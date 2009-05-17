Sunday Best: Game 7’s galore

Whether you loved Kobe Doin’ Work or you hated it, you have to admit Spike Lee is onto something. You’re telling us you wouldn’t watch Stephen Jackson Firin’ Shots or Reggie Evans Molestin’ Grown Men? … Assuming that Spike’s latest joint failed to satisfy your basketball jones for the weekend, fortunately we have two Game 7’s on the docket today: Rockets at Lakers (3:30 p.m. EST, ABC) and Magic at Celtics (8 p.m., TNT). In yesterday’s Smack we previewed Houston/L.A., so now let’s look at the Eastern Conference’s win-or-walk showdown … A lot of eyes will be on Ray Allen, whose postseason run has been the exact opposite of last year’s, when he started off terrible and ended up playing like Jesus Shuttlesworth. This time Ray was kicking ass early, but has dropped off in Round Two, averaging 11.5 points on 30 percent shooting from the field and THIRTEEN percent from deep against the Magic. If he rediscovers his stroke today, it’ll be huge for the Celtics … Rajon Rondo has almost been overlooked in this series compared to the attention he was getting in the first round, but he’s putting up 15 points, 10.8 boards, 7.7 dimes and 2.3 steals against Orlando. If Rondo does what he did in Game Two — when he racked up 18 dimes by living the paint and drawing Dwight Howard away from whoever he was guarding — and Paul Pierce hits shots and Kendrick Perkins and Big Baby hold court, the Celtics should be able to roll behind their home crowd. They’ve been here before; Orlando hasn’t … On the other side, a lot will swing on whether Orlando is hitting its threes; which on the road, can take the crowd out of it quick and force the C’s to start scrambling if the Magic build a lead. Thing is, they haven’t been so far: Rashard Lewis is hitting 30 percent beyond the arc in the series, Hedo is at 29 percent, and Skip is at 22 percent. Courtney Lee has hit 50 percent, but he’s only taking one trey per game, and J.J. Redick‘s 34 percent looks even less impressive considering he hasn’t hit crap in the last two or three games … Dwight put a target on his back before Game 6 by demanding the ball, then went out and delivered 23-22 stat line. The Centaur doesn’t have to score a lot for Orlando to pull off a W here, just remain a presence in the paint and consistently get the ball, whether it’s to set up his own offense or keep the C’s from overplaying the perimeter … The roster is set for the next NBA pre-draft camp, which is back in its traditional home in Chicago after a few years in Orlando. Scheduled for May 27-29 at the A.T.T.A.C.K. Athletics complex (the gym run by Jordan and D-Wade trainer Tim Grover), the roster includes all the big names you’d expect — Blake Griffin, Hasheem Thabeet, Stephen Curry, etc. — along with some dudes have a lot to gain or lose, like Greivis Vasquez (Maryland), B.J. Mullens (Ohio State), Joe Ingles (Australia) and our NBA Draft diarist, Jermaine Taylor out of Central Florida … After winning an important courtroom verdict the other day, Nets owner Bruce Ratner says he’s ready to break ground on the long talked-about $800 million Brooklyn arena project this fall. It should be finished just in time for LeBron to not want to play there … We’re out like the New Jersey Nets …