should take it to the cup since they’re takin’ away thier 3-PT LIVELIHOOD? I know they wasn’t sittin’ in the locker room listenin’ to BARKLEY. Somebody musta told ’em. Does this fall on SVG?
I know what it is. COCKINESS. They was like, MAN we the 3rd seed, we aint gotta worry about this 6th seed Sixers squad of saps. And didn’t adjust until just now. Hey, the series is tied 2-2 now…I guess they figured out at the right time.
By the way, it’s funny, nobody mentions how DWIGHT is NO GOOD to you outside of the paint.
Yes, he’s a BEAST. Don’t get me wrong, but…
He can’t advance it in the paint for NUFFIN! LOL. Sixers are lanky and all but they aint brick wall or nothing. LOL. That’s crazy. And if they can’t get the rock to him when he down low…not fun to watch if their j’s aint droppin’.
That’s why they aint gettin’ respect. Sorry Magic fans, outside of Dwight, y’all SOFT. On offense, that is.
They got the W though, that’s what’s up.
“Ron Artest muscling in a layup over B-Roy, then not just flexing, but going overboard with the Hulk Hogan act. We almost expected Ron-Ron to start cupping his ear to hear it from the crowd and break out a bandana”
LOL… funny as hell… motown really dissappoints big time, monumental epic fail…
and the bulls / celtics series gotta be the best series in the last couple of years… ben gordon’s crotch thing made sam cassell’s dance look like general patronage material…
we’re out like vinnie’s nickname
You guys were right about Tyrus I’ve never seen such a schizo player in my life one day he’s playing like a # 2 overall pick the next game he’s playing like a d leaguer.
BG grabbing his Cojones was classic and was just good to see some emotion from him and the other bulls. The Philly Orlando series is a lot better than I anticpated I can’t say the same for Houston and Portland. And if Houston does advance without TMAC does that tarnish his legacy any?
wtf is with the list of top 5 clutch shooters??? mo must be on pcp…
Im so pissed I missed the Bulls game due to a relapse! I paid 5000 dollars for league pass and I cant watch the game!!! WTF!!! The whole Tyrus Thomas thing must be the funniest sht ever!
How about Miller trying to knock out Big Baby! You know he was going to swing on fatty, but thought twice about in mid-swing, thats playoff ball ladies!
saying dalembert is a “good defender” is a little like saying AI is a good defender. sure he gets blocks like AI gets steals, but dwight howard can just pretend like he’s not even there.
like i’ve said all week, the magic might win this series, but they do not play nearly up to their potential. hedo’s last shot was one of those “no no no no.. yes!” type shots that was probably the worst look the magic could have gotten in that situation. I understand why the magic don’t trust Howard late in games (cause of his poor free throw shooting) but if he ever gets that up past 70%… wow, forget about it.
still, no reason why he shouldn’t be dominating the sixers, but the magic just don’t play inside-out as much as they should and as efficiently as they could…
Houston Up!
Proud of the team. With this squad it has to be an everyone involved type deal, cause there is no guy that is the “go to” like that. You would think Yao, but he doesn’t have the demeanor or muscle to get position many times late and it ends in a drive and dish type situation.
Anyway squad gutted out two close ones. I don’t know what people are expecting in this series saying it’s not good. Perhaps it’s cause Houston is up 3-1 but still the games have been close except the first and really can go either way till the buzzer.
Gotta go try to take it in their house.
As far as T-Mac. Haters are on their jobs and that is good to see. People acting like T-Mac has been healthy with a squad like this. Even the Houston team says they are totally different than what T ever had to play with. He ain’t had no Ron to lock dudes up, Yao been hurt or not really showing up like he is in different degrees.
It ain’t that T-Mac is a hinder to the team or keeps them down or keeps them from being better. It’s that an “unhealthy” T-Mac without are the parts in place fails to deliver as many of us would like.
I appreciate what dude has done and how hard he has tried, in spite of so many different things on and off the court. So even if they make it to the 2nd round, and all haters say the “See I told you” and “T-Mac is crap” and whatever.
I see dude on the bench congratulation other players and he is still part of the team. So he may not make it on the court but he still made it (provided they go). Either way it’s a victory for him and the team. Perhaps not the way he wants it but GOD works in mysterious was and it’s better to make it in some way, shape or form than not at all.
The hating can continue now.
Thanks.
Orlando won! We played great, defended well, we did…. you know what, SCRATCH THAT. Orlando is a fucking MESS right now! Can’t hold on to a lead, can’t defend the fucking paint, too many turnovers… DAAAAAMMMMNN. We’re playing like shit right now. It’s not fucking fun. Props to Hedo for finally showing up, but we shouldn’t have been in that late game situation in the first place. We were fucking up by ten in the 4th. Everyone but Dwight is playing like Austin Burton’s favorite players: no heart, can’t defend, and awful.
PS: Rockets are up 3-1. TMac is not playing. They are on the verge of reaching the 2nd round. Tmac is not playing. YALL STILL GONNA RIDE TMAC’s BALLS, DIME??????
