Bulls/Celtics goes double-OT; LeBron completes the sweep

A lot of what happened during Bulls/Celtics we’d come to expect: Derrick Rose (23 pts, 11 rebs, 9 asts) and Rajon Rondo (25 pts, 11 rebs, 11 asts) putting on a duel PG clinic, Ray Allen hitting a clutch three in the final seconds, Tyrus Thomas making a bonehead play that almost cost his team the game, Brian Scalabrine looking like a Tool Academy booster with that headband, and Ben Gordon getting savage buckets even while lugging around 12-pound balls. But the game was decided by a couple things we didn’t expect: Ray missing a key free throw in the fourth quarter, Joakim Noah protecting the rim and owning the glass like KG in drag, and Kirk Hinrich and John Salmons shutting down Paul Pierce for some important stretches … After Gordon (22 pts) put the Bulls up two with a tough running banker over two defenders, Tyrus rebounded a Big Baby miss with 16 seconds left. Although D-Rose walked right up to Tyrus to get the ball before Boston could foul, Tyrus inexplicably looked him off and decided to bring the ball up himself like he was the point guard. The C’s fouled, and of course Tyrus bricked one of the free throws, leaving the door open for Ray (28 pts, 5 threes) to force overtime with a trey that looked almost exactly like the one he hit to win Game 2 … Ray surprisingly missed a FT late in the fourth, but in the last 30 seconds of the first overtime, everybody was bricking freebies. Hinrich blew a chance to tie the game when he split a pair, Pierce (29 pts, 9-24 FG) missed one right after that with a chance to put Boston up three, then Gordon missed one when the Bulls had another chance to tie … Ray finally made two in a row, but Cyborg Gordon dropped a three over Pierce to tie it back up with 4.5 seconds left. (Ominous words by Mike Breen right before BG’s three: “Stephon Marbury is in for defensive purposes.”) One more chance for Boston, and they’ve gotta run a play for Ray or Pierce, right? Nope. Ray wasn’t even involved, basically standing there as a decoy while Rondo missed a jumper at the buzzer … The Bulls opened up the second OT with buckets by Gordon and Salmons, and stayed in command until Pierce resurfaced and got a three-point play to pull the C’s within two with 27 seconds left. Pierce hit another three later to make it a one-point game in between Salmons free throws, but then Salmon blocked his attempt at a game-tying three at the buzzer … On paper, Hinrich (18 pts, 3 stls) guarding Pierce is an L for Chicago, but he did his thing yesterday. For a lot of the fourth quarter and overtime, Pierce was invisible, and when he did have the ball he was turning it over. And Salmons’ last block was a fantastic play, using his left hand and getting all-ball on a play where superstars often get the benefit of the whistle. But Pierce couldn’t even complain after that one … Was it just us or did every time ABC cut to Cavs/Pistosn on the split-screen, Will Bynum was looking like Hot Sauce trying to carve up Cleveland’s D? … The Pistons led after one quarter and were still within striking distance at halftime, but they couldn’t generate enough offense for a comeback; the second half was more coronation than contest. LeBron put up 36 points, 13 boards and eight dimes, getting “M-V-P” chants in The Palace, where you also heard “Let’s Go Cavs!” chants during the fourth quarter … Is Chris Webber really referring to the Pistons as “we” when he played for them for like five minutes and has his jersey retired in Sacramento? … Mo Williams (24 pts) named his Fave 5 clutch shooters: Ray Allen, Paul Pierce, himself, Michael Jordan and The Microwave. But when ABC listed the shooters on-screen, they had it “Dennis ‘The Microwave’ Johnson.” Nice work … You could say it was a bold move by Stan Van Gundy to give Hedo Turkoglu the rock with 14 seconds left and Magic/Sixers tied up. Hedo had been overall terrible in the first three games of the series, and a loss would put Orlando down 3-1. But really, who else would SVG go to in that situation? Even though he didn’t need a three, Hedo lined up a triple and drilled it in Thad Young‘s eye with less than a second to go for the game-winner … Not only did Hedo bring back the jersey pop, which we feel like we haven’t seen in a minute, he actually acted like he was happy to hit a game-winner. From Andre Iguodala to Ben Gordon, it’s like everybody’s been going with the mean-mug or the blank stare after a big-time shot lately … It’s almost been quiet underneath all the last-second game-winners, but Dwight Howard is having his best postseason by far. He put up 18 points and 18 boards last night, against a good defender in Sam Dalembert who’s only job in life right now is to NOT get destroyed by Dwight … All the attention being paid to Houston’s superstars (T-Mac, Yao, Stevie Franchise back in the day) not being able to get past the first round, and they’re almost there now thanks to the role players. Guys like Shane Battier, Luis Scola, Von Wafer and Chuck Hayes were making the crucial plays last night as the Rockets edged the Blazers, 89-88, going up 3-1 as the series heads back to Portland … Two times Houston took the lead midway through the fourth quarter on a Battier three, and when the Blazers had a chance to tie with 10 seconds left, Hayes stepped in and drew a charge on Brandon Roy (31 pts). Aaron Brooks hit some free throws to extend the lead, and despite a Rudy Fernandez three with two seconds left, the Blazers just ran out of time … Funniest moment of the day: Ron Artest muscling in a layup over B-Roy, then not just flexing, but going overboard with the Hulk Hogan posing act. We almost expected Ron-Ron to start cupping his ear to hear it from the crowd and break out a bandana … We’re out like the Pistons …