Rockets pull the surprise upset; Big Baby hits a game-winner

There was one thing all of us over here overlooked when we wrote off the Rockets as soon as they lost Yao Ming: That Houston has played some of their best ball this season (especially against the Lakers) when they use a smaller, quicker, sans-Yao lineup — and even more so if they’re also hitting their threes. For yesterday’s Game 4, the Rockets started Chuck Hayes at center, surrounded by Luis Scola, Ron Artest, Shane Battier and Aaron Brooks. By remaining tough defensively, lighting it up beyond the arc, and playing with a big chip on their shoulder — and throw in the fact that L.A. came out like they expected to be handed a win — Houston not only pulled off the upset, they straight kicked the Lakers’ asses … Battier was dropping threes like a nerdy Eddie House as the Rockets went up 19-4 early, and L.A. never recovered. For most of the game, the score was floating somewhere between a 20-piecing and a 30-piecing, even with Ron Artest (4-19 FG, 0-6 3PA) not being able to hit the side of the Astrodome. Battier (23 pts, 5-10 3PA) was wide open on almost every shot he hit, and later admitted that Kobe hasn’t really been guarding him the entire series. Battier also admitted that he knows Kobe is gonna be all in his sh*t in Game 5, which we’d say is a safe bet … Bottom line: Derek Fisher cannot guard Aaron Brooks (or Kyle Lowry). Both PGs were getting into the lane easy on Fisher, and Brooks (34 pts) was mixing that up with some deep threes. Jordan Farmar was doing a better job defensively in Game 3; maybe something for Phil Jackson to think about going forward. Then again, Farmar got his ass busted yesterday, too … Not sure what to say about that red blazer and bowtie Brooks was wearing after the game, though. Does every dude on the Rockets have a valet jacket in their closet? Is this part of a team initiation? And when do we get to see Yao’s? … There were two guys the Lakers needed to step up, and they simply didn’t. Now we’re not blaming Lamar Odom for the back injury that put him out in the third quarter, but even before that he wasn’t doing anything. As for Andrew Bynum, we don’t get how he only gets 11 minutes, zero points and two rebounds against a lineup he should be destroying. Lakers fans: What is up with your guy? … We’ve already heard some Lakers fans complaining about the refs, i.e. letting the Rockets get away with fouls and the tech called on Kobe (15 pts, 7-17 FG). That’s hilarious. Everybody knows the NBA would love to have L.A. cruise to the Finals. Now we’re supposed to think Big Brother is siding with the Rockets? …
The Cardiac Celts did it again. After going seven minutes in the fourth quarter without a field goal, Boston got the two shots they needed at the end. Big Baby scored with 32 seconds left for a one-point lead, before Rashard Lewis put Orlando back up with a pair of free throws, setting up Boston’s last play: Paul Pierce with the ball on the perimeter, being guarded by Rashard, and Big Baby (21 pts) comes over for a pick-and-pop. Dwight Howard jumps out on Pierce — however he leaves his man open — and Pierce finds Big Baby for the game-winning jumper at the buzzer as Rashard can’t make it over in time … Stan Van Gundy didn’t throw anyone under the bus, but if there was a defensive mix-up on the last play, you’d have to blame Dwight (23 pts, 17 rebs, 3 blks). At the same time, doubling Pierce and forcing somebody like Big Baby to beat you with a 20-footer isn’t a bad strategy, so maybe that was the plan … (Did you see Baby clobber that little kid who was standing on the sideline after the shot? That kid now knows what it’d be like to be in Baby’s way when the pizza guy rings the doorbell.) … Kendrick Perkins hurt his shoulder, which he’ll have evaluated today. The C’s can’t afford to get any thinner, especially if their bench plays like it did yesterday. Marbury, Eddie House, Scalabrine and Mikki Moore had TWO points between them. With Ray Allen also struggling (12 pts, 0-5 3PA), Pierce pretty much saved the day, dropping 27 points despite being in foul trouble most of the second half … Two elimination games on the schedule tonight: Cavs/Hawks and Nuggets/Mavs. Both teams that are down 0-3 seem to have their spirits broken. Atlanta and Dallas played as well as they have all series in their respective Game 3’s, and still lost in tough fashion; the Hawks getting bludgeoned by LeBron, and the Mavs thinking the refs screwed them on Carmelo‘s game-winner. Who do you got? … We’re out like Bynum …
“The C’s can’t afford to get any thinner”
yes they can lol.
