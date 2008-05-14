Magic sent home, Hornets protect home, Steph needs a new home

Hedo Turkoglu has been pretty money in crunch-time all year long, but in the playoffs he’s made some eyebrow-raising decisions. Either Hedo was holding the ball too long or he was taking rushed shots; either he wasn’t being aggressive enough in getting the shot he wanted, or he was being too aggressive. Last night Hedo (18 pts, 9 rebs, 7 asts) had the ball with 15 seconds left and Orlando down by three, their season on the line in Detroit. What does he do? Tries to go hard-body on Tayshaun Prince and dunk on him like he was LeBron and Tayshaun was KG. If you missed the outcome of that attempt, go ask Reggie Miller what happened. That was Orlando’s last good chance at stealing a win, and Rip Hamilton (31 pts, 4 stls) proceeded to send them home with free throws … The Pistons didn’t even play that well. Rasheed couldn’t throw a rock in the ocean, Dwight Howard (14 pts, 17 rebs) killed them on the glass, the bench did nothing, and on top of that their crowd was mostly dead — it was the first time this postseason that a home team seemed at a disadvantage in that regard. Of course a listless Palace crowd is always preferable to a “Let’s throw beer and chairs at you and start fights on the court” crowd, so nobody’s complaining … Headed to their sixth straight Eastern Conference Finals, the Pistons have time now to rest up while the Cavs and Celtics beat up on each other in a series that seems destined to go seven games. That’s especially good news for Chauncey Billups, who sat out last night with that hamstring injury. Rodney Stuckey did fill in admirably, though, putting up 15 points, 6 assists and zero turnovers … Knowing that a Game 5 win on the road would pretty much be the death knell for the Hornets, the Spurs still went out and played like crap in the third quarter. Which of course happened to coincide with the Hornets looking like world champs. Holding a small lead at the half, San Antone didn’t have any ball movement in the third, and then when they tried to get something going they were over-passing. Plus they were turning the ball over and couldn’t hit a shot. Meanwhile, David West was unstoppable, Chris Paul was busting shots to the point where he was doing heat checks from 25 feet out, CP and Tyson Chandler got their alley-oop connection back on track, and Mo Pete hauled out the ratchet, sticking threes (12 pts, 4 threes) like he was Glen Rice or somebody. And when the Spurs tried to make something happen in the fourth, Peja Stojakovic delivered a soul crusher of a triple with seven minutes left … Despite a bad back, David West was destroying everyone Gregg Popovich put in front of him, finishing with 38 points, 14 boards, 5 assists and 5 blocks. In between possessions West was hobbling up and down the court — he basically had the game Kobe was going for when he kept launching shots in L.A.’s most recent loss. West’s back was so stiff that whenever he tried to run he looked like Michael Johnson on the track … Reggie Miller has taken to calling Chris Paul (22 pts, 14 asts) “Pocket Magic,” because he apparently does everything Magic Johnson does just without the height. Reggie also keeps calling Melvin Ely “Melvin Ee-Lee.” Not that anyone expects him to get the names right or anything … The Hornets made a commitment early on to get physical with Tony Parker and not let him get whatever he wanted in the paint. They hit him hard numerous times, and you could tell it took its toll as the game went on and Parker began turning the ball over and looking indecisive on his drives. On one of the last plays of the first half Tony went to the rack and got hit, then laid on the floor like he’d been right-crossed by Wladimir Klitschko. When he finally got up and went to the line, a Hornets fan could be heard yelling, “He’s like Ginobili out there!” … Manu’s stat line ended up looking good (20 pts, 7 asts), but one reason the Hornets took control in the third quarter was because he couldn’t hit a shot. Tim Duncan struggled offensively, too, but he did pull down 23 rebounds … Wendell Pierce (Bunk from “The Wire”) was at the game. Good for him that “The Wire” finally blew up; otherwise he’d be known as The District Attorney from Strapped, or The Minute-Man from Waiting to Exhale … Your NBA All-Rookie first team: Al Horford, Kevin Durant, Luis Scola, Al Thornton and Jeff Green. (The way they do the voting, it doesn’t matter that it’s one guard, three forwards and one center.) The second team is Jamario Moon, J.C. Navarro, Thaddeus Young, Stuckey and Carl Landry. No problems with the voting except one: Which clown voted for Durant to be on the second team? Maybe you think Horford deserved R.O.Y. over Durant, and maybe you think Scola even deserved it over KD, but are you seriously saying there were FIVE rookies better than Durant this year? … The Knicks introduced Mike D’Antoni as their new head coach in a Tuesday press conference that was attended by none other than Stephon Marbury, who’s about as welcome as Bad Luck Schleprock (“The Flintstones”) at anything Knicks-related these days. Although it wasn’t said at the press conference, word is D’Antoni is already looking to trade Steph … D’Antoni confirmed that the Knicks are gonna run, but admitted they probably won’t be as fast as the Suns … Donnie Walsh (who initially referred to his new hire as “Mike D’Antonio”) said he interviewed Mark Jackson, Avery Johnson, Rick Carlisle and Herb Williams, but gave him the nod over the people’s choice (Jackson) because the Knicks need “teaching and coaching” and D’Antoni is a proven guy … D’Antoni on the critics’ assertion that he’s not a good defensive coach: “We averaged 58 wins in four years, so 58 times a year we were the best defensive team on the floor. I do know that.” … Walsh also said one of his main goals is to clear up enough cap space by 2010 to make a serious run at LeBron, D-Wade and/or Chris Bosh. The other day in the office we were talking about LeBron’s future and his eventual free agency. If LeBron is on the market and the Knicks and Brooklyn Nets can offer him similar money and a similar chance to win, would LeBron go to MSG or to BK? Would he want to step right into being the undisputed king of New York with the Knicks, or take on the challenge of making the Nets the city’s new favorite team due to his mere presence? … Inspired by LeBron’s filthmeister dunk on Garnett, we asked in the DimeMag.com poll yesterday which of LeBron’s famous dunks was your favorite: On KG (Monday), on Rasheed (’07 playoffs), on Duncan (’06), on Damon Jones (’05), or the one on Leandro Barbosa from last year. The winner? Check it out in the video below … We’re out like Dwight and ’em …

