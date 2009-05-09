Another Ron Artest incident; Orlando rolls on the champs

Leave it to Ron Artest and some antsy refs to bring extra drama to an otherwise drama-less game between the Rockets and Lakers. With L.A. comfortably ahead in the final minute of the fourth, Pau Gasol went up for a layup and Ron-Ron put him down with a hard foul. Naturally, Ron was immediately hit with with a flagrant call and ejected. There shouldn’t be any suspensions or anything; even Kobe said afterwards he didn’t think it should’ve been a flagrant. Although if Kobe had been the one peeling himself off the floor instead of Gasol, he might have felt differently … Serious question: Do you think NBA games that are on national TV get called tighter than other games? Like if this were a Bucks/Grizzlies game in mid-February and it’s Luc Richard Mbah a Moute leveling Darrell Arthur, does Luc get kicked out? … Before that, Artest was doing more damage to the rim than to the Lakers. He scored 25 points, but shot 10-for-23, and when the Rockets still had a chance for a comeback in the fourth, Ron was throwing up terrible shots in traffic and off-balance. With Yao Ming struggling through a hurt ankle, say what you want, but this was definitely one of those games where the Rockets missed T-Mac and his ability to generate some offense … Kobe dropped 33 points (11-28 FG), plus a few backbreaking daggers in the process. At the end of the third he stuck a buzzer-beater from about 35 feet out in Artest’s face, then with two minutes left in the fourth, Mamba canned a three to beat the shot clock and put the Lakers up by double digits. During the game he passed Larry Bird on the all-time playoff scoring list … Another pro-Kobe argument for those in the “I love Kobe, so I have to hate LeBron” camp: KB is sticking his insanely deep buzzer-beaters over a former Defensive Player of the Year. LeBron is hitting his over Mario West, a.k.a. The Bootleg Von Wafer … L.A. didn’t really miss Derek Fisher. Fill-in starter Jordan Farmar was solid with the ball (12 pts, 7 asts), and he can actually stay in front of Aaron Brooks. Farmar hasn’t performed that well since his guest spot on “Numb3rs.” A yo, Coach, what’s the Pi Triangle? … Yao (19 pts, 14 rebs) was having problems. He scored just four points in the second half, including a couple times where he got blocked by Kobe, and was visibly limping in the fourth before Adelman pulled him when the game was out of reach … Did anyone else notice the weirdness on the Houston bench after Yao went out for good? Chuck Hayes was sitting right next to Yao, yet he never looked at him and kept staring straight ahead the entire time. Brian Cook was sitting next to Hayes, lost in deep thought, probably mapping out his dinner-and-a-groupie strategy for the evening … The Andrew Bynum report: 12 minutes, four points, five boards, three fouls. What was the number on that big contract extension again? …
For whatever reason, Orlando has played some of their best ball this postseason when they’re missing at least one starter. The Magic clinched their first-round series by thoroughly dominating Philly without suspended Dwight Howard and injured Courtney Lee, then last night decisively took a 2-1 lead on the Celtics without suspended Rafer Alston. (Lee was back in the lineup, getting 11 points off the bench while wearing a Rip Hamilton mask to protect his broken face.) … Just like Game 1, the Magic were rolling before they got lazy and let the Celts get back in it. A 20-point lead in the third quarter was cut down to single digits, only this time somebody — namely Rashard Lewis — stepped up and prevented another meltdown. Rashard scored 12 of his 28 points in the fourth, and Orlando won by 21 … Remember Dwight’s dunk in the ’08 contest when he batted the ball to himself off the glass? He did pretty much the same thing to one of Rajon Rondo‘s layups last night, spiking it back to himself, then swatting it again. Dwight finished with 17 points, 14 boards and five blocks in just 27 minutes due to foul trouble … Anthony Johnson got the start in place of Rafer, scoring 13 points with three dimes. What’s up with A.J. all of a sudden having hops? He’s dunked on a couple of cats this year; on one of the first possessions yesterday he blew past Rondo baseline and crowned him with two hands … More overtime work for Stu Jackson: Kendrick Perkins delivered an elbow to the face/neck of Mickael Pietrus that earned him a flagrant. It was more like Pietrus ran into the elbow than Perkins actually throwing it, so there shouldn’t be any extra punishment. Besides, Pietrus got his get-back when he threw down the dagger on a windmill breakaway dunk and glared at the Boston bench … We’re out like Ron-Ron again …
firstam i firsttttt
I am so sick of this bullcrap in how the league treats Ron Artest. the ejection last game, the ejection this game, even the suspension for the whole freaking season and ruined Reggie Miller’s best chances for a ring: all were punishments based on Ron’s reputation, not his actions.
