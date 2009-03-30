Psycho T vs. Blake Griffin for the Final 4, and Allen Iverson is back

Blake Griffin (23 pts, 16 rebs) won the beast-on-beast matchup with Tyler Hansbrough (8 pts, 6 rebs), solidifying his spot as the best player in the country and the No. 1 prospect in the ’09 Draft (if he chooses to leave), but Psycho T had the stronger squad behind him and helped push North Carolina to the Final Four, completing the field of UNC, Villanova, Michigan State and UConn … Despite Hansbrough getting in foul trouble early, Ty Lawson (19 pts, 5 rebs, 5 asts) and the rest of the Heels never really looked to be in danger of losing; they were just too deep for Oklahoma, who only really goes about six players deep … UNC was throwing constant double-teams at Griffin, and he didn’t even score until more than halfway through the first half. But the rest of the Sooners weren’t capitalizing on the shots they were getting — Sweet 16 star Tony Crocker went 0-for-5 from deep — so Blake started to go for his more often as the game went on, but he couldn’t do it all himself … Michigan State brought the Big Ten style right to Louisville, and Rick Pitino‘s guys wilted. The Spartans’ physical defense was tougher than anything U of L had seen even in the Big East, and Kalin Lucas and the rest of MSU’s guards handled the Louisville press like vets … Goran Suton (19 pts, 10 rebs) was the standout, keeping Samardo Samuels scoreless on one end and looking like Mehmet Okur on the other, sticking threes when he wasn’t bruising guys inside. The Spartans also shut down Terrence Williams, allowing him just one bucket (5 pts, 1-7 FG) … The day after Gilbert Arenas finally returned to an NBA court, Allen Iverson was back from his (by his standards) extended vacation. We’d been wondering if maybe A.I.’s injury wasn’t that bad, and he was staying away from the Pistons only because he saw the writing on the wall with how happy the other guys seemed without him. But NBA TV’s Eric Snow made a good point the other day; Iverson spent so many years playing through injuries he shouldn’t have been playing through, we’ve developed unrealistic expectations for him. So while this latest back injury was something he probably would have played through a few years ago, you can’t expect him to be super-human all the time … In a win over the Sixers, Iverson scored 8 points off the bench in 21 minutes, and wasn’t even on the court in the last three minutes when Rip Hamilton hit the daggers to keep Philly out of reach. Since Detroit is fighting with Chicago for those 7th and 8th playoff seeds, Michael Curry will be justified in keeping A.I. on the bench for the rest of the regular season in the name of not throwing off whatever rhythm the team developed while he was out. But it’s gonna be awfully hard to have Allen Iverson at your disposal going into a postseason Game 1 in Cleveland, Orlando or Boston and NOT start him …
Every now and then, the Lakers just look bad. In Atlanta last night they were throwing up air-balls, making silly turnovers and playing lazy defense — and Kobe Bryant (17 pts, 7-19 FG) was feeling too sick to save them. The Hawks weren’t great by any stretch, but got stops when they had to and used a big third quarter to pull away for the W … An example of the lazy D from the Lakers: After Josh Smith got a steal and had a breakaway in front of him, literally nobody from the Lakers even moved; they watched as J-Smoove coasted in and actually bricked the dunk. True, you’re not really gonna catch Josh Smith from behind in that situation, but at least pretend to make an effort. As for the sloppy offense: One time Jordan Farmar was leading a 3-on-1 break with Kobe and Josh Powell and went for the spectacular highlight ‘oop to Powell, who seemed surprised and barely got off the ground as the ball weakly went out of bounds. Overall it just wasn’t L.A.’s day … Some big stat lines from Sunday: LeBron had 24 points and 12 assist in a blowout win over Dallas, and almost busted his face open when he hung on the rim after a dunk and came down wrong; Chris Bosh put up 31 points and 15 boards, and Jose Calderon had 22 points and 19 assists in a win over Chicago, while Ben Gordon scored 37 in the loss; Vince Carter scored 36 in a loss to