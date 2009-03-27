NCAA Sweet Sixteen upsets, and Shaq doesn’t care about winning

A couple of themes dominated last night’s NCAA tourney Sweet 16 games: Defense and Onions. First you had UConn defensive stalwart Hasheem Thabeet putting together his first dominant game of the tourney (15 pts, 15 rebs, 4 blks) to push the Huskies past Purdue. Then Villanova slapped a stifling total team defensive effort on Duke, ball-pressure and denial for which Coach K‘s boys seemed totally unprepared. And then Missouri’s new-school “40 Minutes of Hell” paved the way for them to get past Memphis … As for the onions? Look no further than Levance Fields. He was The Man in crunch time of Pitt’s win over Xavier, hitting the go-ahead bucket on a ridiculous NBA-range three with less than a minute to go, then getting a steal and layup on the next possession to lift the Panthers to their first-ever Elite Eight. Funny how when Fields (14 pts, 6 asts) buried that three — a classic “Nooooo/YES!” shot — the announcers were like, “What courage!” and “What a leader!” But five minutes earlier, when Pitt was losing and Fields took basically the same exact shot and missed horribly, one of them muttered, “Oh goodness” when he took it and both announcers killed him when it didn’t go in … Pitt’s Jermaine Dixon owes Fields a few lunches. Were it not for Fields, everybody might still be talking about the play in the second half when Dixon got a steal and couldn’t decide if he wanted to dunk or lay it up, so he stumbled into the ugliest wide-open missed layup of all-time. Plus he fell down after the shot and might have gotten hurt. It was like when Omar Epps tore up his knee in Love & Basketball, only Dixon didn’t even get a highlight dunk out of the deal. Fields was there to follow up Dixon’s miss, and his later heroics prevented Dixon from being a goat if Pitt had lost … On one play DaJuan Blair missed a shot, and as he chased down his own rebound, you heard somebody scream “REBOUND!” It was probably Blair (10 pts, 17 rebs) screaming. He’s like the Cookie Monster when it comes to getting boards … Where the hell did ‘Nova come from as a serious national championship contender? Then again, maybe their destruction of Duke shouldn’t have been a surprise; when you think about it, why wouldn’t the Greg Paulus era end with the Blue Devils getting 20-pieced? Overall Duke went 16-for-60 from the field, with Jon Scheyer (3-18 FG) and Gerald Henderson (1-14 FG) being particularly terrible … Did you see what Nolan Smith did at the end of the game? Duke was down by 23 and Corey Fisher was innocently dribbling out the final seconds when Smith jumped him at midcourt, stole the ball and acted like he was going in for a shot before the buzzer sounded. Totally something you’d expect from Mike Beasley‘s best friend … J.T. Tiller scored 23 for Mizzou, who led by as much as 24 in the second half before Tyreke Evans (33 pts) led a late comeback. Memphis got within a couple of shots in the last minute, but were hurt by costly turnovers, questionable shot selection (settling for jumpers) and their usual bad foul shooting. Aside from Tyreke, who was perfect on all nine of his freebies, Memphis was 9-23 at the stripe …
Anyone else not feeling the way every court in the Sweet 16 looks exactly the same, with the black/blue color scheme? The other day we caught the Georgetown vs. Houston ’84 championship game on ESPN Classic, at the old Kingdome in Seattle where the court was all kinds of green and yellow. Last night, you couldn’t tell the difference between the game in Boston and the game in Arizona … Two of the Suns’ most memorable losses this season have happened in Portland. Back in December, Phoenix got soaked when Brandon Roy rained 52 points on national TV, then last night they had their six-game win streak snapped at the Rose Garden, putting 3.5 games distance between themselves and Dallas for the last playoff spot … Did you see Shaq chuckling and joking on the bench in the third quarter when the Suns were getting blown out? Somebody call the Vince Carter “You Obviously Don’t Care About Winning Because You’re Not Snarling For 48 Minutes” Task Force and get them to Phoenix ASAP … The Blazers ended the third when Sergio Rodriguez and Rudy Fernandez hooked up for — what else? — a baseline cut that Rudy finished with a fallaway J, then Rudy stole the inbounds and hit a three at the buzzer. Never seen Kevin Harlan more pumped-up for a sequence that didn’t involve a dunk. Is it possible to make a layup with no regard for human life? … With Chicago’s win over Miami and the Pistons’ loss to the Lakers, the Bulls took over the 7th spot in the East. If this holds, the Bulls would get Orlando in the first round, which isn’t a terrible matchup for them. With Tyrus Thomas (15 pts, 12 rebs, 3 blks) playing as good as he ever has lately, Chicago has multiple bigs to throw at Dwight Howard — Tyrus, Noah, Miller, Gray — and replicate what the Pistons have done to neutralize Dwight in the postseason. Then you’ve got John Salmons, Ben Gordon and the Derrick Rose/Kirk Hinrich combo, who could definitely get buckets on Hedo, Courtney Lee and Skip. Not saying Chicago would win the series, but they could make it interesting … Line of the night goes to Reggie Miller: When Mike Fratello was talking about the lineup issues that could come up for the Bulls when Luol Deng comes back, Reggie called the Czar “Debbie Downer” … We’re out like Paulus …
NCAA Sweet Sixteen upsets, and Shaq doesn’t care about winning
will bynum can flat out ball,but face it Detroit is in a bad way this year.First off, they in a fluckin competitive conference.Second they are injury riddled,and third even completely healthy they have mad chemistry issues(facts is facts they can’t ball with A.I, but need his kinda scoring).