I’m hating,maybe it’s due to the fact hat I’d trade(celts willing)odom for big baby srt8 up without losing sleep.
2 sweaps tonight… and a mark cuban who’s crying sighting.
and wow the lakers got smacked they just think ghey’re gonna win by showing up this year. with the way the bronnetes are playing and the nuggets also their road to a chip this year might not be that easy… do they even wanna win? they sure as ehll don’t look like it. And if kobe knew like he said in the press confrence his team is going into this slump why didn’t he try to fire them up? he is their leader… right or is he all of those guys boogeyman.
glen davis talkin like he’s the ish haha with orlando playing more and more like the lakers… seriously the other day brian scalabrine was swithging on dwight all the time and they still didn’t give him the ball. he needs to go all shaq and demand the ball when guys like that guard him.
tonight double sweap night.
allthough I could se the mavs making a run
“Did you see Baby clobber that little kid who was standing on the sideline after the shot? That kid now knows what it’d be like to be in Baby’s way when the pizza guy rings the doorbell.”
THANK YOU. I was going to mention that. Hilarious. I like how the kid’s dad didn’t even budge.
I can’t see LA winning a title this year, not anymore. A championship team just doesn’t lose focus in crucial games, period. If LA is 2-2 against a ridiculously injured Rockets team after 4 games, what will they be against the Cavs? Meanwhile, with Bynum out they’ve got zero shotblocking, and their bench has been spotty at best whenever Odom starts. Kobe’s still one of the greatest but there are games when he really stinks up the joint, and like it or not he’s not quite as good as he was a year or two ago. Meanwhile can we really say LA’s chemistry is even decent? LA has some big matchup advantages against any team, but the Cavs right now pose PROBLEMS.
MJ never got 30-piece in the playoff against a team without the 2 best players ,,,
Sweep? Yeah probably. Big baby makin ainge look like a damn genius.
haha to the guy above, the lakers dont “lose focus” remember this is a game called basketball. I watched the first quarter and the laker’s first like 8 shots were all JUMPERS.TAKE IT TO THE GOD DAMN RACK!! all i saw them doing was running down and jacking up a shot. Fisher is garbage and can’t guard ANY POINT GUARD anymore. He might have used to been able to but seriously, you think its a coincidence that fisher comes back and aaron brooks was able to run the point perfectly well?? Seriously fisher needs to sit this series out, all he’s good for is shooting and right now he cant shoot the side of a barn. Not anyone on the lakers can—
play ANY AMOUNT OF DEFENSE and the lakers would win this series easily.
lol @ smoove chips… Celts will take it in 7. Give Baby his props he deserves it, Powe got his last year. Bynnum extension is starting to look like a really stupid move, OVER-RATED!
one more thing, cavs are fools gold. JUST like the cav’s regular season record, their only good against below average playoff teams. let’s see their record as their goin against boston, magic. When lebrons facing the elite teams GUESS WHAT HAPPENS?!?! he fades away in the background —mark it down
“Does every dude on the Rockets have a valet jacket in their closet? Is this part of a team initiation? And when do we get to see Yao’s?”
and
“That kid now knows what it’d be like to be in Baby’s way when the pizza guy rings the doorbell”
HAHAH
BTW @ Post 1.. I wouldnt trade Odom for Big Baby… I just hate BB
Love that Houston squard. They got balls. Being European and knowing about Scola long before his NBA days, i think its time to give him credit. He is an all out team player, who plays as hard as anyone possibly can. He was the best player at the ’04 olympic games (thats incl. the NBA guys) and dominates the euro game the following years.
Then he gets drafted and just accepts his role as a 3rd-4th option. No drama, no whining, he just wants to win.
Did you see Scola get in Artests face yesterday? The ref was having a go at Ron and vice versa, Scola just pushed the ref aside and gave Ron a piece of his mind for a good 30sec!
I think the great 1on1 defenders and defensive minded coaches are a big deal of what houston is doing, but the toughness, hustle and will to win is something Scola brings to the team. He is sooo much more then his 14/7 stats.
What the phuck was that??????
Big apologies to Magic, Cap, Coop, Wilt, Logo, GG, Mikan, Big Game and Elgin. That was an embarrassment….
Do better…
Imagine Battier shouting ‘He can’t guard me!!!’
lol
“The C’s can’t afford to get any thinner…” – tell that to Big Baby.
“That kid now knows what it’d be like to be in Baby’s way when the pizza guy rings the doorbell.” LOL. Some here are hoping the poor kid was actually QQ….? Hehehe.