“Mo Williams (24 pts) named his Fave 5 clutch shooters: Ray Allen, Paul Pierce, himself, Michael Jordan and The Microwave. But when ABC listed the shooters on-screen, they had it “Dennis ‘The Microwave’ Johnson”…
somebody better have been fired for that grievous error. Vinnie Johnson deserves more props than this.
miller was swinging wildly with his eyes closed, tryin to retalaite to big baby..
i was watching celtics and bulls, and i thought will ferrell from semi-pro is on the court, turns out it was brian scalabrine…
And btw, no question about Ray, MJ as shooters. I’m a PP fan but iffy on that choice and what about Kobe as a finisher, or even Horry in his days?
And who the hell is Mo Williams anyways? last time i checked he aint no LBJ to like himself that much.
Gotta love the playoffs!
ben gordon deserves to get paid
“Joakim Noah protecting the rim and owning the glass like KG in drag”…. LOL!!!!!
Celts/Bulls Series is Hyyypppe!!! The front office in Chi town is looking sill right nowgiving Luol Deng all that money not Gordon… He will get paid!!
The officiating in the POR/HOU Gm 4 was terrible!!! Portland was gettin no calls,, B-Roy was getting mugged everytime I looked but Houston gutted out that win, for that I give them props!
Anybody in the league deserves to like himself as much as Mo does.Cleveland got the D the fuck outta here like they suppose to.My fucking Sixers choked.Orlando is soft though.They are Dwight Howard,Lee okay,and the rest are a bunch of pussies.Portland looking ready to go home but fucking with Houston i gotta see them get that 1 win.But since T-Back aint playing its probably a rap.T-Mac could go join Bron next year and they would get eliminated in the first round.I cant wait for the Spurs to get that ass handed to them.not because I hate they team because they were exciting to me,just because even though Timmy still a top player,he fell off A LITTLE and that little bit is why they stink now.Blame it on all that other shit if u want,but that is why they will never be the same team they were.And it will prove he was the ONLY reason for celebrations in the Alamo.Dirk teams got yall number and it aint because of Manu because Dirk teams had yall number back when Devin Harris was still running around embarassing tony Parker.Beantown and the Chi is doing it big. Im rocking with my next favorite PG D-Rose to come through.
Ben Gordon’s earning his paycheck right now… any chance he’s a Cav next year? Where else could he go?
Mama said Knock you out!
how old is mo williams?
his fave five doesn’t include: jerry west, larry bird or reggie miller?
but he has two current celtics on his list?
and always shameful to put yourself on any top 5 list….
still like Mo. but c’mon homie…
Craig Sager should have saved that suit for a Mavericks home game – that shit was straight off the tv show Dallas
T-Mac is gettin’ his Al B. Sure look together pretty nicely in his down time
Amazing how Adelman concentrates with that blond with the D’s sittin’ two seats down
…unless he’s hit it already…..
Artest needs a ballboy devoted to takin’ the lint out of his fro
Steve Blake also needs Rogaine for Beards, joining his boy B-Roy
Lakers close-out tonight – can the Hornuts even it up with the Nuggets?
…and FED, forget the Pistons, you need to wash that Swine Flu off ya’ bruh
lmao..no1 likes lebron more than himself. to the person who said mvp=lebron for the next decade after he swept the pistons hahah. i dont care if he gets everyone cuz he will NEVER have a championship unless the refs giftwrap one to him like they did wade. I’m never watching a finals if it’s won at the freethrow line.
Webber meant “we” as in everyone in that group that thinks their game is still fresh years after the expiration date…
Pistons’ false swagger was laughable…People think the past makes your present failures forgivable, but it doesn’t…
I am a big Dumars fan, so Next year and the year after it will be a much better product on the floor…
That Dude:
Brian Scals = Will Ferrell in Semi Pro
Hilarious…That is dead on…
Tony Dileo is coaching circles around Stan Van Gundy. Of course it didn’t matter because someone told Hedo the playoffs started
Orlando’s a VASTLY different team without JAMEER.
Jameer be breakin’ cats down wayyyyyyyyyyyyyy better than SKIP. And SKIP used to do KRAZY STUFF ALL THE TIME.
Age is a muthaf…
In crunch time when Jameer was leading the battle – Orlando was just a bunch of SQUIRRELS livin’ in JAMEER’S WORLD, coached by a borderline NUT.
c webb is from Michigan. I think that’s why he calls them we he’s just proud of his hometown team.
the bulls look like they ALL hate management. none of them (except noah) seem to enjoy playing there. they play hard and decently well, but they all look like they have issues with the organization. Hard to explain, but they look like they have issues, but by watching them play you can tell it’s not with each other.
@ thats whats up
I thought Tmac was lookin more like a skinnier Suge Knight yesterday..
And bigups to GEE for being a SMART fan.. no way someone should think Tmac would actually “Hinder” that team.. his wild shots are way better than Artest’s wild shots.. And to top it off Tmac is a closer.. This squad is much different from any team Tmac has had.. Shit Brooks just emerged and is lightyears ahead of Alston so their goes a better PG off top.. Scola (a FUCKING steal) is a hard nosed PF who has championship experience and even Yao is showing some toughness this year.. not disappearing like he did against Dallas & Utah a couple of years ago.. so please TMaC haters.. give the man one more healthy year before you judge the mans WHOLE career..
Or shit we will take him in LA..
ron arteswt posing like that was the play of the day for me haha priceless