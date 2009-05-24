Kobe’s turn: He drops 41 in a win

Do you know what’s the most unfortunate part? That a lot of people out there are too caught up in hating one side or the other to appreciate what we’re seeing from Kobe Bryant and LeBron James as this postseason unfolds. Yeah, sometimes it seems just a little too convenient that the NBA, the TV networks and sneaker giants are all getting exactly what they want as Mamba and the King trade spectacular performances, but try to pull yourself away from that, and forget about whether you think Kobe is a dick or LeBron gets too much media hype. Just focus on the fact that these two are putting together a story that could eclipse Michael vs. Magic in ’91, Jordan vs. Barkley in ’93, Hakeem vs. Shaq in ’95, and even some of the Magic vs. Bird or Magic vs. Isiah epics from the ’80s. After LeBron owned Friday night, Kobe was The Man on Saturday, dropping 41 points and hitting clutch shot after clutch shot in L.A.’s Game 3 win over the Nuggets on the road … Although it was looking shaky for the Lakers for a while, and Pau Gasol was their best player on the floor during some key junctures in the second half, Kobe (12-24 FG, 15-17 FT) took over when it mattered most: With three minutes left he drove past ‘Melo and got an and-one to put L.A. ahead by one, then with one minute to go, wetted a tough three over J.R. Smith for another go-ahead bucket. (“That’s how you tell 20,000 people to sit down and be quiet,” Mark Jackson said.) KB missed a couple of big free throws in the quarter, but he did hit the four FT’s he needed to hit over the final 20 seconds to put Denver on ice … Just like in Game 1, though, Trevor Ariza (16 pts, 2 stls) made perhaps the biggest play of the night. With 37 seconds left, Denver was down two and inbounding from the sideline. Kenyon Martin threw a bad pass intended for ‘Melo, and Ariza was there for the steal. Carmelo (21 pts, 4-13 FG) was forced to foul — his sixth of the game — and Ariza made both his freebies … That wasn’t K-Mart’s only gaffe. As good as Kobe was down the stretch, Kenyon was just as bad. Throughout the fourth he was throwing up wild shots that had no chance, committing silly and unnecessarily rough fouls, and letting the ball slip from his hands when he did have good looks. On one crucial possession, K-Mart took a pass on the block and would have likely drawn a foul had he just gone up hard on Gasol (20 pts, 11 rebs), but he tried some circus layup and the Nuggets got nothing out of it …
Going into the fourth, it seemed like Denver’s game. Chauncey Billups (18 pts, 6 rebs, 7 asts) hit up Kobe on a pull-up three, then J.R. Smith nailed a three at the third-quarter buzzer to put the Nuggets up eight. But since J.R. drew a tech for tossing a bag full of F-bombs at Sasha Vujacic after that triple, L.A. began the fourth shooting a free throw, which sparked a 10-1 run to start the quarter … On the first play of the second half, L.A. immediately fed the ball to Andrew Bynum in the post, he made a strong move, and scored on a hook shot. The announcers were saying that if that was the Bynum that was gonna show up every night, L.A. is dangerous. So of course, Bynum was never heard from again after that. If Bynum and Jordan Farmar could play anything close to their potential, L.A. would be smashing everyone in their path right now … Why is everybody acting like Chauncey’s off-the-back pass on Kobe is the first time they’ve ever seen that play? Danny Ainge was pulling off that move back when he played, and he’s far from the only guy to do it. It’s clever and always kind of funny, but it’s nothing groundbreaking … Denver Broncos’ first-round pick Knowshon Moreno was sitting courtside, looking like an extra-diesel version of Kevin Hart from Soul Plane … Future strategy to think about if you’re George Karl: Whoever Derek Fisher is guarding, go to that guy and clear it out. (Unless it’s Anthony Carter.) Whether it was Chauncey or J.R., dudes were giving Fish buckets … Speaking of haters, you know they’re gonna surface after what LeBron said in his halftime interview. Talking about “The Shot” Jordan hit over Craig Ehlo and how his own shot from Friday may have exorcised some Cleveland demons, LBJ said something like, “That was the old #23 in black and red. There’s a new #23 in wine and gold.” Cue the You’re not half as good as Mike! vultures, although we didn’t think what LBJ said was that bad. We were more bothered by Stu Scott’s blatant lie that LeBron called him to get a spot on ABC’s halftime show … We’re out like Ehlo …
never been a big kobe supporter(i thought it was extra funny when he got booed at the allstar game in his “hometown”. but i can definately appreciate great play. and that boy was bad as hell in when it counted. and j.r was working his ass off on d too. that 3 was – that boy is bad. thats all
i think you guys meant “exorcised”, not exercised. unless lebron’s shot made the demons go for a run, or something.
