The Mavs Who Cried Wolf

Antoine Wright, Rick Carlisle and the rest of the Mavericks made NBA history yesterday: Becoming the first player, coach and team to ever argue in a playoff game that they DID commit a foul, not the other way around. In something straight out of The Boy Who Cried Wolf, the Mavs were up two on the Nuggets with six seconds left when Carmelo Anthony got the ball. Instructed by Carlisle to foul ‘Melo on his first move, Wright bumped ‘Melo twice with no whistle before ‘Melo freed himself and stuck a three-pointer with one second left right in front of Dallas’ bench. In a hilarious bit of irony, everybody on the Mavs was then screaming at the refs, swearing Wright had fouled ‘Melo. One Dirk miss later, and the Mavs were down 0-3 in the series … When it was over, Josh Howard grew increasingly pissed at any and everyone around him, having to be restrained by assistant coach Darrell Armstrong. Then Kenyon Martin got involved, and as soon as K-Mart started getting fired up, everyone on the Mavs decided it was time to hit the locker room … Dallas should have had the game in hand well before that. Even though Dirk couldn’t buy a bucket in the last few minutes of the fourth, Jason Terry knocked down a corner three with 30 seconds left to put them up four, screaming “That’s what I do!!” as Denver took a timeout. But instead of trying to get a stop, the Mavs turned around and gave ‘Melo (31 pts, 8 rebs) a free pass to the lane for a quick dunk, Dirk missed another chance at a dagger, and Denver got the ball back to set up the game-winner … Late-game misses aside, Dirk (33 pts, 16 rebs) was lighting the Nuggets up for the most part. For some reason George Karl put Johan Petro on Dirk for the last three possessions of the first half, and Dirk ate him alive: jumper, two free throws, and a three. On the other end, though, Chauncey Billups (32 pts, 11-12 FT) was killing Jason Kidd to even it out … Even more of a foregone conclusion than the Nuggets winning this series is the Lakers now running through the Rockets like week-old Taco Bell. Turns out the injury that hobbled Yao Ming during Game 3 the other night is a hairline foot fracture, meaning Yao is out for the rest of the playoffs. Who even knows what to say about Yao’s durability/luck at this point? We’ll leave it to Shaq‘s Twitter: “Sorry about your foot, yao ming. Dam dam dam.” …
And what else can you say about LeBron right now? He put 47 points, 12 boards and eight assists on the Hawks last night, and when the Cavs were (finally) tested for once in the second half, LBJ stepped it up another notch — along with Atlanta graciously giving the game away — to turn it into another Cleveland blowout … The Hawks trailed 62-50 in the third quarter, but after a timeout, exploded on a 13-0 run to grab the lead, capped by Josh Smith pinning LeBron on the glass and Flip Murray scoring a transition layup for the go-ahead bucket. The teams went shot-for-shot for a while, but with 1:30 left in the quarter and ATL up one, Zaza Pachulia flipped out on the refs after a not-that-close charge/block call and got ejected. LeBron hit the technical free throw, and the Cavs never trailed again. The fourth quarter was basically ‘Bron hitting fadeaways and getting to the line to close it out … LeBron hit five threes, pretty much all of them after the man guarding him went under a screen and left him wide open … Meanwhile, how many times did the Cavs back up off Josh Smith at least five feet to let him have a perimeter jumper? We’d say about 6-7 times. And how often did Josh take the bait and throw up a brick? EVERY SINGLE TIME. At one point in the fourth, after Smith missed another shot that no one except his opponents want him to take, the ATL crowd started booing him … Was Mo Williams trying to throw an alley-oop off the glass to LeBron in garbage time? It looked like Mo was stuck between wanting to make the highlight and the simple play, and ended up missing a layup … Maybe he’s not the best coach, but Mike Woodson‘s goatee is on-point. He’s like the Steve Harvey of facial hair … You really should be following UConn Marcus Williams‘ Twitter. Two of his Tweets from yesterday: (1) Who hairline worse: Memphis Bleek or Lebron?. (2) Shoutouts to the ladies wit dimples on they lowerback! Aye aye aye … We’re out like the Rockets’ chances …
LOL
Antoine’s a fool, not only did he try to pull off that weak ass touch foul, but he put his arms in the air as if he didn’t foul him! didn’t help his case, but at least the league’s admitted to the mistake.. too little too late though.
and how many years does yao have left?
i hate the mavs so i dont mind.
really??? kmart??? you sure they didnt leave for another reason???
