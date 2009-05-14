Nuggets close out Mavs; Kobe and LeBron headline All-NBA 1st team

What better way for the Nuggets to put the kill shot to Dallas’ dome than, with just under a minute to go in last night’s Game 5, Kenyon Martin spiking a VICIOUS alley-oop finish (via J.R. Smith) on the dejected Mavs with the appropriate post-dunk antics as the Denver crowd lost their minds. It could only have been more perfect if K-Mart’s d-bag nemesis was there to get a well-deserved glare/scream/verbal ass-whuppin’ … You do have to give Dirk Nowitzki and Jason Kidd credit for keeping Dallas in it well into the fourth quarter, because everything before that was conspiring for them to get Oz‘d. The Nuggets scored 69 points by halftime, getting whatever they wanted with their “Pick-A-Card” offense (according to Kenny Smith). In a play that was indicative of the first half, Chauncey Billups hit Nene with a perfect pass on a fast break, threading the needle right under Dirk’s arm, and Dirk turned around just in time to get dunked on … Dallas was still breathing midway through the fourth, thanks to Dirk (32 pts, 10 rebs, 7 asts) taking over and J-Kidd (19 pts, 9 asts) realizing he didn’t need to pass to anybody else. But on a possession where they forced Denver into having to inbounds with two seconds left on the shot clock, Carmelo got open and drained a three, then Antoine Wright decided it was a good time to shove J.R. in the back and get a technical. The free throw put Denver back up by 10 and they never looked back … Throughout the game, whenever the Mavs got close, it seemed Chauncey (28 pts, 12 asts) was always there to get a bucket or assist the right guy at the right time. It’s really too bad that a lot of people didn’t realize how good Chauncey was until this year … ‘Melo (30 pts) hit a scoop shot late in the first half that P.J. Carlesimo called “Mini-Doctor J.” It was nice, but it wasn’t THAT nice. ‘Melo followed that up with another bucket and then a touch-pass dime to Nene that put Denver up 14 at the half … Does anyone look like they’re trying harder when they run than Anthony Carter? He’s the antithesis of the word “effortless.” We can imagine track and field coaches all over the world cringing when they see all that wasted motion … On the bright side, this was the last we’ll have to hear from Carlesimo and announce partner Matt Devlin this postseason. Those two have zero chemistry on-air, and P.J. is already rough enough to listen to, sounding like (INSERT LATRELL SPREWELL JOKE). One time Erick Dampier hit a mid-range jumper — no, seriously — and P.J. talked about how Denver would give him that shot all day. “He thought about it, autographed it, and shot it,” Carlesimo said. After a pause, Devlin piped up, “And he made it!” Yeah, thanks for that … Apparently TNT brought out the entire JV production squad. At halftime they cut to sideline reporter What’s-His-Name for an interview with ‘Melo, and we got to watch as his mic didn’t work and he had to fix it on the spot. Dude was two seconds away from going back to the Nintendo days and blowing into the mic … The other day Kenny Smith stole DMX‘s nickname by calling LeBron “The Most Dangerous Man in the World,” then last night he called Carmelo “The Big Bully,” blatantly jacking Suge Knight‘s handle … And from the Charles Barkley “Throw it against a wall and see if it sticks” school of thought, Chuck blurted out that Carmelo is the best scorer in the NBA, and that his jumper is better than Kobe‘s … Not trying to sound like jerks, but seeing as Vince Carter still gets a hard time for attending his UNC graduation on the same day as a Game 7, do you think anyone will question Rick Carlisle‘s decision to attend Chuck Daly‘s funeral in Florida yesterday morning? We didn’t have a problem with Vince back in ’01 or with Carlisle yesterday, but it’s interesting how one of them got a lot of criticism while the other didn’t. Do you think there’s a difference in this case? … The All-NBA teams were announced yesterday. First team is Kobe, D-Wade, LeBron, Dirk and Dwight Howard. Second team is Chris Paul, Brandon Roy, Pierce, Duncan and Yao. Third team is Tony Parker, Chauncey, Carmelo, Pau Gasol and Shaq. No complaints from this side, although you could have made a case for Deron Williams or Danny Granger on the third team. The only weirdness we saw in the voting was Andre Miller and Carlos Boozer each getting a vote, and Kevin Garnett getting the second-most votes among players who missed the cut. People do realize that KG only played two-thirds of the season, right? … Over on HighSchoolHoop.com, we just started rolling out our definitive Top-50 national player ranking (regardless of class). Meet #50: Kyrie Irving, an ultra-talented Class of 2010 rising senior PG at St. Patrick’s (N.J.). Irving is the latest in a long line of talent at a school that’s produced Al Harrington and Sam Dalembert … We’re out like Jet, Josh and Jason …
Man i don’t know but after watching the Nuggets’ 1st two series, I realize that that the Chuckster might have a point after all. Like take a close look at it…Lakers are in deep trouble with that team and with all their “big bodies” they’ll be good defensively against LBJ. Anyway I hope Barkley was right unlike his push ups…
West Finals gonna be a great match-up since Denver is playing out of their minds right now. They have depth, a veteran point and Melo.
