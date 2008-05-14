Magic sent home, Hornets protect home, Steph needs a new home

Hedo Turkoglu has been pretty money in crunch-time all year long, but in the playoffs he’s made some eyebrow-raising decisions. Either Hedo was holding the ball too long or he was taking rushed shots; either he wasn’t being aggressive enough in getting the shot he wanted, or he was being too aggressive. Last night Hedo (18 pts, 9 rebs, 7 asts) had the ball with 15 seconds left and Orlando down by three, their season on the line in Detroit. What does he do? Tries to go hard-body on Tayshaun Prince and dunk on him like he was LeBron and Tayshaun was KG. If you missed the outcome of that attempt, go ask Reggie Miller what happened. That was Orlando’s last good chance at stealing a win, and Rip Hamilton (31 pts, 4 stls) proceeded to send them home with free throws … The Pistons didn’t even play that well. Rasheed couldn’t throw a rock in the ocean, Dwight Howard (14 pts, 17 rebs) killed them on the glass, the bench did nothing, and on top of that their crowd was mostly dead — it was the first time this postseason that a home team seemed at a disadvantage in that regard. Of course a listless Palace crowd is always preferable to a “Let’s throw beer and chairs at you and start fights on the court” crowd, so nobody’s complaining … Headed to their sixth straight Eastern Conference Finals, the Pistons have time now to rest up while the Cavs and Celtics beat up on each other in a series that seems destined to go seven games. That’s especially good news for Chauncey Billups, who sat out last night with that hamstring injury. Rodney Stuckey did fill in admirably, though, putting up 15 points, 6 assists and zero turnovers … Knowing that a Game 5 win on the road would pretty much be the death knell for the Hornets, the Spurs still went out and played like crap in the third quarter. Which of course happened to coincide with the Hornets looking like world champs. Holding a small lead at the half, San Antone didn’t have any ball movement in the third, and then when they tried to get something going they were over-passing. Plus they were turning the ball over and couldn’t hit a shot. Meanwhile, David West was unstoppable, Chris Paul was busting shots to the point where he was doing heat checks from 25 feet out, CP and Tyson Chandler got their alley-oop connection back on track, and Mo Pete hauled out the ratchet, sticking threes (12 pts, 4 threes) like he was Glen Rice or somebody. And when the Spurs tried to make something happen in the fourth, Peja Stojakovic delivered a soul crusher of a triple with seven minutes left … Despite a bad back, David West was destroying everyone Gregg Popovich put in front of him, finishing with 38 points, 14 boards, 5 assists and 5 blocks. In between possessions West was hobbling up and down the court — he basically had the game Kobe was going for when he kept launching shots in L.A.’s most recent loss. West’s back was so stiff that whenever he tried to run he looked like Michael Johnson on the track … Reggie Miller has taken to calling Chris Paul (22 pts, 14 asts) “Pocket Magic,” because he apparently does everything Magic Johnson does just without the height. Reggie also keeps calling Melvin Ely “Melvin Ee-Lee.” Not that anyone expects him to get the names right or anything … The Hornets made a commitment early on to get physical with Tony Parker and not let him get whatever he wanted in the paint. They hit him hard numerous times, and you could tell it took its toll as the game went on and Parker began turning the ball over and looking indecisive on his drives. On one of the last plays of the first half Tony went to the rack and got hit, then laid on the floor like he’d been right-crossed by Wladimir Klitschko. When he finally got up and went to the line, a Hornets fan could be heard yelling, “He’s like Ginobili out there!” … Manu’s stat line ended up looking good (20 pts, 7 asts), but one reason the Hornets took control in the third quarter was because he couldn’t hit a shot. Tim Duncan struggled offensively, too, but he did pull down 23 rebounds … Wendell Pierce (Bunk from “The Wire”) was at the game. Good for him that “The Wire” finally blew up; otherwise he’d be known as The District Attorney from Strapped, or The Minute-Man from Waiting to Exhale … Your NBA All-Rookie first team: Al Horford, Kevin Durant, Luis Scola, Al Thornton and Jeff Green. (The way they do the voting, it doesn’t matter that it’s one guard, three forwards and one center.) The second team is Jamario Moon, J.C. Navarro, Thaddeus Young, Stuckey and Carl Landry. No problems with the voting except one: Which clown voted for Durant to be on the second team? Maybe you think Horford deserved R.O.Y. over Durant, and maybe you think Scola even deserved it over KD, but are you seriously saying there were FIVE rookies better than Durant this year? … The Knicks introduced Mike D’Antoni as their new head coach in a Tuesday press conference that was attended by none other than Stephon Marbury, who’s about as welcome as Bad Luck Schleprock (“The Flintstones”) at anything