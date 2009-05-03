Celtics survive Game 7, advance; Round Two starts today

After all that had happened in the first six games, you have to imagine even Boston fans would’ve liked to see a more thrilling Game Seven between the Celtics and Bulls. It’s not that the game wasn’t competitive — Kirk Hinrich and Ben Gordon sparked a late second-half comeback and kept Chicago within a possession or two for most of the fourth quarter — but it was like the C’s were Lennox Lewis, keeping the young challenger at bay with a series of long jabs and the occasional big right hand … Boston gained control during a 29-6 run in the second quarter, taking the lead on a typical Eddie House sequence: House started a fast break looking like the terrible ball-handler/playmaker he is, threw a pass in traffic intended for Rajon Rondo that was almost a turnover, but the ball ricocheted back to House, who caught it in stride and nailed a three. A couple plays later House (16 pts, 4-4 3PA, 3 stls) hit another trey, and Boston went into the locker room up by 14 … Play of the day was Derrick Rose‘s block on Brian Scalabrine. It wasn’t even fair; Veal thinking he had a breakaway dunk and Rose lining him up before catching him right at the rim. It was like a National Geographic Channel documentary on a lion hunting a domestic dog. David Aldridge really should have asked Scalabrine about it during his halftime interview (apparently DA’s first eight choices escaped his grasp), but no dice … Hinrich (16 pts, 4 stls) hit a couple jumpers to get the Bulls within four early in the fourth, then had a trey rattle in-and-out. House hit a three to give Boston some cushion, but then he got a tech right after for taunting the Bulls bench, jawing with Lindsey Hunter … The Bulls then got to within three with 5:30 left, but Gordon (33 pts, 15-15 FT) insanely pulled up for a triple in transition and airballed out of bounds. Doug Collins‘ call for “a little more patience” was the understatement of the week. Paul Pierce (20 pts, 9 rebs) and Kendrick Perkins connected on a perfect baseline pick-and-roll the next trip, and the Bulls never got any closer thanks to some costly turnovers, missed shots and, and the Celtics hitting their free throws in the bonus … Chicago was still breathing in the final minute when Gordon blew past House and missed a runner he usually makes. House acted like he actually did something to stop the bucket (maybe House yelled at BG on the release like he does when he’s on the bench), never mind the fact that a lot of Gordon’s points were dropped on House’s neck … The Bulls’ last chance ended with 42 seconds left, down five, when they didn’t want to foul House on an inbounds and he found Ray Allen (23 pts) leaking out behind the defense for an and-one … The hell was that dance Big Baby did when he got an and-one in the third quarter? It was a cross between Merton Hanks‘ chicken dance and Mateen Cleaves‘ cheese-tastic little step at the end of the 2000 national championship game …

Not much in the way of fights or fireworks, either. Brad Miller and Perkins (14 pts, 13 rebs) got tied up one time and drew double techs, but that was more significant for the fact that Perk tweaked his problematic shoulder again. Another time Joakim Noah grabbed Rondo on a drive and kind of tackled him, but that didn’t really go anywhere beyond Noah and Big Baby yapping at each other … Most awkward moment if you were watching the game with your parents: The announcers were hyping a Major League Baseball broadcast while the camera focused on some dude in the crowd who looked like he might have been one of the Red Sox players or something. The guy was talking to somebody off-camera and looking generally d-baggish, then suddenly a blonde head pops up from near his lap … We had a Gabe Pruitt sighting. It was during one of the Celtics “NBA Cares” commercials, but still … After what seems like a month, the first round of the playoffs will finally be over today with Game Seven of Heat/Hawks. D-Wade‘s 41-point effort the other night gave Miami the momentum, but the Hawks have another level of confidence at home. Maybe we’ll get a close game this time, because everything so far has been a rout one way or the other … After that, Nuggets/Mavs gets underway with Game One. What does George Karl have planned for Dirk Nowitzki? He was able to stick K-Mart on David West in the first round and let Kenyon take West out by himself, but Dirk’s got a lot more weapons in the arsenal for Kenyon to deal with alone. Who do you got in that series? … We’re out like Da Bulls …