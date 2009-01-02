After the Ball Drops

No NBA games on New Year’s Day, as basketball had to step aside for college football. Watching Joe Paterno coach Penn State in the Rose Bowl from a skybox at the ripe old age of 800, can you envision a scenario where a big-time college basketball coach sticks around in that condition? Lute Olson coached Arizona into his early 70’s, and when Coach K had back surgery years ago and was immobilized for most of the season, he had an assistant take over. True, he’s forgotten more about football than any of us will ever know, but you have to wonder if JoePa even knows the names of all his players at this point … Was anyone else hoping for one of those “USC tradition” montages just to see if they’d pretend O.J. Simpson never existed? … Speaking of famous athletes embarrassing themselves, our good friends at The Smoking Gun have uncovered more on the Charles Barkley DUI case. According to the incident report filed by the Gilbert Police Department, when the officer who pulled Barkley over asked where he was going in such a hurry at 1:30 a.m., Barkley said, “You want the truth? I was gonna drive around the corner and get a [BJ McKie].” He then told the officer that the girl he had in the car with him had, um, shown him a BJ McKie highlight tape a week earlier, and it was the best he’d ever seen. Then Chuck told one cop he’d “tattoo your name on my ass” if he could get him out of the DUI charge. There was also a gun in Barkley’s car, but it was all legal and registered and everything. Whatever the outcome here, this certainly isn’t gonna help that whole running-for-governor thing … A blank NBA slate yesterday means a completely full schedule today, with all 30 teams in action. Before the calendar turned over we ranked ’em all in our latest NBA Hit List, recapping who received the best gifts in ’08. And yes, every team, even the T’Wolves, received something special over the last 12 months … Tonight’s schedule includes Heat/Magic, Rockets/Raptors (Yao vs. Bargnani?), Hornets/Blazers (future of the Western Conference), and Jazz/Lakers, among others. Question: If Utah pulls off and upset in L.A., are their fans gonna brag about it being “revenge” for last year’s playoffs? … The only real important college game on Thursday saw Marquette knock off 15th-ranked Villanova. MU senior guard Jerel McNeal (a defensive demon whose name you’ll hear late in the NBA Draft) scored 24 and handed out seven assists, while PG Dominic James (one of this year’s finalists for the Toby Bailey 10th-Year Senior Award) scored 17 in the win … Finally, as we embark on the new year and have our own goals at Dime HQ, we want to hear from our readers. What do you guys want to see from DimeMag.com and Dime Magazine in 2009? More or less opinion columns? More/less videos? Behind-the-scenes stuff from the actual magazine? Increased high school, college and/or playground coverage? More/less sneaker content? Longer/shorter Smack? Let us know … We’re out like regular-season “revenge” games …
Dayum @ the Chuckster!! Did he have Karrine “Superhead” Steffans riding shotgun??
Is Barkley married? I feel bad for the guy, going around desperately seeking BJ’s (not the whole sale club)…. Gilbert Police Department includes Special “Agent Zero”… Hibachi should look for a part time job now that he’s doesnt want to play this season.
MORE- opinion columns, more vids, increased college, sneaker content… longer funny smack and bring the Dime pieces back just dont over do it.
Laker vs. Jazz wouldnt be a rematch w/o boozer or millsap or how ever many are unhealthy in the Jazz squad
add some international game coverage
I also want more international coverage. How are Americans doing over in Europe (from people like Brandon Jennings to Marcus Haislip)? Who are players to look for? How are the players that lit up the US in the Olympics doing?
There’s no good coverage of this anywhere, except on Euro sites that are ridiculously anti-US in everything they say (there are places where they are still bitching about the Olympic gold medal!).
Yao vs Bargnani, the battle of the softest centers
Gasol vs Irk, the battle of the softest forwards
Thanks for being the freshest mag/website out. I appreciate the work you put in. As far as what I would like to see more/less of on ’09?
MORE- Those video debates were a neat way to shake things up, I’d like to see some more of those… it also gives you some leeway to do some real silly stuff like who has the “best bench reactions.” Maybe one a week – every Tuesday or something.
MORE- Sneaker content. CGF does a great job when he posts the latest kicks, I always read what he has to say about them. Right now I’m heading over to nicekicks.com for some sneaker news, but if DIME could deliver that, I’d be set!
SAME- I think the SMACK column is perfect. I never know if its going to be long or short, dry or funny, relevant or a space taker – BUT I read it everyday. The unpredictability of it is what makes it nice.
MORE- Pass the Mic columns. Remember when this was cool? Just a tweak though, holler at someone and give them a topic instead of letting them run wild with it. Truthfully I would write a quick public opinion column if I had a push in the right direction.