Knicks-related these days. Although it wasn’t said at the press conference, word is D’Antoni is already looking to trade Steph … D’Antoni confirmed that the Knicks are gonna run, but admitted they probably won’t be as fast as the Suns … Donnie Walsh (who initially referred to his new hire as “Mike D’Antonio”) said he interviewed Mark Jackson, Avery Johnson, Rick Carlisle and Herb Williams, but gave him the nod over the people’s choice (Jackson) because the Knicks need “teaching and coaching” and D’Antoni is a proven guy … D’Antoni on the critics’ assertion that he’s not a good defensive coach: “We averaged 58 wins in four years, so 58 times a year we were the best defensive team on the floor. I do know that.” … Walsh also said one of his main goals is to clear up enough cap space by 2010 to make a serious run at LeBron, D-Wade and/or Chris Bosh. The other day in the office we were talking about LeBron’s future and his eventual free agency. If LeBron is on the market and the Knicks and Brooklyn Nets can offer him similar money and a similar chance to win, would LeBron go to MSG or to BK? Would he want to step right into being the undisputed king of New York with the Knicks, or take on the challenge of making the Nets the city’s new favorite team due to his mere presence? … Inspired by LeBron’s filthmeister dunk on Garnett, we asked in the DimeMag.com poll yesterday which of LeBron’s famous dunks was your favorite: On KG (Monday), on Rasheed (’07 playoffs), on Duncan (’06), on Damon Jones (’05), or the one on Leandro Barbosa from last year. The winner? Check it out in the video below … We’re out like Dwight and ’em …
Hey guys did you check the look on Timmy’s face after the game when he was waiting on his teammates? It’s like you could see it in his eyes..”Man, It’s really over!” priceless. D. West was the truth tonight too!
3RD BITCHESSS!!! n e wayz second straight game hedo turkougly messes up the game for the magic thats what u get!!!!! West is a beasttt
new york knicks= career enders
oh and i have a question for austin..does dime magazine ship magazines to puerto rico?? i want t know cuz i cant find them
as i said
spurs win 6
up to stojakovic for a good performance in game 7
hedo took it real strong, can’t fault him too much for that
chris bosh ain’t going nowhere baby !
.. probably because he couldn’t be a franchise player anywhere else .
Hedo must have forgot who was in front of him. Tay Prince is clutch on both ends- a true winner. Damn 6 straight conference finals (who was the last team to do that?)
r u crazy don mega??? chris bosh is also a beast he is a franchise player the reason most ppl think he isnt that good is because he doesnt get national coverage cuz he plays in toronto but if he did ppl would be mentioning him in the same sentence with lebron melo and wade
*(instead of the standard 8 )
d u work for wilson wonder boy?
@daquest?on
No, I got no affiliation w/ Wilson or website I linked to. It does sound like an ad tho- my bad!
@Don Mega…
what’s with the name?
24 groves? aint that too much for a pro ball? anyway…
hedo might have made a strong move, but in times like that, a brainy move would’ve been much, much better…
and haters, well… NO will eat the WEST, period!
hedo did try to do a lebron dunk when he should have just finished it quick without soaring cause he gave prince time to recover from getting took.
CP3 has been my money player ever since he was on the cover of dime. ive been calling him “natural causes” cause he’s killing all the old fogeys in the playoffs. did you see parker still trying to sweep the floor of the hornets stadium?
and on the record KG got dunked on no matter what anyone says even if he didnt go up for the block. cause if you’re the DPOY and you don’t go up but you decide to side step and push the king and manage to still get smashed you bitched out no anyway! plus it was a KO punch and if he read the article a couple days ago he would have known he just gave the game. away
what the hell was Damon Jones thinking? jeez.
24 grooves sounds like a ball made for the streets.. a street ball for street ball from the department of redundancy department as my friend stuart scott would say
stephon marbury is done even if he can still play at a high level(which i personally think he can). Nobody wants him n e more he has too much baggage and everyone knows hes a proven loser. Anyone who trades for him only wants his contract and he will never play with the team he ends up with. It will just be like Steve Francis.. steve francis is still relatively young, hes like 5 years removed frm the all star game but nobdy want him n e more go ask the rockets. Its a real shame cuz both of them could play. So if ur a point guard that acts like a shooting guard dont go to the knicks because ur career would likely b over in the next 3 years. Wait let me refrase that n e player period that comes to the knicks expect ur career to b over by the next 4 years(except if ur lebron james). Think about it Zach, eddy, richardson,crawford, jeffries, james,marbury, collins… nobody wants them the only ones who could b saved are david lee and balkman not even robinson so get out there while u still can!!!