Minnesota; Paul Pierce went for 27 points in a win over OKC; Steve Nash put up 31 points and 14 assists in a loss to Sacramento; and Danny Granger dropped 31 points in a win over the Wizards, a game Gilbert Arenas didn’t play because he’s being held out of back-to-backs … David West is making a career out of killing the Spurs in New Orleans. Last year he had two 30-balls at home in the Hornets/Spurs playoff series, and last December had that game where he hit two huge three-pointers in crunch-time of a statement win over San Antone on national TV. Last night D-West was at it again; he had 23 points and 16 boards, trumping Tim Duncan‘s 19-15 line and hitting a big-time jumper with about 40 seconds left that put N.O. up five … The Spurs got it to a one-point game with less than 10 seconds left, but as they were going to foul Chris Paul (26 pts, 7 rebs, 9 asts), CP threw up a wild three from around half-court, earning himself three free throws instead of two. We’ve seen a few veterans try to pull off that move — Michael Finley tries it often — but for the most part, the refs don’t go for it, knowing that they weren’t really trying to shoot in that situation. But CP got the call, and hit all three from the line to basically seal it. Bush-league move on his part? Superstar treatment? Just a smart, savvy play? What do you think? … We’re out like Pitino …
superstar treatment is what it is. damn CP3 = babyface killa
the Lakers looked terrible when kobe went out in the 1st quarter with 2 fouls..they scored 13 points in the quarter. the suns are done and the cavs will propably get the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. and with lebron playing 40-45 minutes, having home court advantage (home court calls + superstar calls for lebron) it will take some great basketball to beat them.
1st… Nova all the way!
i’m out like Sambuu being 1st
CP3 = all-star treatment.
mavs is just alright. we are ready for the post-season. bring on the Lousy Angeles Lakers!
See you next season PHX.
Iverson’s back?
There goes Detroit’s playoff hopes.
The refs were giving the Hornets everything possible to win that game. That call at the end didn’t surprise me at all. There was no way the refs were gonna let the Spurs win last night. Its just another example of the refs screwing the Spurs on national TV.
Last night was just another reason coaches get fined for saying the officiating sucks. Chris Paul gets away with so much crap. (i.e. push off step back jumpers, elbows in the lane) The refs just gave that game to NO. One point down and a clear foul in the back court by TP and the ref to call anything till CP “attempts” a three. COME ON!!!
superstar treatment that was just terrible.
and I knew louisvill would come out soft and cocky after their last win but this was… wow . and this years draft is gonna suck cuz well blake griffin ain’t all that… sorry.
CP3 star treatment
Savvy play on CP3’s part. The way he did it, the ref couldn’t call it any other way…he knew they needed to foul so he started his “shooting” motion before Ginobli even touched him. Most of the time refs call it differently, it’s because the player gets fouled and then throws it at the rim. [www.youtube.com]
AB_40 you’re trippin. True this draft is weak but Blake Griffin is the only sure thing in it. He should be college player of the year and he’s been a legit 20-15 guy every game. What more can u ask of him? Oklahoma just wasn’t as good as UNC. He still was the most talented player on the floor in that game but he can’t win it all by himself.
hey mules, post 11…. How long have you and CP3 been dating?
take away his constant pushing off and he is just an above average player.
…and why is he the ONLY NBA player allowed to dribble eye-level?
The only solace and comfort I can find is knowing they will go home quickly in the playoffs.
that’s what up…I ain’t gonna lie, he is on my fantasy squad so I may be a little biased. But still, I don’t see how you can call that particular play any other way…he was “shooting” well before he got fouled.
Houston Up!
Come on Suns! They are so letting me down by losing to Sacramento?!!?!
When they play the Rockets on Wed. I will actually be hoping for the Rockets to lose. I most def. think the Rockets can hang with the Suns, but I just really want Shaq and crew in the playoffs rather than …Dirk.