LESS- Dime Pieces. Sorry, but for the record, you guys went nuts when you found those old pics sitting around. Sure, post some pretty women from time to time… just keep it simple.
LESS- YoungFED… haha, just kidding! Hahaha
Really though.
All things said, you guys do have the BEST BBall site. I used to hit up another NY based mag-site, but now they’ve practically been ushered out of the morning routine all together. AH, and thanks for always thinking of your readers. Those giveaways are nice…
Less TMac and VC kiss-assery.
More Damon Jones and Brian Scalabrine kiss-assery.
Now, how big of a tattoo would that have been on Barkley’s ass? The first thing I thought of was GOODYEAR on the side of that blimp.
DIME, I say just keep doing what you’re doing. Some days it’s great, some days it’s greater – like life. …and only break us off a DIME Piece if she is good looking too – drop the Butterface’s from the rotation.
…oh, and try to get Jurg’s brother or sister on the site just to see if he is an anomoly or if his whole family is off.
Go Illinois State! Still undefeated (13-0). Saturday’s game against Creighton should be a good one.
Creighton vs. Illinois State a good one?
Mikey, where the hell you live? is there a city near you?
newer updated pictures instead of the recycled ones being used. I must have seen the same “Zbo chilling on a couch” pic many times this year. Come on dime, fresh pics!
Straight up you guys and gal(s) at Dime deliver. Most def. the mag of the streetz and the people. Preshate all ya effort.
More Smack – Always love that!
Same on Shoes – CGF does his thing.
More on hip hop – I ain’t saying Young’s Banger of the day, just whateva Dime might be pumpin in the speakers and not just hip hop but all music. Oh yea and a freestyle contest by Dime and judged and awarded by Dime please!
More Passin the Mic – I love the Chipher.
More Behind the scenes – I like to see what’s going on in the office. Like what’s up on yall’s resolutions?
Less Fantasy – That is just GEE.
Less Match-up info. – Care more about after the game, except for…
More pre-game locker room info. – I love when teams play in NYC cause you all tell us what’s going on in the lockers before the game. Hilarious stuff.
No highschool – Really?
Same on college – Nice job.
More from the lady (ies) – Only one that I know of is Naomi (hope you all have more lol be ashame to only have 1 lady), but having them comment on articles and even runnin their opinions now and then is cool. Like ol girl on Pass The Mic.
Same on Pics of Dime Pieces – Always enjoyable and keep them basketball related.
Finally More of you all just being the cool staff yall been. Always in touch with ya Readers and holding it down.
More Dime Writers versus Dime Readers debates!
Cats have been going at Austin’s HEAD…
Glad to read all this fellas!
i agree on earlier posts:
-newer updated pics, used 2X and gone go get new ones
-more fantasy
-less unrelated non-basketball stuff
-less austin !!
Come on Dime! Reports out there that Starbury is going to the Celtics. You should be on this.
A headline of “CELTICS GET CANCER?” seems appropriate.
Oh yea love the parts where Players answer questions.
More give aways!
You guys were all over the Draft too. Excellent work.
I wouldn’t mind seein something like an “Inside the Head Of”
Where if you could get some players to discuss what’s going through their minds in various scenarious like?
-Game tying or winning free throws
-Last second shots
-Before a playoff game 7
-During pre-game introductions
-After someone giving them a hard foul
-Once they have completed the dunk on someone
I know this one might be far fetched. Say though if you could allow 1 reader at different points to write a whole letter (in the comments section) to a player and for the player to respond to that individual and it be posted. That would be tight.
def less sneaker coverage.
-More for us stat junkies, maybe the “daily stat line” column (which is sort of being done in daily fantasy) where you would highlight the top 3 statistical games of last night. Camby’s recent game with 24 boards is an example of the kind of thing that should be covered in such a column.
I’ll resist the urge to sarcastically say something about Lebron “institutional bias” like that joker always says on here.
Ok, now time to sign up for another subscription that I forgot to renew a while ago.
McNeal, Matthews, and James could all be late 2nd round picks.
Gotta disagree w my man Gee…
-More: Fantasy. Love the fantasy coverage and the doc is a big help to a lot of us. Currently sitting in 1st and 3rd in my 2 leagues.
-More:Afternoon run. Love the videos.
-More: Opinion columns. Always a great debate
-More: Ask the player. Awesome idea
-More: Letting a fan write a column
-Less: Sneaker content. I know a lot of people like it on the East Coast, but the only use I have for shoes is to wear them while playing. And now that I have the hyperdunks, well….