@daquest?on and Dime
I was wondeing if you guys sent out to AUSTRALIA. If so, PLEASE dont let it be 3 months late, like another Ball mag (this months issue would be the March issue)
great block by tayshaun, he needed that one after he couldn’t stop hedo on two previous drives. but counts at the end. i just wonder, wasn’t tay once able to stay in front of guys like kobe? what happened to that? its not like hedo is that quick…
does anyone not think Tayshaun should have been DPOY. If so Kill Yo Self!!
And Dime can you STOP FUKIN’ HATIN’ ON THE PISTONS!!! Just report the Damn Games. How was our crowd not hype. I thought we did damn well considered the outcome was a given.
So Lebron karate chopping a guys neck (and technically committing an offensive foul) is everyone’s favorite dunk? Sweet!
@Bill:
Like I said NO wins game 5 and Detroit wins in 5! Did I really say that you ask? No but who gives a shit? No one remembers what you write on here anyway. And no one is going back to check out everyone’s “profound” wisdom on previous days…just like most people don’t read Gee’s 25 paragraph posts.
Youngfed, don’t you mean Stuckey should’ve won DPOY? Just kidding. But your comment is going to open up the boards to Big Ticket man love AGAIN.
Fed Tay play some great D,but I think he’s hoping for Boston to win so he dont gotta get embarrassed like he do when he gotta guard you know who.CP3 is proving his greatness and D-West is trying to bogard top forward out of that 03 class.
WILD WILD WEST
@Doc
The Prince vs. The Self Proclaimed King Part 2. BTW How in the hell is he The King, if anything K-HOVA is the King of this ish.
@Damon
Tay Prince lets guys go by him so he can beat that shit.
David West was like WOW. Chris Paul was like WOW. Another 3rd quarter blowout, WOW. Spurs are scared, because they couldn’t get anything they wanted in that 3rd quarter last night. such a difference from game 4, when it looked like they got exactly what they wanted practically all night long.
home court is THAT important?
ok dime whats up no mention of ROBERT HORRY setting the new record for playoff games played? only person still playing in the top 10 is shaq and i dont see him getting 32 more games if horry quite today!
little love for big shot rob?
@ youngfed
lol, i don’t think tay lets guys go by him so that he can block them…just look on the 2 scores by hedo before that.
but its ok, youre defending your team, which you don’t have to since no one in the east seems to be strong enough for them right now
Hedo, Hedo, Hedo???? Did he know that Prince has a 7 foot wingspan? Did he know that he wasn’t Orlando’s number one option anyway? Why the f*ck would Van Gundy give this dude the green light to shoot and not the 118 million Dollar man? Orlando was destined to go home anyway. Of course with a little bit of help from the Detroit officials, but I doubt that would have mattered, at least detroit wouldn’t have so log of a vacation.
CP3 was ballin last night, and David west was doing his thing, even with that sore back, because he was making SMART decisions, not just jacking up 3’s whenever he felt he had a little bit of space, I know West was workin Timmy in the post in the 4th, I felt sorry for Timmy, cause dude had the deer in the headlights look when he was on the bench and the game was winding down, he looked like a soldier recovering from post traumatic stress, and bad war dreams!! LMAO!! I guess Dteroit is the only team who can win on the road this post season huh?
@Damon
you know Fed is just being Fed, basketball is no fun if you can’t talk sh*t. LMAO!!!
Yeah Hedo took that he the man talk to the head.They run the Lebron play for Hedo like he the shit.He made it twice in the season so he gets all clutch shots now.What the fuck is that.At least he went hard though I guess.
Again.
Jameer Nelson ain’t no Mike Hart! He should have just kept his mouth closed or if anything said we are just going to go in and play hard and try to extend our season.
*When you are not a major player who can alter the outcome of the game in regards to winning and losing you shouldn’t predict SH**!
76 Assist to go with 76 turnovers as a team. How bout Jameer predicting what his summer plans were going to be.
The great TP was out-played last night any way you want to look at it. He got some major love in the first half as if he was the golden boy of the L or something to help attribute to his point total and give the other team foul trouble and still was not a major difference.
Say what you will about CP but last night dude played D. On ball and off ball and whatever. For size and fighting through screens and picks every other play he did great.
So yes for GEE I will take (in no order) Deron, Fisher, CP, Billups over Parker when it comes to the playoffs.
Not to say they haven’t had bad games too, but I prefer more effort on D than what TP gives.
They should have let David West get that smooth 40. He was a man amongst boys last night. San An should not leave him open plain and simple.
Some N.O. fans really need to print those “Stop Floppin” shirts and wear them.
Ref. Joey Crawford always looks like he is up to no good.
They should investigate dude on g.p.
