The goons come out at night

THE GOONS ARE OUT. That was the e-mail sent by one of the Dime crew last night during Lakers/Rockets, around the time everybody from typically fiery Kobe and Ron Artest to mild-mannered Derek Fisher to teen heartthrob Luke Walton was issuing chin-checks and techs and getting themselves ejected … With L.A. down 0-1 in the series, Kobe (40 pts, 16-27 FG) came out on a seek-and-destroy mission. He dropped 15 points in the first quarter, including a buzzer-beating fadeaway that put the Lakers up 14 at the end of the period, wearing that trademark cocky/angry sneer the entire time. Pau Gasol (22 pts, 14 rebs, 4 blks) was also locked in, wearing his trademark “Something stinks, and it might be me” sneer … One of Houston’s advantages here is their depth, and the bench totally outplayed L.A.’s reserves in the second quarter to make up the deficit. Kobe hit a three with five seconds left before halftime to tie the game, then came out in the second half in kill-mode again to give the Lakers another big lead. The Rockets got within single digits in the fourth quarter, but every time they got close, Kobe would hit another shot to keep them out of reach. The coldest dagger was when Kobe had Shane Battier draped all over him, so he ducked under Shane and tossed a pass to himself off the backboard, then scored on a tip-in over Yao. If Mamba had been able to dunk that, it would have 1.3 million YouTube hits already … As for the hooligan antics: After Lamar Odom, Walton and Luis Scola were hit with technicals late in the third quarter during a stretch where playoff fouls were being handed out at a pace Kurt Rambis would’ve been proud of, Fisher got tossed when he fought off a Scola screen by elbowing him in the throat so hard he made his teeth click. Scola’s “I’ve been shot” fall didn’t even seem like a flop, either. Artest (25 pts) and Kobe got into it later on, and Artest got ejected after allegedly making a throat-slash gesture. Ron swore afterwards that he wasn’t doing anything bad, but he has as much trust going with the refs as Mike Tyson would at, well, any place where there’s a lot of women … Von Wafer also got sent to the locker room, after he got into a spat with Rick Adelman and the coach told him to take a walk. Wafer needs to chill out with the Ricky Davis stuff. He’s like three steps fresh out the D-League … Thanks to foul trouble, Yao was quiet with 12 points and 10 boards. And if Yao was quiet, Andrew Bynum took a veritable vow of silence, playing just eight minutes and committing three fouls to go with zero points and one rebound …
Charles Barkley put it best when describing the Orlando Magic’s effort last night: They played like they were satisfied having won Game 1 in Boston, and didn’t ever expect to go up 2-0. Even with Paul Pierce playing just five minutes in the first half due to foul trouble, the Celtics dropped 61 points in the first half and were never really challenged throughout … Eddie House was the biggest benefactor of Pierce spending most of the night on the bench, and took advantage with 31 points on 11-of-14 shooting, 4-of-4 beyond the arc. Eddie even threw in an actual layup, which we haven’t seen him do since he was at Arizona State … In the second half, House hit a three and accidentally hit Rafer Alston on the head during his celebration, and Rafer very intentionally smacked him back on the head in retaliation. House spun around and the two went chest-to-chest, but no real fight broke out … Rajon Rondo was just incredible. From the outset you saw his plan: Get into the lane, draw Dwight Howard (12 pts, 12 rebs) away from whoever he’s guarding, then set that guy up for a shot. Rondo had 12 dimes by halftime, and ended up with 18 assists, 15 points and 11 boards. In the second half he took a pass cutting to the rim and threw down a nasty dunk between Howard and Rashard Lewis … NBA TV’s Andre Aldridge calling the highlight of that Rondo dunk: “Something stank, and I want some.” What? … Rondo (2nd) and Howard (1st) were both named to the NBA All-Defensive team yesterday. Check out the rest of the selections here. Our only big issue was Kevin Garnett making the first team despite playing just 57 games all year. A lot of people seemed to have a problem with Chris Paul and LeBron making the first team, but since when is it odd for the guy who leads the League in steals and the guy who’s constantly on highlight reels blocking shots and headlines the NBA’s #1-ranked defensive squad to get accolades at the end of the season? … We’re out like D-Fish …
I do hope everybody gets ejected and suspended except for KB24…
Can’t imagine if Radmanovich was still here… softy…
Andre Aldrige is a damn fool. I think he get’s paid to say some of this wack ish. Lolz. Sometimes the way Eric Snow looks at that fool say’s it all. And for Ron Artest proud of him. Not that he got ejected he shouldn’t have. If somebody elbowed me in my throat i would tell them what’s up. It was funny seening Coach Adelman talking to him. I mean Adelman has had to handle some characters in his day C-Webb to name a few.