I smelt a comeback!i put that on everything.When the fourth srarted right after the J.R technical those lines were going through my head.thanks homes.game was too close for comfort.
kobe’s a badass and fisher IS the weakest link.Swear to big homie this cat must got some pictures of phil and dr.Buss kissing or something.
Im hating on d-fish right now. Guy is practically useless right now.
Melo has to stay out of foul trouble for the nuggets to have a chance
Kobe with a minute left. “WET!!!” filthy. just filthy. he sees melo as a little bro but don’t ya’ll notice whenever they showed olympic footage, Bron was makin’ fun of Kobe like an older brother would his younger bro. Gasol gets much props for last night. Kobes even said “I had nothin left” and those two buckets from Pao gave Kobe time to put together one last wind. Fish will recover. Farmar on the other hand, he still thinks he’s runnin things as a Bruin (though if you watch those addidas “the run” commercials with howard, josh smith, garnett, mcgrady, duncan, etc, he’s in every play dishin assists. He needs to go watch that commercial…
Come on, give me two seven game series.
Money mike i think ull get them
first thing , no ones hating on lebron, its just that kobe ACTUALLY GETS FOULS, AND he’s got 5 techs. While the cavs are allowed to throw a ball at someone and nothins called. If you watch lebron play, nothin about him reminds me of a basketball player, more like a tightend grabbin the ball and runnin thru people EVEN if they’re feet are set. I would like to see a real game where it doesnt seem like the refs are gettin drinks with “KING” after the game.
-after how lebron was talkin it sure seemed like they won the series already.
– anyone see the espns TOP 10 buzzerbeaters of the playoffs all time?? lebron’s first buzzerbeater of the playoffs EVER was #2. isnt that hilarious???
*it’s not gonna be remembered well if he loses this series, juss so you all know.
anyone see dahntay jones’ defense on kobe??
everytime kobe shoots he pokes him in the stomach, surprisingly the refs never call it. You’d think kobe was the pillsberry doughboy.
Best off the back pass was Pippen off Richard Dumas in the finals in 93. That was one was smart and took everyone by surprise. Plus it was pippen, so it was classy.
I was hoping for a “Kobe goes on a raping rampage in Colorado” title for smack today !!!
@ 10
are u kidding me #2 of all time. all the media gotta stop hypin dude up n dick ridin
comon!
#2 of playoffs ….OF ALL TIME!
LOL, #2 OF ALL TIME? LMFAO.
what in the world is going on there? it was a great shot, no question. but #2? WOW
its not even top 10.
#2 in the playoffs of all time….that’s just complete utter bullshit in its purest form. All this hype over a game winner where they blew a 20+ point lead.
Your comment on K-mart – you nailed it
#2? all-time? Until Cleveland win the series this shot is just another shot, with no significance. Don’t be blinded by hype people…DAMN
Makes me feel good that cats here are not sold on Bron’s game winner, haha. Still a sick shot though.
Kenyon Martin and Derek Fisher should get together, have a cold drink, then talk about how they ruined their team’s game. That would be classic.
Fish: You know how I throw up crazy shots when the game is close and Kobe wants the ball? Take that!.
KMart: Brag all you want, but I lost the game for my team! It’s over, man. I killed it more than you did!
