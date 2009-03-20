The Longest Day of the Year

As our March Madness live-blogger put it at the beginning of Dime’s all-out Big Dance coverage, Thursday was one of the few “guy days” of the calendar year — like the Super Bowl, only since it starts in the middle of the workday, you’ve got people sneaking TV’s into the office, hitting the “Boss Button” on their monitors and stashing live-streaming iPhones in desk drawers. Pound-for-pound, is there a better sports day out there? We doubt it … The game of the day had to be UCLA’s win over Virginia Commonwealth. Josh Shipp (16 pts, 8 rebs) and the Bruins led by 10 at the break and were in control most of the second half, until Eric Maynor (21 pts, 6 rebs, 7 asts) led a late run and made it a one-point game with under a minute to go. After Larry Sanders‘ swat on Darren Collison resulted in a shot-clock violation, VCU had the ball with 11 seconds left and a chance to steal a win. Maynor shook a midcourt trap but got stuck on the left elbow with Collison all in his face; he threw up a fallaway J, but it barely caught rim and UCLA moved on … Contrary to what the final score alone said, Memphis/Cal State-Northridge was also one of the better games. The 15-seed Matadors led early and were ahead a few different times in the second half; Roburt Sallie (35 pts, 10 threes) was pretty much the only reason Memphis wasn’t getting cracked, then the Tigers put it all together for one 9-0 run that gave them enough breathing room to finally pull away for the win. Anyone who has Memphis going far in their bracket has to be worried after seeing how they played yesterday … The No. 1 and No. 2 seeds rolled easily: UConn smashed Chattanooga by 56, even though Jim Calhoun (ill) missed the game after being taken to the hospital; North Carolina beat Radford by 43 despite Ty Lawson (foot) sitting out; Duke had no trouble with Binghamton; and Blake Griffin put up 28 points and 13 boards in Oklahoma’s rout of Morgan State. In the second half, one of Morgan State’s players got ejected when he basically suplexed Griffin over his head for no reason. Even mild-mannered Greg Gumbel seemed fired up about it, like he wanted to extract some Beach Justice … One of the most hyped matchups of the day was Jon Brockman vs. Jarvis Varnado in the Washington/Mississippi State game, which turned into Brockman (10 pts, 15 rebs) pretty much using Varnado (7 pts, 3 rebs, 4 blks) as a Q-tip. If you missed the 37 replays of it yesterday, wait until “One Shining Moment” and you’ll see the play where Brockman grabbed a rebound, got clipped in mid-air and hit the ground HARD, but popped right up and sprinted downcourt as the crowd went nuts. Brockman was like John Matrix in a jersey and shorts …
Technically, the biggest upset of the day was 12-seed Western Kentucky beating 5-seed Illinois, but if you took the seeds away, it was obvious WKU was just the better team from start to finish … Maryland (over Cal), Michigan (over Clemson) and Texas A&M (over BYU) also pulled upsets that weren’t really upsets; in Michigan’s case, once they got accustomed to Clemson’s full-court press, it was Manny Harris simply imposing himself as the best player on the court, putting up 23 points, seven boards and six assists. Harris might have solidified his spot in this year’s Lottery if he decides to go pro … The NBA rolled out its biggest guns to compete with the college kids, but neither LeBron (vs. Portland) or Kobe (vs. Golden State) — not to mention Dime’s newest cover athlete, Brandon Roy — could steal the show … LeBron (26 pts, 11 rebs, 10 asts) and B-Roy (24 pts, 7 rebs, 7 asts) traded shots down the stretch in the fourth quarter, with Roy getting himself to the free throw line six times in the final two minutes. In overtime LBJ scored off the tip-off, and the Cavs never trailed after that … Cleveland committed only two turnovers — both of them by Mo Williams — tying the NBA record for the least ever in a game … Kobe scored 21 (9-25 FG) in a win over the Warriors, even though L.A. continued its trend of blowing second-half leads. This time they did it twice, once in the third quarter and later in the fourth before hanging on … Did you see Luke Walton trying not to laugh after he dunked on Ronny Turiaf? … And in the non-national TV game, which was actually pretty important as far as playoff standings go, the Hawks beat the Mavs. Joe Johnson scored 24, while Dirk Nowitzki had 23 points and 12 boards in the loss … During the UCLA game you might have seen THIS DUDE buried deep on Ben Howland‘s bench. Think about it: that guy will be able to walk around for the rest of his life and tell people, “I played ball at UCLA.” And it’ll be true … We’re out like Binghamton …
5-12 baby, 5-12.
