Rockets, Magic force Game 7’s

One of our guys Tweeted it best: “Aaron Brooks, please give Chris Paul his swag back.” As he’s become known for doing this series, Brooks carved up any point guard Phil Jackson put in front of him, dropping 26 points in Houston’s win over the Lakers last night to force Game Seven. So now we know that with this injury-racked version of the Rockets, as Brooks goes, they go. If he gets off to a good start on Sunday and has Derek Fisher and Jordan Farmar flailing and sliding around trying to keep up with him like they were in Game 6, the Rockets have a real chance at pulling off a monumental upset … Houston got out to a 17-1 lead, and for a long time it looked like L.A. wouldn’t even crack double digits in the first quarter. (They did, ending up with 15 after one.) Luis Scola was destroying Pau Gasol during that stretch, giving him ugly hook shots off the glass that would’ve given Kareem Abdul-Jabbar a cold chill and scoring 14 of his 24 points in the first. Gasol slumped on the bench looking like a kid who’d been put on timeout as Kobe screamed at him to get his head right … Kobe had his own problems with Shane Battier, however. The score sheet says Kobe outscored his assignment 32-5 and dominated, but consider it took Mamba a lot of shots to do it (11-27 FG) and the frustration was visible. One time Kobe was being guarded by Ron Artest when he popped him in the mouth while trying to get free. Kobe got a tech, while Ron-Ron (14 pts, 6-17 FG) made a big show about literally running away from the situation, only to come back and give Kobe a close-up view of his bloody tongue to prove he really got hit. If somebody wanted to take a snapshot of the character we know as “Crazy Ron,” that was it … L.A. cut the lead to three with a big run to open the third quarter, but the Rockets’ energy lineup got them back in rhythm and brought the lead back to double digits. The capper was a Carl Landry and-one dunk over Lamar Odom off a nice pass from Chuck Hayes. Cue a great shot of Kobe by the scorer’s table rolling his eyes and shaking his head … Ineffective Andrew Bynum was back in the building: 19 minutes, zero points, seven boards, three fouls. His worst play: When Bynum had Battier posted up literally two feet from the basket and tried a hook shot. You gotta try to dunk that, big fella … If he were good enough to crack the rotation, who wouldn’t want to see James White playing that role J.R. Smith plays in Denver as the Aggravating Dagger Guy During A Blowout? Have Rick Adelman stick “Flight White” in the game when the Rockets are putting the finishing touches on a rout and let him make the exclamation points that much more nasty with his contest-worthy dunks … With a Game Seven looming, tell us why Phil had Kobe on the court with the Lakers down 15 and under a minute to go? That’s why you have Adam Morrison …
Dwight Howard put himself under the gun when he aired out Stan Van Gundy in public. (“When you have a dominant player, let him be dominant,” he said after Game 5.) Not that anything Dwight said was entirely off-base, but for somebody who is still far from Duncan-ish when it comes to dependable go-to big guys, he still has to prove himself. Facing elimination in his own gym against the Celtics last night, he stood up and delivered. Howard (23 pts, 22 rebs, 3 blks) scored Orlando’s first eight points, including a couple dunks on Brian Scalabrine that were simply unfair, and set the tone as the Magic out-toughed the C’s to force Game Seven … The Magic fell behind by 10 in the third quarter, and even though they rallied, with the way they’ve been blowing leads, nobody felt comfortable when Orlando went ahead in the fourth. Of course Boston got the lead back after Paul Pierce (17 pts, 9 rebs) took over, but Rafer Alston came right back and hit a three to put Orlando back up, and with a minute and a half left, Hedo Turkoglu threw in the dagger with another three … Eddie House almost started another fight when he hacked Courtney Lee on a breakaway, which led to Stephon Marbury squaring up on Hedo — and showing more emotion in those four seconds than he showed in his last two years with the Knicks. Nothing came of the incident but some techs … Notable numbers from this one: Rajon Rondo put up 19 points, 16 boards, six dimes and four steals; Kendrick Perkins had 15, 10 boards and three blocks; and Ray Allen and J.J. Redick shot a combined 2-for-18 from the field, 0-for-9 from three … Stan Van Gundy in high-definition: NOT a good look. Imagine if Will Smith had a short, pudgy sidekick in I Am Legend and you get an idea of what SVG was looking like … We’re out like CP’s stolen swag …
Go Rockets!
