Homecoming King

The Pistons fans at The Palace got everything they wanted out of unofficial Chauncey Billups Night. After the Deeeee-troit PA announcer gave Chauncey the old “Buh-buh-buh-buh-BILLUPS” intro and the crowd gave their guy a standing O, Billups went out and dropped 34 points, but the good guys still got the win. That’s three in a row for the Pistons, all of them against strong contending teams, and all of them without Allen Iverson. Is anyone gonna be surprised when A.I. turns up with a convenient season-ending back injury later this week? … Even in the wrong uniform, this was still Chauncey’s gym. Pull-up threes in transition, racking up hockey assists in lieu of actual assists (4 asts), automatic from the stripe (8-8 FT); he was in his element. In the end, though, the Nuggets couldn’t overcome Carmelo‘s absence (suspended), and the Pistons’ balanced offense had too many weapons. Each of Detroit’s starters had between 16 and 23 points … Steve Nash was back for Suns/Magic, but the big story line was Shaq vs. Dwight Howardâ€”helped along by Shaq’s “I’m not impressed” interview and Dwight’s “I respect my elders” sneak jab. On Dwight’s first touch, he wheeled into the lane going for the right-hand hook, but Shaq sent it back in his face. A little bit later, Dwight got behind Shaq and threw an alley-oop on him, and it went back-and-forth like that most of the night … Remember what Shaq (19 pts, 11 rebs) did to Rashard Lewis in the All-Star Game? Replay the same situation yesterday, only with J.J. Redick providing a double-team. Yeah, you can guess how that went. Shaq looked like he was trying to hold back a laugh after cramming on those two. That dunk put Phoenix up by three midway through the fourth quarter, but Dwight (21 pts, 8 rebs) came back and tied it up with a three-point play. It was Hedo and Rashard (29 pts) slinging daggers down the stretch that proved the difference, while a frustrated Shaq picked up a technical late in the game and got booed by the Orlando fans. In the post-game, Shaq had a couple more darts for The Centaur, hinting at the fact that Dwight needed help on D against him, then saying, “I’m really too old to be trying to outscore 18-year-olds.” … Booing Shaq is one thing, but why would Orlando fans boo Grant Hill so hard? If you want to blame somebody for that whole disaster, blame the Pistons, who ran Grant on a busted foot/ankle in the postseason before he signed with the Magic … Lost in the Shaq/Dwight hype was the Hedo vs. Matt Barnes matchup. No backstory there, it was just amazing watching Hedo (22 pts) give Barnes the hot-plate. There was one run of about 7-8 straight possessions where the Orlando offense was basically giving the ball to Hedo and letting him rain on Barnes …
Kevin McHale after the Wolves got destroyed at home by the Warriors, who were up by 30 before halftime after Nellie decided to roll with a regular lineup: “That’s as bad as you can play and there’s no excuses for that. That’s my fault. The guys weren’t ready to play and that falls on me. We didn’t get back. We didn’t defend. We didn’t do anything.” McHale was one “diddly-poo” away from a classic interview … Stephen Jackson had 23 points, seven boards and six assists in the win, but the line of the night goes to Corey Maggette. He turned the ball over six times, whereas the rest of the Warriors only coughed it up five times total, with no one else committing more than one turnover apiece … Other big stat lines from Tuesday: Kobe dropped 31 points in a win over Memphis; Jarrett Jack scored 26 in a win at Sacramento; and Luis Scola posted 20 points and 16 boards in a win over Toronto, while Yao Ming added 20 and 11 … So the Bucks are down three after Jarvis Hayes sticks a triple in front of their bench and down to probably their last possession. Who would you go to is you’re Scott Skiles? Naturally Richard Jefferson, who was 4-for-18 from the field and 0-for-6 beyond the arc. RJ lucked out and drew a two-shot foul, and made both the freebies, but the Nets converted their free throws on the other end over the last couple possessions to ice it … New rule for Milwaukee games: The Bucks’ bench needs to be put on a split-screen so we can watch them all night. Andrew Bogut was over there looking like an extra from A Night at The Roxbury last night, Joe Alexander looks like he should be selling encyclopedias door-to-door, and Damon Jones is just a clown in a warm-up suit. After Charlie Villanueva (24 pts, 15 rebs) hit a runner to tie the game with 30 seconds left and the Nets called timeout, Bogut did his best Tiger Woods actâ€”trying to stifle a Saturday Night Fever dance with an intense fist pumpâ€”and Damon giddily ran out onto the court. Unfortunately, no one recognized Damon as an NBA player, so Jermaine O’Neal appeared out of nowhere and blasted him with a right cross … If you missed it yesterday, we unveiled a new feature we’re pretty psyched about over here: Digital Dime, your source for viewing new and previous issues of the print version of Dime for free online. Dime #47 (LeBron cover) is up right now; Check it out and let us know what you think … We’re out like Maggette’s ball security …
Damon Jones haters. why? when did the shaq/dwight thing start? or is it just them being funny?