March Madness On Demand… all night in Asia…
The HNIC (Head Negro in Charge) picked VCU.
That’s President Obama.
As a Cal st Northridge alum, I just gotta say that I’m proud of the guys. Only reason we didn’t win today was because Sallie was unconscious. I here he only averaged 4 points a game this season. Anyway, I here that not a single guy on that team is a senior and, lets face it, none of them are leaving college early. We’ll be back next year.
And what the fuck is going on with my Lakers? Playing like some shit. We better handle some business during this road trip and build some momentum for the playoffs.
Yo I see what your saying about that dude at UCLA, but I mean that’s just COLD calling him out like that.
Yeah whats up with that spencer soo dude, whats he done to deserve the call-out
is he a walk-on, or an actual scholarship athlete? props if he’s a walk-on, he deserves that name tag.
well, i bet at least 50% of us would want to be in that boy soo’s shoes… playing for UCLA, that is…
Get the ball to Pau more guys,he has the game to average 20 shots a game.The ball should move along better too,not just Kobe going on his forays.let’s get it together Lakers,the time is now
Hey DIME did I miss something I didnt see you guys report on the Carl Landry shooting in Houston. I know you guys didnt miss that.
BTW I hate college Bball atleast until the final 4
GUMBEL 2 GUMBEL: BEACH JUSTICE
Great reference
and….
GO BLUE!!!
i think they already had the report on Landry, FED… have you been out hustlin’ again? LOL!
Spencer Soo is better than you!
Weird question: What’s up with Greg Oden’s hair? It looks like he has corn rows but he doesn’t. Is he going bald in stripes?
I am also CSUN alumni, those guys do not need to hang their heads.
That Dude, Spencer Soo, would give anyone on Dimemag’s staff buckets.
@Kobeef…LOL at the Oden comment. Weird things happen to you when you are 50. He should be happy that he has some hair left.
The games were great but this is a reason why I don get too amped by college ball , both butler and vcu prob wouldve won If their bigmen weren’t in foul trouble. In the tournament the refs call it so close that the bigmen can’t even really play their games. That’s the real reason why the guard play seems more important, they don’t get called for too many fouls and can play longer..
As long as Nova win Im good.Lets go Temple clap,clap,clap clap clap.
Go Wolverines! Looked pretty shaky towards the end of the game, but Manny got a huge and-one bucket in crunch time. He looks like a legit NBA 2-guard.
Kobe’s jacking WAY too much. If Gasol is having a good game, pass him the damn ball! The MVP should be able to manage a team, not just his own offensive output . . . .
FED, how can you hate college bball? The road to the final four is one of the most exciting sporting events in the world.
If LeBron keeps playing on the block and shooting that hook shot, it’s over.
@Brown
Because its a bunch of scrubs that aint “Neva” gonna make it. Why watch 2nd best when I can watch the best. It was cool when I was in college but im not anymore so theres really no point of following it. Plus I dont like what Stern did to increase college BBall deterioratin fanbase (Uping the age for the NBA). But I’ll prolly go to one of the games since their here this year. “Sigh”
Spencer Soo is there to keep the team GPA higher…
Many schools do this…Find a guy from a credible High School program that is an excellent student (way better student than player) and has him on the team…
I got a whiff of this when trying to walk on at Nova…There were two walk-ons (Tom Grace and Lou Ruskey)…I’m not saying they weren’t good players. Tom Grace could really ball and had a sick J…Lou was a quality player and solid, but they was a much better students. Very good, but if it was based all on BBall talent for all 12 roster spots it would have been a different story…
It is a good move by programs…Some guys really struggle academically and are only there to ball…It is one of those things that make me laugh when these pseudo-purist in college athletics cry about the innocence of this amateur athletics…
“It’s a numbers game but shit don’t add up somehow…”
Mos Def, Mathematics ~
Did you see Luke Walton trying not to laugh after he dunked on Ronny Turiaf?
