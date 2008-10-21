A Necessary Evil

As expected, the sudden rash of high-profile injuries — namely Deron Williams (ankle), Steve Nash (ankle x2) and Baron Davis (finger) — has a lot of people questioning whether the NBA preseason is worthwhile. The short answer: Yes, it is. This is basketball, injuries happen, and the preseason is absolutely necessary. If Deron, Nash and Baron weren’t playing in exhibition games, they would be in a gym somewhere playing ball to get ready for the season, where the chances of getting hurt aren’t any greater or worse. The only difference between preseason games and preseason practice/workouts is that people are being charged for tickets, plus you’re not going up against your own teammates every day … That said, at this point we’re pretty f’n tired of waiting for the real games to get going, so we can watch teams like the Blazers. LaMarcus Aldridge (24 pts, 6 rebs, 5 asts, 4 stls) and Greg Oden (13 pts, 9 rebs) put in work last night, treating the Kings’ big men like orange cones in Portland’s road win. Oden may have already found someone to play Craig Ehlo to his MJ; in their two preseason matchups, Oden has been kind of killing Spencer Hawes, either backing him down like a little kid and dunking on his head or giving him finesse buckets while Hawes just stands there with his hands in the air like he’s in a deodorant ad … Kevin Martin scored 34 in the loss, going 10-for-13 from the field and 12-for-14 from the stripe. One of these days K-Mart — whose new mohawk somehow just works for him — is gonna drop 45 in a game where he misses no more than two shots, and it’ll seem totally natural. Highlight of the night: Martin crossed up Rudy Fernandez at the top of the key, elevated and put down a two-hand dunk between Oden and LaMarcus … If the Blazers are the new fad in the West, the Sixers are filling that same role in the East. Yesterday we previewed the ’08-09 Sixers, who with Elton Brand, Andre Iguodala and Andre Miller at the core, should take a big leap from last year’s conference 7th seed … It’s real easy to pick on Eddy Curry right now (at least a lot easier than it would be to pick some food off his plate), but seriously, how has he gone from being a borderline All-Star in ’07 to quite possibly the worst player on the Knicks in ’08? Yesterday against the Nets, Curry made his first bucket of the preseason, and the rest of the time he was getting worked over by Brook Lopez (19 pts, 9 rebs, 3 blks). It’s not even a skills thing, either; Curry looks like he doesn’t even have any pride left, like he’s not trying … Not every N.J. big man had a good time. Sean Williams got a fitted hat from Mardy Collins, who hasn't dunked on anybody since high school … E-mail from one of our boys during the game: "Yi is Chinese for 'Really,' and Jianlian is Chinese for 'Stinks.'" … The Knicks won behind Nate Robinson's 26 points, Wilson Chandler's 22 and eight boards, and Stephon Marbury's 16 and six dimes in a little over 15 minutes off the bench. "Nate is an energetic player and Marbury's a scorer, so we can't lose with that lineup," Chandler said afterward. "I just play off them. They’re going to get all the looks, so when they’re double-teamed or they’re focusing more on them, I’m open.” Notice how Chandler was talking about two point guards and never once said the word “pass” … Maybe Dwight Howard is gonna stick to that plan of diversifying his game after all. He helped beat the Hawks with a clutch free throw and a little turnaround jumper in the last minute of the fourth, finishing with 29 points and 11 boards. The Hawks D’d him up like it was a regular season game, too, sending Dwight to the line 22 times (he made 13) … Joe Johnson (26 pts, 7 rebs, 5 asts) hit a couple of huge threes in the final couple of minutes to keep ATL close, but he missed what could have been a game-winner with under 30 seconds left. Then on the Hawks’ next time down, Mike Bibby missed a potential game-winner. Bibby built his rep as a crunch-time killer during that ’02 run with the Kings, but when you think about it, how many big shots has he hit since then? … On Nov. 13, a little more than a week after he might be elected mayor of Sacramento, Kevin Johnson is scheduled to appear on “The Colbert Report.” … The Bobcats are comical. We were just talking about how J-Rich and Ray Felton need to not dominate the ball and shoot so much, and what happens their next time out? While Felton was pretty quiet in last night’s OT loss to Phoenix, backup D.J. Augustin steps in and goes 4-for-20 from the field (11-for-12 FT’s). Has anyone gone from “pure point guard” prospect to “Mo Williams Jr.” in the course of one offseason? It’s funny too, because back when we got up with D.J. the day before the draft and he said he’d been working out with T.J. Ford, J.R. Smith and Steve Francis, reader Celts Fan saw it coming: "Working out with and being mentored by those guys just dropped him about 10 spots on my board. Apparently he's looking to be a gunner who refuses to pass unless he absolutely cannot shoot. What, Mo Williams was too busy to join them?" … If you watch "The Office," you've probably noticed the Gerry McNamara bobblehead that's always sitting on Dwight's desk. The show is set in Scranton, Pa., where G-Mac is basically the mayor, and a friend of his brother actually works on the show and made sure the bobblehead made it on camera