The NBA actually agreed that the refs should’ve made the call on Wright, but it’s Wright’s own damn fault for not being more clear about his intentions. He only bumped Melo when the ball was loose and then didn’t clearly wrap him up after he turned the corner. He even put his hands up as if he didn’t want the foul. IMO, Wright DID foul Melo, but all this could have prevented if he were a smarter player and fouled with more conviction.
It’s OVAAAAAAAA
@ every idiot that,
thinks a foul was a play called, no, it wasnt. Wrights pussy ass has no defensive skillz and made an impromptu reach in ” foul ” but did throw his hands up to try to avoid being called for a stupid maneuver… His hands were up like the police just spotted him back on F street. Anyways, bottom line boys its playoff basketball and everyone knows the golden NBA playoff rule, ticky tack fouls slide and they NEVER decide games… The proper play was, if the cry baby bitches wanted to foul, they would have ran up to Melo and wrapped his ass up! Thats all! Or did he just beast Wright and jack a three…lmao I have never seen so many cry babies in my life. I just lost total respect for any mav outside of the players that walked away with there head held high. Mark the grown boy Cuban pushed a camera man like a pansy to show his disgust. Mr Glass himself was crying and trying to attack a lil ole ref! Absolutely sickening but well worth the watch…
ANTOINE WRIGHT!!! FREEZE!!!! MOTHERFUCKER!!! You lost the game!!!! lol and got beasted, hate to see him in the cage. Wheres his grappling skillz!?
dude, if you want for a foul to be called, grab da goddamn player for the refs to call the foul. u r leaving it to refs to make a decision if u will commit dat king of sorry-ass bump, 3 out of 10 it will be not called given the situation…
MARCUS WILLIAMS IS THAT DUDE
I really like Dirk but let’s face it, he “couldn’t buy a bucket” in the last few minutes because he took absolutely awful shots. No one can make that weird sideways backwards leaning jumper from 20 feet with consistency.
And the last second play from Mavs was pretty awful too. It was very obvious they were going for Terry and when Denver covered that they had nothing.
How many game winners does Melo have now .. the guys pretty clutch.
@ Jay “foul with more conviction.”Priceless
wonder what ronron thinks of that whole play right there.if it was him he’d probably gotten a flagrant 3,which stu jax would have prescibed for “tickling in a lethal manner ,unbecoming an nba player,in an end game situation, with no regard for human life”
welcome to the nba , where ridiculous happens..
Damn, Melo’s playing with fire.
2003 draft picks elevating their game.
Lebron breezing through the playoffs, getting crazy numbers in the process.
Melo finally playing with heart, draining clutch shots.
Only difference is Lebron is the leader while Melo is the best scorer. (Chauncey is the leader IMO)
It seem like Wright stop playing after he thought he fouled Melo….whatever happen to – dont stop playing till you her the whistle?
I wonder if Melo missed the shot, would he say he was fouled on the play?
Lakers-Nuggets will be the real Finals.
Kobe vs. Lebron could be shaping up, unless the Nuggets keep hitting their shots – so far so good.
