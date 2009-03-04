Homecoming King

The Pistons fans at The Palace got everything they wanted out of unofficial Chauncey Billups Night. After the Deeeee-troit PA announcer gave Chauncey the old “Buh-buh-buh-buh-BILLUPS” intro and the crowd gave their guy a standing O, Billups went out and dropped 34 points, but the good guys still got the win. That’s three in a row for the Pistons, all of them against strong contending teams, and all of them without Allen Iverson. Is anyone gonna be surprised when A.I. turns up with a convenient season-ending back injury later this week? … Even in the wrong uniform, this was still Chauncey’s gym. Pull-up threes in transition, racking up hockey assists in lieu of actual assists (4 asts), automatic from the stripe (8-8 FT); he was in his element. In the end, though, the Nuggets couldn’t overcome Carmelo‘s absence (suspended), and the Pistons’ balanced offense had too many weapons. Each of Detroit’s starters had between 16 and 23 points … Steve Nash was back for Suns/Magic, but the big story line was Shaq vs. Dwight Howardâ€”helped along by Shaq’s “I’m not impressed” interview and Dwight’s “I respect my elders” sneak jab. On Dwight’s first touch, he wheeled into the lane going for the right-hand hook, but Shaq sent it back in his face. A little bit later, Dwight got behind Shaq and threw an alley-oop on him, and it went back-and-forth like that most of the night … Remember what Shaq (19 pts, 11 rebs) did to Rashard Lewis in the All-Star Game? Replay the same situation yesterday, only with J.J. Redick providing a double-team. Yeah, you can guess how that went. Shaq looked like he was trying to hold back a laugh after cramming on those two. That dunk put Phoenix up by three midway through the fourth quarter, but Dwight (21 pts, 8 rebs) came back and tied it up with a three-point play. It was Hedo and Rashard (29 pts) slinging daggers down the stretch that proved the difference, while a frustrated Shaq picked up a technical late in the game and got booed by the Orlando fans. In the post-game, Shaq had a couple more darts for The Centaur, hinting at the fact that Dwight needed help on D against him, then saying, “I’m really too old to be trying to outscore 18-year-olds.” … Booing Shaq is one thing, but why would Orlando fans boo Grant Hill so hard? If you want to blame somebody for that whole disaster, blame the Pistons, who ran Grant on a busted foot/ankle in the postseason before he signed with the Magic … Lost in the Shaq/Dwight hype was the Hedo vs. Matt Barnes matchup. No backstory there, it was just amazing watching Hedo (22 pts) give Barnes the hot-plate. There was one run of about 7-8 straight possessions where the Orlando offense was basically giving the ball to Hedo and letting him rain on Barnes …

Kevin McHale after the Wolves got destroyed at home by the Warriors, who were up by 30 before halftime after Nellie decided to roll with a regular lineup: “That’s as bad as you can play and there’s no excuses for that. That’s my fault. The guys weren’t ready to play and that falls on me. We didn’t get back. We didn’t defend. We didn’t do anything.” McHale was one “diddly-poo” away from a classic interview … Stephen Jackson had 23 points, seven boards and six assists in the win, but the line of the night goes to Corey Maggette. He turned the ball over six times, whereas the rest of the Warriors only coughed it up five times total, with no one else committing more than one turnover apiece … Other big stat lines from Tuesday: Kobe dropped 31 points in a win over Memphis; Jarrett Jack scored 26 in a win at Sacramento; and Luis Scola posted 20 points and 16 boards in a win over Toronto, while Yao Ming added 20 and 11 … So the Bucks are down three after Jarvis Hayes sticks a triple in front of their bench and down to probably their last possession. Who would you go to is you’re Scott Skiles? Naturally Richard Jefferson, who was 4-for-18 from the field and 0-for-6 beyond the arc. RJ lucked out and drew a two-shot foul, and made both the freebies, but the Nets converted their free throws on the other end over the last couple possessions to ice it … New rule for Milwaukee games: The Bucks’ bench needs to be put on a split-screen so we can watch them all night. Andrew Bogut was over there looking like an extra from A Night at The Roxbury last night, Joe Alexander looks like he should be selling encyclopedias door-to-door, and Damon Jones is just a clown in a warm-up suit. After Charlie Villanueva (24 pts, 15 rebs) hit a runner to tie the game with 30 seconds left and the Nets called timeout, Bogut did his best Tiger Woods actâ€”trying to stifle a Saturday Night Fever dance with an intense fist pumpâ€”and Damon giddily ran out onto the court. Unfortunately, no one recognized Damon as an NBA player, so Jermaine O’Neal appeared out of nowhere and blasted him with a right cross … If you missed it yesterday, we unveiled a new feature we’re pretty psyched about over here: Digital Dime, your source for viewing new and previous issues of the print version of Dime for free online. Dime #47 (LeBron cover) is up right now; Check it out and let us know what you think … We’re out like Maggette’s ball security …