Nuggets even the series; a (maybe) Hall of Famer calls it quits

The role players giveth, and the role players taketh away. When the Lakers took Game 1 of the conference finals, Trevor Ariza and Derek Fisher were responsible for some of L.A.’s biggest plays in crunch-time; from Fisher’s timely threes to Ariza’s game-saving steal in the final seconds. But in last night’s Game 2, in which the Nuggets evened up the series as it now heads to Denver, Ariza and Fisher both came up short when it mattered most. The Lakers were down by two with 18 seconds left when Ariza secured a jump-ball, but before he even took another step, he turned it right back over — Phil Jackson cried foul in the post-game press conference — and the Nuggets extended the lead to four on a pair of free throws by Chauncey Billups (27 pts). A couple possessions later, Denver was up three and L.A. was down to their last play. With Kobe being locked up by Carmelo, the ball went to Fisher (3 pts, 1-9 FG) in the corner, but Nene closed on him like a Pro Bowl corner and the shot didn’t hit rim … This game was a lot like the Cavs/Magic opener. (So hopefully all those people who were like, “Kobe would never have let that game get away from him like LeBron did” can stop with that.) The home team had the upper hand for most of the first three quarters before things turned into a contest of clutch shots down the stretch leading to Kenyon Martin‘s go-ahead layup with 30 seconds left. In the fourth, ‘Melo (34 pts, 12-29 FG, 9 rebs) was getting to the bucket for layups, Kobe (32 pts, 10-20 FG, 10-10 FT) was tossing in threes and pull-up J’s, and the refs basically sent everybody else to the charity stripe to decide it. The teams shot 72 free throws between them … Good news for the Nuggets: They managed a split on the road, and J.R. Smith still hasn’t played a good game yet. He went 1-for-6 yesterday for three points. Fortunately, Linas Kleiza (16 pts, 4 threes) stepped up and filled J.R.’s usual role as the off-the-bench sniper. If J.R. regains his stroke when the series goes back to Denver, the Lakers could have a problem on their hands … Highlight of the game was either the Ariza (20 pts, 4 stls) dunk over Dahntay Jones in the third quarter when he blew past ‘Melo and came dangerously close to giving Jones a full Lipton Special, or Kobe’s dunk a few minutes later when he skated past Birdman on the baseline and crammed on him and Kleiza at the same time … That Ariza dunk might have been Jones’ most effective defensive play of the night (at least he almost made Ariza miss by twisting his body in mid-air). When Jones was assigned to guard Kobe, he was picking up fouls at an Oden-like pace … Not gonna lie, the Lakers pre-introduction video was pretty dope. Although the part when they were trying to establish the squad’s toughness and had to resort to clips of Pau Gasol (17 pts, 17 rebs) flopping could have been better … Kobe really said it best afterwards. A bounce here or a bounce there, and this series could be 2-0 either way, or could be 1-1 with the wins swapped. Are we looking at another Celtics/Bulls? … Speaking of a potentially classic series, going into Cavs/Magic tonight, this is really the first “must-win” game LeBron and Co. have faced in what seems like months. Who do you got? We can’t see Cleveland dropping two in a row at the Q, especially when they know they absolutely cannot go to Orlando down 0-2 … Sam Cassell announced his retirement as a player yesterday, right before announcing he’ll be an assistant coach under Flip Saunders with the Wizards next season. Not sure if that’s a good thing or a bad thing for Gilbert Arenas. If Sam’s sh*t-talking and swagger rubs off just a little on Arenas, he’ll NEVER shut up … We’re out like the Big Balls Dance …
Damn this was late, no love for grave shift workers?
nuggets in 6
Yay for Sam i am. Always been a fan n its nice to see him gettin a coaching gig right after retirement with the Wiz. Just a matter of time before he takes over Flip’s full time position haha
Man what ever happened to the Laker’s matchup advantages over the Nuggets? I still say Denver in 6 regardless of Kobe’s numbers.
Tossup between Magics and Cavs. Either way its gonna be a big series for Lebron and Dwight statistically speaking. But seeing as Magics seem to have Cav’s number, I’ll go Orlando in 7.
deez nuggzz.
Peace out, Sam I Am….see you on the bench one day.
I was literally bunching shit last night. The refs totally controlled the game. Horrible, ticky tack, bullshit calls all game.
And when they weren’t calling horrible fouls, they were not calling blatant pushes to the back and straight up holding.
These playoffs would be a whole hell of a lot more spectacular if the refs could just let these guys play.
Nuggs needed much ref. help on this one, so I ain’t trippin. If that is how the rest of the series is going to go it’s going to be mad frustrating for Laker fans.
