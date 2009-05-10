The Mavs Who Cried Wolf

Antoine Wright, Rick Carlisle and the rest of the Mavericks made NBA history yesterday: Becoming the first player, coach and team to ever argue in a playoff game that they DID commit a foul, not the other way around. In something straight out of The Boy Who Cried Wolf, the Mavs were up two on the Nuggets with six seconds left when Carmelo Anthony got the ball. Instructed by Carlisle to foul ‘Melo on his first move, Wright bumped ‘Melo twice with no whistle before ‘Melo freed himself and stuck a three-pointer with one second left right in front of Dallas’ bench. In a hilarious bit of irony, everybody on the Mavs was then screaming at the refs, swearing Wright had fouled ‘Melo. One Dirk miss later, and the Mavs were down 0-3 in the series … When it was over, Josh Howard grew increasingly pissed at any and everyone around him, having to be restrained by assistant coach Darrell Armstrong. Then Kenyon Martin got involved, and as soon as K-Mart started getting fired up, everyone on the Mavs decided it was time to hit the locker room … Dallas should have had the game in hand well before that. Even though Dirk couldn’t buy a bucket in the last few minutes of the fourth, Jason Terry knocked down a corner three with 30 seconds left to put them up four, screaming “That’s what I do!!” as Denver took a timeout. But instead of trying to get a stop, the Mavs turned around and gave ‘Melo (31 pts, 8 rebs) a free pass to the lane for a quick dunk, Dirk missed another chance at a dagger, and Denver got the ball back to set up the game-winner … Late-game misses aside, Dirk (33 pts, 16 rebs) was lighting the Nuggets up for the most part. For some reason George Karl put Johan Petro on Dirk for the last three possessions of the first half, and Dirk ate him alive: jumper, two free throws, and a three. On the other end, though, Chauncey Billups (32 pts, 11-12 FT) was killing Jason Kidd to even it out … Even more of a foregone conclusion than the Nuggets winning this series is the Lakers now running through the Rockets like week-old Taco Bell. Turns out the injury that hobbled Yao Ming during Game 3 the other night is a hairline foot fracture, meaning Yao is out for the rest of the playoffs. Who even knows what to say about Yao’s durability/luck at this point? We’ll leave it to Shaq‘s Twitter: “Sorry about your foot, yao ming. Dam dam dam.” …

And what else can you say about LeBron right now? He put 47 points, 12 boards and eight assists on the Hawks last night, and when the Cavs were (finally) tested for once in the second half, LBJ stepped it up another notch — along with Atlanta graciously giving the game away — to turn it into another Cleveland blowout … The Hawks trailed 62-50 in the third quarter, but after a timeout, exploded on a 13-0 run to grab the lead, capped by Josh Smith pinning LeBron on the glass and Flip Murray scoring a transition layup for the go-ahead bucket. The teams went shot-for-shot for a while, but with 1:30 left in the quarter and ATL up one, Zaza Pachulia flipped out on the refs after a not-that-close charge/block call and got ejected. LeBron hit the technical free throw, and the Cavs never trailed again. The fourth quarter was basically ‘Bron hitting fadeaways and getting to the line to close it out … LeBron hit five threes, pretty much all of them after the man guarding him went under a screen and left him wide open … Meanwhile, how many times did the Cavs back up off Josh Smith at least five feet to let him have a perimeter jumper? We’d say about 6-7 times. And how often did Josh take the bait and throw up a brick? EVERY SINGLE TIME. At one point in the fourth, after Smith missed another shot that no one except his opponents want him to take, the ATL crowd started booing him … Was Mo Williams trying to throw an alley-oop off the glass to LeBron in garbage time? It looked like Mo was stuck between wanting to make the highlight and the simple play, and ended up missing a layup … Maybe he’s not the best coach, but Mike Woodson‘s goatee is on-point. He’s like the Steve Harvey of facial hair … You really should be following UConn Marcus Williams‘ Twitter. Two of his Tweets from yesterday: (1) Who hairline worse: Memphis Bleek or Lebron?. (2) Shoutouts to the ladies wit dimples on they lowerback! Aye aye aye … We’re out like the Rockets’ chances …