House was insane. Just kept hitting whatever he trew up. When hot, he is one of the funniest guys to watch.
Its not farfetched that Rondo might average a triple double threw out the playoffs. They deeper they Celts get, the bigger the feat ofcourse.
If Howard got suspended for his elbow on Sammy, i expect the Lakers without Fisher and KB next game. They both did the same thing D21 did only they actually both connected with their elbows and both in the throat area!
After reviewing, fisher didnt actually throw an elbow, just hockey checked Scola, so if Rondo didnt get suspendid for his wrestling move on Kirk, Fisher doesnt seem likely to get suspendid. But Kobe? See you in game 4.
It’s a f***ing disgrace!
lebron gettin a highlight block from behind doesn’t really warrant him gettin first team. Hes never beena lock down defender and he doesn’t even block shots on guys heard guarding face up (ala wade). Not saying hes not a good defender, but first team just for youtube blocks? i dunno. If thats the case birdman should be there too..
scolas flop was hilarious. even IF fisher hit him full strength, I don’t think a 6’8 grown man goes down like that. Boxers take shots in the face and don’tgo down like this but scola gets hit and flys back to the foul line? steve nash is smiling and petting his cat dr.claw style somewhere thinking about how he did that to horry.
and noooo way they will supsend kobe. They should, but they won’t. They’ll give him the same rondo speech and somehow suspend artest instead lol
What a week for Koblerone. No MVP and a likely suspension. The NBA doesn’t love you anymore, Kobe.
scola would be a good pro wrestler… he sells his bumps crazy… a simple pick bump and he sprawls like he got hit by an H2…
but man, props to artest for facing kobe up and letting him have his piece… dumb move, gamewise, but heck, it’s a series and every psychological shit should be utilized…
we’re out like bynum’s PT
Great win by the Celtics. That was the Celtics basketball that we used to see during the season. Orlando just couldn’t keep up with the pace. Rondo is averaging triple double, can u say the best point guard this post season. Imagine if we play with Garnett, this would have been a sweeep. Ok im going way too far ahead, lol. We tied at 1. Im very confident we’ll take a game in Orlando if not both. How about Scal ????? Wooot wooot best bench player this series.
Anyone else think the most impressive play of the game was basket interference from Shannon Brown on I think a Kyle Lowry layup attempt? They only showed one replay, but it looked like his entire head was above the rim.
the way things are going with all these suspensions/flagrants and fines, we are on the way to a team winning the championship because X player was suspended for a must win game, i’ve never saw so many flagrants,techincals, and fines in a post season.
the action is quite near 90’s (which is good), but i agree, let the players rough and tough themselves… no blood no flagrant… this is the effin’ playoffs, let the men play dammit…
During that late 3rd quarter spat…
Scola on Vujacheeech:You know your hair is total BS right?
Vuyaacheech to Scola: Not with facial hair and headband it aint.
Bynum reminds me of a young TRACY MORGAN before he struck comedy gold.
More and more I am hating on the drama that is almost always present in Lala Land. It is even evident in the basketball games it transpires into players’ persona also (eg. Vujacichhh) anybody else now what i’m talkin bout?
Oh yeah Jack Nicholson got ejected during that scola-odom spat in the 3rd for berating the refs…he flashed his trademark Joker grin afterwards…
That Rafer slap was funny as hell
Magic got fucking tossed, but we’ll be waiting in Orlando. That’s where the owning begins.
Props to the Celts, though.
HOUSTON UP!
Loving the playoff basketball!
