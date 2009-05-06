The Two Toughest Gyms in the NBA

What are the two toughest places in the NBA right now for a road team to walk in and get a win? Cleveland is the obvious one. But if you haven’t been paying attention lately, you might not realize that Denver deserves to be right up there, too. Both the Cavs and Nuggets rolled yet again in their respective gyms last night, with LeBron‘s squad taking a 1-0 lead on the Hawks, and Carmelo‘s crew going up 2-0 on the Mavs in another blowout … At the end of the third quarter, the Nuggets led by three and George Karl said it was going to be “a fourth-quarter game.” His guys then responded with a 16-2 run to open up the fourth and blow the game open, setting up what’s becoming a familiar scene of ‘Melo (25 pts) and his guys throwing down daggers while the bench throws a party … Dime’s Andrew Katz wrote earlier Tuesday about guys like J.R. Smith, the motherf*ckers who win championships for their teams. (L.A. would love for Andrew Bynum to find his inner MF’er right now.) Smith was up to his usual MF antics last night, like when he caught a dunk on Antoine Wright, plus-one, and glared back at Wright before breaking into a condescending grin. He finished with 21 points … Nene had another monster game, scoring a career postseason high 25 points (8-12 FG, 9-13 FT). After Nene’s breakaway dunk put Denver up 17 in the fourth, the camera cut to Dahntay Jones on the bench in his yellow t-shirt, flexing and posing and looking like a grown-up Hulkamaniac … Midway through the third quarter, it was tied and Dallas was in a rhythm when a fan in the second row had some kind of medical issue and caused a delay while trainers and arena personnel took care of the situation. Erick Dampier, ever the sympathetic one, looked all kinds of annoyed waiting for the game to resume … Jason Kidd only made one shot — a running three to beat the halftime buzzer — and generally got worked over by Chauncey Billups (18 pts, 8 asts, 3 stls). But Kidd did have one of the sickest plays of the night: He picked up a loose ball on the sideline near the scorer’s table with his back to the court, and within a split-second of the ball touching his hand, fired a no-look pass to a streaking Dampier. Even if Damp hadn’t blown the layup, it was one of those vintage Kidd passes that won’t make the daily Top-10, but is just another thing that maybe three other people in the world can do … TNT stuck its JV announce crew on this one: Matt Devlin and P.J. Carlesimo. P.J.’s voice definitely sounds like that of a guy who’s been yelling in noisy gyms almost every day for the last 25 years … Dirk Nowitzki scored 35 in the loss, and Jason Terry had 21, but the Mavs need Josh Howard. He started the game, but left after about five minutes due to that problematic ankle. He’s their Ginobili …
Do you think LeBron was trying to avoid one of those David Robinson moments where a guy wins MVP then gets publicly pantsed right after? (Otherwise known as getting “Hakeemed.”) LBJ showed up at the Q some three hours before tip-off, and was reportedly getting up shots on the court before the lights were even fully on. After being presented with the MVP trophy in front of the home fans, LeBron (34 pts, 10 rebs, 4 stls) came out like he still had something to prove. The first possession of the game he took a handoff and turned the corner for a two-hand dunk, the first of his 22 points before halftime. On one of LeBron’s breakaway dunks, Mike Bibby (19 pts, 5 threes) was the only one trying to catch him from behind. Which is kind of tough for Mike, since he’s so bow-legged he has to take two steps sideways to go one step forward … LeBron also had a hand in one of the key plays in the second half, back when the Hawks were still breathing and down just single-digits. With Joe Johnson (11 pts, 6 asts) and Josh Smith (22 pts) on a 2-on-1 break, J.J. threw a lob for Smith that he threw down with his head at the rim. But ‘Bron stepped in and took a charge on Joe, wiping the points off the board. Can’t say we’re fans of that kind of call, and we all know LBJ wouldn’t really get knocked down like that by J.J., but it was the right play to make … In the first half the Hawks were killing the Cavs inside, working the ball to J-Smoove for dunks and easy layups. As Kenny Smith said, “If [Smith] did this every possession, he’d be an All-Star.” Yes, if Josh got a dunk on every possession, we imagine he would get some accolades. He’d also score 100 points a game … Mo Williams added 21 points, including a three from Cincinnati that stretched the lead to 21 with just under 10 minutes left and was basically the dagger … Congratulations to NBA (and Syracuse) legend Dave Bing, who was elected mayor of Detroit yesterday, kind of an interim tenure through the end of this year due to the former mayor’s resignation. Bing will have to run again next year to get a full term. For the kids out there who don’t know Dave Bing, educate yourself and look him up … E-mail from Dime’s Austin Burton: “I just saw Cool Runnings on the TV Guide, and it has a three-star rating. The other day I saw Coming to America on there with a TWO-star rating. Seriously, who in the HELL thinks Cool Runnings is better than Coming to America? I wanna meet that person and smack ’em in the mouth.” … We’re out like winning at the Q …
I see pride, I see power, I see a bad-ass mudda who don’t take no shit from nobody…
That line from AC Burrell or whatever the brolic dude was called is worth 4 stars alone.
