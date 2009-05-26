Nuggets rout the Lakers; Vince McMahon gets his revenge

Alright, so maybe we were getting spoiled by the consistently awesome awesomeness of these NBA conference finals. Before yesterday, it had been down-to-the-wire games and 40-point efforts from Kobe and LeBron in between dominant performances by ‘Melo and Dwight. But last night, the Nuggets simply laid the hammer down on L.A. for the first outright blowout of this round, coming one point shy of a 20-piecing in another dominant performance on their home floor … On paper, there’s no way the Nuggets should have dominated this game. Carmelo was not only off (15 pts, 3-16 FG), he rolled his ankle in the first half and was hobbled the rest of the way. Not to mention his teammates weren’t exactly torching the net (7-24 3PA), Kobe still gave ’em 34 — including 14 points in the fourth — and Pau Gasol put up 21 points and 10 boards. Where the Nuggets won was by getting contributions from everybody, including the bench, plus owning the glass, and making all those momentum plays that kept the Pepsi Center crowd rocking. Kenyon Martin (13 pts, 15 rebs), Nene (14 pts, 13 rebs) and Birdman (14 rebs) were flying all over the place going after the ball like it was stuffed with cash, while J.R. Smith (24 pts) and Chauncey (24 pts) were slinging daggers … And just like in Sunday’s Cavs/Magic foul-fest, the refs made sure they would be heard from. Both teams shot 84 free throws, and four technicals were handed out … Given what we’ve seen this postseason, which reality do you think the Lakers are more excited about: One more season of Derek Fisher at $5 million, or at least four more seasons of Andrew Bynum at $12-16 million a pop? … Even if it’s his only two points of the game, Dahntay Jones is good for one sick dunk every night. Yesterday it was a breakaway windmill in the first quarter that was from the 2000 Steve Francis playbook. With Jones and Mickael Pietrus doing their thing this postseason, that should be good news for potential lock-down/sparkplug guys like Sam Young and Terrence Williams going into the NBA Draft. Of course, we say the same thing every year about undersized glass-easting power forwards, but that doesn’t stop dudes like Brandon Bass and Paul Millsap from falling too far every year … On some beach somewhere, Cherokee Parks is probably sitting there, thinking about Birdman getting all this media/fan love and wondering, “What did I do wrong?” … After having to move his WWE “Raw” show to Staples Center in L.A. last night, you knew Vince McMahon was gonna be all over the Nuggets. First there was an in-ring confrontation between Vince and a guy dressed up as Denver owner Stan Kroenke, in which dropped the BOMBSHELL that — wait for it — Kroenke’s real first name is “Enos.” Goosebumps. Naturally this ended with Vince beating up the pretend-owner. And the main event was a 10-man tag match where John Cena, Batista, MVP, Kennedy and Jerry Lawler (the good guys) wore Lakers jerseys and beat Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Ted DiBiase, Big Show and The Miz (the bad guys), who were wearing Nuggets jerseys … Did you catch Ron Harper, Robert Horry and Shawn Kemp on Spike TV’s “Pros vs. Joes”? The Reign Man was acting weird; taking all kinds of cheap shots on the poor “joes,” and one time pulling a Pete Bell and punting the ball across the gym after getting called for a foul. We know the point of that show is for the pros to trash-talk the regular guys into submission, but who knew Harper had that kind of mouth on him? The “Why don’t you pass the ball to your girlfriend?” line was hilarious … We’re out like Kemp’s chance at a comeback …
numero una!
loved the nuggets intensity!
hope they can bring it again next game und get up front…
fight me!
[zo33.mybrute.com]
Supremo Doucha!
This game reminds me why i hit the strip club with exactly how much i wanna spend.the lakers got cleaned!i mean 401k,kids tuition, the chick on the sides money,the wifeys cut,fido’s purina.i mean, wow..