First and foremost. THANK YOU RAFER ALSTON! I can’t stand Eddie House, I don’t care if he drop 50. I really wish Rafer would have done more, especially when House turned around. I already knew he wasn’t going to do nothing. Alston should have Z-Bo’d him. Still the slap was funny and needed!
Fisher should be suspended. He alreadys said he saw Scola pulling at L.O’s jersey before so that is the reason he “stepped in”. Even if you look at the play you can see him looking for Scola well before, Scola comes and he steps into him clearly before any picks are set really.
For anybody calling it a “flop” that is nuts. I don’t care how tall or heavy Scola is compared to Fish. Fisher is very strong and when anyone is hitting you with a football style shoulder you gonna go back. Most def. wasn’t a flop. Premeditated action and Fish should honestly get 2 games but at least 1.
NBA refs owe Ron an apology. Kobe clearly elbowed dude and they actually call a foul on Ron. Matter-of-fact it was a lot of suspect calls the Lakers got. Hope Houston gets the same love in H-Town. Kobe …like Eddie House, clearly wasn’t going to buck. He saw Ron coming at him and had visions of Chris Childs in his head.
I doubt they suspend Kobe, but boy if they did all of Cali might riot lol.
Wafer? Seriously? Man you been great all year, why would he go and pull something so stupid. I could see if it was George Karl but come on Rick is an old jedi, you still learning the force Wafer. Dumb move. I am sure Ricky will get it scraight!
The nights of Boston vs. Orlando and Houston vs. L.A. are WAAAAYYYY more entertaining that the others.
Cleveland is just destroying the Hawks although I expect vice versa when they hit ATL, and Dallas is acting like scurred lil boys vs. Denver.
Wish Houston and LA and Boston and Orlando played tonight!
LOVING IT!
LOL @ Scola flopped. Fish had him measured up and everything. Someone chucks you in the chest and face with a shoulder unexpectedly, and your falling…especially when the dude is smaller than you. Scola was blindsided….Fish SHOULD get at least 1 game. It was intentional, just look at Fish’s lack of surprise when the foul was given out.
Barkley made an interesting point post game…Houston has a whole bunch of pitbulls. So we’ll see if LA comes with the fugazi tough guy swagger they were trying to pull last night. I don’t think they can keep that up…just like I don’t think Kobe will carry his team like he did in the next couple games.
fallinup that is exactly what I am sayin on the so called flop. Dude comes into you like that and you are going down. Scola wasn’t actin, he got hit with a serious and solid shot.
Now if someone would just slap Sasha that would be lovely!
from what i read the lakers had no choice but head into dirty mode. looks like dirty mode might cost them more the nit earned them. they seam to be showing some cracks in that big bad armor
lmao ar rafer too, that guy cracks me up
I think Fisher and Rafer will get suspensions and no one else. Rafer’s smack was week but too obvious a swing and clearly after the play. Fisher straight up Polomalu’d Scola’s ass…he saw him coming over to set a pick and really just laid his shoulder into homeboy’s sternum as hard as he could. I don’t even think Scola’s fall was a flop, Fish is stronger than a lot of people think and Scola wasn’t expecting the contact since he was just coming to set the pick and hadn’t really gotten there yet.
Kobe’s elbow wasn’t anything like Dwight’s elbow on Dalembert. It looked like an inadvertant elbow when him and Artest were both fighting for position…Dwight’s was well after the play and clearly intentional. Kobe should have been called for a foul on the play…not a flagrant or anything, just a foul. And finally, I never thought I’d say this but, Artest did the right thing and was actually very smart about how he did it…apparently the NBA truly is where amazing happens.
hey dime, where did my post go and why does my 2nd one say “Your comment is awaiting moderation.?”
I called scola floppin and i’ll say it again…I’m 6’5 225 (which is smaller than scola) and played football and pro ball so I’ve been in incidents like that. And the fact still remains, if I’m “blindsided” by a guy, specially one who is smaller than me, ya i might fall cuz i’m not expecting it but my feet are not flying off the ground like I was hit with a mario kart banana sending spiraling back 4 feet. Scola got checked with fishers elbow/tricep. Its not like he turned and caught him with a street fighter uppercut. Sure it was a cheap shot but don’t act like scola didn’t sell it at all. A guy could run up and elbow me as I’m typing this and I’m not flyin halfway across the room. It was a elbow, he didn’t spear the gum. And I’d expect Gee to argue since hes a houston fan, just like laker fans who hyped up bynum even though he still sucks and they just overlook it now lol.