there goes the pistons again. but i don’t think AI would just fold like that. he ain’t that type player. he’ll be back soon, and i think the previous post on dime is correct, the solution to the situation. start him, pull-out after a couple of minutes, put in there rip and the rest of his guys, and then AI with the bench ala sixers 2K and then bring them all together late in the game. i just hope their momentum won’t get rigged and that AI’s ego wont get in the way. they can still make some noise i think.
Shaq vs. Dwight Howard = Superman vs. Bizarro
am i seeing detroit 2003??? nah! there is no big ben and billups is now a nugget. good for them though. need to put some scare to both the c’s and the cavs to make the east more interesting.
advise to the bucks — get bill simmons as your gm after this season ends.
big game for the jazz today. hope my meal allowance is right that their bench will take them over the top and get them deep in the playoffs.
This is completely off the subject, but did anyone happen to catch that Wake Forest/Maryland game last night and see Dave Neal on Sr. night stick a couple of huge 3’s and then get out of pocket and talk shit to the Wake bench? Which was then followed by him getting a taste of Jeff Teague’s crank after he gave him the business going baseline? DIME please try and get that highlight up because it’s worth a good laugh for all those “yes-men” stuck in their cubiculs all day.
I was watching the Piston broadcast, and understandably, many fans have banners supporting Chauncey. But did yall see the ‘Chauncey, Come Back’ sign from some dude. That was ice cold. Iverson should be crying right now.
That game just reminded me how Detroit would be real contenders if they had somebody like Chauncey.
That’s funny. I heard that during the game last night and was thinking the mics must be up extra loud. The only thing filthier than some of the language I heard on court was the tomahawk that Nene scalped Maxiell with. NBA dunk of the night with that shizzle:
On a much sadder note, the nuggies can’t get a fucking win on the road to save their lives AND they’re not covering their spreads. Killing me smalls. NW showdown Thursday with P-Town. Gotta win that one. Which is exactly what I said about the game last night. Killing me smalls.
disgusting how shaq continuously diss dwight like that. props to dwight for being classy and not retaliating back
I expect Iverson to turn up with a “season ending” injury.
“Damon giddily ran out onto the court. Unfortunately, no one recognized Damon as an NBA player, so Jermaine O’Neal appeared out of nowhere and blasted him with a right cross”
That is a Hall of Fame quote there DIME!
Anyone see the post game interview with Stan VanGundy. He ripped on Shaq for flopping in the lane. Vangundy said he was shocked that Shaq would flop and Shaq especially should know better not to do that. Vangundy said only one player played like a man tonight and that was Dwight.
When I saw the flop I was shock that Shaq would pull a Vlade and take a face dive into the lane.
watching the end of that Nets-Milwakee game was painful bc LFrank overcoaches and can’t draw up a play where one of his players can get open from an inbounds. ridiculous.
Smack is usually humorous, but rarely do I actually laugh out loud. It’s normally more of an inside smile or laughter like ok yea good one. But the line about Jermaine O’Neal had me rollin. I can think back and repeat that line in my head and envision it and it will make me laugh everytime…priceless.
When you’re old and a dumbass and you know that a 23 year old kid is fucking better than you now, all you can do is spit pointless soundbites. Classless defensive mechanism used by losers.
Remember when Shaq was dissing the Sacramento ‘Queens’ for flopping against him (even calling Divac a ‘bitch’)? But now, he’s doing the exact same thing. This fucking clown has no credibility.
the magic fans boo grant hill so hard because he was here for 7-years, riding the bench while we paid him 93 million dollars. And when he finally was all better, he darted us for pheonix
Chauncey Billups is awesome. Glad to see the Pistons get another win…1 game behind Miami for 5th…
Not sure if anyone knew this, but Detroit is the first team to beat every division leader in the league…so look out for the Pistons in the playoffs…
F** Shaq.. he sucks. Just pick and roll him everytime, he can’t guard anyone. and hack his azz in the 4th..