Nike’s gotta be grinning with Lebron, Kobe and Melo ballin!
Yes there is a difference, Carlisle going to Chuck Daly’s funeral was all about Chuck Daly; while Vince Carter going to his graduation was all about Vince Carter. I don’t have a problem with either decision, but there is a clear difference between the two
Note to Antoine Wright from Cuban: clean out your locker now.
I thought Melo was Jordan Brand?
Comparing Carter vs. Carlisle is the dumbest thing I may have ever read about basketball, in my life.
Carter’s graduation ceremony was on the same day of the game. Also, he’s a player, not a coach. The physical demands on the body are certainly more important to a player than a coach. Who gives a shit if a coach went to a funeral THE DAY BEFORE!!!
I don’t think either one did anything wrong, but to even suggest that there similar is seriously just the dumbest thing ever.
@The Answer — The funeral was the day of the game: [sports.espn.go.com]
Try again.
Who on LA´s team wants to defend Chauncey?
I see them having a hard time against Denver. Right now Denver is the best in the west imho.
But Carmelo being the best scorer? If Chuck says so ;)
Also, a coach needs to be mentally locked in on game day. You don’t think going to a funeral has a bigger mental impact on somebody than graduating? And Vince flew a charter plane both ways on game day and it’s not like he missed warm-ups or anything. So what kind of physical detriment would that be to him?
I don’t have a problem with what Vince or Carlisle did, but definitly think the funeral would be more likely to be a distraction.
Reality check: Rick Carlisle got about 3-5 assistants who can put the players thru their paces so he’s not needed there durin practice.It’s the playoffs and there don’t need to be a coach. Matter fact, it’s not even practice, it’s just shootaround. vince still a bitch. Coaches been missin games forever and that’s why they got assistants. Horrible comparison.
Kenny Smith been nickname jackin since day one. Remember when he started callin Vince “Half man Half amazing”, but bein from the NYC he shoulda known about Tony Heyward reppin it on the Rucker WAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAYYY before Vince. Kenny needs to get his shit together
@ KB24, yup Melo is Jordan Brand. My bad hehe.
Still don’t get why Vince got heat from attending his graduation. It’s his choice to get his diploma, too bad they lost after. Carlisle attending the funeral is a no-brainer.
anybody who thinks vince played worse because of he went to the graduation and had some loooong plane ride(2 hours?lol) is out of their mind. vince was 23,24 back then, no way he got tired because of that. it was game 7, nothing like that will really affect his performance.
like ive said DEnver vs clevend final and melo gets his first chip unless david stern cheats and gives lebron storybook ending
like ive said DEnver vs clevend final and melo gets his first chip unless david stern cheats and gives lebron storybook ending. Basketball is a game of matchups the lakers are in trouble who going to guard chauncey billups theyll probably double when he goes off or theyll double melo than j.r and nene can go off what are they going to do nothing but lose
“Reality check: Rick Carlisle got about 3-5 assistants who can put the players thru their paces so he’s not needed there durin practice.It’s the playoffs and there don’t need to be a coach. Matter fact, it’s not even practice, it’s just shootaround. vince still a bitch. Coaches been missin games forever and that’s why they got assistants. Horrible comparison”
@ K Dizzle – Carlisles got assistants same as Vince had people playing behind him? irrelevant point.
@K Dizzle, ya too bad Heyward is ass. Vince earned his name like 4 differnt times. 1.Rookie season, 2.Dunk contest, 3.One word: Weiss 4.Killin at guachos…Heyward got it beatin up on and1 bums.
@The Answer, um the funeral was the same day and I don’t think graduating college and standing on line to take a piece of paper (although those ceremonies are long as shit) would drain me as much mentally as watching a close friend or mentor go down. Not to mention, athletes are used to flying all over and playing right after so a 2 hour plane flight would be nothing for vince. And assistants? please, their assistants for a reason, but if your head coaches mind aint in the game, thats a wayyyy bigger issue than vince bein 5 minutes late to shoot around wearing a ipod.
