Hawks rain on Heat in Game 7; Nuggets keep rolling in Game 1

Game 7 of Hawks/Heat ended up being a(nother) blowout, but it at least offered a helpful reminder of how small the margin for error can be in the playoffs. Early in the second quarter, Atlanta was up by two in what had been a back-and-forth game. Then Flip Murray hit a wide-open three off a scramble for a loose ball, Joe Johnson drained a trey from one step behind the arc, then J.J. pulled up for another triple waaay behind the arc. In the course of about one minute the Hawks went from up being two, to being up 11, and after that it was just target practice. Johnson (27 pts, 5 stls) knocked down six threes, Flip had three, and Mike Bibby had a couple as the Hawks rolled … Marvin Williams (wrist) clocked a DNP, while Al Horford played 30-plus minutes on that bad ankle. Atlanta will need both of them to not just be around, but be productive in the next round against Cleveland; Marvin averaged about 15 points and eight boards in three games against the Cavs this year, and he’s one of the guys who can help in guarding LeBron … The Heat were caught out there a lot like the Spurs, with only two viable offensive options at their disposal. D-Wade dropped 31 points (10-25 FG) and Mike Beasley had 17 off the bench, and that was it. Jermaine O’Neal (concussion) barely played, and even if he did, he would have had to jump into a 2003 time machine to give Miami a shot. On a day where they needed guys like Daequan Cook and James Jones to step up, those two shot a combined 1-for-6 from the field, 0-4 from three … Just like Celtics/Bulls, all the tension built up from the first six games of Hawks/Heat didn’t materialize into much of anything controversial. In the fourth quarter, after the result was no longer in question, Udonis Haslem yanked Zaza Pachulia down by the neck/collarbone area and got ejected. (Zaza’s always in the middle of something; there’s no doubt him and Anderson Varejao are gonna get into it in the next round.) On his way out, Haslem tossed his jersey into the crowd. Is that even a good souvenir for a Hawks fan: sweaty role-player jersey? … The Nuggets are looking as strong as any team right now, and that includes the Cavs and Lakers. Overcoming a slow start, Denver blew out the Mavs in Game 1 of their series yesterday … The fact that Nene only had three rebounds excludes him from all-out “beast” status, but he put in work on the offensive end, putting up 18 of his 24 points in the first half thanks to running the floor and dropping a few buckets on Erick Dampier‘s head. (We’re waiting for Damp’s public threat on Nene now, unless he only does that to point guards.) Nene has the wing span of a guy who’s like 7-3, and since coming into the League he’s learned how to keep the ball high and finish strong with either hand. If you’re already looking ahead, Nene will be one of Denver’s key weapons if they draw the Lakers in the conference finals, going up against Pau Gasol and Andrew Bynum …
In the second half the Mavs couldn’t hold onto the ball (20 turnovers) and the Nuggets were basically running transition drills. The dagger was the result of another steal, and ended with J.R. Smith firing an outlet ahead to Anthony Carter to start a 3-on-1, getting it back in the middle of the lane and whipping a behind the back pass to ‘Melo (23 pts) for a dunk. That put Denver up by 15 with five minutes left … Isn’t J.R. Smith (15 pts, 6 asts, 3 stls) the worst guy to play against when you’re getting blown out? He has a knack for hitting back-breaking shots when your back is already broke, and struts around talking junk and smacking guys on the butt the entire time. He even gloats when he’s not the one scoring; there was a play yesterday where Carter scored on a breakaway and J.R. — who came flying in late going for a putback in case Carter missed — glared at the Mavs’ bench like he’d actually dunked it … Rick Carlisle didn’t exactly complain about the free-throw differential (36-13, Denver), but he didn’t bring it up for no reason. His biggest sticking point? That Dirk (28 pts, 10 rebs) shot just four free throws, plus one techincal FT. “I’ll look at that closely, and if the referees were right they were right,” Carlise said. “But he’s being played very physically, away from the floor where the rules are different than in post play. We’ll look at it and if there’s a complaint to be made we’ll talk to the league about it.” … On the same day that Nuggets’ VP of basketball operations Mark Warkentien won the NBA Executive of the Year award, two of his offseason pick-ups came though. Birdman Andersen blocked six shots, and Carter had 12 points off the bench … John Elway was in the building, wearing a #7 Nuggets jersey. Facing an entire season with Kyle Orton as their best QB, how many Broncos’ fans would feel more comfortable taking their chances with 48-year-old Elway instead? Stick him in a shotgun offense and block like hell, and he at least throws less INT’s than Orton … We’re out like Flash …
The Hawks can’t beat teams who are better than them, plain and simple. Miami was just one good player away from doing that. Cavs in 5 indeed…
And that Haslem jersey is a great souvenir only for the blowout win…just sucks whoever got it has to spend 10 minutes taking people back in time when they ask about it.