Go Suns!
Savy play by CP3. Although it was wrong and the foul could have and possibly should have been called earlier, he had his thinking cap on and made Gino look silly.
I guarantee that this is something the refs probably got an immediate e-mail from stating from now on call fouls soon as you can to avoid CP3 situations especially with the playoffs coming.
I like the way LeBron is switching it up on the pre-game intros and making crazy shots. I wonder is Shaq will respond.
Lol @ Cuban always getting into it with something about J.R. Smith. Fined for Twittering …lol.
The NBA where getting fined for Twittering happens.
@mules,
BS on that last statement. If you watched the game he was fouled TWICE in the backcourt, but we all know about these shit NBA refs. It should’ve been 2 foul shots with an extra 2 seconds on the clock. As said above, it’ll be an early exit for NO in the postseason.
lol @ Kobe playing with the “BG’s” (Bubble guts)
@sj,
As I said in my post, “…I don’t see how you can call THAT PARTICULAR PLAY any other way.” There was a touch or two in the backcourt that probably could have been called fouls, but I’m only talking about the foul they did call.
Blake Griffin reminds me a of a little LeBron.
Go MSU!
LOL seems ya never hear about CP3 complaints till he beats one of those teams with serious supporters lol.
Crafty move by CP3.
@Poppi,
Amen to that…but seriously, take away CP3’s speed, quickness, handles, court vision, passing skills, tenacity, quick hands, basketball IQ, and all-around athletic ability and he’s just an average player…you know, someone like Tony Parker.
yeah CP3 bust they ass stop hating fellas.Smart move on his part.Where do yall get bush league from.Only people who dont got no game say shit like that.A real baller do everything to win.He pushes off,who gives a fuck.Show me somebody who dont push off in the league.MJ’s most famous shot he shoved a motherfucker to the side but that dont stop yall from caressing his balls every chance yall get.It aint his fault the refs gave him 3 shots what yall want him to turn them down.@Thatswhatsup-CP3 is a average player?U lost ya credibility with that one.
Just saw this controversial Chris Paul play on ESPN. I think it was a savvy play by Paul but I believe the bigger question was whether it was a foul at all, not whether there should’ve been free throws. The fact that a foul was called definitely warranted free throws but I’m not 100% sure it was a foul to begin with.
@mules
Indeed. In light of your statement, I wonder just how San An would do if the places were switched? Gotta say I don’t think N.O. would be doing as well as they are with Parker at the helm.
Now San. An with CP runnin thangs. It’ll be so sweet you might even see Duncan smile more.
LOL @mules post 21. Too funny.
official?
that Hornets own the Spurs, like the Spurs own the Suns.
WHY IS NORTH CAROLINA STILL PLAYING I WANT THEM OUT I WANT THEM OUT AND JUST LIKE I SAID TYLER HANSBOROUGH I DOT BELIEVE YOU YOU NEED MORE PEOPLE HES GOING TO BE A 10 point 10 rebouund guy at best he’s not strong enough and has 0 versatility
Like i said before, the refs actually gave San Antonio a prayer to win the game, CP3 simply made all three free throws… What you don’t see in the highlights is that before CP3 got the ball, he was fouled by Tony Parker (if you watch the replay, the French dude was pulling him by the shirt as he was trying to get free)… The refs could’ve blown the whistle then, and NO would’ve gotten 2 shots and the ball, so it would’ve been game over then. That being said, they could’ve called the second foul, in the backcourt when CP3 split Tony Parker and Finley, and that would’ve been a 2 shot foul. But when CP3 threw up the prayer and he got fouled by Ginobs, the refs had no choice… It’s not all star treatment by any means, and there’s no such thing as the refs not believing that players don’t throw up 3s from midcourt. It’s that normally they are looking for a continuation 3 which is hard to get at that point, however, in last night’s play, CP3 jumped into Ginobili and while in the air threw up the shot… Didn’t take any additional steps or land with the ball in his hands. Heads up play, and the refs had no choice… So stop hating and appreciate the little dude’s basketball IQ… Tyronne Lue would’ve gotten that call just as much as CP3…
as much as I hate Hansborough, I can see him becoming a David Lee type player in the L
@e-dont worry playa,UNC about to get that ass whipped.Wayne my youngboy and I got love for him,but not enough to go against the Illadelph grain.
