…And another one for Carolina

It was over 10 minutes after it started. Maybe earlier. North Carolina blasted Michigan State to win the national championship last night, claiming the trophy a lot of people carved “Tar Heels” on way back in June, when Tyler Hansbrough, Wayne Ellington, Ty Lawson and Danny Green decided to come back to school instead of jumping to the NBA … Clark Kellogg put it best right around the time UNC was beginninig to slather honey mustard on the 20-piece: Michigan State’s margin of error was so low going into this game that they couldn’t afford to turn the ball over and miss good shots; yet it seemed like that’s all they did, finishing with 21 turnovers and getting a combined 8-for-30 line from three of their guys who needed to get buckets — Kalin Lucas, Chris Allen and Durrell Summers … Some of it was bad decision-making, like when Goran Suton bypassed a good look at a three to drive, then fumbled the ball out of bounds. Some of it was just too much UNC talent, like when Lucas (14 pts, 7 asts) cut to the rim on a well-drawn inbounds play only to have the ball ripped out of hands by Lawson and ignite another UNC fast break. And some of it was just chance, like Allen missing every jumper he took and several MSU shots going halfway down before popping out. State made a decent run in the second half, but the Tar Heels were just too much. They made the tough shots and the easy shots, their D was stellar, and they didn’t let up for a second … How about Jim Nantz trying everything in his power to make Roy Williams cry on the post-game stage? Nantz started off talking about how the players behind Roy were crying, then he brought up Dean Smith, then he started saying something about Roy’s mom working two jobs and saving up nickels so Little Roy could go buy a Coke before CBS cut the mic … Anyone else think Ty Lawson (21 pts, 6 asts, 8 stls) got robbed out of Final Four Most Outstanding Player? Wayne Ellington (19 pts) did his thing, as did Psycho T, but Lawson was the lynchpin and the difference-maker all along, especially last night. Maybe with Lawson already having ACC Player of the Year and the Bob Cousy Award and Hansbrough having 10 million other trophies, the writers just wanted to give Ellington something … The fact that State committed 17 fouls in the first nine minutes gives you an idea how they couldn’t handle UNC’s speed and always seemed a step behind. Or the fact that they couldn’t get a ball past Lawson. He recorded his Final Four record 8th steal about five minutes into the second half … Bobby Frasor is the White Greg Oden. He looks like he’s 34 years old. The UNC freshmen probably call him “sir” while he tells them stories of tossing alley-oops to Joe Forte … Speaking of random Tar Heels, some of the Dime contingent in Detroit spotted Julius Peppers, Ed Cota and Makthar Ndiaye rolling together yesterday … North Carolina’s ultimate champion, Michael Jordan, headlined the ’09 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class, announced yesterday along with John Stockton, David Robinson, Jerry Sloan and C. Vivian Stringer … Asked what would happen if he and Magic played to decide the Carolina/Michigan State matchup, Mike scoffed, “You really think he can beat me?” Actually, that one would be close. Mike is younger and was always the better 1-on-1 player, but Magic still works out and plays ball almost every day. There’s a good chance Mike’s only lifting these days involves 28-year-old chicks in his lap, and his only running is when he’s running through chips at the blackjack table … Magic was all over the place the last few days. We were at a Michigan State party on Monday when Magic showed up. He was signing autographs “Magic Johnson #33” … So it’s finally over for Hansbrough (18 pts, 7 rebs), and still nobody knows what to make of his future. (And say what you want about him, but watching Hansbrough jump around like a little kid after the win was cool.) Half the people say he’s gonna be the next Mark Madsen; the other half see a productive NBA guy who can be a not-so-creepy Reggie Evans. With no more college games to judge him by, what do you think? … The big non-Carolina news of the day? The Spurs found out Manu Ginobili will miss the rest of the season and the playoffs thanks to more complications with that busted right ankle. Is that a wrap for San Antonio? Last year they didn’t have Roger Mason at their disposal, but Mason is no Manu … We’re out like Suton …
There was no way in hell those Tar Heels were going to lose the same day Jordan was announced as a HOFer
Hansbourogh’s pro career will probably be similar to Josh McRoberts of the Pacers. While McRoberts was at Duke, I used to think that these guys had close to the same talent level. McRoberts is far from an NBA star, but is decent off the bench. I expect the same result for Hansbourogh’s career.
