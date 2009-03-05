A Paul Pierce vs. Vince Carter Shootout

It’s nice when the Celtics’ stars can be humble, but really, forget all that “Rajon Rondo is the most important player on the team” stuff: Boston only goes as far as Paul Pierce takes them. Last night in Jerseyâ€”where a crowd heavy with NYC transplants was booing Stephon Marbury whenever he got the ballâ€”Pierce engaged in a circa-2002 shootout with Vince Carter, which ended with The Truth eviscerating the Nets in crunch time … The Celtics were up 13 early in the fourth, as Doc kept Steph, House, Walker, Powe and Moore on the court for a good chunk of the quarter. But then VC hit a three, Devin Harris got some buckets, Jarvis Hayes dropped a triple, and the next thing you know, it’s tied with two and a half minutes to go. That’s when Pierce (31 pts, 12-14 FG) took over. He baited Hayes into a foul while sticking a pull-up J, then completed the three-point play. After Hayes was perfect on a three-shot foul and Vince stuck a trey to put NJ on top, Pierce assisted Ray Allen on a three that tied it back up, then with about 20 seconds left, stepped back on Hayes on the baseline and gave him another jumper that proved to be the game-winner. Vince (34 pts, 13-21 FG) had a chance to tie, driving past Pierce but missing a tough shot over two defenders … After Ray’s three, Mikki was on the bench doing the Pedro Cerrano. Is it just us, or does Mikki have a constant mean-mug? Even when he’s not in the game he looks pissed. He’s one of those dudes who’s probably ice-grilling in his wedding photos … D-Wade put together yet another convincing compilation that he’s the most complete guard in the NBA, and would have done so even if you only caught the last 4-5 minutes of Miami’s win over the Suns. The Heat were never in serious trouble, thanks to Flash making plays all over the court: Chasing down Grant Hill and Budingering his layup off the backboard; falling to his knees with the ball, and before Jason Richardson could tie him up and call “First,” passing from the floor to Udonis Haslem for an open jumper; drilling a pull-up in J-Rich’s eye (after which the cameras caught Tim Hardaway in the stands laughing his ass off); and in the end, repeatedly getting himself into the lane and to the line to seal it with free throws … One time Wade (35 pts, 16 asts) got knocked on his back by Shaq, and stayed sprawled out on the floor while Diesel just stood over him and (jokingly?) glared at him for a good 10 seconds without offering a hand. The Miami crowd and the announcers were all over Shaq for that …
When it mattered most, the Mavs were able to rely on Dirk and defense to beat the Spurs. With about four minutes left, Dirk (24 pts, 12 rebs) hit a three and then another jumper to put Dallas up by 10 and had the arena literally shaking. (Jeff Van Gundy to Dirk after the three: “You can’t stick your tongue out!”) Those should have been the daggers, but Tony Parker (37 pts) kept San Antonio alive until the Mavs made a couple big defensive plays at the end. With 30 seconds left and Dallas up five, San Antonio couldn’t get the ball inbounds and had to burn their last timeout; on the ensuing possession, the Mavs wouldn’t let Michael Finely or Roger Masonâ€”the two guys you want taking that three-pointer if you’re the Spursâ€”get open, forcing Parker to take and miss a corner three … After AK-47 dropped a between-his-legs no-look pass to Kyle Korver cutting along the baseline (with an over-exaggerated fake handoff thrown in for extra misdirection), Yao Ming definitely got caught dropping an F-bomb on the Houston bench. The Jazz picked up the W, their ninth in a row, behind Deron Williams‘ 26 points and 14 dimes, and Carlos Boozer‘s 20 and 17 boards … Other notable stat lines from Wednesday: LeBron scored 23 in a win over Milwaukee; Rudy Gay dropped 35 in a win over the Clippers; Antawn Jamison scored 29 in a loss to the Thunder; and Joakim Noah went for 14 points, 17 rebounds and four blocks in a rout over Golden State … Here’s Portland announcer Mike Rice’s scouting report of Roy Hibbert: “He’s real tall, over 7-feet, and has real long arms. But he doesn’t have that soft touch around the basket, so he’s gonna miss a lot of layups.” That’s nice to hear if you’re an Indiana fan, that your big man of the future will have trouble making layups … The Pacers were in control for three and a half quarters, but fell behind when the Blazers went on a 14-0 run, capped by back-to-back Steve Blake threes that put the Blazers up by four. And maybe it was because he was the guy leaving Blake openâ€”or maybe it was just because he’s T.J. Fordâ€”but that’s when T.J. Ford decided he was going to win the game by himself. He went 1-on-5 on multiple possessions down the stretch and took some truly terrible shots; only some of them were going in, so the Pacers stayed in the game … Eventually it came down to a tie score with 11 seconds left, Blazers ball, so obviously you give it to Brandon Roy and let him go to work. Guarded by T.J., Roy (28 pts) got where he wanted to the bucket, and right before he was going to kick it out to wide-open Travis Outlaw in the corner, got tripped by T.J. and sent to the line, where he buried the game-winning free throws with 1.7 seconds left … On every foul, the TV scoreboard on the Blazers’ broadcast shows what kind of foul was actually calledâ€”pushing, holding, blocking, etc. One time Troy Murphy clubbed Joel Przybilla across the head as Joel went up for a shot, and after the whistle, the scoreboard just said, “Hand-check.” … We’re out like Hibbert making layups …
is 23 points already a big night for Lebron? lol
c’mon, you know The King better..
