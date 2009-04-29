Paul Pierce’s turn to take over

The best series of the first round just keeps getting better. After missing that huge free throw in Game 1, then getting locked up in some crunch-time moments of Game 4, Paul Pierce took over last night’s Game 5 and made it his own. After Ray Allen fouled out late in the fourth, it was on Pierce to prevent the Celtics from going down 3-2 in their own gym. After Ben Gordon and his sore hamstring (tell him that) gave Chicago the lead with a tough leaner over Stephon Marbury with 20 seconds left, Pierce (26 pts, 7 rebs) came back on the other end with a pull-up J over Derrick Rose to force overtime. The C’s were up three with 30 seconds left in OT when Gordon (26 pts, 6-21 FG) drew a three-shot foul on Tony Allen (somewhere Chauncey Billups was laughing) and tied it up … So if you’re Vinny Del Negro and you know Boston has one possession to go for the win, what’s your defensive strategy? Would you let Pierce work on John Salmons 1-on-1 without running a double team at him? Eddie House, Rajon Rondo (28 pts, 8 rebs, 11 asts), Tony Allen and Kendrick Perkins (16 pts, 19 rebs, 7 blks) were the other four options on the court; if Pierce’s hands had started melting mid-play he’d still have his mind locked on taking that shot, but you have to take your chances and try to get him to pass it up and make somebody else beat you. Del Negro didn’t send the double, though, and Pierce buried a jumper in Salmons’ grill with 3.4 seconds left that proved to be the game-winner … Brad Miller needs more playing time because the Bulls are clearly better whenever he’s on the court, but he just blew it at the end of the game. After Pierce’s shot, Miller took the inbounds and got fouled on his way to the rim. He bricked the first free throw badly, and when he tried to miss the second on purpose, fired it off the backboard without hitting rim. Game over. Maybe Miller was still loopy from the foul, ’cause he did get kinda Dee-Bo‘d … Best celebrity sighting of the whole postseason so far: McLovin in the Boston crowd … Tuesday felt like the end of an era with the Spurs bowing out in the first round for the first time since 2000 and the first time ever with Tim Duncan on the court. (He was hurt in the 2000 playoffs and never played.) And the Spurs didn’t just lose; they got kinda dominated by a team they should have been able to beat … Duncan (30 pts) and Tony Parker (26 pts, 12 asts) did everything again, but 2-on-5 just can’t cut it at this level. All five of Dallas’ starters hit for double figures, led by Dirk‘s 31 points, and Jason Terry added 19 off the bench. With both sides firing on all cylinders right now, it’s looking like we’re gonna get an insanely entertaining Mavs/Nuggets series …
Without the Suns’ fans around, we’ve been way overdue for that one playoff game where everyone ends up spinning conspiracy theories and talking more about the refs than the players. Magic/Sixers Game 5 was that game. As our biggest in-house Sixers fan wrote during: “It’s not enough that the Sixers barely understand the rules of basketball, but they also have to play 5-on-8 tonight so that the NBA can get Dwight Howard into the second round. Howard is throwing people around like it’s WWE Hell in a Cell in the paint with no whistles, while Philly is getting hit with ridiculous ticky-tack nonsense out on the perimeter.” Dwight’s Undertaker style was good for 24 points, 24 boards and four blocks in Orlando’s win, plus he clobbered teammate Courtney Lee with an elbow to the head after almost jumping over Courtney to block a shot, putting Lee out of commission for the game … Sixers coach Tony DiLeo also had issue with what the refs let Dwight get away with. “Dwight Howard had a great game, and he’s a great player, but he just lives in the 3-second lane on offense and defense,” DiLeo said. “I’m just saying he’s standing in the 3-second lane on offense and defense. He’s a great player, and he doesn’t need any advantages.” … And then that got Stan Van Gundy started: “Am I supposed to come up here and talk about the game, or am I supposed to come up here and lobby for the calls I want the next game?” Van Gundy said. “Is that what it’s about now? We’re supposed to lobby for the calls we want the next game? Let’s just play the games.” That’s hilarious coming from a guy who was mentored by Pat Riley, one of the great ref lobbyists of all-time, and also convenient how SVG is all about talking smack to another coach, but he backed off his Shaq-baiting comments real quick a couple months ago … Brandon Roy has his Flu Game, dropping 25 points on the Rockets and getting clutch buckets in the fourth quarter to keep the Blazers alive in the series. All this despite Roy being sick and having to get IV fluids before the game … Is it just us or has Luis Scola grown a lot more hair in the last couple weeks? Dude looks like a lion right now. Scola was torching the Blazers early with his offensive arsenal that is glaringly simple yet effective, finishing with 21 points. Sign in the Portland crowd: “Luis, Take a Shower!” … Tonight’s playoff schedule includes Heat/Hawks and Hornets/Nuggets. Keep and eye on the dynamic between Chris Paul, his teammates, and Byron Scott. The Hornets whole house of cards seems to be on the verge of crashing, with in-fighting perhaps right around the corner … We’re out like the Spurs …
Dwight is the man! 24/24!
