L.A. 2, Rest of the League 0

Carmelo was smooth as butter, but Kobe was the hot knife that ruined what should have been a Denver win last night in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals … With Carmelo getting savage buckets early and often, the Nuggets looked like they were gonna walk into Staples and blow the Lakers out. By the time L.A. hit 14 on the scoreboard in the first quarter, ‘Melo already had 14 by himself. The jump shot was flowing like liquor on the “Rock of Love” bus, and nobody could stop him. When ‘Melo (39 pts, 14-20 FG) dropped another effortless three midway through the third quarter, he couldn’t help but crack a wide smile … Denver was up double-digits in the first quarter, and despite falling behind at halftime, led by as much as seven in the fourth. But Kobe (40 pts, 13-28 FG, 12-13 FT) wasn’t having that. He scored 18 in the fourth, and down the stretch he won it at the free throw line. With 30 seconds left, Kobe put L.A. ahead with a pair at the stripe, then he hit two more with 10 seconds left to extend the lead to four, then with just under six seconds left, hit another pair for a three-point lead. The Lakers fouled J.R. Smith before he could get off a trey, and after making the first FT, he missed the second on purpose, but Denver couldn’t get the rebound … You almost can’t do anything about Kobe in those late-game situations other than hope he’s off, but when it mattered most, the Nuggets were really hurt because couldn’t they keep Pau Gasol (13 pts, 14 rebs) off the boards and let Derek Fisher (13 pts) kill them with open shots. Fish gave L.A. the lead at halftime when he stuck a corner three at the buzzer off a Kobe drive, and on pretty much an identical play, put the Lakers up for the first time in the fourth quarter … The biggest play of the game, though, came from Trevor Ariza. Following Kobe’s go-ahead FT’s with 30 seconds left, Ariza jumped in front of an Anthony Carter inbounds pass that was intended for Chauncey Billups, and instead of going in for the highlight, waited for his team to catch up and got it around to Kobe, who forced Denver to foul him … Chauncey (18 pts, 8 asts) deserved some blame on that Ariza steal for not coming to the ball (same as an NFL receiver), but he made up for it when he hit a cold-blooded step-back corner three over Ariza with six seconds left (yes, we know he stepped out of bounds, but the refs didn’t call it) that kept Denver alive. If Kobe had just missed one free throw in that last stretch, Chauncey would have had a chance to win the game …
If you’re a Knicks fan, are you mad that Spike Lee has basically disowned your team and is a full-fledged Kobe/Lakers fan now? As soon as the final buzzer sounded, Spike was the first guy to jump out of his seat and gush over Kobe … For teams that both play solid D, it’s all the more glaring when the Nuggets just let Ariza have all the space he wants to shoot jumpers, and the same with L.A. not even pretending to guard Anthony Carter … Obligatory “You gotta love Birdman” play of the game: Late in the third, he set up a pick in the backcourt and CRUSHED Shannon Brown. In a very physical game where the L.A. crowd and the players were already on-edge feeling they weren’t getting calls, Birdman almost set off the powder keg … Blake Griffin is headed to L.A., after the Clippers won last night’s Draft Lottery and scored the No. 1 overall pick. At least we think Blake is their guy. If there’s one franchise that could mess this up, it’s the Clippers. Memphis got the No. 2 pick, followed by Oklahoma City. The Kings, who had the best chance at No. 1 and sent Chris Webber to represent them, ended up fourth, and the Wizards got fifth … And a few minutes after the order was made official, we rolled out Dime’s first official ’09 Mock Draft. Who’s gonna go after Blake? Where will Ricky Rubio end up? What about Stephen Curry? And did Tyler Hansbrough drop to the second round? … Busy day over at HighSchoolHoop.com yesterday, beginning with the news that John Wall finally committed to a college. There’s also a piece about Brandon Roy, who recalls his days playing junior-varsity ball in high school and how that made him the player he is today … Cavs/Magic is tonight at the Q. Who do you got? … We’re out like C-Webb’s lucky charms …
denver has to win game 2. if not, forget it.
CWebb shoulda asked for a TO
J.R Smith lost the game for Nuggets, he has the basketball I.Q of a damp sock.