I hate how after each loss media says that LA/Den is done and after every win they are the most likely to win in the finals..Getting sick of this bs about LA’s heart and nuggets knuckelhead issues..let’s just focus on the game..Oh and these nike commercials are REALLY ignorant
@Pig…couldn’t agree more…these “experts” just try to get some attention, if they are right then great, if not then they say something new and extreme like “team XY plays like true champions”. and the lakers were only 8 or 10 points behind in the 4th quarter and everybody is sayin they didn’t show up. WTF? when you lose by 50 then yeah you can say that. i just don’t get, can’t they just write that one team was better, shot the ball better or something like that? they always look for some “deeper reasons” like no heart, inexperience and shit like that.
If Orlando wins today I dont think that the Cavs can turnaround this series. Must win game for the Lebron “MVP” James and Mo “I guarantee the victory” Willians today.
Oh, and one other thing, at the beggining of the year nobody would put their money in a Nuggets x Magic , and to tell you the truth, they have everything in hand right now to do it. NBA where amazing happens.
1st, i LOVE watching the lakers get smacked. just cal the lakers rashad, cause they got KTFO just like the former champ.
that said, the refs SUCK! both series are being officiated worse then any i can remember.
LA played scared down low. They again was just bullied and outdone. Even when Andrew Bynum was starting to show signs of life and push Denver around LA’s reaction was to take him out of the game. That flagrant was lame and after that Bynum was benched.
Kobe wasn’t in team mode and his team wasn’t in team mode. Average players were trying to make superstar plays rather than good plays.
On the Flip Denver was steady, then they had that emotional hiccup where the techs and foul let LA get back, then JR Smith showed why he is the most talented guy in the L, that will never figure it out. He was doing what ever he wanted against whoever. Denver’s bigs make the difference. Second shots, tough rebounds, loose balls, hard intimidating fould, they have the total advantage.
When LA actually threw it down low they were getting good looks and scoring, but as usual they went away from it. Kobe was in his own personal hell by wanting to scortch Denver for their shady play against him, but he missed those back to back bad shots in the 4th and that was it for LA.
Denver is the better team right now. It is one of those series where the team that wins the next game wins the series. Then again who knows which Melo, JR Smith, Bynum, LA bench, will show up next game…
@ 4 : Smoove Chips said:
“This game reminds me why i hit the strip club with exactly how much i wanna spend.the lakers got cleaned!i mean 401k,kids tuition, the chick on the sides money,the wifeys cut,fido’s purina…”
FIDO’S PURINA!?!?!!!
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA…Nice!
AN DREW BY NUM….AN DREW BY NUM…..LMAO!
I have a hunch the Cavs just might even things up tonight, to make both series very interesting.
In a not too distant parallel dimension (one where a certain Trevor Ariza doesnt exist), the Denver Nuggets would have swept the Lakers 4-0 in the series.
Props to the Nuggets for real for showing up big for game 4.
Go Nuggets! Go Magics!
Funniest line of the night definitely from JVG about the chest-thumping with regards to JR Smith,” If I did that to myself, I would be in the hospital for days”. Speaking of which, JR reminds me of a retarded Ricky Davis (or on crack) when he gets animated or emotional.
And does Dahntay Jones even fly back to LA knowing that he will be suspended for his trip on Kobe? Does the L look past this occurence like it did the
“Push”?
@rangerjohn
If the Lakers are Rashad then who are the Spurs? I’m thinking Chuck Liddel. Once great, now old and finished.
I’m not not a Laker fan or Laker hater, just a Rashad fan but yes he got worked saturday. I actually saw that one coming though.
Dont hate on Bynum. Dude will be aight. Its just not his time yet. He got all the tools and soft hands. If this guy has a David Robinson-type figure with him in LA, he will flourish right no.w He will figure it out, maybe next year, maybe 2 yrs. Along the way Kobe will be option #2 and being asked by Bynum to get outta the way so he can post up. Watch out.
