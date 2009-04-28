It was tough to come up with a name for what the Nuggets did to the Hornets last night. The Oz and “Ivan Drago vs. Apollo Creed” references worked for the mere 20-piecings of Games 1 and 2, but last night? The Nuggets damn near won by SIXTY, 121-63, setting an NBA playoff record for margin of victory. Call it the Kobayashi Game: Chauncey and Carmelo and crew ate up the Hornets like Takeru Kobayashi plows through 50 and 60 hot dogs, kind of gross to watch but so fascinating you can’t look away … As much as we talk about the Kobes and Duncans and D-Wades as guys who will go into “Cut the bullsh*t, this ends HERE” mode on a whim, Chauncey deserves to be on that short list of guys who will impose their will on a game or a series. Chauncey never got a chance to win Game 3 because he couldn’t get the ball in the final seconds, but this time he took care of business early. Chauncey’s numbers weren’t that big (17 pts, 8 asts), but he did most of his damage and set the tone in the first quarter with open-court steals, contested threes and impossible fadeaways. He ran the offense and led the defense and had Denver up 20 in the first quarter. The Hornets visibly gave up around halftime, and the second half was like playing a video game against somebody with one hand … Plenty of options to pick from for the defining image of this game: K-Mart literally putting his ass on Tyson Chandler‘s head after a dunk; Chris Paul going 1-on-5 while his teammates just stood around; ‘Melo (26 pts, 7 asts) shooting Peja‘s face off; Linas Kleiza lining up threes with no defender within a car’s length of him when the Nuggets led by 50; Byron Scott mentally checking out and barely talking to his team the entire second half; or James Posey sitting on the bench moping by himself well after most of the arena had left … It was kind of obvious that Rick Kamla and Steve Smith were announcing the game from a back room at the NBA TV studios. No sideline reports, no insight on anything we couldn’t plainly see on TV ourselves, no sense of them actually being in the building — way to take a page from ESPN’s book when Team USA is playing overseas and they don’t wanna send Mark Jones and Bill Walton on an expensive flight … Nice call by Smitty when he was talking about N.O.’s coaches and mentioned assistant “Paul Pressley.” Of course he meant to say “Paul Pressey.” For the youngsters, Pressey was the guy Nellie used as the original point-forward back in the ’80s; the pre-cursor to Stephen Jackson on the court … Actual exchange overheard from where some of the Dime crew was watching the game: “Is that Lil’ Wayne sitting right there?” “I thought that was Whoopi Goldberg.” … A reporter actually asked George Karl after the game, “Is there any worry that this was too dominating of a win?” …

The Hornets may be dead men walking, but the Jazz are officially flat-lined. While those with an interest in the Lakers going all the way this year will be bothered by yet another big lead blown in the second half — Utah was down 22 and got it all the way down to six in the fourth quarter — it was still a mostly dominating effort. Kobe dropped 31 points, including some deep threes and one jumper right before halftime where he was falling on his back as he released … Jerry Sloan didn’t go out quietly. Late in the fourth, after Deron Williams dove for a loose ball, slid into the Jack Nicholson seats and didn’t get the benefit of the call, Sloan went nuts on the ref and got kicked out … Miami’s first possession of Game 4 ended with D-Wade chucking an airball, which mirrored Al Horford‘s opening-possession air from Game 3. And just like Al’s airball set the tone for ATL’s Game 3 stinker, Wade’s shot foreshadowed the Heat’s struggles last night. It took Miami almost six minutes to make a field goal, all while Josh Smith was putting in circus layups and Horford was dunking on everybody. Miami fell behind by 20 in the first half after another five-minute slump without a bucket, and despite a second-half rally to get within three points in the third, couldn’t produce when they needed to, losing 81-71. Wade (22 pts, 9-26) had about 3-4 airballs and/or ugly bricks … Jermaine O’Neal had another of his games where you think he did major damage, then the box score shows you he wasn’t as dominant as you thought. If you were watching, J.O.’s 20-point, 6-board outing somehow seemed like a 30-10 line as it was happening. We don’t know how he keeps doing that … Remember all the hype surrounding Jarvis Varnado going into the NCAA Tournament? Remember how the Mississippi State big man got thoroughly dominated in his brief tourney appearance by Jon “Matrix” Brockman? Apparently not worried about the bad lasting impression, Varnado threw his name into the NBA Draft yesterday, but hasn’t hired an agent. Good call. Varnado’s shot-blocking instincts and production is off the charts (he’s led the nation in swats two times running), but he’s a good 20 pounds away from being an impact player in the League, and his offense needs a lot of work. He’ll likely end up back at school … We’re out like Boozer and Deron …