@Dime, weren’t they saying that melo scores the easiest? not that hes overall the best scorer? I mean melo and granger both have to be up there for the “I look so smooth when i score” list.
so question of the day. lets say lakers win… who wins the matchups?
Gasol,Bynum – Martin,Nene,Bird Man?
Odom – Melo?
Kobe – jones, J.R?
Fisher, Farmar – Billups, Carter?
Dirk now has time to spend with his hot check, er, hot chick
Chauncey made all the difference in the world – without him Denver would be lucky to get the 8 seed – they are a nice ball club now and should give the Lakers some problems
Antoine Wrong just seems immature, and he needs to work on his game
Kidd is gonna fly the coop – not sure where he’ll land.
Can the Magic come correct and win at home tonight?
Rockets too???
had to re-post this coldness – [www.youtube.com]
I SAID IT IN APRIL 6 SMACK:
“Yooooooo! Melo is ballin’ like one of them European cats. I swear he look like a chocolate Bargnani out there…except he can ball on a whole ‘nother other level.”
Allas, only because they don’t bring the “D”, still tried and got a lil’ chippy. But that’s about it.
Melo’s Averages against the Mavs:
49% FGS
44% 3-FGS
85% FTS
6 BOARDS
3 DIMES
2 STEALS
30 POINTS
SMOKIN’!!!!!!!!
“Yes there is a difference, Carlisle going to Chuck Daly’s funeral was all about Chuck Daly; while Vince Carter going to his graduation was all about Vince Carter”
Vince went because his mother wanted to see him walk across the stage.
JORDAN BRAND is a subdivision of NIKE…so YES #3 –
“Nike’s gotta be grinning with Lebron, Kobe and Melo ballin!”
NIKE WILL MOS DEF BE SMILING.
Like no one on this board ever called out of work for personal reasons…
or had to do an errand prior or after going to work…
which may or may not have caused you to be late to work.
Thought so.
Carter and Carlisle are the same. Carter would have gotten his diploma even if he hadn’t gone to the ceremony, and Daly would still have been dead even if Carlisle hadn’t gone to the funeral. They both went to unnecessary ceremonies on gameday.
Neither choice was wrong, though.
@#5 (murcielago)
true that. freaking scrub.
anybody notice last night on the play where jason terry got a technical for yelling at the refs he got poked in the chest while shooting a 3, the TNT broadcast refused to show a replay of the incident to see if the refs had missed a call or not?
thought it was interesting how they broke down kmart’s defense of dirk in slow mo replay and RIGHT after he handed the ball off to JT and before the shot, they cut away.
i wonder if that’s in TNT’s contract w/ david stern: “The refs are always right. If you intentionally replay their mistakes, we’re going back to NBA on NBC.”
Carlesimo and Devlin were HORRIBLE. They kept interrupting each other and going “oops, excuse me”. Ugh. I wanted to turn the sound off. And Carlesimo’s voice is sooooo bad. Who decided he should be an analyst? He sounds like Stan Van Gundy after a Beatles concert (ba-dum-TSSSS!)
Houston Up!
Not that it’s a real issue but yea all that Bron42 said on the issue of Vince and the coach is correct.
Ok granted Denver is doing well, granted George Karl hasn’t reportedly been showing videos of Kimbo Slice before games, granted Denver is a different team than last year.
Still, to me they just the flavor of the month. Everybody suddenly picking them to win. I really really like Denver, and let me say again I really really like Denver (One of my top 4 teams), but I really really really really can’t stand George Karl.
Now I will say he hasn’t really done stuff to get under my skin this year so I can’t trip to hard. It’s just this feeling that once they see the Lakers all this togetherness will fall apart.
Granted Birdman and Chauncy change a lot. Just got this feelin that is all. Can’t shake it.
Anyway Coach Chauncy (He was so robbed for Coach of the Year) should have his troops ready and perhaps Denver gets it done. I just don’t see it though. I am still saying Lakers win it all this year.
Speakin of Coach Chauncy they should really fire Karl and make Chauncy a coach/player. Just take out the middle man. Give him a life-time supply of cough drops and let him roll.
Lakers better kill the Rockets tonight. Be dangerous to let them live.
Houston Up!
