CP3, Kobe and Wade restore order

Saturday was (mostly) about restoring order: Chris Paul reminded the Nuggets that their series isn’t going to be easy, Kobe Bryant reminded the Jazz that the worst time to catch him is after an off-game, and Dwyane Wade reminded everybody that he’s in the MVP conversation for a good reason … The Hornets seemed ready to fold after Kenyon Martin‘s jumper made it 22-6 midway through the first quarter, and literally nobody but Paul could make a shot. CP (32 pts, 12 asts) carried the load until his teammates caught up, chipping away at the lead and eventually going up by double digits late in the fourth quarter. Denver rallied to get within one point with 25 seconds left, when Carmelo (25 pts) stole N.O.’s inbounds pass. With CP denying Chauncey the ball, ‘Melo took it himself, almost turning it over when he tried a shovel pass to K-Mart, but getting it back in time to brick a short jumper. K-Mart tossed James Posey to the deck on the rebound (he over-acted just a little), and after Pose split the free throws, ‘Melo got off a half-court heave that got close but didn’t drop … How many times are we gonna see coaches run out of timeouts at the end of a game? The Nuggets couldn’t set up a good shot on their last possession because George Karl burned all their timeouts earlier, just like Vinny Del Negro has done twice in the Bulls/Celtics series … With Kobe going into “I’m not letting this series get close” mode, all the Jazz could do was watch, get a hand in his face and hope he missed. Kobe scored L.A.’s first 11 points, and the pull-up J was automatic. He had 34 points midway through the third quarter, right when the Lakers really started to pull away and make it a rout, then took a break. He came back in during the fourth to drop a couple more buckets — just messing with Ronnie Brewer, really, like on the triple pump-fake jumper — to make sure the Jazz didn’t even think of rallying. He finished with 38 points … Andrew Bynum was benched for this one by Phil Jackson, playing just six minutes while Lamar Odom took his place in the lineup. With the L.A. bench getting automatically weaker for it, Avery Johnson rightfully pointed out that they need to get more production out of guys like “Sasha Doo-Wah-Sitch.” Whoever that is … What was the ugliest shot of the day: Derek Fisher‘s two-foot hook shot that he left one foot short of the rim, or Al Horford‘s jumper from the dotted line that just grazed the front of the net? … Horford’s shot came on ATL’s first possession, and set the tone for a game where they got cracked. D-Wade was slashing and had some sick dunks in traffic, but was really killing the Hawks with his long-range shooting. He hit four threes on his way to 29 points, seven boards, eight assists and four blocks. If he stays this hot beyond the arc, Wade can close this series out by himself soon and will make Miami a tough out for Cleveland in the next round … The non-normal part of Saturday’s schedule saw the Spurs go down 3-1 to Dallas, putting Tim Duncan in danger of exiting a postseason in the first round for the first time ever (including college) …
Simple math for this one. Dallas has four or five guys who are threats to score, and the Spurs only have two. Duncan (25 pts, 10 rebs, 7 asts) and Tony Parker (43 pts, 18-29 FG) did whatever they wanted, but it was all San Antonio had; the rest of the team went 6-for-28 from the field. Manu Ginobili was missed more than ever. Meanwhile, the Spurs did a solid job defending Dirk and Jason Terry, but Josh Howard (28 pts) and Jason Kidd (17 pts, 7 asts) started slinging threes in the second half and paved the way for Dallas’ win … Nice follow dunk by Ryan Hollins on Duncan’s head, but kid needs to calm his happy ass down with the post-dunk antics. His entire resume wouldn’t even touch the stuff Duncan leaves on the cutting-room floor … E-mail from Dime’s Pat Cassidy: “Walking past the court by my place. There’s a chubby white guy playing in a full Spurs uniform, including ankle braces and a Ginobili jersey. He has the crazy Manu bald spot to complete the look. Dude is even left-handed! He’s yelling at guys on his team who are about 15 years younger than he is about defensive positioning. This is amazing.” … Just like every year, the six hours of NFL Draft coverage felt like 20 hours, and that was just for the first two rounds. You have to find ways to keep yourself interested, especially if you don’t know a lot of the players getting picked, and yesterday thankfully that extra entertainment was provided by Chris Mortensen and Herm Edwards. Mort was either hungover or loopy off cold medicine, because he was on-air looking and sounding like he was about to fall out of his chair. Herm was perfectly lucid, but he absolutely refused to look into the camera. You know how TV guys switch between looking at us and looking at their colleagues? Herm never took his eyes off Trey Wingo and Todd McShay — and the few times when he started to turn his head towards the camera, he’d lower his eyes before making “eye contact” with the TV audience. This seriously went on all day. It was like the world’s worst drinking game: Take a drink whenever Herm looks at the camera, only he NEVER does it, so nobody drinks … We’re out like Sasha Doo-Wah-Sitch …
Nice call on Ryan Hollins. I hate it when young cats get all hyperactive when dunking on a superstar, yet when you see the stat sheet, the superstar has like 30 and 10, while the punk has 5 TOs, 4 fouls, and that one fucking dunk.
