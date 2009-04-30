Hawks/Heat goes back to the ’90s; Hornets go home nice and quiet

Heat/Hawks had all the physicality and ill will of a 1990s playoff series — for a minute there we thought Mookie Blaylock and Kevin Willis had checked in unnoticed — but at the same time, it had refs and rules from the 21st century, and Principal Stern was sitting courtside as a constant reminder to everyone not to get too wild … Dwyane Wade was out of control, and not in a good way for Miami. He picked up a technical and a flagrant foul within a few minutes of each other, almost started multiple brawls, and was berating the refs the entire time. (If you had put Wade in a “Jackson #1” Warriors jersey, he 100% would’ve been ejected.) Oh, and he might have gotten a concussion in the process. After an inadvertent collision with Josh Smith in the first half caused Wade (29 pts) to hit the back of his head on the hardwood, he went to the locker room momentarily, then came back in a bad mood: A harmless wrap-up foul by Solomon Jones started one incident that earned Wade, Jones, Smith and Jamaal Magloire quadruple-techs. Then Wade chased down Mo Evans on a breakaway and sent him crashing to the floor, bringing the whole ATL bench almost into Amar’e/Diaw suspension territory. And while all this was going on, the Hawks were busy building a 20-point lead by halftime and taking a 3-2 series lead … Joe Johnson finally broke out of his slump with 25 points, six boards and six dimes, but the Hawks’ energy guys deserve more of the credit for this one. Flip Murray scored 23 off the bench and kept breaking whatever spirit Miami’s defense had left, Zaza Pachulia owned the offensive glass and played like an Anderson Varejao prototype after Al Horford left with an ankle sprain, and it seemed every one of Josh Smith’s 20 points was a statement bucket. J-Smoove went for the kill shot with a between-the-legs dunk when ATL was up 20 in the fourth quarter, but missed. Wade and Erik Spoelstra let it be known in the post-game they weren’t happy about that … Did you see during the Wade/Jones confrontation when the cameras went over to Stern, and Cousin Ahmad was sitting next to the commish with a look of absolute terror on his face? Ahmad was either worried that his Main Man D-Wade was gonna get the boot, or he heard Stern unleash a string of bad words he didn’t know he had in him … It’s too bad for Miami (not to mention the viewing public) that Wade has basically been Jason Voorhees all year, but now when it matters most, his body is starting to betray him. Even if the Heat survive this series, the Cavs are gonna be like vultures picking at Flash’s bad back, and you can bet there’s gonna be some extra elbow/ankle/rib thing that pops up before that series is over … These Atlanta home games are becoming must-see TV just for the crowd. Amongst the ocean of That Dudes last night, we spotted a guy wearing a beater and shades, and next to him, a dude in a Where’s Waldo? shirt who looked exactly like Lil’ Boosie and was clearly drunk in the second quarter … When did Mario West become the bootleg Von Wafer? … During a timeout, Spoelstra told the Heat he wanted to see “heads and chins on the floor” if there was a loose ball. Think Spoelstra got that image from when Michael Jordan was with the Wizards and hit the deck chin-first in a game at MSG, then famously chewed out his teammates afterwards for not giving the same effort? … Dime crew e-mail exchange during the second half of Nuggets/Hornets: “High level of b*tchassness from the Hornets right now.” “Very high level: Code Orange.” After keeping it close in the first half and most of the third quarter, N.O. fell under a 14-0 run where J.R. Smith started tossing in threes from “three and a half, four-point range” (so said Reggie Miller) and Carmelo was serving Peja a bowl of blood pudding. ‘Melo finished with 34 points, J.R. had 20 with five triples, and Chauncey gave CP3 an easy 13 points and 11 dimes to complete the piecing … David West scored 24 points on eight shots, and his combined vertical leap on those eight shots was maybe 20 inches. Maybe. Yao gets higher off the ground on his dunks than D-West was getting last night … Tonight’s schedule includes Celtics/Bulls, Magic/Sixers and Blazers/Rockets, with Boston, Orlando and Houston in position to advance. Of course no one expects the Magic to pull that off without Dwight Howard, and the C’s will have a tough time with the Chicago crowd throwing batteries at Rajon Rondo … We’re out like CP and D-West …
first guys
Dwayne Wade is gonna kill it next game..looking forward to see that
Fire Austin
not a dunk contest
It amazes me that the Hornets let JR Smith do whatever he wanted (including showboat) and yet he walked away without a scratch. Especially the way CP was getting hammered. Barkley made a good point how does your pg the star of your team get beat down and not do anything but watch. Somewhere Charles Oakley, Anthony Mason, AND Xavier McDaniel are shaking their heads in utter disguist
FIXED
LOL @ Josh Smith.. bringing back the old ricky davis attitude.
btw the nba desperately needs a GOOD playoff scrap.. preferably between 2 white centers.