The one thing I hate about kobe and lebron and i’m noticing more and more is they think their above stuff. Like kobe was gettin interviewed about the foul and he just goes “well…it was playoff basketall” almost as if he didn’t kno what was going on or what had happened with the elbow. It reminds me of rasheed with that “both teams played hard” line. Ya it was just playoff basketball but if someone did that to kobe he’d be cryin about it all over the press conference about how it was a low shot from some bum yadda yadda.
Nobody can warm a bench like Bynum, I bet he won’t ask for Yao Ming again
Naw it don’t matter what size you are in a situation like that Bron. Dude that is like being in a car accident unexpectedly…and I been in enough to know lol. When you are caught off guard and not set to brace yourself, a dude like Fisher hitting you will knock you down.
Usually you on point but you wrong on this one Bron.
geez i can’t spell today
one of the most impressive games i’ve seen Kobe play. the points were expected, but he was getting into the heads of all the rockets, especially dumb-ass artest, who was his teams best player and got himself tossed when there was a chance to steal the game.
the psychological warfare is on…. and i’m not sure some as undisciplined as artest can handle it.
one of the most impressive games i’ve seen Kobe play. the points were expected, but he was getting into the heads of all the rockets, especially dumb-ass artest, who was his teams best player and got himself tossed when there was a chance to steal the game.
the psychological warfare is on…. and i’m not sure some as undisciplined as artest can handle it..
the only complaint i have, if it had bee na spur doing the things the lakers did last night, there would be screams at no end about how dirty it was. now its “nah he flopped this and that” comeo n man call it what it was, DIRTY. just like kobes elbow (which he has a history of throwing)
hmm keep arguin or accept that someone finally admitted i’m usually right…i’ll take being right 99% of the time lol…
i’ll put it like this…2 people watch the same game..2 people see things differently…..now the question is, does kobe deserve to get suspended for purposly elbowing artest above the shoulders or do they just wave it off since its kobe and it was during play? or is it still a blatant elbow (the nba rulebook doesn’t say it has to be on purpose, just a elbow above the shoulders)?
All it would take would be 1 slap from artest to set Kobe straight. Hope the NBA looks at Kobe’s combo knee/elbow on Battier and the elbow on artest and does something about it. They need to quit cheating the Rockets, we dont need another Michael Finley out of bounds steal.
Fisher should be suspended, but I won’t be shocked if he isn’t. Kobe shouldn’t be suspended, even though what he did was some fuck-shit. I’ll tell you this: I gained a new respect for Artest last night. He could have easily went off the deep end, especially when the foul was called on HIM, but he didn’t. He told the ref what Kobe did, and when the ref acted like he didn’t wanna hear it, he went straight to Kobe, and let him know he’s not gonna put up with him puttin’ his damn hands on him like that. That was it; he didn’t try to whoop the dude or anything. He even explained it after the game, and made complete sense.
My biggest problem is if you’re gonna do some shit like that (Fisher running through picks, Kobe elbowing Artest in the throat), then own up to what you did. Don’t try and talk your way around it (Fisher), or disguise it as playoff basketball (Kobe). We all saw Skip slap Eddie House silly, and he didn’t try and act like he didn’t do anything. He owned up to it. I’m all for physical basketball, as I’m sure others are too, who actually play basketball, but when it becomes wack and/or dirty, then it becomes a problem.
both ron and artest were elbowing each other during the play trying to get position. anybody who WATCHED the game would see that when they replayed it 2-3 times. im not a laker or rockets fan, a basketball fan. ron needsta calm down as the refs let it go. why cant he
I had no problem with LBJ and Chris Paul making the all defensive team. KG was a little suspect, but what do you expect? It’s KG I think the picks were very good. On the first and second teams.
Anybody who WATCHED the game might’ve seen that Ron was a little pissed that he got elbowed in the throat and called for a foul because of it.
