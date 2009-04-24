L.A. can’t handle Carlos Boozer

Just when it looked like Jerry Sloan was at the end of his rope and about to suit up John Stockton for Game 4 — try to tell us Stock didn’t look like he could get 10 points, six dimes and a steal right now — the Jazz showed some heart and made this Utah/L.A. series interesting, knocking off the Lakers last night thanks to their Big Two … How much of a problem was Carlos Boozer? Deron Williams said it all in the post-game interview with Pimpin’ Craig: “He’s a beast, man.” Booz destroyed L.A.’s front line for 23 points and 22 boards, and in the final minute hit two big-time buckets: A layup off a delayed pick-and-roll with 47 seconds left, and a post-up into a dunk on Pau Gasol with 16 seconds left that was just vicious … But tied up with 11 seconds remaining, Deron (13 pts, 9 asts) took the biggest shot. Being guarded by Derek Fisher, Williams got to the second level of the defense easily with his crossover, then hit a short fadeaway over Lamar Odom with two seconds left. Kobe got off a long three at the buzzer, but it didn’t go for him … The Jazz rallied from a 13-point deficit in the second half, but it’s not like they played spectacularly well during comeback. They missed a ton of free throws, Kyle Korver was on some other level of awful with his stroke, and they committed silly turnovers, like Deron’s inexcusable eight-second backcourt violation late in the fourth … Matt Harpring of all people was one of the catalysts. He hit a jumper to get the Jazz within two, had a breakaway dunk (you could hear the creaking sounds from the fifth row) to give them the lead in the fourth, and hit another J to stretch the lead to three … Kobe (18 pts, 5-24 FG) kept trying to go into Takeover mode whenever the Jazz got close earlier in the game, and late in the game when L.A. needed to score, but he just couldn’t make anything. The Lakers’ most effective weapons were Odom and Gasol getting shots from point-blank range. Utah dominated the boards (55-40), but they were getting killed inside defensively. As beastly as Boozer was, he’s still himself on D, and without Memo around, Gasol (20 pts) and Odom (21 pts) were getting layups every time you looked up. Maybe if Andrew Bynum hadn’t tapped into his inner Greg Oden (7 mins, 5 fouls), L.A. could have withstood Kobe’s poor performance … Ronnie Brewer‘s dad looks EXACTLY like Dave Chappelle did when he grew that old-man mustache post-“Chappelle’s Show.” Every time the cameras showed Ronnie Sr., we kept imagining him making jokes about his balls being as smooth as eggs … Not sure how we feel about those “Get Nasty!” signs in the Utah crowd. Looks like some flash cards you’d find at Dennis Rodman‘s house …
Jazz/Lakers was really the only game worth watching all the way through on Thursday, as the Celtics whupped the Bulls in their own gym, and the Mavs blasted the Spurs from start to finish … Erick Dampier didn’t exact Beach Justice on Tony Parker like he promised, but he didn’t have to. It’s hard to believe that some smack-talking by a dude often called “Ericka” would rattle Parker, but whatever it was, TP played like crap (12 pts, 5-14 FG) … The defensive strategies that had worked so well against Dirk in Games 1 and 2 didn’t even faze him last night. Dirk (20 pts, 8-12 FG) was automatic with his mid-range game, and instead of waiting for the double-teams that had him flustered before, he attacked as soon as he got the ball and saw Matt Bonner in front of him … That Bill Russell “Block a shot and keep it inbounds” thing is good most of the time, but sometimes you just have to do like Brandon Bass did to Drew Gooden and throw a dude’s sh*t to the cotton candy man … Crazy how much Rajon Rondo has grown up between last year’s playoffs and this year. At the end of the first quarter of Celtics/Bulls, Rondo (20 pts, 11 rebs, 6 asts, 5 stls) dribbled the clock down while barking instructions to Stephon Marbury, gave Steph the ball so he could drive and draw the defense, then Rondo got it back, calmly stepped into a three and drilled it. If this were last year’s first-round series at Atlanta, Rondo doesn’t make that play: Commanding a vet (whom he probably grew up idolizing), running a last-second play without Ray Allen or Paul Pierce involved, and show that much confidence in his three-ball … Charles Barkley was cold with that line he dropped when talking about Rondo’s foot/ankle problems. “I know those aren’t Nikes he’s wearing. Those are some cheap PF Flyers,” Barkley said. Rondo was a Reebok guy last we checked … In yesterday’s Smack we told you about Jeremy Tyler, the San Diego (Calif.) high schooler who is skipping his senior year of high school to play pro ball in Europe. Is Tyler making the right move or a horrible mistake? Tell us what you think … And while you’re at it, do you think Stephen Curry made the right call leaving school early for the Draft? … We’re out like PF Flyers …
Yeah, both made the right decisions. A better question: Long-term, who plays longer Psycho T or Stephen Curry? Who makes the better pro.