“. Can’t say we’re fans of that kind of call, and we all know LBJ wouldn’t really get knocked down like that by J.J., but it was the right play to make …”
Imagine it was Ginobili instead of LBJ, how histerically dime would yell F-L-O-P.
hey what are the nuggets chances of possibly getting to the finals?
@Luigi
chances are definitely better than most people thought before the playoffs started. they look really good at home and ewith melo and chauncey in the clutch they have a chance in every close game.
‘Imagine it was Ginobili instead of LBJ, how histerically dime would yell F-L-O-P.’
When Ginobli wins an MVP, he will get the same tip-toe treatment as Lebron. Dime WAS saying it was a flop. If it was Ginobli, it wouldn’t have got mentioned in Smack. If DIME wrote down everytime Ginobli flopped, theyd need a new server. The reason it even got mentioned it is BECAUSE it was a flop, and because its not like Bron to do it.
And shit the Mike line made me Lol in the office. If mike were a chess piece he would be a knight.
english,
sooo not true, LBJ would have gotten the same “tip toe treatment” a month ago, a year ago, his rookie season from these guys
and for all those “the spurs didnt stop dirk” need to go look at the nuggets series. maybe there was something to that “matt bonner is a dirk slower” lmao
good win denver, time to take out the trash in dallas.
“but is just another thing that maybe three other people in the world can do”
that pass was beautiful. of active players i’m thinking lebron and deron ( i can’t see nash zippin a pass like that as instantly as kidd made it). i could maybe see jamal crawford pullin it off too…
let’s see if houston can make this a series (cause we know that if they go up 2-0 on the lakers then it’s guaranteed to go 6 or 7)
someone please write an article about how OVERRATED Joe Johnson is.
If you watch the Hawks play the Cavs, they mirror each other. Shoot, even the coaches look alike and their name starts with Mike. Only difference is the Cavs have LBJ while the Hawks have scrub Johnson.
Its Boston tonight by 8 and I’m hoping the Rockets can do it again.
I think Kobe is due for another bad shooting night – hell, he has them all the time
Rockets/Nuggets WCF would be classic the way those two teams are playing.
Dirk No.Nuts.Ski scored 35 for the Mavs – wow. He does his best work in junk games
…all I gotta say is it’s a very good thing J.R. Smith wasn’t on the Pacers a few years back with Captain Jack and Ron-Ron because they would all be in court still trying to plead down their murder charges
Can’t wait for the Magic game. It’s gonna be a nice one, but I’m still going with my Magic, no doubt.
“Dirk No.Nuts.Ski scored 35 for the Mavs – wow. He does his best work in junk games” —} JUNK GAME
That sh*t was competetive for the most part.
I gotta feeling it’s some non-playin’ azz muthaf*kas on this site.
Look, if the shoe fits where it…
GET OFF OF DIRK’S SACK….DAMN!!!!!!!!!
And speaking of Carlesimo, every time I hear that dude speak, I am picturing a black guy in my mind. LOL. Never thought PJ would sound so gangsta.
TNT stuck its JV announce crew on this one: Matt Devlin and P.J. Carlesimo
This is pathetic Matt Devlin is my home town announcer and I have to turn games on mute or listen to them on the radio.
How does this happen?
Shut up, Cool Runnings is a cool movie!
Funny when Cheryl asked Lebron at halftime about Josh Smith…’cause he was attacking the rim all crazy like.
LBJ said, “Unacceptable. We want Josh shooting jumpshots.”
Even though it’s kinda the truth, he kinda disrespected him a lil bit. On national tv.
LOL – it may not be quote4quote. But i got the gist.
NUGS/MAVS – (Denver is clearly better)
IMMEDIATELY after that JR yam, WRIGHT was like, “Why you do that for???
