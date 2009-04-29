Paul Pierce’s turn to take over

The best series of the first round just keeps getting better. After missing that huge free throw in Game 1, then getting locked up in some crunch-time moments of Game 4, Paul Pierce took over last night’s Game 5 and made it his own. After Ray Allen fouled out late in the fourth, it was on Pierce to prevent the Celtics from going down 3-2 in their own gym. After Ben Gordon and his sore hamstring (tell him that) gave Chicago the lead with a tough leaner over Stephon Marbury with 20 seconds left, Pierce (26 pts, 7 rebs) came back on the other end with a pull-up J over Derrick Rose to force overtime. The C’s were up three with 30 seconds left in OT when Gordon (26 pts, 6-21 FG) drew a three-shot foul on Tony Allen (somewhere Chauncey Billups was laughing) and tied it up … So if you’re Vinny Del Negro and you know Boston has one possession to go for the win, what’s your defensive strategy? Would you let Pierce work on John Salmons 1-on-1 without running a double team at him? Eddie House, Rajon Rondo (28 pts, 8 rebs, 11 asts), Tony Allen and Kendrick Perkins (16 pts, 19 rebs, 7 blks) were the other four options on the court; if Pierce’s hands had started melting mid-play he’d still have his mind locked on taking that shot, but you have to take your chances and try to get him to pass it up and make somebody else beat you. Del Negro didn’t send the double, though, and Pierce buried a jumper in Salmons’ grill with 3.4 seconds left that proved to be the game-winner … Brad Miller needs more playing time because the Bulls are clearly better whenever he’s on the court, but he just blew it at the end of the game. After Pierce’s shot, Miller took the inbounds and got fouled on his way to the rim. He bricked the first free throw badly, and when he tried to miss the second on purpose, fired it off the backboard without hitting rim. Game over. Maybe Miller was still loopy from the foul, ’cause he did get kinda Dee-Bo‘d … Best celebrity sighting of the whole postseason so far: McLovin in the Boston crowd … Tuesday felt like the end of an era with the Spurs bowing out in the first round for the first time since 2000 and the first time ever with Tim Duncan on the court. (He was hurt in the 2000 playoffs and never played.) And the Spurs didn’t just lose; they got kinda dominated by a team they should have been able to beat … Duncan (30 pts) and Tony Parker (26 pts, 12 asts) did everything again, but 2-on-5 just can’t cut it at this level. All five of Dallas’ starters hit for double figures, led by Dirk‘s 31 points, and Jason Terry added 19 off the bench. With both sides firing on all cylinders right now, it’s looking like we’re gonna get an insanely entertaining Mavs/Nuggets series …

Without the Suns’ fans around, we’ve been way overdue for that one playoff game where everyone ends up spinning conspiracy theories and talking more about the refs than the players. Magic/Sixers Game 5 was that game. As our biggest in-house Sixers fan wrote during: “It’s not enough that the Sixers barely understand the rules of basketball, but they also have to play 5-on-8 tonight so that the NBA can get Dwight Howard into the second round. Howard is throwing people around like it’s WWE Hell in a Cell in the paint with no whistles, while Philly is getting hit with ridiculous ticky-tack nonsense out on the perimeter.” Dwight’s Undertaker style was good for 24 points, 24 boards and four blocks in Orlando’s win, plus he clobbered teammate Courtney Lee with an elbow to the head after almost jumping over Courtney to block a shot, putting Lee out of commission for the game … Sixers coach Tony DiLeo also had issue with what the refs let Dwight get away with. “Dwight Howard had a great game, and he’s a great player, but he just lives in the 3-second lane on offense and defense,” DiLeo said. “I’m just saying he’s standing in the 3-second lane on offense and defense. He’s a great player, and he doesn’t need any advantages.” … And then that got Stan Van Gundy started: “Am I supposed to come up here and talk about the game, or am I supposed to come up here and lobby for the calls I want the next game?” Van Gundy said. “Is that what it’s about now? We’re supposed to lobby for the calls we want the next game? Let’s just play the games.” That’s hilarious coming from a guy who was mentored by Pat Riley, one of the great ref lobbyists of all-time, and also convenient how SVG is all about talking smack to another coach, but he backed off his Shaq-baiting comments real quick a couple months ago … Brandon Roy has his Flu Game, dropping 25 points on the Rockets and getting clutch buckets in the fourth quarter to keep the Blazers alive in the series. All this despite Roy being sick and having to get IV fluids before the game … Is it just us or has Luis Scola grown a lot more hair in the last couple weeks? Dude looks like a lion right now. Scola was torching the Blazers early with his offensive arsenal that is glaringly simple yet effective, finishing with 21 points. Sign in the Portland crowd: “Luis, Take a Shower!” … Tonight’s playoff schedule includes Heat/Hawks and Hornets/Nuggets. Keep and eye on the dynamic between Chris Paul, his teammates, and Byron Scott. The Hornets whole house of cards seems to be on the verge of crashing, with in-fighting perhaps right around the corner … We’re out like the Spurs …