Another Ron Artest incident; Orlando rolls on the champs

Leave it to Ron Artest and some antsy refs to bring extra drama to an otherwise drama-less game between the Rockets and Lakers. With L.A. comfortably ahead in the final minute of the fourth, Pau Gasol went up for a layup and Ron-Ron put him down with a hard foul. Naturally, Ron was immediately hit with with a flagrant call and ejected. There shouldn’t be any suspensions or anything; even Kobe said afterwards he didn’t think it should’ve been a flagrant. Although if Kobe had been the one peeling himself off the floor instead of Gasol, he might have felt differently … Serious question: Do you think NBA games that are on national TV get called tighter than other games? Like if this were a Bucks/Grizzlies game in mid-February and it’s Luc Richard Mbah a Moute leveling Darrell Arthur, does Luc get kicked out? … Before that, Artest was doing more damage to the rim than to the Lakers. He scored 25 points, but shot 10-for-23, and when the Rockets still had a chance for a comeback in the fourth, Ron was throwing up terrible shots in traffic and off-balance. With Yao Ming struggling through a hurt ankle, say what you want, but this was definitely one of those games where the Rockets missed T-Mac and his ability to generate some offense … Kobe dropped 33 points (11-28 FG), plus a few backbreaking daggers in the process. At the end of the third he stuck a buzzer-beater from about 35 feet out in Artest’s face, then with two minutes left in the fourth, Mamba canned a three to beat the shot clock and put the Lakers up by double digits. During the game he passed Larry Bird on the all-time playoff scoring list … Another pro-Kobe argument for those in the “I love Kobe, so I have to hate LeBron” camp: KB is sticking his insanely deep buzzer-beaters over a former Defensive Player of the Year. LeBron is hitting his over Mario West, a.k.a. The Bootleg Von Wafer … L.A. didn’t really miss Derek Fisher. Fill-in starter Jordan Farmar was solid with the ball (12 pts, 7 asts), and he can actually stay in front of Aaron Brooks. Farmar hasn’t performed that well since his guest spot on “Numb3rs.” A yo, Coach, what’s the Pi Triangle? … Yao (19 pts, 14 rebs) was having problems. He scored just four points in the second half, including a couple times where he got blocked by Kobe, and was visibly limping in the fourth before Adelman pulled him when the game was out of reach … Did anyone else notice the weirdness on the Houston bench after Yao went out for good? Chuck Hayes was sitting right next to Yao, yet he never looked at him and kept staring straight ahead the entire time. Brian Cook was sitting next to Hayes, lost in deep thought, probably mapping out his dinner-and-a-groupie strategy for the evening … The Andrew Bynum report: 12 minutes, four points, five boards, three fouls. What was the number on that big contract extension again? …

For whatever reason, Orlando has played some of their best ball this postseason when they’re missing at least one starter. The Magic clinched their first-round series by thoroughly dominating Philly without suspended Dwight Howard and injured Courtney Lee, then last night decisively took a 2-1 lead on the Celtics without suspended Rafer Alston. (Lee was back in the lineup, getting 11 points off the bench while wearing a Rip Hamilton mask to protect his broken face.) … Just like Game 1, the Magic were rolling before they got lazy and let the Celts get back in it. A 20-point lead in the third quarter was cut down to single digits, only this time somebody — namely Rashard Lewis — stepped up and prevented another meltdown. Rashard scored 12 of his 28 points in the fourth, and Orlando won by 21 … Remember Dwight’s dunk in the ’08 contest when he batted the ball to himself off the glass? He did pretty much the same thing to one of Rajon Rondo‘s layups last night, spiking it back to himself, then swatting it again. Dwight finished with 17 points, 14 boards and five blocks in just 27 minutes due to foul trouble … Anthony Johnson got the start in place of Rafer, scoring 13 points with three dimes. What’s up with A.J. all of a sudden having hops? He’s dunked on a couple of cats this year; on one of the first possessions yesterday he blew past Rondo baseline and crowned him with two hands … More overtime work for Stu Jackson: Kendrick Perkins delivered an elbow to the face/neck of Mickael Pietrus that earned him a flagrant. It was more like Pietrus ran into the elbow than Perkins actually throwing it, so there shouldn’t be any extra punishment. Besides, Pietrus got his get-back when he threw down the dagger on a windmill breakaway dunk and glared at the Boston bench … We’re out like Ron-Ron again …