Rockets pull the surprise upset; Big Baby hits a game-winner

There was one thing all of us over here overlooked when we wrote off the Rockets as soon as they lost Yao Ming: That Houston has played some of their best ball this season (especially against the Lakers) when they use a smaller, quicker, sans-Yao lineup — and even more so if they’re also hitting their threes. For yesterday’s Game 4, the Rockets started Chuck Hayes at center, surrounded by Luis Scola, Ron Artest, Shane Battier and Aaron Brooks. By remaining tough defensively, lighting it up beyond the arc, and playing with a big chip on their shoulder — and throw in the fact that L.A. came out like they expected to be handed a win — Houston not only pulled off the upset, they straight kicked the Lakers’ asses … Battier was dropping threes like a nerdy Eddie House as the Rockets went up 19-4 early, and L.A. never recovered. For most of the game, the score was floating somewhere between a 20-piecing and a 30-piecing, even with Ron Artest (4-19 FG, 0-6 3PA) not being able to hit the side of the Astrodome. Battier (23 pts, 5-10 3PA) was wide open on almost every shot he hit, and later admitted that Kobe hasn’t really been guarding him the entire series. Battier also admitted that he knows Kobe is gonna be all in his sh*t in Game 5, which we’d say is a safe bet … Bottom line: Derek Fisher cannot guard Aaron Brooks (or Kyle Lowry). Both PGs were getting into the lane easy on Fisher, and Brooks (34 pts) was mixing that up with some deep threes. Jordan Farmar was doing a better job defensively in Game 3; maybe something for Phil Jackson to think about going forward. Then again, Farmar got his ass busted yesterday, too … Not sure what to say about that red blazer and bowtie Brooks was wearing after the game, though. Does every dude on the Rockets have a valet jacket in their closet? Is this part of a team initiation? And when do we get to see Yao’s? … There were two guys the Lakers needed to step up, and they simply didn’t. Now we’re not blaming Lamar Odom for the back injury that put him out in the third quarter, but even before that he wasn’t doing anything. As for Andrew Bynum, we don’t get how he only gets 11 minutes, zero points and two rebounds against a lineup he should be destroying. Lakers fans: What is up with your guy? … We’ve already heard some Lakers fans complaining about the refs, i.e. letting the Rockets get away with fouls and the tech called on Kobe (15 pts, 7-17 FG). That’s hilarious. Everybody knows the NBA would love to have L.A. cruise to the Finals. Now we’re supposed to think Big Brother is siding with the Rockets? …

The Cardiac Celts did it again. After going seven minutes in the fourth quarter without a field goal, Boston got the two shots they needed at the end. Big Baby scored with 32 seconds left for a one-point lead, before Rashard Lewis put Orlando back up with a pair of free throws, setting up Boston’s last play: Paul Pierce with the ball on the perimeter, being guarded by Rashard, and Big Baby (21 pts) comes over for a pick-and-pop. Dwight Howard jumps out on Pierce — however he leaves his man open — and Pierce finds Big Baby for the game-winning jumper at the buzzer as Rashard can’t make it over in time … Stan Van Gundy didn’t throw anyone under the bus, but if there was a defensive mix-up on the last play, you’d have to blame Dwight (23 pts, 17 rebs, 3 blks). At the same time, doubling Pierce and forcing somebody like Big Baby to beat you with a 20-footer isn’t a bad strategy, so maybe that was the plan … (Did you see Baby clobber that little kid who was standing on the sideline after the shot? That kid now knows what it’d be like to be in Baby’s way when the pizza guy rings the doorbell.) … Kendrick Perkins hurt his shoulder, which he’ll have evaluated today. The C’s can’t afford to get any thinner, especially if their bench plays like it did yesterday. Marbury, Eddie House, Scalabrine and Mikki Moore had TWO points between them. With Ray Allen also struggling (12 pts, 0-5 3PA), Pierce pretty much saved the day, dropping 27 points despite being in foul trouble most of the second half … Two elimination games on the schedule tonight: Cavs/Hawks and Nuggets/Mavs. Both teams that are down 0-3 seem to have their spirits broken. Atlanta and Dallas played as well as they have all series in their respective Game 3’s, and still lost in tough fashion; the Hawks getting bludgeoned by LeBron, and the Mavs thinking the refs screwed them on Carmelo‘s game-winner. Who do you got? … We’re out like Bynum …