Case in point: Gerald Green when he was in Boston. Kid’s acting all tough when all he contributed is one fucking dunk while his team is being trashed by 30. And of course who could forget the ‘signed’ shoes he tried to give Darryl Dawkins during the Slam Dunk, that Dawkins eventually THREW on the floor. That was comedy gold.
And about the Spurs… I’ve been defending them this past month, but I know when I am wrong… IT’S OVER. See you next year, guys.
just wait until Kobe does this to Lebron on basketball’s biggest stage. who else is gonna guard him? Delonte West? Pavlovic? Varejao? Ben Wallace? I think not.
UGLIEST shot of the day: Boozer airballing a free throw and the refs not calling it dead. Worst shot. Especially since refs calling 5th grade games hit their whistle five times a day for that ish.
You know, seriously, i stopped Steve Logan (in a game to 11) on a street court, right before he went to Cincy. Greatest basketball moment of my life. He only scored once, on a push-off for a layup, that we joked about after the game…but that’s the highlight of my basketball life. Props to Ryan Hollins. He’ll only dunk on Duncan one time in his life. He should holler.
before I read this the nuggets hornets series will be over in 5… this is the hornets their ceiling for this series now on to the smack
Real funny. The Pistons well be just fine. We still had a winning season and made the playoffs so im pretty happy with that. Hell we cant go to the finals every year. Next year we’re gonna be a problem though.
about the timeouts… I’ll say the same thing JVG said the other night. Of course it is ideal to not use up all of your timeouts by the end of the game. But sometimes when you’re coming back, you need those timeouts to slow down the beatdown. If some of those timeouts don’t get called, you never stop the rally and you’ll wind up having timeouts at the end, but you might be down 10 instead of 3.
the pistons had a winning season? ahhhh, NO!!
and i hope you meant they will be in problems. because if they dont get boozer or kobe(lol) they just arent’t in the top of the east. sorry
Can we just skip the next couple of rounds and go to Cle vs LA? It’s inevitable…
we cant skip the next rounds. i heard some spurs fans saying they will take the lakers to at least 6 or even 7 games, so…well, nevermind
but i seriously thought the nuggets could give the lakers a hard time the way they played games 1 and 2. if they win one in NO i think it could get interesting.
2nd round lakers vs. houston should be 5 or 6 games. should be harder vs. portland, but still in 6.
the east on the other hand is over with. boston needs a 100% garnett to beat the cavs, which he wont be even if he comes back. all the other teams are garbage.
yeah my spurs need some scoring help! bottom line really, TD and TP would have won that game by themselves if they could hit all their damn freethrows! missed 12 WTF! atleast they get a couple days rest, tony was getting winded for sure.
oh and congrats to josh howard and HIS mavs, cause it is deffinately not IRK that is winning this series. irk did have a good rebounding night but then the spurs did go small just about all of the second half.
i think the spurs need to get either gooden or thomas in the starting lineup because bonner and mason both blew their wads in the regular season shooting wise. and mason is no point guard, just like i said when they signed him, he is not a bad 2 guard but he is no point guard. bring in vaugn or hil instead. let him sit at the 2 guard spot.
