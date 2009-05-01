Where Joakim Noah happens; (another) Instant NBA Classic

When the TV broadcast is breaking out footage of Suns/Celtics from 1976, and the people you’re watching the game with are starting to cite the Syracuse/UConn six-overtime epic, you know you’re watching a classic NBA playoff game. Celtics/Bulls last night was simply incredible, going three overtimes before the Bulls pulled out the win to force a Game 7 in Boston. (Which, sadly, we can see being a Celtics’ blowout, but we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it.) … In the final minute of the third OT, Ray Allen (51 pts) tied it up with a jumper. A couple possessions later, Paul Pierce had a scoring lane driving to his left, but decided to pass to Scalabrine spotting up in the corner. Joakim Noah (9 pts, 15 rebs) jumped the pass and picked it off, took it by himself coast-to-coast and unloaded a crushing dunk on Pierce, and-one, and Pierce’s sixth foul on top of that. (The photo above was taken right after the dunk.) Noah’s free throw put the Bulls up three, and Doc Rivers of course drew up a brilliant play out of the ensuing timeout to get Eddie House a wide-open jumper to cut the lead to one. It was actually designed for House to get a three, but we’ve seen House do this multiple times this season where he doesn’t pay attention to his feet and ends up with a two when he wanted a three. That would prove to be crucial, because Chicago never trailed or tied again. Even after Kirk Hinrich missed a bunny layup off a great inbounds play by Vinny Del Negro (and a great pass by Lindsay Hunter), Derrick Rose preserved the one-point lead by blocking a Rajon Rondo jumper, and after Rose blew both free throws with 3.2 seconds left (Memphis Tigers in the building), Rondo’s half-court heave didn’t go … Pierce, Big Baby, Perkins and Ben Gordon all fouled out. Gordon was gone in the first overtime — like an hour before the game ended — and surprisingly it didn’t hurt the Bulls that much. John Salmons (35 pts) was getting BG-like buckets in the first two overtimes, Rose (28 pts, 8 rebs, 7 asts) was hitting the jumpers that Boston gave him, and Brad Miller (23 pts, 10 rebs) played all game with the Iron Man scope on after the Celts made him bleed his own blood in Game Five … Best play of the game that didn’t count: After Steph air-balled a two-foot runner, Gordon hit Tyrus Thomas with an alley-oop that Tyrus smashed on Scalabrine’s stupid headband. Even perma-scowl Tyrus couldn’t help but crack a huge smile after that one. The play was whistled dead due to a Celtics loose-ball foul right before the pass, but Tyrus got another monster dunk on the same possession …
At that point the Bulls were up double digits in the fourth, but if you blinked you missed Boston’s comeback. The Celtics took the lead by eight late in the fourth after Pierce (22 pts, 9 rebs) hit back-to-back threes right in front of Chicago’s bench — and let them know about it — but Miller capped off a quick rally with a three and a layup to force the first overtime … Pierce actually had a chance to win it with four seconds left in regulation, and got his usual two-dribble pull-up going to his right, but missed. Why have we seen the equivalent of like eight games in this series and the Bulls still don’t automatically think to make Pierce put the ball on the floor? When was the last time you saw The Truth take it from outside the arc all the way to the rim? Kansas? He ALWAYS goes for the pull-up, usually to the right, and the Bulls were giving it to him every time. They finally got it right at the end of the first overtime, when Salmons forced Pierce left and he and Hinrich challenged the jumper enough to make Pierce try a turnaround that had no chance … At the end of the second OT, Ray hit a three in Hinrich’s eye with 7.6 seconds left that singed his little plastic gauze strip, and with the score tied again, the Bulls ran The Play From Hell that ended with Miller and Pierce fighting for the ball on their knees 35 feet from the basket as the buzzer went off … Oh yeah, Rondo’s line: 8 points, 9 boards, 19 dimes and ZERO turnovers. He also got into a fight with Hinrich that didn’t amount to anything … Magic/Sixers wasn’t so entertaining, unless you’re a huge Marcin Gortat fan or you hate everything associated with Philly. You had to assume the Sixers would roll