I swear JR said:
CUZ you’s a CHUMP, NUCCA what you want? I got Mac’s, AR-15’s, but most of all…
I GOT RUGERS IN THE TRUNK
@Ranger-u act like it wasnt a legit charge.I play ball for a living and one of the first things they teach u is stay under control with the rock.Joe Johnson should’ve been under control and he wouldnt have ran into Bron after passing the ball.Anyways,way to handle ya business kid on the night u got offically baptized as the holy grail of the league.Next destination-championship.And what happened to all the LA fans.Yall only down 1-0.Did yall fall into the Pacific like they say yall will yeasterday?I didnt see it on the news.Fake ass frontrunners.As soon as yall win a game yall gonna be on here talking that bullshit again.
@Dime,
First of all, Coming to America and Cool Runnings both deserved more than two and three stars, respectively but Cool runnings is better than Coming to America because Cool Runnings was based on real life events, while Coming to America was not. Come on, just the idea alone of a Jamaican bobsled team, speaks volume of the enormous feat.
Really though, watching Denver play is unreal. Their swagger is on cloud 9. They have got to be the most entertaining team in the post season right now, I stay up for every game.
PJ said it best too, “Some teams get soft when they get a lead and some teams get better. The Nuggets get better.”
They look like a team for the first time in a LONG time. Crazy what Billups can do for a teams chemistry, huh?
___ONE MORE THOUGHT____
Is it possible that we might see a Denver/Cleveland Finals? How crazy would those arenas be? It would be a VERY entertaining finals.
think how funny Bibby would look if this were the 80’s and he had to wear those short-ass shorts.
He would look like the gateway arch in St. Louis
i don’t think cool runnings is overrated with three stars. it’s that coming to america is underrated with two. its bobsled time!
the world has officially been flipped upside down. yesterday charles barkley (who has hated on the nuggets all season) picked the nuggs to win it all. NOW, rangerjohn who has also hated all season on the nuggs is giving them love? i cant believe my lying eyes.
pj carlesimo sounds exactly like marty funkhouser off curb your enthusiasm. funkhouser is played by super dave osbourne, but that’s a pretty obscure reference.
dirk does get buckets, but he doesn’t get wins.
i got tix to game five so i’m hoping for a split in dallas leaving the closeout for when the nuggs get back to the can.
tonight magic are 4 point dogs and houston is a 9.5 point dog. im taking both away teams. get that internet monay!
and really, where are all the loudmouth lakers fans all of the sudden?
“Yes, if Josh got a dunk on every possession”
Did you morons even watch the game? Josh was hitting hook shots.
Freaking idiots
lmao DOC, you need to go back and re-read some posts, i never said anything about it being a charge/flop, all i siad was that labron would have gotten the same treatment no mater if it was before the MVP, or not. last month, last year 4 yrs ago, dime (and most other media) kiss his ass like none before him.
Coming to America > Cool Runnings
C’mon, John Candy as a ‘bobsled expert’, not buying it.
…I posted this previuosly and still I hella believe it will happen…K-Mart/Birdman will collide Ericka/Hollins in a steel cage match. The fire was lit last night…
calvin,
its not love for the nugs, its hate for the mavs. not because they eleminated my spurs but because i have never liked them and i am one of the few who actually realizes how much IRK sucks.
now i would go nugs over the lakers as well but IF houston where to bea the LA kobes well screw the nugs. (i also have some very close friends who live in parker colorado so i have to hear their mouth lol)
The bow-legged line is funny, seeing as you guys have already used the line before.
@ DOC
It was one game PAHTNA.. im still right here.. i wont have to say much after game 2 either.. im waiting until the parade to start yapping but best believe im going to have words for FRONTRUNNERS like yourself..
Ooooooooooooo Lebron beat up on the Pistons and now the Hawks.. shit talk about murderers row.. what happened the last time Cleveland played Houston?? rriiiiggghhhtttt..
Dont get it twisted… The east is a cakewalk for the Cavs.. you think we going to sweep the competition?? playing tough physical team like the Nuggets or Rockets?? come on doo.. as you say your ball player, think like one..
We out to dig in that ass today..