seriously cavs fans..every time wade drove the ball he got bailed out with a foul being called, while the top ten highlight is joe johnson shootin a three as wade hits him on his elbow on the way down-no foul. the officiating is horrible and tends to be one sided. No shit the cavs will kill atlanta, joe johnson doesn’t get no superstar calls like bron does. look at the free throw difference thers going to be ALL CAVS ALL THE WAY. lebron without the refs help=an average player sorry folks (no handle, travels, cant shoot, horrible d)
Well, Ill be the asshole to go out on a limb here and say the Cavs edge out the only close game, in Atl, game 4, for the sweep… Cavs in 4…
The hawks play team basketball which is why the hawks won they have so many people that contribute to scoring as well as other hustle type plays. Meanwhile the hawks are a one man team (DWYANE WADE) beasley doesn’t count cus he doesn’t really have the defense to be a factor in a game. (2010 Amare Stoudemire is coming to MIAMI and there cones ring number 2 for Miami.)
If offered the same amount of money, where would STAT go–Cavs or Heat? And don’t forget the bromance between Carlos Boozer and Mickey Arison. Seriously though, how much money does Boozer deserve? $12M? A max deal is ridiculous for him…and Shard…
When I heard the announcers in Hawks/Heat say there were no lead changes in any of the 7 games after the 1st quarter of play – that just sucks. The anti-celtics/bulls
I’m feeling the Game 1 Houston upset tonight. I know Gee is with me – anybody else?
@that’s whats up YOU KNOW I am down for an upset on a fresh Monday! I mean that would be an excellent scenario. L.A. overlooks the Rockets and comes in like whatever on the first one and take a shocking L. LOL! Love it, print it and lets make that happen!
I am going to say this and be done.
AT HOME! AT HOME! I REALLY BELIEVE THE HAWKS COULD GO ALL THE WAY TO THE FINALS IF THEY HAD HOME-COURT ADVANTAGE!
Ain’t nobody beating the Hawks at home this year I am seriously convinced last year after the Boston thing and this year after the Heat.
Now watch LeBron make me eat those words hahahah. I doubt it.
Beasley showed what he can do and exactly what he cannot do last night. He did stick a nice jumper after a jab step once or twice, showed his range on a couple of threes. But his handles are terrible. We are talking Eddie House here. He didnt get to the rack once and everytime he tried he fumble the ball / it got stolen / he fell down. I guess he knows what he needs to work on in the off season. His 17-7-5 stat line looks nice and all and his +10 was a team best, but he got burned on defence alot (Seen that backdoor cut by J Smooth?) rotated too slow/didnt play defencer after rotating.
I watched the entire game and im still not sure Chalmers played. Totally invisible.
I feel sorry for Wade, but this way he doesnt get swept by the Cavs atleast. The Hawks were just better at every position even Joe Johnson outplayed Wade last night.
Nice game from the Nugs. I’m still picking the Mavs, though.
Magic in 5.
Cavs in 6.
Lakers in 6.
Mavs in 7.
I was just doing some pondering for the Bulls:
Ben Gordon gets released this year – we use Salmons at the 2-guard in hope that Deng comes back.
