Double-Oh Nine

Quite honestly — and what better way to kick off the New Year than with a reality check? — the New Year’s Eve slate of NBA games was kinda weak. Case in point: #10 on NBA.com’s Top 10 Plays was a clip of some dude in a Baron Davis jersey doing hula hoop tricks at halftime of the Clippers/Sixers game … If you caught any of Nets/Pistons, and later, Nuggets/Raptors, it was like watching two completely different sports. Nets/Pistons was slow, totally forgettable, and both teams looked like they would rather be anywhere else than on a basketball court. Raps/Nuggets had guys getting after it, running whenever they could, being physical with each other and talking sh*t. Carmelo Anthony (20 pts) in particular looked like he’d been injected with the spirit of Ron Artest for a night; he was going hard on defense, whether it was banging in the post with Chris Bosh (24 pts, 11 rebs) or jumping into passing lanes to create turnovers … Denver led by seven early in the fourth quarter when Toronto went on a mini-run to make it a one-possession game, highlighted by Andrea Bargnani hitting a jumper (plus-one) and the Raps’ play-by-play guy screaming, “HOW DO YA LIKE ME NOW?!?” But it seemed whenever the Raps challenged in the fourth, they gave up a backbreaking three. Chauncey Billups (18 pts, 7 asts) especially knocked down some big ones … In Detroit, Vince Carter got himself ejected in the second quarter for arguing an out of bounds call, and kept yapping to the point where Lawrence Frank and Devin Harris had to “hold him back.” (Because a 5-foot-5 former college basketball manager and a skinny PG can really restrain him.) Even NBA TV’s Eric Snow called VC out for trying to get booted early so he could get started on the New Year’s Eve parties … All this time we’ve been begging the Bulls to get a legit low-post scorer — remember the LaMarcus Aldridge trade? — but at least you could say they were stockpiling some solid post defenders. So where were they yesterday? Every time you looked up during Magic/Bulls, Dwight Howard was getting an uncontested dunk or Marcin Gortat was getting an easy bucket at the rim. Couple that with Rashard Lewis making it rain outside, and the Magic won easy … How long can the Bucks keep this up? From the Jazz to the Spurs to the Celtics, Milwaukee has been able to “ugly up” games against more talented teams and sometimes pull out a W. Last night the Bucks fell short in Houston, but all anyone could talk about in the Rockets’ locker room was how bad they played. Artest went so far as to say, “That win wasn’t even a win.” … Yao put up 22 points and 10 boards, and T-Mac (7 pts, 10 asts) continues to live in this Paul Pierce phase of his career where he’ll occasionally have games where he disappears as a scorer but it’s still obvious how important he is to the team … BTW, the Rockets re-signed Dikembe Mutombo on Wednesday. That was pretty much a given, although the other day we heard the Spurs and Celtics were also interested in Deke. Is there any way we can get some cameras involved to film all of Deke and Ron-Ron’s conversations? … It didn’t count, but Al Thornton had a pretty amazing shot just before halftime of Clips/Sixers where he launched it from 3/4-court and the ball hit the shot clock and bounced around the top of the backboard before dropping in … After the Celtics dropped three out of four games on their recent West Coast trip, how far did they drop in this week’s NBA Hit List power ranking? Not as far as you might think … We’re out like 2008 …