Lakers – Kobe = Playoff team, Cleavland – LeBron = Playoff team…. Miami – Wade = Lottery team… Wade = MVP!
oh and good call on hollins, who does he think he is kendrik perkins?
that must make you feel a little better ranger, that not dirk is beating the spurs like he did 3 years ago.
but you are definitely right, josh howard is the mavs best player, but he has to step up.because the one thing that works for the spurs is taking dirk and terry out of the game. evreytime nowitzki tried to drive the second defender came. its like the warriors series two years ago, but now the other guys step up.
@Rafa
Ummmmmmmmmmmm, yes going to the playoffs is a winning season considering only the best teams make it, son. Also i wish everyone would stop riding the Cavs so hard. One good season and they’re somebody now……NOT.
FEDRODOMOUS PREDICTS: The Pistons will beat the Cavs in 7
lol, never heard that definition of a “winning” season…if it makes you feel better.
but we can agree on the cavs. i dont like the hype around them and believe healthy boston would beat them.
pistons in 7? i hope so, but would have to smoke the stuff you smoked today to believe it. got something left? lmao
anyone else notice that the cavs are averaging 20 more free throws a game than the pistons. No team is gonna win with that disparity. Now, are the pistons a jumpshooting team or is the game being called unfairly is the question. lebron fans needa realize without refs help, the cavs are a mediocre team that has no championship hope. LMAO
only way to knockout the cavs now is if miami can get to the second round, since dwade gets just as much calls as lebron does, then we’ll see a series of foul shooting, foul shooting, drawing fouls, and traveling. We’ll see who the refs like more by the end.
Too many blowouts yesterday. Too many. One close one.
But I’m still ready for ‘AMAZING’ to happen all over the place today.
rafa, while it sux that my spurs are not playing well, it is a nice little concelation prize having IRK do exactly what i have always said he does, PLAY NOT CLUTCH/WEAK!
@knock knock
Its called the “David Stern syndrome”. What Davey boy wants Davey Boy gets. Last year it was the Celtics and Lakers this year he wants the Cavs and Lakeshow. Its all a ratings game. No matter Im ready for football anyway the draft got me kinda hype. I wanna see if this Stafford guy was worth 78 mill.
@YOUNGFUD
If you think that pro hoops is staged, then why do you watch it and discuss it? I don’t understand your logic.
I don’t think it is staged. There are too many variables to take care of if you want to stage it; way too complex.
@Ranger
Since when does making the playoffs not constitute a good season….Geeesssshhh???
Oh yeah, WINNING SEASONS ARE SEASONS WHERE YOU WIN MORE THAN HALF OF YOUR GAMES. 39-43…CLOSE BUT NO CIGAR FEDDY!
It seems like the Cavaliers got SERIOUS HATERS.
I could see why they got hated on before…when they were trash…
when they were a one-man team…
but now they actually have a decent team and we still have the david stern sanctioned nba-conspiracy theories about LBJ…
we still have the theories about the media’s highly calculated efforts to market Lebron…(hint: that’s what commercial media enterprises do!)
we still have the “ref’s man-crush on LBJ” theory which may be related to the stern theory…I’m with double Q on this one…
ENJOY THE GAMES!
@Bigsby
Just because its rigged doesn’t mean guys dont still ball hard. And sometimes just sometimes amazing happens and David defeats Golliath. Thats why I watch it plus im a baller on and off the court so its in my blood.
Youngfed, can’t say I missed ya. Guess it took you three games to get over crying about how shitty your Pistons were now. Unlike ‘Sheed I’m sure you weren’t complaining about the officiating when Detroit reached the ECF finals six years in a row. As for the Cavs suddenly being good: they gave the Celts a tougher series than your Pistons did last year, and they beat the Pistons the year before. So if the Cavs suddenly got good now, does that mean the Pistons have been crap for three years? And yeah, making the eighth seed in the East is hardly an accomplishment. This was not a winning season in Detroit. The Pistons are flatout done, and even if they somehow win the next game they will still need SERIOUS retooling before they’re good again.