With the salary cap cleared of Gordon we pursue D-wade hoping the hometown discount gets some good?
I’d think we’d get the guy that will immediately turn us into a championship threat – we got Noah and Thomas doing the window work and two flashy guards in Rose and Wade. Now that would be formidable.
Edit: I mean pursue D-Wade in ’10 when he’s a free agent
Said it before, will say it again. Whoever wins the Hou-LA series wins it all. You heard it here first. And i think Houston has s pretty good chance; would be better if they had retro TMac or Francis. sigh.
i know it sounds crazy as Denver keeps on winning but i’m still not convinced about that squad. Something about them, dont know what it is. But they do keep on winning.
DOUBLE Q – reading your picks got me mullin’ over mine.
Magic in 5 —}
I don’t know. I think the Celtics are going to run circles around them and sweep ’em.
Cavs in 6 —}
Maybe.
Lakers in 6 —}
I definitely don’t know about this one. Maybe 7. Maybe Rox in 6. A lot of maybe’s. The Rockets scare me. Thier consistently inconsistently good. And the Rockets gotta love thier backcourt matchups. Once Kobe takes a rest, I can see the Rockets keepin’ the games competitive like the Celts-Bulls series…with one or two occasional blowouts by the Lakeshow.
Mavs in 7 —}
I got Denver in 5. Josh’s ankle keeps gettin’ messed up. Dampier looks like he just figured out his purpose in life was to be an NFL tight end, the blocking kind. When your best players are Jet, Dirk, Barea, yeah Barea – I just don’t see them being competitve with a JR, a Big Shot, or a Melo. Kidd’s gonna bring stability but Big Shot’s gonna bring a lil’ more than that.
D-Wade is staying in South Beach. Lakers will win. Cavs will win. Denver will win. I’m concerned about the C’s. If Orlando learns from the closeout win without D-Howard, they should beat the C’s in 6.
oh hell, denver better look out, dirk is gonna be on a mission in game 2.
@ 3:
The Hawks can–and have–beaten pretty much every top team at home this year–the Lakers, Cavs, Portland, Phoenix, Nuggets, Jazz, N.O., etc., etc. (That is just my specific recollection; I am sure there are a couple of other wins at home against the West’s elite this year.) Also beat Magic on the road.
Yes, the Cavs will win the series, but if the Hawks play like they can (not like against the Heat–poor series even in the wins for Atlanta), they will win at least 1 in Atlanta.
As I’ve posted repeatedly, the Hawks were just better (a more well-balanced team) than the Heat It should not have taken 7 games, but the loss of Marvin has hurt. Arguably, he was Hawks’ 3rd best player this year. Also, JJ and Horford (and even Flip) had a very poor series.
Cavs will go 6
Celtics will go 6
Nuggets will go 6
Lakers will go 5
mark it in your stupid notebook STUPID!!!!
@ 19:
Haha, I was just picking who I think has enough heart BROGDEN.
Magic – No surprise here. This is MY squad. I’m gonna pick them over the Cavs and the Lakers. LOL.
Lakers – Rockets are good, but the Lakers are TOO good. Mamba, Gasol, Odom. Rockets can stop one guy, but won’t stop ALL of them.
Cavs – Another gimme. Don’t have to explain this.
Mavs – Nuggets are talented for sure, but after seeing the Mavs beat the Spurs (whom I picked to win) VERY convincingly, I’m expecting the Mavs have something in them. Something really special. And as always, the underdogs are much, much hungrier, cause they have nothing to lose.
@ 23:
For whoever it was that was arguing about Wade; notice he’s only gotten past the 1st round once and that was with the help of the league and Shaq.