1st? no way??
Biggest whiners? Philly. This conspiracy theory crap always comes from some loser team with an inferiority complex. Don’t worry, we’ll be sending the Andres back to the golf course soon.
I guess Manu is good…
no, the Spurs are just bad.
Mason, Bonner and Bowen = 2 for 9 from the field for 6 points.
Disgraceful.
Congratulations Mavericks – good luck with Denver next week.
Bulls still let the game slip away so I need to give the celts props for battling. But with that said Brad Miller has to make the free throw. Even though I probably couldn’t concentrate either after taking a running lariat and getting stitched up. Obviously I’m biased and think it should’ve been a flagrant but I’m curious to see what other people thought of it.
Well, since Rondo is relatively small and Brad Miller is kinda huge, that slap in the face didn’t look as bad as it could have – which would have drawn a flagrant.
It’s like when you’re in high school and you gotta go back to middle school and handle some business for your little brother. You end up getting smacked around by ten little dudes, yet you barely feel anything and you don’t hit the ground.
That inbounds play by Del Negro was fucking genius. Miller just blew it. If that was me (in NBA Live) I would have dunked that and got the foul.
@rick773
definitely should have been a flagrant, no play on the ball whatsoever…Rondo shoulda been gonzo. Dwight’s elbow on Dalembert should been a flagrant too.
The block Dwight had, the one where he clobbered Lee, he kinda lifted himself with his offhand using the glass. Is there a rule against that? I mean having one hand on the glass and then blocking a shot seems like an unfair advantage. Its easier to keep your balance and avoid contact with the offensive player.
Any thoughts?
Yeah if STAT got suspended for stepping his pinky toe on the court after Horry Hip checked Nash into the scoring table Dwight is definetly out for game 6
Boston and Chicago series is the shiznit!!!
that definitely should have been a flagrant…Miller tried to bite Rondo’s hand.
I say next year the magic (if they lose Hedo….maybe even if they keep him) Start Marcin at C and Dwight PF. that is a beast combo and Marciin has looked legit when on the court. That could give them a style of play to win playoff basketball, when things get a little tougher.
well all i can say is congrats to the mavs, nobody thought you could do it but you did. congrats.
spurs have some issues that need adressing and they have some extra time now to work on that. something to consider, this is the most rest tim has gotten in nearly 10 yrs. next year should be interesting. missing manu was a huge part but it was not everything, i mean when was the last time tony took 4 three point shots in 1 game? oh wait he went 2-5 in game 4. and 3-14 in the series. i mean is was averaging .9 per game all season and shooting 51% fg so why would he jump to almost 3 per game? HE WAS TRYING TO HARD TO DO TO MUCH.
the spurs have a lot of decissions to make this off season.
Def a flagrant on Rondo as you could see his hand move to slap Miller in the face. Hopefully there will be some video of that popping up here.
Flagrant on Howard, too. Granted, Dalembert should be called out for trying to charge through the back of Howard, but the elbow was too much. I’m thinking the league might suspend both, especially if they review the entire game (they were going at it!).
I’m glad the Spurs are out…Now just time for LeBron to lose and it’s all Kobe vs Paul P again
Houston Up!
I like Dwight and all but even he knows he should be suspended.
Granted like ^^ said Dalembert was trying to go through his back, still though the quick vicious elbow has to be on hold during the playoffs.
Young mistake. Don’t care how frustrated you are, he has to think.
Philly better take advantage when he sits out.