What happened to the dominant Lakers? They’re Charmin Soft…even if they pull this out, you know Nene, Birdman, and KMart1 have to be grinning at how Landry, Scola, and Hayes can out-tough and out hustle the pansies in gold and purp.
first
man despite both series today went to 7, i still feel pretty comfortable predicting a laker and boston win in game 7 whenever that is
Wow, the Rockets are really an impressive team and Rick Adelman is matching Phil Jackson move for move like in the Sac-town days. If Chuck Hayes and Scola can stay out of foul trouble they can seriously challange the Lakers. The Lakers backcourt is a mess (obviously not Kobe), I was worried about the perimeter play all year and its really starting to show in the playoffs.
How much longer is SVG going to stick with JJ Redick over Courtney Lee?
it is the small fast guards which are giving the Lakers the business. The sawft front line was a given.
Yeah…..Lakers been real dominant. That’s why the series is goin 7? I know we gonna win it but props to Houston for showin heart…
lakers came out flat again. houston hustled its way to another win. simple as that.
damn, luis scola is steady.
i wonder if spurs fans watch Scola play for the Rockets and cry themselves to sleep
Houston is a FAR better defensive team than Denver is. Plus Denver plays the style of basketball that the Lakers like to play.In 4 out of the 5 games with Dallas, Denver gave up over 100 points and the one game they didn’t, it was 85 points. The Lakers record when they score over 100? 7-0. Billups is not as quick as Brooks is and not quite as willing to set up teammates. Melo historically has not played well against the Lakers either. And who on Denver is going to slow down Kobe? There is no defensive player that is of the caliber of Battier or Artest to make things difficilt for him. Anthony Carter is no Lowry. Nene, Birdman, and K-Mart do not play with the heart that Scola, Hayes, and Landry play with. They rely on their athleticism. Of course the Lakers have to win Sunday to even think that far, which they will.
my bad, 95 points. and that was directed at post #1. sans (any common sense)
The most troubling thing for the lakers isn’t denver. It’s that they seem to take days off. No different with game 6 today. That’s why Kobe was frustrated since he was trying to close out while the others struggled.
good thing rafer didn’t mess up orlando today or dwight might have exploded in the off-season.
damn, ray-ray must have emptied all the ammo in the Chicago series.
@ 7
Thats presuming we make it past Houston … which I’m real worried about.
Two words rainbow, GAME 5.
I would just like to say that comment about SVG in HD was so funny that no degree of laughter could express how I felt, so I just sat back in my chair for about 2 minutes thinking about how funny-slash-brutal that was, composed myself and wrote this comment.
Thank you Dime for making my day.
Amen
@ 13 I just LOL’d in a quiet office and now everbordys looking at me half crazy
Last night was Kobe at his absolute worst. 16 shots in the first half, and an overall inefficient mess of a performance (for his standards), mixed in with a lot of yelling at his teammates and generally selfish play. This is why I can’t like the guy, even if I respect his game when he plays within the offense.
This Lakers team has been the disappointment of the playoffs for me so far. They’re just too soft and disjointed to win shit this year.