Blake should go back to school just to dodge becoming a clipper
The Clippers are full of ish! Just like the Bulls and the Magic. Those three teams have won 7 of the last 17 lotteries (Shaq, Webber, Kandiman, Brand, Rose, Blake).
This is just unfair for the other perenial loosers like the Warriors and Grizzlies ^^
I do hope the Clippers go with Blake. He and Eric Gordon are gonna be a great inside out combo. I wonder if someone is gonna want to trade for Z-Bo because there’s no way he’s demoted to the bench for a rookie PF. At least, in his very own mind!
I’d like to see the Bucks swapping R-Jefferson with Z-Bo. The boatload contracts are nearly the same, plus Milwaukee could need a real, down-low threat like Randolph. The Clippers could really use Jefferson too. Maybee they’ll ask the Bucks to add in Joe Alexander, though…
HAHA back to school to dodge becoming a clipper? hilarious! :)
It was a great game last night denver has got to win game 2 and carmello has got to touch the ball every play not shoot but hes got to touch the ball every play i noticed points where he kinda fell back hes got to have that killer instinct
the Obligatory “You gotta love Birdman” play of the game was the block on sasha in the 4th…but i just dont like him so i cuold be a lil biased
nuggets were kinda hurt by their performance from the FT line… cats were missing freebies all night… even MR. Big Shot himself missed 3 i think… the margin of victory is just… so factor in those missed freebies… nuggets would’ve won the game… just my thoughts though…
@# 3
the way i see it, it had nothing to do with jr smitth and had everything to do with 12 missed freethrows. even if both teams made all their FTs denver wold have won by 6. LA is in trouble if denver continues to play the way they did last night but can hit their FTs
you cannot miss 12 free throws against the lakers and expect to beat them
@11 Thats a pretty big what if considering there not a FT shooting team…
Its all about Kobe and the coaching now guys. I would be worried if I was a Denver fan which game, either 3 or 4, Kobe decides to rape someone!
Karl vs Phil…. GL!
Kobe 1, Boulder hos, 0
I personally would like to congratulate Mr. Lee for being strong and stepping out of the darkness. Welcome to a real team Spike!
I think Spike Lee made a movie about Kobe – so maybe there is a small connection there
Either that or 7 straight lottery seasons have pushed Spike to the dark side
one more technical and Kobe gets suspended for a game
Stern won’t let that happen, you know that
DK
nahh denver out played the lakers everywhere, and melo out played kobe, it came down to FT shooting, in which case billups isnt missing 3 of 9 again, and jr smith isnt missing 4 of 6 again considering they are 88 and 755 ft shooters carrer wise.
phil better find some help, he better figure out where yalls precious will bynam went, oh wait thats the GOOD bynam i ment to say andrew “foul machine” bynam.
LA played like garbage last night and still won. I think Denver has to be worried. If Gasol, Lamar, or Bynum gives Kobe some help its a wrap for Denver.
@ 17
nah kobe has 2 more techs which i expect he gets for sure before the playoffs are over. the league recinded one, anything to keep the “the great one” wait thats gretski, the GOAT, wait thats MJ, “the big….” ahhh never mind, kobe has some of the dumbest nick names so i am trying to find him a better one but all the good ones are taken.
Great game last night. Playoff intensity at its best. Melo played great. Kobe played great and as usual was Mr. Clutch. I think the Lakers as a team will come out for game 2 better. LA needs Pau, Lamar, and Bynum to be a factor. Can the Nuggets play any better? They looked great. Physical as hell. But hopefully they can bring that type of intensity in the next game too, obviously they are going to need it. The Nuggets dominated that game and still lost, that’s the scary part.
Kobe was not going to let the Lakers lose this one –
J.A. Adande said it best
“Nights like this remind you that we should wait for James to actually win a championship or two before we can establish his place among the game’s greats. We all love what LeBron is doing. We shouldn’t forget what Kobe has done and is still capable of. We didn’t unanimously move Michael Jordan past Magic Johnson until he got his ring collection going in the 1990s. We shouldn’t call Tiger Woods golf’s greatest until he gets past Jack Nicklaus’ 18 majors.”