That was sick I mean for Luke…
@Fed– Stern and Miles did it for money, but it needed to be done. Too many kids, Shay Cotton, Lenny Cooke, etc… the list goes on of dudes who murdered in HS, but just weren’t good enough for the L… Too many asses tell em how great they were and kids believing the hype about themselves… Not to say I agree with it, but I understand
LeBron was pretty “Clutch” last night…bucket after bucket…
These are the best four days of the year! Utah State over Marquette today……by 8
^^^^Nawl Ima go with Christmas, My Bday, New Years Eve, and 4th of July homie…(lol)
Spencer Soo was his classes valedictorian with a 4.16 GPA… he’s on the team to keep the team GPA and graduation numbers up.
I’m so sick of LBJ’s antics clownin around and all… If that was Kobe they would say some BS… Look I get that LBJ has been the better player this and his game is ever improving, but what I get sick of is all these mofos up on his jock… Like the other day when TNT said that he would be better than Magic if he had the same players, WTF? Are you serious? I wanna see him step up and score 42 playing center in the championship as a rookie… Oh wait he aint done that! Lets be real, dude is a freak athlete and can ball, but seriously what has he done to be considered on the same level of Magic?
spencer soo’s senior numbers were weak how did he get to play!@!!!!
@ 30, HATERADE DRINKER – 10 reasons I’m getting sick of your types. Or rather, your type of thinking. Just recognize this boy got skills and keep it moving.
“Like the other day when TNT said that he would be better than Magic if he had the same players…I wanna see him step up and score 42 playing center in the championship as a rookie…Oh wait he aint done that…dude is a freak athlete and can ball, but…what has he done to be considered on the same level of Magic?”
10 RESPONSES TO “What has he done to be considered on the same level of Magic?”
First of all:
it was a “what-if” scenario.
Second of all:
no rookie has ever put on a performance like Magic’s. And Lebron will never be a rook again.
Third of all:
Healthy Kareem was dominating for the 5 games before Magic HAD to takeover and be Mr. Do-it-all.
Fourth of all:
Magic in the 80s had WORTHY, KAREEM, COOPER…just to name a few. Lebron has had WHO, WHO, and WHO.
Fifth of all:
Since he’s been in the League, he has actually LIVED UP TO THE HYPE. That’s what’s special about Lebron. He came in with the hype machine on full blast and he actually DELIVERED. Like, he’s really, really, good. Magic, along with Bird, ALSO lived up to the hype. Parallels…Parallels.
Sixth of all:
Which brings me to the non-parallel – Lebron didn’t recieve college training…like Magic did…
Seventh of all:
Magic’s a point guard with a forward’s body who can and did play other positions. Lebron is a forward with a point guard’s mind who can and does play other positions. It’s a difference, kinda.
Eigth of all:
it’s still early in Lebron’s career. He’s achieved a lot but there’s still more to do. He’s broken tons of records already.
Ninth of all:
Lebron was only 6 MONTHS OLD when Magic won the THIRD of his 5 chips. Of course he’s not on his level, which was never said…it was only implied if he had the same calibur players on his squad.
Tenth of all:
If anyone can average a triple dub for a whole season, it’d be Lebron. These aren’t my thoughts…Magic said that. Showtime’s own. Now I’m quite sure Magic would say Kobe’s the best. Which he should, it’s his opinion. And he’ll probably be right.
The fact that I sat here and SAID ALL OF THAT obviously means he plays ON A SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER LEVEL THAN MOST.
@Brogden
Lebron is better than Magic, Kobe is better than both of’em though.
Well let me step in with some mo Anti-Lebron Sentiment BROGDEN..