at home, since they didn’t have Dwight Howard to worry about, but it was almost like Dwight’s absence just confused the Sixers even more … We’ll let DimeMag.com reader and Sixers fan “Kudabeen” explain: “And what do the Sixers do? They embarrass themselves and let their dwindling fan base down. They don’t have to guard the paint, so they decide not to guard the three. There is no shot blocker to fear, so they shoot jumpshots all game. Iguodala proves people right in not even attempting to take over or provide a spark. Lou Williams does nothing again. Magic do whatever they want. It’s one thing to lose in a battle, but to come out flat, get outworked and fold at home is exactly how you end up in the bottom part of the attendance totals. Makes me sick.” …
Gortat (11 pts, 15 rebs, 4 stls) was seriously beasting Sam Dalembert, giving him turnaround jumpers and pretty much treating him like a tourist lost in a dark alley in Poland. Except for air-balling two hook shots, he was putting in work. Even the usually un-funny Rick Kamla had a great line about Gortat: “He’s come into Dalembert’s arena, stolen his lunch, kicked sand in his face, and bullied him all around the court.” … The crowd noticeably turned on the Sixers early in the fourth quarter, when they were down 17 and Iguodala (20 pts, 6 asts, 3 stls) used on iso on Gortat to loft a jumper that barely hit rim. Cue the boos … Towards the end, Dalembert got into a spat with Hedo Turkoglu, where Hedo acted like he really wanted to fight, but did that thing where you crowd the hell out of a guy ’cause you know he can’t punch you from zero inches away. We saw right through that fake swagger, Hedo … TNT wasn’t able to switch to the Rockets game until the third quarter, when Houston was already winning a blowout. Ron Artest led the rout with 27 points, and the last line of his post-game interview before running off to the locker room? “Queensbridge in the building!” … Despite being threatened with the wrath of Kobe by Pimpin’ Craig if he didn’t change his answer, Artest stuck to his statement that Brandon Roy (22 pts) is the toughest guy he’s ever guarded. Ron did bring up a good point (if it’s true); that B-Roy is the only guy to ever score 40 on him … In the first quarter, Yao (17 pts, 10 rebs) had Greg Oden posted up and went into a spin move that ended with Yao tripping over the no-charge line and biting it face-first. With Yao and Oden banging with each other for six games you know SOMEBODY was bound to get hurt, but Yao was OK … We’re out like ‘Dre and ‘Dre …
Congrats to Yao and Artest. Now we can see how good this team can be without that cancer T-Mac hanging around.
Also, sick sick sick game tonight but that doesn’t need to be said.
Wow thanks Dime. Rockets finally win a first round series and all you can do is cap on them? Great job.
best first round series ever.
agreed. best first round series. ever. amazing stuff. that derrick rose block was the absolute key play. and the camera angle they had on the slowmo replay looked amazing in HD. that is the next “where amazing happens”.
oh yeah, sixers are putrid. they stink worse than regurgitated cow dung. i hate them. when does Eagles training camp start?
@ Lanfeas, yeah this might be the best first round series ever. Only when Dikembe upset the Sonics come close to it.
Doesn’t matter if you’re a Bulls or Celts fan, but if you’re a basketball junkie this series blows your mind. I was clapping for all the big shots last night.
Props to Big Baby Davis for all the big shots. And Brad Miller for the 3 ball in regulation.
Everyone is stepping up!!
Ray-Ray went on Playstation Mode and knocked down 3 treys.
couple things
1. no mention of rondo pulling hinrich straight into the scorers table (rondos def. a dirty player but refs never call shit on him)
2. of course theres no mention of rondo putting his hand in the rim when kirk missed that “easy bunny” SLO MO THAT SHIT n it should be a goal tend-
3. all those people who called for rondos head should understand that the bulls just dont play dirty..something that the celtics could learn from—
ROSE IS definitely not clutch at all. how many times at the end of the game do the bulls always go towards someone else. Rose had absolutely horrible defense until his retribution block at the end. If im his coach i would never have him shoot some freethrows to win a game. some people have it..some don’t
Ha! Playboy little fat ass lives with his mom!