Woodson buys month supplies of goatees from “Velcro World” in downtown Atlanta. He applies a fresh patch before each game
The Mavs just don’t have a good team. Rockets just lost their only hope to a fractured foot. Hawks are overmatched and nobody gives a crap about Boston/Orlando
Happy Mother’s Day to all your wives and moms. Pick up the phone NOW and call them if they’re not near you
@ 14:
Nobody cares bout BOS/ORL? Or you just don’t want to watch it no more because your ‘Boston in 5’ prediction aint happening?
Sheesh.
LET’S JUST CONCLUDE RIGHT NOW THAT THIS IS THE WORST OFFICIATED PLAYOFFS/ POST-SEASON EVER. WITH ALL THE WHACK ASS SUSPENSIONS AND REVERSAL (see RON ARTEST)AND SHIT.
FUCK A ZEBRA.
que the annual yao playoff ending injury…ha and people wanna blame tmac for the rockets losin when he has the 4th highest scoring average in the playoffs in nba history and just ignore yao is injured every playoffs cept this one till now.
Melo is clutch when the games close and really doesn’t get the credit he deserves considering hes been like that since day one coming in the league. and like someone else said, if you KNOW your gonna foul, you don’t give the guy a love tap. You go for the ball once and if you miss you wrap the guy up so he doesn’t get a shot off. Its ironic though cuz if melo misses the shot and they call the foul and he still hits the shots, the mavs are sayin “in a late game you don’t call that foul” yadda yadda.
I can’t stand lebron but I give him credit for the way their walkin all over the hawks, Horford not bein 100% plays a big part but their bench is lookin sooo ummm depthless? I still stay orlando takes the cavs out in 7.
Got to feel bad for Dirk. The guy is a warrior.
Amazing talent who always comes to play. Sometimes the shots aren’t falling, but he never makes up excuses or asks to be traded. A great professional.
Same thing for Yao, it’s a shame he’s made of glass.
@ 16:
Yall hyping T-Mac now, but come on, T-Mac NEVER LED HIS TEAM TO THE 2nd ROUND. These Houston team accomplished what that bitchass never did. How can you tell that he would have led them against the Lakers when he never even reached where these Rockets are now?
And yall burning Yao for his injuries? Damn. Weren’t you the same cats who were saying that its not T-Mac’s fault that he wasn’t playing well, it is because his injured back is betraying him? AND ALSO, INJURIES CANNOT BE CONTROLLED BY T-MAC; THEY JUST HAPPEN? Now it is Yao’s fault that he became injured? Fuck that shit.
Meanwhile, how many times did the Cavs back up off Josh Smith at least five feet to let him have a perimeter jumper? We’d say about 6-7 times. And how often did Josh take the bait and throw up a brick? EVERY SINGLE TIME.
—-
Um Josh definitely did make some perimeter jumpers last nigth
What a puss of a foul… He even tried to get out of the way afterwords. I hope my magic come with more heat tonight than that homo Wright.
Here is hoping to the Nuggets over Lakers in seven games…maybe wishful thinking but wortha try.
loving seeing the texas teams go down first the spurs now the mavs and soon the rockets. I don’t dislike the rockets that much Yao is presh
@17, feel bad for dirk? hes good but he can’t close under pressure.
@QQ, I’m not hypin tmac, but his almost 30 ppg for a career in the playoffs hypes it enough. I’m just sayin, people put all houstons blame on him when the fact that yao was never healthy during the playoffs played a big part. And ya, he never led his team to the 2nd round but hes always carried teams of bums to the playoffs and has never been the expected team to win. People talk like hes constantly been the number 1 seed losin to a 8th seed or something. As for the injuries, I’m not ripping yao for gettin injured, injuries are unavoidable. I just pointed it out because Everyone jumps on tmac for always bein injured and ignore that yao is too AND during the biggest games. Tmac misses games but hes usually healthy enough during the playoffs. I’m just sayin, u can’t jump tmac 24/7 and ignore when yao does it. I mean, u really think its sheer chance that in EVERY SPORT, a amazing player stuck carrying a bad team for a long time by himself breaks down faster? Ever heard the sayin “my back is killin me from carryin ya’ll this whole game” Tmac carried teams to the playoffs and was so beat up in the process that he broke down…Now yao is in the same boat. Personally i’m a rockets fan, so I’d prefer yao to be healthy right now. SO ya, i wasn’t bashing yao, i was bashing fans who rip tmac but don’t say shit about yao when hes been just as proned as tmac in the playoffs, if not worse. I mean if you wanna be fair, they both got bones made out of wet paper towel.