Last night during the Portland game Lebron hit a tough little fader floating to his right off glass.. which was a nice shot btw.. but then Hubie (i think) busts out with “Whats AMAZING is the fact his shoulders were square with the hoop when he shot it”.. WTF??? Lebron was amazing cuz he shot the ball with good fundamentals? he gets jocked way harder for the same dunks i see Josh Smith bust out with.. People act like he is a block machine this year because of his come from behind shit but his blockspergame is the same as last years..
Its a joke how much he is shoved down our throats so i feel Haterade completely.. and in my opinion he is not the “King” so he has not lived up to the hype.. AND i think that king shit is an insult to the other elites in the league..
Shit Jordan was NEVER called the King..
Shit Magic would’ve won ONE, count it ONE game against the Spurs in the Finals..
WTF?! Spencer Soo looks more like a baller than all the Euros and most of the white boys in the NBA! Haters!
Oscar Robertson is the one man ever to average a triple double. Lebron would be second to duplicate the feat.
Jordan, Kobe, and Lebron. In that order of greatness.
Jordan — He was never called a King. He was called a ball-hog. But man, he can hog the ball all he wants.
@LakeShow — I’m sure if Jordan’s last name was James, he’d be called “King.” At the same time, LeBron wouldn’t be called “King” if his last name was Clark. It’s just a convenient nickname, ya know? Instead, Jordan WAS called “G-O-D” in some circles, and “Black Jesus” by some of his peers, so I think that counts as slight overhype.
Houston up!
Here is to hoping Spencer Soo at some point and time plays in the tourney this year lol. Now Dime is going to have me looking to find where dude is and cracking up at the same time.
Currently LeBron aint better than Magic and people do jock dude way to much. Now in time it’s likely that he will be, and in time …people will still jock him to much lol.
I think the Lakers are tired of regular season games and are really just ready for the playoffs. I ain’t trippin over them losing leads. Come playoff time they will be so on and ready.
Loving Luke’s dunk on Ronnie.
“Jordan, Kobe, and Lebron. In that order of greatness.”
TRUE, TRUE, TRUE. It seems easy enough to understand.
Each “GREAT” PLAYER has an ERA ::
MAGIC/BIRD –} MJ –} KOBE –} ??
Magic and Bird had thier era with other stars sprinkled in.
MJ had his. He’s the BEST. The MAN! His 96 squad was an ARMY SQUADRON READY FOR WAR. MJ was the COMMANDER. MJ. Nuff said. Even with Malone, Hakeem, Barkley and others…this is still MJ’s era.
Kobe’s having his right now. We’re in the KOBE ERA. Timmy and Shaq, believe it or not, play in KOBE’S ERA.
Wade and Lebron, believe it or not, play in KOBE’S ERA.
Lebron might get his own…or it might be paired with Wade…or he may have to share it with CP or Dwight or both or someone else or elses.
In other words:
1st half of Kobe’s career – had to compete with MJ, MJ’s peers, Timmy, and Shaq for recognition of his greatness.
2nd half of Kobe’s career – he has to compete with his own peers, then Lebron and to a lesser level Wade, for recognition of his greatness.
But consensus OVERALL, no matter what, this is KOBE’S ERA. No, I’m not saying Kobe’s MJ. NO, he’s not. Kobe’s Kobe. Kobe’s great. And this is Kobe’s Era.
HOWEVER…
LEBRON’S ON KOBE’S APPLE SUGAR SPICE
AND…
WADE’S ON LEBRON’S APPLE SUGAR SPICE…
@ LakeShow84: Of course MJ was never called King. Not too many people have heard of King Michael of Romania, but I’m sure anybody with a few brain cells has heard of King James. It’s a historically-based nickname, and not based on his status in the league. Besides, the real “King” of the NBA is Stern. Get with the program.
And, yes, I agree that LBJ hasn’t lived up to the hype…he’s transcended it.
Jason
Thanks for the history lesson.. but wasnt there a King Jordan?? because it aint King Lebron so step to the side of this conversation, fake ass history teacher..
And i know about King James you prick.. I dont like how the man can do something regular and ANNOUNCERS praise him as the “king”.. ESPN has a commercial with him and a throne.. its annoying..