Props to CP and DWest guttin out games on broken parts. Mavs are healthy and it’s gonna be a reality check for the Nugs
Josh Smith – playoff game, tryin to pull that shit? Respect the game, fool. JO and Magloire gonna have a lil somethin for ol boy next game…
Blazers in 7.
i dont think smiths dunk attempt was that bad.i get the whole showboating bs but he was at home on a fast break and is one of the best dunkers in the league.u better throw down somethin serious in that situation.i think its pussy shit wen some1 jus lays it up or does somethin basic on a fastbreak…now smoove jus gotta work on gettin it down
Dime – you need to crack down on Big Sia posting that link if you expect to keep mainstream
that’s the second time in the last two days its been posted – is that what you think?
Not a big fan of Josh Smith but if the Heat want to bitch then they should do it on the court and not in the press conference. Even if they take it to him next game, they’re a game too late.
Plus, the Howard suspension is BS.
Magloire aint going to have anything for anyone. I’d put even money he doesn’t even know who Josh Smith is. Motherfucker’s so sleepy-eyed he probably introduces himself to his reflection every morning, walking away like, “Why didn’t that guy want to talk to me.” Worst AllStar ever.
Is CP3 free in 2010? George Shinn is about to start acting like himself again and gut his squad. How do you say David West for a package of draft picks?
The flagrant foul called on Dwyane Wade was totally unwarranted. Shame on the referees for reacting to the home crowd’s shouts after the block. It was simply a chase down, and a foul would most probably have not been assessed on the play had reggie evans not fallen to the floor
i don’t see what the big deal is about josh smith trying that dunk (other than him riling up the opposition like barkley and them stated) How is pulling off an amazing dunk when your up 20 different than pulling off a regular dunk or hitting a 3 when you’re up 20. if you can beat down a team at the professional level and embarrass them too then do it. if lebron does the same thing in the detroit series is everybody still throwing (slight) hissy fits over the dunk (attempt)?
jr smith wins. byron scott loses. that baseline reverse was a nice extra too. dallas vs. denver should be great to watch. but both teams are still suspect to me. beating a two man san antonio team and a banged up new orleans team is not enough to make me a believer yet.
@Dayo
mo evans
Don’t Fire Austin
FEDRODOMOUS PREDICTS:
Lakers and Nuggets Final. Cavs and Celts Finals. Sorry guys but cant predict the finals just yet. I only see the immediate future. (lol)
Since ive been gone on vacAtion for awhile im’a hit yall with a couple of instant classic bangers. If you love hip hop then you gotta love these.
YOUNGFED’S BANGERS OF THE DAY:
I liked how you slipped in that reference from “The Golden Child”.
I think this Atl/Miami series is showing us why DWade is a cut below Kobe and Lebron. Don’t get me know, I love his game and he might be the most entertaining to watch, but the fact that he has to get to the hole at all costs makes it possible to defend him. Not easy, but possible.
That’s the difference. You can defend wade while you can’t do much about Kobe and Lebron because they can do so many things (Kobe shoot lights out from outside and Lebron dominate with passing and rebounding).
DEEEEEEEEEEEEZ NUUUUUUUUUUUUGZ!
man I hope D-wade kills Atlanta at home and forces a game 7 but to do it dwyane needs to score 30 points or something.
what happened to the david west that punked dirk last year in the 1st round? oh wait he knew dirk wasnt gonna do shit, what would kenyon do if west put his hands in kenyons face?
no difference between josh smith and lebron james. except i would expect josh smith to make the between-the-legs. lebron would probably trip over another player and refs would call a flagrant. LMAO at these refs bias
so, the Mavs advance AND the Nuggets get out of the 1st round???