-Less: Smack. (Length) Sometimes its just too long. TOday was good.
Overall. Great job fellas. Best hoop site on the net.
I still would love to see a dimemag radio station on sirius!! I know yall can do that, sit around and talk hoop!
Im out like Barkleys political future.
More: Smack. The DimeMag heyday was when Smack was the featured thing.
Less: Everything else. There’s too much shit on here now. Maybe a reorganization of how things are presented on the site would help. ie lettin those only interested in smack or shoes or silly ass videos get to that w/o wading through 15 other posts from that day.
This is the first line from a Celtics e-mail that they released tickets for an upcoming game. Interesting absence of T-mac’s name.
“Tickets have just been released to see the Celtics take on the Houston Rockets next Wednesday, January 7 at 7:30 p.m. Come see Paul Pierce, KG, Ray Allen and the C’s take on Yao Ming, Ron Artest and the rest of the Rockets in their only Garden match-up of the season.”
you guys have been doing an awesome job lately. keep it up.
i do have one request tho, being that you guys are a media outlet: PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE get in touch with someone over at NBA.com and get them to change their HORRIBLE Top Ten Plays of the Day announcers. PLEASE. YOU DO NOT UNDERSTAND! I ABSOLUTELY HATE THE HORRIBLE COMMENTATORS. THEY NEED TO BRING BACK THE OLD MUSIC, AND ONLY 4 PEOPLE SHOULD BE COUNTING DOWN THE PLAYS: Andre Aldridge, Rick Kamla, or Ian Eagle or the Actual Game Announcers (nets announcer, dude has the most amazing announcing technique EVER)
You do not know how bad this is. Also they need to fix what is actually considered a top 10 play. they always used to include the Play of the Day, and Dunk/Steal/Assist of the Night in the countdown.
It would be awesome if you guys could do this for me. I’ve lost ALL interest in the NBA top plays. please help me!
MWCR I just don’t do the fantasy stuff baskteball wise that is all. I heard the Fantasy Doc be on it though.
Err thang else we agree on pimpin.
Well cept for Smack. Stuff just be comical and good to me in the morning. So yea I wants more.
DIME!!! It would be so Ill if you all could get a player to come in or when a player comes in and have them log on and comment with us. Even if it’s just on one article cause I know they got stuff to do.
The smacks have been great over the last few months guys, don’t change em they are hitting that perfect balance.
LESS: Coverage of the league bone heads (aka Fat Zach, ShitBuckets, Ghetto Smurf aka SJack). Do you guys seriously need to report so much on guys that their mothers don’t even give a shit about?
LESS: Coverage of SJack, I know I mentioned him above but come on, you guys give that guy more lip service than he probably gets from the ladies…
LESS: Coverage of New York Knicks. I know that’s the home team, but if someone on the Knicks takes a shit, we don’t need to know about it. I always come across as a hater, but that’s only because I hate on the Knicks, and since a majority of the content is NY…
LESS: Articles about stupid fashion.
MORE: Articles about good fashion. Use common sense, if it’s some plastic orange and purple plaid looking piece of burnt rubber for a shoe, don’t post it. Hyperdunks, sure post it because they are the best shoe made so far. I bought my first pair of hyperdunks from reading this site.
MORE: Shoutouts to some of the guys who are enriching the site with great content in the comments. I’ve had a few disagreements with that fool YOUNGFED several times, but there have been a few times he has posted some solid news hours before ya toss out an article posting the same link. At least give the kid a shout out.
WTF are the fantasy updates & all that shit? Damn you guys! Lazy asses.
i would like dime to commit to what they say..what happened to the dime piece section
LOVE the site, and LOVE Smack n (Almost) Daily Fantasy ! It helps get me through the morning at work. Keep it up guys.
Find a way to block ignorant commenters i.e. post #4.
is there a way to take into consideration when we west coast people get up and on here? maybe post the more controversial posts after a certain time so we can get involved while its still a hot topic!
more high schoolcoverage, more international, less sneaker coverage(i’m to old to worry about sneaker’s,lol)
more top video’s.
You guys at dime do a great job! keep it up.
And what do these two things have ANYTHING to do with each other:
“Lute Olson coached Arizona into his early 70’s, and when Coach K had back surgery years ago and was immobilized for most of the season, he had an assistant take over.”
and lol at Gee, “Once they have completed the dunk on someone” aaaahahaha that was funny
@Tbone — I think they meant Paterno is old AND injured, which you don’t see too often. Lute was old, Coach K was hurt, but neither of them were 80 years old and out of commission and still coaching.
