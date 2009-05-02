D-Wade scores 41, forces Game 7

Are the Hawks just ultra-confident that they’ll win any Game Seven in their own gym? Because with a chance to eliminate D-Wade and the Heat last night, ATL came out, as Mark Jackson put it, like they had some kind of cushion. True, the Hawks were essentially missing two starters (Al Horford out; Marvin Williams played five minutes), and generally they were not a good road team this year. But execution and effort are two different things … As early as the first quarter, Mike Woodson was yelling at his guys about slacking on D, and called them out for it publicly in his between-quarters interview. The team didn’t execute in the first half and trailed by nine at the break, and at some point during Miami’s 16-2 run to open the third quarter that pretty much ended it, the Hawks gave up … With seven minutes left in the game, Miami was up 23 and the announcers were questioning whether Erik Spoelstra was doing the right thing by keeping Wade on the court. Right at that moment, Wade (41 pts, 16-17 FT) skated into the lane and smashed a dunk on Zaza Pachulia‘s face, and-one. Next possession, he crossed up Joe Johnson (13 pts, 6-14 FG) and hit a fadeaway floater, and-one. And the next possession, Wade got another clear-out but airballed a three. After a TV timeout, Wade committed a foul as soon as the ball was put in play, leaving to a standing O … So Miami fans tend to not stick around for the end of home games in which their team is getting blown out, but apparently everybody kept the TV on to watch the end of the Heat’s Game Five blowout loss. Josh Smith (7 pts, 3-13 FG, 10 rebs, 3 blks) was getting booed every time he blinked — which isn’t often — and the crowd went nuts whenever he missed a shot or showed his frustration … Not sure if he was being swayed by the fans or what, but Mike Breen sounded like he actually hates Josh Smith. When Smith got into a nothing spat with Jamaal Magloire in the fourth, Breen was the first one hollering, “Take him out of there!” And when Jeff Van Gundy jokingly asked if J-Smoove would be telling Magloire to “come on” if they were in an alley without refs and players to get in the way, Breen answered, “You’re right.” … To add to the fight potential for Game Seven, Mario Chalmers and Mike Bibby exchanged glares in the second half. With Chalmers (9 pts, 8 asts, 5 stls) being extra-physical with Bibby (20 pts, 7 rebs) on some off-ball contact, Bibby may or may not have tried to kick the rookie in the nuts, and he definitely hit Chalmers on the leg with a balled-up fist. It wasn’t quite a punch, though, so it shouldn’t be a big deal …

Nothing was going right for Atlanta. They couldn’t score to save their lives, meanwhile on the other end Michael Beasley (22 pts, 15 rebs) was tossing (accidental) passes to himself off the side of the backboard and cruising in for dunks. On one possession Johnson actually played fantastic defense on Wade, keeping a determined Wade from getting past the three-point line for like 20 seconds; but then as soon as J.J. recovered the ball, he threw it right to Chalmers for a turnover … Joel Anthony deserves some credit for being kind of a beast. At least twice he decked somebody on the Hawks with a screen and put them on their ass, he swatted three shots, and he was diving on the floor for loose balls even when Miami was working on a 30-piecing … The day after he was talking nonsense about Orlando being better without Dwight Howard (it’s like a boxer saying crazy stuff like, “I had him where I wanted him” after he just got flattened), Andre Miller reportedly skipped the Sixers’ final team meeting of the season. That’s not a good sign for Philly if they were planning to re-up with ‘Dre in the offseason. At 33 years old, if he wants to contend for a championship, he’s not even looking their way. Would Miller fit in with the Lakers? Houston? Portland? What about Dallas if they lose Jason Kidd (likely to the Lakers)? … In another sign of the recession, the Jazz announced they’ve pulled the plug on the Rocky Mountain Revue summer league. Team president Randy Rigby said the NBA teams who competed in both the RMR and the more popular Vegas Summer League were choosing to only go to Vegas this year for money reasons, but he did leave the door open for the RMR to return in 2010. That’s huge news for guys like J.R. Giddens and Darrell Arthur and JaVale McGee and the incoming rooks who need that extra work … Game Seven of Celtics/Bulls is today. Who do you got? With so much hype, we’re just hoping this isn’t a re-run of last year’s Celtics/Hawks blowout … We’re out like Miller …