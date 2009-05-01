Where Joakim Noah happens; (another) Instant NBA Classic

When the TV broadcast is breaking out footage of Suns/Celtics from 1976, and the people you’re watching the game with are starting to cite the Syracuse/UConn six-overtime epic, you know you’re watching a classic NBA playoff game. Celtics/Bulls last night was simply incredible, going three overtimes before the Bulls pulled out the win to force a Game 7 in Boston. (Which, sadly, we can see being a Celtics’ blowout, but we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it.) … In the final minute of the third OT, Ray Allen (51 pts) tied it up with a jumper. A couple possessions later, Paul Pierce had a scoring lane driving to his left, but decided to pass to Scalabrine spotting up in the corner. Joakim Noah (9 pts, 15 rebs) jumped the pass and picked it off, took it by himself coast-to-coast and unloaded a crushing dunk on Pierce, and-one, and Pierce’s sixth foul on top of that. (The photo above was taken right after the dunk.) Noah’s free throw put the Bulls up three, and Doc Rivers of course drew up a brilliant play out of the ensuing timeout to get Eddie House a wide-open jumper to cut the lead to one. It was actually designed for House to get a three, but we’ve seen House do this multiple times this season where he doesn’t pay attention to his feet and ends up with a two when he wanted a three. That would prove to be crucial, because Chicago never trailed or tied again. Even after Kirk Hinrich missed a bunny layup off a great inbounds play by Vinny Del Negro (and a great pass by Lindsay Hunter), Derrick Rose preserved the one-point lead by blocking a Rajon Rondo jumper, and after Rose blew both free throws with 3.2 seconds left (Memphis Tigers in the building), Rondo’s half-court heave didn’t go … Pierce, Big Baby, Perkins and Ben Gordon all fouled out. Gordon was gone in the first overtime — like an hour before the game ended — and surprisingly it didn’t hurt the Bulls that much. John Salmons (35 pts) was getting BG-like buckets in the first two overtimes, Rose (28 pts, 8 rebs, 7 asts) was hitting the jumpers that Boston gave him, and Brad Miller (23 pts, 10 rebs) played all game with the Iron Man scope on after the Celts made him bleed his own blood in Game Five … Best play of the game that didn’t count: After Steph air-balled a two-foot runner, Gordon hit Tyrus Thomas with an alley-oop that Tyrus smashed on Scalabrine’s stupid headband. Even perma-scowl Tyrus couldn’t help but crack a huge smile after that one. The play was whistled dead due to a Celtics loose-ball foul right before the pass, but Tyrus got another monster dunk on the same possession …

At that point the Bulls were up double digits in the fourth, but if you blinked you missed Boston’s comeback. The Celtics took the lead by eight late in the fourth after Pierce (22 pts, 9 rebs) hit back-to-back threes right in front of Chicago’s bench — and let them know about it — but Miller capped off a quick rally with a three and a layup to force the first overtime … Pierce actually had a chance to win it with four seconds left in regulation, and got his usual two-dribble pull-up going to his right, but missed. Why have we seen the equivalent of like eight games in this series and the Bulls still don’t automatically think to make Pierce put the ball on the floor? When was the last time you saw The Truth take it from outside the arc all the way to the rim? Kansas? He ALWAYS goes for the pull-up, usually to the right, and the Bulls were giving it to him every time. They finally got it right at the end of the first overtime, when Salmons forced Pierce left and he and Hinrich challenged the jumper enough to make Pierce try a turnaround that had no chance … At the end of the second OT, Ray hit a three in Hinrich’s eye with 7.6 seconds left that singed his little plastic gauze strip, and with the score tied again, the Bulls ran The Play From Hell that ended with Miller and Pierce fighting for the ball on their knees 35 feet from the basket as the buzzer went off … Oh yeah, Rondo’s line: 8 points, 9 boards, 19 dimes and ZERO turnovers. He also got into a fight with Hinrich that didn’t amount to anything … Magic/Sixers wasn’t so entertaining, unless you’re a huge Marcin Gortat fan or you hate everything associated with Philly. You had to assume the Sixers would roll at home, since they didn’t have Dwight Howard to worry about, but it was almost like Dwight’s absence just confused the Sixers even more … We’ll let DimeMag.com reader and Sixers fan “Kudabeen” explain: “And what do the Sixers do? They embarrass themselves and let their dwindling fan base down. They don’t have to guard the paint, so they decide not to guard the three. There is no shot blocker to fear, so they shoot jumpshots all game. Iguodala proves people right in not even attempting to take over or provide a spark. Lou Williams does nothing again. Magic do whatever they want. It’s one thing to lose in a battle, but to come out flat, get outworked and fold at home is exactly how you end up in the bottom part of the attendance totals. Makes me sick.” …

Gortat (11 pts, 15 rebs, 4 stls) was seriously beasting Sam Dalembert, giving him turnaround jumpers and pretty much treating him like a tourist lost in a dark alley in Poland. Except for air-balling two hook shots, he was putting in work. Even the usually un-funny Rick Kamla had a great line about Gortat: “He’s come into Dalembert’s arena, stolen his lunch, kicked sand in his face, and bullied him all around the court.” … The crowd noticeably turned on the Sixers early in the fourth quarter, when they were down 17 and Iguodala (20 pts, 6 asts, 3 stls) used on iso on Gortat to loft a jumper that barely hit rim. Cue the boos … Towards the end, Dalembert got into a spat with Hedo Turkoglu, where Hedo acted like he really wanted to fight, but did that thing where you crowd the hell out of a guy ’cause you know he can’t punch you from zero inches away. We saw right through that fake swagger, Hedo … TNT wasn’t able to switch to the Rockets game until the third quarter, when Houston was already winning a blowout. Ron Artest led the rout with 27 points, and the last line of his post-game interview before running off to the locker room? “Queensbridge in the building!” … Despite being threatened with the wrath of Kobe by Pimpin’ Craig if he didn’t change his answer, Artest stuck to his statement that Brandon Roy (22 pts) is the toughest guy he’s ever guarded. Ron did bring up a good point (if it’s true); that B-Roy is the only guy to ever score 40 on him … In the first quarter, Yao (17 pts, 10 rebs) had Greg Oden posted up and went into a spin move that ended with Yao tripping over the no-charge line and biting it face-first. With Yao and Oden banging with each other for six games you know SOMEBODY was bound to get hurt, but Yao was OK … We’re out like ‘Dre and ‘Dre …