People can have LeBron but Kobe is still the king to me. Besides LeBron ain’t won a ring yet anyway and you can be good as all outdoors but until you won a ring it really don’t matter.
Kobe is the closer, he is Benjamin Buttons in the 4th, while everyone else is gettin old he is gettin fresh to death. Dude is just like that.
Anyway what is really bad is aside from being hype on their homecourt, Most everyone should know Denver is not always going to come out smoking like that or shoot that well. Oh yea and Carmelo ain’t always scoring 39 either. Plus for the first two quarters really LA was trying to figure Denver’s system and now that they know what to expect…ut oh. Lakers most def. taking this series.
Also, was it just me or did anyone else see that the old frustrated Denver started showing up in critical moments. Melo with a tech, Kenyon with bad fouls and that guy named Karl having no clue of what to do.
Coach Billups gotta take a lot of heat for the loss. When you are counted on to make free throws that is what you do …make them. Kobe made his in the fourth, so Billups should have been making his. Plus of course the bad pass in which Billups should have come up. Coach Billups gotta have his squad on it more if they even expect to win at home.
Great game, but I think that is going to be the best game what everyone just saw. The rest won’t be so close. I am not saying blow-out just not that close.
Love the battle of Kobe and Melo. Thing with Melo if he would have been hyped and played with this type of tenacious O and D during the season perhaps his team could possibly have homecourt.
Clippers gonna get Blake a.k.a. Little LeBron. LOL Blake gonna need some help. I bet when Blake saw that he was like “Crap!”
Wait, what? They Sactown sent Chris Webber to rep them???
If you wanna win the lottery, why in the HELL are you sending Chris Webber to win anything????
I guess at that EXTRA PRACTICE SESSION on Saturday, Denver did NOT practice FREE THROWS.
Kinda funny, ironic even, they couldn’t BUY a FREEBIE. If they would’ve made their FT’S…ahh man, can you say SLAUGHTERHOUSE?
Kmart with a 15 and 8 type of night. OK.
But gimme Pau’s 13 and 14 EARLY!
Kobe’s ILL. That’s my obligatory shot out to Kobe.
DFISH – BIGGGGGGGG BUCKET AT THE HALF! And he was colder than a MOP song but he hit some CRUCIAL SHOTS. Props to Fish! For a min’ it seemed like he WAS the offense.
He gotta learn to give that rock up to 24 though. Especially when he’s open! How you gonna force a contested, hurried shot with 24 open as day?????? That’s a NO-NO.
‘MELO just earned every ballers’ respect everywhere.
Not just for the shots he hit but his tenacity on D. PROPS to Melo. He’s SO SMOOV. Oh yeah, way to waste a classic effort Denver. Real Nice!
It was a GOOD 40 SECOND sequence in the 3rd Q that showed the type of poise the Lakers have. NENE picks up his 4th foul, I think. BIRDMAN comes in. For a good 30 or 40 seconds Denver was smotherin’ the hell outta LA, totally disrupting LA’s flow.
This was DENVER’S D at it’s BEST but they couldn’t grab the board, thanks to the Spaniard. And LA kept gettin’ at it…and eventually got a bucket. Championship ball right there.
Quiet as kept, Walton got down n dirty.
What else…I remember somebody sayin’ Denver’s was deeper than LA. LOL! LA’s bench outscored Denver’s big time.
This series has the potential to be a SEVEN GAME CLASSIC.
DEUCES
I feel bad for Griffin or anybody else who is chosen first. The Clippers organization is a career killer.
Good game last night.That played good and still lost or play bad and still won dont hold no weight.Denver will be fine.LA TOOK a win in the clutch thats all that happened.The freebies played a part.What I didnt understand is why Karl put Ant Carter in the game to inbound the ball when he turned it over.Why is he in?His j broke as shit so it aint like he a threat.If it was he the best passer they need to squash that.Keep bench players on the bench in crunchtime or u get took for playoff games.
I think the Cavs are hoping they get the Lakers in the Finals. They don’t want NO PARTS of this Nuggets team. Too many matchup problems at once. Lakers are a more even match for them.
Poor Blake Griffin…
The Nuggets let one slip last night. May cost them the series…
(Crickets chirping)
That sound you just heard is the sound of bandwagon Nuggets fans running for cover.
lakers in 6.