I strongly dislike the league, and especially its refs.
Props to Artest for keeping his cool through all this bs.
“even Kobe said afterwards he didn’t think it should’ve been a flagrant. Although if Kobe had been the one peeling himself off the floor instead of Gasol, he might have felt differently”
Please, Kobe has always been consistent about playing tough basketball, dishing it AND taking it. You ever hear him complaining about officiating when the game is over? I haven’t.
@ 1: You are one sad man.
Up 2-1. Can’t wait for the haters AND the assholes who suddenly pops out of nowhere declaring that they thought the Magic will win in the first place. I’m sick of you, retards. You fucking dickheads were calling me out for picking the Magic in 5. Now, EVERYONE is saying that the Celts were really hopeless even before the series began.
And I can’t wait to here from that guy who said the CELTICS WILL SWEEP THE MAGIC. Daaaaaaaaaaaamn. You know who you are. Yes, I’m talking to you BROGDEN.
PS: ‘but this was definitely one of those games where the Rockets missed T-Mac and his ability to generate some offense’
I wish there’s one article where you cats mention T-Mac without riding his balls. T-Mac would have made the loss MUCH WORSE because he’ll be jacking jumpers when they are trying to make a run in the 4th. Just stop this T-Mac bullshit.
qq your retarded, are you serious? you really think the magic gonna win game five in boston? The celts are champions for a reason they gonna come out next game hard and steal one and take game five as well…they gonna win in 7
and for t-mac situation, he’s carried all his teams in the past…checck the stats its not his fault everyone else choked while he didnt and now that they have legitimate players (pitbulls in kenny smiths words) they doing decent…tmac would make them that much better
with tmac this conversation’s not even happening.Even Rockets fans will attest to this.Now if he comes back on some dwade shyt,you got another story.If it’s that same cat we just heard from recently braggin on my lakers,just saw recently bursting out of some college jersey,cheesin’ like he did somethin..actually why did they let that fluck in the toyota ctr anyway.
that ron call was bullshyt.There’s no satisfaction in beatin Htown with half they crew or what not.Im glad fisher is out but if this was utah we’d be dead.As in dodo dead.
Now if that chick can give back the mavs marbles that she might have borrowed /stolen from Dirks house we might get to see some decent ball tonight
i’m out like the Hawks chances of making this series even remotely competitive..
QQ has a point mike. dwight is negating rondo. throwing up floaters instead of lay-ups. unless ray and truth dominate, it looks tough 4 boston.
@ 5:
I’m glad there’s a hater here. I’m sick of bitches who suddenly becomes a Magic fan after seeing us win, but one week ago, claims that we have no chance whatsoever.
Mike, I’m a Magic fan. I’ve said BEFORE the series began that we will win in 5. Call me crazy, but I’m sticking with it.
And regarding T-Mac, well, you had me at ‘he’s carried all his teams in the past’. WOW. JUST WOW. I guess losing in the first round for 7 straight years while being the leader of the team equals ‘carrying’ your squad. Of course, you have to blame the OTHER PLAYERS and not T-Mac, the leader. ALL the great players (Jordan, Lebron, Kobe) blame their scrubs. You are one brilliant dude, Mike.
PS: In case you didn’t get it, that’s sarcasm.
Yall will always have a chance with the best center in the league on your team unless you’re playing Detroit.
@Dime
Kobe is better than Lebron, dude has one really good year and everyone acts like he’s a God or something. Please don’t join in on the King James campaign by the NBA. Ever since the Colorado incident the NBA’s been looking for the new Kobe, it ain’t Lebron but he’s a Damn close 2nd.
BTW no word on Shaq’s MMA status. Hear he’s gonna go for it, whats your thoughts.
Wow. Fed. I thought you were exiled into an island or something.
I ALWAYS believed that we are the superior team and that the Celts’ fatigue would put them in the disadvantage. What irks me is that these fucking losers were calling me out for picking the Magic. Then now that they see us winning, they act like they really thought that the Magic will win IN THE FIRST PLACE.
‘Unless you’re playing detroit’.
Hmmmmm…. LOL!!!!!!!
That is all.
Nawl not exiled Dime was either blocking me or having server issues prolly the latter I would assume. However dont get to excited yall are playing the Celts w/o their best player. Thats like us getting amped playing the bulls w/o jordan or the Cavs w/o the Muppet Man.