Advantage C’s!!!
Lakers took a day off today, that’s all. Bynum is still a wuss though…
Did anyone see KG crying when Baby hit the game winner…?
Even better: imagine Battier shouting “I don’t even need to guard you!”
Does anyone now think that Bynumm would have made a difference in last years playoffs? lol
I wish the Lakers would have locked things up last night but they didnt. Lets keep in mind though it was a must win for the Rockets, not the Lakers. Lethargic might not even be the word that described the team that came out firing jump shots and watching Battier and Brooks rain down 90% of their wide open jumpers. It could have been different if the Lakers hit half their shit shots and Houston missed a few. But, whatever they didnt wanna win, oh well, I hope they realize someone needs to flip the switch and motivate these guys before they get embarrassed in the finals again!
@doc
Either you’ve changed your typing style completely or it’s an imposter
Damn. Celts stole that one. Still gotta go with the Magic though. Magic in 6.
And yeah… This Rockets fooled me. I thought, as everyone here did, they were fucking done. But, playing with such a reckless yet brilliant intensity, these Rockets are something else. I guess that’s what happens when T-Mac leaves your team: you get pumped that a whiny asshole is finally out and you could finally play your game.
This win is yet another blow to the ‘T-Mac is still needed’ camp.
well for me it’s clear that the lakers just aren’t that good…the reason everybody made them favorites was bynum, he should get them over the top…now he isn’t giving them anything and it’s not going to change soon…so you have the team from last year BUT the bench isn’t anywhere as productive as last year…the defense isn’t any better ’cause bynum really isn’t giving them anything. and now odom might be hurt. i just don’t see how they can get any significant better in the next days/ weeks…and fisher is done, he really isn’t worth anything without his shooting.
And to those cats saying I’m hatin on T-Mac because I’m a Magic fan: I became a magic fan in 2005, when my favorite player of all time Grant Hill came back and became an All Star. I was a Pistons fan before that. Meaning: I couldn’t care less about T-Mac’s role in the Magic’s cap space. All I know is that when Pistons fan, I saw this nasty baller making fools of other cats. His name is T-Mac. Scoring champion, All-star, a joy to watch. But after some time, while others player developed and emerged (ex. Lebron taking his team to the Finals, CP3 and Dwight acting as up and coming stars, and Kobe winning his MVP), T-Mac remained in the first round, kept on jacking horrible jumpers, still does not play defense, still takes 90% of his team’s shots, and still can’t win shit. That’s when I told myself, ‘why does this bitch get a free pass when he should have accomplished the accolades that his peers have?’.
the celts can get thinner… big baby comes to mind… a little less off perk, and house maybe… well, garnett and mikki moore would be an exemption L.O.L.!
anyway, can’t blame o-town for leaving big baby wide open… man, single coverage on PP on a game deciding possession would be effin’ cardinal sin, and i guess we’d be more hating svg and crew if no double was made and PP made the game winner instead of big baby…
we’re out like bynum’s mojo, swagger and pt…
lemme first off saying im a lakers fan…and more importantly a Bynum fan…the front office did a great job drafting him..there was no excuse for us losing against a ming-less rockets team…im mad as hell but lets not get on Bynum..he isnt fully healthy or getting playing time like he should be get off mah manz hes the Lakers future Kobe’s not gonna be around forever.But bess believe Mamba’s gonna bust ass for the rest of the series and nobody has a chance when he’s in buss as mode Im out like the rockets chances
Biggups to Aaron Brooks for tearing up the Lakers yesterday. And biggups the the ventriloquist dummy that answered questions for him during the post game news conference.
i can’t see dallas being swept (no matter how low they must feel, they still got kidd’s heart and leadership and terry who are both fighters.) can’t say the same for the hawks. let josh smith go home early this summer so he can come back with something resembling a respectable jump shot. a team daring you to shoot a jump shot it like them smacking you in the back of the head (see skip and eddie house) it’s always unnacceptable.
rockets without yao remind me of playing after you jam (one of )your (most important )finger(s). continuing to play that game and day even is no problem. the next day though, after that swelling hits, things aren’t that easy anymore. I see the rockets as having a real tough time in games 5 and 6.
i agree with doc. i’m definately not sold on cleveland. lebron is crazy but i can’t see them winning a chip unless it’s against dallas or …just dallas.