Oh and my boi used to say the same thing about Lou Holtz
@ 15 hopefully this is the prelude for Kobe making another youtube video
Opting out of his contract signing with the bulls
And playing in the house mike built while us bulls fans bask in the glow of more championships…Lol it could happen
KOBE IS A RUTHLESS CHUCK HOW MANY SHOTS DO YOU HAVE TO MISS BEFORE GETTING YOUR TEAM INVOLVED WHO CANT TAKE 30 SHOTS AND GET 30 POINTS WAY OVERRATED CANT WAIT TILL THEY LOSE THEY SHOULD RE TITLE THAT ESPN MOVIE DOING CHUCKIN THE DAY IN THE LIFE OF A BALL HOG
Dwight gets touches and Boston’s thin front line gets in foul trouble…That enables Rashard, Turk and crew to attack the basket with less resistance…That gets Orlando the win. If they do the same thing and shot better they win game 7.
Ray Allen is playing like a man with one contact missing right now…Tough to watch
I still feel Mikki Moore and Bill Walker can take up some early minutes to keep Boston’s guys out of foul trouble before the 4th quarter…
LA did exactly what they were hammered for doing in game 4…People criticize Shane for his D, but he makes Kobe work hard and he doesn’t put him on the line…great. Kobe gets so consumed with proving he is unstoppable his teammates get stuck in “watch mode”…
Game 7s are a toss up…I’m taking Orlando and LA
I think LA will dominate the paint and “act” tough for one more game to move on…
Denver and the Cavs are licking their chops seeing all the advantages they have.
If LA can’t guard Scola and box out Landry/Hayes, what the hell are they going to do with Denver’s frontline? Denver in 6 games…Unless LA undergoes a heart transplant…
Orlando doesn’t have any match up advantages against Cleveland. So Cavs in 5 games…
If Houston go on to beat the Lakers minus Yao & T-Mac, will that be a bigger upset that when Golden State beat Dallas a few years back?
Can Cleveland do a fo-fo-fo-fo? They are only team in the playoffs who are dominating
I said it before, will say it again. Winner of the Hou-LA series is winning it all.
I’m pulling for the rockets, how can you not root for a team without their two biggest superstars? Aaron Brooks is playin out of his mind when Houston wins games. Lakers aren’t lookin so tough now are they?
Ray Allen conditioning looks like its catchin up to him, which is understandable from runnin all those overtime minutes against the bulls that last series.
Upset in the making in the West. You know that LA won’t just rollover and take it from Houston, but what happened to this dominant force that was the LA LAKERS. Gotta agree with Davros. It think this would be a bigger upset than MAVS and Warriors.
I would like to see Nuggets and Rockets in the conf finals. Even better… Nuggets Cavs in the finals. ‘Melo trying to go toe 2 toe with ‘Bron, Chauncey given Mo fits. Bodies flying everwhere trying to stay clear of the havok. Makes for great TV.
Oh yeah gotta salute Battier for bein a MF when he gaurds Kobe. the face value of the trade of Rudy Gay(draft pick) for shane battier seems to have its upside right now…(lets just give Shane a new nickname, the new “Bruce Bowen” or “Kobe container”, becuz this guy cuz seems like he is a very pivotal figure in this series IMO)
all i am gonna say is where are all those “we where missing bynam thats why we didnt win last year” guys at?
IMO last years lakers where beter then this years lakers. lakeshow has ZERO chance of winning the title and they are gonna start “rebuilding” slightly this summer
see, lakers are stilllllll soft….and i’m not a scola fan but he was killin gasol. Spins and flips out the ass meanwhile gasol has like 5 inches on him.
if the lakseshow can use these adversities they’re facin’ into sumthin’ positive (think boston last year havin trouble with atlanta)… they could still be a threat…
BUT… thing is… ATL might’ve just been the right team to give the c’s fits last year… bottom line… the lakeshow’s still kinda soft… i think the current celtic team could still give ’em fits as well…
what a game, what a series. Last team in Tx still standing! “ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE!!!!!!!!!!” – KG
Pretty sure SVG would have panicked at the sight of zombies.
Houston Up! Now that’s what the F… I call a chain reaction!