Random Lebron pics
[www.disgalaxy.addr.com]
Boston has no chance of beating that Orlando squad. Maybe if Garnett was in and at 110%, along with Rondo not playing on two broken ankles it would have been a great series but as it stands, its over.
Where are the Kobe haters and the 3 remaining Rocket fans? Fucking know nothing ass punks…
yo didnt dime post an article about bynum wining and dining rhianna? man wat kinda voodoo is this chick putting on dudes chris breezey wilding out bynum complaining about not having it physical and mentally. niggas better watch out! lol
@ FED
I’m not getting excited because I know KG is out. I’m getting heated because I’ve been saying Celts will lose BECAUSE they don’t have KG and they are tired from their 7 games versus the Bulls. But then, cats are saying that the Magic would STILL lose to the Celts because they have the championship experience and other bullshit like that. I tried to say that it is simple logic that the Celts would lose. Then they’re all ‘WTF are you smoking? Celtics in 6!!!’.
Now, I see all these losers who say, MAGIC WILL WIN!!!! Where the fuck are all of you when I was defending my Magic back when the series started? Or are you all the same bastards who kept saying I should just shut my hole because the Celtics will surely win?
Fucking bandwagon assholes.
“What’s up with A.J. all of a sudden having hops?”
not all of a sudden. you all at dime are capable of remembering him dunking on breakaways when still playing for indiana…
#2 said: I am so sick of this bullcrap in how the league treats Ron Artest. the ejection last game, the ejection this game, even the suspension for the whole freaking season and ruined Reggie Miller’s best chances for a ring: all were punishments based on Ron’s reputation, not his actions.
—————–
So you’re telling me that the NBA suspended Artest for the season because of his reputation alone, not his actions? You don’t think it had anything to do with him going into the stands and beating down an innocent fan and consequently causing a near riot in Detroit’s arena?
BYNUM + INJURY = Injury Prone Big-time BUST!!!
Bynum is not a 1st overall draft pick like… oh wait, ‘blazerjunkie’…. hmmm… LOL.
No f*cking way was that a Flagrant Foul…1 or 2
only reason artest was tossed was because the game was out of reach and they didn’t want any unnecessary “incidents.” His hard foul absolutely didn’t warrant an ejection and wouldn’t have happened if it was a 3 point game. At that point the refs just wanted the game to end without anymore problems.
anyone else noticed that andrew bynum looks like a ninja turtle?
heres my artists interpretation: [img26.imageshack.us]
@ #10 YOUNGFED
Dude, you may think Kobe is better than LeBron (I think the King has become the league’s best player, but it is most definitely a close match, so who cares?), but no amount of bias justifies this idiotic frase:
“dude has one really good year and everyone acts like he’s a God or something” – really? ONE really good year? That’s all he’s had? ONE really good year? Come on… that kid hasn’t had one BAD year in his life. In 6 years in the League he has beaten all kinds of records, was the scoring champion, took his team to the Finals and won the MVP. All he’s missing is the ring.
And let’s not forget one thing: I think Kobe is a great player – an insufferable asshole, but a great player, probably the second best shooting guard ever – but he didn’t win those 3 rings – Shaq did. Kobe was Pippen in those seasons, you Lakers fans always seem to forget that.
i was waiting for the other shoe to drop and it finally did! Thanks RonRon! i knew he was going to shoot them out of one game.. Shit he had his Iverson going last night.. dribbling into trouble, holding the ball, holding it some more and then throwing up wild shit.. dude aint no SG so he should stop trying to be one..
@ QQ – thanks for repping your Magic like that.. everyone said i was stupid for picking the Magic to win the East.. but now they picking up some steam and looking good again..
@ Quedas – so what.. Pippen is top 50 of all time.. it dont matter who your partner was.. without Kobe, Shaq doesnt win ANY of those 3 rings.. most Kobe haters tend to forget that..
@ Dime – aye Bynum played some solid minutes on Yao! lol he just looks out of sync to me but another thing i noticed last night was he got called on 2 ticky tack fouls.. it looks like the refs are back in their “dont let Bynum play” mode.. oh well.. he will have a good series before the year is out.. maybe against Denver.. they are a little undersized around the basket..
all i know is! Lakers in 5 baby! bigups to Farmar for showing up like he did! i say start him because he was all in Brooks ass last night.. the scoring and assists were a bonus but he took Brooks out that game..