D-Wade is filthy.
how u not mention west’s 8 steal??
“Other big stat lines from Wednesday: LeBron scored 23 in a win over Milwaukee”
Maybe the 4-5 from 3 which follows the 8-11 from 3 last time he saw the bucks, but 23 points a big stat line???
It’s not too late to delete it before most dime smack readers wake up……just sayin
maybe 23 points would be a big night for someone like darnell jackson or jj hickson..
Maybe they need to mention lebron in every article…and “Lebron scored 23 in a win” still sounds better than “Lebron played yesterday”
the race in the west just got very interesting. with the exception of the lakers, numbers 2 to 8 seedings have become unpredictable. exciting times in basketball.
from how it looks right now, it seems utah has the deepest bench out there. the upcoming five game eastern road swing will tell what their character truly is. and they have beat the life out of denver too.
on a parting shot, my meal allowance goes to mark cuban. he just said all the right stuff and his team responded. hope all players in the league would really lay it on the line everytime they step into the hardwood.
Big game Dwade as a big Laker fan I envy what the Heat have in you.If only some of this could rub off knucklehead Kobe.Keep it up Dwade
^^^^^^LAME^^^^^
I guess Iverson and the Pistons aren’t really that eager to reunite in the mist of the current winning ways…
Iverson out 2 WEEKS for a “sore” back??? So not Iverson-like…
I guess time to focus on who’s next…
What’s an F-Bomb??
@springz….someone saying F.U.C.K.
lannyb Kobe was exactly like that 2 years ago. When he played with Smush and Kwame. Kobe use to go real hard. That’s not what Kobe does these days. I would like Kobe drive to the whole more but I will still take him over D-Wade and it’s not even close.
Rajon Rondo is not bad, but he insn’t a clutch player…
Houston Up!
Scream Utah! They are looking good I ain’t even gonna front. Still I think Sloany’s system will be what takes them where they usually go till they fall off.
Deron might be the difference though cause he adds that difference to Utah’s style. Time will tell.
I need Von Wafer to step tha scoring up for real.
Come on Rick get them boys together.
How Indiana gonna lead the whole game and give it up like Karen Steffans right at the end.
Guess Mark Cuban’s rant on the team worked.
Wade is going off!
Last year there was no doubt that I would choose Kobe over Wade. This year I really can’t say that with much confidence. Wade has turned into the best all around player this side of Lebron. Wade is not only dropping mad dimes lately but also has been a force on D and not just with steals. He is easily the best shot blocking guard in the League. At this point given age and abilty I would take Wade over Kobe.
Hey Dime, in case you haven’t, (I may have missed it) you need to do a who’s better, Kobe or Dwayne? I like to see the arguments for both.
This went unoticed but Russell Wesbrook is now leading the SI and ESPN rookie of the year rankings.
Interesting fact: Statistically, Westbrook is having a better rookie season than Dwayne Wade did in Miami with Wesbrook putting up 15-5-5 vs Wade’s 16-4-4. There are only something like 5 players who have ever averaged better than 15-5-5 (pts/reb/assists) as rookies and CP3 and Lebron are the only recent members of that club.
Also unoticed was Beasley’s 28pts against the Suns. Don’t look now but Beasley is turning into the frontcourt monster the Heat needed.
Kobe or Wade??? i still believe that Kobe is way better that Flash… Smitty is right, its not even that close. Kobe was Wade 2 years ago… as with Mamba back then, the question is… is Wade really that good now (good in the sense that he’s the best in the L)… or does he just have a lame supporting cast???
thank you DIME for providing me with a recap of all the action i miss due to the poor NBA coverage in Canada/wednesday night YMCA ball. who needs NBA tv when you have can have SMACK with your morning coffee…
F*** Flop Lake City, Utah…No wonder they don’t have fans when they travel
My man D-Will in a zone right now.
man, houston fans seem to have a lot of sand in their vajay-jay’s after losing to a team that’s finally healthy. we know tmac is always out with the sand in his snatch, didn’t know that h-town fans suffered from the same ailment.
we took your boys to double overtime in houston with kyrylo fesenko and kosta koufos because of injuries . . . don’t expect the road to get easier for y’all now that the jazz are healthy for the first time all season (including training camp).
and dude, yao could have easily been fouled out earlier with his continual fouling of jazz wings driving to the bucket, brewer’s eventual retribution is called karma.
peace out, clutch city. hope to see you in the playoffs. you guys are an easy out for the jazz because boozer is just too fast for yao. you know you’re a special team when boozer (who had been sucking since he returned) gets 20-17 on you.
