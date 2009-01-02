After the Ball Drops

No NBA games on New Year’s Day, as basketball had to step aside for college football. Watching Joe Paterno coach Penn State in the Rose Bowl from a skybox at the ripe old age of 800, can you envision a scenario where a big-time college basketball coach sticks around in that condition? Lute Olson coached Arizona into his early 70’s, and when Coach K had back surgery years ago and was immobilized for most of the season, he had an assistant take over. True, he’s forgotten more about football than any of us will ever know, but you have to wonder if JoePa even knows the names of all his players at this point … Was anyone else hoping for one of those “USC tradition” montages just to see if they’d pretend O.J. Simpson never existed? … Speaking of famous athletes embarrassing themselves, our good friends at The Smoking Gun have uncovered more on the Charles Barkley DUI case. According to the incident report filed by the Gilbert Police Department, when the officer who pulled Barkley over asked where he was going in such a hurry at 1:30 a.m., Barkley said, “You want the truth? I was gonna drive around the corner and get a [BJ McKie].” He then told the officer that the girl he had in the car with him had, um, shown him a BJ McKie highlight tape a week earlier, and it was the best he’d ever seen. Then Chuck told one cop he’d “tattoo your name on my ass” if he could get him out of the DUI charge. There was also a gun in Barkley’s car, but it was all legal and registered and everything. Whatever the outcome here, this certainly isn’t gonna help that whole running-for-governor thing … A blank NBA slate yesterday means a completely full schedule today, with all 30 teams in action. Before the calendar turned over we ranked ’em all in our latest NBA Hit List, recapping who received the best gifts in ’08. And yes, every team, even the T’Wolves, received something special over the last 12 months … Tonight’s schedule includes Heat/Magic, Rockets/Raptors (Yao vs. Bargnani?), Hornets/Blazers (future of the Western Conference), and Jazz/Lakers, among others. Question: If Utah pulls off and upset in L.A., are their fans gonna brag about it being “revenge” for last year’s playoffs? … The only real important college game on Thursday saw Marquette knock off 15th-ranked Villanova. MU senior guard Jerel McNeal (a defensive demon whose name you’ll hear late in the NBA Draft) scored 24 and handed out seven assists, while PG Dominic James (one of this year’s finalists for the Toby Bailey 10th-Year Senior Award) scored 17 in the win … Finally, as we embark on the new year and have our own goals at Dime HQ, we want to hear from our readers. What do you guys want to see from DimeMag.com and Dime Magazine in 2009? More or less opinion columns? More/less videos? Behind-the-scenes stuff from the actual magazine? Increased high school, college and/or playground coverage? More/less sneaker content? Longer/shorter Smack? Let us know … We’re out like regular-season “revenge” games …