@QQ – no one cares about Boston/Orlando cuz the series been boring as fuck and it’s only a matter of time til we see Dwight/Bron in the ECF. Btw, I said Orl in 6 before the series, so don’t bother coming at me like you been doing for everyone else. I’m a diehard Cs fan, but I’m realistic too!
I think Denver can beat LA. Imagine the hype for a Bron/Melob Finals. “Changing of the guard” type matchup. Kobe/Bron (2 best in the world fight it out for who’s #1) would be pretty damn amazing too! Either way, I got Bron wearing the crown in 7.
the funny thing celts, the last time bron and melo played eachother in a championship, melo put 40 on him and got the W in high school. So if they both make the finals expect some clips of that all over espn before the game lol
@ QQ, magic can pose problems 4 cavs no doubt. But if bron shoots decent like 2day game over. Its all about which superstar wants it more.
Good thing 4 melo since billups is leading, he could focus on scoring, his forte.
Gotta feel 4 houston, injuries got them crazy.
@dime, saw cavs haws, j-smoove was making some jumpers from the wing. Even had a bank shot a la duncan. I mean he doesnt have range but cut him sum slack. Theyre getting massacred by the mvp lol.
you souldn’t say anything about tmac. you are a magic fan, of course you hate him. there wont come anything objective from you.
its like asking raptors fans about carter or jews about hitler. it just doesn’t make sense.
Everybody talking bout melo scoring but nobody talking bout his passing n defense. That’s were he has really stepped up. U must not be watching him during timeouts talking to his teammates, telling people were to be on offense n I even been seeing a lil of that on defense just being a leader.
@27
LMAO!!!
IMO Yao, Artest and TMAC are all injury prone players and I would try to restructure my team if I was houston. Tmac next year wil be an expiring contract and probably good trade bait for the 2010/11 free agency race.
The youngins handling they b i.Bron Bron look like he just go wherever and do whatever the fuck it is he wanna do right now.I cant even tell u what he gonna be at 26.Melo did what he do.And now that he got a squad,shutting the haters up in the process.Him and Kobe gonna be a hell of a matchup.Bron looking so good people overlooking Dwight because if he make it u got Dwight Bron Kobe and Melo/Bigshot getting down and dirty for that ring.U cant really beat that.My top 3 in MVP this year with two superstars who running with a bunch of beasty boys.Its going down!T Mac is this eras Penny.He was so good that he got diehard fans and eventhough he still plays and looks nothing like his old self his fans will still believe he got it because he had it but in reality he just collecting checks and that shit long gone.Its over.Penny pT 2.
The NBA, where Tim Donaghy’s disciples happens…
If we get a Cavs/Nuggets NBA Finals, does that mean the LeBron/Melo rivalry is back on? That was supposed to be Magic/Bird when they entered the League until LBJ surpassed Melo.
How about Dayntay’s dunk on Dampier? He also got the best of him during the season.
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
This is the SECOND ROUND of the playoffs, nobody should talk about T-Mac anymore…
QQ still mad that TMac ate up orlando’s cap room LOL I agree with Rafa, ofcourse its going to be a negative statement when QQ talks about mcgrady. also to those saying no one cares about the orlando boston series, better stop saying that, qq is going to be VERy offended
As soon as Ant Wright got out of the timeout, he should have just told the ref that his team had a foul to give, and then he should have told them that he was going to foul Melo when he got the ball to use that foul. As long as it doesn’t LOOK intentional (i.e. go for the damn ball), the refs would have called it as a regular foul, and everyone would be happy. Instead, he left his fate in the hands of the refs, and he ended up paying for it.
the reason I like Dimemag is dumb sh*t like this:
“Even more of a foregone conclusion than the Nuggets winning this series is the Lakers now running through the Rockets like week-old Taco Bell.”