I ain’t impressed. Denver to me did worst than they did the first game and you telling me they gonna win, without ref help. Hell to the naw! Wasn’t for ALL that horrid calling Lakers up 2-0. Stern and his goons trying to draw this ish out.
Feel sorry for Kobe cause he really trying not to get a tech, but last night it took all he had to not have his head explode (pause). Can’t really blame him. Hard to enjoy a game where it’s straight up messed up calls!
Lakers getting very little love from no calls on illegal stuff to calling every little thing they do.
I guess the ultimate “Kobe Stopper” is the refs. I am still on my Kobe is better than LeBron and giving the reverse of rolls in the situation, LeBron wouldn’t have even done as well as Kobe.
DIME can say what they want, this game wasn’t no lot like Cavs and Magic game 1. And if you want a real bottom line, LeBron still gotta win won.
LOL on the real …Fisher needs to be benched and they really need to start Chris I mean Shannon Brown. He ain’t scurred, plays just as good as D and is way more agile. Fisher was straight hurting the Lakers, all I could do is smirk and laugh.
Go Magic and Go Lakers!
Ain’t no doubt that the Nuggets are gonna be winning them series y’all. Cats got heart, toughness and desperation and ain’t nothing more important than that shit. The Black Mamda ain’t able to win this shit by himself and them Laker bigs don’t even have no toughness y’all. Them cats not even as tough as a pretty white boy in a thug neighborhood.
Sam I Am will be good for the Wiz.. but who’s their PG again? maybe Sam should suit up. LOL
Nuggets are fun to watch. Here’s hoping for a Nuggets-Magic finals! Nike, the puppets, Stern, ESPN are all nervous as hell about that!
Howard and Melo should come up with a response to those puppet commercials LOL
damn. arenas gona be doing that big ball dance every chance he gets. sheeeeett deshawn gona be dragging his balls up and down the court while makin that you cant see me face
No way is Sam a Hall of Famer. He put up 16 ppg and 6apg, while winner championships as a bench player. Not even close to HOF status.
this is def Carmelos coming out party, he showed some heart recovering from that 1-6 start. last year he would have started jacking jump shots when het got frustrated….the real spark for that run at the end of the second quarter tho was linas kleiza. he was hitting threes, getting after it on loose balls and just hitting shots. and billups inbounds pass to himself off of kobe was perfect!
fisher is killing his own team. dang.
TJ don’t forget he won it all with the Houston Rockets too. Not saying that is going to take him in the Hall but it helps.
Can’t wait to see that dude be a full time coach lol!
Good to see Tyrone is back!!!
I kinda gotta blame this one on Phil. Everything was going fine until he decided to pull Ariza and put Walton on Melo. Melo’s eyes lit up, and he was like “WHAP! WHAP! WHAP!”
And I’m at the point where I REALLY hate DFish.
@ Gee
So now Stern is giving the Nuggets W’s to draw the series out. I’m glad that each conspiracy theory debunks someone else theory making them all sound completely stooopid.
@ post 13
TOTALLY agree, throws wild shots at will.. Even tho im not going got LA, his shots even make me cringe
whatever guys…
a good series would be much better for us hoop fans… the league gets more $$$, we get more games, melo gets a headstart for his legacy, kobe making an alpha-dog statement, mbenga get more tv time, anthony carter gets more unecessary burn… everybody wins…
…no, not the celtics… HAHAHAHAHAHAHA…
we’re out like green jerseys in the semis… and finals… HAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHA…
anything is possssiiibbbllllleeeeeeeeeeeeee… NOT!
@gee-It was just like yesterday game.LA came up short.I aint mad at Kobe either he put in work but he DIDNT pull it out.Aint no excuses.He got plucked going to the hole with a minute left the same way as the other army gun in the league.Denver aint sweet and its gonna be a series as i was trying to tell the one game won we in the chip people that be on here.They gonna be real humble today though.
and, i’d like to see how that cassell / arenas thing would go… that’d be something to watch… imagine gil incorporating the big balls dance everytime he makes those 40 ft. 3 pointers… and sam cassell perhaps being the most loudmouth assistant coach in the history of the game… must see tv…
And no way in hell is Sam Cassell a HOFer.Who the hell came up with that idea.For what?Winning 2 chips as a replacable player.Sorry but they dont give out that honor for that.Or dudes like Jud Buechler would be getting in.
C,mon Nuggets you better do this right. The Lakers has to be crushed at all cost. Kobe should be resorting back to his one-man Terminator salvation mode and hopefully doesnt end well for the Lakeshow. Does anybody else think he has total faith in his teammates to deliver? Pau Gasol has been terrific all this postseason and a monster on the rebounds. I would hate to see that go to waste though.
