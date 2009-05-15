Rockets, Magic force Game 7’s

One of our guys Tweeted it best: “Aaron Brooks, please give Chris Paul his swag back.” As he’s become known for doing this series, Brooks carved up any point guard Phil Jackson put in front of him, dropping 26 points in Houston’s win over the Lakers last night to force Game Seven. So now we know that with this injury-racked version of the Rockets, as Brooks goes, they go. If he gets off to a good start on Sunday and has Derek Fisher and Jordan Farmar flailing and sliding around trying to keep up with him like they were in Game 6, the Rockets have a real chance at pulling off a monumental upset … Houston got out to a 17-1 lead, and for a long time it looked like L.A. wouldn’t even crack double digits in the first quarter. (They did, ending up with 15 after one.) Luis Scola was destroying Pau Gasol during that stretch, giving him ugly hook shots off the glass that would’ve given Kareem Abdul-Jabbar a cold chill and scoring 14 of his 24 points in the first. Gasol slumped on the bench looking like a kid who’d been put on timeout as Kobe screamed at him to get his head right … Kobe had his own problems with Shane Battier, however. The score sheet says Kobe outscored his assignment 32-5 and dominated, but consider it took Mamba a lot of shots to do it (11-27 FG) and the frustration was visible. One time Kobe was being guarded by Ron Artest when he popped him in the mouth while trying to get free. Kobe got a tech, while Ron-Ron (14 pts, 6-17 FG) made a big show about literally running away from the situation, only to come back and give Kobe a close-up view of his bloody tongue to prove he really got hit. If somebody wanted to take a snapshot of the character we know as “Crazy Ron,” that was it … L.A. cut the lead to three with a big run to open the third quarter, but the Rockets’ energy lineup got them back in rhythm and brought the lead back to double digits. The capper was a Carl Landry and-one dunk over Lamar Odom off a nice pass from Chuck Hayes. Cue a great shot of Kobe by the scorer’s table rolling his eyes and shaking his head … Ineffective Andrew Bynum was back in the building: 19 minutes, zero points, seven boards, three fouls. His worst play: When Bynum had Battier posted up literally two feet from the basket and tried a hook shot. You gotta try to dunk that, big fella … If he were good enough to crack the rotation, who wouldn’t want to see James White playing that role J.R. Smith plays in Denver as the Aggravating Dagger Guy During A Blowout? Have Rick Adelman stick “Flight White” in the game when the Rockets are putting the finishing touches on a rout and let him make the exclamation points that much more nasty with his contest-worthy dunks … With a Game Seven looming, tell us why Phil had Kobe on the court with the Lakers down 15 and under a minute to go? That’s why you have Adam Morrison …

Dwight Howard put himself under the gun when he aired out Stan Van Gundy in public. (“When you have a dominant player, let him be dominant,” he said after Game 5.) Not that anything Dwight said was entirely off-base, but for somebody who is still far from Duncan-ish when it comes to dependable go-to big guys, he still has to prove himself. Facing elimination in his own gym against the Celtics last night, he stood up and delivered. Howard (23 pts, 22 rebs, 3 blks) scored Orlando’s first eight points, including a couple dunks on Brian Scalabrine that were simply unfair, and set the tone as the Magic out-toughed the C’s to force Game Seven … The Magic fell behind by 10 in the third quarter, and even though they rallied, with the way they’ve been blowing leads, nobody felt comfortable when Orlando went ahead in the fourth. Of course Boston got the lead back after Paul Pierce (17 pts, 9 rebs) took over, but Rafer Alston came right back and hit a three to put Orlando back up, and with a minute and a half left, Hedo Turkoglu threw in the dagger with another three … Eddie House almost started another fight when he hacked Courtney Lee on a breakaway, which led to Stephon Marbury squaring up on Hedo — and showing more emotion in those four seconds than he showed in his last two years with the Knicks. Nothing came of the incident but some techs … Notable numbers from this one: Rajon Rondo put up 19 points, 16 boards, six dimes and four steals; Kendrick Perkins had 15, 10 boards and three blocks; and Ray Allen and J.J. Redick shot a combined 2-for-18 from the field, 0-for-9 from three … Stan Van Gundy in high-definition: NOT a good look. Imagine if Will Smith had a short, pudgy sidekick in I Am Legend and you get an idea of what SVG was looking like … We’re out like CP’s stolen swag …