@Jryu:
I’m tellin’ you man…there’s something going on there. I don’t know what it is, but you’re right. They usually won’t replay a missed call. You and your boy will be arguing like, “NO WAY!! Hold up, WATCH THE REPLAY WATCH THE REPLAY!”…..
….and then they refuse to show the replay. I hate calling conspiracy all the time, but I really can’t think of any reasonable excuse for it.
Still on this an ounce. See to me Denver has been showing traces of what they were.
And it’s one thing to be all good when you beating on a squad and things are going your way.
I guess it’s best to put it like this. It will be interesting to see this Denver squad when the chips aren’t going their way.
I really wanna see what happens when they are down 12 or so and the refs are still giving the Lakers love with calls, or when they are the squad that tries to foul and it doesn’t get called and Kobe drops a three for the win.
Cause honestly had the rolls been reversed I think them Denver boyz would have lost their rabbit a@@ minds!
All that lack of composure is there, it’s gonna be interesting to see if and how it comes out.
how can you say stern is goin “the refs are always right” when he made the nba put out a bs apology after the last game sayin they missed that foul call by wright?
Um….isn’t Jordan Brand still Nike? Or did I miss something?
The Nuggets are my favorite team, but I am sick of all the AI haters. The Nuggets got Nene back healthy and that is the biggest impact on the Nuggets this year. Also Melo is not out getting suspended or DUIs this year… Chauncey is talented but he is overrated,talented yes but not the reason they are doing so good this year. Last years Nuggets were just as talented, they won 50 games last year too. They just faced a hot Lakers team and the previous year a hot Spurs team. This year they faced 2 weak teams in first 2 rounds. They have confidence now so this will be a different series vs. Lakers (or Rockets)…but George Karl is still concerning for me as a coach. I been saying Nuggets v. Cavs and I am stinking to it. Melo vs Lebron for the chip!
No love for Deron Williams….. He missed 14 games and then carried the team to the playoffs. He can’t do it all alone though. He was at least 3rd All-NBA team.
Yeah i imagine the Nuggets will be a “problem” for us.. but no more of a problem than playing Houston or Portland.. Nobody’s been able to guard Melo this whole post season so ima thinking Ariza is bout to give the man a couple of fits out there and Odom’s length has always bothered Melo.. Shit Odom is a much better defender than Stojakovic and Wright and thats not saying much..
Only problem will be who draws the assignment of Chauncey.. that man is on fire from the perimeter.. While i think Fisher can keep up with him i dont want to see it and Farmar will FORSURELY get abused out there.. just thinking of Farmar D’ing up Billups gives me the runs.. Hopefully Shannon Brown can play some good minutes again..
Dahntay Jones stop Kobe?? yeah cuz going from Battier and Artest to Dahntay Jones is murderers row.. look for Kobe to beast them foo’s and get into it with WEAK ASS Kenyon Martin again.. Nuggets will be lucky to get to 6.. everybody acting like they spanked Dallas but that series shouldve been tied 2-2 and most likely going 7.. dont believe the hype..
if boston gets by and ray allen keeps drop’n 25+ den NIKE will really be grin’n cuz of all tha close-ups of his playoff edition jordans. dis is gonna be a syk NBA final four!
The replay thing is killing me constantly. I can say at least 10 times there was a close call and no replay. Some of the best highlights of the game, no replay. I wonder if its cause they just wanted PJ off the air quicker?
what carter did wasnt selfish and it didnt affect his game that is bs.
lakeshow
“Nuggets will be lucky to get to 6.. everybody acting like they spanked Dallas but that series shouldve been tied 2-2 and most likely going 7.. dont believe the hype..”
wow man i think that when i said the same thing about the spurs lakers series with the barry no call you said were one of the people that said the series wasnt close. why in this case is it any diff.
its going 7 imo
austin
there goes the only thing deron had over parker that all nba team thing.
just rewind your live tv to see replays
if you don’t have that option you need to upgrade
@ Ian
Yeah but both our teams were stacked and handled theirs.. The Nuggets were playing the Mavericks who have no D and barely little Offense..
But in any case we wouldve beat you guys the next game and closed the series at home.. hence we wouldve won in 6 :)
And ill be damned if it goes 7..
Besides Billups…who has gone deep in the playoffs for Denver? Nene? Carmelo? JR? K-MART did but only on the back of a young J-Kidd…point is…playoff experience and composure will get LA past Denver in the WCF. It’ll be a fun series to watch…but nobody is stopping LA but themselves this year. Not even Cleveland or whatever weak ass opponent comes out of the East. And I’m not even a Lakers fan.