Spurs are finished; the western conference playoffs just got a whole lot less interesting
Az: Wrong *again*? Besides this and the Derek Jeter denial, Burton has a pretty reliable opinion on things.
yeah, it’s now practically a foregone conclusion out west with the lake-show. maybe possibly by chance the hornets could maybe somehow sneak a game 1 win, they might have a chance. utah? eh. denver? nah.. it’s their conference to lose.
Hansbro will be a nice role player on a contender. rebounder, energy guy. thats about it.
Ellington though, has a LOT of potential. the dude can stroke that J, and his release is super quick. He can definitely run around screens a la reggie miller/ray allen/rip hamilton and take those quick jumpers. he’s for real. some team will be very happy with him.
Lawson is deceptively quick. reminded me of chris paul/tony p. on at least two occasions tonight.
Psycho T is an energy and hustle player. McRoberts does not hustle. I’ll take Greg Ostertag over McRoberts any day!
What about UNC Ed Davis? He is the next UNC star.
there’s no franchise guy among those UNC players but they’ll be decent pros at least.
Just don’t get as fat as Sean May though.
Dude, Josh McRoberts was nothing lke Psycho T. I know they’re both two white big men that played in the ACC, but come one. McRoberts was a finesse type of big, kind of like a poor man’s Spencer Hawes, while Psycho T is a classic banger.
Props to Tywon Lawson though. Dude played himself into the lottery.
I think Tyler Hansbrough will be about as good as Ronny Turiaf.
I didn’t know what was creepy about Reggie Evans until I looked it up and found videos of him spanking Kyle Korver and grabbing Chris Kaman’s balls! Korver didn’t seem to mind though.
the spurs are dunzo they might get to the seccond round just on expierience and this duncan guy alone. and tyler hansbrough is the power forward version of jj redick… and he knows that in the nba he’s not gonna be uhm very good? they’re gonna eat him alive even in the summerleauge IF he even get’s drafted.
but again, how i wish that stock, malone, and sloan would have gone together in the same year. that would be a storybook ending.
as for the western conference playoff race, the jazz is in a very nice position. the way things stack right now, they will eat denver alive, have a very good shot against a depleted spurs, and dominate the rockets. just do not give them the lakers in round 1.
my meal allowance hopes i did not jinxed them or something. i want sloan to finally get his ring. i want to see stock, malone, horny, and the rest of those who played thier hearts out for the jazz see the team succeed.
i dont think Frasor played with Joe Forte…LOL! what happened to him anyway! i think its interesting how Frasor remained a good sport all these years. His freshmen year he started every single game and was on the all – Freshmen team. then the next year Ty lawson showed up and it was a wrap! Also does anyone know if marcus ginyard red shirted this year? he only played like 4 games.
Tyler Hansbrough is the next David Lee.
Either way the Spurs were done before the Manu incident.
If we can just knock the Hornets out in the 1st round I’ll be happy.
UNC just rolled everyone. Congratulations.
Psycho Tit-Tee doesn’t strike me as an impact/All-Star type as much as Blake “please don’t make me speak in public” Griffin does – that dude is gonna bust some asses in the League.
He’ll be chewing up defenses the way he does his mouthpiece
hansbrough could be the next ostertag at worst or the next biedrins at best.
People forget that an injured Spurs team is still better than most healthy teams going into the playoffs. The only thing that’s been hurting the Spurs are mistakes. When they make less mistakes, they win.
I’m glad I didn’t watch this blowout…..
hansbrough=mark madsen
The MSU Spartans needed a government bailout. They’re shot was broke.
In the right situation Tyler H can be a decent bench player in the League. In the wrong situation he’s Mark Madsen on roids.
Yeah, I aint gonna hold you, on the low I was kinda happy for Tyler. Now he gets to go out with a bang. That’s what’s up.
And Ellington was lights out, he HAD to get some kind of award:
55% FGS
53.1% 3-FGS
83.3 FT%
With those types of percentages, there better be a good percentage he GETS AN AWARD. So let him wear his MOP, it was deserved.
I love it for Tyler. So does my wife for that matter, and I quote, “He should win just because everyone hates him… and he stayed in school.” Well said.
There is no doubt that UNC is the best team in the country.
Hansbrough has a promising career in the L as an energy minute monster. If Carl Landry can get significant tick then you have to believe that Tyler and work his way into that role. I can promise you that he’ll be a better pro than Sean May.
And, the Spurs are done.
Hansborough is going to be the next Mark Madsen, if that. Ty Lawson should have gotten MOP, and unfortunately the Spurs are done without Ginobili it was doubtful anyway with him coming back this close to the end of the season. GO TARHEELS!!!