@ Dagomar
i just can’t see them losing back to back finals. i’d like to see a boston denver series. that would be entertaining as hell. but until l.a is gone i can’t count them out of winning it all this year.
the red blazer aaron brooks was sporting was funny, in the chron.com it was chuck hayes that wrote on the white board int he locker room that was manditory for them to wear that and brooks fell for it.. haha the bow tie was classic
Either way you some crap and the Magic are going down in 6
Big Baby running over the kid should be the new “NBA Cares” commercial.
Houston Up!
I ain’t even gone get on here and act like I knew, or that the Rockets were suppose to win.
Honestly I wasn’t concerned cause win or lose I was happy.
STILL!
When Small Ball was in the house they came out and simply did what they was suppose to do and played hard. Gotta appreciate that.
I really think the Lakers are just in the mode of hey we got home-court back and we most def. can beat these guys without Yao, so they ain’t really trippin.
Still I would say they BETTER end it in 6 cause if they let it go 7…Ya let a dying man live long enough and he will kill you.
Orlando is playin with that type of fire too. That running hook that Courtney Lee took at during the 4th was the best possible shot on that possesion in a game where EVERY play counts? Orlando showed some inexperience in that one. They better remember they playing with playoff vets, even Big baby who I still think is a lil fruity.
Question on Yao. How is it you can play almost 82 successfully and then come playoff time ..twice now…come up with foot or leg problems?
Anyone wanna make a good trade for Yao. Key word is good now lol.
Houston up!
@ 25:
Its MF!!! STUPID FACE GUY!!!! THAT ONE THAT LOOKS LIKE COW FECES!!!! YOUR BACK!!!!! lololololololololol
Funny moment in the game last night, Scal picks up his 5th foul, and the magic crowd cheers….why?
This Celtics-Magic is just an upgraded Hawks-Heat series. Big leads. Big swings. At least THIS game in THIS series actually was CLOSE…at the end.
I aint gonna hold you DOUBLE Q, I didn’t think the Magic would be this tough for the Celtics.
But I’m not surprised, Dwight’s a beast, and I’ve thought that way ever since KOBE gave him a NUT FACIAL back in the day.
The absence KG takes sooooooooo much away from thier frontline, it’s kind of unbelievable to me.
Although, I still think Celts can win this series. There’s some serious doubt. I’ll fess up to that. The thing I never really peeped about Orlando, they might shoot tonz of j’s but they are quite stronger, more athletic, and faster than Boston…on the whole.
Boston relies too much on PP, Ray, or Rondo to get things going. Thier bench can’t really take it to the rack. And Marbury makes things happen…just not buckets. I still see Orlando finding a way to lose this series…
By the way…WCF…ROCKETS vs DENVER…especially if LA’S frontline continues their DISAPPEARING ACT. They’re TMAC’S for real (t.erry m.cmilliam a.zz c.ats)
LOL @ QQ
Whats up Orlando Fairy ?!?!?
Silly queer, Trix are for kids not for you to turn out
How about Doc Rivers again drawing up a game winning play? It seems Boston always get quality looks at the end of games. Props to Rivers.
Poppi G,
I like how you keep things in perspective. I’m a die hard Lakers fan and I was totally embarassed by the effort. Kobe needs to improve on his leadership skills, which is strange for a 13 yr vet. The lakers haven’t done anything to think they can just show up and get a W. I like how Magic called them out. Hopefully that will put some fire in their ass.
KG crying WTF he’s the 1st black Emo kid. lol Anythings Pooooosssaaaabbbuuulllll!!!!!! (saying it like a retard). I bet KG cant even read prolly had people doing hiss homework in highschool.
Anyway heres some real funny ish for yall at work (SFW): This kid is gonna be a beast in the NBA
[blogs.sohh.com]
BTW…I’m Da Besssstt!!!
For the other laker fans on here: Do yall hate Derek Fisher as much as I do? Seriously he takes the stupidest, most ill-timed shots of any human in history. Kobe could hit 6 straight and literally have scorch marks on his ass and Fish would come down and go between the legs twice with a dude draping him (with Kobe posted)and pull some stupid shit….For real I know he’s a good man and he’s been clutch in the past but this dude is fuckin done. He can’t stay in front of my mom on D to go along with that shot selection…jesus phil for the love of god start farmar.
lakers need to get their shit together. and for bynum, dude if you’re injured go home. If not, deliver, cuz this is pathetic.
wow…didnt expect tht ass whoppin last nite from my boys. i wasnt even watching the game…i just had the score update on my phone, but after the 1st boy i ran hm and caught it midway thru the 2nd. whats funny is i was shocked but not surprised. these rockets are playing with the heart that the 94-95 rox had…will it last…idk but either way i am happy to be a rox fan. win or lose i am proud of my team. phil jax said it best in the post game, one of the reporters asked him if he was embarrased at how his squad played and he was like “wht do i have to be embarr. about? give them some damn credit. they played a great game.”