Every Houston fan got to be going slightly nuts lol. This is just crazy! No T-Mac, No Yao, No Deke and some cats that if you have not seen them play you would prolly be like …nah I’ll pass, Ron is supposedly crazy, Shane gets the overrated talk all the time, and Brooks wasn’t even the starter of the squad for a minute.
Cats not only have made it pass the first round, but have taken last years Western conference representers to a game 7???!!!
Dang it feels good to see people up on it!
I like the Lakers and all but they really better come out banging Sunday. If Houston gets the jump on em and gets a lead early….ut oh.
Really wanting Orlando to win. I just feel like they will do better vs. the Cavs. Boston with no K.G. is open-season for a full steam ahead LeBron.
Go Orlando, but I must say Boston is proving to be worthy champions, who ain’t letting it go easy.
If the Rockets win Sun. it’s gonna be like one of those “We did it Brooklyn” Biggie moments lol.
Rocket fans stand up! This is all to beautiful win or lose.
Houston up! All ova the place!
LAKERS PG situation is thier PROBLEM.
Their frontline is cool. Their LENGTH and ATHLETICISM compensates for thier BEEYOTCHNESS.
I don’t know what’s going on with BYNUM.
Props to LO for battling.
Props to BROOKS. He looks FRESH 2 DEF. His legs are so much MORE springier or READY2GO than ANYONE LA tries to throw at him.
SIMPLE SH*T SOMETIMES SLOPPY SCOLA!
His game is so EFFECTIVE AND EFFICIENT.
Awww man, the Latino Duncan.
PROPS to ADELMAN!!! He definitely deserves some credit.
PROPS to Dwight…for DELIVERING!
It says something to be DOMINANT POST PLAYER WITH LIL’ POST MOVES. Damn!!!!!!!!!
That means, if he had “ALOTTA” POST MOVES…he’d be gunnin’ for JERRY WEST LOGO STATUS.
THE OPPOSITE OF PROPS to Ray Ray. He stunk it up!!!
Fa real, fa real, he stunk it up REPEATEDLY during last year’s run but eventually CAME THRU. So, I guess Orlando should zero in on him. He’ll try to it again.
I had BOSTON sweepin’ MAGIC. Here we are at GAME 7.
PROPS to MAGIC!! Period. Didn’t think you could make this interesting without MEER.
I’m gonna say it: Lakers lose game 7. And they DESERVE IT. I can’t believe this. These cats are so daggone soft, I can’t watch anymore.
And PLEEEASE Phil. Replace DFish with Shannon Brown. Do it NOW.
I hope Boston loses game 7 so we don’t have to be subject to watching Brian Scalabrine act like he actually belongs in the NBA. Can somebody please tell him to get on an exercise bike?
Hilarious quote from Hubie Brown last night: “No double-team comes, so Scalabrine has to guard Lewis one-on-one, and he’s going to have a hard time doing that without fouling.” A nice way of him to say Scal sucks.
man if the rox beat the lakers on sunday tht goes up there with the 86 rockets beating the showtime lakers. but honetsly its amazing to me how people dont ever mention us doing tht…yea we got worked over by bird and them but we made it to the finals. and really it bothers me of all the where amazing happens highlights, especially tht old one with bird, my rox get no love. no hakeem over shaq for tht final tip in with the 95 sweep, no kiss of death from mario elie…but really i guess we should be used to by now. on some rodney dangerfield stuff…we gets no respect. whtevr im off my soapbox now. i dnt kno if we can win game 7 in LA but either way im proud of my boys. CLUTCH CITY IS BACK BABY!
@ post 30
completely agree with you on replacing Fisher. I just think he’s the least effective of the Lakers PG’s. Aside from being a turnstile on D, he doesn’t even sink his threes (0/5 attempts), 2 points on 21 minutes (Farmar had 13 on 21 min).
That man said give him the damn ball.He aint look wrong in that assesment to me.The Lakers should change they name to Kobe Bean and the Monthly Bleeders with all them slit in the middle dudes he working with.Pau had Scola looking like The Dream out that bitch!