“P.J.’s voice definitely sounds like that of a guy who’s been yelling in noisy gyms almost every day for the last 25 years…”
Nah, P.J.’s voice sounds like someone choked him and did some permanent damage…
Celtics and Lakers are both winning game 2 today… playoffs would be a major bummer if they didn’t… lol
dirk was destroying kmart, nene and birdman last night. too bad rest of the mavs took the game off.
damn son..we play one bored ass flat game and y’all already wrote us out of everything..come on now..stop tripping..you all know the lakers are still taking this
No one else in the league feels like Denver right now. Suppose they make it to the finals, you got K-Mart/Bird/Nene/Balkman on Lebron, and the rest of the D just does their thing. melo and billups running the show on offense, and 5 guys locking down the defensive end. Granted, the offenses theyve played against haven’t been the elite of the league, but I’ve had confidence for a while now. Nobody wants to play these Nuggets. They out hustle you, out compete you, out work you, and then kick your ass out the back door with emphasis. They’re the grinders of NBA grinders and no one can match their athleticism at the Can.
LakeShow84 says:
We out to dig in that ass today..
LOL Houston up!
@38 – NUGGDOCTA —
And just to think, the Cavaliers SWEPT ’em in the regular season, winning by an average of 14 points.
“Granted, the offenses theyve played against haven’t been the elite of the league.”
— And with your concession, I’d like to remind you that the CAVALIERS have an “elite” offense.
And defense, and player…
just tryna burst ur bubble, that’s all.
P.J.’s voice definitely sounds like that of a guy who’s been yelling in noisy gyms almost every day for the last 25 years…
@24 – Calvin
Haha – I posted a few Smacks ago that he sounds like Super Dave Osborne. I think if he did some pre-game yelling to get the raspiness going he would sound EXACTLY like that mofo. If he did a halftime “stunt” every game that would be even better!
Cool runnings > coming to america (both good movies though)
Not trying to diss the Cavs… Theyre the clear cut favorite.. Everyone knows that. Just from being a lifelong Denver fan, it’s a great feeling to actually have a team that is one of the big guns. Cleveland is the class of the league, but the Nuggets can bang, press the tempo, and the defense gives them a shot. And I’ll take that shot any day over 5 straight playoff exits.
and oh yea Kobe — “Tell me how my ass tastes!” – YAO
@lakeshow84-U the only one standing strong through losses.Its about 100 more that just magically disappear after asswhippings.I expected this.Aint NO cakewalk for the Lakers to get there.That was my point all season now all the we going 77-5 and sweeping the playoffs dudes done fell off the map.But about yall digging in that ass tonight,we soon shall see.
Rangerjohn, still acting like a douche I see.. yeah Dirk sucks..no baby, Dirk is certainly not the one who sucks..
anyone understand why lebron is on 1st defensive team? it makes no damn sense and the league is on his nuts. lebron can’t guard a bear in a phone booth. he get’s lost every time someone takes him off the dribble. lebron=overrated and with the league handing out awards to him like theres no tomorow, will they hand out the championship to him too?
@ DOC – Shit we better get a STATEMENT win tonight.. it would help but the way the Rockets been poppin off lately im more expecting a grinder.. Bottom line is if we dont have any answers for Arron Brooks that lil prick is going to burry us..
@ GEE – ok ok, we ABOUT to dig in that ass tonight.. take it how u want but im talkin prison style lol.. But remember.. we will get one, IF NOT BOTH, in Houston.. Ron Artest was solid game 1.. the haircut usually wears out after his first game lol
LOL @ “Which is kind of tough for Mike, since he’s so bow-legged he has to take two steps sideways to go one step forward …” soooo cold
@ Doc. Why you shittin on us on a off-day? Yeah, we lost to Houston. They played well and Lakers played one of our 3 worst games of the season. It’ll be alright. Sometimes you need that backhand to the grill to remember what’s up. All Phil gotta do is put in a tape of game 6 of the finals and the boys will start to smoke. Houston’s ready for that loss tonight and you know they gonna be happy to leave La-La with the split.
One more thing – I’m tired of the Nuggets and they fresh onto the bandwagon fans. We had like 3-4 dudes claimin these dudes all year, now alldasudden, we got dudes claimin that were mad about AI gettin traded back then. That’s almost as bad as dudes jumpin off they team’s wagon cuz of one game.
Fact is, Nugs played 8 against 3 against New Orleans cuz Paul was on one leg, West back was bad, Chandler didn’t even play and the only healthy dude was Peja. Now they get Dallas and J-Howard is out five in. 50% skill, 50% luck.
Yeah, I’m hatin on em…. Let me have that lol
OKAY WATCH THIS HAPPEN THE ROCKETS AND THE NUGGETS PLAY FOR THE WEST COAST FINAL THE EAST FINALS THE CAVS AND BOSTON FOR SOME REASON I SEE THE CELTICS PULLING IT OUT AGAINST THE MAGIC IF NOT THE CAVS WILL WASH THE MAGIC UP IN 4