Fish: Cheers!
Just for conversation’s sake, which postseason buzzer-beaters would you guys rank ahead of LeBron’s shot?
mj-the shot
rex chapman- 97, 3 to tie the game
jerry west- buzzer from halfcourt finals
reggie miller- buzzer from halfcourt in 02
john stockton-97 to send jazz to finals
mj- 97 finals game 1
horry- 02
just of the top of my head. almost every buzzer beater in the finals would also be better.
again, GREAT shot by lebron, just saying dont overhype it.
All the Fisher haters…I agree he has stunk up the purple and gold, the past two games, but do we all forget about game 1 of the series?
13 pts 6 asts and 3 clutch 3’s… if it weren’t for his help, we could’ve been down 0-2 heading to Denver.
Still not an excuse for what he has done, the past 2 games though.
FCUK D-FISH
22. His negatives out weighs his positives.
oh, forgot some
gar heard-76 finals
derek fisher- 0.4
i would also add mj in 98 or magics junior junior skyhook, but since we are just talking buzzer beaters…
HAHA.
Get em, Rafa!
Nice to see a real fan own these fools.
lol, thx man. i’m really rooting for the magic in the series, but i think every lebron lover would have to agree that those shots were either harder to hit or more important, which makes them better…
@ knock knock
can u give us a link to that top 10 thing. i cant seem to find it.
@smoove chips.
the thing fisher has going for him is that he’s probably Kobe’s only actual friend on the roster. notice how kobe has started playing more team ball and the lakers got better since fisher returned
Paxon, Kerr and Jordan all have Championship winning shots … Probably a lot more too (Magic, Bird ??). No way is this shot even on a list !!!
I was more impressed with B-Roy’s 35 foot rainbow to win a game during the season than Bron’s dagger.
But, it is the ECF, so that must mean something, right?
Yeah, Fish is pretty much useless right now. No D, jacking bad shots all over…at least Vujacic tries to play some D and annoys people.
Kobe was fantastic in the second half last night and he was especially great in the clutch. Ariza is one of the big revelations of these playoffs – that guy can absolutely do whatever is needed to make the Lakers win. I have a feeling that if the Lakers win the chip this year Ariza will have a big role to play in it.
But for me the big story last night was that the Nuggets fell apart and lost their cool. From Kmart’s wild incompetence to JR screaming and taunting, that team did what I’d expect last year’s team to do – not this year’s. Chauncey was obviously frustrated in multiple sequences. And Melo just vanished in the second half. Still, if I’m the Nuggets I feel pretty decent about game 4. Melo and Chauncey both stunk up the joint; if either played better the Nuggets win last night. We’ll see what happens.
duncan’s 3 > lebron’s shot
The Therapist was tearing through Colorado last night.
I don’t mean to hate on my fellow zebras, but what the fuck is with all Ts over nothing? Anthony Carter on a loose ball foul? JR deserved it for being a jack ass, but the most serious, intentional (Flagrant 1) foul was Dahntay Jones pushing Kobe in the back. You’d call that immediately in any other league, 4th grade and up. Especially in City Leagues. Shit like that starts fights.
Farmar’s jumper-to-dribbling mistake was hilarious. Plus the tantrum he threw (along with the ball afterwards) that earned him a T. Him and JR both deserve their techs, but these refs are getting outlandish.
I’m getting hungry for some chocalety championship cookies…
Knock Knock u just a hater.He has hit multiple game winners in the playoffs.His first ever buzzer beater like u get a chance to hit a buzzer beater everynight.What Kobe got 2 in the playoffs with like 1000 more games.What mike got 3 in the playoffs.What Bron supposed to have 10?Great game by Kobe.HE pulled that shit out at the end with that I will not lose focus.Them dam puppets making it even harder to win because that shit hypeing up the other teams.And the 2 other teams are championship contender good right now and that aint teams to be overlooking like they feel the league overlooking them.Kenyon Martin said hiself.Everybody wanna see Kobe and Bron like we just gonna lay down and die.If you wanna see Kobe and Bron you better go get NBA Live.Classic.