Spurs were classy. they got overwhelmed.
Nuggs/Mavs should be like that cause they mirror each other. I expect a fight in that one.
Houston has to really bring it Thur. or I fear Portland will be advancing.
Chi/Boston should be best of 13 lol. Great series!
that no-call on Rondo for that flagrant foul was damn near criminal. rondo completely wacked dude in the face. no attempt at the ball.
refs blew that one.
All my homies taking swipes at Dwight: Chill out. You have a point, but it’s not like he wrecked the backboard and smashed it at Dalembert. The game is intense, cats are playing hard, and emotions are flaring. ALL of you who plays ball understand this. Adrenaline is flowing when you’re on the court. Sometimes, you do things you shouldn’t have done because you let the intensity take over. What Dwight did is CLEARLY NOT RIGHT, but I’m sure murdering Dalembert with an elbow on his cranium is NOT what Dwight is trying to do. So chill.
I expect D-Ho to get a fine for now, wouldnt put it pass the NBA office to come thru like jerks.
The Spurs were so thin as has been pointed out. How exactly did they manage to win that many games with this flawed lineup? Thats a testament to how good Pop, Tim and Parker is, but eventually it aint enough when the stakes are higher. Mavs/Nuggets WILL be crazy!! Stakes/Emotions will be high we will probably ejections from Kmart/Anderson or Dampier/Hollins. Billups will lead the Nuggets to the next round further inducing pain into the Piston fan’s collective hearts.
dj I agree but even if they had got the call right I doubt it would have mattered?
With the way Brad Miller shot those free throws would it have been better to him to sit out and let Doc choose who shoots?
The game should have been over, if that dummy wouldn’t have fouled Ben Gordon shooting a three. If the Celtics would have lost after that, you have to think the guys would have put bars of soap in pillow cases and beat the crap out of dude.
So are Dwight’s elbows the new Deke’s? A little passin of the ol torch there?
How many times does Paul Pierce have to burn ya in the middle before you put the double on him and get the ball out his hands and make one of them “I will sit here at the three point line all day because I can’t create a shot” dudes shoot it?
Kinda need to see something other than trying to get to the hole from D. Rose in late game situations. Not saying don’t do it at all, but mix that ish up. Don’t he got a jumper or somethin?
Atl Hoe!
Genius coaching move by Doc Rivers. No layups. Hit him in the face. Because if he can’t take those free throws after getting bloodied and stitched up, Rivers gets to pick who shoots. What a friggin joke.
Miller had a clear path to the basket. Rondo came from behind and did nothing but take a shot at his head. And no foul…c’mon.
@ Poppi Gee you asked the same question Bulls fans have asked millions of times over. As many good calls he makes as a coach he makes bad ones too
excuse me…no flagrant.
If it were Kobe or Lebron getting stitched, Stern would be having an fit.
Big yup Paul Pierce coming from a Lakers fan he was clutch and is the most likeable player on the Celtics side.Bigups
Yea rick773 I kept waiting and waiting thinking…surely they not gonna…OOOOOHHHH!
awesome
Brad Miller was flopping, didn´t you see the fake blood on his mouth? That call was awful.
The only way to be a beast is to play like one. D-Ho Murda Show. Where im from its go hard or go home. If only Sheed played half as hard. Oh well guess since we didn’t go hard we went home.
Also is it me or am I the only one who thinks Bynum should be starting over Stuckey.
BTW Paul Pierce is a snaggle tooth byatch, Ray Ray still looks like a Ninja Turtle (can you say shellshocked) and Rondo looks like a burnt UltraMan (lmao) aka Johnny Socko. Ok I done venting my hatred for the Celtics.
Heres something for yall to get your grown man on with, while at work.
YOUNGFEDS BANGER OF THE DAY: Mark de Clive-Lowe
LOL it’s the return of the Wanksta Youngfed
Yes it was a flagrant and yes I’m biased!lol But the rule is you have to make a play on the ball, and Rondo was nowhere near it. If Miller smashed Rondo in the face like that he’d be suspended. But Del Negro had a lot to do with this loss..how many times in a row does PP have to drill Salmons before you make a switch. Since they were making offense/defense subs anyway, why not throw Ty Thomas on him..Thats who they use to guard Lebron.
man.. i said that a couple of days back.. bynum should be starting.. hes much more of a threat and pound for pound is the best player on detroit..
question is if rondo gave that foul to RUDY FERNANDEZ..it woulda been career-ending. rondo straight clothelined miller which is why he airballed that shot. of course he shoulda made the freethrows but what a dirty play. anyone else see rondos interview where he said he was tryna make a play on the ball? hilarious considering that the ball was 3 feet away and miller is 7ft and was extremely slow going to the rim hence 3 celtics already being there.