Nobody talks about Dwight but his lack of an offensive game is really starting to be a problem. Dwight needs some moves and needs to be able to score for this team…you can’t miss 65% of your shots when you are 6-11 and play 3 feet from the rim…..
So with the Orlando loss we now know that Jameer guaranteeing a win doesn’t mean squat. Seriously, how does a guy like Jameer get it in his head that he can back up a win claim. Jammeer: You’re good but you aren’t the kind of guy who can carry a team to a win.
Finally, word is that Trevor Ariza is back to practiing with the Lakeshow. Don’t overlook him if he can make it back. The guy brings a lot to the table and take care of some weak spots (Walton)
@Gee
Damn, you stole my thunder!….I thought I was the only one who remembered the Jameer promise.
I hate Horry, there’s just something about him. And the only reason he gets the record is that they changed series’ from 5 games to 7, and added another round in the playoffs. If you take a look at the playoff minutes played Horry is down by I think around 2000.
Sorry Kobeef I made sure to remember that ish. Cause a bunch of cats were on some “Oh it’s ok” and “He is suppose to say that”..No it ain’t and no he ain’t. He is suppose to predict nothing other than doing his part and playing hard.
Like I said it’s a whole lot of other things he could have done.
I like Horry but I hope he calls it quits after this.
Kobeef I agree on Dwight, dude has to get in the lab and really develop some moves.
…but he was good in I am Legend
gee
yeah horry is done after this season for sure. you know robert horry has NEVER MISSED the 2nd round! i dont care about minutes or change in format, the man has never missed the 2nd round IN SIXTEEN YEARS! thats got to say something right there. and he has been on a couple “sweep” series as well so adding 2 “possible” games doesnt really mater a whole lot.
@Gee Fisher over Parker GTFOH. You gotta be kiddin’ me pimpin’. However you’re absolutely rite about Jameer.
@Kobeef
You can miss 65% of your shots when you going against SHEED.
@Rangerjohn
That don’t say shit but he played on good teams it ain’t like he be puttin’ up numba’s or something. Dude is a straight ring chaser.
@GEE and Kobeef
Dwight don’t need to develope nothing but his free throw game and he’s averaging 40pts. easy
say what you want, about horry youngfed, the man is the ONLY person to win rings on 3 different teams. he was a solid contributer on all 3 teams until the last year or so. he was never a “star” and there have been a lot bigger names “chasing rings” (malone, payton, finley, alonzo morning, … the list goes on) nothing wrong with being a contributer/role player on teams that win. he has just as many rings as MJ and more then 99.9% of any player EVER in the league.
and making it to the 2nd round in every single season says more about him as part of the team then it says “he was just on good teams” as an example, shaq has been on some good teams, he cant say he has been to the 2nd round every year, duncan has always had a good team and he cant say he has been to the 2nd round every year.
so i say again CONGRATS TO ROBERT HORRY!
ranger Horry has had a career many superstars even wish for. You have to talk about a cat that has been in the right place (on court and team wise) at the right time.
His nickname should be “The Jeweler” lol nahhh I know that is corny…how bout “rings”?
YOUNG he ain’t a ring chaser he is a ring getter. He has done what was required more times than not. Don’t hate on dude cause he ain’t a 20-10 guy and still getting it.
See that is the YOUNG I know, yesterday I think we had someone imitating you cause they wasn’t talkin that talk like you do pimpin.
Anyway yea for the playoffs because Fisher plays D. Come on if you watch that game last night and a lot of other nights. As good as Parker is and he is verrry good. His team D is ok but his man on man D is weak as water pimpin. While Fisher will never be what TP is offensively he still hits big shots and his team and man D is real nice.
Shiiiiii Dwight got way more than free throws to develop. You saying he is the new Hack a Dwight though? He needs more game than just dunking pimpin.
I don’t care what any of you say, LBJ proved with that dunk on Garnett, that his tomahawk dunk is the ultimate soul crusher. As a matter of fact they should change his name from “King” to Soul Crusher, and what is up with Reggie Miller’s color commentary. Pocket Magic? He needs to chill.
i have to say howard could very well be a “hack a d” after he missed 9 freethrows last night (he didnt even have to hit 100% to win that game). but then there are a ton of “bigs” who have never been able to shoot freethrows, out of their “range” maybe?
part of me thinks that a big factor in the spurs loss was joey crawford. i know i know, it’s a ref, but that guy has something against the spurs. i’m not a spurs fanboy or nothing, but there was little stuff that kept going the hornets way. but the hornets were the aggressors anyway, so they should get those calls.
that said, game 6 is a lock for S.A., isn’t it? no way the hornets close them out on the Spurs home court, right? now THAT would be impressive.
not a big reggie fan myself, he is almost as bad as that dorris lady!