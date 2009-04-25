Another Sixers’ game-winner; LeBron’s going for the sweep

Remember when the Magic were stumbling at the end of the regular season, but we all figured they were doing themselves a favor anyway by conceding a top-2 seed and avoiding the Pistons? Well, Dwight Howard‘s team wishes they were playing Detroit now. Orlando went down 2-1 to the Sixers last night, dropping Game 3 in Philly and joining the Spurs and Hornets in that “WTF, we’re supposed to be better than this!” semi-panic mode … The Magic just got out-toughed in this one. No one could guard Andre Miller (24 pts, 9 rebs, 7 asts) or Andre Iguodala (29 pts, 7 rebs), and the Sixers were still able to win despite blowing a 17-point lead in the second half and having Iguodala brick some important free throws down the stretch … You know how Alonzo Mourning flew to Atlanta to play the big-brother role and yell at the Heat for playing soft in Game 1 of their series? And you know how the Celtics and Lakers have a ton of guys who can do that, i.e. Bill Russell and Magic? Who shows up for Orlando to fire them up? Nick Anderson? Horace Grant? Bo Outlaw? Of course, Shaq has some free time … After Dwight’s two free throws tied it up with six seconds left (who says you can’t go to him at the end of the game?), Orlando did a good job denying Iguodala and Miller on Philly’s ensuing play. The inbounds went to Thad Young, who blew past Rashard Lewis and ran into Dwight, who basically bear-hugged him. Everyone kind of stopped, expecting a whistle, but when none came, Thad took advantage and went around Dwight for the game-winning layup … Too bad the Magic wasted a postseason career night for Dwight, who went for 36 points (12-16 FG, 12-14 FT), 11 boards and three blocks, and dunked on pretty much everybody wearing white. Theo Ratliff caught the coldest one, a one-hand hammer with chest-to-chest contact and everything … No one’s talking about it yet, but Hedo Turkoglu is working on a Houdini act on-par with some of Peja Stojakovic‘s best work. Hedo is shooting 23 percent (7-30 FG) through three games and had five turnovers last night, and if it wasn’t for Rashard and Dwight coming through in the fourth quarter, would have hurt Orlando a lot more than he did. Not a good time for Hedo to go into a slump if he’s trying to opt-out and be a free agent this summer … Did you see that light-purple sweater Dwight was wearing after the game? He must have got that from Bernie’s Big & Not Human Outlet in Orlando … You had to feel bad listening to Rip Hamilton after Detroit went down 3-0 to Cleveland yesterday. Rip admitted how much it’s killing him to be in this position, “knowing how great you were” and now barely making the playoffs and on the verge of a sweep. It was like watching a Dad realize his son is definitely better than him now, only the whole world is watching this backyard beatdown … The Pistons actually got out to an 8-0 lead after tip-off and were right there early in the fourth quarter, but the Cavs went on an 18-2 run to put them to bed …

Probably not the best way for ESPN to advertise the NFL Draft by hyping No. 1 pick Matt Stafford, then segueing into naming the former NBA top picks on the court: LeBron, Kwame and Joe Smith. LeBron did his usual thing (25 pts, 11 rebs, 9 asts), Joe was actually playing out of his mind (19 pts, 10 rebs), and Kwame had his moments (3 blks), but otherwise you’re telling us that if we watch the draft today, there’s a 2/3 chance the guy who goes first will be a career role player or a total bust … Funniest moment of the night: Big Z getting a steal and leading a fast break, desperately looking for LeBron so he can get rid of the ball ASAP … Second-funniest moment of the night: After Yao Ming scored against the Blazers and Mark Jackson said, “Wow! He has such an amazing package.” DUDE … The Blazers defended the Rockets about as well as you can, throwing constant double-teams at Yao from different angles while Joel Przybilla and Greg Oden held their ground. Not only were they able to take Yao (7 pts, 2-7 FG) out of the game offensively, Ron Artest (9 pts, 3-8 FG) was a non-factor as well. And yet Houston still won. We liked Rick Adelman in the post-game, asked about not getting Yao the ball enough and basically answering, “We won, didn’t we? I don’t care.” … Brandon Roy (19 pts) fouled out with 24 seconds left and Portland down by three, but even as the Rockets paraded to the free throw line, Rudy Fernandez and Steve Blake kept the Blazers in it with a couple threes. Eventually Aaron Brooks ended up at the line with 2.7 seconds left and Houston up three. Brooks missed the FT that could have iced it, but the smallest guy on the court tracked down his own offensive rebound and sealed the W … Saturday’s schedule has Nuggets/Hornets, Spurs/Mavs, Hawks/Heat and Lakers/Jazz. How will Kobe come out after going 5-for-24 the other night? What about Chris Paul playing at home after getting Oz‘d by Chauncey in Denver? … Jason Terry will be presented with the NBA’s Sixth Man award before the Mavs game. Terry got 111 of the 121 first-place votes, finishing way ahead of J.R. Smith, Nate Robinson, Lamar Odom, Travis Outlaw, Manu Ginobili and Flip Murray. Yeah, somebody gave Flip a first-place vote. Paul Millsap only got one vote (3rd place), but it turns out he didn’t actually qualify for the award. Millsap came off the bench for exactly 50% of the games he played in (38 of 76), but the rules say you have to come off the bench for more than 50% … We’re (just about) out like the Pistons …