@rafa-Yeah that rex Chapman shot really propelled them out of that random first or second round game.Jerry West LOST that game.I never seen Reggie from halfcourt to win a playoff game show me a link to that one.And the other ones are legit.But u cant hate on Brons saying it wasnt important as a rex chapman buzzer beater in a EARLIER round.Who cares about a sportscenter top 10.Dime is right u dudes seriously dont like a dude because TV on his dick.
That Chauncey off the back was so predictable. I called it before it happened. As soon as the ref handed Chauncey the ball, Kobe turned completely around and left the bassline wide open. That was the play Chauncey was supposed to make.
Today should be about The Black Mamba.
Whats with these damn Nuggets shooting themselves on the foot all night? Chauncey (of all people) and JR were jacking up ill-advised shot after shot. They were going for the knockout punch with their 3’s but which were not dropping. This group aside from Billups have not been here (ECF) before, the Lakers have and their experience is showing. If only the Nuggets show composure it could easily been 2-1 series in their favor.
It also seems like at some point late in the game when the Nuggets are UP by 7, that is when Kobe and Co decide its enough we gonna turn it up a notch.
Game 1 (89-82), Melo misses a quick shot and Lakers gets a trey of their own and starts their run.
Game 2 (98-91), Kobe starts going to the basket aggressively and wets buckets in peep’s faces.
Game 3 (79-72), Kobe starts 4th quarter with FT thanks to dumbass tech foul from JR.
Kobe killed the Nuggets last night. Straight murder. I dislike Kobe as a person and his persona is fake as can be. But my god is he an amazing basketball talent and he willed his team to the win no question about it. Didnt hurt that Ariza hit his 3’s and had the game winning steal (again), but Kobe did work lol.
And dam Ariza stepping it up.I remember like 5 or 6 years ago at Baron Davis camp out in LA.Everybody was going to work on him and when I was talking shit he said Im just working on my Defense I dont care about if yall score or not.Everytime I see him make a big steal or some shit like that i just think about him saying that .
That post game Interview by Kobe is why he is a LAME. How anyone can love this dude character is beyond me
Danny Ainge?! Come on, DIME – Who the *uck cares what Danny Ainge was doing? He was Sasha Boo-a-*itch of the 80-90’s – he could atleast shoot the ball….the sasha of today is a female wearing a jock strap
Win or Lose….We are enjoying laughing & Bynum, guys are yelling out “That’s what 60 mill gets u in the “L”, peanuts” :)
Doc reggies shot was vs the nets it sent the game into ot then he dunked on everyone to send the game into double ot but his best is the one he hadokened jordan to get free and nailed a bomb in the 98 ecf.
Duncans three is my fav , chapman and west lost their games.
Rafa i hate kobe oh and im a lakers fan hehehe.
I find it funny that Kobe is not even allowed to get tired. He IS human. I know he does superhuman things on the basketball court, but he played nearly the whole second half, in an up and down game, in Denver altitude, and he’s not allowed to be winded? Damn, you guys are hardcore.
I thought it was a phenomenal performance by the game’s best. He and Lebron are tearing it up. We are witnessing some tremendous basketball from all four teams, yet people still find a reason to complain. WTF?
that fool loves to play it up. that post game interview was garbage. trying to forge himself a MJ finals flu game storyline or something. the washed up blondie interviewing him didnt know what to make of it. in the final huddle he probably tried to convince one of his teammates to carry him off the floor but they hate his ass so we were left with that fake-ass short grabbing, heavy breathing disgrace. man up ho.
damn i HATE that fool
Hate Hate and more Hate… It must be hard work to dislike Kobe.
Some of ya’ll act like Bron doesn’t have a manufactured persona/attitude. If you don’t think so then you don’t know much about big name players and marketing. Lebron running around hugging on teammates after every shot. Loses a games then acts like his leg is broke…lol