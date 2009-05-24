Kobe’s turn: He drops 41 in a win

Do you know what’s the most unfortunate part? That a lot of people out there are too caught up in hating one side or the other to appreciate what we’re seeing from Kobe Bryant and LeBron James as this postseason unfolds. Yeah, sometimes it seems just a little too convenient that the NBA, the TV networks and sneaker giants are all getting exactly what they want as Mamba and the King trade spectacular performances, but try to pull yourself away from that, and forget about whether you think Kobe is a dick or LeBron gets too much media hype. Just focus on the fact that these two are putting together a story that could eclipse Michael vs. Magic in ’91, Jordan vs. Barkley in ’93, Hakeem vs. Shaq in ’95, and even some of the Magic vs. Bird or Magic vs. Isiah epics from the ’80s. After LeBron owned Friday night, Kobe was The Man on Saturday, dropping 41 points and hitting clutch shot after clutch shot in L.A.’s Game 3 win over the Nuggets on the road … Although it was looking shaky for the Lakers for a while, and Pau Gasol was their best player on the floor during some key junctures in the second half, Kobe (12-24 FG, 15-17 FT) took over when it mattered most: With three minutes left he drove past ‘Melo and got an and-one to put L.A. ahead by one, then with one minute to go, wetted a tough three over J.R. Smith for another go-ahead bucket. (“That’s how you tell 20,000 people to sit down and be quiet,” Mark Jackson said.) KB missed a couple of big free throws in the quarter, but he did hit the four FT’s he needed to hit over the final 20 seconds to put Denver on ice … Just like in Game 1, though, Trevor Ariza (16 pts, 2 stls) made perhaps the biggest play of the night. With 37 seconds left, Denver was down two and inbounding from the sideline. Kenyon Martin threw a bad pass intended for ‘Melo, and Ariza was there for the steal. Carmelo (21 pts, 4-13 FG) was forced to foul — his sixth of the game — and Ariza made both his freebies … That wasn’t K-Mart’s only gaffe. As good as Kobe was down the stretch, Kenyon was just as bad. Throughout the fourth he was throwing up wild shots that had no chance, committing silly and unnecessarily rough fouls, and letting the ball slip from his hands when he did have good looks. On one crucial possession, K-Mart took a pass on the block and would have likely drawn a foul had he just gone up hard on Gasol (20 pts, 11 rebs), but he tried some circus layup and the Nuggets got nothing out of it …

Going into the fourth, it seemed like Denver’s game. Chauncey Billups (18 pts, 6 rebs, 7 asts) hit up Kobe on a pull-up three, then J.R. Smith nailed a three at the third-quarter buzzer to put the Nuggets up eight. But since J.R. drew a tech for tossing a bag full of F-bombs at Sasha Vujacic after that triple, L.A. began the fourth shooting a free throw, which sparked a 10-1 run to start the quarter … On the first play of the second half, L.A. immediately fed the ball to Andrew Bynum in the post, he made a strong move, and scored on a hook shot. The announcers were saying that if that was the Bynum that was gonna show up every night, L.A. is dangerous. So of course, Bynum was never heard from again after that. If Bynum and Jordan Farmar could play anything close to their potential, L.A. would be smashing everyone in their path right now … Why is everybody acting like Chauncey’s off-the-back pass on Kobe is the first time they’ve ever seen that play? Danny Ainge was pulling off that move back when he played, and he’s far from the only guy to do it. It’s clever and always kind of funny, but it’s nothing groundbreaking … Denver Broncos’ first-round pick Knowshon Moreno was sitting courtside, looking like an extra-diesel version of Kevin Hart from Soul Plane … Future strategy to think about if you’re George Karl: Whoever Derek Fisher is guarding, go to that guy and clear it out. (Unless it’s Anthony Carter.) Whether it was Chauncey or J.R., dudes were giving Fish buckets … Speaking of haters, you know they’re gonna surface after what LeBron said in his halftime interview. Talking about “The Shot” Jordan hit over Craig Ehlo and how his own shot from Friday may have exorcised some Cleveland demons, LBJ said something like, “That was the old #23 in black and red. There’s a new #23 in wine and gold.” Cue the You’re not half as good as Mike! vultures, although we didn’t think what LBJ said was that bad. We were more bothered by Stu Scott’s blatant lie that LeBron called him to get a spot on ABC’s halftime show … We’re out like Ehlo …