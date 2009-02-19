Trading Day

With the NBA trade deadline passing today at 3 p.m. EST, DimeMag.com will be your news and rumor central for the day. Trades big and small, rumors big and small, fantasy breakdowns of whatever deals go down — we’ll be all over who goes where and what those moves mean as the season goes into the playoff stretch. If you’ve got a little GM in your blood and have your own trades in mind, take a crack at them HERE to see if they work; for example, Dime’s Andrew Katz thinks the Lakers need to trade for Shaq, and gives his ideal proposal a test run. (On that note, also keep your eyes peeled today as we’ll be posting AK’s feature on Rodney Stuckey from Dime #47, which you can get on newsstands nationwide right now) … Yesterday’s standout deal was the three-team swap between the Kings, Bulls and Blazers. But the bigger trade news was the Tyson Chandler non-deal. After Chandler failed his physical, the Thunder sent him back to New Orleans, which is really better news for the Hornets than anyone else. No doubt Chris Paul, the rest of the team (except maybe Hilton Armstrong) and the disgruntled N.O. fans are happy to have Chandler back, but can you imagine the first run-in between Chandler and the Hornets management? Awkwarrrrrd … Without their starting center, the Hornets still 30-pieced the Magic last night and somehow held Dwight Howard in check after Superman went all berserker on the Bobcats. Dwight had just 12 points (10 in the first quarter), neutralized by a quasi-Hack-a-Dwight strategy. Meanwhile, CP posted 36 points, 10 dimes and three steals, thoroughly exposing Anthony Johnson and Tyronn Lue in the process … Shawn Marion made his Toronto debut, with none other than LeBron as his first assignment. But before all that, who decided to let Marion be called first during the player intros? Knowing what we all know about him, why even give Matrix a reason to feel underappreciated right off the bat? And it’s not like Chris Bosh was playing; just introduce Marion last and avoid any potential pouting. We’re sure Jose Calderon wouldn’t mind … Overall, Matrix was solid (10 pts, 6 rebs, 6 asts) despite the Raptors getting smoked. He held LeBron to 20 points and helped force five turnovers, and on the other end, fit right into Toronto’s offense with his garbage shots and transition game. Marion basically has all the athleticism as Jamario Moon, with an actual basketball IQ on top of that …
Cavs/Raps also featured maybe the two worst one-on-one defenders in the League, Wally Szczerbiak and Jason Kapono. As soon as Wally stepped on the court, Marion got the rock and everyone cleared out so he could go score, and you know Matrix isn’t even a guy who usually creates his own shot. When Kapono first got in, Mike Brown immediately let Wally post him up and go to work. Szczerbiak and Kapono are like NFL placekickers; you need to play them here and there to put up points, but if they ever have to make a defensive stop, it’s likely to get ugly … Exchange between the Raptors announcers: Color commentator: “Isn’t it nice to see Kobe and Shaq kiss and make up?” Play-by-play guy: “I’m SO over that.” Color commentator: “Oh, I’m TOTALLY over it.” … The Suns dumped 140-plus on the Clippers AGAIN. Without Marcus Camby or A Pimp Named Z-Bo in the lineup, plus the fact that Phoenix had already taken their hearts out of their chest on Tuesday, the Clips were doomed. Amar’e put up 42 points and 11 boards in 36 minutes (read that again), and Steve Nash added 21 and 12 dimes in 27 minutes (really, read that again). One time Shaq basically took the ball from Nash on a break, who started cracking up mid-play. Shaq then hit Nash — who was still laughing — with a perfect bounce pass for a layup. Put that play at the beginning of the “Please Fire Mike Dunleavy” DVD that Donald Sterling should be forced to watch Clockwork Orange-style … Other big stat lines from Wednesday: Kobe had 30 points and nine assists in a win at Golden State; Al Horford went for 18 points and 18 boards in a win at Sacramento; Carmelo dropped 26 points and 14 boards in a win at Philly; Kirk Hinrich scored 31 in a win at Milwaukee; Gerald Wallace had 25 points, 10 boards and seven assists in a win over Indiana; Sebastian Telfair had 30 points and eight assists in a win at Miami, while D-Wade went for 37 points, 12 dimes and four steals in the loss. And in his Heat debut, Jermaine O’Neal had 13 points, one rebound, one gash under his eye, and got dunked on by Mike Miller … About that Kings/Hawks game, this was posted by “TalkHoops” on Dime’s Twitter feed: “If you ever wanted to see what poop on a basketball court looks like, check out the Kings tonight without their two best players.” … Don’t act like Jason Kidd can’t still give elite PG’s a problem. The last time J-Kidd and Devin Harris crossed paths, Devin gave him 40-something, but last night the old vet outplayed the young All-Star on both ends of the floor. Kidd put up 23 points and 10 dimes and harassed Devin into 5-for-18 shooting (16 pts). When he wasn’t getting worked over on pick-and-rolls, Devin kept doubling off Kidd and leaving him open for threes, which killed the Nets during Dallas’ deciding third-quarter run. When Kidd wasn’t shooting Devin’s face off (5 threes), he was hitting cutters and even making Erick Dampier look good … We’re out like Joe Smith‘s visions of the postseason …
Amare actually played 36 minutes.
Did Alvin Gentry throw Terry Porter under the bus a bit…
“I’m happy with the way we’re playing,” Gentry said. “I’ve argued with everybody all along that we can run with Shaq in the lineup, and we’ve proven that.