@Quedas
Your prolly new so i’ll let that slide. But pimpin im a Detroit Fan all day son. Also somesone opinion isnt idiotic just different bruh. However i will elaborate on my earlier statement. What I meant was this is the 1st year Lebron has been on Kobe’s level and until he developes that consistant jumper and kill mode ability he simply aint there. However if they meet in the playoffs and Kobes has a healthy team a Lebron and co. wins I will rescend my last statement.
@LakeShow
Preach!!!! Chuuurccch!!!
The Rockets wasnt missing no dam t-Mac get off his dick already dime.Hes a washed up oldtimer who couldnt even dunk the fucking ball on a breakaway the last game he played.I guess they missed the Dream down low too right since we just gonna miss random players who use to score for the team years ago.Orlando pulled it out but Im still taking beantown.I just cant put my energy behind some pussies.Its all good qq though I see u riding.My Sixers had u shook daddy though.Its only 2-1 yall coming with the I told u so’s.Yall did the same shit after game 1.I told u so’s dont happen until somebody win 4.Its good to keep that 1 game advantage though.The Lakers besides Kobe actually showed me some grit last night.It wasnt a im bad ass grit,more of a Kobe on my team and if I dont play good he’s gonna call me out in the press grit.Either way they showed some grit and pulled it out.@dime-I aint hear no Laker fans say shit about comparing Bron and Kobe half court shots.If u feel a type of way u say it dont try to put it on no fans.If u comparing shit like that u a loser who need a life anyway.Who they hitting they buzzer beaters over?Please.
Artest should have ejected himself jacking and overhandling all game. How is he has been ejected twice, even though I haven’t seen him do one thing that warrented an ejection?
what h-Town needs is somebody to man up and tell Artest to give him the fucking ball.The point guards run to get the ball from ron in the backcourt and he just looks them off whenever he wanna shoot.
@ DOC..
You got to admit that buzzer beater was SICK.. Shit watch that replay and tell me you wouldnt have been tired off top just trying to get free from RonRon.. then to stick it over 2 good defenders.. oh yeah my boy the truth.. And i aint heard Kobe call nobody out in the media.. stretching the hate a little my friend?? And how Kobe aint show no grit by playing MANS defense.. 2 blocks on Yao on the help D?? we aint talking chasing down a 6’3 guard and giving it to him lol just jabbin atchya.. i know your a closet Cavalier..
@ Lakeshow
Thats right man, I havent been nervous about the Lakers yet this post season. Lmao the Rockets fate hinges on a frail chinaman and a utter fucking idiot, that always ends up FULL retard!
wait I’m confused how is Artest’s 10for23 worse than Kobe’s 11for28?
Just so you morons know theres a max of 9 games left before Bron and Kobe go head to head in what will be an amazing finals. It will bring memories of Bird vs. Magic! Lakers in 7 by 2. Kobe game winr!
@31 cause you need to stick to baseball you malnutritioned idiot, stay off the basketball board. If you cant figure out Ron was jackin horrid shots well Kobe was missin shots and getting fouled, tool.
@lakeshow-u took me all out of context my man.Hell yeah that buzzer beater was sick!But it didnt take my mind to that was better than Brons.It took my mind deeper in the Kobe zone.If that shot made u think about bron your hate for the OTHER great player is on some OTHER shit. About Kobe calling them out in the media that was a compliment to him.They basically showed me they wasnt gonna get chumped and the reason was because Kobe was on they team and if they did he would call them out.Bird said his team played like pussies after a finals game.If thats what u gotta do to fix the situation thats what u gotta do.From my calculations LA was one game away from Kobe pulling that card,Bird just didnt have to pull his until June.His team wasnt soft like yalls.Kobe grit was never in question the rest of them pussies besides Fisher and Sasha switch up if they tough or not every 2 games.U act like I dont give Kobe his props on here yall just ignore that and see I talk about his flaws to.Aint my fault he human and not perfect,and I think Bron gonna be way better when its all said and done.That aint hate to me,thats speaking my mind.And I aint crazy since we see the youngbuck carrying a team on his back and putting up numbers so nice every time he do it they talking about the 1rst since Oscar,Magic,or Mike.I aint making that shit up.Im a Sixer fan for life the Illadelph all day,but Im a real dude, and not a hate him because he get more commercials than him dude.I dont give a fuck about that shit I see what I see.Yall be on here saying Bron aint shit and his awards was given to him like yall dont see him putting in work out here.What kind of season would this young boy have to have for yall to say hes nice.It cant be he aint won a chip yet bullshit when he show u he’s quite capable of winning one by his damn self very year,because in LA yall knew Kobe was the truth from day 1 before he got a chip when he was shooting airballs in the playoffs just like we did in Philly when he was in 10th grade giving Sonny Hill college league 30 on a regular basis.And the right thing from the basketball gods would be Kobe vs Bron in the chip for the next 2-3 years until Kobe is done carrying teams.He probably gonna be like Mike playing at 40 putting up 40 once a week on J’s,but as far as doing what he do he got about 4 tops.That finals would break MJ’s finals ratings though book it! But I wanna see at least 3.