Big Baby came through with the 2 crucial bucket last night. If it wasn’t for him we would be down 3-1 going into Boston tomorrow night. Watching all these close game is probably not good for Danny Ainge. Pierce is going to have to find some way to keep out of foul trouble. He was on a roll until he picked up his 5th and had to sit most of the 4th. I think this series will go 7 and I am happy that the final game will be played in Boston.
Listening to the post game show with the TNT crew, Kenny made a good point about ATL/Cavs series. The Jet said it seem like the Hawks are sitting around admiring Lebron to much instead of being more physical with him. It is a shame that Lebron is shooting 60% for the series and Hawks is not being more aggressive with him. The Hawks played with more passion/hate versus Boston last year. The only person who seems like they hate the Cavs somewhat is Zaza. It is time for Woodson to go and maybe Atlanta can get someone who can actually coach basketball.
m feeling the houston squad and that big win yesterday. i was really hoping they could get at least six games with the lakers and they’ve now done that. those rox are play some real good small ball.
if I was nuggets fan, which i am, i would be feeling pretty good about the nuggs chances of challenging LA in a series. my biggest concern was two seven footers killing the nuggs bigs. however, it seems the lakers are down to just one seven footer. gonna be a real good series. assuming LA can close out hou.
got those game five tix so i wouldn’t be too heartbroke over a loss tonight. furthermore, i personally don’t like my teams getting too many days off between series. if la/hou is going at leat six, and the nuggs close out tonight, that’s a lot of down time. too much rust.
cuban is beefing with kmarts mom! right before mothers day no less. shameful.
[www.denverpost.com]
mile mafuckin high!!
Luis Scola is the TOUGHEST EUROPEAN BIGMAN to EVER play in the NBA.
This series comes down to toughness…
Lakers Tough Players:
Kobe, Odom, Farmar
Rockets Tough Players:
Scola, Artest, Battier, Landry, Brooks, etc.. etc…
Jordan was surrounded by tough players… so enough with the “MJ Would never get 30 peiced shit”…. its a TEAM sport…. not Golf, Wrestling….
SCOLA… SCOLA….SCOLA….
NO J :: as much I’d have Shannon or Farmar start in place of Fish, I know why Fish IS the starter.
I talked to a lot of ol’ heads and I commissioned some of my old memories.
Fish was and IS an integral part of Los Angeles VERY successful decade. They DOMINATED the first several years of the new millenium. Then, they still kinda dominated but still kinda faltered. Hit bottom. Then rose again.
Derek was there except for the “bottom.”
Ok – check. That’s reason 1.
Reason 2 : He provides serious stability at the most important position in the postseason.
Check.
Reason 3 : Which is a piggyback off of 2 : Phil has always leaned more the experience, veteran types in the playoffs.
Think Paxson — with BJ being Paxson’s Farmar.
My dad likes him. A lot of my barbers would rather have Fish than Jordan or Shannon. So, yeah I don’t care for his play or his game but ol’ heads like Phil Jackson and my Pops like what the brother brings to the table.
apolgies for the above double post. i swear this isnt my first time blogging!
mile high!!
@43 SCOLA aint really European though.
Do you mean toughest player ever from a European league??
Dude’s straight Latino all the way. Argentine representative.
Deuces
DK, it’s the post season! All games are “Must win” Rockets have more pitbulls on their team, Lakers are french poodles – Battier didn’t taunt Kobe not 1 time, great to see great ballplayers with the attitude to match still in the “L”
So is this the part where everyone comes in and says the Rockets are now better without Yao? Because when Yao was there they were losing to the Lakers 2-1…In fact they should get rid of Artest too, because he didn’t have a good game so I’m sure if they bench him now they could win this series and possibly a title…Yes I know its a stupid argument, just like the better without T Mac one!
@ 33:
LOL?
STUPID FACE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
lololololololololol
Battier’s early shooting boosted the Rockets. Phil Jackson’s “I won’t call a timeout no matter how much I get behind early” strategy backfired. The Lakers should take it but it’s become an interesting series. Still looking for Lakers/Nuggets winner vs the Cavs with Lebron lighting up the Finals.
Ryan