I think that Curry can be a much improved Eddie House. He just has to get them Jose Juan Barea blinders on and never even think about passing the ball…(seriously, Barea is another level selfish with the rock, watching the Mavs with him in has me asking why Dirk and J_Ho haven’t had the rock in a while–because Barea’s jacking)…but anyway, Curry can be a legitimate 30 point threat off the bench–ten 3’s in ten minutes contributer–kinda like his dad without the height…but I digress and ramble and sputter out…
so the spurs feel sorry for the mavs so they gave them one more game rangerjohn?…i guess the series is going 7. the lakers win in 5…nice to see that almost all series are pretty even, well except cavs-pistons…and rondo is averaging almost a triple-double, damn what a shame that KG is out, would be a great series with the cavs
Back to reality for Da Bulls…
The Jazz were lucky as hell that Kobe’s shots weren’t going in, if they were it would of been another blow out but they got the win. And of course we all know that Kobe is not going to have a another horrible game.
Spurs are really looking winded at this time of the year. TD posts his worst post-season game. Manu out. It’s time to reload nect year.
what happened to Derrick Rose–9 and 3, did I read that right? That’s awful.
rose had the asme line as in game 2. he has done nothing since game 1.
* same line…
Let the storys of soft Gasol begin
rondo’s a nike guy…check it he wears the foamposites or w/e you call em
man you guys at dime really are getting all wrong. no wonder i barely check up your site anymore.
umm, if you watched the game, you saw Paul Millsap go “Anderson Varejao mode” and flop 3 times to get 3 fouls on Andrew Bynum. so if I was you guys, I wouldn’t talk any shit about “Carlos Boozer beasting it” cus the jazz BARELY won by 2. 2 points. at home. with Bynum in foul trouble. and Kobe not stepping it up. really? hahaha man you guys are garbage as a media outlet. do some research instead of thinking about Chappelle putting balls in your face
PS to sans: man youre crazy! steph curry will be WAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAYYYY better than Eddie House. that shouldnt even be in the same sentence man. He’ll be an exact Monta Ellis type of player.
PPS for all celtics fans: your teams losing it right now. too many injuries! this game was a fluke. ill put 1000 in vegas saying they wont get past DA BULLS!
lol, so much about rondo, the reebok guy…
btw, its unbelievable what he does in this series. he is 1 assist shy of averaging a triple double for the series, playing on a gimpy ankle.
How about them horrible ref’s against the Lake show? And that hook Boozer got on Gasol at the end. Offensive foul? A fouls a foul…No? Regardless of the timing.
Faker fans crying like whopped bitches… i love it! Jazz played like crap too and never EVER whine about calls when Kobe usually gets freethrows if someone breaths on him.
Anyways horrible refs on the Jazz vs Lakers game. I am a lakers fan and even though I hate the Celtics…wow Rondo is playing incredible.
@11:
“He’ll be an exact Monta Ellis type of player.”
WTF? Do you even watch basketball? Their offensive games are damn near opposites.