As a spurs fan, I admit it was a savvy play by CP3; he was in the air when he was fouled. It would’ve been awesome if Manu saw him go up and move out of the way because I think other than CP3, Manu is the second most savvy player in the league.
Two other things. 1.) Paul was fouled in the backcourt by Parker. 2.) The spurs were most upset that so much time ticked off the clock. There was probably an extra two seconds that should’ve been added back to the clock. Not that would’ve made much difference, but still.
Why would John Calipari be considering the Kentucky job when he has Memphis at the top routinely and has 2 top 20 recruits coming to Memphis. ESPN’s sources are shady…
TJ Ford was making PG plays yesterday he had some great plays…
Rondo and Russell Westbrook are from the same planet…watching those two was crazy…
Glen Davis is playing out of his mind as well. He is actually going up aggressive and throwing it down. Step back jumpers. He has always be agile for his size, but he is getting more lift now…
Right after Garnett gave Marbury an extra vote of confidence his play has improved a lot…
Doc:
Shouts to Maalik Wayns (Nova bound)
[www.philly.com]
there is no way psycho-t is going to be anywhere near a ‘david lee’ type of player. think more mark madsen.
and dime please-the ville has seen that type of defense in the big east-lets not go overboard on msu.
@kuda-Yeah he in Miami now for the McDicks game.He made all that shit and he missed damn near the whole season because he fucked his meniscus or whatever u call it up.He gonna rep for the city hard next year.@vinny-I was thinking the same thing.Louisville seen just as good and better in the Big East.They just took a L.
CP3 is Isiah Thomas 2.0…He will stab a cat to get a win, then do the post game interview and smile and laugh like nothing happened. Blood on the jersey and all…Bush League? Never…
I love the way people are saying Nova doesn’t have a chance…It makes for a great story when they keep riding this high…Shouts to Wayne…He use to be out in the back balling with me and my cousins way back in the day…He stepped his game up (that back behind leg step back 3 was sick), but Yeah Nova gotta slay the giant…
Since when is averaging 10 and 10 in the L a bad thing? Hansborough is a hard worker and isn’t that what we all want to see in the L or is it another reason why so many don’t like him?
I’ll take Hansborough and give the hatters Jerome JAmes, Curry, Brian Cardinal, Mark Madsen, Swift, Sheldon Williams, Ruffin, Sean Williams, Julian Wright, Boone, Collins twins, Robin Lopez, etc…So many overvalued throw away bigs come in the league and somehow people hate on one that does the work??
LAME
whats up with that color commentator from the oklahoma vs unc game? its BLAKE GRIFFIN not TAYLOR GRIFFIN
Louisville just wasn’t prepared and it looked like they underestimated MSUs personnel, which is what many people did? How many people really had MSU going this far…Coming off that loss to Ohio State…
Terrence Williams was perimeter surfing all game instead of diving in the paint like he usually does. Their guards where not adjusting to the tempo…If Louisville would have valued their offensive possessions seeing that the pace of the game was slow they would have won or kept it close. Pitino was very stubborn in making any adjustments. Why not come out of the zone that wasn’t working?? Put Earl Cark at the head of the defense and neutralize Suton…Ah well he has time to think about it now…
I was working on scouting and player development, but maybe I do need to look at coaching…I have to use my Alumni connects to holler at Nova’s staff…wish me luck…
What up DimeFam I been gone for a minute but I’m back to say…….”IT’S MSU BYYYYYYTTTCCCCHHHSSSSS!!!!”