@Dagomar
Actually I just got back from Cabos, Mexico on vacation so I really havent seen much of the series so really comment on the 1st to games. However When did the beat us we went ECF 6 years straight and I dont remember the Cavs ever going to the finals,bruh. And if you truely believe we need some serious really tooling so be it, cause you know what…..We Got The PayPuuuuurrrrr!!!!!!
In the words of the late great Biggie “Get Money!!!” lol
um fed, when you lose more games then you win then YOU DO NOT HAVE A GOOD SEASON! (like everyone else has already told you) let me put it this way, if it was a league wide playoff race where the top 16 teams made it in, then det would miss out and be 17th. if det was in the west they would be 10th and miss out also. hell det is the only team in the playoffs with a losing record. if the east was really better then the west then det would be watching from the outside. hell they would have been better off not making it then getting swept by the cavs (my pic for the title by the way) at least they COULD have been in the lottery and had a chance at a #1 pic but instead they are getting their collective asses handed to them.
wow youngfed, you should take that post back asap. just one hint: 2007
@Ranger
Typing in Caps does not make your point more effective. To me getting to the Playoffs is every teams goal, then winning so im happy. Sorry if that upsets everyone. Maybe I should pout a lil more.
“I dont remember the Cavs ever going to the finals, bruh.”
Alright, you’re done. Probably shouldn’t be commenting on the NBA if you don’t know jack shit about it.
the worst part is knowing that the Mavs are really not a very good team. That just shows that the Spurs are an awful team right now – they need help.
Mason has his 1st time playoff deer in headlights game going strong.
Finley is hot and cold, mostly cold.
Every time Bonner is in the game Dirk goes on a scoring streak against him.
The rest of the squad is not even worth mentioning.
Spurs are a horrible team right now, but they will probably win Tuesday at home. After that it would take a miracle to get the next game in Dallas. Only advantage to the Spurs that I see is 3 days off between those games
@35 I agree, and Duncon looks like a 57′ Chevy, except its on blocks in the backyard and theres not a mechanic for miles….
man DK you must not be watching the same games everyone else is cause while duncan may look like a 57 chevy, that 57 must be in cuba because he is still running pretty well. (with the exception of game 3 where he didnt play much) he might be a little banged up and not running like he did in 57 he is still better then that POS station waggon that is erika dampier
@37…. Game 3 is what counts. Well see how he is in game 4… Hes done…
@Ranger
Oh almost forgot, Sorry bruh but just because I dont log everytime some goes to the ECF like a groupie doesnt belittle my opinion any
Do I believe that David Stern wants the Lakers/Cavs? Yes. Is there a conspiracy? No. Last year, he wanted the Lakers/Celtics and each Celtic series went seven games, every team had a chance to put them on their ass but they pulled it out. The Cavs drive more, and Detroit is a bunch of jump shooters, so free throws like crazy for the Cavs…..
ahah can’t wait to see Duncan and his spurs kicked outta the first round for the first time
I have been forgetting to mention this for several days now, but PJ Carlesimo sounds almost exactly like Super Dave Osborne.
Props to Tony Parker for scoring 31 points in the first half, tying a Spurs Playoff record (Iceman Gervin). Too bad they lost.
Hey, I am sorry to have to say this but the referees in the DAL-SAS game needed to let those motherfuckers play basketball. It was an atrocious, ugly game to watch and full of bullshit calls (reminds me of 2006). 73 free throws?? GTFOH!
LET THEM DUDES PLAY, mang!
The best part was when they called yet another piece of crap foul in the 4th Q, Pop just threw his water bottle like, “You have got to be shittin’ me”.
And yeah Hollins needs to chill that stuff out, any time he makes any play (bucket, block) he goes flexin’ and yellin’. Obviously spends too much time around the Jet Terry.
@Parinaz #46 – haha, I used to say that every year about Phoenix. I said the other day that the first-round is the Spurs’ Championship series this year (the only one they have a chance at winning and “celebrating”.
