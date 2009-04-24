L.A. can’t handle Carlos Boozer

Just when it looked like Jerry Sloan was at the end of his rope and about to suit up John Stockton for Game 4 — try to tell us Stock didn’t look like he could get 10 points, six dimes and a steal right now — the Jazz showed some heart and made this Utah/L.A. series interesting, knocking off the Lakers last night thanks to their Big Two … How much of a problem was Carlos Boozer? Deron Williams said it all in the post-game interview with Pimpin’ Craig: “He’s a beast, man.” Booz destroyed L.A.’s front line for 23 points and 22 boards, and in the final minute hit two big-time buckets: A layup off a delayed pick-and-roll with 47 seconds left, and a post-up into a dunk on Pau Gasol with 16 seconds left that was just vicious … But tied up with 11 seconds remaining, Deron (13 pts, 9 asts) took the biggest shot. Being guarded by Derek Fisher, Williams got to the second level of the defense easily with his crossover, then hit a short fadeaway over Lamar Odom with two seconds left. Kobe got off a long three at the buzzer, but it didn’t go for him … The Jazz rallied from a 13-point deficit in the second half, but it’s not like they played spectacularly well during comeback. They missed a ton of free throws, Kyle Korver was on some other level of awful with his stroke, and they committed silly turnovers, like Deron’s inexcusable eight-second backcourt violation late in the fourth … Matt Harpring of all people was one of the catalysts. He hit a jumper to get the Jazz within two, had a breakaway dunk (you could hear the creaking sounds from the fifth row) to give them the lead in the fourth, and hit another J to stretch the lead to three … Kobe (18 pts, 5-24 FG) kept trying to go into Takeover mode whenever the Jazz got close earlier in the game, and late in the game when L.A. needed to score, but he just couldn’t make anything. The Lakers’ most effective weapons were Odom and Gasol getting shots from point-blank range. Utah dominated the boards (55-40), but they were getting killed inside defensively. As beastly as Boozer was, he’s still himself on D, and without Memo around, Gasol (20 pts) and Odom (21 pts) were getting layups every time you looked up. Maybe if Andrew Bynum hadn’t tapped into his inner Greg Oden (7 mins, 5 fouls), L.A. could have withstood Kobe’s poor performance … Ronnie Brewer‘s dad looks EXACTLY like Dave Chappelle did when he grew that old-man mustache post-“Chappelle’s Show.” Every time the cameras showed Ronnie Sr., we kept imagining him making jokes about his balls being as smooth as eggs … Not sure how we feel about those “Get Nasty!” signs in the Utah crowd. Looks like some flash cards you’d find at Dennis Rodman‘s house …

Jazz/Lakers was really the only game worth watching all the way through on Thursday, as the Celtics whupped the Bulls in their own gym, and the Mavs blasted the Spurs from start to finish … Erick Dampier didn’t exact Beach Justice on Tony Parker like he promised, but he didn’t have to. It’s hard to believe that some smack-talking by a dude often called “Ericka” would rattle Parker, but whatever it was, TP played like crap (12 pts, 5-14 FG) … The defensive strategies that had worked so well against Dirk in Games 1 and 2 didn’t even faze him last night. Dirk (20 pts, 8-12 FG) was automatic with his mid-range game, and instead of waiting for the double-teams that had him flustered before, he attacked as soon as he got the ball and saw Matt Bonner in front of him … That Bill Russell “Block a shot and keep it inbounds” thing is good most of the time, but sometimes you just have to do like Brandon Bass did to Drew Gooden and throw a dude’s sh*t to the cotton candy man … Crazy how much Rajon Rondo has grown up between last year’s playoffs and this year. At the end of the first quarter of Celtics/Bulls, Rondo (20 pts, 11 rebs, 6 asts, 5 stls) dribbled the clock down while barking instructions to Stephon Marbury, gave Steph the ball so he could drive and draw the defense, then Rondo got it back, calmly stepped into a three and drilled it. If this were last year’s first-round series at Atlanta, Rondo doesn’t make that play: Commanding a vet (whom he probably grew up idolizing), running a last-second play without Ray Allen or Paul Pierce involved, and show that much confidence in his three-ball … Charles Barkley was cold with that line he dropped when talking about Rondo’s foot/ankle problems. “I know those aren’t Nikes he’s wearing. Those are some cheap PF Flyers,” Barkley said. Rondo was a Reebok guy last we checked … In yesterday’s Smack we told you about Jeremy Tyler, the San Diego (Calif.) high schooler who is skipping his senior year of high school to play pro ball in Europe. Is Tyler making the right move or a horrible mistake? Tell us what you think … And while you’re at it, do you think Stephen Curry made the right call leaving school early for the Draft? … We’re out like PF Flyers …