Nurse, I need another dose of Delaudid – I can’t comprehend this world right now
Zaza Pachulia = Hack Monster
welcome to the real world, that’s whats up.
i agree with smity far away, what’s the f*cking problem with pulling that kind of dunk in a game? I mean is there a rule now not to do that? you played poorly and you deserve to get embarrassed so why complain about the dunk? i don’t think it’s a problem of disrespecting the other team. your team sucked and you deserve this kind of “sh*t”. move on and do better the next game.
mavs and nugs, it’s pay back time. mavs in 6.
yo dime… u GOTTA SEE THIS
Ron artest calls B-ROY the best player he’s ever had to guard..
thanks “smithy far away”! got carried away a little….
anybody else see dick bavetta on a personal mission from david stern trying to protect dwayne wade from getting hurt and/or into a fight (and thus being suspended for game 6)
superstar treatment haha
@dayo,
that’s exactly what i said (in a room full of hawks fans. i live in atl.) wade made a play directly for the ball. it’s not like he took a swipe at the guy’s head.. they call some weak flagrants these days..
I think Wade block wasnt a flagrant.But if they took it so personal when Josh tried that dunk,why did they let Joe get a breakaway the very next play.Stop bitching and man up Miami.Holla back NO.I cant wait until CP3 comes to Philly whenever he a free agent.
Houston Up!
Hope Ron saying that B-Roy was suspect on D, doesn’t motivate him.
Was cracking up how Ron was clowning Barkley and straight serious with it.
Ron was all happy that Jordan says he wish he would have played against him in his prime lol.
Ron’s daytime weed is off the wall!
@ DIME who was the cat from NY that Ron was talking about as the other best ever guy he played against? Do you all know?
I don’t know about that ‘Jason’ reference.
Wade been killin but DAMN, that’s seems overboard.
Even ‘down and out’ (chained to a rock) JASON LIVED.
It’s still time I guess…so let’s see if WADE LIVES.
I wish Josh pulled that dunk OFF,
landed on his two feet,
STARE at the Heat bench,
pull his jersey up so everybody knows what team he’s reppin’,
stick BOTH of his MIDDLE FINGERS UP,
with a smug look on his face,
and continue to STARE at the Heat bench.
THAT’S what he should’ve done…WHERE AMAZING HAPPENS.
Pshhhh, these playoffs got me HYPE!
I soooooooooooooooooooooo wanted to see Solomon and Flash knuckle up.
It looks like each passing day, GK is lovin’ JR’s range. JR UNLEASHED is GOOD for the NBA baby! At one time, George wasn’t so comfortable with JR launching 4-pointers…when asked about JR’s shot selection he said,
“The comfort zone is not my comfort zone.”
I GUESS IT IS NOW!!!!
If these cats play some D in the League they’d be JASON VORHEES fa real!
Aint too many offensively inclined players who happen to have the same verve on D. And…
I HATE THAT!
By the way, CP was nursing a sore ankle he twisted earlier in the reg that never healed AND a banged up knee. He never told anyone.Just puttin’ that out there…seems his detractors came out the woodworks because his corny squad got beat by clearly the better squad.
If the Heat lose this series it’s because they are a flawed team.
Again last night it was clear that for the Heat to win Wade has to carry them. The rest of the team is just useless.
Jermaine O’Neal is a good person but that trade was bad trade for the Heat. Now they are stuck with Jermaine’s $20 million contract and a center who can’t rebound over Mike Bibby.
I hope the hawks can take this series. Phillips arena was ROCKING last night. Hard to imagine but Hotlanta is now one of the best playoff crowds in the NBA.
flip murray is helluh nice
@ mavs all the way
i got nuggs in five. but it could go six. keep in mind that nuggs were 4-0 against dallas in the regular. some of those were close games, but a win is a win.
i think there could be some sparks through this series. obviously, there is no love lost between the nuggs and cuban. plus, the nuggs are just beating people up right now. i mean that in the most physical sense (although its happened on the scoreboard too). someone should put together a clip of all the hard knocks cp3 took in that series. chris was a tackling dummy out there. no ones talking about it, but danhtay jones rattled paul that whole series. that little guy got fucked up.
that seems the nuggs best shot at advancing…beat the tar out of these other squads. as I said above, the nuggs advance beyond the mavs in 5 or 6. the lakers are a far more talented squad than us, and they have way more size. but, i think they’re soft. im hoping houston can rough them up pretty good for six games and then maybe, just maybe, the nuggs can get in there and make it a series with the lakers.
now, all this is probably a fantasy (with the exception of beating the mavs). im still delusional that we’re even in the second round.
tix go an sale tomorrow and i just got paid. my foam fingers will see the second round! im walking on sunshine!!
mile motherfucking high!