I know Rondo is an awesome player but how do you not even try to get Jesus the ball to win the game?
Also, the Polish Hammer laid it down. Against the Celtics, the Magic should play Gortat and Howard together for a few minutes every game just to knock the Celtics around
Kobe is going to put 50 on Artest
MC GRADY OUT THE FIRST ROUND
Polish Hammer has got to be the greatest nickname ever.
I won’t waste my breathe on Rondo’s foul it’s not like they’re gonna suspend him.
Funny how a lot of people jumped on Dimes back when they argued that this was one of the greatest series ever and way better than the hawks celts. Now it seems even silly to even argue such a point
@ knock knock, cmon give rose a break… he’s just a rookie playing in his first play-offs in a TRIPLE OVERTIME game. It’s just straight hating.
Yes he is still turnover prone, somewhat tentative. he looks humble enough to work on these things though.
scalabrine gets more tick than stephon…this i don’t get.
gotta love barkley’s line about the rondo/hinrich altercation:
“that’s just two guys who can’t fight…. lookin at each other”
@ markito-makes sense to me.Believe me ,everytime stephon hits the floor the other team exhales.
Apart from the obvious flagrant by Rondo in the last game,I’m still reeling over how fair these games are being called.i honestly can’t complain about officiating this year.And if its bad,it’s a hammer that swings both ways ya dig.No tacky fouls being called either.
That is one of the reasons I loooove this bulls-celts series.I’m rooting for the bulls but Damnn, ray ray IS the truth.that shot is so fluckin’ money it hurts.Clutch shot after clutch shot.Chi ching,chi ching, chi ching.I got green.i admit it.
rose needs to step it up for real.those scalabrine isos ARE oppotunities you can’t ever pass up.EVER.really EVER!
i want the hawks to get rid of dwade n co. Not hating but I know the next series will be a lot more fun with the hawks in it.u know i’m right.
thanks rockets for exposing tmac and getting rid of portland.gotta love the love ronron got from the fans.they needed that baaad!
lakers in 6 lol.peace
@ playboy
I think it was more of a frustration thing with Rondo. His game was off at parts and him and Hinrich got tangled up on the play, which led to Rondo throwing him against the scorers table.
Oh, and there was a slo-mo replay, were you watching the game? It was clear that Rondo did not goaltend, although I’ll admit it was close.
@ markito
Perk and Big Baby fouled out, and Mikki Moore didnt even play 3 mins. So Scalabrine was actually the first option at the pf and c off the bench. lol. THEY did need some luck after all…
“TheScore” mentioned that the Polish Hammer would make a great pornstar name, lmao.
In my lifetime, Bulls vs Celtics is the greatest playoff series I’ve ever seen, regardless of sport.
If game 7 goes into overtime, I don’t know how I would respond, lol.
PS- GO Bulls!
bulls shoulda won this shit already damn
but theyll get it done in game 7 thats going to go into 14 overtimes. this isnt just the best first round series if the bulls win its going to be one of the greatest (bulls lose then its still denver over seattle). i never watch basketball after the spurs lose but damn this series got me hooked.
@BR
The Rondo goaltend no-call in question should have been a goaltend. It doesn’t look like he touched the ball but I’m pretty sure you can’t touch the rim while the ball is in the cylinder and he most definitely did that even if it didn’t affect the shot. I’m glad that play didn’t end up costing the Bulls the game so it’s really a non-issue but yes it was a goaltend.
Jesus Shuttleworth is the only reason that I don’t completely hate the Celtics. His shot is a thing of beauty. That being said, go Bulls!
Walt Frazier called Ray the baby faced assassin. Thats a perfect way describe him.
Rondo 19 assists 0 TO and 57 minutes ,,, Damn ,,, Today, go Heat !!!!
btw did anybody see the rockets postgame news conference when artest got up to leave and Yao said “aight man see you at the club”
HOUSTON #@$%!()%^ UP!
this bulls/celts series is just off the hook!!! amazing… props to houston for finally makin’ it! props to Gee as well for stickin’ with ’em!
