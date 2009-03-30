Psycho T vs. Blake Griffin for the Final 4, and Allen Iverson is back

Blake Griffin (23 pts, 16 rebs) won the beast-on-beast matchup with Tyler Hansbrough (8 pts, 6 rebs), solidifying his spot as the best player in the country and the No. 1 prospect in the ’09 Draft (if he chooses to leave), but Psycho T had the stronger squad behind him and helped push North Carolina to the Final Four, completing the field of UNC, Villanova, Michigan State and UConn … Despite Hansbrough getting in foul trouble early, Ty Lawson (19 pts, 5 rebs, 5 asts) and the rest of the Heels never really looked to be in danger of losing; they were just too deep for Oklahoma, who only really goes about six players deep … UNC was throwing constant double-teams at Griffin, and he didn’t even score until more than halfway through the first half. But the rest of the Sooners weren’t capitalizing on the shots they were getting — Sweet 16 star Tony Crocker went 0-for-5 from deep — so Blake started to go for his more often as the game went on, but he couldn’t do it all himself … Michigan State brought the Big Ten style right to Louisville, and Rick Pitino‘s guys wilted. The Spartans’ physical defense was tougher than anything U of L had seen even in the Big East, and Kalin Lucas and the rest of MSU’s guards handled the Louisville press like vets … Goran Suton (19 pts, 10 rebs) was the standout, keeping Samardo Samuels scoreless on one end and looking like Mehmet Okur on the other, sticking threes when he wasn’t bruising guys inside. The Spartans also shut down Terrence Williams, allowing him just one bucket (5 pts, 1-7 FG) … The day after Gilbert Arenas finally returned to an NBA court, Allen Iverson was back from his (by his standards) extended vacation. We’d been wondering if maybe A.I.’s injury wasn’t that bad, and he was staying away from the Pistons only because he saw the writing on the wall with how happy the other guys seemed without him. But NBA TV’s Eric Snow made a good point the other day; Iverson spent so many years playing through injuries he shouldn’t have been playing through, we’ve developed unrealistic expectations for him. So while this latest back injury was something he probably would have played through a few years ago, you can’t expect him to be super-human all the time … In a win over the Sixers, Iverson scored 8 points off the bench in 21 minutes, and wasn’t even on the court in the last three minutes when Rip Hamilton hit the daggers to keep Philly out of reach. Since Detroit is fighting with Chicago for those 7th and 8th playoff seeds, Michael Curry will be justified in keeping A.I. on the bench for the rest of the regular season in the name of not throwing off whatever rhythm the team developed while he was out. But it’s gonna be awfully hard to have Allen Iverson at your disposal going into a postseason Game 1 in Cleveland, Orlando or Boston and NOT start him …

Every now and then, the Lakers just look bad. In Atlanta last night they were throwing up air-balls, making silly turnovers and playing lazy defense — and Kobe Bryant (17 pts, 7-19 FG) was feeling too sick to save them. The Hawks weren’t great by any stretch, but got stops when they had to and used a big third quarter to pull away for the W … An example of the lazy D from the Lakers: After Josh Smith got a steal and had a breakaway in front of him, literally nobody from the Lakers even moved; they watched as J-Smoove coasted in and actually bricked the dunk. True, you’re not really gonna catch Josh Smith from behind in that situation, but at least pretend to make an effort. As for the sloppy offense: One time Jordan Farmar was leading a 3-on-1 break with Kobe and Josh Powell and went for the spectacular highlight ‘oop to Powell, who seemed surprised and barely got off the ground as the ball weakly went out of bounds. Overall it just wasn’t L.A.’s day … Some big stat lines from Sunday: LeBron had 24 points and 12 assist in a blowout win over Dallas, and almost busted his face open when he hung on the rim after a dunk and came down wrong; Chris Bosh put up 31 points and 15 boards, and Jose Calderon had 22 points and 19 assists in a win over Chicago, while Ben Gordon scored 37 in the loss; Vince Carter scored 36 in a loss to Minnesota; Paul Pierce went for 27 points in a win over OKC; Steve Nash put up 31 points and 14 assists in a loss to Sacramento; and Danny Granger dropped 31 points in a win over the Wizards, a game Gilbert Arenas didn’t play because he’s being held out of back-to-backs … David West is making a career out of killing the Spurs in New Orleans. Last year he had two 30-balls at home in the Hornets/Spurs playoff series, and last December had that game where he hit two huge three-pointers in crunch-time of a statement win over San Antone on national TV. Last night D-West was at it again; he had 23 points and 16 boards, trumping Tim Duncan‘s 19-15 line and hitting a big-time jumper with about 40 seconds left that put N.O. up five … The Spurs got it to a one-point game with less than 10 seconds left, but as they were going to foul Chris Paul (26 pts, 7 rebs, 9 asts), CP threw up a wild three from around half-court, earning himself three free throws instead of two. We’ve seen a few veterans try to pull off that move — Michael Finley tries it often — but for the most part, the refs don’t go for it, knowing that they weren’t really trying to shoot in that situation. But CP got the call, and hit all three from the line to basically seal it. Bush-league move on his part? Superstar treatment? Just a smart, savvy play? What do you think? … We’re out like Pitino …