Magic in 6.
*** Denver blew it !!! Melo started the meltdown after firing an ill-advised trey early in the shotclock while they where up 89-82. LA responds with a 3 right after and all downhill from them since that.***
DENVER WONT MAKE THOSE MISTAKES AGAIN AND WILL STEAL GAME 2 AND THE HOME ADVANTAGE.
The Cavs-Magic game will be tighter game than you would think. Cavs in 7 games with each home team winning theirs.
Hey Guys,
Can we stop with the hoopla about who is best in the NBA, right now? Kobe demonstrated that he is not only the best Closer, but that he is the most strong willed, the most competitive and the deadliest shooter in the NBA. Dude’s passion bucket what over flowing last night.
There were times through out the game I thought to myself, “Damn, ‘Melo is just too big and too strong for Kobe.” As the game progressed Kobe started to transform into his “Motherf*cker” (thanks Dime) mode. Though George Karl and the Nuggets made it absolutely tough for Kobe, switching defensive assignments, Kobe somehow managed to carve out a way to make shots and find his team mates. Dude is just made up of the right ingredients.
Great game last night. Melo balled all night long but Denver wasted a golden opportunity to win in LA. Denver outplayed LA in every phase of the game. Nene and K-Mart played their butts off. One thing that will kill Denver is they try to block every shot and that opens them up to gettin’ abused on the offensive board.
At the end of the day, Denver’s poise will kill them. Martin will commit lazy fouls, J.R. will take ill-advised shots and Melo won’t get the ball. Basketball is as much about smarts than talent.
Lastly,
Like I said yesterday, Denver has no one to guard KB24. After Artest and Battier, he feels like he’s playing against high school kids. If Denver don’t win game 2, it’s a wrap… LA’s bench saved them last night
1. Why was Anthony Carter in on that last offensive possession?
2. Why was he inbounding the ball with Lamar Odom all in his face?
3. People criticized Vinny Del Negro for running out of time outs?
4. Did Melo touch the ball enough in the last 4-5 possessions in the game? Chauncey was getting clutch buckets, but Melo wasn’t getting touches.
As stated Denver looked like the better team until frustration and pressure leaned on them. I was saying all game that Denver was just out “manning” LA all game. Layups, Rebounds, Dunks, Steals, Loose balls, Denver was all over LA and frustrating them. Kenyon and JR Smith was doing little sly moves to pull guys down, push in the back, and just being really aggressive, but all that back fired in the end. Kenyon’s over aggressive foul late and JR was too out of control.
It was a great game though. Melo was beasting everyone. If he was the type to get to the line he could have put Ariza, Odom and Kobe in foul trouble, which may have changed the game in the end in Denver’s favor.
With the lost Denver looked like the better team. LA needs to drink some of that “tough juice” before the next game, because Denver like Houston plays aggressive all the time. If LA keeps the ball out of Chauncey’s hands we will also see that Denver doesn’t play as smart in the end when each possession is critical.
Love the big goofy smiles (Melo and Chauncey) turned frowns in a lost. This is the first game I watched start to finished in one sitting in a while. DVR delay helps in skipping commercials, but this game was too fun.
Let’s see what Orlando can do. Will Dwight come out aggressive or will SVG have to publicly criticize him first??
Nuggs lost it, Lakers didn´t win it.
Refs made a couple of “we know Stern is winking so we are going to swallow the whistle” calls.
But the main reason Lakers won is that the Nuggs didn´t know how to seal it.
Peace
Good game,tough loss for Denver, I thought they deserved to win. The lakers are gonna be in trouble if Kobe has to go off for 40 for them to win at home by 2 points. I’m enjoying watching Melo become a superstar this post season. Stars are made in the regular season, superstars in the playoffs.
Spike Lee hasn’t really had a team in NY to cheer for, so you can’t blame him disowning them!
A Derrick Fisher sighting – lol – Did I miss Andrew Bynum name in the article? LMAO
@ 37:
Agree 100 %. That’s why T-Mac ain’t worth shit.
But I also appreciate Melo becoming a bonafide beast. I always though he was a knucklehead with a one dimensional game, but fight now, he’s turning it around.