This makes me think he was in Kerr’s ear saying things like, “You know, I know Mike’s system…I know that Shaq will run…Terry doesn’t see the potential…I know this team can score and compete at a higher level…” Eventually Kerr decided to drop Porter.
How much arguing went on? Is Porter that thick-headed or did he have a plan? I guess not. I haven’t seen any comments from Porter about whether he was prepping the Suns for the Playoffs style or something. Other people have making that point.
Tyson’s failed the physical because of a problem with his big toe. It probably sucks the most for the Hornets since I can’t imagine the Thunder would have recinded the trade for something that will heal. For CP3’s sake I hope this doesn’t turn into another Starbury situation.
Vince Carter is OFFICIALLY back in F-It! Mode… Homeboy had that ignorant ass look on his face ALL night, and was shooting airballs, looking teammates off… It was like the normal him on steroids.
Forget about that 8th spot Jerz
Houston Up!
Nice Clockwork Orange ref. Old ill movie.
Again to all those blaming the players, do you nowwwww see why Terry Porter had to go. Sure players have a lot to do with it, but a competent coach means a whole lot.
Chris Paul is just retarded with the rock. Imagine him and LeBron together. Ba-nanas!
All the teams I needed to lose in the West won, crap!
Hopefully tonight Utah and San An I think take L’s.
Kirk needs to leave the Bulls he is hurting the development of the team.
i do believe that kobbef is right. i read it on espn that the Thunder were pretty much conservative with regards to Tyson’s big toe diagnosis.
A PIMP NAMED Z-BO AND HIS MIGHTY PIMP HAND!!!
One thing I noticed last night was if Stephen Jackson didnt play on a Warriors team that plays 0 defense, I think he would be regarded as one of the most versatile and best defenders in the league. He guards the best player on the other team night in and night out and does a very good job. Imagine if he had help side.
kobe put young anthony randolph in his place with a straight “no bitch” block on a dunk attempt and a crazy ass shannon brown style block on a fast break.. and a 360 for kicks.. he hasnt done that in a minute
worse than that kobe rejection has to be that shyt KG had to say about craig sagers suit.now THAT was especially flucked up !!Had me fluckin rolling.
Btw much as I like kobe there’s no way he’s MVP this season.Think for a second where cleveland would be without Lebron.
The honest answer is humbling.I’m thinking a cross between milwaukee and new jersey.They wouldn’t be worth watching.
SA V DET should be an absolute slumber-fest.Boston V Utah should be worth getting up for.
Ya know i happen to think Cleveland has a good team..
they got players in their back court who can create their own shot.. and play D..
And most the people on that team for the matter are decent defenders.. i think the problem is people always throw Lebrons teammates under the bus when they lose.. but when they win its because of “Lebrons brilliance”.. bullshit.. to have size in the east automatically gets you over a good 6-7 small teams out there.. Big Z and Varejao with Ben Wallace and Lorenzen Wright as backups?? thats better than half in the east..
Really be that bad?? Granted the Lakers are loaded im just saying everyone acts like Lebron is running out there with nothing sometimes..
kobe should be the MVP again this year. lebron does not show up during big games. period.
I concede the point on mo-will,big-z and delonte.the other two I can’t in good faith vouch for.And factoring in periodic injuries to either of the first three leads them to a freefall especially if the injured player is mo williams.
I’m late on the Lebron wagon.He had to earn his with me.I gotta respect the man’s overall game esp the assist portion of that.
Speaking of which and I might be alone on this,if you could teach that pick and roll to wilcox the hornets actually might have had a good deal and get to save cheese.My 2 cents.
With that being Lakers vs Boston in the finals.Lakers in six.
Overrated: Tyson Chandler, who’s not going to “help” the Hornets at all with his average play.
Devin Harris, who everyone THINKS is the shiz for some reason, but is actually (still) worse than Jason Kidd.
Apparently Andre Miller is, too, who I love as a PG, but as a defender is worse than both Wally and Kapono. Dime forgets how many clips they’ve shown of him getting mixed up? Even by mediocre players.
Tyson aint over-rated! Hell Nah. His 8 and 9 averages are BELOW if not average for a big guy like him. But it’s the fact that at 7’1, lengthy and athletic, ANY team can WORK with his shortcomings. 7 footers are PREMIUMS in the L. That’s why OKC thought they landed a GIFT, turn thier team into the OK Corral for real.
He WAS helping NO. If he’s still around after today, He WILL continue to help them…with his VERY AVERAGE play.
It’s more than numbers DAGWALLER that’s all I’m saying. And I disagree, I don’t think many out there really overrate this guy. He is what he is.
Good points, BROGDEN. Size remains a point of interest in the league, no matter the talent level. I look at Drew Gooden, though, who is averaging 13 and 8.5, and whose career averages are 12 and 8. He’s not going to get better, just like I don’t think that Tyson Chandler will get better. Without CP throwing him lobs, Chandler would average even fewer points.
In other words, when Drew Gooden is better than your starting center, you better hope that he recovers from this turf toe thing and starts blocking shots at an All-Defensive team pace haha.
True indeed Dagwaller! The League needs to institute a 3rd All-Defensive team…
Maybe he’ll get an Honorable Mention for THAT team!
Well, they’ll have to institute an Honorable Mention too.