@Gee
The only way Blake Griffin should remind you of LBJ is if you think K-Mart is LBJ. This is the worst NBA draft in league history. Hansborough going #2 GTFOH. Most of the top 10 in the draft will be d-leaguers by next year.
Seth Curry is transferring to Duke??
[sports.espn.go.com]
@sweetv0mit…
Blake’s less talented, older brother Taylor also plays for OU.
Random hilarious clip:
LBJ lets it Rip and someone catches it on tape…Too Funny!
[www.youtube.com]
Its kind of funny to watch Chris Paul play though.. on David West’s J that sealed it CP3 got into the pick and pop with West and when Bonner was trying to stay with West, CP3 started kind of bulling Bonner off of him.. hes a crafty little F’er..
And ut mightve been a superstar call but all the same the Hornets were at home.. The best player on the home team usually gets BS like that..
And when ur first 1 options goes out its up to your 2 AND third options to pick up the pieces.. Lamar Odom’s line for last night?? 9 & 9.. thats the shit i cant stand.. Odom is a veteran and he cant outplay the dimwitted Josh Smith?? INCONSISTENT.. his ass needs to go.. sorry to all other Laker fans who love Odom.. the man only shows up when it DONT matter.. im tired of the 1/2 FT’s, the weak D, the in & out J, the left handed scoop, the dumb fouls, the disappearing, etc, etc.. Shit Lamar Odom?? Ship his ass out of here..
Naw Fed I meant in the sense of most times you see highlights on pimpin he is driving to the hole dunking. Same with LeBron.
I am in no way saying he is close to LeBron’s level. I guess I should have said the highlights they show for Griffin remind me of how they run LeBron’s highlights.
I am all with you on the go MSU deal! Go Green pimpin!
@ kudabean
that clip is too funny. fuck yeah, bron-bron cropdusting varejao. that’s mvp in my book.
@doc – I said CP3 would be ‘above average’ if he were not allowed to dribble/carry, push off and shove people out of his way and run into defenders to create contact. That shit don’t fly in the streets, it don’t fly in most NBA games, but his little azz gets away with it game after game. Make him follow league rules and he would just be above average. I still stand by that.
Oh yeah, and Nova is gonna show UNC what is up in 5 days
Who doesn’t push off…The defender doesn’t get love anywhere…Guards dribble with their arms stretched out pushing defenders and never get called…I hate that. back in the day guys had the fundamental dribble drive down where you didn’t need to hold a defender off with one hand. Defenders always get the short end…
Where do you play that they call offensive fouls in the street??
I cant say CP3 would be above average but nonetheless he does get away with a lot.. ALOT.. the pushing off is the main thing with me..
In the “where will amazing happen this year” commercial for CP3 that play from last year where he gets by TP and hit the spinner on Timmay, if u watch closely he uses his off hand to get by Tony Parker and then uses it AGAIN to help get the shot off..
He puts up his numbers though and to most people thats all that counts right DOC?? but i would rather have someone whos game i respected.. i dont respect Chris Paul’s play at all.. i just respect his boxscores..
You use your off hand on the court all day Kudabeen and you get bodied up harder.. thats how it goes on the streets..
But can u body up a superstar like Chris Paul any harder?? Fluck no.. so he does take advantage of that in a sense..
Well Paul was DEFINITELY fouled in the backcourt, first of all.
Then after the blatant no-call he definitely was fouled in the act of a 3-pointer, bad move by Manu.
But then the timekeeper ran 2 extra seconds off the clock (waited until it hit the rim), and even told the refs about it. The refs did nothing to add the time back on.
Typical NO voodoo stuff, oh well good for them! They still going out in the playoffs like always.
Crafty move by CP… No bones about it, If fouling is a strategy to get a guy to the line to top the clock and force a miss, then what he did was strategy…
I had Louisville to win but I shoulda never underestimated Tom Izzo, I read a stat today that said he’s taken “EVERY SINGLE senior thats come to his prgram” to the Final Four!