gotta give that to kobe, he still has that kill mode. when he’s droppin those daggers, he’s a load.
lebron & kobe r playing to win the chip 2 shut up haters. too much dissing going on when both of them are clearly ballin.
@18: dude if you watch the video closely,when artest runs into the stands, he trips and falls while a lot of fans hold him back, only getting in a shove. stephen jackson on the other hand starts swinging haymakers and only receives a 30 game suspension. Shoving versus punching, hm…i remember a lot of people back then were of the consensus that ron’s punishment was of the extreme because of ron’s past grievances. I’m not saying he shouldn’t have been suspended, but the whole freaking season is so excessive.
QQ you are an idiot. Who cares if you picked the Magic in 5. Who cares if people said u guys would get swept or whatever. its all opinions and fans being fans. but your talking as if you need some kind if award for saying magic will win in 5 and since they are up 2-1 you are already calling it as if its done. just shut the F up now, cuz IF the magic end up losing the next 3 in a row or whatever, your going to look even dumber. thats great ur a magic fan. keep on cheering for your team, but who the hell are u, the hater police? theres always gunna be hate, so just give it up and be a fan of the game, rather than trying to get some credit for some stupid predictions.
I’ll admit it: That flagrant foul was an embarrassment to real hoop fans. That was a good hard foul. NBA especially that clown, Stu Jackson, lookin foolish right now. Brad Miller gets his lower jaw taken off and it’s just a casual foul, but anybody else and they ejectin and suspendin…Just weak. only other flagrant all playoffs was KMart cuffin Dirk and Fish snotbubblin Scola. Skip’s slap was just stupid, but good on my Lakers and the Magic to roll without they startin points. I don’t know why haters keep tryin to toss up Kobe and Bron. I’m a Laker fan so I big up Kobe, but you think if Bron said he wanted to come to LA, I’d have a problem with that….Hell no! When I watch Kobe, I’m not comparin his shit to Bron, sayin who’s the man. I’m hopin he can carry the Lakers to a win. Some of you need to appreciate that you even alive to see these 2 and DWade do what they doin on the court.
Peace
Ugh. Celtics are getting killed…
QQ’s making a lot of friends today… LOL
@ doc:
‘I told ya so’s?’ Naaahh.. You ain’t getting me. Cats here are the one acting I told ya so, acting like they picked the Magic in the first place. Get it? That’s why I’m fucking annoyed. Dudes burning me for picking the Magic, yet now, THEY’ll ALL ON THE BANDWAGON, like they NEVER said that the Celts would destroy us.
@ 38:
Don’t join in, cause I don’t even fucking know you. Read my above statement. I aint hating, you bitch. I’m irritated with bandwagon dudes who sufdenly rescinded their statement that Celts will win and are acting like ‘ I TOLD YA MAGIC WILL WIN’. My point is: stick to your own picks.
PS: And yeah, way to join in. You don’t know what I’m saying cause I didn’t see you in Smack when I was repping my Magic. So…. Shut the fuck up.
GO CELTICS, u little farries can go play with ur “magic”
QQ I read smack daily, didnt know I had to be in a convo to make a comment. Seeing you type so defensive is making things even funnier. You are an insecure little prick. You just gave me a reason to watch the Magic lose. actually, i hope the magic keep on winning, as far as they can go, so when they do lose you will be in even more pain. ur irritated with bandwagon dudes. im irritated at a soft little pansy like you. your just like how the NBA is nowdays, soft, weak, technical foul this flagrant foul that. man up and stop being a pussy crying about what people are saying or what i said. haha what a joke
@ 44:
Wow. I see that I affected your life so much that you wished that the Magic will win and then lose ‘SO THAT I WILL BE IN PAIN’. LOL.
‘so when they do lose you will be in even more pain’. Hahahahahaha. What kind of drama queen are you? LOL.
Keep your panties up, bitch.