BRILLIANT!
Anybody else peep keyshia cole at the Hawks/Cavs game?
Hey QQ tell me how Glen Davis’ ass tastes……haha sorry man jk but that really sucks………sh*t. i bet on the mavericks yesterday MONEY LINE and LOST cuz of some bullsht 3 pointer, if I had won I woulda bet all in on Orlando Money Line tonight and if I had i would be shitting bricks right now……..damn what an ending..
If the Celts make it to the finals this year, I hope some shoe company makes a “you just got Big Baby’d” commercial. It could have two guys eating fries at a fast-food joint when all of a sudden the fatter, more slovenly of the two smacks the other in the face, grabs a loose handful of fries, and runs out of their while knocking people and turning over chairs and tables.
Aaron Brooks was nasty and the Rockets put a serious hurting on the Lakers tonight. True to my word though (about boycotting this series), I didn’t watch the game but I have caught the highlights obviously. I think my boys can pull this off without Yao, Mcgrady, and Mutombo because the lineup they are flooring now is a lot faster and better (defensively) than it was with Yao in it. That’s no indictement on Yao, it’s just a testament to the fact that Hayes can run the floor and, in most cases, beats Gasol back in transition.
I’m out… like Dime’s wack a** prediction of the Lakers running through the Rockets!
Also, Glenn Davis shoved some 13 year old out of his during his victory celebration. Funny!
Damn i knew we would come out and lay an egg.. we havent been too good on Sundays the past couple of weeks..
ill wait until our game 5 win before i start gettin on the refs.. they let them play desperate.. let us do that shit and Odom, Ariza AND Bynum foul out before the 4th.. Bravetta’s T on Kobe?? dude said 3 words and turned away.. i know they couldnt have been that bad seeing he was bent over the play before.. gotta love the NBA..
And why the fuck is Rondo all of a sudden getting away with murder.. dude gets away with at least one bullshit play every single game now.. cant stand the Celtics..
Disgusted.
How could the Lakers play like that!Decided to play Halo after the third quarter.Fluck this series.Would give mad love to the rx if they won.They show up for every game.you can’t knock that.
Much as i hate these boston celtics i ain’t mad at them.And big baby’s offseason work on that j is commendable.You see the results.honestly his j’s more legit than odom’s.never thought i’s say those words.
it’s official.Bron runs the L.because for the life of me i can’t picture him letting the cavs waltz into any game.they’d be playing the muppets and he’d still want to put em on espn highlights.real talk.
@ 26:
My statement goes like this:
I meant ‘@ 15’. That was for ‘thats whats up’.
And even if it read ‘@ 14’, why you bitchin??? Poster number 14 is E$, not you. So why u bitchin?
Big Baby came through with the 2 crucial bucket last night. If it wasn’t for him we would be down 3-1 going into Boston tomorrow night. Watching all these close game is probably not good for Danny Ainge. Pierce is going to have to find some way to keep out of foul trouble. He was on a roll until he picked up his 5th and had to sit most of the 4th. I think this series will go 7 and I am happy that the final game will be played in Boston.
Listening to the post game show with the TNT crew, Kenny made a good point about ATL/Cavs series. The Jet said it seem like the Hawks are sitting around admiring Lebron to much instead of being more physical with him. It is a shame that Lebron is shooting 60% for the series and Hawks is not being more aggressive with him. The Hawks played with more passion/hate versus Boston last year. The only person who seems like they hate the Cavs somewhat is Zaza. It is time for Woodson to go and maybe Atlanta can get someone who can actually coach basketball.