Maybe you don’t keep up with this site cuz you don’t know WTF you’re talking about.
the Booz won alot of respect from me today. Memo needs to toughen up and get his ass out there, i mean it wont make a difference to the end result but might make the series more interesting. Gasol was bloody good too, barring the free throws. but damn that had to be one of the worst free throw shooting efforts by both teams.
ps Brewers stroke is broken. his dad should have corrected that ish a long time ago.
@dank
thats $1000 down the toliet man.. Even without KG, Celtics are a dangerous team. They still own a 0.725 winning percentage (i forgot the exact win/loss record..but u could google it)
how can u compare Curry to Monta… Monta is a pure slasher and finishes strong… Curry on the other hand is a shooter. They have different type of games.
WIth everything aside.. Lakers taking the chip this yr!
finally the jazz showed some heart and togetherness. still will not change the fact the lakers will win this series.
i just hope that when all is said and done, the jazz gets the respect for playing hard and leaving everything out on the floor.
hope memo gets back to at least 90 percent and play.
yeah spurs where flat all night. nobody looked tird that i could see but their shots where off all night, everyone not just tim and tony. the 2-17 from 3 is what killed us and the difference for dalas was they where trying to get to the basket. the spurs shot way to many outside shots. this is where mason has no chance of replacing manu or even trying to fill his shoes, manu isnt scared to go to the rim and get knocked on his ass, mason doesnt like the contact. mason would rather pull up for a contested 3 then to try to get to the line even though he can shoot FTs well.
i atribute a lot of that game to the mavs being slightly embarased, and the “trill” of being at home.
oh and toAn, yeah thats cool call me out, were where you when the spurs spanked the mavs in game 2? im here after my spurs got beat!
@ josh
brewer’s stroke is broken because of a childhood injury so he cant should it with a better form
*cant shoot it…
@ ranger
if you attribute a lot of that game to dallas being embarrassed and being at home, how does that explain the spurs playing like garbage? just wondering…
Rondo is a Nike guy now and I think Tyler is doing something he loves doing. School isn’t for everyone and while I don’t agree with someone not even receiving a high school degree, it’s clear his intentions are to play ball and make a living doing it so I can’t be mad at him, i because if any of the media experts had a chance to do what they love an dmake the money he is getting, it would be a no-brainer.
anyone notice that Reggie is gettin progressively worse as a commentator? i caught this during the Jazz Lakers game:
-Reggie calls both Harpring’s fastbreak dunk and Pau’s dunk with 11secs left either a layup/layin.
-As D.will takes the shot for the win(2secs left) Reggie proceeds to call Lamar Odom a 7 footer.
I think the most important question after tonight was left out of Smack:
Does Scalabrine REALLY need to wear that headband?
Series predictions:
LA-Utah goes back to LA 2-2 where the lakers proceed to win 2 and advance.
Bos-Chi: Boston wins the next two and advance.
Dal-SA: This is the hardest one. I think SA will eventually advance in a game 7 where Timmy finally gives us a post season 30-20-5 game.
Hell yeah man, Jazz alll the way! I knew the Lakers werent shit! Who cares that Bynum couldnt get in the game to help on the glass and the fact Kobe missed NINETEEN shots on the road. They fucking lost, lost by 2 whole points, Utah fuckin killed it bro! Pass that shiz homie.
Man.. people just dont criticise bryant enough.. i mean seriously.. look at the talent he has on his team.. seriously.. gasol odom and bynum all talented individuals and he is shooting such a weak ass percentage for the season and yesterday was pathetic.. i mean 24 shots with those players who are hitting and gasol unstoppable in da post.. and you keep jacking.
His fg% is so weak considering that he is often single covered because you cannot double him.. others in the league who are not on such talented teams shoot a higher %, other gaurds. This season hes shot the team out of most of their losses if you analyze them.. and in those losses when he has 24 shots you see gasol with like 12 or somehting. I mean takeover mode.. wtf just give it to gasol.. you cant double him because of the other weapons on da team and he shoots a much higher percentage.. for someone who is considered the best he shoots stupid shots too often and ignores the hot hand.