Shawn Kemp seems to be on Pros vs Joes a lot…
jzsmoove – soft hands to go with his soft heart….Birdman can show him how it’s done!
[www.youtube.com]
#15
you know i used to like rashad, the couple times i have met him he is always real cool. if he didnt train with that deuchebag greg jackson and drink his koolaid with all the nipple twisting and bullshit i might like him. i really was hoping he would win. machida just bored the shit out of me. machida sure KTFOed rashad though, that was almost as nasty as gonzaga vs crocop. to bad dime will not let us post up pics, there are a couple nasty ones of rashad laid out, eyes rolled up in his head, legs all twisted under him.
and if the spurs where chuck, well hell i can live with that cause chuck was arguably the best champ at 205 EVER
!
Sasha Vujacic stomping his foot when he didn’t get the ball & was WIDE open – LMAO!
The Nugs gotta get their damn emotions in check. How many Ts have they got while having a 4th quarter lead this series? It’s def over 5. It aint Feb no more – grow the fuck up or you gonna cost your team their season. Yes Kenyon/JR, we’re looking at you… On a funny note, JR walking it out was funny as fuck last night, but you know Kobes remembering that and gonna throw one down on dude’s head
can’t stand mark jackson speaking. somebody give the guy a coaching job already and get him away from the announcers table…
Rangerjohn,
Greg Jackson is an excellent trainer you disrespectful piece of crap, and he didn’t even instigate the nipple twisting; it was an in-joke within their camp that Jardine initiated.
Machida probably bores you because you’re likely a moron jock who can’t understand anything other than toe-to-toe face snmashing.
Get back under your rock, fool!
In other news, Dime please proof-read your articles at least once before issue. Jesus.
Finally a blowout
The Nuggets cleaned LA clock last night. They killed them on the boards and outhustled them. They needed the win more and it showed. However; Denver better get their emotions in check. Denvers the best front running team left outta the 4. If they have a comfortable lead in the 4th, they will turn it into a blowout. But all that showboating and hot-dogging gotta stop. You have to act like you knew you were gonna win. They act like they just won the ‘chip. JR shoulda just poured gatorade on G. Karl. If the game is close, Denver will nut up, just like always.
Melo also had the stomach flu before the game. JR Smith played sick ball last night, and made up for much of Melo’s absence by himself. Billups made all the savvy plays in the clutch.
This loss illustrates again how one great player can’t win a series in the conference Finals – neither Lebron or Kobe. Both of them need help from their teammates. Gasol is one of the best players in the league and he’s playing decently – not outstanding for his standards, but good enough – but the Lakers bench has been laying a hell of an egg. Denver’s just too deep to be beat by two all-stars. The Lakers have their homecourt back, but it’s got to be a bit worrisome that with a couple bounces Denver would have won the series by now. Plus the Lakers look tired. They’re going to need some players other than Kobe or Gasol to step up big time to pull out this series.
Imagine a Nuggets/Magic finals? Looks like a real possibility right now. Melo getting a ring before Lebron would be a little insane, not gonna lie.
What, no mention of the bad refereeing again? Like I said, those referees must be out to extend the series because good old David Stern needs more money in these tough economic times!
Now that they are tied at 2 a piece, the next one will probably go to the Lakers (and the 6th to Denver, with the last one to the Lakers because everyone will pay big money for Kobe versus Lebron).
How could a magazine that calls itself “smack” completely miss the boat on Dhantay Jones tripping Kobe, PJ calling out the refs and Dhantay (who, if you’ll remember, was called dirty in the first round by Byron Scott), Dhantay saying “I’m just playing hard” and Kenyon “Thug” Martin congratulating Dhantay for being part of the exclusive “dirty players” club?!?!?!? Get with the program, Dime!!!
…and did I mention Dhantay did not get called for the clearly intentional trip…the refs were too busy calling stuff like flagrants on Bynum for going after the ball when Birdman was going for a dunk…this is getting ridiculous!