anyways..i get to rip on all the duke fans that ripped on me when Maryland Lost. because they talked all that smack. n seeing them lose like that? man Coach K should be embarrased. he should recruit some HS Unknowns like Pitt has done.
Mizzou REALLLY impressed me yesterday. putting up 102 on a “vaunted D” n Tyreke Evans REALLY impressed me too. scoring atleast 1/3rd of Memphis Points. and not giving up when they were down as many as like waht 25?. oh n i love the Phoenix Suns Variation Offense for Mizzou. its fun to watch. i wonder why they got no pub in the year….
I really want to to see UNC lose just so Hansborough never gets a chip in college. Seriously, the Hansborough era made me hate Duke less and less each year…
north carolina is next i wanted all these storied schools out enuff of duke enuff of nc its a wrap theyre always overrated and ty lawson is pretty good but theyre going down
Tyreke Evans REALLY helped his draft status last night. The one thing he has that all these other college PGs don’t: length. It’s one of the things I liked most about Rondo coming out of college.
Ty Lawson’s ceiling seems to be as a backup PG in the NBA, although a very good one.
Should the Cavs be worried about facing a healthy Detroit in the first round, if that matchup holds? Don’t think that’s exactly the opponent Cleveland wants…
Tyreke def did his thing last night, I think he said hello to the Top 10 for sure. With Cousins and Henry going to Memphis as well, shots are gonna get scarce and he’ll have no nned to stay since he needs to dominate the ball to be most effective. Brown, as far as Lawson’s ceiling, I gotta respectfully disagree. I think that he could a lot more than a backup pg homie. If he hones his game and all goes well, I can see a Tony Parker type player.
Will Bynum has the best handles in the league hands down.
I’m not sure why people are suprised Duke lost. I had them losing this game. Its becoming really hard to bet against a Big East team. They are all well prepared and battle tested. Look for Syracuse and Louiville to win tonight as well.
To the prev poster who said no one wants Utah or Portland. I halfway agree. Utah-yes. Portland-No.
One thing Reggie was right about was there should be no discussion about where Luol plays when he comes back. I hope he enjoys his new sixth man role. We’re playing the best basketball we’ve played all season. Salmons is just a better fit for what this team is now with D Rose leading the offense. I wonder if we still have the reciept for that 71 mil!
Rudys 5 point play at the end of the 3rd was AMAZING. Definitely one of those “you have to see it” moments in order to appreciate it.
Aside from Tyreke, who was perfect on all nine of his freebies, Memphis was 9-23 at the stripe , WTF that means everybody else missed their free throws…And i didnt realized Tyreke Evans was built like a cornerback, the last time i seen a photo of the guy was on a previous DIME issue. Dude’s got an NBA-ready physique, 2 yrs after his draft he will be really really good…
And what was Rod Strickland doing on the Memphis bench? is he an assistant there?
Memphis needs to spend every day this summer shooting 1000 free throws.
…and did yall see that ‘oop Tyrus Thomas had on D-Wade. NICE.
“Fields was there to follow up Dixon’s miss, and his later heroics prevented Dixon from being a goat if Pitt had lost.”
That summed up the whole night for Pitt. Nobody was hittin’ their shot. It’s like Levance fed everyone, center to the shooting guard and when they all blew their chance at buckets, Levance put his team on his back and got the buckets himself.