@isotope twice actually.. his second year he wulda made the finals but his injury allowed the pistons to win in 7 in da east finals.. but man, i didnt like the way wade and the heat played this postseason.. the team is flawed but so were the hawks.. and i dont like the way the ball becomes very stagnant when it touches wades hands.. its like watchin ai.. and for real.. these superstar calls are killing the game.. a foul is a foul irregardless.. of location or status..
the nba is a funny institution.. with all the blatent ref fixing.. to all of the superstar home calls to the stupid give away trades (gasol).. i suppose its just a futher axample of the state of america and the fact that money has currpted all of your institutions.. lol and the way they got their propaganda machine in overdrive.. all those nba cares adverts are funny (if you care why do you have to constantly reminds us.. building a home lol).. and that whole green week.. jumping aboard a false problem such as global warming.. nba were dreams happen lol what a joke.. and yet i still watch…..
said it yesterday, but this is how it’s going down
Celtics in 5
Cavs in 4
Lakers in 6
Nuggets in 6
book it
Hawks are not Detroit (who Hawks swept this season).
Also, Hawks this year have seemed to play up or down to level of competition (at least at home).
Hawks win at least on Saturday night–and make the rest of the games closer than people think. (Hawks will wake up the Cavs just like they did the Celts last year (which in the end will help Cavs win the chip).)
Maybe Dirk will get some Foulcalls next time when he gets pushed and smashed around again… Fucking refs rigged the game!!
The Rockets are going to miss Deke in this series; hell the lakers are the only reason they brought him back in the first place. Those Blazer games were just supposed to be warm ups. Lakers have too much size for the rockets. Its going to be a great series though
John Wall charged with breaking and entering:
Top recruit John Wall was charged with breaking and entering. He was the AP’s 2009 men’s prep player of the year for North Carolina. Police said Wall was detained briefly, but not arrested
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — One of the nation’s most sought-after basketball recruits has been charged with a misdemeanor breaking and entering after police found him walking out of a vacant house in North Carolina, police said Monday.
John Wall, 18, was detained briefly April 27 in Raleigh, but not arrested. He and two other teenagers were cited. Police said there was no indication of forced entry at the empty house or that anything was taken.
Wall, a point guard at Raleigh Word of God, was voted The Associated Press men’s prep basketball player of the year for North Carolina in March.
He has not announced a college choice, but has been pursued by Duke, North Carolina State, Kansas, Memphis, Miami, Kentucky, among others.
Frank Jackson, an assistant district attorney in Wake County, which includes Raleigh, said a person convicted of such an offense could face up to 120 days in jail. But he said a first-time offender would likely have to perform community service.
A call to Wall’s home in Raleigh found the phone was disconnected. His mother didn’t have a listed phone number, and message to the school’s athletic director wasn’t immediately returned.
@kdizz-that case sound like some bs.Who that doc up there on the board earlier,is that doc rivers?Wade went out soft.He looked like he wasnt giving 100 out there.He started out killing in the first quarter then he was bitching about that foul when ATL hit that first backbraking trey and he quit after that.He musta realized they just wasnt ready,sorta like Kobe in that Suns game 7.Nuggets look good but I aint counting the Mavs out.And either one of them can give LA a tough series too.Orlando Boston a tossup to me.I like Boston to pull it out because I think them dudes around Dwight are softies.And heart beats talent when shit even.Houston nice this year,but I think just like D-Will yall running into the Kobe Bean Buzzsaw so holla back,maybe in 4,maybe in 7,but holla back.And Atl nice scrappy and tough,but they running into that fullgrown tsunami that is 24 and holding the MVP trophy like WHAT so just like H-Town and Wyclef yall be gone till November.
@ tha real doc
I hope that story bs. Dude might need to cut some of his suspect homies off till he gets that guaranteed nba paper
Never heard of a team gloating after every shot, wait unless pretending to be a Plane and throwing punches and yelling in the face of the opposition basically on every shot gloating. Not to mention getting 39 foul shots in one game. This is all Dallas vs. San Antonio, karma’s a bitch for sure. Dirk’s the biggest guy in the sport that spends the most time on the ground. And it’s not because he’s pushed hard or has weak legs either. So i’m not gonna pull out my violin if he only gets 4 Fts.