You made me bleed my own blood–hilarious Dodgeball reference.
remember when Kobe picked a fight with reggie miller years back?…I hope he doesn’t get hard with Ron, regardless of what he said…Portland will be back next year.
ron should really think about what he says. he didn’t guard roy the whole time when he scored 40.
AND
[www.youtube.com]
wow to call a person a cancer? WOW that’s just terrible
Lakers in 6 with brown being delegated to the bench again cuz he’s to slow to guard brooks and farmar is fast enough… Andrew Bynum will get destroyed by yao at least two out of those six games. And Kobe will have at least one 5 for 25 game.
Am I the only one who doesn’t feel the boston chicago series. cuz they’re just two flawed teams playing. It’s great shot making… but not great basketball.
I knew the magic were gonna win last night I just knew it and what happened they won. Marcin Gortat is gonna get PAID.
tonight ATL MIA can’t wait
For the record, Kobe scored 40 on Artest in Sacramento on January 4, 2007 (42 to be exact) and Charles Barkley was announcing that game.
who wrote this? katz again? ’cause kobe dropped 40 on artest last year
[www.basketball-reference.com]
there you go ron ron
@Rafa23
shieeeeeeeeeet. triple double at that too
im a laker fan, but i’ve stayed till 5 in morning to watch end of that drama (i live in europe). and i must say, it was unbelievable game. amazing. rondo should be bitch slapped. too bad they stopped kirk before he could get to rondo, at least for one punch.
That’s about 7 OTs in the series for a total of 35 minutes – almost a whole game. So the game on Saturday will like a game 8 or something…
This is for Austin. You asked me this: “What about T-Mac’s game PREVENTED the Rockets/Magic from advancing in the past?”. I gave an answer in the previous post, but I’m taking it here for you to see.
What is wrong with TMac?
His heartless jacking, his lack of drive, his tendency to put the blame on others when they where losing instead of carrying his teammates and take all the blame, his frail leadership skills, his unwillingness to defend, and his lack of heart.
Damn, Austin. That was either TOO easy or that question was just TOO dumb.
PS: First fucking time the Rockets reached the 2nd round in 12 years. THEY WERE WITHOUT TMAC. THEY WERE WITHOUT TMAC. THEY WERE WITHOUT TMAC. THEY WERE WITHOUT TMAC. I repeat. THEY WERE WITHOUT TMAC. And all you fucking ‘apologists’ are still fucking riding his balls. LOL at your delusions and douchebaggery.
Rondo definitely should have been called for goaltending. You can’t grab the rim while the ball is on it. It doesn’t matter if her hit the actual ball or not.
Rondo play as of late just shows how much he wants to win that Stanley Cup…dirty ass player. Between tossing Hinrich into the scorer’s table and thumping Miller in the mouth he’s starting to remind me of basketball-Satan, John Starks.
Most memorable play of the Houston-Portland game: Oden gets the ball under the net, nobody guarding him and blows the dunk.
As the lottery winners, can the Blazers call “do-over” on that draft? Imagine BRoy, Aldridge, Durant in the same starting line….it’s what happens when you ignore the “you can’t teach size” draft rule.
The best part about the Bulls is that they are massively flawed. Miller has the athletic gifts of a toddler, Tyrus is has the mental gifts of a toddler, Rose is an NBA toddler, Deng is on the bench and they can still hang with the Celtics. Regardless of what happens on Saturday the future is bright in Chicago.
i realize you guys are limited for space and all but more then 2-3 lines on the rockets would be a good idea, considering its the 1st time in 12 yrs and the 1st time for yao. anyone have a location on tracy? is he still celebrating getting out of …. oh wait, anyone check for him on suicide watch? how does tracy feel, knowing he could never carry basicly the same team anywhere and yet they move on without him lol. time to move on tracy, maybe you can be a “rent-a-player” after next season (unless the rockets get a trade for him which i doubt). i mean who wouldnt like tracy comming off the bench for the vet minimum on their team lol
Thanks Dime for finally mentioning the fact Vinny keeps letting ole boy get his shot the entire series. Thats the reason their season is over Sat. , unless its there is a master plan to take the right elbow away in game 7 in the 4th quarter, with 2min. left.. Great series and a masterful effort from the entire Bulls squad.