Denver is playing nasty. It’s nice to see Melo play with passion. Even though I hate that bitchass, it’s refreshing to see him play with his head up.
Snoop I gotta give it to you. Ya squad is ballin.
I am impressed.
Chauncy is the truth!
I got Denver over the Mavs in 7 though and that is only because you know Cuban is going to be harassing J.R. Smith and looking for anything he can complain, make a video or tweet about to get the slightest advantage.
Series will be good though.
Hey fa real if any team has a chance at taking the Lakers out it’s Denver IF they play the rough style on them. Kobe and them boys don’t like it physical.
Right now aside from getting rid of Jay Cutler. Denver is hoppin. Got Moreno and some other good draft picks and also Dawkins and the basketball squad is rollin!
All I want to see is Kobe and J.R. go at it. That is always good.
Props to you and ya squad, now If I can just hope, yell and scream my squad to the 2nd round to …Rough up Mamba and crew.
Does anyone else think that Jamal Magloire looks like a grown up version of Guru from Gangstarr?
@26
i thought the exact same thing. if that is anyone not named kobe, lebron, d-wade then bavetta is egging ’em on. but since it’s dwayne wade, then you better protect him. but don’t worry there is no funny business going on with the refs.
i don’t see anything wrong with the josh smith dunk. if they ain’t going to guard you then you do your thing. and if the heat are going to use that as their motivation then that’s just dumb. you were down 20 that whole game, THAT should be your motivator.
is denver really that good or is no really that bad?
do you think no is trying to get scott fired?? isn’t that what nj did to the guy? makes me wonder.
Okay, Heat is just one weak-ass team–with 1 great, but utterly annoying diva. Even if the Hawks have 2 starters out (Marvin and Horford), Heat should go down.
Also, I would bet most of D.Wade’s teammates even are sick of his drama and histronics. It’s like he’s from the WWE. Why doesn’t he just come to the next game with a neck brace and crutches and then when they announce his name at the start he can yank off the neck brace, throw the crutches aside and run onto the court and chest bump his teammates!
And Josh Smith’s dunk attempt? The guy is just a total knucklehead. No surprise.
is there an nba coy curse? the only coach to win it since 2000 that is still with his current team is pop in sa. and is winning that really an honor if guys like sam mitchell and mike dunleavy have won?
i only bring this up, wondering if new orleans quit on byron scott and want him out of there?? they sure didn’t seem like they wanted to win last night.
@Diego
“when they announce his name at the start he can yank off the neck brace, throw the crutches aside and run onto the court and chest bump his teammates”
Seriously – I totally agree. Can playes please stop trying to replcate MJ’s 1997 “Flu game”. Wade pulls the WWE crap a lot but Vince Carter has had his fair share of games where he tries to go off after supposedly suffering from an injury…lame…
@ Diego
Nuthin more embarrassin than the reaction by the commentators to that clown’s dunk attempt. How you disrespect yourself, your team and ‘Nique himself by tryin an exhibition dunk during a playoff game? Serious mental disconnect. Yesterday, we were clownin Pierce for leavin too early and havin to lay it in. Hopefully, fool learned a lesson last night cuz EVERYBODY lookin at him sideways right now
To the boys claimin DWade below Kobe and Bron cuz of one game, please stop. Dude’s back is cornflakes from carryin his sorry squad all year, busts his dome on the ground and now he diminished cuz of one game? Damn, haters just wait for ONE bad game to get the venom out. Didn’t dude just put up 55 over a week ago and I don’t think Kobe or Bron got 100 blocks/steals.Sayin Kobe and Bron do more is ridiculous. Who he supposed to pass the rock to? Chalmers?
Here’s a question for Heat fans if they exist. If you could have a do-over, do you take Brook Lopez instead of Beasley?