Lakers lost that game because gasol had nine less shots than kobe and he still had more points. Kobe overated.. weak fg% for his team talents.. put wade, paul, d.williams and james on his team and they shooting at a .550 clip, easy instead of the .470 of kobe.
And hes still da best.. get of his nuts.. hits impossible shots cus needlessly takes them.
Dwight Howard needs to take whatever Boozer and Gasol were taking last night. Both those guys were getting it done at the end of the game. There’s no way Howard shouldn’t be just as dominant as Boozer was offensively last night. He should be getting 20-20 easy every night. especially against a team like the sixers. orlando is dumb if they don’t feature him like that.
anyway, spurs just gotta throw that game out. i love how Pop basically called it all off basically right after halftime. he knows his team. and he knows they got no chance if Duncan isn’t his normal self. i gotta believe TD is really hurting. He usually OWNS dallas. as bad as it sounds, best thing for them might be to just bow out of the playoffs early this year and get more rest, just get everybody back healthy.
Denver is looking serious. As long as they can keep JR Smith from making boneheaded plays down the stretch they’ll be dangerous.
lol @ Bynum
Other than rangerjohn, do ANY of the people hating on Dirk (8-12, 4-4 at the line, 20 points, 7 boards and a block) and predicting a huge game from Tim Duncan (2-9, 4 points, 2 boards, 0 blocks) want to come forward and admit that they were wrong?
Anyone?
Bueller?
Somebody PLEASE tell me why Kobe or Ariza wasnt guarding Deron ont he last possession?? That was just plum dumb. Pau Gasol might be the 2nd worst pick and roll defender behind Shaq. Either the guard just blows right by him or he gets lost back to Spain trying to locate his man who is usually already at the rim.
As far as the young bol going overseas to collect bread… I have mixed emotions. But at the end of the day, if thats his path so be it. In this money lusting society who are we to tell a youngin not to go make more money than 90% of the rest of the country? There are child actors, teenage pros in EVERY sport accept basketball & football (go figure), so why shouldnt he? If Bret Robitski from Boston can go to the AAA farm for the Yankees and earn a check, Why cant Tyler? Dead ass there are so many racist undertones when people talk about this it makes me sick. Dont let the black boys make no dough, cuz they do dumb stuff. But the good ol white boys who already HAVE money can dive right in to the world of making scrilla. Give me a break.
“Not sure how we feel about those “Get Nasty!” signs in the Utah crowd. Looks like some flash cards you’d find at Dennis Rodman’s house …” ?!
Few things:
Boozer is obviously a really good player, but injuries aside we’ve known that for years. At his best he can bang like Milsap with a much better offensive game. Kobe turned in the worst performance of the playoffs in a virtual closeout game; for some reason in some playoff games he just does not have it. Any sign that Okur will come back during this series?
The Mavs are a better team than the injured Spurs. WAY more depth down the roster, and no, Bonner can evidently not shut down Dirk. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Mavs win all their home games; the only things the Spurs have is pride, experience, and Tony Parker. Duncan tries to take over games but he’s doing it on one wonky leg. Shows his guts, though.
@ DIME!
Funny you said Bynum had 5 fouls, but he fouled out…I could’ve SWORN he had 5 fouls TOO! I’m pretty sure they mis-counted and gave him an extra one. I believe when he got his 3rd they said it was his 4th. Can someone verify this?
tell me that these two shouldnt be in the leaugue with dunks like these the all star 2010 dunk contest will be vicious watch out lebron
[www.youtube.com]
Lmao at all those ” spurs can’t stop dirk” and spurs are better bowing out BS posts. It was a tough game sure but the mavs where at home after getting lit up, they responded well, and the spurs Bench actually CUT the lead against the mavs starters and bench so that depth of the mavs isn’t THAT great. Remember spurs where down by nearly 40 at one point.
Oh and dirk has 1 good shooting night in 3 games and now he is unstopable? Really? Go drink more koolaid
Say it aint so!
MAVS don’t have the SPURS number?
Do they?
