Nuggets close out Mavs; Kobe and LeBron headline All-NBA 1st team

What better way for the Nuggets to put the kill shot to Dallas’ dome than, with just under a minute to go in last night’s Game 5, Kenyon Martin spiking a VICIOUS alley-oop finish (via J.R. Smith) on the dejected Mavs with the appropriate post-dunk antics as the Denver crowd lost their minds. It could only have been more perfect if K-Mart’s d-bag nemesis was there to get a well-deserved glare/scream/verbal ass-whuppin’ … You do have to give Dirk Nowitzki and Jason Kidd credit for keeping Dallas in it well into the fourth quarter, because everything before that was conspiring for them to get Oz‘d. The Nuggets scored 69 points by halftime, getting whatever they wanted with their “Pick-A-Card” offense (according to Kenny Smith). In a play that was indicative of the first half, Chauncey Billups hit Nene with a perfect pass on a fast break, threading the needle right under Dirk’s arm, and Dirk turned around just in time to get dunked on … Dallas was still breathing midway through the fourth, thanks to Dirk (32 pts, 10 rebs, 7 asts) taking over and J-Kidd (19 pts, 9 asts) realizing he didn’t need to pass to anybody else. But on a possession where they forced Denver into having to inbounds with two seconds left on the shot clock, Carmelo got open and drained a three, then Antoine Wright decided it was a good time to shove J.R. in the back and get a technical. The free throw put Denver back up by 10 and they never looked back … Throughout the game, whenever the Mavs got close, it seemed Chauncey (28 pts, 12 asts) was always there to get a bucket or assist the right guy at the right time. It’s really too bad that a lot of people didn’t realize how good Chauncey was until this year … ‘Melo (30 pts) hit a scoop shot late in the first half that P.J. Carlesimo called “Mini-Doctor J.” It was nice, but it wasn’t THAT nice. ‘Melo followed that up with another bucket and then a touch-pass dime to Nene that put Denver up 14 at the half … Does anyone look like they’re trying harder when they run than Anthony Carter? He’s the antithesis of the word “effortless.” We can imagine track and field coaches all over the world cringing when they see all that wasted motion … On the bright side, this was the last we’ll have to hear from Carlesimo and announce partner Matt Devlin this postseason. Those two have zero chemistry on-air, and P.J. is already rough enough to listen to, sounding like (INSERT LATRELL SPREWELL JOKE). One time Erick Dampier hit a mid-range jumper — no, seriously — and P.J. talked about how Denver would give him that shot all day. “He thought about it, autographed it, and shot it,” Carlesimo said. After a pause, Devlin piped up, “And he made it!” Yeah, thanks for that … Apparently TNT brought out the entire JV production squad. At halftime they cut to sideline reporter What’s-His-Name for an interview with ‘Melo, and we got to watch as his mic didn’t work and he had to fix it on the spot. Dude was two seconds away from going back to the Nintendo days and blowing into the mic … The other day Kenny Smith stole DMX‘s nickname by calling LeBron “The Most Dangerous Man in the World,” then last night he called Carmelo “The Big Bully,” blatantly jacking Suge Knight‘s handle … And from the Charles Barkley “Throw it against a wall and see if it sticks” school of thought, Chuck blurted out that Carmelo is the best scorer in the NBA, and that his jumper is better than Kobe‘s … Not trying to sound like jerks, but seeing as Vince Carter still gets a hard time for attending his UNC graduation on the same day as a Game 7, do you think anyone will question Rick Carlisle‘s decision to attend Chuck Daly‘s funeral in Florida yesterday morning? We didn’t have a problem with Vince back in ’01 or with Carlisle yesterday, but it’s interesting how one of them got a lot of criticism while the other didn’t. Do you think there’s a difference in this case? … The All-NBA teams were announced yesterday. First team is Kobe, D-Wade, LeBron, Dirk and Dwight Howard. Second team is Chris Paul, Brandon Roy, Pierce, Duncan and Yao. Third team is Tony Parker, Chauncey, Carmelo, Pau Gasol and Shaq. No complaints from this side, although you could have made a case for Deron Williams or Danny Granger on the third team. The only weirdness we saw in the voting was Andre Miller and Carlos Boozer each getting a vote, and Kevin Garnett getting the second-most votes among players who missed the cut. People do realize that KG only played two-thirds of the season, right? … Over on HighSchoolHoop.com, we just started rolling out our definitive Top-50 national player ranking (regardless of class). Meet #50: Kyrie Irving, an ultra-talented Class of 2010 rising senior PG at St. Patrick’s (N.J.). Irving is the latest in a long line of talent at a school that’s produced Al Harrington and Sam Dalembert … We’re out like Jet, Josh and Jason …