Not much drama to this year’s March Madness. A few good games, but pretty boring overall.
Who stood out in this year’s tourney? Man this draft is gonna be a crapshoot.
tough loss for the spurs as well as manu hopes to play for argentina again.
hansborough looks like a dork, but has skills and will play better than hyped adam morrison…is that a compliment?
i was hearing about that cheryl miller/pollard video from a buddy and he was telling me it was off the charts awkward. i didn’t think it was too bad myself. pollard talking about the weight of the ring is funny though.
@alf
“as for the western conference playoff race, the jazz is in a very nice position. the way things stack right now, they will eat denver alive”
ahh, no. no they won’t.
Magic’s man-boobs looked fantastic all weekend long!
Now it’s clear that Austin Burton is always and will be always WRONG. He’s like the Reverse Midas: everything he talks about (or defends) turns into poo. Damn.
And to all the guys doubting the Spurs AGAIN:
Weren’t you the same guys who were saying they will miss the playoffs when they started the season 2-5? Oh look, they are now on the top half of the West, even though they played most of the season with injured stars. Why the fuck are you doubting them again? Sheesh.
I take it you guys didn’t see Mike’s workout with the Bobcats last year.
Didn’t Obama choose the Tar Heels to win it? What a president.
dagomar is right. mj looked very good in this workout. how in the world could magic beat him one on one? he isn’t quick enough and never had a great shot…
biggups to the heels for winning the chip. no props for making it a lousy ass game. i left home after the first few minutes to go have tea with me girl at some sushi spot. i aint even bitch-n-moan when she wanted to go. i was like…fuck this game. non competitive. it sucks.
props to detroit, ford field goers and michigan as a whole. yall held it down tight for a good solid wknd. nuff respect.
who votes for the naismith hall of fame? these voters have no idea what they’re doing. legit bball contributors cannot get in, but there are so many bums in the basketball hall of fame. i dont get it. someone please explain this to me….
tyler hansbrough is gonna be a bum in the nba. maybe a guy that’ll give you 8pts, 8rebs. do any of you see him equal (greater/less than) to nick collison?
ty lawson might now be one of the top 3 point guards taken in the draft. last year he would have been a 2nd rounder. this year–def 1st round. maybe even lottery. for sure one of the top 3 point guards taken. good thing he came back to lift his stock.
michigan state overachieved in the tourney. werent really that good. nor were they really that bad. push
spurs still suck; with or without manu. i told many of yall they were gonna get bumped in the 1st round this year. i still stick by that.
just like i told yall phoenix aint gonna win 50 games and would have got bumped in the 1st round too. now them old ass bums aint even gonna make the playoffs. hahaha. style never wins over substance–and the suns have none. spurs have no style….
it dont matter who the spurs play in the 1st round this year, they gone. spurs gonna lose and get bumped in the 1st round. manu or no manu. write it down. yeah i said it
Today is a sad day for college basketball history. But dammit I still had baaaalllll last nite. Wish I was still single “Oh Boooyyy”.
On another note I may have been wrong about Ty (The Great White Hope” Hansborough. He’s legit and probably the 2nd best next to Blake.
You should know by now I never hide.
Where’s Ian Mr San Antonio? LOL. You know he (and ranger) will have something to say about all the anti-spur talk.
I’m thinking, if the rockets can avoid the Jazz in the 1st round, they might make it all the way to the conference finals.
Yea, I rooted for MSU.
The Spurs have no STYLE?? wow.. man im speechless at that.. but im assuming your running with your name and just saying shit to get a rise out of someone.. Even with Manu out i dont think the Spurs get knocked out in the 1st round.. just because it aint never happened with Timmy and i wouldnt believe it until i seen it.. But you know Pop is straight pissed because he wanted Manu to rest this offseason not play in the Olympics.. there goes that.. what may really come back to bite them is not being able to resign Barry..
i dont like the cakewalk everyone is suggesting we about to hit.. the playoffs are no cakewalk PERIOD so i hope we dont run IN thinking we got reserved seats come June.. and i hope we dont run THROUGH it without any real challenges.. we need to battle tested for whoevers weak ass we bite into in June..
and thanks alot MSU.. they just wilted out there.. seeing Magic out there reminded me of last years finals.. you know hes about to be in our ears now..
Tyler Hansborough?? ehhhhhhh Austin Croshere with no 3’s..
Want some M.J. Reading
Here you go!!!
Oh yeah more Jordan. An even better read.