I’m sure Vince McMahon is teaching David Stern how to run a “sport” (if we can still call it that).
COOP
excuse me?
who the fuck are you to call me out.
greg jackson is a fucking wanna be. (i actually have 2 close FRIENDS who train with him and have met him several times.) he is not even a good trainer, he has other good trainers who work with him yes, but he is ONLY good at game planning. (well not in this case) hell we have been around him for years, back before you even knew his name. back when he was taking his origional cash cow (diego sanchez) around to grappling tourneys. back before he would even admit he was trying to train gracie jiu jitsu.
and for the record, i have trained jiu jitsu and judo for years, not a big fan of the stand up game. also trained in TKD (as a kid) and muay thai. we train some JKD (jeet kun do for your ignorant ass, do you know what that is?)
what i find funny is you are gonna call me disrespectful all the while being disrespectful your self, FUCKING DEUCHEBAG yourself.
so go back into your hole, and try again
rafa ull like one line of post 15 let me know
I don’t see the cherokee parks/birdman comparison…just because they are both white and have tatoos? their athletic abilities are game skils are both on opposite sides of the spectrum. Not to mention their backgrounds and upbringing.
and are people really crying this much about a trip? suspension? really? for a trip? with all the stuff that happens all game long off the ball and in the paint? call a foul if you want fine, but thats it.
I hope JR Smith a 3 pointer in the clutch in game 5just so he called do the ‘orgasm chicken walk’ he did when he hit two consecutive 3’s in this game.
Seriously though, the kid is a punk ass. Acting like he scored 50, that thugs needs to chill the hell out. Damn. If I’m the lakers, I would make sure we would destroy the Nugs in the next game and do that fucking chicken walk every single time the court in Smith’s face.
i invision COOP to be something along these lines
[www.youtube.com]
nothing but a bitch
any other hornets fans watching Anderson and Smith and feeling a lil bit depressed???
@ Russ agreed.
Have we all forgotten Rondo got nothing (that bad) for tossing Hinrich into the table? Drawing blood on Miller for the bitchslap?
Id say an intentional trip is bad BUT tossing a dude into the table is uhh “slightly” worse?!?!
Man I wish JR would have dunked that one when he got called for over the back on Kobe. Kobe looks like he might go back to the 05-06 Kobe and say F my teammates.
Rangerjohn,
I see the irony wasn’t lost on you.
A ‘wannabe’? What? Because he’s got a lot of credit for recent success and has been given that credit BY THE PEOPLE HE TRAINS? Yeah that’s terrible. God forbid that ever happens again. And just because Rashad lost doesn’t mean that’s Jackson’s fault or that the gameplan was wrong.
I’m not remotely interested in your Jeet Kun Do skills haha and don’t even get me started on TKD. I did TKD as a kid and I’m glad I didn’t continue that into adulthood as it has almost zero real-world application.
If you can’t stand Machida then you clearly don’t appreciate martial arts players, unless you’ve got some bizarre problem with him a la your problem with Jackson.
Get a grip.
I hope JR Smith hits a 3 pointer in the clutch in game 5 just so he could do the ‘orgasm chicken walk’ he did when he hit two consecutive 3’s in this game.
Seriously though, that kid is a punk ass. Acting like he scored 50, that thug needs to chill the hell out. Damn. If I’m the Lakers, I would make sure we would destroy the Nugs in the next game and do that fucking chicken walk every single time the court in Smith’s face.
did shawn kemp seem like a crackhead to anyone…or something def wrong with him
coop
greg jackson has ALWAYS been a wanna be. he gets the credit because he is the guy whos name is on the door.just like helio gracie got so much credit for gracie jiu jitsu when his brother is the one who started everything. and by the way jiu jitsu is nothing more then kosen judo (look that one up). jackson takes/recieves crdit for training guys to be champions. he claims 10 champions in mma while only ACTUALLY having 2 (he claims nate marquart as “king of pancrese” even though nate was not training with him till well after those days) he also includes things like grapplers quest and pan ams as part of his “10 champions” which neither is an MMA competition. hell if thats the case then i am #3 in the world because i placed 3rd at a grapplers quest in the bluebelt crusier weight devision a couple yrs ago.
