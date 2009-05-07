The goons come out at night

THE GOONS ARE OUT. That was the e-mail sent by one of the Dime crew last night during Lakers/Rockets, around the time everybody from typically fiery Kobe and Ron Artest to mild-mannered Derek Fisher to teen heartthrob Luke Walton was issuing chin-checks and techs and getting themselves ejected … With L.A. down 0-1 in the series, Kobe (40 pts, 16-27 FG) came out on a seek-and-destroy mission. He dropped 15 points in the first quarter, including a buzzer-beating fadeaway that put the Lakers up 14 at the end of the period, wearing that trademark cocky/angry sneer the entire time. Pau Gasol (22 pts, 14 rebs, 4 blks) was also locked in, wearing his trademark “Something stinks, and it might be me” sneer … One of Houston’s advantages here is their depth, and the bench totally outplayed L.A.’s reserves in the second quarter to make up the deficit. Kobe hit a three with five seconds left before halftime to tie the game, then came out in the second half in kill-mode again to give the Lakers another big lead. The Rockets got within single digits in the fourth quarter, but every time they got close, Kobe would hit another shot to keep them out of reach. The coldest dagger was when Kobe had Shane Battier draped all over him, so he ducked under Shane and tossed a pass to himself off the backboard, then scored on a tip-in over Yao. If Mamba had been able to dunk that, it would have 1.3 million YouTube hits already … As for the hooligan antics: After Lamar Odom, Walton and Luis Scola were hit with technicals late in the third quarter during a stretch where playoff fouls were being handed out at a pace Kurt Rambis would’ve been proud of, Fisher got tossed when he fought off a Scola screen by elbowing him in the throat so hard he made his teeth click. Scola’s “I’ve been shot” fall didn’t even seem like a flop, either. Artest (25 pts) and Kobe got into it later on, and Artest got ejected after allegedly making a throat-slash gesture. Ron swore afterwards that he wasn’t doing anything bad, but he has as much trust going with the refs as Mike Tyson would at, well, any place where there’s a lot of women … Von Wafer also got sent to the locker room, after he got into a spat with Rick Adelman and the coach told him to take a walk. Wafer needs to chill out with the Ricky Davis stuff. He’s like three steps fresh out the D-League … Thanks to foul trouble, Yao was quiet with 12 points and 10 boards. And if Yao was quiet, Andrew Bynum took a veritable vow of silence, playing just eight minutes and committing three fouls to go with zero points and one rebound …

Charles Barkley put it best when describing the Orlando Magic’s effort last night: They played like they were satisfied having won Game 1 in Boston, and didn’t ever expect to go up 2-0. Even with Paul Pierce playing just five minutes in the first half due to foul trouble, the Celtics dropped 61 points in the first half and were never really challenged throughout … Eddie House was the biggest benefactor of Pierce spending most of the night on the bench, and took advantage with 31 points on 11-of-14 shooting, 4-of-4 beyond the arc. Eddie even threw in an actual layup, which we haven’t seen him do since he was at Arizona State … In the second half, House hit a three and accidentally hit Rafer Alston on the head during his celebration, and Rafer very intentionally smacked him back on the head in retaliation. House spun around and the two went chest-to-chest, but no real fight broke out … Rajon Rondo was just incredible. From the outset you saw his plan: Get into the lane, draw Dwight Howard (12 pts, 12 rebs) away from whoever he’s guarding, then set that guy up for a shot. Rondo had 12 dimes by halftime, and ended up with 18 assists, 15 points and 11 boards. In the second half he took a pass cutting to the rim and threw down a nasty dunk between Howard and Rashard Lewis … NBA TV’s Andre Aldridge calling the highlight of that Rondo dunk: “Something stank, and I want some.” What? … Rondo (2nd) and Howard (1st) were both named to the NBA All-Defensive team yesterday. Check out the rest of the selections here. Our only big issue was Kevin Garnett making the first team despite playing just 57 games all year. A lot of people seemed to have a problem with Chris Paul and LeBron making the first team, but since when is it odd for the guy who leads the League in steals and the guy who’s constantly on highlight reels blocking shots and headlines the NBA’s #1-ranked defensive squad to get accolades at the end of the season? … We’re out like D-Fish …