Dirk “attacked as soon as he got the ball and saw Matt Bonner in front of him.” LOL
How many points did FINLEY have?
NO WAY a former all star starter in the playoffs drops a goose egg. NO WAY.
RONDO’S gonna get a QUADRUPLE DUB any day now.
UTAH – nice win!
LA only had a measly 4 FAST BREAK POINTS.
LA shot only 37% FGS as a team. EWWWW.
LA’S best player missed 19 shots.
LA’S center played a meaningless 7 minutes.
LA was OUTREBOUNDED by 15. Utah had 55. LA had 40.
LA still only lost by 2.
UTAH – Beware!
*While basking in Booz’s 20/20 performance, remember:
PAU still went off for 20 and 9
LO posted a very nice 21 and 14
LA crushed inside, dumping 46 points to your 36.
Before I forget:
did I see Johnny Buckets shoot an AIR BALL when it mattered?
NO JOHNNY NO NO NO
NO JOHNNY NO NO NO
AND did I see a rebound fall RIGHT in front of Ben Gordon? And did he even attempt to get it??
G.D BG!
GT and PB!
translated:(grab that) and (play ball)!
The Spurs have left Dallas and are off to see the Wizard.
They need a heart and some courage
The best quote last night came from Doug Collins when he said Scalabrine look like Jackie Moon. I think that was a insult to Jackie Moon because he is much better player than Scalabrine.
Good win by the Celts. I hope Boston can keep it up and finish the series off in 5.
Bynum fouled out by colkescting 6 personal fouls, 1,2,3,4,5, and 6. He received the 6th right after the 5th and everyone knew he was gonna get that 1 out of frstration, and bcause of RiRi on the brain
What happened to everyone that said Rondo wasn’t even close to being All-Star caliber?
I’ve always said it, but for Kobe being such a great player, a big time scorer and cold-blooded killer he has an awful lot of horrible shooting games.
It may not happen again in this series but look at his Finals stats from 2008:
Game 1: Loss 9-26 for 24 points
Game 2: Loss 11-23 for 30 points
Game 3: Win! 12-20 for 36 points
Game 4: Loss 6-19 for 17 points
Game 5: Win! 8-21 for 25 points
Game 6: Loss 7-22 for 22 points
So that’s 154 points from 131 shots.
So, last night he’s 5-24 and jacks a three at the end when they only needed two to tie it up. That is not championship ball.
i’ve been a rondo hater for a while, but dude is impressing me the last half of the season. still not a top 5 pg, but a pretty damn good one.
if harpring aka “no knees” has a wide open fast break and two hands it, then you know you ain’t going to win the game.
how clutch was that shot by williams?
and can we call brewer a pretty damn good defender? holy hell, i am impressed with him. he has kept kobe to 22-58 (37.9%) on fg and 2-11 (18.2%) from 3, for an average of 22.7 ppg. all the laker fans who are sittin’ on kobe’s nuts are going to say he had an off night. off night or not brewer played some pretty solid d on kobe.
Yeah, it’s amazing what playing with energy can do. In these last two Spurs-Mavs games, each team has looked vastly superior to the other. The difference, from what I’ve seen, is simply how much energy the players put forth on the floor.
It looks like this series is going to go back and forth until game 7.
as far as jeremy tyler. idk if it’s the right move. i say it’s not, but maybe it is for him.
but dude won’t even have a high scool education! will he even be able to fill out an application when he is done ballin??
imo, not a smart move.
I don’t know if any of the Lakers fans on here actually watched the first two games, but the Lakers got all of the foul calls on their home court as the Jazz will get the foul calls on their own home court. I can’t even count on one hand how many phantom fouls were called in those first two games.
As far as Mr Tyler is concerned, he can make enough money to get his GED and go to college in his first year of ballin overseas. It’s not like you learn anything in your senior year of high school…
T-Mac
[i28.tinypic.com]
One of the greatest moments from last night was when one of the TNT commentators (Marv Albert?) referred to Brian Scalabrine as Jackie Moon with his headband… had me crackin up!