I was thinking the same thing last nite how the commentators was GRINDIN’ Fields up for BRICKING NBA LONG BALLS…then with 50 seconds left, he’s SWISHING NBA LONG BALLS…then they starting jockin…
That “No/Yes” was the ultimate call. The “NO” part…I don’t know if that was “No, why did he shoot that shot?” or “No, I can’t believe he hit that shot.” or “No, I’m an Xavier fan.”
Detroit’s STARTING UNIT averaged ONLY 7 points each. Not Good. They need a SCORER back, right now. Only Antonio had double figures.
@5 – LUIGI — “Mizzou REALLLY impressed me yesterday. putting up 102 on a “vaunted D” n Tyreke Evans REALLY impressed me too. scoring atleast 1/3rd of Memphis Points. and not giving up when they were down as many as like waht 25?” Luigi, get out of my head, you’re stealing my thoughts, verbatim.
@10 – Length? True. But I would add, DIESELNESS also.
@11 – Please! Detroit scares no one but Orlando. And I’m not sure if that’s so true now with the big young bol talking about “BRING ON DETROIT!”
@14 – ROY’s a legitimate concern for anyone in the West. Last year, Portland had a good young squad. This year, their young leader is actually emerging into not only a star, but a superstar. If you have superstar on your squad, you’re dangerous. Every contender except DALLAS and PHOENIX should truly be feard. And I’m starting to think I should add N.O to that Dal/Phx fraternity.
To: Dal/Phx/NO
From: Bern Brogden aka Bino Brown
Date: March 26 2009
Memo: u got superstars but…
They say you guys are contenders but I don’t believe you, you need more people.
Don’t be mad that I quoted Jay-Z. You hear the people talkin. I hear the people talkin. It seems you’ll make an early exit outta the playoffs, and that’s if you get in.
Hornets, what’s up? No Peja. Only West and CP ballin. Rasual, Hilton..too inconsistent? Y’all better man up, and show me what you got! If this season was supposed to be an encore to last year, I aint feeling it. And trying to get Chandler to change clothes for no reason whatsover made no sense whatsoever.
Dallas y’all got 99 problems and Kidd’s (chic) aint one.
Suns, I can’t really knock the hustle with you guys. You got Big Pimpin manning the middle. You got Grant and Nash…the only thing is, it’s like your entire starting line up is thirty-something.
No worries though, your respective teams will have plenty of time to spend your money, cash, hoes. What more can I say? Just come back next year, brush the dirt off your shoulders and do it again. But next time, change the game!
Or bring some cats in to upgrade you.
Peace, Love, Happiness, and Sanity
Bern Brogden
To: Brogden
From: LakeShow Rogers
Date: 3/27/2009
Subject: Shaddup
No Really.. fake ass Jason Whitlock lol
Lol just messin witcha on this lovely Friday Brog..
I dont know why yall think Duke getting that ass whipped is a upset.Yall must dont watch college ball until now.Villanova been better than them all year and made the sweet 16 last year and lost NO starters.So everybody in Philly had them getting at least this far.I been calling this 20 piece all week get with the program fellas.Pitt next for that ass whipping,and before yall ask how did that happen just know Nova bust that ass by double digits ALREADY this year.
Yeah, I don’t think the Pistons scare anyone these days–except maybe their fans, who are seeing their team close in on the no. 9 spot in the Eastern Conf.
@ DOC — …cause we all saw AMERICAN U giving them WORK…until they turned it on.
@Brog-Any game anybody can give u a workout.People kill me like if u dont win by 95 u aint ready.Everybody good now.It aint no walkovers.Pitt shouldve lost by the second round if how much u win by mattered.
@doc — You have to admit ‘Nova didn’t start looking like a legit championship threat until the UCLA game. Louisville busted their ass in the Big East tourney, they lost to a seriously flawed G’town team a little bit before that, and they didn’t look so hot against American.
But most analyst was calling American U a tough matchup…They may not be nationally known, but they have what you need to cause trouble…Quick guards and dead eye shooter…They went from 14 down to win by 13…How isn’t that legit??
Nova is playing a whole lot better then they have all year I must admit. Swagger is a huge part of it. Pitt is going to be a tougher match-up than Duke, because Sam Young and Dejaun Blair can get you in foul trouble…If Nova stays aggressive and Reynolds keeps attacking and leading the charge it should be all good.
It has the makings of an ugly game…