PS: Still, Billups is the Nugget’s BEST player, no fucking doubt.
@40 – Mark Jackson and Stan Van Gundy (accomplished player and coach) kept sayin
“When your best player is gettin’ at it…”
They were referring to Melo no freakin’ doubt.
Did anyone see ELPN (formerly ESPN) list the top 10 lottery picks that was picked #1? I can understand them putting Shaq at #1, but making Lebron #2 is just continuously showing how much a homer they are for the King. How are you going to rank Lebron over Duncan (and to a lesser degree Robinson) when Duncan have won 3 titles and a MVP, while Lebron haven’t won anything yet except individual awards. If Lebron doesn’t beat Orlando, I wonder will ELPN cut back on the overhype of King James?
mile mafuckin high!!!
boy oh boy, oh boy, oh boy. my absolute first thought when i woke up this morning was big shot missing three free throws in a row. three. IN A ROW. dude shoots 96% from the stripe. hes automatic. guaranteed. and the nuggs lose by two.
boo-fucking-erns.
if im one hundred years old, and fifteen years into alzheimers, and cant even remember my own fucking name, i will still be able to tell you that big shot missed three freebies in a row, in game one of the 08-09 wcf. its burned into my soul now.
the kobe dickriding on this board is out of control. quick reminder: the reason kang james hasn’t been mentioned in a while is because he hasn’t played in 10 days. while kobe was farting around trying to put away the rox, bron was on vacay. dime might even have to change their kobe pic for smack tomorrow (two straight days of kobe pics, huh dime? how warm is kobes jock that you’ve nestled yourself into?)
having said that, the game last night was fucking awesome. i was on pins and needles the whole damn game. nuggs covered the spread (6.5 dog) scored me a benji.
heres hoping we can get chauncey off the milk carton for game 2.
i do love this game.
mile mafuckin high!!!
That’s what’s up, Lakers in 7. Pau has got to get more touches in game 2 though, was beast on the boards!
If I was Blake Griffin I would tell the Clips I wont play for them and either force a trade (ala KB24) or sign overseas.
I knew the game was going to come down to Guard play. D Fish stepped up and hit some big shots while guys like Carter and JR Smith litterally threw the game away. Nuggs need to shoot better from the stripe though. That was pretty ridiculous, Chauncy missin freebies. They coulda stole one!!!
Melo was ballin outta control last night. Great battles within the game, though!!
@ don_mega…You are exactly right, it was a combination of missed free throws early on, and not gettin J.R Buckets started on the O ealry enough. He only had 1 point going into the third. F, and F Kobe…the Kobe rule was in full affect around mid 3rd anyway
This was a great game and there’s no doubt that Denver is going to win game 2 and steal homecourt cus they’re gonna come out hungery and pissed about game 1 and I bet everyone even the players who won’t get a chance to play will take about 500 free throw shots at practice and they’re not gonna let Kobe control them on the block now that they know how to guard him down there but what I really want to see is the nuggets bench step up and another Carmelo vs Kobe duel that was great Black Mamba vs. The Bully.
Can anyone tell me why Mr. Carter was in the game to begin with?
@ CALVIN BRODUS
Lol just keep looking at the pic cuz thats the cat that ripped your cheap ass teams heart out last night.. well at least for that game..
Now everyone pay attention because Ariza was another missing piece we didnt have last year.. dude might’ve only scored six points but his D and hustle is something you cant really replace.. plus hes one of our only hard nosed players..
It was good to win that game after watching Melo and Chauncey try to fuckin smile after hitting they shots.. Kenyon Martin and his UGLY flip shot smilin too.. so whos smilin now?? Hopefully game 2 is called correctly cuz these refs is MURDERING me.. Denver isnt neccessarily great at D they just got they cheap little tricks.. that game shouldnt have been that close.. Yeah if they make their FT’s they win but if they take HALF of those FT’s they still lose..
Good to see Fish hit some big shots too.. Thats why hes out there!! Game 2 should be interesting.. If Gasol, Odom, Ariza or Bynum shows up its a wrap.. if not we might just have to watch the OVERRATED Kobe Bryant WILL his team to another win against a team that clearly outplayed us last night..