Brad Miller must run a 10.0 40 yd dash. I’ve seen icebergs that move faster than him.
I dont’ think it was a flagrant, but something tells me Miller was 50/50 on that layup.
RONDOS KARATE CHOP WAS CRAAAAAAZY. f*** yeah basketball needs sum tae kwon do!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!1
FED: I agree with Bynum starting over Stuckey. But Ive got im pretty sure we then would say “Stuckey needs to be starting”, ‘cos they’re both sparkplugs who are the most effective coming off the bench – just like Ben Gorden.
^^^Yeah your probably right but Bynum seems like more of aa true point.
Im calling absolute BS! The fucking in the lane hacks the entire fourth quarter and OT were utterly apauling*! Then to OJ Miller on the final play was unbelievable! Whats it take to get a F2 staples?!
It’s a shame that the Bulls / Celtics weren’t in the Conference Finals…
If so you know this would be guaranteed to be the best matchup/entertaining series of all time,
as far as the Eastern Conference of course
Spurs just didn’t play playoff basketball (other than Tony and occasionally Timmy). The Mavs elevated their game and played with a ton of energy. I don’t think it’s the end of an era, yet, because T&T are still dominant, but it’ll be the same thing next year if they don’t add some interior defense (shot blockers!).
Y’all are sleeping on the rockets/blazers big time. Last night’s game was off the charts. I might be biased but I think the refs gave this one to the home team. The rockets took the lead when they finally started giving the ball to Yao. When will they learn they can’t live and die by the three, they live and die by Yao. Back to the refs, Roy was held to 9 points in the 1st half but it was like the refs considered that unacceptable and started sending him to the freethrow line. I mean the rockets were over the foul limit with like about 8 minutes left in the 4th. Made me sick!
Ref or no ref, Aldridge had his coming out game in the playoffs last night. Dude was making Landry re-consider shooting himself in the leg.
Me and my buddies were talking after the game and agreed that if a healthy aggressive TMac was playing, no way he let a 7 point deficit that late in the game become a loss.
Rockets need both TMac and Artest next year!
Where’s Ian? :)
If a healthy aggressive TMac is playing, you’ll also see flying elephants and singing trees outside your house because YOU’RE DREAMING.
“After Pierce’s shot, Miller took the inbounds and got fouled on his way to the rim.”
so everybody its officialy acting like RONDO didnt hit miller in the FACE for no reason cause CLEARLY the ball WASNT there
NO SPORT PAGE its talking about a Flagrant foul,its a shame!
if it was miller fouling that way on rondo im pretty shure he’ll be suspended by now
whatever us suns fans don’t believe the conspiracy theories we just believe in the ways we have been screwed i.e dounaghy, luke walton being out of bounds, the list goes on and onnnn. but whatever im just happy the spurs and their old asses got kicked outta the playoffs
If BARGNANI or any other soft ass player would’ve hit Rondo like that he would laid out on the floor for five seconds and gotten the flagrant call FORSHO.. but thats probably why Miller got screwed, he didnt act like a pin up doll and fall on the floor and play possum..
That shit was a flagrant plain and simple.. So what does Perkins have to say about the refs now?? cuz they sure as shit helped them on that one..
i thought the key was being able to make a play on the ball?? before Rondo even jumped i bet he knew he had no shot at that.. Ahhhhhhhh gotta love the Celtics..
Iso my man how u doing? Good luck with game 6.
Good series by the mavs.
Can the manu haters remind me how hes easily replaceable.
How the hell did the spurs end with that high a seed and
No love for pop with coy.
this is an odd year huh? well fuck the spurs….roger mason? fuck roger mason jajajjajajajajajajaj
Quest wheres iverson???
Howard has to be suspended and rondohad to be given a tec