Kobe should definitely be suspended but won’t. His arrogant response showed that he knows he could do anything he wants. Fisher’s hit was premeditated. which makes me wonder if wanted to be tuff why not lay the hit on Ron Ron? Putting a hit on Scola because he pulled Lamar’s jersey? Shouldn’t a 6′ 11″ cat from the Bronx be able to handle that himself?
@25
When hes arguing with himself, I think its enough. God forbid another fan gets hurt!!!
Kobe, “wearing that trademark cocky/angry sneer the entire time. Pau Gasol was also locked in, wearing his trademark “Something stinks, and it might be me” sneer.”
CLASSIC! CLASSIC! CLASSIC!
so what’s the difference between kobe’s pass to himself off the backboard and josh smith’s between the legs attempt?? is it just because it was done by kobe?
the refereeing last night in the lakers/rockets was a joke. they didn’t want anything to escalate and so they called a bunch of crap on both sides.
at first i thought ron artest did a throat slash at kobe but if you watch it again he is telling the ref that kobe hit him in the throat with his elbow. i don’t think it deserved a second t, but the refs had stu in the stands and were not about to give artest the benefit of a doubt.
how they called a foul on artest when he gets elbowed by kobe tells you how ridiculous the ref’ing was. and it was on both sides. lakers got called for a lot of tick tack stuff. refs took a lot of steam out of that game.
where are all the andrew bynum fans?? that guy is proving to be less valuable than scalabrine!
Haha. LOL @ 25 and 29:
Ron Artest elbowing himself is now the most awesome thing in the LA-Houston series.
hey dime is tehre a reason all my posts are gone?
Rafer should get suspended.. Rondo’s performance was highly overrated.. He was 7 for 19 and was missing (damn near airballing) every floater!
@34
i was thinking the same thing. that was the ugliest triple double in a very long time.
Artest wants to bang with Kobe, but gets pissed off when Kobe retaliates. Who cares if Kobe threw an elbow? Artest needs to quit drying humping him – end of story.
I loved how physical the Lakers got with Houston… hopefully they punk them every game this series.
Dime,
Ron-Ron seems to always try to plat mind games with Mamba but he fails. Kobee definitely has that “D-Bo” mind control over Artest. This series just got worse for the Rockets. Meaning, with the physicality of the game, the refs started blowing their whistles all over the 4th Q. The Rockets play a physical/grabbing/holding game which will be closely called in game 3, benefitting LA. Stern will not allow Goon tactics, giving LA space and freedom. LA wins game 3. Plus, Artest will be trying to prove a point and score 50, which we know he can’t do. Ron-Ron should leave the MAmba alone.
man yall already made all my points for me…all i can say is i knew the rox were not gonna be allowed to win this game. the refs were not having it. i will not say tht we lost because of the refs but it doesnt help tht any time we made a run thy call a foul or a goal tend when the ball was clearly on its way out…like it has already been said ticky tack calls on both sides. It bothers me whn after a gmae either the coaches or the players make complaints about the refs and then the next game they call it in their favor. tht is happening way too often now. and kobe should be suspended…always trying to punk battier but whn ronron got in face he wanted no part of dude. Tht was my highlight…wathcn KOBE bitch up. lol boy he woulda put them timbos all over kobe’s head. and then walton trying to be tough…boy i was laughin…i woulda just been like really take your place on the bench chump! all in all we will see how the refs handle htown.
props to ron-ron for takin’ kobe face to face… and i do agree that the refs owe him some kind of an apology for that…
and as for the scola bump… dude was gettin in’ at full speed… even if he is much bigger than fisher… i think the impact would really make him kiss the floor like that… i think…
I respect Kobe but he makes it so hard to like him. If somebody can’t guard you don’t need to tell them they already know idiot. Good game for House always happy to see an ex-Suns player to do well especially since he went to ASU.
fisher should get suspended it was just as planned with the same intent as when raja bell took down kobe
lol @ big mike and big t…do you watch basketball? so now one game and yall lakers think yall are bad boys or tough guys? stern will not allow goon tactics? lol wht r u talking about? really all we do is play, but if yall start our crew will finish it. yall doing all the talking and jawing…we are just here to play and the lakers have a hard series on their hands.