I remember when Cassell was a rookie and I still wasnt familiar with his name. They would show highlights in NBA Action and one time my nephew asked me who that was, I replied, “THAT WAS THE GUY THAT PLAYS THE MARTIAN IN THOSE WARNER BROS. CARTOONS”. He always looked like an egghead-shaped martian to me but at least I learned to call him by his proper name while winning back/back with the Rockets. And boy those Rockets were awe-mazing.
Maybe the Nuggets have shot so many free throws because the constantly attack the basket? How about that idea?
If I am a Laker fan (which lord knows I am not), now would be a good time for Andrew Bynum to come back to life. At least he can clog up the lane and force Denver to take jump shots. Ah how I long for the days when the Lakers were considered a lock for the title when he came back…
Yall seen Ron-Ron at the game?He was sitting front row.
After watching the first 2 games of the series, it’s clear the Nuggets are bigger, faster, and deeper then the lakers. If the lakers are going to win this series they are going to have to play with a lot more energy and they need to play the big backcourt of Sasha and Kobe, and pray Sasha finds the stroke that was killing teams last year.
J.R Smith continues to lead the league in bone-headed plays, but since the refs let him slide at the end of the game, i won’t trash him today
could everybody here really watch this game and not throw up? EVERY SINGLE TIME somebody got touched, the refs called a foul. thats not basketball anymore.
all billups has to do is run into somebody and he gets the call. the one with 2 minutes left where he just went into gasol made me turn the tv off.
i knew the nba had gotten soft, but last night was just horrible…
aj stoopid or not it’s just a theory lol, so yea it could be totally wrong, still there was a guy who used to fix games named Tim Dona something lol.
doc hey I got to give it to you. You called it yesterday and you are right. Still to me that win was suspect. I ain’t convinced.
I mean props to Denver for keeping it close to where calls actually became factors and thus allowing them to win. Still I am waiting for a straight up game where it’s more of their own merit and without so much assistance.
Again they won and that is the bottom line. Again again though …I ain’t convinced and I dang sho ain’t a witness lol!
TIED UP GOIN’ 2 CO.
Fa real, fa real – if Phil gives Brown big time minutes at Fish spot…this team is INSTANTANEOUSLY better.
DENVER’s stars came out to play. Melo, Big Shot. See what a veteran PG brings to the table, savvy plays like the one before the half.
I don’t see nuttin’ wrong with the calls, no-calls, nit picky joints…I look at like “IT IS WHAT IT IS.”
We aint on the floor…we don’t know what’s being said to each other, what’s being said to the refs throughout the game, we don’t see what the refs see, we don’t see what they see throughout the game, what they see then and there, what they hear…it may seem unfair, conspiring, tacky…whatchagonnado????
PRIME EXAMPLE – Offensive players these days : it seems like EVERYBODY, i mean literally EVERYBODY extends their arm to keep a defender at bay. I mean, extending your arm UNINITIATED. That’s a O foul. Should they call it all the time or let them play ball? See what I mean???
Anyways, y’all had it right about the two highlights. Well kinda right, I’ll explain shortly.
KOBE’S baseline YAM was FANTABULOUS!
Reminds of Lower Merion vs Ridly High back in the day.
(Kobe, the superior brother takin’ it to inferior wasp boyz – no offense)
Damn Trevor, it didn’t have to go down like THAT!
Jones was lookin’ like KOBAYASHI stuffin’ all that damn SAUSAGE in his mouth. COTTTTTTTTTTTTTAMN!
Caveat: Obligatory Kobe Hype-Up
If the Lakers won, the play of the game has GOT to be Kobe – in traffic – EVERY LAST ONE OF DENVER’S 10 EYES ARE STUCK ON HIM – Kobe launches – Bricks – NOBODY’S BOXED-OUT SO THERE ARE STILL 10 EYES and 20 LIMBS…around KOBE – Grabs the O BOARD ANYWAY (NICE!) -RIM SQUEEZE!
Nice!!!!!
MAGNIFIDOPE.
PS – Fisher is a nice guy though.
I only read the first few posts and everyone is talking about the refs. First Lakers are winning due to Stern and the conspiracy theory, and now they are losing? Can we not just face the facts that refs make mistakes (often) and that it all balances out in the end? All these bloggers on DIME need to stop talking about “what ifs” and just let the series and playoffs play out the way it does. Everyone gets bad calls, everyone gets bad bounces, just deal with it.