And yes in ur eyes he has transcended it.. because you are a moron.. he is regarded as the best player in the NBA then?? because thats what i keep hearing.. sorry.. real basketball pundits know he is tied for 2nd.. with Wade..
screw it ima start ranting..
He never, EVER, dunked on Duncan either.. But the announcers, media, EVERYONE swore up and down he did.. it was replayed on Sportscenter all night..
He dunked on Rasheed, YES.. he dunked on KG, HELL YEAH.. Duncan ran over and put his hands in the air and just stood there.. but because everyone WANTS Lebron to be the greatest RIGHT NOW they give shit like that to him.. like his first All Star Appearance.. yes i said it..
Get em Lake lol!
Ok Dime I like the Cheerleader picture you can keep that right there!
I never said LBJ isn’t a beast cause he is… But seriously everyone is jocking him just a lil too much… What happens if say he gets injured and its career ending then what? Is he still King? Also, dude gets a lil injury and sits out… the greats had the flu, broken fingers dislocated fingers, what Isiah when he was all banged and and showed up to help beat the Lakers for the title, but yet the guy who doesnt play thru pain gets all the credit for being considered the best? WTF??? Plus anytime you watch ESPN and their biased shows its Lebron and the Celtics… LBJ could take 50 shots and be called great, Kobe takes 50 and they say he ball hogged… All Im askin for is a lil WEST COAST LOVE! Guess former NWA members will have to give it to us…
We are talking Legacies or talent in this debate?
Talent-wise…LeBron is better than MJ and Kobe…This is because he is a different type of athlete with a special skill-set.
I sit alone in a space where I feel the best player ever Starts with Wilt Chamberlain and then we can talk…People just exclude Wilt like he wasn’t anything…
If someone is saying MJ has 6 Chips, that is lame because Bill Russell has 11, Magic has 5, Bird has 3, Kareem has 6, Scottie Pippen has 6, so on and so on…
We can’t be basing arguments on winning, because Kobe only has 3 Chips and LeBron has 0, so they would be further down on the totem pole…
We only base “greatness” on championships when it is convenient…Chips are team accomplishments (for the most part)…
Wilt Chamberlain did things NO player has or will ever do…Jordan was great theater and a Marketing/Merchandising “wet dream”, but Wilt dominated in just about every way an individual can dominate a game…Season Averages people 48.5 minutes a game, 50 points a game, 25 rebounds a game, lead the league in assist as a big…He probably average an astonishing amount of blocks (even a trip dub) if they tracked them…
You all continue to dismiss him, but that almost speaks to how great he really was…His numbers seem like a video game or fantasy, so people just eliminate him from the conversation…
Era be damned…No One has taken the physical beating and put up the effort Wilt has. He also did in a way where he didn’t “beast” on people just because…Wilt pushed the ball up the floor, initiated the offense, played both ends, was the fastest guy on the floor, produced while being boxed…
Simply incredible athlete and basketball God…Zeus to Micheal Jordan’s Hercules…Gods vs Heros vs. Demigods…
LeBron Physically is a rung under Wilt, then Dominque, then MJ…These guys were truly powerful and “Freakish” in their abilities on the court…
Not popular, but Wilt is at the mountain top alone…
And Brogden like someone else said Magic would have won one game against the spurs…
Haterade:
If Lebron is taking 50 shots he is probably making 35-40 of them and still has 10+ assist…His game is different from Kobe’s…it doesn’t have to be any more than that…
LeBron is a more efficient scorer and he naturally has better court vision and ability to rebound and block shots. Kobe is great at being Kobe…Shades of MJ, so if you are one to say MJ is the greatest to ever touch a BBall Kobe is the best hands down, but for 45 minutes of a game (soon to be 48) I’d take LeBron over Kobe.
He just does more a lot easier…It is not jock hopping…It is just the truth…When all is said and done we will be able to go back and say dame Kobe was one of the greatest scorers and closers of all-time, but we will also say, LeBron was one of the best All-around talents to ever play. There is never a question of leadership or making guys better…