How about Brotha Redbush’s 8 steals?
A few quick hitters
1.) Kobe is the best that ever done did it.
2.) If the Cavs lose Lebron they’ll fall off quicker than a Hookers draws.
3.) The same is true for D-Wade and Co.
4.) Paul Pierce is a Byatch!!!
5.) The Pistons are gonna hurt them boys in the finals.
6.) YOUNGFED is a Living Legend never forget it.
YOUNGFED’S BANGER OF THE DAY: Montell Jordan & Ce Ce Penniston
[www.soulbounce.com]
This song is only for the grown and sexy. (lol)
whoa! i never thought i would see a dime smack that just mentioned lebron. “LeBron scored 23 in a win over Milwaukee”.
wow kudos to dime.
the mvp race is between wade, lebron and dwight/kobe. i got to give the nod to wade. man has had something to prove since last seasons injuries. lebron is a close second, but i got to give the nod to wade.
is wade better than kobe? nah, i think if you do a “who’s better?” on wade and kobe, kobe walks away hands down. but this season i consider wade an mvp and kobe an honorable mention, career-wise it’s just the opposite.
thanks dime for the “Pierce engaged in a circa-2002 shootout with Vince Carter” line. no one i talk to remembers that shootout that they had in the playoffs. now i got some proof to back it up.
jazz are looking scary right now. a game out of 3rd place, and their next game is against the nuggets.
this is why i love basketball. you got teams jockeying for playoff spots and march madness is knocking on the door.
Shaq has destroyed every team he has been a part of, it is just a matter of time. It then takes 5 years for his former teams to recover. Notices it’s all about him, I did this, I did that. Not my team won a championship. He has the biggest, fatest ego on the planet. Kids shouldn’t look up to him, they should look up to Tim Duncan.
I feel bad for Dwade.. The man goes out and gets 30+ points AND 16 DIMES and Lebron is the talk of Sportscenter with 23 points.. thats rough.. what cracked me up was the “is Dwades jumper as good as Lebrons?” of course fake ass StuScott asked that question but it still made me laugh..
So who does have a better J?? LBJ or Dwade?? i say Dwade.. And J does not mean 3 pointer peeps.. thats a small part of having a J.. Pull up, turnaround, fadeaway, etc..
And that who’s better Dwade or Kobe post was a goofy ass question.. Dwade is having a monster year but he aint near the Mamba.. dont get caught up in the hype people.. maybe a better passer but how much passing you want a SG to really do?? Dwade has always been a 1-2 hybrid to me..
Kobe averaged 35ppg in a WHOLE SEASON.. he might be close but come on.. spare me..
And i second Doc..
D-Will is playing like THE man right now..
Utah fans are so out of touch, proud of a floppin’ azz franchise. That type of ball will NEVER win a ship’
LOL Amar talking all greasy and slick today cause they got a win.
Still championship-LESS!
And still will be championship-LESS after this year.
Your Jazz are impressive for now, we will see if you end up fishing for the summer as you all usually do even if you get past the first you all never win it all.
Moderator please let this through!
The Utah Jazz are the biggest floppers in the NBA..absolutely ridiculous
Let my comments in DIME!
Alright Dime. What are you saying, first the new Playboy Ads. And now the Singles chat line Ads? Are you trying to take a shot at my machismo?
If so. Well played.
What do I have to do to get my comments on?
Guess I have to go this way! To get my comments on that is cool.
Anyway Amar you talkin all slick cause of that little win when you guys are at full force.
Your team is still championship-LESS! And no I don’t need to get any new material cause you all ain’t won no Championship.
Same coach, same system and sure you all go further in the playoffs just to GO HOME.
You all betta make it happen this year cause this will be your closest chance.
Pride come before the fall pimpin and you all usually fall, so I would calm down on the pride fella!
Get a championship then pop off!
LaMarcus Aldridge played a good game last night, but really he should have been destroying the Pacers. They don’t have anybody who can match him physically, and he was killing in the first half (15 pts) but was quiet in the second.
I know Granger and Dunleavy are out, but T.J. Ford kills me with his gunning. It’s like watching Riley Freeman out there except he can kinda shoot.
lakeshow i seen that shit and i laughed like lebron is a beast but seems dudes forget that up until this year dwade’s bread and butter was the drive or hittin the pullup j off the backboard.