Way to reach for a joke jzsmoove.
Sam HOF worthy? No, his rings came as a role player,and he was what, a one-time all-star? Nice career, but not worthy of introduction into the hall.
POPPI GEE:
I know he won with the Rockets too, but he wasn’t a starter then either.
Sam Cassell was ill and has a swagger that could eat the entire Toronto team alive, but no fucking way he is a HOFamer. No fucking way.
He won it all for the Rockets? – He was not even a starter for those teams; So I guess Malik Rose should be considered if ‘solid bench contributors for championship teams’ is the criteria for the hall.
Yeah, yeah, nuggets won. So rejoice now bandwagon fools! Lakers will still take it anyway. Lakers in 6.
lakers cant win this series like this, AND I LOVE IT!
rangerjohns long awaited banger of the day
(for the 3 white guys here including me)
If there were any people who thought Kobe couldn’t let a lead get away from him they need only reference the 24 point lead the Lakers gave up last season against the Celtics.
Oh yeah, umm, Sammie aint HOF.
I’m puttin’ Horry in before I put Sammie in.
just my $0.02
carry on…
Ain’t no doubt that the Nuggets are gonna be winning them series y’all.
You heard it here first y’all. Tyrones in depth analysis.
True thugz never lie.
2 Games & sill no Andrew Bynum sighting – LMAO! 60 mil?! Kobe did alot of crying, plus he is a light weight on the boards – get in the gym!
shit, ain’t nothing more important than that shit when it comes to winning this shit.
Great NBA career Sam I Am!
If melo didn’t need to save energy to score for the nuggs I would say put him on kobe all game. Kobe can’t do nothing when melo guarding him. Those two threes were tough shots but they’ll live with mamba taking them.
Momentum changer:
The refs missed an obvious (and costly) jump ball violation on JR Smith that would have given the Lakers the ball automatically and it is the reason Ariza tripped in the first place.
Now this is the type of stuff I am talking about in the NBA when supposedly good refs can’t make correct calls that affect the outcome of the game. I can understand calling a charge on a foul that could have gone either way but missing the fact that a player ran right through the middle of the jump ball circle and ends up tripping the person that caught the ball? Unforgivable! It’s just like last series when Artest was ejected on a flagrant 2 on what should have just been a regular hard foul or how Rondo threw a player into a table and failed to get ejected (or punished in anyway) while lesser incidents have seen four other players ejected or suspended for games. I understand that the refs will not catch everything, but there are certain things that should never be allowed to slide. Traveling, if called, would probably slow down the game tremendously. Ditto for walking and palming. However, these violations don’t tend to affect the outcome of a game much. In contrast though, missing blatant jump ball violations and fake inbounds passes off of other players’ backs are inexcusable mistakes that can change the outcome of a series. Who knows, maybe the Lakers go on to lose anyway, but the point is that this type of stuff is rampant in the NBA and it is really starting to tick me off.
P.S.
As much as I like Sam, he is not a HOF’er. Hell, if you give him the nod, then you most certainly would have to give Horry the nod since his career was just as (if not more) impressive than Sam’s.
@ post 28
I guess you turned the game off early because in the last half of the 4th quarter they were letting A LOT of shit go; bumping, fouls, hacks…
It was refreshing to see. It’s like the refs got their foul call quota by the 4th and they just stopped calling them
Sam Cassell? – only if there’s a Hall Of Fame for Aliens
Hmmmm….
Nugget ‘Fans’ Today = Multiplying
Nugget ‘Fans’ when the Nuggets lose = Nowhere to be found. (Seriously, if you look at the last Smack where the Lakers won game 1, NO ONE was there to defend the Nuggets while the Laker nut-lickers are trashing and bragging about every single fucking thing).
still mad at Sam for dropping 30 on the Spurs in the ’95 WCF Game 5
He killed us and we were done after that
Man, Derek Fisher was awful last night. And is Sasha Vujacic even alive? If the Lakers had kept using their size and rebounding like they did early in the game, they would have had this. There’s no point in being bigger than most teams if you don’t use it.
WHAT A GAME..
I can put it on the refs all day but bottom line is WE missed FT’s toward the end of the game that wouldve kept us in it.. Not securing the rebound off of Billups miss and Kenyon’s tip really hurt as well..
All i am saying is..
Isnt Bravetta too fucking old to be serious ref?? what is the age cut off?? either way they let a LOT of shit slide in the end.. once again we dont seem to get any respect from the league.. im still waiting for a game where everyone says the refs heavily favord US all game.. still waiting..
@ DIME & DOC
Kobe didnt touch the ball on the last shot.. sorry!