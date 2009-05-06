The Two Toughest Gyms in the NBA

What are the two toughest places in the NBA right now for a road team to walk in and get a win? Cleveland is the obvious one. But if you haven’t been paying attention lately, you might not realize that Denver deserves to be right up there, too. Both the Cavs and Nuggets rolled yet again in their respective gyms last night, with LeBron‘s squad taking a 1-0 lead on the Hawks, and Carmelo‘s crew going up 2-0 on the Mavs in another blowout … At the end of the third quarter, the Nuggets led by three and George Karl said it was going to be “a fourth-quarter game.” His guys then responded with a 16-2 run to open up the fourth and blow the game open, setting up what’s becoming a familiar scene of ‘Melo (25 pts) and his guys throwing down daggers while the bench throws a party … Dime’s Andrew Katz wrote earlier Tuesday about guys like J.R. Smith, the motherf*ckers who win championships for their teams. (L.A. would love for Andrew Bynum to find his inner MF’er right now.) Smith was up to his usual MF antics last night, like when he caught a dunk on Antoine Wright, plus-one, and glared back at Wright before breaking into a condescending grin. He finished with 21 points … Nene had another monster game, scoring a career postseason high 25 points (8-12 FG, 9-13 FT). After Nene’s breakaway dunk put Denver up 17 in the fourth, the camera cut to Dahntay Jones on the bench in his yellow t-shirt, flexing and posing and looking like a grown-up Hulkamaniac … Midway through the third quarter, it was tied and Dallas was in a rhythm when a fan in the second row had some kind of medical issue and caused a delay while trainers and arena personnel took care of the situation. Erick Dampier, ever the sympathetic one, looked all kinds of annoyed waiting for the game to resume … Jason Kidd only made one shot — a running three to beat the halftime buzzer — and generally got worked over by Chauncey Billups (18 pts, 8 asts, 3 stls). But Kidd did have one of the sickest plays of the night: He picked up a loose ball on the sideline near the scorer’s table with his back to the court, and within a split-second of the ball touching his hand, fired a no-look pass to a streaking Dampier. Even if Damp hadn’t blown the layup, it was one of those vintage Kidd passes that won’t make the daily Top-10, but is just another thing that maybe three other people in the world can do … TNT stuck its JV announce crew on this one: Matt Devlin and P.J. Carlesimo. P.J.’s voice definitely sounds like that of a guy who’s been yelling in noisy gyms almost every day for the last 25 years … Dirk Nowitzki scored 35 in the loss, and Jason Terry had 21, but the Mavs need Josh Howard. He started the game, but left after about five minutes due to that problematic ankle. He’s their Ginobili …

Do you think LeBron was trying to avoid one of those David Robinson moments where a guy wins MVP then gets publicly pantsed right after? (Otherwise known as getting “Hakeemed.”) LBJ showed up at the Q some three hours before tip-off, and was reportedly getting up shots on the court before the lights were even fully on. After being presented with the MVP trophy in front of the home fans, LeBron (34 pts, 10 rebs, 4 stls) came out like he still had something to prove. The first possession of the game he took a handoff and turned the corner for a two-hand dunk, the first of his 22 points before halftime. On one of LeBron’s breakaway dunks, Mike Bibby (19 pts, 5 threes) was the only one trying to catch him from behind. Which is kind of tough for Mike, since he’s so bow-legged he has to take two steps sideways to go one step forward … LeBron also had a hand in one of the key plays in the second half, back when the Hawks were still breathing and down just single-digits. With Joe Johnson (11 pts, 6 asts) and Josh Smith (22 pts) on a 2-on-1 break, J.J. threw a lob for Smith that he threw down with his head at the rim. But ‘Bron stepped in and took a charge on Joe, wiping the points off the board. Can’t say we’re fans of that kind of call, and we all know LBJ wouldn’t really get knocked down like that by J.J., but it was the right play to make … In the first half the Hawks were killing the Cavs inside, working the ball to J-Smoove for dunks and easy layups. As Kenny Smith said, “If [Smith] did this every possession, he’d be an All-Star.” Yes, if Josh got a dunk on every possession, we imagine he would get some accolades. He’d also score 100 points a game … Mo Williams added 21 points, including a three from Cincinnati that stretched the lead to 21 with just under 10 minutes left and was basically the dagger … Congratulations to NBA (and Syracuse) legend Dave Bing, who was elected mayor of Detroit yesterday, kind of an interim tenure through the end of this year due to the former mayor’s resignation. Bing will have to run again next year to get a full term. For the kids out there who don’t know Dave Bing, educate yourself and look him up … E-mail from Dime’s Austin Burton: “I just saw Cool Runnings on the TV Guide, and it has a three-star rating. The other day I saw Coming to America on there with a TWO-star rating. Seriously, who in the HELL thinks Cool Runnings is better than Coming to America? I wanna meet that person and smack ’em in the mouth.” … We’re out like winning at the Q …