Poppi G,
Well said. Denver is the new flavor. It’s easy to win games against inferior opponents like N.O. and Dallas. But when Denver plays LA, that’s when the mental warfare comes into play. Martin and Nene ain’t going to have it so easy against LO, Gasol and Bynum. Plus, Denver has no answer for Kobe. S Brown should get plenty of run against billups just for size purposes and Brown has been playing fairly well. Once Denver is on the bad end of a couple of calls then we’ll see if they are who we thought they were. First, LA gotta close out tonite.
Houston Down…Sorry G
For real, for real, the Houston-Lakers match up aint over yet.
We see how LA gets down when they’re firing on all cylinders. But they hardly fire on all cylinders!
And there’s a reason why the term ‘soft’ has been thrown out there to describe ’em.
Denver, I aint gonna take nuttin from them just because they whooped on some so-called panzies.
But the bottomline is, they played a Dallas squad that beat a Spurs squad, both teams represented the West in the Finals…just a short while ago. They destroyed N.O. with sheer defense and takin’ CP out of the equation.
Denver IS legit.
I just don’t see Nene, Smooch Tat, Dahntay all of a sudden being offensive monsters…nah, not against the Cavs, or LA.
Now, if Houston pulls out the series dub vs LA then I see a highly entertaining WCF. Melo and Big Shot (and JR) can carry a SERIOUS LOAD. So truth be told…
I see Denver vs LA JUST as entertaining.
LOL, You reall think denver canhang with LA, please, please send me some of what your smokin, I need some for tonights game.
Everyone always gives players shit for not getting their education, leaving school early, nothing to fall back on, etc… Vince goes to his college graduation, that he went back for, and people get pissy. Unreal. Carlisle going to a funeral had nothing to do with the Mavs getting beat up. Dirk and Melo cancelled each other out, every other position was won by Denver. Family and friends will be around longer than basketball.
@JEH, um until last year you could say the exact same thing about everyone on the lakers not name kobe. And they all choked on the big stage. Not to mentoin chauncy was finals MVP and as a pg, thats a big thing because he controls the game tempo so his experience alone should make up for most of the rest. Its not really likely they’ll choke crucial possesions away since the ball will start in his hands. Also K mart was there wit the nets and he was a BEAST back then..people forget how nasty a young healthy kmart was. If they didn’t have to go against shaq or duncan, he would have a ring.
This game will be decided by the lakers frontline. If they get the usual soft euro gasol and trash bynum, denver wins easy and won’t be much more than dallas’ frontline did. IF they man up and actually play tough and bynum actually remembers hes 7’0 and in the nba, then lakers should walk away with it.
Question, who would annoy more….Ariza on melo or D.Jones on Kobe and I know people are gonna laugh about dahntay but he did lock up chris paul for the most part.
I can’t wait to see Pau get bounced around like the little girl he is. Birdman, K-Mart, and Nene are all tougher and more intimidating that Pau. LA let Artest get in their head for a few games. Denver has like 6 or 7 different Artests to get in your head.
I’m fine with all the Nuggets haters…they keep winning and that’s all that matters. If Tracy Morgan remembers how to play some ball, then the Nugz could have some serious problems. I still think the Kobe’s are going to win in 7, but as Barkley said last night, “The lakers are going to have their damn hands full with the Nuggets”.
why is everyone saying we’re gonna have trouble with chauncy? i think this is a dream mach up for fish..he doesnt have to deal with quickness which is what has killed him ALL YEAR. he is def older and its harder for him to be has quick as some of the younger and faster pg’s…i.e. deron, cp3, brooks, parker, etc…
chauncy is EXACTLY who fisher would love to guard..slower..bigger body..tries to post up sometimes (he cant against fisher) loves the 3 ball..fisher doesnt help much off his man..this is a great match up for him..am i missing something here?
i think our biggest challenge is going to be interior toughness and we have to use our size (bynum, gasol, odom) and length to beat these dudes..
kobe is going off in this series..cant wait
all we need is some effort tonight and we got this..effort..thats alllllllllll we need tonight..
I guess nobody hade a problem with the all-NBA teams. I think they were right on for the most part, I honestly think only Deron Williams has a case to be on them out of the “others”. Basically you have five great guards (Paul, Roy, Billups, Parker, and Williams) fighting for four spots on the 2nd and 3rd teams. I think Williams should have been on there, but his team self-destructed at the end of the year so I can understand why the others got more votes.