I cant wait until Mon. when we see the greatest matchup thus far in the playoffs! The Black Mamba vs. The Mongoloid ( minus the good looks and great hair. ) Good luck Forrest and get an assistant to do the math for you after Kobe works the shizzle out of you!
Remember children, the Mvp is based on the regular season…
Lakers – Kobe = playoff team
Cleavland – Tron = playoff squad
Miami – Wade = lottery scrubs
D. Wade = MVP
Im out like Ron Artests relaxer… ( thanx Charles )
@ le – The writer of the article did question if Ron’s comment about people scoring 40 on him was true, why are you riding him? Who cares if Rondo goaltended, “the maneuver” shouldn’t miss that lay-up. That picture of Noah at the top of this article is CLASSIC!!! I definitely had a flashback of Florida’s championships when Noah was trotting around the court all pumped up after the game.
@ ranger:
TMac is probably watching his 13-points-in-less-than-one-minute vs the Spurs clip in Youtube to ease the pain. If you can’t carry your team when it matters, just watch the highlights that the little kids love.
And props on saying that he can’t carry his team. TMac’s wife, also known as Austin Burton. told me this: ‘You can say Houston doesn’t need him, because obviously they advanced without him, but to say he was one of the reasons they’d lost in the past, explain that one’.
Losing in the first round for several consecutive years while being the ‘leader’ of a team is reason enough to say that he IS one of the reason they lost in the past. Losing one playoff series, I’ll take that, but NEVER winning a series, DAMN, definitely that is NOT coincidence. If all you TMac apologists take off your fucking fanboy goggles for a minute, you could see the reason for yourselves: TMAC DOESN’T PLAY WITH HEART. HE CANNOT FUCKING LEAD. He doesn’t have it in him. He is too soft. He will find excuses instead of taking it as his own battle. And this fucking attitude hurts his team, and now that he is gone, their game is flowing.
Austin, point fucking explained. See ya.
Can someone please tell me what Tony Allen has over Doc Rivers that keep him getting crunch time minutes in the fourth?!?
QQ tracy stops the ball rotation worse the ron artest, the team passes more and better as a team with him out. it is hard to make the “extra pass” when the 1st guy you pass it to whats to be the hero and do it all himself.
everyone points out his stats go up in the playoffs, yet the team assists go down. you be the judge, team is better when it passes the ball, or team is better with an atempted one man show.
oh and thanks for the slight shot at my spurs there.
WOW WOW WOW WOW WOW WOW WOW WOW WOW WOW WOW WOW WOW WOW
SCREW the other contests last night.
There was only one that mattered.
ROSE
…ROSE blocking RONDO
WHAT was MARBURY AND MIKKI MOORE’S stat line??
That’s a JOKE.
JOHNNY F%^$’N BUCKETS!
Was it me or did it seem like he was trying his BEST to BREAK DOWN PIERCE????
Everytime he caught the rock, he put the ball on the floor. Spin move here. Pull up there. Slash and dash to the rim. Slice and Dice the interior real quick.
It so OBVIOUS he learned a lot of his game from A.I.
AI’s game in a bigger body looks just like the Bull’s small forward.
RAY was MONEY.
DAVIS was MONEY.
Bulls have absolutely NO POISE man! But they keep hittin’ these joints!
BG get a tech then forget he got 5 fouls and fouls Pierce in the 1st OT. Did he NOT get the memo?? It was 2 more to go!
I thought Kirk was gonna knock Rondo da f&^% out!
I woulda.
Rondo had a good game though, mad dimes no to’s…I think the Bulls were in his head though. I mean, he only posted single digit points.
Love that photo of Noah, Dime!! Spot on!
I agree with isotope and rangerjohn, Dime gave more press to Gortat and just a couple lines to the Rockets…