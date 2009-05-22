Nuggets even the series; a (maybe) Hall of Famer calls it quits

The role players giveth, and the role players taketh away. When the Lakers took Game 1 of the conference finals, Trevor Ariza and Derek Fisher were responsible for some of L.A.’s biggest plays in crunch-time; from Fisher’s timely threes to Ariza’s game-saving steal in the final seconds. But in last night’s Game 2, in which the Nuggets evened up the series as it now heads to Denver, Ariza and Fisher both came up short when it mattered most. The Lakers were down by two with 18 seconds left when Ariza secured a jump-ball, but before he even took another step, he turned it right back over — Phil Jackson cried foul in the post-game press conference — and the Nuggets extended the lead to four on a pair of free throws by Chauncey Billups (27 pts). A couple possessions later, Denver was up three and L.A. was down to their last play. With Kobe being locked up by Carmelo, the ball went to Fisher (3 pts, 1-9 FG) in the corner, but Nene closed on him like a Pro Bowl corner and the shot didn’t hit rim … This game was a lot like the Cavs/Magic opener. (So hopefully all those people who were like, “Kobe would never have let that game get away from him like LeBron did” can stop with that.) The home team had the upper hand for most of the first three quarters before things turned into a contest of clutch shots down the stretch leading to Kenyon Martin‘s go-ahead layup with 30 seconds left. In the fourth, ‘Melo (34 pts, 12-29 FG, 9 rebs) was getting to the bucket for layups, Kobe (32 pts, 10-20 FG, 10-10 FT) was tossing in threes and pull-up J’s, and the refs basically sent everybody else to the charity stripe to decide it. The teams shot 72 free throws between them … Good news for the Nuggets: They managed a split on the road, and J.R. Smith still hasn’t played a good game yet. He went 1-for-6 yesterday for three points. Fortunately, Linas Kleiza (16 pts, 4 threes) stepped up and filled J.R.’s usual role as the off-the-bench sniper. If J.R. regains his stroke when the series goes back to Denver, the Lakers could have a problem on their hands … Highlight of the game was either the Ariza (20 pts, 4 stls) dunk over Dahntay Jones in the third quarter when he blew past ‘Melo and came dangerously close to giving Jones a full Lipton Special, or Kobe’s dunk a few minutes later when he skated past Birdman on the baseline and crammed on him and Kleiza at the same time … That Ariza dunk might have been Jones’ most effective defensive play of the night (at least he almost made Ariza miss by twisting his body in mid-air). When Jones was assigned to guard Kobe, he was picking up fouls at an Oden-like pace … Not gonna lie, the Lakers pre-introduction video was pretty dope. Although the part when they were trying to establish the squad’s toughness and had to resort to clips of Pau Gasol (17 pts, 17 rebs) flopping could have been better … Kobe really said it best afterwards. A bounce here or a bounce there, and this series could be 2-0 either way, or could be 1-1 with the wins swapped. Are we looking at another Celtics/Bulls? … Speaking of a potentially classic series, going into Cavs/Magic tonight, this is really the first “must-win” game LeBron and Co. have faced in what seems like months. Who do you got? We can’t see Cleveland dropping two in a row at the Q, especially when they know they absolutely cannot go to Orlando down 0-2 … Sam Cassell announced his retirement as a player yesterday, right before announcing he’ll be an assistant coach under Flip Saunders with the Wizards next season. Not sure if that’s a good thing or a bad thing for Gilbert Arenas. If Sam’s sh*t-talking and swagger rubs off just a little on Arenas, he’ll NEVER shut up … We’re out like the Big Balls Dance …