“Booing Shaq is one thing, but why would Orlando fans boo Grant Hill so hard? If you want to blame somebody for that whole disaster, blame the Pistons, who ran Grant on a busted foot/ankle in the postseason before he signed with the Magic”
Grant Hill is the #1 most hated player in Orlando. It is not due to him being injured while in Orlando. When his Orlando deal expired, Grant was talk about how great it will be to come back to Orlando healthy. Then as soon as the free agent period opens up, he jumps ship to Phoenix.
unfortunately being a sixers fan my hole life, following iverson’s career and loving iverson, i do expect him to fold it up for the season. this guy just believes he can win it all by himself. he’s just got to much pride to come off the bench. I mean this guy is a warrior. he’ll play through anything, he just can’t take coming off the bench- i could see him going to a team like the heat or the cavs next year to take the paycut. anything else he’s most likely done
loved the shaq-dhoward battle. remember when shaq came in as a young buck and took it ewing, olajuwon, and robinson when they were on their downside. Great for the game to have someone like d-howard take on shaq.
I dont blame Shaq for flopping on that play.. Vets pull tricks out like that every now and then, but the only problem is the refs need to agree lol but doo is just big.. he could be 40 and still flash brilliance every now and then.. IMO you give Shaq that Orlando and DHoward that Suns squad and Shaq outscores Howard AND wins the game..
And i dont feel sorry for AI.. he should have VOLUNTEERED to head to the bench in the first place.. Thats Pistons squad is a TEAM.. he doesnt fit as a starter.. fuck all that diva schniff and bench his ass.. it would be best for everyone.. you can start him with Lebron or Dwade or someone like that (superstar) because he can play off them directly.. but he cant play with a TEAM with no superstar because he wants to be the superstar so bad and doesnt know it means to play as 5..
Sad but he aint the Answer and IMO never was.. just a flashy, courageous jacker.. come on AI fans.. just accept it..
The Orlando fans have some right to be upset at getting little for their $93 million on Grant Hill, but here’s someone who constantly tried to come back, who didn’t pull an Eddy Curry or Al Harrington, who contributed to the community and still does many good things in Orlando. Over the course of his contract, the team continued to demonstrate questionable judgement in the front office, in the coaching area, etc. Only this year has the team really pulled it together, thanks to SVG.
I really don’t blame Hill for leaving because his career was tailing and he wanted to play for a contender, and the Magic couldn’t offer him anything other than competing for some minutes at guard. Both sides had the right to do things their way. The entitled fans who expected Hill to take some sort of hometown discount don’t put themselves in Hill’s shoes — they would have done the exact same thing, but they only think in terms of what they want for their team. So they boo.
Hill is one of the classiest guys in the league, but small town fans who feel wronged are going to put on their yahoo hats at the game and scream murder. Just the way it is, but Hill deserves better.
Shaq is and will always be an entertainer who makes watching the game worth the time spent. Sure the flop yesterday was weak, but Shaq is still the guy who is out helping kids and families in whichever city he’s playing in. The game last night was great to watch, Howard was classy, and both of them showed gamesmanship and tried to help their team win. VanGundy had Howard’s back, good for him, but for you punks on here to diss Shaq shows you don’t understand much about classy players.
CHAUNCEY was BALLIN!
I thought he was trying to OUT SHINE Stuckey last night. He kept pestering him and following him on D…
And when he was offense, he was doing all types of stuff.
Then he kinda just fell back when Rodney started ballin’ for real.
Billups is the man. As a Jazz fan I’ve been pissed since the AI trade and really without Billups the nugglets had no chance but now he’s good enough to even out the negative impact of Melo and Karl and help Denver actually make a run.
Why wouldn’t GHill leave Orlando? Phoenix got the best trainers and medical staff in the league. Everybody goes there and has damn near rebirths. Dude damn near died from his surgeries in Orlando and at least he never quit on the squad….like Tracy.
D Fish last night – 11 pts, 3 assists, 0 turnovers, 2-2 from 3 in a laker win, but you probably won’t hear too much about him today.
@ Lakeshow – seriously tho. Oden or Durant? lol
congrats Gee, you’re going to have your own lil baller. Go Jazz!
so this fool that said last week that denver got better with billups is a fluke still thinks iverson is not the problem how weird is it the man goes down and the team starts winning
remember last week when San An won without Manu and TD and TP tore it up?
Did it mean they better without tim and manu?
But yeah, i agree with your post lol
Chauncey got lucky to be put into a situation where they needed a real point who happens to be a good leader. Andre Miller would have done good in Denver too,not as good as chauncey, but good tho
@35 — } I agree completely LAKESHOW.
If not a BEAST…a CHAMPIONSHIP CALIBUR ROLE PLAYER.
so…the pistons won…like i said before Ian, does that mean they don’t need chauncy just like they don’t need iverson? lol
pistons are winning now off sheer chemistry…and if u remember, they had their biggest win streak of the season while rip was hurt AND if i remember, they were the first season to snap the lakers win streak WITH iverson…doesn’t matter, their not winning it all with or without him lol
Thanks Dave lol. I don’t know about them names but I am sure we will come up with something.