your comment about JKD shows how little you really know about martial arts. nuff said.
at least we agree on TKD, worthless. any martial art that gives a blackbelt to a 10 yr old is obviously worthless. you CAN NOT instill a faulse since of power in a child like that without putting them at risk.
i cant not stand machida because his style works so well for him yet is a waste for others. i started training BJJ because it works for everyone. i also feel his (along with several others) have changed their martial arts all the while claiming to keep it the same. (ie watch him train, he does a TON of kata and forms which i am sure you know do not work and he does not do in the cage. yet he claims his style works. well if it works then why didnt he win with a crane kick? because it doesnt work)
this goes right along with jackson. i give him credit for “comming clean” so to speak when his “gaidojutsu” was proven to be nothing more then an attempt at gracie jiu jitsu. its all marketing.
just like GSP claiming to train with jackson yet he RARELY goes to NM, but instead “borrows” jacksons people to come train with him.
@ post 40
Shawn Kemp felt uncomfortable because he thought he signed up for Pro’s Gettin’ Ho’s
so he is mad at his agent for lying to him
lol i happened to enjoy jr walk it out, got me pumped!
ranger and coop
What do you think about when Rocky defeated Ivan Drago?
Did Mick do a hell of a training job or what??
LMAO @ thats whats up
oh and did anyone see jose canseco get his ass handed to him by 7’2″ hong man choi this weekend?
[sports.yahoo.com]
here is choi vs teh greatest ever
[www.youtube.com]
That was a rout? 10 point game at the 3 minute mark and 2 Kobe jumpshot misses from a single digit lead right before Luke Walton apparently pissed off one of the zebras and got called for fouls everytime Melo with his busted ankles tried to get by him. Solid defense everytime. It got so uncomfortable that Van Gundy started tryin to explain how “there was enough contact” to call fouls but it came off weak. Haven’t seen reffin so personal since Billy Crystal tossin dudes out in Forget Paris. Anyways, I’m not worried. Nuggs played well. Ate up the glass and JR finally woke up. On the other end, Ariza hit one shot and nobody else showed up outside of Kobe and Pau. Somebody please tell Phil that Pau needs more than 10 shots a game. Ridiculous
@ that’s what’s up.
HAHAHAHAHAHA! That was fucking gold, bruh. You gave me an idea.
@ ranger and coop:
I made a list because it’s a once in a lifetime moment to meet two fighting masters like you.
1. What do you think is easier to execute: Ryu’s Hadouken or Guile’s Sonic boom? Why?
2. How many sit ups would it take for me to be a Super Saiyan? In your opinion, how many did Goku do for him to be one?
3. How many years would it take me to beat Heihachi? I almost defeated him once, but it really gets annoying when he uses electricity while punching me. I mean, that fucking hurts. Isn’t the against the rules?
will someone do some research and find out how many techs and flagarants have been called this postseason compared to others?
the refs are doing a hell of a job letting us know they are there. you would think after the donaghy scandal that the refs would be less whistle happy.
congrats to denver. that was a big win.
here’s to hoping for magic vs. nuggets finals. that would make the stupid lebron and kobe puppet commercials like the dan vs. dan olympic commercials. please karma, make it happen!
Why laker fans even watched this game, Magic told ya’ll what was going to happen before the tip, he knows this team has no killer mental
J says:
did shawn kemp seem like a crackhead to anyone…or something def wrong with him
Yeah, he was def drunk..you could see all that shit he had to drink the night before come out of him. Kicking the ball half court and shit. Talking about after the game going to Roscoe’s chix and waffles.