Yeah Kulas…DFish is gunning worse than EVER, and Farmar/Shannon Brown are waaaay more productive. I know Farmar hasn’t been at his best, but there’s no way he’d be worse than what DFish is doing to us.
You’r right SWAP, our Rockets team hadn’t have any good comment from the media, they have being saying that Rockets are not a good team, they don’t have any talented players, they haven’t showed any love or respect, but anyways we are proud of our Rockets team for the heart and effort they had put in every game they had play. Whatever happens in game 7 I’ll be so Proud of my Rockets team.
First off….GO ROCEKETS!!!
Win or lose on sunday Rocket fans should be proud WE MADE IT THIS FAR. We have became so productive considering losing all of our important pieces on the
team.
I give it to the Lakers they going to come out hard sunday and i don’t like our chances when we play in LA. If we can only carry that same intensity we had last night we have a great chance.
Now that LA have bynum back where is all this talk about them missing him? I think that injury that he had is still getting the best of him.
What happen to people dissing battier style of defense? last night it looked pretty effective. As long DFish is out there brooks is going to contniue roasting him.
lemme just comment and get it over with.. dont want to be all quiet when we lose..
Good game from the Rockets.. both teams played hard..
And Fuck You Dime cuz everyone in the arena saw Ron Artest fake that bump with Kobe.. fucking team out there acting and flopping all over the place..
10 offensive rebounds. monstrous.
That game was DISGUSTING..
the cynic says:
i wonder if spurs fans watch Scola play for the Rockets and cry themselves to sleep
__________________________________________________________
If I were a Spur, I sure as hell would!
everybody s making a big deal about the lakers going 7 against the rockets
last years boston went to 7 with the HAWKS and Cavs! and anyway people sais they were a dominant FORCE and shit,wich i think they were cuz is all about winning a chip
If the Lakers win it all.all of this stupid trash talk will mean nothing
Lets talk if they lose,but last time i check they playing
NBA its a Game of matchups…like i said the other day if the cavs where playing the Jazz and the rockets instead of pistons and hawks everyone could understand that east is really weak besides cavs,celtics and magic
in the West you are playing GOOD TEAMS where every one of them from 1 to 8 are really good teams
nah lakeshow84, that was no flop on artests part, sure he over acted after the fact and no it was no tech but he did get hit. i think they called the tech to send a message and because sterny was there.
batiers defense was pretty good but kobe still shot almost his average. shanes best d came at the 3 point line, where kobe was 1-5. so if you take the 3 pointers out of the FG’s he shot about 46% which is actually better then his average.
@39
yeah i know i spelled rockets wrong
@liukz-Now u wanna talk about how good the West is?Why u wasnt saying that shit all season.Yall was talking that 75 win bullshit now its so tough.More than its so tough its yall so soft.Ifr yall so good from 1-8,why the fuck is Denver running through the rest?Excuses are like assholes.They stink.
Dwight getting touches, SVG adjusting but not changing his game plan, everybody’s happy, Magic wins.
Damn, it took two ugly losses, but if we keep this up, we’ll revving in no time.
@ RangerJohn
that was a joke.. that GAME was a joke.. tell it how you want to tell it..
“that was no flop on artests part, sure he over acted after the fact and no it was no tech but he did get hit.”
dude so it was a belly bump then?? cuz no part of Kobe touched Artest’s face.. even the announcers said it..
@ DOC
its about matchups right?? First off if you take CP3 out of the Hornets plan thats probably a lottery team..no my bad THAT IS a lottery team.. Billups is CP3’s nightmare as far as matchups go so there goes round one.. And even though Utah slid Dallas was the weakest team in our conference as far as playoffs go.. So thats why Denver is running through the West pumpkin..
And the 4th “best” team in the East?? Atlanta wouldnt even have made the West’s playoffs.. ease back playa.. i know ur a east coaster but dont act blind..