Utah is too small to contend for a championship.. maybe if they START Millsap.. he makes up for some of that.. but beating San Antonio and LA in 7?? and then beating Boston or Cleveland in 7?? naaahhhhhh
No one can stop Gonibli, Duncan, Bryant, Pierce or Lebron on that roster.. Harpring is a weak defender nowadays and Brewer is a DECENT defender but thats as far as it goes.. Plus Boozer disappears against taller defenders.. See last years playoff exit..
h-town fans . . . very predictable with the ‘championships’ talk . . . you guys are a bit defensive. do the knicks fans pump out their chests because of their 2 championships? no, they talk about what’s happening to their team in the present. they don’t live in the past — like h-town fans apparently do.
when was the last time the rockets won a playoff series? (let alone championship) heck, you championships are so rear-mirror that between that ‘golden era’ and now the jazz have knocked you guys out of the playoffs four straight times. (1997, 1998, 2007, 2008)
Four.
show up when it counts houston, or are you just going to keep playing with your rings from over a decade ago?
and just because i’m talking sh*t about houston doesn’t mean that i’m saying that the Jazz are going to win the ring this year. it’s easy to refute my statements when you don’t even read them, lakeshow.
pride comes before the fall — sure. i don’t have to look farther than your franchise player t-mac talking about the 2nd round.
E$ — if flopping doesn’t win chips then i think you need to go take a few rings away from wade and manu, if anything, we’ve been shown that floping is the path to victory because the refs can be tricked. NBA needs to clean that up, I personally hate flopping. last night’s game memo and brewer had serious flops. they were not the only ones to flop in that game though . . . battier takes a lot of charges, but he also flops on occasion but doesn’t get called out on it because of his ‘rep’.
lakeshow — utah is too small, and then you attempt to correct it by starting millsap? do you even know anything about other teams? millsap is 6’8. boozer is 6’9 and quicker. memo is 6’11 and an under-rated rebounder (didn’t he have 18 and 19 vs. the lakers in the playoffs last season?). the bench is pretty good sized as well, ak is 6’9 with a longer wingspan than ‘sap. collins is 6’11, koufos is 7’, fesenko is 7’1.
sure, utah isn’t the biggest team, but at least they play physical ball.
“No one can stop Gonibli, Duncan, Bryant, Pierce or Lebron on that roster.. ”
this is true. but how many teams out there have the type of roster that can stop any of those guys? does any team really “stop” timmy d, or does he just suffer from poor shooting nights? can anyone stop kobe or lebron? no. manu is a jazz killer, but he kills all teams. if anything, the jazz have only been able to shut down pierce (the combination of AK, Brewer and Harpring) — and did so last month. the jazz took him out of his game with those three guys that at the end of the game pierce couldn’t make jumpers over our PG.
Wade is better than Kobe and it’s not even close.
When Kobe averaged 35ppg what were his assists, rebounds, blocks, steals and efficiency?
Basketball is more than a one dimensional game of scoring. When you put it all together Kobe is only better than Wade in scoring and Wade beats Kobe in all other facets of the game.
@Jones
Kobe is better than Wade at dribbling, defense, jumping, posting, rapping, wifing, analizing chicks and tidly winks lol.
Nawl but seriously you dont really believe that.
What u a Jazz fan Amar??
I see why ur bitter.. but dont hate on mine.. i wasnt even directing MY OPINION at you.. If it makes you feel any better i think the Jazz are the 3rd best team in the West.. But the distance the Lakers have over the third best team is a lot.. regardless if u guys caught us before the All Star break..
But hey its professional sports.. anything can happen come playoffs..
Millsap PLAYS a lot bigger than Booz, Amar.. i know u watch the games so u should see that.. I’ve watched Booz get knocked off his game and play small when he is probably one of the stronger players in the League.. and defensively Booz is a liability..
Memo is a good rebounder i never said he wasnt but does he like playing D against big time post players?? cuz i always see him look like he is about to cry lol plus his bread and butter is his 3 shot.. any center who shoots 3’s first and drop hooks second is disbarred IMO..
Collins is 6â€²11, Koufos is 7â€², Fesenko is 7â€²1.. how much burn you think those foo’s about to get in a playoff game??
Only bigs on that team who hold down BOTH ends of the court are Millsap and AK.. And AK isnt really a big.. everyone else flops..
@ Jones..
I looked it up and Kobe averaged 5 boards and 4-5 assists per game while dropping 35 a night.. is that bad?? because dwade averages 5 boards and 6-7 assists right now during your “lemme dickride Dwade campaign”.. is Dwade really blowing away Kobe then??
Kobe one dimensional.. where u from Alaska??